Version: 18.x

On this page

Machine & Workload Identity with Ansible Report an issue with this page

Ansible is a common tool for managing fleets of Linux hosts via SSH. In order to connect to the hosts, it requires a form of authentication. Machine ID can be used to provide short-lived certificates to Ansible that allow it to connect to SSH nodes enrolled in Teleport in a secure and auditable manner.

In this guide, you will configure the Machine ID agent, tbot , to produce credentials and an OpenSSH configuration, and then configure Ansible to use these to connect to your SSH nodes through the Teleport Proxy Service.

Using Ansible AWX? If you're running your Ansible jobs under Ansible AWX or Ansible Automation Platform, consider reading our dedicated guide.

You will need the following tools to use Teleport with Ansible.

A running Teleport cluster. If you want to get started with Teleport, sign up for a free trial or set up a demo environment.

The tctl and tsh clients. Installing tctl and tsh clients Determine the version of your Teleport cluster. The tctl and tsh clients must be at most one major version behind your Teleport cluster version. Send a GET request to the Proxy Service at /v1/webapi/find and use a JSON query tool to obtain your cluster version. Replace teleport.example.com:443 with the web address of your Teleport Proxy Service: TELEPORT_DOMAIN= teleport.example.com:443 TELEPORT_VERSION="$(curl -s https://$TELEPORT_DOMAIN/v1/webapi/find | jq -r '.server_version')" Follow the instructions for your platform to install tctl and tsh clients: Mac Windows - Powershell Linux Download the signed macOS .pkg installer for Teleport, which includes the tctl and tsh clients: curl -O https://cdn.teleport.dev/teleport-${TELEPORT_VERSION?}.pkg In Finder double-click the pkg file to begin installation. danger Using Homebrew to install Teleport is not supported. The Teleport package in Homebrew is not maintained by Teleport and we can't guarantee its reliability or security. curl.exe -O https://cdn.teleport.dev/teleport-v${TELEPORT_VERSION?}-windows-amd64-bin.zip All of the Teleport binaries in Linux installations include the tctl and tsh clients. For more options (including RPM/DEB packages and downloads for i386/ARM/ARM64) see our installation page. curl -O https://cdn.teleport.dev/teleport-v${TELEPORT_VERSION?}-linux-amd64-bin.tar.gz tar -xzf teleport-v${TELEPORT_VERSION?}-linux-amd64-bin.tar.gz cd teleport sudo ./install



ssh OpenSSH tool

ansible >= 2.9.6

Optional: jq to process JSON output

tbot must already be installed and configured on the machine that will run Ansible. For more information, see the deployment guides.

If you followed the above guide, note the --destination-dir=/opt/machine-id flag, which defines the directory where SSH certificates and OpenSSH configuration used by Ansible will be written. In particular, you will be using the /opt/machine-id/ssh_config file in your Ansible configuration to define how Ansible should connect to Teleport Nodes.

To check that you can connect to your Teleport cluster, sign in with tsh login , then verify that you can run tctl commands using your current credentials. For example, run the following command, assigning teleport.example.com to the domain name of the Teleport Proxy Service in your cluster and [email protected] to your Teleport username: teleport.example.com --user= [email protected] tsh login --proxy=--user= tctl status If you can connect to the cluster and run the tctl status command, you can use your current credentials to run subsequent tctl commands from your workstation. If you host your own Teleport cluster, you can also run tctl commands on the computer that hosts the Teleport Auth Service for full permissions.

As Ansible will use the credentials produced by tbot to connect to the SSH nodes, you first need to configure Teleport to grant the bot access. This is done by creating a role that grants the necessary permissions and then assigning this role to a Bot.

In this example, access will be granted to all SSH nodes for the username root . Ensure that you set this to a username that is available across your SSH nodes and that will have the appropriate privileges to manage your nodes.

Create a file called role.yaml with the following content:

kind: role version: v6 metadata: name: example-role spec: allow: logins: [ ' root ' ] node_labels: '*': '*'

Replace example-role with a descriptive name related to your use case.

For production use, you should use labels to restrict this access to only the hosts that Ansible will need to access. This is known as the principal of least privilege and reduces damage that exfiltrated credentials can do.

Use tctl create -f ./role.yaml to create the role.

tip You can also create and edit roles using the Web UI. Go to Access -> Roles and click Create New Role or pick an existing role to edit.

Now, use tctl bots update to add the role to the Bot. Replace example with the name of the Bot you created in the deployment guide and example-role with the name of the role you just created:

tctl bots update example --add-roles example-role

Now, tbot needs to be configured with an output service that will produce the credentials and SSH configuration that is needed by Ansible. For SSH, we use the identity service type.

Output services must be configured with a destination. In this example, the directory destination will be used. This will write these credentials to a specified directory on disk. Ensure that this directory can be written to by the Linux user that tbot runs as, and that it can be read by the Linux user that Ansible will run as.

Modify your tbot configuration to add an identity service:

services: - type: identity destination: type: directory path: /opt/machine-id

If operating tbot as a background service, restart it. If running tbot in one-shot mode, it must be executed before you attempt to execute the Ansible playbook.

You should now see several files under /opt/machine-id :

ssh_config : this can be used with Ansible or OpenSSH to configure them to use the Teleport Proxy Service with the correct credentials when making connections.

: this can be used with Ansible or OpenSSH to configure them to use the Teleport Proxy Service with the correct credentials when making connections. known_hosts : this contains the Teleport SSH host CAs and allows the SSH client to validate a host's certificate.

: this contains the Teleport SSH host CAs and allows the SSH client to validate a host's certificate. key-cert.pub : this is an SSH certificate signed by the Teleport SSH user CA.

: this is an SSH certificate signed by the Teleport SSH user CA. key : this is the private key needed to use the SSH certificate.

Next, Ansible will be configured to use these files when making connections.

Create a folder named ansible where all Ansible files will be collected.

mkdir -p ansible cd ansible

Create a file called ansible.cfg . We will configure Ansible to run the OpenSSH client with the configuration file generated by Machine ID, /opt/machine-id/ssh_config . Note, example.com here is the name of your Teleport cluster.

[defaults] host_key_checking = True inventory=./hosts remote_tmp=/tmp

[ssh_connection] scp_if_ssh = True ssh_args = -F /opt/machine-id/ssh_config

You can then create an inventory file called hosts . This should refer to the hosts using their hostname as registered in Teleport and the name of your Teleport cluster should be appended to this. For example, if your cluster is called teleport.example.com and your host is called node1 , the entry in hosts would be node1.teleport.example.com .

You can generate an inventory file for all your nodes that meets this requirement with a script like the following:

eval "$( tsh env )" tsh ls --format=json | jq --arg cluster $TELEPORT_CLUSTER -r '.[].spec.hostname + "." + $cluster' > hosts

Not seeing Nodes? When the Teleport Auth Service receives a request to list Teleport-connected resources (e.g., to display resources in the Web UI or via tsh ls ), it only returns the resources that the current user is authorized to view. For each resource in the user's Teleport cluster, the Auth Service applies the following checks in order and, if one check fails, hides the resource from the user: None of the user's roles contain a deny rule that matches the resource's labels.

rule that matches the resource's labels. At least one of the user's roles contains an allow rule that matches the resource's labels. If you are not seeing resources when expected, make sure that your user's roles include the appropriate allow and deny rules as documented in the Access Controls Reference.

Finally, let's create a simple Ansible playbook, playbook.yaml . The example playbook below runs hostname on all hosts.

- hosts: all remote_user: root tasks: - name: "hostname" command: "hostname"

From the folder ansible , run the Ansible playbook:

ansible-playbook playbook.yaml



You are all set. You have provided your machine with short-lived certificates tied to a machine identity that can be rotated, audited, and controlled with all the familiar access controls.

In case if Ansible cannot connect, you may see error like this one:

example.host | UNREACHABLE! => { "changed": false, "msg": "Failed to connect to the host via ssh: ssh: Could not resolve hostname node-name: Name or service not known", "unreachable": true }

You can examine and tweak patterns matching the inventory hosts in ssh_config .

Try the SSH connection using ssh_config with verbose mode to inspect the error:

ssh -vvv -F /opt/machine-id/ssh_config root @node-name.example.com

If ssh works, try running the playbook with verbose mode on:

ansible-playbook -vvv playbook.yaml

If your hostnames contain uppercase characters (like MYHOSTNAME ), please note that Teleport's internal hostname matching is case sensitive by default, which can also lead to seeing this error.

If this is the case, you can work around this by enabling case-insensitive routing at the cluster level.

Self-hosted Teleport

Managed Teleport Enterprise/Cloud Edit your /etc/teleport.yaml config file on all servers running the Teleport auth_service , then restart Teleport on each. auth_service: case_insensitive_routing: true Run tctl edit cluster_networking_config to add the following specification, then save and exit. spec: case_insensitive_routing: true