Teleport Upcoming Releases
Teleport releases a new major version approximately every 4 months, and provides security-critical support for the current and two previous major versions. With our typical release cadence, we usually support each major version for 12 months.
Teleport
We plan to release the following versions in the coming months:
|Version
|Date
|17.4.0
|Week of March 24th, 2025
|17.5.0
|Week of May 19th, 2025
|18.0.0
|Week of May 26th, 2025
We continue to support the following major versions of Teleport:
|Release
|Release Date
|EOL
|Minimum
tsh version
|v17.x
|November 16, 2024
|January 2026
|v16.0.0
|v16.x
|June 14, 2024
|September 2025
|v15.0.0
|v15.x
|January 29, 2024
|May 2025
|v14.0.0
17.4.0
Database access for Oracle RDS
Teleport database access will support connecting to Oracle RDS with Kerberos authentication.
Okta integration read-only mode
Teleport Okta integration will support read-only mode that does not back-propagate changes from Teleport to Okta.
AWS integration status dashboard
Teleport web UI will provide detailed status dashboard for AWS integration as well as the new "user tasks" view that will highlight integration issues requiring user attention along with suggested remediation steps.
Windows desktop improvements
Teleport will support registering the same host twice - once as a domain-joined machine, and one as a standalone machine. This will allow Teleport users to connect as Active Directory users and local users to the same host.
17.5.0
Encrypted session recordings
Teleport will provide the ability to integrate with Hardware Security Modules (HSMs) in order to encrypt session recordings prior to uploading them to storage.
Azure Console via SAML IdP
Teleport SAML IdP will support Azure web console as a service provider.
Desktop Access in Teleport Connect
Teleport Connect will allow users to connect to Windows desktops directly from the Teleport Connect application without needing to use a browser.
VNet for SSH
Teleport VNet will add native support for SSH, enabling any SSH client to connect to Teleport SSH servers with zero configuration. Advanced Teleport features like per-session MFA will have first-class support for a seamless user experience.
18.0.0
Identity Activity Center
Teleport Identity Security (fka Teleport Policy) will provide an Identity Activity Center to allow users to correlate user activity by multiple factors to facilitate incident response. The first iteration will support integrations with GitHub, Okta and AWS.
Teleport Cloud
The key deliverables for Teleport Cloud in the next quarter:
|Week of
|Description
|March 10, 2025
|Teleport 17.3 will begin rollout on Cloud.
|March 10, 2025
|Teleport 17.3 agents will begin rollout to eligible tenants.
|March 31, 2025
|Teleport 17.4 will begin rollout on Cloud.
|March 31, 2025
|Teleport 17.4 agents will begin rollout to eligible tenants.
Production readiness
Teleport follows semantic versioning for pre-releases and releases.
Pre-releases
Pre-releases of Teleport (versions with suffixes like
-alpha,
-beta,
-rc)
should not be run in production environments.
Pre-releases of Teleport are great for testing new features, breaking changes, and backwards incompatibility issues either in development or staging environments.
Major Releases
Major releases look like
17.0.0.
Major releases of Teleport contain many large new features and may contain breaking changes.
Due to the scope and quantity of changes in a major release, we encourage deploying to staging first to verify your usage pattern has not changed.
Minor Releases
Minor releases look like
17.X.0.
Minor releases of Teleport typically contain smaller features and improvements. Minor releases can typically be deployed directly to production.
Most customers upgrade to the next major version of Teleport during the first minor release, such as 17.1.0.
Patch Releases
Patch releases contain small bug fixes and can typically be deployed directly to production.
Version compatibility
Teleport uses Semantic Versioning. Version numbers
include a major version, minor version, and patch version, separated by dots.
When running multiple
teleport binaries within a cluster, the following rules
apply:
- Patch and minor versions are always compatible, for example, any 8.0.1 component will work with any 8.0.3 component and any 8.1.0 component will work with any 8.3.0 component.
- Servers support clients that are one major version behind, but do not support
clients that are on a newer major version. For example, an 8.x.x Proxy Service
instance is compatible with 7.x.x agents and 7.x.x
tsh, but we don't guarantee that a 9.x.x agent will work with an 8.x.x Proxy Service instance. This also means you must not attempt to upgrade from 6.x.x straight to 8.x.x. You must upgrade to 7.x.x first.
- Proxy Service instances and agents do not support Auth Service instances that
are on an older major version, and will fail to connect to older Auth Service
instances by default. You can override version checks by passing
--skip-version-checkwhen starting agents and Proxy Service instances.