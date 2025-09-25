Skip to main content

241 docs tagged with "How-to guides"

How-to guides provide step-by-step instructions for completing a task.

AWS KMS

Configure Teleport to store CA private keys in the AWS Key Management Service

AWS OIDC Integration

How to connect your AWS account with Teleport and provide access to AWS resources.

Configure Access Requests

Describes the options available for configuring just-in-time access to roles and resources in your Teleport cluster.

Directory Sharing

Teleport desktop Directory Sharing lets you easily send files to a remote desktop.

External Audit Storage

Store audit logs and session recordings on your own infrastructure with Teleport Enterprise Cloud.

Google Cloud KMS

Configure Teleport to store CA private keys in the Google Cloud Key Management Service

Guided Okta SSO Integration

Explains how to enroll Okta in your Teleport cluster as an identity provider for single sign-on using the guided flow.

HSM Support

How to configure Hardware Security Modules to manage your Teleport CA private keys

JetBrains SFTP

How to use a JetBrains IDE to manipulate files on a remote host with Teleport

Join Services with a Secure Token

This guide shows you how to join a Teleport instance to your cluster using a join token in order to proxy access to resources in your infrastructure.

Joining Teleport Agents

Deploy Agents to enroll resources in your infrastructure with Teleport. You can run multiple Teleport services per Agent.

Migrate Between Teleport Plans

Explains how to migrate between Teleport Enterprise (Self-Hosted), Teleport Enterprise (Cloud), and Teleport Community Edition.

Nested Access Lists

Learn how to use nested Access Lists to manage complex permissions and grant inheritance in Teleport.

Okta App and Group Sync

Explains how to enable the Okta app and group sync integration, which imports Okta configurations into the Teleport RBAC system.

Okta SCIM Integration

Explains how to use the guided integration enrollment flow to enable the Okta SCIM integration, which allows Teleport to immediately reflect changes in Okta.

Okta User Sync

Explains how to set up Okta user sync with the guided integration flow.

Passwordless

Learn how to use passwordless authentication with Teleport.

Resource Access Requests

Teleport allows users to request access to specific resources from the CLI or UI. Requests can be escalated via ChatOps or anywhere else via our flexible Authorization Workflow API.

Terraform Starter Setup

Provides an example to help you get started managing dynamic resources in a Teleport cluster using Terraform.

Troubleshooting

Troubleshooting and Collecting Metrics of Teleport Processes

VNet

How to configure custom DNS zones for VNet

Web Application Access

In this getting started guide, learn how to connect an application to your Teleport cluster by running the Teleport Application Service.