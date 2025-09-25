241 docs tagged with "How-to guides"

Access AWS With Teleport Application Access How to access AWS with Teleport application access.

Access Azure Portal and CLI Access Azure Portal and CLI by authenticating with Teleport SAML IdP

Access GCP Web Console and API with federated authentication Manage Google Cloud Platform (GCP) web console access with Teleport SAML IdP.

Access Monitoring Learn how to use Access Monitoring.

Access Requests with Datadog Incident Management How to set up Teleport's Datadog Incident Management plugin for privilege elevation approvals.

Access Requests with Email How to set up the Teleport email plugin to notify users when another user requests elevated privileges.

Access Requests with Microsoft Teams How to set up Teleport's Microsoft Teams plugin for privilege elevation approvals.

Access Requests with Opsgenie How to set up Teleport's Opsgenie plugin for privilege elevation approvals.

Access Requests with ServiceNow How to set up Teleport's ServiceNow plugin for privilege elevation approvals.

Access REST APIs With Teleport Application Access How to access REST APIs with Teleport application access.

Add Labels to Resources How to assign static and command-based dynamic labels to Teleport resources.

Amazon Athena Access How to access Amazon Athena with Teleport

Amazon DynamoDB using the Teleport Application Service How to access Amazon DynamoDB through the Teleport Application Service

Amazon Redshift Automatic User Provisioning Configure automatic user provisioning for Amazon Redshift.

Analyze and Correlate GitHub Audit Logs and Access Paths Describes how to import and correlate GitHub Audit Logs and Access Paths using Identity Security.

Analyze and Correlate Teleport Audit Logs Describes how to import and correlate Teleport Audit Logs using Identity Security.

Analyze Entra ID policies with Teleport Identity Security Describes how to import and visualize Entra ID policies using Identity Security and Graph Explorer.

Ansible Using Teleport with Ansible

Authentication With GitLab as an SSO provider How to configure Teleport access using GitLab for SSO

Authentication With Okta as an SSO Provider How to configure Teleport access using Okta for SSO

Automatically Discover Azure Virtual Machines How to configure Teleport to automatically enroll Azure virtual machines.

Automatically Discover GCP Compute Instances How to configure Teleport to automatically enroll GCP compute instances.

Automatically Register Resources with Teleport Learn how to use the Teleport API to start agents automatically when you add resources to your infrastructure.

AWS Console and CLI Access with Roles Anywhere How to use AWS IAM Roles Anywhere with Teleport for AWS Console and CLI access

AWS Database Discovery How to configure Teleport to auto-discover AWS databases.

AWS KMS Configure Teleport to store CA private keys in the AWS Key Management Service

AWS OIDC Integration How to connect your AWS account with Teleport and provide access to AWS resources.

AWS RDS Enrollment Wizard Enroll AWS RDS databases with your Teleport cluster using an enrollment wizard.

Certificate Authority Rotation Describes how to rotate Teleport's certificate authorities.

Commands to look up cluster addresses Suggests command-line tools and scripts to look up cluster addresses.

Configure access for Active Directory manually Explains how to manually connect Teleport to an Active Directory domain.

Configure access for local Windows users Use Teleport to configure passwordless access for local Windows users.

Configure Access Requests Describes the options available for configuring just-in-time access to roles and resources in your Teleport cluster.

Configure Automatic Reviews Describes how to configure Access Automation Rules for Automatic Reviews.

Configure SSH with the Linux Auditing System How to configure Teleport SSH with auditd (Linux Auditing System).

Configure Teleport to Create Host Users How to configure Teleport to automatically create transient host users.

Configure the Entra ID Integration using Azure Portal Describes how to manually set up Entra ID for the Teleport Entra ID integration.

Configure the Entra ID Integration using Terraform Describes how to set up the Teleport Entra ID integration using Terraform

Configure Trusted Clusters Explains how you can configure a trust relationship and manage access between two Teleport clusters.

Configuring Workload Identity and AWS OIDC Federation Configuring AWS to accept Workload Identity JWTs as authentication using OIDC Federation

Configuring Workload Identity and AWS Roles Anywhere Configuring AWS to accept Workload Identity certificates as authentication using AWS Roles Anywhere

Configuring Workload Identity and Azure Federated Credentials Configuring Azure to accept Workload Identity JWTs as authentication using Azure Federated Credentials

Configuring Workload Identity and GCP Workload Identity Federation with JWTs Configuring GCP to accept Workload Identity JWTs as authentication using Workload Identity Federation

Creating Access Lists with IaC Use Infrastructure-as-Code tooling to create Access Lists.

Database Access GUI Clients How to configure graphical database clients for Teleport database access.

Database Access with Amazon DocumentDB How to access Amazon DocumentDB with Teleport database access

Database Access with Amazon DynamoDB How to access Amazon DynamoDB with Teleport database access

Database Access with Amazon ElastiCache for Redis and Valkey How to configure Teleport database access with Amazon ElastiCache for Redis and Valkey.

Database Access with Amazon Keyspaces (Apache Cassandra) How to configure Teleport database access with Amazon Keyspaces (Apache Cassandra)

Database Access with Amazon MemoryDB How to configure Teleport database access with Amazon MemoryDB

Database Access with Amazon OpenSearch How to access Amazon OpenSearch with Teleport database access

Database Access with Amazon RDS and Aurora for PostgreSQL/MySQL/MariaDB How to configure Teleport database access with Amazon RDS and Aurora for PostgreSQL, MySQL and MariaDB.

Database Access with Amazon RDS for Microsoft SQL Server with Active Directory authentication How to configure Teleport database access with RDS for SQL Server with Active Directory authentication.

Database Access with Amazon RDS Oracle with Kerberos Authentication How to configure Teleport Database Access with Amazon RDS Oracle with Kerberos authentication.

Database Access with Amazon RDS Proxy for MariaDB/MySQL How to configure Teleport database access with Amazon RDS Proxy for MariaDB/MySQL.

Database Access with Amazon RDS Proxy for PostgreSQL How to configure Teleport database access with Amazon RDS Proxy for PostgreSQL

Database Access with Amazon RDS Proxy for SQL Server How to configure Teleport database access with Amazon RDS Proxy for SQL Server

Database Access with Amazon Redshift How to configure Teleport database access with Amazon Redshift.

Database Access with Amazon Redshift Serverless How to configure Teleport database access with Amazon Redshift Serverless.

Database Access with Azure Cache for Redis How to configure Teleport database access with Azure Cache for Redis

Database Access with Azure PostgreSQL and MySQL How to configure Teleport database access with Azure Database for PostgreSQL and MySQL.

Database Access with Azure SQL Server How to configure Teleport database access with Azure SQL Server using Microsoft Entra authentication.

Database Access with Cassandra and ScyllaDB How to configure Teleport database access with Cassandra and ScyllaDB.

Database Access with ClickHouse How to configure Teleport database access with ClickHouse.

Database Access with Cloud Spanner How to configure Teleport database access with GCP's Cloud Spanner.

Database Access with Cloud SQL for MySQL How to configure Teleport database access with Cloud SQL for MySQL.

Database Access with Cloud SQL for PostgreSQL How to configure Teleport database access with Cloud SQL for PostgreSQL.

Database Access with Elasticsearch How to configure Teleport database access with Elasticsearch.

Database Access with MongoDB Atlas How to configure Teleport database access with MongoDB Atlas.

Database Access with Oracle How to configure Teleport database access with Oracle.

Database Access with Oracle Exadata How to configure Teleport database access with Oracle Exadata.

Database Access with Redis How to configure Teleport database access with Redis.

Database Access with Redis Cluster How to configure Teleport database access with Redis Cluster.

Database Access with Self-Hosted CockroachDB How to configure Teleport database access with self-hosted CockroachDB.

Database Access with Self-Hosted MongoDB How to configure Teleport database access with self-hosted MongoDB.

Database Access with Self-Hosted MySQL or MariaDB How to configure Teleport database access with self-hosted MySQL/MariaDB.

Database Access with Self-Hosted PostgreSQL How to configure Teleport database access with self-hosted PostgreSQL.

Database Access with Snowflake How to configure Teleport database access with Snowflake.

Database Access with Vitess (MySQL protocol) How to configure Teleport database access for Vitess (MySQL protocol)

Deploy Login Rules using Kubernetes Operator Use Teleport's Kubernetes Operator to deploy Login Rules to your cluster

Deploy Login Rules via Terraform Use Teleport's Terraform Provider to deploy Login Rules to your cluster

Deploy Teleport on Kubernetes This guide shows you how to deploy Teleport on a Kubernetes cluster using Helm.

Deploying tbot on AWS How to install and configure Machine ID on an AWS EC2 instance

Deploying tbot on Azure How to install and configure Machine ID on an Azure VM

Deploying tbot on Azure DevOps How to install and configure Machine ID on Azure DevOps.

Deploying tbot on Bitbucket Pipelines How to install and configure Machine ID on Bitbucket Pipelines

Deploying tbot on CircleCI How to install and configure Machine ID on CircleCI

Deploying tbot on GCP How to install and configure Machine ID on a GCP VM

Deploying tbot on GitHub Actions How to install and configure Machine ID on GitHub Actions

Deploying tbot on GitLab CI How to install and configure Machine ID on GitLab CI

Deploying tbot on Jenkins How to install and configure Machine ID on Jenkins

Deploying tbot on Kubernetes How to install and configure Machine ID on Kubernetes with Static JWKS Keys

Deploying tbot on Kubernetes with OIDC How to install and configure Machine ID on Kubernetes with OIDC

Deploying tbot on Linux How to install and configure Machine ID on a Linux host

Deploying tbot on Linux (TPM) How to install and configure Machine ID on a Linux host and use a TPM 2.0 for authentication

Directory Sharing Teleport desktop Directory Sharing lets you easily send files to a remote desktop.

Discover Azure Access Patterns with Teleport Identity Security Describes how to import and visualize Azure subscription access patterns using Identity Security and Access Graph.

Discover GitLab Access Patterns with Teleport Identity Security Describes how to synchronize GitLab access patterns using Identity Security and Access Graph.

Discover Insecure SSH Access with Teleport Identity Security Describes how to enable SSH Key Scanning using Identity Security and Access Graph.

Discover NetIQ Access Patterns with Teleport Identity Security Describes how to synchronize OpenTex NetIQ access patterns using Identity Security and Access Graph.

Dynamic Kubernetes Cluster Registration Register and unregister Kubernetes clusters without restarting a Teleport Kubernetes Service instance.

EC2 Tags as Teleport Node Labels How to set up Teleport Node labels based on EC2 tags

Enable a New Service on an Agent Explains how to edit the services that are running on a Teleport Agent.

Enhanced Session Recording for SSH with BPF How to record your SSH session commands using BPF.

Enroll a Kubernetes Cluster Demonstrates how to enroll a Kubernetes cluster as a resource protected by Teleport.

Enroll the Teleport Okta Integration Describes how to set up the Teleport Okta integration in order to grant Teleport users access to resources managed in Okta.

Export Events with Fluentd Forwarding events with Fluentd and Teleport event handler

Export Teleport Audit Events to Panther How to configure the Teleport Event Handler plugin and Fluentd to send audit logs to Panther

Export Teleport Audit Events to Splunk How to configure the Teleport Event Handler plugin to send audit logs to Splunk

Export Teleport Audit Events to the Elastic Stack How to configure Teleport's Event Handler plugin to send audit events to the Elastic Stack

Export Teleport Audit Events with Datadog How to configure the Teleport Event Handler plugin and Fluentd to send audit logs to Datadog

External Audit Storage Store audit logs and session recordings on your own infrastructure with Teleport Enterprise Cloud.

Generate Teleport Roles from an External RBAC System Use Teleport's API to automatically generate Teleport roles based on third-party RBAC policies

Get started with Teleport on DigitalOcean Kubernetes How to get started with Teleport on DigitalOcean Kubernetes

Getting Started with AWS IAM Identity Center integration Explains how to set up and use Teleport AWS IAM Identity Center integration.

Getting Started with the Entra ID Integration Describes how to set up the Teleport Entra ID integration in Teleport.

Google Cloud KMS Configure Teleport to store CA private keys in the Google Cloud Key Management Service

Guided EC2 Auto-Discovery Configuration How to configure Teleport EC2 auto-discovery using Teleport to configure permissions

Guided Okta SSO Integration Explains how to enroll Okta in your Teleport cluster as an identity provider for single sign-on using the guided flow.

Harden your Cluster Against IdP Compromises Implement cluster-wide hardening measures.

Hardware Key Support Hardware Key Support

Headless WebAuthn Headless WebAuthn

How to Build an Access Request Plugin Manage Access Requests using custom workflows with the Teleport API

HSM Support How to configure Hardware Security Modules to manage your Teleport CA private keys

Impersonating Teleport Users How to issue short-lived certs on behalf of Teleport users using impersonation.

Import Teleport Resources into Terraform How to import your existing Teleport resources into Terraform

Jamf Pro Integration Sync your Jamf Pro inventory into Teleport

JetBrains SFTP How to use a JetBrains IDE to manipulate files on a remote host with Teleport

Join Services with a Secure Token This guide shows you how to join a Teleport instance to your cluster using a join token in order to proxy access to resources in your infrastructure.

Join Services with GCP Use the GCP join method to add services to your Teleport cluster.

Join Services with Oracle Cloud Use the Oracle join method to add services to your Teleport cluster.

Joining Services via AWS EC2 Identity Document Use the EC2 join method to add services to your Teleport cluster on AWS

Joining Services via AWS IAM Role Use the IAM join method to add services to your Teleport cluster on AWS

Joining Services via Azure Managed Identity Use the Azure join method to join Teleport services to your Teleport cluster on Azure

Joining Services via Kubernetes ServiceAccount Token Use Kubernetes ServiceAccount tokens to join services running in the same Kubernetes cluster as the Auth Service.

Joining Teleport Agents Deploy Agents to enroll resources in your infrastructure with Teleport. You can run multiple Teleport services per Agent.

Kubernetes Access Troubleshooting Troubleshooting common issues with Kubernetes access

Kubernetes Operator in teleport-cluster Helm chart Deploy the operator alongside your Helm-deployed Teleport Cluster.

Login Rules Transform User Traits with Login Rules

Looking up values from secrets How to store sensitive values in a Kubernetes Secret and have the operator look them up.

Machine & Workload Identity with MCP Access How to use Machine & Workload Identity to access MCP servers

Machine ID v16 Upgrade Guide Upgrade instructions for Machine ID in Teleport 16.0

Machine ID with Ansible How to use Machine ID with Ansible

Machine ID with Application Access How to use Machine ID to access applications

Machine ID with Argo CD How to use Machine ID to enable Argo CD to connect to external Kubernetes clusters

Machine ID with Database Access How to use Machine ID to access database servers

Machine ID with Kubernetes Access How to use Machine ID to access Kubernetes clusters

Machine ID with Server Access How to use Machine ID to access servers via SSH

Machine ID with tctl How to use Machine ID with tctl to manage your Teleport configuration

Managed Updates for Teleport Agents (v1) Describes how to set up Managed Updates for Teleport Agents (v1)

Managing Access Lists with Terraform Learn how to manage Access Lists and their members with Terraform.

Managing Disaster Recovery in an Amazon EKS Teleport Cluster Provides guidance for planning a strategy for restoring a self-hosted Teleport cluster on EKS after a regional outage.

Managing Trusted Clusters With IaC Use infrastructure-as-code tooling to create Teleport trusted clusters.

Managing Users And Roles With IaC Use infrastructure-as-code tooling to create Teleport users and roles.

Manual EC2 Auto-Discovery Configuration How to configure Teleport EC2 auto-discovery with manually configured permissions

MariaDB Automatic User Provisioning Configure automatic user provisioning for MariaDB.

MFA for Administrative Actions Require MFA checks to perform administrative actions.

Microsoft SQL Server access with PKINIT authentication How to configure Microsoft SQL Server access with Active Directory PKINIT authentication.

Migrate Between Teleport Plans Explains how to migrate between Teleport Enterprise (Self-Hosted), Teleport Enterprise (Cloud), and Teleport Community Edition.

Migrating AWS IAM Identity Center from Okta to Teleport Explains how to migrate an Identity Center instance from Okta control to Teleport control.

MongoDB Automatic User Provisioning Configure automatic user provisioning for MongoDB.

Monitoring your Cluster Monitoring your Teleport deployment

MySQL Automatic User Provisioning Configure automatic user provisioning for MySQL.

Nested Access Lists Learn how to use nested Access Lists to manage complex permissions and grant inheritance in Teleport.

OAuth2 and OIDC authentication How to configure Teleport access with OAuth2 or OpenID connect (OIDC)

Okta App and Group Sync Explains how to enable the Okta app and group sync integration, which imports Okta configurations into the Teleport RBAC system.

Okta SCIM Integration Explains how to use the guided integration enrollment flow to enable the Okta SCIM integration, which allows Teleport to immediately reflect changes in Okta.

Okta User Sync Explains how to set up Okta user sync with the guided integration flow.

Passwordless Learn how to use passwordless authentication with Teleport.

PostgreSQL Automatic User Provisioning Configure automatic user provisioning for PostgreSQL.

Protect a Web Application with Teleport Provides instructions to set up the Teleport Application Service and enable secure access to a web application.

Protect Azure CLIs and APIs with Teleport How to enable secure access to Azure CLIs.

Protect Azure CLIs with Teleport Application Access on AKS How to enable secure access to Azure CLIs on Azure Kubernetes Service with Workload Identity.

Protect Google Cloud API Access with Teleport How to enable secure access to Google Cloud APIs.

Proxy Git Commands with Teleport for GitHub How to use Teleport's short-lived SSH certificates with the GitHub Certificate Authority.

Proxy Peering Migration How to upgrade an existing Teleport cluster to Proxy Peering mode.

Register a Kubernetes Cluster using IAM Joining Connecting a Kubernetes cluster to Teleport with IAM joining.

Register a Kubernetes Cluster with a Static kubeconfig Connecting standalone Teleport installations to Kubernetes clusters.

Registering Agentless OpenSSH Servers with IaC Use infrastructure-as-code tooling to register Agentless OpenSSH servers in Teleport.

Resource Access Requests Teleport allows users to request access to specific resources from the CLI or UI. Requests can be escalated via ChatOps or anywhere else via our flexible Authorization Workflow API.

Role Access Requests Use Just-in-time Access Requests to request new roles with elevated privileges.

Routing Access Request Notifications How to set up Teleport's Access Monitoring Rules to route Access Request notifications

Run Teleport as a Daemon Configure Teleport to run as a daemon using systemd

Run Teleport Identity Security on Self-Hosted Clusters Describes how to deploy Access Graph on self-hosted clusters.

Run Teleport Identity Security with Access Graph on Self-Hosted Clusters with Helm How to deploy Access Graph on self-hosted clusters using Helm.

Run Teleport with the PROXY Protocol How to securely configure PROXY protocol usage with Teleport.

Run the Discord Access Request Plugin How to set up Teleport's Discord plugin for privilege elevation approvals.

Run the Jira Access Request Plugin How to set up the Teleport Jira plugin to notify users when another user requests elevated privileges.

Run the Mattermost Access Request plugin How to set up Teleport's Mattermost plugin for privilege elevation approvals.

Run the PagerDuty Access Request Plugin How to set up Teleport's PagerDuty plugin for privilege elevation approvals.

Run the Slack Access Request Plugin How to set up Teleport's Slack plugin for privilege elevation approvals.

Run the Teleport Terraform Provider in CI or Cloud How to manage dynamic resources using the Teleport Terraform provider from your CI pipelines or Cloud provider.

Run the Teleport Terraform Provider Locally How to manage dynamic resources using the Teleport Terraform provider from your workstation.

Run the Teleport Terraform Provider on a Server How to manage dynamic resources using the Teleport Terraform provider from a dedicated deployment server with MachineID.

Run the Teleport Terraform Provider on Spacelift How to manage dynamic resources using the Teleport Terraform provider on the Spacelift platform.

Run the Teleport Terraform Provider on Terraform Cloud How to manage dynamic resources using the Teleport Terraform provider on HCP Terraform, Terraform Cloud, and Terraform Enterprise.

Run the Teleport Terraform Provider with Long-Lived Credentials How to manage dynamic resources using the Teleport Terraform provider from anywhere with long-lived credentials.

Running an HA Teleport cluster using AWS, EKS, and Helm Install and configure an HA Teleport cluster using an AWS EKS cluster

Running an HA Teleport cluster using GCP, GKE, and Helm Install and configure an HA Teleport cluster using a Google Cloud GKE cluster.

Running an HA Teleport cluster using Microsoft Azure, AKS, and Helm Install and configure an HA Teleport cluster using a Microsoft Azure AKS cluster.

Running Teleport on IBM Cloud How to install and configure Teleport on IBM cloud

Running Teleport with a Custom Configuration using Helm Install and configure a Teleport cluster with a custom configuration using Helm

Self-Hosting Identity Activity Center Explains how to enable Identity Activity Center.

Separate Internal and External Proxy Service Traffic Explains how to set up the Teleport Proxy Service to isolate traffic from the public internet from internal client traffic.

Server Auto-Discovery for Amazon EC2 How to configure Teleport to automatically enroll EC2 instances.

Session and Identity Locking How to lock compromised users or agents

Set Up Login Rules Set up Login Rules to transform user traits

Set up Single Sign-On with GitHub Setting up GitHub SSO

Setting Up Access Controls for Kubernetes How to configure Teleport roles to access clusters, groups, users, and resources in Kubernetes.

SSO with Active Directory Federation Services How to configure Teleport access with Active Directory Federation Services

Standalone Kubernetes Operator Run a standalone operator against a remote Teleport cluster such as Teleport Cloud.

TCP Application Access How to configure Teleport for accessing plain TCP apps

Teleport AKS Auto-Discovery Auto-Discovery of AKS clusters in Azure cloud.

Teleport Authentication with Google Workspace (G Suite) How to configure Teleport access with Google Workspace (formerly known as G Suite)

Teleport Authentication with Keycloak How to configure Teleport access with Keycloak

Teleport Authentication with Microsoft Entra ID (formerly Azure AD) How to configure Teleport access with Microsoft Entra ID

Teleport Authentication with OneLogin as an SSO Provider How to configure Teleport access using OneLogin as an SSO provider

Teleport EKS Auto-Discovery How to configure auto-discovery of AWS EKS clusters in Teleport.

Teleport GKE Auto-Discovery How to configure auto-discovery of Google Kubernetes Engine clusters in Teleport.

Teleport High Availability mode on AWS How to configure Teleport in High Availability mode for AWS deployments.

Teleport Recording Proxy Mode Use Recording Proxy Mode to capture OpenSSH server activity

Teleport Single-Instance Deployment on AWS How to quickly configure Teleport on a single instance for testing in AWS.

Terraform Starter Setup Provides an example to help you get started managing dynamic resources in a Teleport cluster using Terraform.

TLS Routing Migration How to upgrade an existing Teleport cluster to single-port TLS routing mode

Troubleshooting Troubleshooting and Collecting Metrics of Teleport Processes

Troubleshooting Application Access Describes common issues and solutions for access to applications protected by Teleport.

Troubleshooting Database Access Common issues and resolutions for Teleport's Database Access

Troubleshooting Desktop Access Common issues and resolutions for Teleport's desktop access

Troubleshooting Server Access Describes common issues and solutions for access to servers.

Uninstall Teleport How to remove Teleport from your system

Use Teleport's SAML Provider to authenticate with Grafana Configure Grafana to use identities provided by Teleport.

Using JWT authentication with Elasticsearch How to use JWT authentication with Elasticsearch

Using Teleport as a SAML identity provider How to configure and use Teleport as a SAML identity provider.

Using Teleport with OpenSSH in agentless mode This guide shows you how to set up Teleport in agentless mode to enable secure access to OpenSSH servers so you can protect systems that do not run a Teleport binary.

Using Teleport with OpenSSH in agentless mode (manual installation) This guide shows you how to set up Teleport to enable secure access to OpenSSH servers so you can protect legacy systems that do not run a Teleport binary.

Using the AWS CLI tools with Teleport and AWS IAM Identity Center Provides an overview of the Teleport AWS IAM Identity Center integration.

Using VNet Using VNet

Visual Studio Code How to use Visual Studio Code's Remote Development plugin with Teleport

VNet How to configure custom DNS zones for VNet

Web Application Access In this getting started guide, learn how to connect an application to your Teleport cluster by running the Teleport Application Service.