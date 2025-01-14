Version: 17.x

Upgrading Teleport

The guides in this section show you how to upgrade Teleport to a more recent version.

Read the Upgrading Compatibility Overview to understand how to upgrade components in your Teleport cluster while ensuring compatibility between all components.

If you have a Teleport Enterprise (Cloud) account, you must set up Managed Teleport Agent Updates to ensure that the version of Teleport running on agents is always compatible with that of the Teleport cluster. You can also set up automatic agent upgrades in a self-hosted Enterprise cluster.

For more information about upgrading, for example, to upgrade manually, read the Upgrading Reference.

For more information about client tools auto-update, read the Teleport Client Tools Automatic Updates.

You can find more information regarding the automatic updates architecture in the Agent Update Management page.