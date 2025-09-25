Machine and Workload Identity Getting Started Guide
Teleport Machine and Workload Identity (MWI) provides secure access for Non-Human Identities across multiple platforms and resource types, supporting everything from Infrastructure-as-Code workflows to AI agent operations. This guide focuses on a popular implementation: executing commands on deployment targets through CI/CD pipelines. Even if your specific use case differs, this guide covers the fundamental MWI setup process, after which you can reference the dedicated use case pages for tool-specific guidance.
Here's an overview of what you will do:
- Choose a Linux server or Kubernetes cluster as your target resource.
- Create a Role for your Bot, or choose an existing one.
- Create a Bot in Teleport with a role allowing it to access your target resource.
- Create a GitHub join token for the Bot.
- Set up a GitHub Actions workflow that authenticates and issues a command using the
tbotbinary.
This guide covers configuring MWI for development and learning purposes. For a production-ready configuration of MWI, visit the Deploying Machine ID guides.
Prerequisites
In this getting started guide, you will configure MWI to issue commands to a Linux server or Kubernetes cluster from a GitHub Actions workflow. This guide assumes you've already enrolled a Linux server or Kubernetes cluster to Teleport. If you haven't done so, refer to the guides on enrolling resources.
- A GitHub repository where you have permissions to create GitHub Actions workflows.
-
You can fork the example repository for this guide to go faster.
Using GitHub Enterprise?
There is extra configuration needed when using GitHub Enterprise repositories, either cloud or self-hosted. We recommend using a personal repository for this guide if possible.
If you need to use GitHub Enterprise, check the following:
- Cloud
- In the join token, under
githubset the
enterprise_slugfield to the name of your enterprise's slug, likely the name of the organization.
- In the join token, under
- Self-hosted
- Your Teleport proxies must be able to reach your GitHub Enterprise instance.
- In the join token, under
github, set the
enterprise_server_hostfield to the hostname of your GitHub Enterprise instance.
The join token fields are available and commented out in the example join token file.
- Cloud
-
- A target resource enrolled in Teleport, either:
- A Linux server
- A Kubernetes cluster
- If you don't have a target resource that you can use, follow one of the guides for enrolling a new resource.
-
A running Teleport cluster. If you want to get started with Teleport, sign up for a free trial or set up a demo environment.
-
The
tctland
tshclients.
Installing
tctland
tshclients
-
Determine the version of your Teleport cluster. The
tctland
tshclients must be at most one major version behind your Teleport cluster version. Send a GET request to the Proxy Service at
/v1/webapi/findand use a JSON query tool to obtain your cluster version. Replace teleport.example.com:443 with the web address of your Teleport Proxy Service:TELEPORT_DOMAIN=teleport.example.com:443TELEPORT_VERSION="$(curl -s https://$TELEPORT_DOMAIN/v1/webapi/find | jq -r '.server_version')"
-
Follow the instructions for your platform to install
tctland
tshclients:
- Mac
- Windows - Powershell
- Linux
Download the signed macOS .pkg installer for Teleport, which includes the
tctland
tshclients:curl -O https://cdn.teleport.dev/teleport-${TELEPORT_VERSION?}.pkg
In Finder double-click the
pkgfile to begin installation.danger
Using Homebrew to install Teleport is not supported. The Teleport package in Homebrew is not maintained by Teleport and we can't guarantee its reliability or security.curl.exe -O https://cdn.teleport.dev/teleport-v${TELEPORT_VERSION?}-windows-amd64-bin.zip
Unzip the archive and move the `tctl` and `tsh` clients to your %PATH%
NOTE: Do not place the `tctl` and `tsh` clients in the System32 directory, as this can cause issues when using WinSCP.
Use %SystemRoot% (C:\Windows) or %USERPROFILE% (C:\Users\<username>) instead.
All of the Teleport binaries in Linux installations include the
tctland
tshclients. For more options (including RPM/DEB packages and downloads for i386/ARM/ARM64) see our installation page.curl -O https://cdn.teleport.dev/teleport-v${TELEPORT_VERSION?}-linux-amd64-bin.tar.gztar -xzf teleport-v${TELEPORT_VERSION?}-linux-amd64-bin.tar.gzcd teleportsudo ./install
Teleport binaries have been copied to /usr/local/bin
-
To check that you can connect to your Teleport cluster, sign in with
tsh login, then
verify that you can run
tctl commands using your current credentials.
For example, run the following command, assigning teleport.example.com to the domain name of the Teleport Proxy Service in your cluster and [email protected] to your Teleport username:
tsh login --proxy=teleport.example.com --user=[email protected]tctl status
Cluster teleport.example.com
Version 18.2.0
CA pin sha256:abdc1245efgh5678abdc1245efgh5678abdc1245efgh5678abdc1245efgh5678
If you can connect to the cluster and run the
tctl status command, you can use your
current credentials to run subsequent
tctl commands from your workstation.
If you host your own Teleport cluster, you can also run
tctl commands on the computer that
hosts the Teleport Auth Service for full permissions.
Step 1/5. Choose a target resource
First, choose a target resource that you want to access using Machine and Workload Identity. We will use the labels for this resource in the Role that we assign to the bot so it can access the resource.
Here are example resources with labels we can reference:
- Server
- Kubernetes
You can find your nodes and labels in the GUI or with the following command:
tctl nodes ls --format=text
Host UUID Public Address Labels Version------- ------------------------------------ -------------- ----------------------------------- -------target1 8a50c8aa-c45f-403c-95ff-83f50561d64c env=mwi-demo,hostname=ip-10-0-0-200 18.1.5
You can find your clusters and labels in the GUI or with the following command:
tctl kube ls --format=text
Cluster Labels Version-------- ----------------------------- -------staging env=mwi-demo,region=us-west-2 18.1.5
Step 2/5. Choose or create a role
You can find the files you'll need for the rest of the steps in the example repository for this guide. We'll examine the file content here, but you can fork that repository or clone it and copy the files to your own.
If you have an existing role that allows access to your target resource, you can skip this step.
Every Teleport cluster has a preset
access role that allows access to all nodes and clusters,
but if you cannot use that one for this guide, we can quickly make a new, more restrictive role.
- Server
- Kubernetes
For the role definition, edit the
node_labels
field to match the labels on your target resource. You can also change the
logins field to match the user
you want to log in as on your target resource.
The role file is at
teleport/github_bot_server_role.yaml
kind: role
version: v7
metadata:
name: github-bot
spec:
allow:
node_labels:
env: my-env-label
logins:
- ubuntu
- Replace the
node_labelsselector with your own
Run
tctl create with the file:
tctl create -f ./teleport/github_bot_server_role.yaml
For the role definition, edit the
kubernetes_labels
fields to match the labels on your target resource. To make going through this guide more secure,
this role only allows the bot to take actions in the
default namespace.
The role file is at
teleport/github_bot_k8s_role.yaml
kind: role
version: v7
metadata:
name: github-bot
spec:
allow:
kubernetes_labels:
env: my-env-label
kubernetes_groups:
- system:masters
kubernetes_resources:
- kind: '*'
name: '*'
namespace: default
verbs:
- '*'
- Replace the
kubernetes_labelsselector with your own
Run
tctl create with the file:
tctl create -f .teleport/github_bot_k8s_role.yaml
Step 3/5. Create a bot
In Teleport, a Bot represents an identity for a machine. This is similar to how a user represents the identity of a human. Like users, bots are assigned roles to manage their access to resources.
The bot definition file is at
teleport/github_bot.yaml.
kind: bot
version: v1
metadata:
name: github-bot
spec:
roles:
- github-bot
Run
tctl create with the file:
tctl create -f ./teleport/github_bot.yaml
Step 4/5 Create a join token
Unlike users, bots do not authenticate using a username and password or SSO. Instead, they authenticate in a process called joining. Teleport uses metadata about the platform the bot is running on, such as OIDC endpoints for CI pipelines, or the Assumed Role of an AWS EC2 Instance, to attest to the identity of the process, ensuring only authorized bots can join the cluster. This means the bot has a verified identity, rather than just a shared secret.
Teleport supports a number of secure join methods
specific to the platform the bot is running on. Since we are using GitHub Actions,
we will use the
github join method.
For the join token definition, edit the
repository
field to match the GitHub repository where you will run the GitHub Actions workflow.
When a bot attempts to join from that GitHub organization and repository, Teleport
will identify it as your
github-bot and assign it the correct role. If a bot attempts
to join from any other repository, it will be rejected.
The join token file is at
teleport/github_bot_join_token.yaml
version: v2
metadata:
name: github-bot
spec:
join_method: github
roles:
- Bot
bot_name: github-bot
github:
allows:
- repository: "your-github-username/mwi-getting-started-guide" # if you cloned the example repo, if not, use your repo name
# enterprise_server_host: github.my-company.com # use for self-hosted GitHub Enterprise
# enterprise_slug: my-company # use for GitHub Enterprise Cloud organization
- Replace the
repositoryvalue with your own GitHub repository in the format
owner/repo.
Run
tctl create with the file:
tctl create -f ./teleport/github_bot_join_token.yaml
Step 5/5 Access a resource from GitHub Actions
We have several published Actions for convenience, but for this guide we will look at things explicitly to aid understanding.
- Server
- Kubernetes
The config file for
tbot is at
action_support/server_bot.yaml
version: v2
proxy_server: example.teleport.sh:443
onboarding:
join_method: github
token: github-bot
certificate_ttl: 5m
storage:
type: memory
outputs:
- type: identity
destination:
type: directory
path: ./ssh_out
- The
tokenvalue matches the name of the token we created in Step 4/5.
- The certificate_ttl is set to 5 minutes. In production you can make this slightly longer than the runtime of your job, so the identity expires when its purpose is complete.
- The output path is set to
./ssh-out. This is where
tbotwill output the SSH configuration and credentials that the command will use.
- Replace the
proxy_serveraddress with your Teleport Proxy address.
The workflow is at
.github/workflows/server.yaml
on:
workflow_dispatch:
jobs:
check_resource_usage:
permissions:
# The "id-token: write" permission is required, or MWI will not be
# able to authenticate with the cluster.
id-token: write
contents: read
name: Check resource usage on server
runs-on: ubuntu-latest
steps:
- name: Checkout repository
uses: actions/checkout@v3
- name: Fetch Teleport binaries
uses: teleport-actions/setup@v1
with:
proxy: example.teleport.sh:443
version: auto
- name: Export ssh config
run: tbot start --oneshot -c ./action_support/server_bot.yaml
- name: Run mpstat
run: |
ssh -F ./ssh_out/ssh_config [email protected] mpstat
- In the second step, we use one of the published Actions, which installs the
tbotbinary into the runner.
- Then we run
tbot startin one-shot mode with the config file. This authenticates the bot, and writes the SSH configuration and credentials to
./ssh_out, without starting a long-running process.
- Finally we run an ssh command using the new identity. No certificates need to be distributed to the target server, or stored as secrets in the Action.
- Replace the
proxyvalue in the
Fetch Teleport binariesstep with your Teleport proxy address.
- Replace the address of the target server in the last step with the address of your target.
- (Optional) Customize the command to run.
This kind of workflow can be used with Ansible or any other kind of SSH-based automation.
The config file for
tbot is at
action_support/k8s_bot.yaml
version: v2
proxy_server: example.teleport.sh:443
onboarding:
join_method: github
token: github-bot
certificate_ttl: 5m
storage:
type: memory
outputs:
- type: kubernetes/v2
selectors:
- labels:
env: my-env-label
destination:
type: directory
path: ./k8s_out
- The
tokenvalue matches the name of the token we created in Step 4/5.
- The certificate_ttl is set to 5 minutes. In production you can make this slightly longer than the runtime of your job, so the identity expires when its purpose is complete.
- The output path is set to
./k8s-out. This is where
tbotwill output the kubeconfig that the command will use.
- Replace the
proxy_serveraddress with your Teleport Proxy address.
- Replace the label selector with your Kubernetes cluster label.
The workflow is at
.github/workflows/k8s.yaml
on:
workflow_dispatch:
jobs:
list_pods:
permissions:
# The "id-token: write" permission is required, or MWI will not be
# able to authenticate with the cluster.
id-token: write
contents: read
name: List pods in default namespace
runs-on: ubuntu-latest
steps:
- name: Checkout repository
uses: actions/checkout@v3
- name: Fetch Teleport binaries
uses: teleport-actions/setup@v1
with:
proxy: example.teleport.sh:443
version: auto
- name: Export kubectl config
run: tbot start --oneshot -c ./action_support/server_bot.yaml
- name: Run kubectl get pods
run: |
kubectl --kubeconfig=./k8s_out/kubeconfig.yaml get pods -n default
- In the third step, we use one of the published Actions, which installs the
tbotbinary into the runner.
- Then we run
tbot startin one-shot mode with the config file. This authenticates the bot, and writes the kubeconfig to
./k8s_out, without starting a long-running process.
- Finally we run a kubectl command using the new identity. No certificates need to be distributed to the target server, or stored as secrets in the Action.
- Replace the
proxyvalue in the
Fetch Teleport binariesstep with your Teleport proxy address.
This kind of workflow can be used with Helm to deploy apps, or any other kind of automation that relies on kubeconfig.
Run the workflow
In your GitHub repository
- Go to the
Actionstab
- Select either the server or Kubernetes workflow on the left
- Click
Run workflowon the right
- Make sure the branch is
mainand click the
Run workflowconfirmation button
After the workflow completes, you should see the job complete successfully, and the output of the command in the logs.
Summary
You've successfully set up a workflow in GitHub Actions that can access your resources securely through the Teleport proxy, without distributing long-lived credentials, making the process more secure and efficient for development teams.
Next Steps
- Check out the deployment guides to learn about
configuring
tbotin a production-ready way for your platform.
- Check out the access guides to learn about configuring
tbotfor other use cases than SSH and Kubernetes.
- Read the configuration reference to explore all the available configuration options.
- Learn how Workload Identities enable the same capabilities for resources like cloud APIs that can't be protected with the Teleport proxy.