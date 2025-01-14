Version: 17.x

Updated golang.org/x/net (addresses CVE-2025-22870). #52846

Fix the issue with multiple Okta app links that is causing a high level of Okta API usage. #52841

Updated Go to 1.23.7. #52772

Fixed VNet on Windows when the cluster uses the legacy signature algorithm suite. #52767

signature algorithm suite. #52767 Fixed Connect installer on Windows systems using languages other than English. #52765

Allow teleport-update to be used in shells that set a restrictive umask. #52755

to be used in shells that set a restrictive umask. #52755 Updated tctl create to automatically fill the metadata and name on the autoupdate_config and autoupdate_version resources. #52751

to automatically fill the metadata and name on the and resources. #52751 Added version compatibility warnings to Teleport Connect when logging in to a cluster. #52709

Support setting the public address for discovered apps based on Kubernetes annotations. #52700

Fixed cannot execute: required file not found error with the teleport-spacelift-runner image. #52560

error with the image. #52560 Machine ID: Added new Prometheus metrics to track success and failure of renewal loops. #52496

Fixes two issues in the 17.3.0 RPM causing package upgrades to fail and leading to teleport binaries not being symlinked in /usr/local/bin. #52704

On RPM-based distros, 17.3.0 can lead to a failed installation without a working Teleport service. The 17.3.0 RPM was pulled from our CDN. 17.3.1 should be used instead. If you updated to 17.3.0, you should update to 17.3.1. #52704

Escape user provided labels when creating the shell script that enrolls servers, applications and databases into Teleport. #52698

Disable legacy alpn upgrade fallback during TLS routing connection upgrades. Now only WebSocket upgrade headers are sent by default. TELEPORT_TLS_ROUTING_CONN_UPGRADE_MODE=legacy can still be used to force legacy upgrades but it will be deprecated in v18. #52620

upgrade fallback during TLS routing connection upgrades. Now only WebSocket upgrade headers are sent by default. can still be used to force legacy upgrades but it will be deprecated in v18. #52620 Workload ID: Support for Teleport Predicate Language in Workload Identity templates and rules. #52564

17.3 introduces a new automatic update mechanism for system administrators to control which Teleport version their agents are running. You can now configure the agent update schedule and desired agent version via the autoupdate_config and autoupdate_version resources.

Updates are performed by the new teleport-update binary. This new system is package manager-agnostic and opt-in. Existing agents won't be automatically enrolled, you can enroll existing 17.3+ agents by running teleport-update enable .

teleport-update will become the new standard way of installing Teleport as it always picks the appropriate Teleport edition (Community vs Enterprise), the cluster's desired version, and the correct Teleport variant (e.g. FIPS-compliant cryptography).

Starting with 17.3.0, the Teleport DEB and RPM packages, notably used by the apt , yum , dnf and zypper package managers, will place the Teleport binaries in /opt/teleport instead of /usr/local/bin .

The binaries will be symlinked to their previous location, no change should be required in your scripts or systemd units.

This change allows us to do automatic updates without conflicting with the package manager.

Teleport agents running on Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) are now able to join the Teleport cluster without a static join token.

Teleport now provides the ability to create host users with stable UIDs across the entire Teleport cluster.

Teleport's VNet feature are now available for Windows, allowing users to access TCP applications protected by Teleport as if they were on the same network.

Teleport web UI now provides wizard-like guided enrollment flow for the new GitHub Proxy integration.

AWS Identity Center integration now supports using IAM authentication instead of OIDC (useful for private clusters) and a hybrid setup that allows to use another IdP as external identity source.

Teleport Okta integration now provides updated guided enrollment flow and will allow updating integration settings (such as sync configuration or group filters) without having to recreate the integration.

Note that the new enrollment flow uses OAuth authentication method instead of API tokens. If the Okta integration is installed on v17.3 and the cluster is downgraded the Okta plugin must be reinstalled to ensure proper functionality.

The Auth Service readiness now reflects the connectivity from the instance to the backend storage, and the Proxy Service readiness reflects the connectivity to the Auth Service API. In case of Auth or backend storage failure, the instances will now turn unready. This change ensures that control plane components can be excluded from their relevant load-balancing pools. If you want to preserve the old behaviour (the Auth Service or Proxy Service instance stays ready and runs in degraded mode) in the teleport-cluster Helm chart, you can now tune the readiness setting to have the pods become unready after a high number of failed probes.

Added tctl edit support for Identity Center plugin resources. #52605

support for Identity Center plugin resources. #52605 Added Oracle join method to web UI provision token editor. #52599

Added warnings to VNet on macOS about other software that might conflict with VNet, based on inspecting network routes on the system. #52552

Added auto-importing of Oracle Cloud tags. #52543

Added support for X509 revocations to Workload Identity. #52503

Git proxy commands executed in terminals now support interactive login prompts when the tsh session expires. #52475

session expires. #52475 Connect is now installed per-machine instead of per-user on Windows. #52453

Added teleport-update for default build. #52361

Enterprise:

Improved sync performance in Identity Center integration.

Delete related Git servers when deleting GitHub integration in the web UI.

Updated go-jose/v4 to v4.0.5 (addresses CVE-2025-27144). #52467

Updated /x/crypto and /x/oauth2 (addresses CVE-2025-22869 and CVE-2025-22868). #52437

Fixed missing audit event on GitHub proxy RBAC failure. #52427

Allow to provide tbot configurations via environment variables. Update tbot-distroless image to run start command by default. #52351

configurations via environment variables. Update image to run command by default. #52351 Logging out from a cluster no longer clears the client autoupdate binaries. #52337

Added tctl installer for Identity Center integration. #52336

installer for Identity Center integration. #52336 Added JSON response support to the /webapi/auth/export public certificate API endpoint. #52325

public certificate API endpoint. #52325 Resolves an issue with tbot where the web proxy port would be used instead of the SSH proxy port when ports separate mode is in use. #52291

where the web proxy port would be used instead of the SSH proxy port when ports separate mode is in use. #52291 Fix Azure SQL Servers connect failures when the database agent runs on a VM scale set. #52267

Add filter drop-downs and pinning support for the "Enroll a New Resource" page in the web UI. #52176

Improve latency and reduce resource consumption of generating Kubernetes certificates via tctl auth sign and tsh kube login . #52146

Fixed broken Download Metadata File button from the SAML enrolling resource flow in the web UI. #52276

button from the SAML enrolling resource flow in the web UI. #52276 Fixed broken Refresh button in the Access Monitoring reports page in the web UI. #52276

button in the Access Monitoring reports page in the web UI. #52276 Fixed broken Download app.zip menu item in the Integrations list dropdown menu for Microsoft Teams in the web UI. #52276

menu item in the Integrations list dropdown menu for Microsoft Teams in the web UI. #52276 Fixed Unexpected end of JSON input error in an otherwise successful web API call. #52276

error in an otherwise successful web API call. #52276 Teleport Connect now features a new menu for quick access request management. #52217

Remove the ability of tctl to load the default configuration file on Windows. #52188

Tbot: support overriding credential_ttl and renewal_interval on most outputs and services. #52185

and on most outputs and services. #52185 Fix an issue that GitHub integration CA gets deleted during Auth restart for non-software key stores like KMS. For broken GitHub integrations, the integration resource must be deleted and recreated. #52149

resource must be deleted and recreated. #52149 Added support for non-FIPS AWS endpoints for IAM and STS on FIPS binaries ( TELEPORT_UNSTABLE_DISABLE_AWS_FIPS=yes ) #52127

) #52127 Introduced the allow_reissue property to the tbot identity output for compatibility with tsh based reissuance. #52116

Fixed security issue with arbitrary file reads on SSH nodes. #52136

Verify that cluster name of TLS peer certs matches the cluster name of the CA that issued it to prevent Auth bypasses. #52130

Reject authentication attempts from remote identities in the git forwarder. #52126

Added an escape hatch to allow non-FIPS AWS endpoints on FIPS binaries ( TELEPORT_UNSTABLE_DISABLE_AWS_FIPS=yes ). #52069

). #52069 Fixed Postgres database access control privileges auto-provisioning to grant USAGE on schemas as needed for table privileges and fixed an issue that prevented user privileges from being revoked at the end of their session in some cases. #52047

Updated OpenSSL to 3.0.16. #52037

Added ability to disable path-style S3 access for third-party endpoints. #52009

Fixed displaying Access List form when request reason is required. #51998

Fixed a bug in the WebUI where file transfers would always prompt for MFA, even when not required. #51962

Reduced CPU consumption required to map roles between clusters and perform trait to role resolution. #51935

Client tools managed updates require a base URL for the open-source build type. #51931

Fixed an issue leaf AWS console app shows "not found" error when root cluster has an app of the same name. #51928

Added securityContext value to the tbot Helm chart. #51907

value to the Helm chart. #51907 Fixed an issue where required apps wouldn't be authenticated when launching an application from outside the Teleport Web UI. #51873

Prevent Teleport proxy failing to initialize when listener address's host component is empty. #51864

Fixed connecting to Apps in a leaf cluster when Per-session MFA is enabled. #51853

Updated Go to 1.23.6. #51835

Fixed bug where role max_duration is not respected unless request max_duration is set. #51821

is not respected unless request is set. #51821 Improved instance.join event error messaging. #51779

event error messaging. #51779 Teleport agents always create the debug.sock UNIX socket. The configuration field debug_service.enabled now controls if the debug and metrics endpoints are available via the UNIX socket. #51771

UNIX socket. The configuration field now controls if the debug and metrics endpoints are available via the UNIX socket. #51771 Backport new Azure integration functionality to v17, which allows the Discovery Service to fetch Azure resources and send them to the Access Graph. #51725

Added support for caching Microsoft Remote Desktop Services licenses. #51684

Added Audit Log statistics to tctl top . #51655

. #51655 Redesigned the profile switcher in Teleport Connect for a more intuitive experience. Clusters now have distinct colors for easier identification, and readability is improved by preventing truncation of long user and cluster names. #51654

Fixed a regression that caused the Kubernetes Service to reuse expired tokens when accessing EKS, GKE and AKS clusters using dynamic credentials. #51652

Fixes issue where the Postgres backend would drop App Access events. #51643

Fixed a rare crash that can happen with malformed SAML connector. #51634

Fixed occasional Web UI session renewal issues (reverts "Avoid tight renewals for sessions with short TTL"). #51601

Introduced tsh workload-identity issue-x509 as the replacement to tsh svid issue and which is compatible with the new WorkloadIdentity resource. #51597

as the replacement to and which is compatible with the new WorkloadIdentity resource. #51597 Machine ID's new kubernetes/v2 service supports access to multiple Kubernetes clusters by name or label without needing to issue new identities. #51535

Quoted the KUBECONFIG environment variable output by the tsh proxy kube command. #51523

environment variable output by the command. #51523 Fixed a bug where performing an admin action in the WebUI would hang indefinitely instead of getting an actionable error if the user has no MFA devices registered. #51513

Added support for continuous profile collection with Pyroscope. #51477

Added support for customizing the base URL for downloading Teleport packages used in client tools managed updates. #51476

Improved handling of client session termination during Kubernetes Exec sessions. The disconnection reason is now accurately returned for cases such as certificate expiration, forced lock activation, or idle timeout. #51454

Fixed an issue that prevented IPs provided in the X-Forwarded-For header from being honored in some scenarios when TrustXForwardedFor is enabled. #51416

header from being honored in some scenarios when is enabled. #51416 Added support for multiple active CAs in the /auth/export endpoint. #51415

endpoint. #51415 Fixed integrations status page in WebUI. #51404

Fixed a bug in GKE auto-discovery where the process failed to discover any clusters if the identity lacked permissions for one or more detected GCP project IDs. #51399

Introduced the new workload_identity resource for configuring Teleport Workload Identity. #51288

Enterprise:

Fixed a regression in the Web UI that prevented Access List members to view the Access List's they are member of.

Fixed an issue with recreating Teleport resources for Okta applications with multiple embed links.

Fixed an issue in the Identity Center principal assignment service that incorrectly reported a successful permission assignment delete request as a failed one.

Fixed an issue in the Identity Center group import service which incorrectly handled import error event.

Added a preview of changes to access to resources in the role editor. This feature requires Teleport Identity Security.

Improve Azure join validation by verifying subscription ID. #51328

Added support for multiple active CAs in tctl auth export . #51375

. #51375 Teleport Connect now shows a resource name in the status bar. #51374

Role presets now include default values for github_permissions and the git_server resource kind. github_permissions now supports traits. #51369

and the resource kind. now supports traits. #51369 Fix backwards compatibility error where users were unable to login with Teleport Connect if Connect version is below v17.2.0 with Teleport cluster version v17.2.0. #51368

Added wildcard-workload-identity-issuer preset role to improve Day 0 experience with configuring Teleport Workload Identity. #51341

preset role to improve Day 0 experience with configuring Teleport Workload Identity. #51341 Added more granular audit logging surrounding SSH port forwarding. #51325

FIxes a bug causing the terraform-provider preset role to not automatically allow newly supported resources. #51320

preset role to not automatically allow newly supported resources. #51320 GitHub server resource now shows in Web UI. #51303

Teleport users can now satisfy per-session MFA checks by authenticating with an external identity provider as an alternative to using second factors registered with Teleport.

Teleport now natively supports GitHub access allowing users to transparently interact with Github with RBAC and audit logging support.

Oracle Database Access users can now use Toad GUI client.

Kubernetes operator users can now create trusted clusters using Kubernetes custom resources.

Fixed WebAuthn attestation for Windows Hello. #51247

Include invited and reason fields in SessionStartEvents. #51175

Updated Go to 1.23.5. #51172

Fixed client tools auto-updates executed by aliases (causes recursive alias error). #51154

Support proxying Git commands for github.com. #51086

Assuming an Access Request in Teleport Connect now propagates elevated permissions to already opened Kubernetes tabs. #51055

Fixed AWS SigV4 parse errors in app access when the application omits the optional spaces between the SigV4 components. #51043

Fixed a Database Service bug where db_service.resources.aws.assume_role_arn settings could affect non-AWS dynamic databases or incorrectly override db_service.aws.assume_role_arn settings. #51039

settings could affect non-AWS dynamic databases or incorrectly override settings. #51039 Adds support for defining labels in the web UI Discover flows for single resource enroll (server, AWS and web applications, Kubernetes, EKS, RDS). #51038

Added support for using multi-port TCP apps in Teleport Connect without VNet. #51014

Fix naming conflict of DynamoDB audit event auto scaling policy. #50990

Prevent routing issues for agentless nodes that are created with non-UUID metadata.name fields. #50924

fields. #50924 Honor the cluster routing strategy when client initiated host resolution via proxy templates or label matching is ambiguous. #50799

Emit audit events on access request expiry. #50775

Add full SSO MFA support for the WebUI. #50529

Enterprise:

Oracle: accept database certificates configuration used by Teleport Connect.

Fix panic in EKS Auto Discovery. #50998

Add trusted clusters support to Kubernetes operator. #50995

Fixes an issue causing Azure join method to fail due to throttling. #50928

Fix Teleport Connect Oracle support. Requires updated Teleport database agents (v17.1.5+). #50922

Prevent quoting errors in log messages. #50821

Fixed an issue that could cause teleport event handlers to become stuck in an error loop upon upgrading to v17 (fix requires upgrading auth server). #50820

Add user_agent field to db.session.start audit events. #50806

field to audit events. #50806 Fix an issue "tsh aws ssm start-session" fails when KMS encryption is enabled. #50796

Support wider range of Oracle clients and simplified configuration. #50740

Added support for multi-port TCP apps to tsh proxy app . #50691

Fixed a Postgres database-access auto-user provisioning syntax error that caused a misleading debug level error log in most cases, unless the database admin is not a superuser and the database was upgraded from Postgres v15 or lower to Postgres v16 or higher, in which case the role "teleport-auto-user" must be granted to the database admin with the ADMIN option manually. #50782

Fixes a bug where S3 bucket details fail to fetch due to incorrect bucket region. #50763

Present connection errors to the Web UI terminal during database sessions. #50700

Enterprise:

Fix missing cleanup actions if the Oracle db connection is closed in its initial phases.

Significantly improve Oracle client compatibility. Add server support for connections without wallet. For client-side change see: #49753.

Fixes a bug where v16 Teleport cannot connect to v17.1.0, v17.1.1 and v17.1.2 clusters. #50658

Prevent panicking during shutdown when SQS consumer is disabled. #50648

Add a --labels flag to the tctl tokens ls command. #50624

Fixed a bug in the WebUI that could cause an access denied error when accessing application. #50611

Improve session playback initial delay caused by an additional events query. #50592

Fix a bug in the tbot Helm chart causing invalid configuration when both default and custom outputs were used. #50526

Helm chart causing invalid configuration when both default and custom outputs were used. #50526 Restore the ability to play session recordings in the web UI without specifying the session duration in the URL. #50459

Fix regression in tbot on Linux causing the Kubernetes credential helper to fail. #50413

Warning: 17.1.1 fixes a regression in 17.1.0 that causes SSH server heartbeats to disappear after a few minutes. Please skip 17.1.0 and upgrade straight to 17.1.1 or above. #50490

AWS Identity Center integration now allows users to request short or long term access to permission sets via Access Requests.

Database access users can now connect to PostgreSQL databases connected to Teleport right from the web UI and use psql-style interface to query the database.

Users now have the ability to setup Mailgun or generic SMTP server for Access Request notifications using Teleport web UI without needing to self-host the email plugin.

Users now supports multiple ports (or a range of ports) with a single TCP application, and Teleport VNet will make all of the application's ports accessible on the virtual network.

Teleport's web UI includes a new role editor that allows users to create and modify roles without resorting to a raw YAML editor.

Teleport now allows cluster administrators to enable local and remote port forwarding separately rather than grouping both types of port forwarding behind a single option.

Fixed an issue that could cause some antivirus tools to block Teleport's Device Trust feature on Windows machines. #50453

Updates the UI login redirection service to honor redirection to enterprise/saml-idp/sso path even if user is already authenticated with Teleport. #50442

path even if user is already authenticated with Teleport. #50442 Reduced cluster state storage load in clusters with a large amount of resources. #50430

Updated golang.org/x/net to v0.33.0 (addresses CVE-2024-45338). #50397

Fixed an issue causing panics in SAML app or OIDC integration deletion relating to AWS Identity Center integration. #50360

Fix missing roles in Access Lists causing users to be locked out of their account. #50298

Added support for connecting to PostgreSQL databases using WebUI. #50287

Improved the performance of Teleport agents serving a large number of resources in Kubernetes. #50279

Improve performance of Kubernetes App Auto Discover. #50269

Added more granular access controls for SSH port forwarding. Access to remote or local port forwarding can now be controlled individually using the new ssh_port_forwarding role option. #50241

role option. #50241 Properly close ssh port forwarding connections to prevent requests hanging indefinitely. #50238

Teleport's RDP client now sets the load balancing cookie to improve compatibility with local traffic managers. #50226

Fixes an intermittent EKS authentication failure when dealing with EKS auto-discovery. #50197

Expose /.well-known/jwks-okta public endpoint for Okta API services type App. #50177

Switched to a new role editor UI. #50030

Added support for multiple ports to TCP applications. #49711

Allow multiple consecutive occurrences of - and . in SSH server hostnames. #50410

and in SSH server hostnames. #50410 Fixed bug causing users to see notifications for their own access requests in some cases. #50076

Improved the cluster initialization process's ability to recovery from errors. #49966

Enterprise:

Adds AWS Account name to Identity Center Roles and resources. Some manual cleanup may be required where users and Access Lists have been assigned the obsolete roles.

Updated golang.org/x/crypto to v0.31.0 (CVE-2024-45337). #50078

Fixed tsh ssh -Y when jumping between multiple servers. #50031

when jumping between multiple servers. #50031 Reduced Auth memory consumption when agents join using the azure join method. #49998

Our OSS OS packages (rpm, deb, etc) now have up-to-date metadata. #49962

tsh correctly respects the --no-allow-passwordless flag. #49933

correctly respects the --no-allow-passwordless flag. #49933 The web session authorization dialog in Teleport Connect is now a dedicated tab, which properly shows a re-login dialog when the local session is expired. #49931

Added an interactive mode for tctl auth rotate . #49896

. #49896 Fixed a panic when the auth server does not provide a license expiry. #49876

Enterprise:

Fixed a panic occurring during SCIM push operations when resource.metadata is empty. #5654

Improved "IP mismatch" audit entries for device trust web. #5642

Fixed assigning suggested reviewers in the edge case when the user already has access to the requested resources. #5629

Fixed a bug introduced in 17.0.3 breaking in-cluster joining on some Kubernetes clusters. #49841

SSH or Kubernetes information included for audit log list for start session events. #49832

Avoid tight web session renewals for sessions with short TTL (between 3m and 30s). #49768

Updated Go to 1.23.4. #49758

Fixed re-rendering bug when filtering Unified Resources. #49744

Restore ability to disable multi-factor authentication for local users. #49692

Bumping one of our dependencies to a more secure version to address CVE-2024-53259. #49662

Add ability to configure resource labels in teleport-cluster 's operator sub-chart. #49647

's operator sub-chart. #49647 Fixed proxy peering listener not using the exact address specified in peer_listen_addr . #49589

. #49589 Teleport Connect now shows whether it is being used on a trusted device or if enrollment is required for full access. #49577

Kubernetes in-cluster joining now also accepts tokens whose audience is the Teleport cluster name (before it only allowed the default Kubernetes audience). Kubernetes JWKS joining is unchanged and still requires tokens with the cluster name in the audience. #49556

Session recording playback in the web UI is now searchable. #49506

Fixed an incorrect warning indicating that tsh v17.0.2 was incompatible with cluster v17.0.1, despite full compatibility. #49491

Increase CockroachDB setup timeout from 5 to 30 seconds. This mitigates the Auth Service not being able to configure TTL on slow CockroachDB event backends. #49469

Fixed a potential panic in login rule and SAML IdP expression parser. #49429

Support for long-running kube exec/port-forward, respect client_idle_timeout config. #49421

Fixed a permissions error with Postgres database user auto-provisioning that occurs when the database admin is not a superuser and the database is upgraded to Postgres v16 or higher. #49390

Enterprise:

Jamf Service sync audit events are attributed to "Jamf Service".

Users can now see a list of their enrolled devices on their Account page.

Add support for Entra ID groups being members of other groups using Nested Access Lists.

Added support for requiring reason for Access Requests (with a new role.spec.allow.request.reason.mode setting).

Fixed missing user participants in session recordings listing for non-interactive Kubernetes recordings. #49343

Support delegated joining for Bitbucket Pipelines in Machine ID. #49335

Fix a bug in the Teleport Operator chart that causes the operator to not be able to watch secrets during secret injection. #49327

You can now search text within SSH sessions in the Web UI and Teleport Connect. #49269

Teleport Connect now refreshes the resources view after dropping an access request. #49264

Fixed an issue where teleport park processes could be leaked causing runaway resource usage. #49260

processes could be leaked causing runaway resource usage. #49260 Fixed VNet not being able to connect to the daemon. #49199

The tsh puttyconfig command now disables GSSAPI auth settings to avoid a "Not Responding" condition in PuTTY. #49189

command now disables GSSAPI auth settings to avoid a "Not Responding" condition in PuTTY. #49189 Allow Azure VMs to join from a different subscription than their managed identity. #49156

Fix an issue loading the license file when Teleport is started without a configuration file. #49150

Added support for directly configuring JWKS for GitHub joining for circumstances where the GHES is not reachable by the Teleport Auth Service. #49049

Fixed a bug where Access Lists imported from Microsoft Entra ID fail to be created if their display names include special characters. #5551

Teleport 17 brings the following new features and improvements:

Refreshed web UI

Modern signature algorithms

(Preview) AWS IAM Identity Center integration

Hardware key support for Teleport Connect

Nested access lists

Access lists UI/UX improvements

Signed and notarized macOS assets

Datadog Incident Management plugin for access requests

Hosted Microsoft Teams plugin for access requests

Dynamic registration for Windows desktops

Support for images in web SSH sessions

tbot CLI updates

We have updated and improved designs and added a new navigation menu to Teleport 17’s web UI to enhance its usability and scalability.

Teleport 17 admins have the option to use elliptic curve cryptography for the majority of user, host, and certificate authority key material.

This includes Ed25519 SSH keys and ECDSA TLS keys, replacing the RSA keys used today.

New clusters will leverage modern signature algorithms by default. Existing Teleport clusters will continue to use RSA2048 until a CA rotation is performed.

Teleport 17 integrates with AWS IAM Identity Center to allow users to sync and manage AWS IC group members via Access Lists.

We have extended Teleport 17’s support for hardware-backed private keys to Teleport Connect.

Teleport 17 admins and access list owners can add access lists as members in other access lists.

Teleport 17 web UI has an updated access lists page that will include the new table view, improved search and filtering capabilities.

Starting from Teleport 17 macOS teleport.pkg installer includes signed and notarized tsh.app and tctl.app so downloading a separate tsh.pkg to use Touch ID is no longer necessary.

In addition, Teleport 17 event handler and Terraform provider for macOS are also signed and notarized.

Teleport 17 supports PagerDuty-like integration with Datadog's on-call and incident management APIs for access request notifications.

Teleport 17 adds support for Microsoft Teams integration for access request notifications using Teleport web UI without needing to self-host the plugin.

Dynamic registration allows Teleport administrators to register new Windows desktops without having to update the static configuration files read by Teleport Windows Desktop Service instances.

The SSH console in Teleport’s web UI includes support for rendering images via both the SIXEL and iTerm Inline Image Protocol (IIP).

The tbot client now supports starting most outputs and services directly from the command line with no need for a configuration file using the new tbot start <mode> family of commands. If desired, a given command can be converted to a YAML configuration file with tbot configure <mode> .

Additionally, tctl now supports inspection and management of bot instances using the tctl bots instances family of commands. This allows onboarding of new instances for existing bots with tctl bots instances add , and inspection of existing instances with tctl bots instances list .

Starting with version 17, Teleport no longer provides a separate tsh.pkg macOS package.

Instead, teleport.pkg and all macOS tarballs include signed and notarized tsh.app and tctl.app .

Hostnames are only allowed if they are less than 257 characters and consist of only alphanumeric characters and the symbols . and - .

Any hostname that violates the new restrictions will be changed, the original hostname will be moved to the teleport.internal/invalid-hostname label for discoverability.

Any Teleport agents with an invalid hostname will be replaced with the host UUID. Any Agentless OpenSSH Servers with an invalid hostname will be replaced with the host of the address, if it is valid, or a randomly generated identifier. Any hosts with invalid hostnames should be updated to comply with the new requirements to avoid Teleport renaming them.

As of Teleport 16, multi-factor authentication is required for local users. To assist with upgrades, Teleport 16 included a temporary opt-out mechanism via the TELEPORT_ALLOW_NO_SECOND_FACTOR environment variable. This opt-out mechanism has been removed.

Teleport 17 is the last release where tsh will allow for using TOTP with per-session MFA. Starting with Teleport 18, tsh will require a strong webauthn credential for per-session MFA.

TOTP will continue to be accepted for the initial login.

Updated golang.org/x/net to v0.33.0 (addresses CVE-2024-45338). #50398

Improved the performance of Teleport agents serving a large number of resources in Kubernetes. #50280

Improve performance of Kubernetes App Auto Discover. #50268

Properly close ssh port forwarding connections to prevent requests hanging indefinitely. #50239

Teleport's RDP client now sets the load balancing cookie to improve compatibility with local traffic managers. #50225

Fixes an intermittent EKS authentication failure when dealing with EKS auto-discovery. #50198

Improved the cluster initialization process's ability to recovery from errors. #49967

Updated golang.org/x/crypto to v0.31.0 (CVE-2024-45337). #50079

Fix tsh ssh -Y when jumping between multiple servers. #50032

Fixed an issue preventing default shell assignment for host users. #50003

Reduce Auth memory consumption when agents join using the azure join method. #49999

Our OSS OS packages (rpm, deb, etc) now have up-to-date metadata. #49963

Tsh correctly respects the --no-allow-passwordless flag. #49934

The web session authorization dialog in Teleport Connect is now a dedicated tab, which properly shows a re-login dialog when the local session is expired. #49932

Prevent a panic if the Auth Service does not provide a license expiry. #49877

Enterprise:

Improved "IP mismatch" audit entries for device trust web.

Fixed assigning suggested reviewers in the edge case when the user already has access to the requested resources.

Users can now see a list of their enrolled devices on their Account page.

Jamf Service sync audit events are attributed to "Jamf Service".

Added license updater service.

Fixed a bug where Access Lists imported from Microsoft Entra ID fail to be created if their display names include special characters.

Fixed a bug introduced in v16.4.9 breaking in-cluster joining on some Kubernetes clusters. #49842

SSH or Kubernetes information included for audit log list for start session events. #49833

Avoid tight web session renewals for sessions with short TTL (between 3m and 30s). #49769

Updated Go to 1.22.10. #49759

Added support for hardware keys in Teleport Connect. #49701

Auto-updates for client tools ( tctl and tsh ) are controlled by cluster configuration. #48645

Add ability to configure resource labels in teleport-cluster 's operator sub-chart. #49648

's operator sub-chart. #49648 Fixed proxy peering listener not using the exact address specified in peer_listen_addr . #49590

. #49590 Teleport Connect now shows whether it is being used on a trusted device or if enrollment is required for full access. #49578

Kubernetes in-cluster joining now also accepts tokens whose audience is the Teleport cluster name (before it only allowed the default Kubernetes audience). Kubernetes JWKS joining is unchanged and still requires tokens with the cluster name in the audience. #49557

Restore interactive PAM authentication functionality when use_pam_auth is applied. #49519

Session recording playback in the web UI is now searchable. #49507

Increase CockroachDB setup timeout from 5 to 30 seconds. This mitigates the Auth Service not being able to configure TTL on slow CockroachDB event backends. #49470

Fixed a potential panic in login rule and SAML IdP expression parser. #49431

Support for long-running kube exec/port-forward, respect client_idle_timeout config. #49423

Fixed a permissions error with Postgres database user auto-provisioning that occurs when the database admin is not a superuser and the database is upgraded to Postgres v16 or higher. #49389

Teleport Connect now refreshes the resources view after dropping an Access Request. #49348

Fixed missing user participants in session recordings listing for non-interactive Kubernetes recordings. #49344

Support delegated joining for Bitbucket Pipelines in Machine ID. #49337

Fix a bug in the Teleport Operator chart that causes the operator to not be able to watch secrets during secret injection. #49326

You can now search text within ssh sessions in the Web UI and Teleport Connect. #49270

Fixed an issue where teleport park processes could be leaked causing runaway resource usage. #49261

processes could be leaked causing runaway resource usage. #49261 Update tsh scp to respect proxy templates when resolving the remote host. #49227

The tsh puttyconfig command now disables GSSAPI auth settings to avoid a "Not Responding" condition in PuTTY. #49190

command now disables GSSAPI auth settings to avoid a "Not Responding" condition in PuTTY. #49190 Resolved an issue that caused false positive errors incorrectly indicating that the YubiKey was in use by another application, while only tsh was accessing it. #47952

Enterprise:

Jamf Service sync audit events are attributed to "Jamf Service".

Fixed a bug where Access Lists imported from Microsoft Entra ID fail to be created if their display names include special characters.

Allow Azure VMs to join from a different subscription than their managed identity. #49157

Fix an issue loading the license file when Teleport is started without a configuration file. #49149

Fixed a bug in the teleport-cluster Helm chart that can cause token mount to fail when using ArgoCD. #49069

Helm chart that can cause token mount to fail when using ArgoCD. #49069 Fixed app access regression to apps on leaf clusters. #49056

Added support for directly configuring JWKS for GitHub joining for circumstances where the GHES is not reachable by the Teleport Auth Service. #49052

Fixed issue resulting in excess CPU usage and connection resets when teleport-event-handler is under moderate to high load. #49036

is under moderate to high load. #49036 Fixed OpenSSH remote port forwarding not working for localhost. #49020

Fixed tsh app login prompting for user login when multiple AWS roles are present. #48997

prompting for user login when multiple AWS roles are present. #48997 Fixed incorrect cluster name when querying for Kubernetes namespaces on a leaf cluster for Connect UI. #48990

Allow to override Teleport license secret name when using teleport-cluster Helm chart. #48979

Helm chart. #48979 Added periodic health checks between proxies in proxy peering. #48929

Fixed users not being able to connect to SQL server instances with PKINIT integration when the cluster is configured with different CAs for database access. #48924

Fix a bug in the Teleport Operator chart that causes the operator to not be able to list secrets during secret injection. #48901

The access graph poll interval is now configurable with the discovery_service.poll_interval field, whereas before it was fixed to a 15 minute interval. #48861

field, whereas before it was fixed to a 15 minute interval. #48861 The web terminal now supports SIXEL and IIP image protocols. #48842

Ensure that agentless server information is provided in all audit events. #48833

Fixed missing Access Request metadata in app.session.start audit events. #48804

audit events. #48804 Fixed missing GetDatabaseFunc error when tsh connects MongoDB databases in cluster with a separate MongoDB port. #48129

error when connects MongoDB databases in cluster with a separate MongoDB port. #48129 Ensure that Teleport can re-establish broken LDAP connections. #48008

Improved handling of scoped token when setting up Okta integration. #5503

Fixed Access Request deletion reconciliation race condition in Okta integration HA setup. #5385

Extend support for group claim setting in Entra ID integration. #5493

Fixed bug in Kubernetes session recordings where both root and leaf cluster recorded the same Kubernetes session. Recordings of leaf resources are only available in leaf clusters. #48738

Machine ID can now be forced to use the explicitly configured proxy address using the TBOT_USE_PROXY_ADDR environment variable. This should better support split proxy address operation. #48675

environment variable. This should better support split proxy address operation. #48675 Fixed undefined error in open source version when clicking on Add Application tile in the Enroll Resources page in the Web UI. #48616

tile in the Enroll Resources page in the Web UI. #48616 Updated Go to 1.22.9. #48581

The teleport-cluster Helm chart now uses the configured serviceAccount.name from chart values for its pre-deploy configuration check Jobs. #48579

from chart values for its pre-deploy configuration check Jobs. #48579 Fixed a bug that prevented the Teleport UI from properly displaying Plugin Audit log details. #48462

Fixed an issue preventing migration of unmanaged users to Teleport host users when including teleport-keep in a role's host_groups . #48455

in a role's . #48455 Fixed showing the list of Access Requests in Teleport Connect when a leaf cluster is selected in the cluster selector. #48441

Added Connect support for selecting Kubernetes namespaces during Access Requests. #48413

Fixed a rare "internal error" on older U2F authenticators when using tsh. #48402

Fixed tsh play not skipping idle time when --skip-idle-time was provided. #48397

not skipping idle time when was provided. #48397 Added a warning to tctl edit about dynamic edits to statically configured resources. #48392

about dynamic edits to statically configured resources. #48392 Define a new role.allow.request field called kubernetes_resources that allows admins to define what kinds of Kubernetes resources a requester can make. #48387

field called that allows admins to define what kinds of Kubernetes resources a requester can make. #48387 Fixed a Teleport Kubernetes Operator bug that happened for OIDCConnector resources with non-nil max_age . #48376

. #48376 Updated host user creation to prevent local password expiration policies from affecting Teleport managed users. #48163

Added support for Entra ID directory synchronization for clusters without public internet access. #48089

Fixed "Missing Region" error for teleport bootstrap commands. #47995

Fixed a bug that prevented selecting security groups during the Aurora database enrollment wizard in the web UI. #47975

During the Set Up Access of the Enroll New Resource flows, Okta users will be asked to change the role instead of entering the principals and getting an error afterwards. #47957

Fixed teleport_connected_resource metric overshooting after keepalive errors. #47949

metric overshooting after keepalive errors. #47949 Fixed an issue preventing connections with users whose configured home directories were inaccessible. #47916

Added a resolve command to tsh that may be used as the target for a Match exec condition in an SSH config. #47868

command to tsh that may be used as the target for a Match exec condition in an SSH config. #47868 Respect HTTP_PROXY environment variables for Access Request integrations. #47738

environment variables for Access Request integrations. #47738 Updated tsh ssh to support the -- delimiter similar to openssh. It is now possible to execute a command via tsh ssh user@host -- echo test or tsh ssh -- host uptime . #47493

Enterprise:

Jamf requests from Teleport set "teleport/$version" as the User-Agent.

Add Web UI support for selecting Kubernetes namespaces during Access Requests.

Import user roles and traits when using the EntraID directory sync.

When Okta SCIM-only integration is enabled, in certain cases Teleport could calculate the effective set of permission based on SSO user's stale traits. This could allow a user who was unassigned from an Okta group to log into a Teleport cluster once with a role granted by the unassigned group being present in their effective role set.

Note: This issue only affects Teleport clusters that have installed a SCIM-only Okta integration as described in this guide. If you have an Okta integration with user sync enabled or only using Okta SSO auth connector to log into your Teleport cluster without SCIM integration configured, you're unaffected. To verify your configuration:

Use tctl get plugins/okta --format=json | jq ".[].spec.Settings.okta.sync_settings.sync_users" command to check if you have Okta integration with user sync enabled. If it outputs null or false, you may be affected and should upgrade.

command to check if you have Okta integration with user sync enabled. If it outputs null or false, you may be affected and should upgrade. Check SCIM provisioning settings for the Okta application you created or updated while following the SCIM-only setup guide. If SCIM provisioning is enabled, you may be affected and should upgrade.

We strongly recommend customers who use Okta SCIM integration to upgrade their auth servers to version 16.3.0 or later. Teleport services other than auth (proxy, SSH, Kubernetes, desktop, application, database and discovery) are not impacted and do not need to be updated.

Added a new teleport_roles_total metric that exposes the number of roles which exist in a cluster. #47812

Teleport's Windows Desktop Service now filters domain-joined Linux hosts out during LDAP discovery. #47773

The join_token.create audit event has been enriched with additional metadata. #47765

audit event has been enriched with additional metadata. #47765 Propagate resources configured in teleport-kube-agent chart values to post-install and post-delete hooks. #47743

Add support for the Datadog Incident Management plugin helm chart. #47727

Automatic device enrollment may be locally disabled using the TELEPORT_DEVICE_AUTO_ENROLL_DISABLED=1 environment variable. #47720

Fixed the Machine ID and GitHub Actions wizard. #47708

Added migration to update the old import_all_objects database object import rule to the new preset. #47707

Alter ServiceAccounts in the teleport-cluster Helm chart to automatically disable mounting of service account tokens on newer Kubernetes distributions, helping satisfy security linters. #47703

Avoid tsh auto-enroll escalation in machines without a TPM. #47695

Fixed a bug that prevented users from canceling tsh scan keys executions. #47658

executions. #47658 Postgres database session start events now include the Postgres backend PID for the session. #47643

Reworked the teleport-event-handler integration to significantly improve performance, especially when running with larger --concurrency values. #47633

integration to significantly improve performance, especially when running with larger values. #47633 Fixes a bug where Let's Encrypt certificate renewal failed in AMI and HA deployments due to insufficient disk space caused by syncing audit logs. #47622

Adds support for custom SQS consumer lock name and disabling a consumer. #47614

Fixed an issue that prevented RDS Aurora discovery configuration in the AWS OIDC enrollment wizard when any cluster existed without member instances. #47605

Extend the Datadog plugin to support automatic approvals. #47602

Allow using a custom database for Firestore backends. #47583

Include host name instead of host uuid in error messages when SSH connections are prevented due to an invalid login. #47578

Fix the example Terraform code to support the new larger Teleport Enterprise licenses and updates output of web address to use fqdn when ACM is disabled. #47512

Add new tctl subcommands to manage bot instances. #47225

Enterprise:

Device auto-enroll failures are now recorded in the audit log.

Fixed possible panic when processing Okta assignments.

Extended Teleport Discovery Service to support resource discovery across all projects accessible by the service account. #47568

Fixed a bug that could allow users to list active sessions even when prohibited by RBAC. #47564

The tctl tokens ls command redacts secret join tokens by default. To include the token values, provide the new --with-secrets flag . #47545

command redacts secret join tokens by default. To include the token values, provide the new . #47545 Added missing field-level documentation to the terraform provider reference. #47469

Fixed a bug where tsh logout failed to parse flags passed with spaces. #47460

failed to parse flags passed with spaces. #47460 Fixed the resource-based labels handler crashing without restarting. #47452

Install teleport FIPS binary in FIPS environments during Server Auto Discover. #47437

Fix possibly missing rules when using large amount of Access Monitoring Rules. #47430

Added ability to list/get AccessMonitoringRule resources with tctl . #47401

. #47401 Include JWK header in JWTs issued by Teleport Application Access. #47393

Teleport Workload ID now supports issuing JWT SVIDs via the Workload API. #47389

Added kubeconfig context name to the output table of tsh proxy kube command for enhanced clarity. #47383

command for enhanced clarity. #47383 Improve error messaging when connections to offline agents are attempted. #47361

Allow specifying the instance type of AWS HA Terraform bastion instance. #47338

Added a config option to Teleport Connect to control how it interacts with the local SSH agent ( sshAgent.addKeysToAgent ). #47324

). #47324 Teleport Workload ID issued JWT SVIDs are now compatible with OIDC federation with a number of platforms. #47317

The "ha-autoscale-cluster" terraform module now support default AWS resource tags and ASG instance refresh on configuration or launch template changes. #47299

Fixed error in Workload ID in cases where the process ID cannot be resolved. #47274

Teleport Connect for Linux now requires glibc 2.31 or later. #47262

Fixed a bug where security group rules that refer to another security group by ID were not displayed in web UI enrollment wizards when viewing security group rules. #47246

Improve the msteams access plugin debug logging. #47158

Fix missing tsh MFA prompt in certain OTP+WebAuthn scenarios. #47154

Updates self-hosted db discover flow to generate 2190h TTL certs, not 12h. #47125

Fixes an issue preventing Access Requests from displaying user friendly resource names. #47112

Fixed a bug where only one IP CIDR block security group rule for a port range was displayed in the web UI RDS enrollment wizard when viewing a security group. #47077

The tsh play command now supports a text output format. #47073

command now supports a text output format. #47073 Updated Go to 1.22.8. #47050

Fixed the "source path is empty" error when attempting to upload a file in Teleport Connect. #47011

Added static host users to Terraform provider. #46974

Enforce a global device_trust.mode=required on OSS processes paired with an Enterprise Auth. #46947

on OSS processes paired with an Enterprise Auth. #46947 Added a new config option in Teleport Connect to control SSH agent forwarding ( ssh.forwardAgent ); starting in Teleport Connect v17, this option will be disabled by default. #46895

); starting in Teleport Connect v17, this option will be disabled by default. #46895 Correctly display available allowed logins of leaf AWS Console Apps on tsh app login . #46806

. #46806 Allow all audit events to be trimmed if necessary. #46499

Enterprise:

Fixed possible panic when processing Okta assignments.

Fixed bug where an unknown device aborts device web authentication.

Add the Datadog Incident Management Plugin as a hosted plugin.

Permit bootstrapping enterprise clusters with state from an open source cluster.

Fixed a panic when using the self-hosted PagerDuty plugin. #46925

A user joining a session will now see available controls for terminating & leaving the session. #46901

Fixed a regression in the SAML IdP service which prevented cache from initializing in a cluster that may have a service provider configured with unsupported acs_url and relay_state values. #46845

Enterprise:

Fixed a possible crash when using Teleport Policy's GitLab integration.

Kubernetes Operator is now able to lookup values from Kubernetes secrets for GithubConnector.ClientSecret and OIDCConnector.ClientSecret .

Fixed a regression that made it impossible to read the Teleport Audit Log after creating a plugin if the audit event is present. #46831

Added a new flag to static host users spec that allows teleport to automatically take ownership across matching hosts of any users with the same name as the static host user. #46828

Added support for Kubernetes SPDY over Websocket Protocols for PortForward. #46815

Fixed a regression where Teleport swallowed Kubernetes API errors when using kubectl exec with a Kubernetes cluster newer than v1.30.0. #46811

Added support for Access Request Datadog plugin. #46740

Teleport now supports secure joining via Terraform Cloud, allowing Machine ID workflows to run on Terraform Cloud without shared secrets.

Teleport Workload Identity now supports SPIFFE Federation, allowing trust relationships to be established between a Teleport cluster's trust domain and trust domains managed by other SPIFFE compatible platforms. Establishing a relationship between the trust domains enables workloads belonging to one trust domain to validate the identity of workloads in the other trust domain, and vice versa.

Teleport now supports web application access where one application depends on another. For example, you may have a web application that depends on a backend API service, both of which are separate apps protected by Teleport.

Cluster admins are now able to get a detailed overview of the Okta integration status in the Teleport web UI.

Fixed the web favicon not displaying on specific builds. #46736

Fixed regression in private key parser to handle mismatched PEM headers. #46727

Removed TXT record validation from custom DNS zones in VNet; VNet now supports any custom DNS zone, as long as it's included in vnet_config . #46722

. #46722 Fixed audit log not recognizing static host user events. #46697

Fixes a bug in Kubernetes access that causes the error expected *metav1.PartialObjectMetadata object when trying to list resources. #46694

when trying to list resources. #46694 Added a new default_shell configuration for the static host users resource that works exactly the same as the create_host_user_default_shell configuration added for roles. #46688

configuration for the static host users resource that works exactly the same as the configuration added for roles. #46688 Machine ID now generates cluster-specific ssh_config and known_hosts files which will always direct SSH connections made using them via Teleport. #46684

and files which will always direct SSH connections made using them via Teleport. #46684 Fixed a regression that prevented the fish shell from starting in Teleport Connect. #46662

shell from starting in Teleport Connect. #46662 Added a new create_host_user_default_shell configuration under role options that changes the default shell of auto provisioned host users. #46648

configuration under role options that changes the default shell of auto provisioned host users. #46648 Fixed an issue that prevented host user creation when the username was also listed in host_groups . #46635

. #46635 Fixed tsh scp showing a login prompt when attempting to transfer a folder without the recursive option. #46603

showing a login prompt when attempting to transfer a folder without the recursive option. #46603 The Teleport Terraform provider now supports AccessMonitoringRule resources. #46582

The teleport-plugin-slack chart can now deploy tbot to obtain and renew the Slack plugin credentials automatically. This setup is easier and more secure than signing long-lived credentials. #46581

chart can now deploy to obtain and renew the Slack plugin credentials automatically. This setup is easier and more secure than signing long-lived credentials. #46581 Always show the device trust green shield for authenticated devices. #46565

Add new terraform_cloud joining method to enable secretless authentication on HCP Terraform jobs for the Teleport Terraform provider. #46049

joining method to enable secretless authentication on HCP Terraform jobs for the Teleport Terraform provider. #46049 Emit audit logs when creating, updating or deleting Teleport Plugins. #4939

Cluster administrators are now able to configure Teleport's ssh_service to ensure that certain host users exist on the machine without the need to start an SSH session. #46498

Allow the cluster wide ssh dial timeout to be set via auth_service.ssh_dial_timeout in the Teleport config file. #46507

in the Teleport config file. #46507 Fixed an issue preventing session joining while host user creation was in use. #46501

Added tbot Helm chart for deploying a Machine ID Bot into a Teleport cluster. #46373

Fixed an issue that prevented the Firestore backend from reading existing data. #46433

The teleport-kube-agent chart now correctly propagates configured annotations when deploying a StatefulSet. #46421

chart now correctly propagates configured annotations when deploying a StatefulSet. #46421 Fixed regression with Slack notification rules matching on plugin name instead of type. #46391

Update tsh puttyconfig to respect any defined proxy templates. #46384

to respect any defined proxy templates. #46384 Ensure that additional pod labels are carried over to post-upgrade and post-delete hook job pods when using the teleport-kube-agent Helm chart. #46232

Helm chart. #46232 Fix bug that renders WebUI unusable if a role is deleted while it is still being in use by the logged in user. #45774

Fixed debug service not being turned off by configuration; Connect My Computer in Teleport Connect should no longer fail with "bind: invalid argument". #46293

Fixed an issue that could result in duplicate session recordings being created. #46265

Connect now supports bulk selection of resources to create an Access Request in the unified resources view. #46238

Added support for the teleport_installer resource to the Teleport Terraform provider. #46200

resource to the Teleport Terraform provider. #46200 Fixed an issue that would cause reissue of certificates to fail in some scenarios where a local auth service was present. #46184

Updated OpenSSL to 3.0.15. #46180

Extend Teleport ability to use non-default cluster domains in Kubernetes, avoiding the assumption of cluster.local . #46150

. #46150 Fixed retention period handling in the CockroachDB audit log storage backend. #46147

Prevented Teleport Kubernetes access from resending resize events to the party that triggered the terminal resize, avoiding potential resize loops. #46066

Fixed an issue where attempts to play/export certain session recordings would fail with gzip: invalid header . #46035

. #46035 Fixed a bug where Teleport services could not join the cluster using iam, azure, or tpm methods when the proxy service certificate did not contain IP SANs. #46010

Prevent connections from being randomly terminated by Teleport proxies when proxy_protocol is enabled and TLS is terminated before Teleport Proxy. #45992

is enabled and TLS is terminated before Teleport Proxy. #45992 Updated the icons for server, application, and desktop resources. #45990

Added eks:UpdateAccessEntry to IAM permissions generated by the teleport integration IAM setup command and to the documentation reference for auto-discovery IAM permissions. #45983

to IAM permissions generated by the teleport integration IAM setup command and to the documentation reference for auto-discovery IAM permissions. #45983 Added ServiceNow support to Access Request notification routing rules. #45965

Added PagerDuty support to Access Request notification routing rules. #45913

Fixed an issue where host_sudoers could be written to Teleport proxy server sudoer lists in Teleport v14 and v15. #45958

could be written to Teleport proxy server sudoer lists in Teleport v14 and v15. #45958 Prevent interactive sessions from hanging on exit. #45952

Fixed kernel version check of Enhanced Session Recording for distributions with backported BPF. #45941

Added a flag to skip a relogin attempt when using tsh ssh and tsh proxy ssh . #45929

and . #45929 The hostname where the process is running is returned when running tctl get db_services . #45909

. #45909 Add buttons to clear all selected Roles/Reviewers in new Access Requests. #45904

Fixed an issue WebSocket upgrade fails with MiTM proxies that can remask payloads. #45899

When a database is created manually (without auto-discovery) the teleport.dev/db-admin and teleport.dev/db-admin-default-database labels are no longer ignored and can be used to configure database auto-user provisioning. #45891

and labels are no longer ignored and can be used to configure database auto-user provisioning. #45891 Add support for non-RSA SSH signatures with imported CA keys. #45890

Update tsh login and tsh status output to truncate a list of roles. #45581

Teleport now supports Network Level Authentication (NLA) when connecting to Windows hosts that are part of an Active Directory domain. NLA support is currently opt-in. It will be enabled by default in a future release.

To enable NLA, set the TELEPORT_ENABLE_RDP_NLA environment variable to yes on your windows_desktop_service instances. It is not necessary to configure the Windows hosts to require NLA - Teleport's client will perform NLA when configured to do so, even if the server does not require it.

More information is available in the Active Directory docs

Teleport now supports authenticating to DocumentDB with IAM users and roles recently released by AWS.

Teleport now allows users to manage join tokens in the web UI as an alternative to the tctl tokens commands.

Database Access users are now able to see database objects and their access paths in Access Graph.

Teleport now integrates with logrotate by automatically reopening log files when detecting that they were renamed.

Failure to share a local directory in a Windows desktop session is no longer considered a fatal error. #45852

Add teleport.dev/project-id label for auto-enrolled instances in GCP. #45820

label for auto-enrolled instances in GCP. #45820 Fix an issue that prevented the creation of AWS App Access for an Integration that used digits only (eg, AWS Account ID). #45819

Slack plugin now lists logins permitted by requested roles. #45759

For new EKS Cluster auto-enroll configurations, the temporary Access Entry is tagged with teleport.dev/ namespaced tags. For existing set ups, please add the eks:TagResource action to the Integration IAM Role to get the same behavior. #45725

namespaced tags. For existing set ups, please add the action to the Integration IAM Role to get the same behavior. #45725 Added support for importing S3 Bucket Tags into Teleport Policy's Access Graph. For existing configurations, ensure that the s3:GetBucketTagging permission is manually included in the Teleport Access Graph integration role. #45551

permission is manually included in the Teleport Access Graph integration role. #45551 Add a tctl terraform env command to simplify running the Teleport Terraform provider locally. #44690

command to simplify running the Teleport Terraform provider locally. #44690 Add native MachineID support to the Terraform provider. Environments with delegated joining methods such as GitHub Actions, GitLab CI, CircleCI, GCP, or AWS can run the Terraform provider without having to setup tbot . #44690

. #44690 The Terraform Provider now sequentially tries every credential source and provide more actionable error messages if it cannot connect. #44690

When the Terraform provider finds expired credentials it will now fail fast with a clear error instead of hanging for 30 seconds and sending potentially misleading error about certificates being untrusted. #44690

Fix a bug that caused some enterprise clusters to incorrectly display a message that the cluster had a monthly allocation of 0 Access Requests. #4923

When registering a service provider with SAML IdP, Teleport did not sufficiently validate the ACS endpoint. This could allow a Teleport administrator with permissions to write saml_idp_service_provider resources to configure a malicious service provider with an XSS payload and compromise session of users who would access that service provider.

Note: This vulnerability is only applicable when Teleport itself is acting as the identity provider. If you only use SAML to connect to an upstream identity provider you are not impacted. You can use the tctl get saml_idp_service_provider command to verify if you have any Service Provider applications registered and Teleport acts as an IdP.

For self-hosted Teleport customers that use Teleport as SAML Identity Provider, we recommend upgrading auth and proxy servers. Teleport agents (SSH, Kubernetes, desktop, application, database and discovery) are not impacted and do not need to be updated.

Fixed an issue where Teleport could modify group assignments for users not managed by Teleport. This will require a migration of host users created with create_host_user_mode: keep in order to maintain Teleport management. #45791

The terminal shell can now be changed in Teleport Connect by right-clicking on a terminal tab. This allows using WSL ( wsl.exe ) if it is installed. Also, the default shell on Windows has been changed to pwsh.exe (instead of powershell.exe ). #45734

) if it is installed. Also, the default shell on Windows has been changed to (instead of ). #45734 Improve web UI enroll RDS flow where VPC, subnets, and security groups are now selectable. #45688

Allow to limit duration of local tsh proxy certificates with a new MFAVerificationInterval option. #45686

Fixed host user creation for tsh scp. #45680

Fixed an issue AWS access fails when the username is longer than 64 characters. #45658

Permit setting a cluster wide SSH connection dial timeout. #45650

Improve performance of host resolution performed via tsh ssh when connecting via labels or proxy templates. #45644

Remove empty tcp app session recordings. #45643

Fixed bug causing FeatureHiding flag to not hide the "Access Management" section in the UI as intended. #45608

Fixed an issue where users created in keep mode could effectively become insecure_drop and get cleaned up as a result. #45594

mode could effectively become and get cleaned up as a result. #45594 Prevent RBAC bypass for new Postgres connections. #45554

tctl allows cluster administrators to create custom notifications targeting Teleport users. #45503

Fixed debug service not enabled by default when not using a configuration file. #45480

Introduce support for Envoy SDS into the Machine ID spiffe-workload-api service. #45460

Improve the output of tsh sessions ls . #45452

. #45452 Fix access entry handling permission error when EKS auto-discovery was set up in the Discover UI. #45442

Fix showing error message when enrolling EKS clusters in the Discover UI. #45415

Fixed the "Create A Bot" flow for GitHub Actions and SSH. It now correctly grants the bot the role created during the flow, and the example YAML is now correctly formatted. #45409

Mark authenticators used for passwordless as a passkey, if not previously marked as such. #45395

Prevents a panic caused by AWS STS client not being initialized when assuming an AWS Role. #45382

Update teleport debug commands to handle data dir not set. #45341

Fix tctl get all not returning SAML or OIDC auth connectors. #45319

not returning SAML or OIDC auth connectors. #45319 The Opsgenie plugin recipients can now be dynamically configured by creating Access Monitoring Rules resources with the required Opsgenie notify schedules. #45307

Improve discoverability of the source or rejected connections due to unsupported versions. #45278

Improved copy and paste behavior in the terminal in Teleport Connect. On Windows and Linux, Ctrl+Shift+C/V now copies and pastes text (these shortcuts can be changed with keymap.terminalCopy / keymap.terminalPaste ). A mouse right click ( terminal.rightClick ) can copy/paste text too (enabled by default on Windows). #45265

/ ). A mouse right click ( ) can copy/paste text too (enabled by default on Windows). #45265 Fixed an issue that could cause auth servers to panic when their backend connectivity was interrupted. #45225

Adds SPIFFE compatible federation bundle endpoint to the Proxy API, allowing other workload identity platforms to federate with the Teleport cluster. #44998

Add 'Download CSV' button to Access Monitoring Query results. #4899

Fixed issue in Okta Sync that spuriously deletes Okta Applications due to connectivity errors. #4885

Fixed bug in Okta Sync that mistakenly removes Apps and Groups on connectivity failure. #4883

Fixed bug that caused some enterprise clusters to incorrectly display a message that the cluster had a monthly allocation of 0 Access Requests. #4923

Improved tsh ssh performance for concurrent execs. #45162

performance for concurrent execs. #45162 Fixed issue with loading cluster features when agents are upgraded prior to auth. #45226

Updated Go to 1.22.6 . #45194

Fixed an issue where tsh aws may display extra text in addition to the original command output. #45168

may display extra text in addition to the original command output. #45168 Fixed regression that denied access to launch some Apps. #45149

Bot resources now honor their metadata.expires field. #45130

field. #45130 Teleport Connect now sets TERM_PROGRAM: Teleport_Connect and TERM_PROGRAM_VERSION: <app_version> environment variables in the integrated terminal. #45063

and environment variables in the integrated terminal. #45063 Fixed a panic in the Microsoft Teams plugin when it receives an error. #45011

Added a background item for VNet in Teleport Connect; VNet now prompts for a password only during the first launch. #44994

Added warning on tbot startup when the requested certificate TTL exceeds the maximum allowed value. #44989

startup when the requested certificate TTL exceeds the maximum allowed value. #44989 Fixed a race condition between session recording uploads and session recording upload cleanup. #44978

Prevented Kubernetes per-Resource RBAC from blocking access to namespaces when denying access to a single resource kind in every namespace. #44974

SSO login flows can now authorize web sessions with Device Trust. #44906

Added support for Kubernetes Workload Attestation into Teleport Workload Identity to allow the authentication of pods running within Kubernetes without secrets. #44883

Enterprise:

Fixed a redirection issue with the SAML IdP authentication middleware which prevented users from signing into the service provider when an SAML authentication request was made with an HTTP-POST binding protocol, and user's didn't already have an active session with Teleport. #4806

SAML applications can now be deleted from the Web UI. #4778

Fixed an issue introduced in v16.0.3 and v15.4.6 where tbot FIPS builds fail to start due to a missing boringcrypto dependency. #4757

Added option to allow client redirects from IPs in specified CIDR ranges in SSO client logins. #44846

Machine ID can now be configured to use Kubernetes Secret destinations from the command line using the kubernetes-secret schema. #44801

schema. #44801 Prevent the Discovery Service from overwriting Teleport dynamic resources that have the same name as discovered resources. #44785

Reduced the probability that the event-handler deadlocks when encountering errors processing session recordings. #44771

Improved event-handler diagnostics by providing a way to capture profiles dynamically via SIGUSR1 . #44758

. #44758 Teleport Connect now uses ConPTY for better terminal resizing and accurate color rendering on Windows, with an option to disable it in the app config. #44742

Fixed event-handler Helm charts using the wrong command when starting the event-handler container. #44697

Improved stability of very large Teleport clusters during temporary backend disruption/degradation. #44694

Resolved compatibility issue with Paramiko and Machine ID's SSH multiplexer SSH agent. #44673

Teleport no longer creates invalid SAML Connectors when calling tctl get saml/<connector-name> | tctl create -f without the --with-secrets flag. #44666

without the flag. #44666 Fixed a fatal error in tbot when unable to lookup the user from a given UID in containerized environments for checking ACL configuration. #44645

when unable to lookup the user from a given UID in containerized environments for checking ACL configuration. #44645 Fixed application access regression where an HTTP header wasn't set in forwarded requests. #44628

Added Server auto-discovery support for Rocky and AlmaLinux distros. #44612

Use the registered port of the target host when tsh puttyconfig is invoked without --port . #44572

is invoked without . #44572 Added more icons for guessing application icon by name or by label teleport.icon in the web UI. #44566

in the web UI. #44566 Remove deprecated S3 bucket option when creating or editing AWS OIDC integration in the web UI. #44485

Fixed terminal sessions with a database CLI client in Teleport Connect hanging indefinitely if the client cannot be found. #44465

Added application-tunnel service to Machine ID for establishing a long-lived tunnel to a HTTP or TCP application for Machine to Machine access. #44443

service to Machine ID for establishing a long-lived tunnel to a HTTP or TCP application for Machine to Machine access. #44443 Fixed a regression that caused Teleport Connect to fail to start on Intel Macs. #44435

Improved auto-discovery resiliency by recreating Teleport configuration when the node fails to join the cluster. #44432

Fixed a low-probability panic in audit event upload logic. #44425

Fixed Teleport Connect binaries not being signed correctly. #44419

Prevented DoSing the cluster during a mass failed join event by agents. #44414

The availability filter is now a toggle to show (or hide) requestable resources. #44413

Moved PostgreSQL auto provisioning users procedures to pg_temp schema. #44409

schema. #44409 Added audit events for AWS and Azure integration resource actions. #44403

Fixed automatic updates with previous versions of the teleport.yaml config. #44379

config. #44379 Added support for Rocky and AlmaLinux when enrolling a new server from the UI. #44332

Fixed PostgreSQL session playback not rendering queries line breaks correctly. #44315

Fixed Teleport access plugin tarballs containing a build directory, which was accidentally added upon v16.0.0 release. #44300

directory, which was accidentally added upon v16.0.0 release. #44300 Prevented an infinite loop in DynamoDB event querying by advancing the cursor to the next day when the limit is reached at the end of a day with an empty iterator. This ensures the cursor does not reset to the beginning of the day. #44275

The clipboard sharing tooltip for desktop sessions now indicates why clipboard sharing is disabled. #44237

Prevented redirects to arbitrary URLs when launching an app. #44188

Added a --skip-idle-time flag to tsh play . #44013

flag to . #44013 Added audit events for discovery config actions. #43793

Enabled Access Monitoring Rules routing with Mattermost plugin. #43601

SAML application can now be deleted from the Web UI. #4778

Fixed an Access List permission bug where an Access List owner, who is also a member, was not able to add/remove Access List member. #4744

Fixed a bug in Web UI where clicking SAML GCP Workforce Identity Federation discover tile would throw an error, preventing from using the guided enrollment feature. #4720

Fixed an issue with incorrect yum/zypper updater packages being installed. #4684

We're excited to announce an update to the Teleport logo. This refresh aligns with our evolving brand and will be reflected across the product, our marketing site (goteleport.com), branded content, swag, and more.

The new logo will appear in the web UI starting with this release and on the marketing website starting from July 17th, 2024.

Database access users will be able to watch PostgreSQL query replays in the web UI or with tsh.

Fixed "staircase" text output for non-interactive Kube exec sessions in Web UI. #44249

Fixed a leak in the admin process spawned by starting VNet through tsh vnet or Teleport Connect. #44225

or Teleport Connect. #44225 Fixed a kube-agent-updater bug affecting resolutions of private images. #44191

bug affecting resolutions of private images. #44191 The show_resources option is no longer required for statically configured proxy ui settings. #44181

option is no longer required for statically configured proxy ui settings. #44181 The teleport-cluster chart can now use existing ingresses instead of creating its own. #44146

chart can now use existing ingresses instead of creating its own. #44146 Ensure that tsh login outputs accurate status information for the new session. #44143

outputs accurate status information for the new session. #44143 Fixes "device trust mode x requires Teleport Enterprise" errors on tctl . #44133

. #44133 Added the tbot install systemd command for installing tbot as a service on Linux systems. #44083

command for installing tbot as a service on Linux systems. #44083 Added ability to list Access List members in json format in tctl . #44071

. #44071 Update grpc to v1.64.1 (patches GO-2024-2978 ). #44067

(patches ). #44067 Batch access review reminders into 1 message and provide link out to the web UI. #44034

Fixed denying access despite access being configured for Notification Routing Rules in the web UI. #44029

Honor proxy templates in tsh ssh. #44026

Fixed eBPF error occurring during startup on Linux RHEL 9. #44023

Fixed Redshift auto-user deactivation/deletion failure that occurs when a user is created or deleted and another user is deactivated concurrently. #43968

Lower latency of detecting Kubernetes cluster becoming online. #43967

Teleport AMIs now optionally source environment variables from /etc/default/teleport as regular Teleport package installations do. #43962

as regular Teleport package installations do. #43962 Make tbot compilable on Windows. #43959

compilable on Windows. #43959 Add a new event to the database session recording with query/command result information. #43955

Enabled setting event types to forward, skip events, skip session types in event-handler helm chart. #43938

extraLabels configured in teleport-kube-agent chart values are now correctly propagated to post-delete hooks. A new extraLabels.job object has been added for labels which should only apply to the post-delete job. #43932

configured in chart values are now correctly propagated to post-delete hooks. A new object has been added for labels which should only apply to the post-delete job. #43932 Add support for Teams to Opsgenie plugin alert creation. #43916

Machine ID outputs now execute individually and concurrently, meaning that one failing output does not disrupt other outputs, and that performance when generating a large number of outputs is improved. #43876

SAML IdP service provider resource can now be updated from the Web UI. #4651

Fixed empty condition from unquoted string with YAML editor for Notification Routing Rules in the Web UI. #4636

Teleport Enterprise now supports the TELEPORT_REPORTING_HTTP(S)_PROXY environment variable to specify the URL of the HTTP(S) proxy used for connections to our usage reporting ingest service. #4568

environment variable to specify the URL of the HTTP(S) proxy used for connections to our usage reporting ingest service. #4568 Fixed inaccurately notifying user that Access List reviews are due in the web UI. #4521

Omit control plane services from the inventory list output for Cloud-Hosted instances. #43779

Updated Go toolchain to v1.22.5. #43768

Reduced CPU usage in auth servers experiencing very high concurrent request load. #43755

Machine ID defaults to disabling the use of the Kubernetes exec plugin when writing a Kubeconfig to a directory destination. This removes the need to manually configure disable_exec_plugin . #43655

. #43655 Fixed startup crash of Teleport Connect on Ubuntu 24.04 by adding an AppArmor profile. #43653

Added support for dialling leaf clusters to the tbot SSH multiplexer. #43634

Extend Teleport ability to use non-default cluster domains in Kubernetes, avoiding the assumption of cluster.local . #43631

. #43631 Wait for user MFA input when reissuing expired certificates for a kube proxy. #43612

Improved error diagnostics when using Machine ID's SSH multiplexer. #43586

Enterprise:

Teleport Enterprise now supports the TELEPORT_REPORTING_HTTP(S)_PROXY environment variable to specify the URL of the HTTP(S) proxy used for connections to our usage reporting ingest service.

This release of Teleport contains a fix for medium-level security issue impacting Teleport Enterprise, as well as various other updates and improvements

[Medium] Fixes issue where a SCIM client could potentially overwrite. Teleport system Roles using specially crafted groups. This issue impacts Teleport Enterprise deployments using the Okta integration with SCIM support enabled.

We strongly recommend all customers upgrade to the latest releases of Teleport.

Update go-retryablehttp to v0.7.7 (fixes CVE-2024-6104). #43474

to v0.7.7 (fixes CVE-2024-6104). #43474 Fixed Discover setup access error when updating user. #43560

Added audit event field describing if the "MFA for admin actions" requirement changed. #43541

Fixed remote port forwarding validation error. #43516

Added support to trust system CAs for self-hosted databases. #43493

Added error display in the Web UI for SSH and Kubernetes sessions. #43485

Fixed accurate inventory reporting of the updater after it is removed. #43454

tctl alerts ls now displays remaining alert ttl. #43436

now displays remaining alert ttl. #43436 Fixed input search for Teleport Connect's Access Request listing. #43429

Added Debug setting for event-handler. #43408

setting for event-handler. #43408 Fixed Headless auth for sso users, including when local auth is disabled. #43361

Added configuration for custom CAs in the event-handler helm chart. #43340

Updated VNet panel in Teleport Connect to list custom DNS zones and DNS zones from leaf clusters. #43312

Fixed an issue with Database Access Controls preventing users from making additional database connections. #43303

Fixed bug that caused gRPC connections to be disconnected when their certificate expired even though DisconnectCertExpiry was false. #43290

Fixed Connect My Computer in Teleport Connect failing with "bind: invalid argument". #43287

Fix a bug where a Teleport instance running only Jamf or Discovery service would never have a healthy /readyz endpoint. #43283

endpoint. #43283 Added a missing [Install] section to the teleport-acm systemd unit file as used by Teleport AMIs. #43257

section to the systemd unit file as used by Teleport AMIs. #43257 Patched timing variability in curve25519-dalek. #43246

Fixed setting request reason for automatic ssh Access Requests. #43178

Improved log rotation logic in Teleport Connect; now the non-numbered files always contain recent logs. #43161

Added tctl desktop bootstrap for bootstrapping AD environments to work with desktop access. #43150

The teleport updater will no longer default to using the global version channel, avoiding incompatible updates.

Fixed sync error in Okta SCIM integration.

tctl now ignores any configuration file if the auth_service section is disabled, and prefer loading credentials from a given identity file or tsh profile instead. #43115

now ignores any configuration file if the auth_service section is disabled, and prefer loading credentials from a given identity file or tsh profile instead. #43115 Skip jamf_service validation when the service is not enabled. #43095

validation when the service is not enabled. #43095 Fix v16.0.0 amd64 Teleport plugin images using arm64 binaries. #43084

Add ability to edit user traits from the Web UI. #43067

Enforce limits when reading events from Firestore for large time windows to prevent OOM events. #42966

Allow all authenticated users to read the cluster vnet_config . #42957

. #42957 Improve search and predicate/label based dialing performance in large clusters under very high load. #42943

Teleport 16 brings the following new features and improvements:

Teleport VNet

Device Trust for the Web UI

Increased support for per-session MFA

Web UI notification system

Access requests from the resources view

tctl for Windows

for Windows Teleport plugins improvements

Teleport 16 introduces Teleport VNet, a new feature that provides a virtual IP subnet and DNS server which automatically proxies TCP connections to Teleport apps over mutually authenticated tunnels.

This allows scripts and software applications to connect to any Teleport-protected application as if they were connected to a VPN, without the need to manage local tunnels.

Teleport VNet is powered by the Teleport Connect client and is available for macOS. Support for other operating systems will come in a future release.

Teleport Device Trust can now be enforced for browser-based workflows like remote desktop and web application access. The Teleport Connect client must be installed in order to satisfy device locality checks.

Teleport 16 now supports per-session MFA checks when accessing both web and TCP applications via all supported clients (Web UI, tsh , and Teleport Connect).

Additionally, Teleport Connect now includes support for per-session MFA when accessing database resources.

Teleport’s Web UI includes a new notifications system that notifies users of items requiring attention (for example, Access Requests needing review).

The resources view in the web UI now shows both resources you currently have access to and resources you can request access to. This allows users to request access to resources without navigating to a separate page.

Cluster administrators who prefer the previous behavior of hiding requestable resources from the main view can set show_resources: accessible_only in their UI config:

For dynamic configuration, run tctl edit ui_config :

kind: ui_config version: v1 metadata: name: ui-config spec: show_resources: accessible_only

Alternatively, self-hosted Teleport users can update the ui section of their proxy configuration:

proxy_service: enabled: yes ui: show_resources: accessible_only

Teleport 16 includes Windows builds of the tctl administrative tool, allowing Windows users to administer their cluster without the need for a macOS or Linux workstation.

Additionally, there are no longer enterprise-specific versions of tctl . All Teleport clients ( tsh , tctl , and Teleport Connect) are available in a single distribution that works on both Enterprise and Community Edition clusters.

Teleport 16 includes major improvements to the plugins. All plugins now have:

amd64 and arm64 binaries available

amd64 and arm64 multi-arch images

Major and minor version rolling tags (ie public.ecr.aws/gravitational/teleport-plugin-email:16 )

) Image signatures for all images

Additional debug images with all of the above features

In addition, we now support plugins for each supported major version, starting with v15. This means that if we fix a bug or security issue in a v16 plugin version, we will also apply and release the change for the v15 plugin version.

The Jamf plugin now authenticates with Jamf API credentials instead of username and password.

Starting with this release, Teleport Community Edition restricts commercial usage.

https://goteleport.com/blog/teleport-community-license/

Teleport 16 introduces license file validation on startup. This only applies to customers running Teleport Enterprise Self-Hosted. No action is required for customers running Teleport Enterprise (Cloud) or Teleport Community Edition.

If, after updating to Teleport 16, you receive an error message regarding an outdated license file, follow our step-by-step guide to update your license file.

Support for disabling multi-factor authentication has been removed. Teleport will refuse to start until the second_factor setting is set to on , webauthn or otp .

This change only affects self-hosted Teleport users, as Teleport Enterprise (Cloud) has always required multi-factor authentication.

Important: To avoid locking users out, we recommend the following steps:

Ensure that all cluster administrators have multi-factor devices registered in Teleport so that they will be able to reset any other users. Announce to the user base that all users must register an MFA device. Consider creating a cluster alert with tctl alerts create to help spread the word. While you are still on Teleport 15, set second_factor: on . This will help identify any users who have not registered MFA devices and allow you to revert to second_factor: optional if necessary. Upgrade to Teleport 16.

Any users who do not register MFA devices prior to the Teleport 16 upgrade will be unable to log in and must be reset by an administrator ( tctl users reset ).

In accordance with our component compatibility guidelines, Teleport 16 will start rejecting connections from clients and agents running incompatible (ie too old) versions.

If Teleport detects connection attempts from outdated clients, it will show an alert to cluster administrators in both the web UI and tsh .

To disable this behavior and run in an unsupported configuration that allows incompatible agents to connect to your cluster, start your Auth Service instances with the TELEPORT_UNSTABLE_ALLOW_OLD_CLIENTS=yes environment variable.

Prior to Teleport 16, when using an Opsgenie plugin, the teleport.dev/schedules role annotation was used to specify both schedules for Access Request notifications as well as schedules to check for the request auto-approval.

Starting with Teleport 16, the annotations were split to provide behavior consistent with other Access Request plugins: a role must now contain the teleport.dev/notify-services to receive notifications on Opsgenie and the teleport.dev/schedules to check for auto-approval.

Detailed setup instructions are available in the documentation.

Teleport Assist chat has been removed from Teleport 16. auth_service.assist and proxy_service.assist options have been removed from the configuration. Teleport will not start if these options are present.

During the migration from v15 to v16, the options mentioned above should be removed from the configuration.

Teleport clusters using the DynamoDB backend on AWS now require the dynamodb:ConditionCheckItem permissions. For a full list of required permissions, see the IAM policy example.

On Windows and Linux, some of Teleport Connect’s keyboard shortcuts conflicted with the default bash or nano shortcuts (Ctrl+E, Ctrl+K, etc). On those platforms, the default shortcuts have been changed to a combination of Ctrl+Shift+*.

On macOS, the default shortcut to open a new terminal has been changed to Ctrl+Shift+`.

See the configuration guide for a list of updated keyboard shortcuts.

Users with custom ssh_config should modify their ProxyCommand to use the new, more performant, tbot ssh-proxy-command . See the v16 upgrade guide for more details.

The Active Directory installation and configuration wizard has been removed. Users who don’t already have Active Directory should leverage Teleport’s local user support, and users with existing Active Directory environments should follow the manual setup guide.

All Teleport Assist functionality and OpenAI integration has been removed from Teleport.

Updated golang.org/x/crypto to v0.31.0 (CVE-2024-45337). #50080

Fix tsh ssh -Y when jumping between multiple servers. #50034

Reduce Auth memory consumption when agents join using the azure join method. #50000

Tsh correctly respects the --no-allow-passwordless flag. #49935

Auto-updates for client tools ( tctl and tsh ) are controlled by cluster configuration. #48648

Fixed a bug breaking in-cluster joining on some Kubernetes clusters. #49843

SSH or Kubernetes information is now included for audit log list for start session events. #49834

Avoid tight web session renewals for sessions with short TTL (between 3m and 30s). #49770

Updated Go to 1.22.10. #49760

Added ability to configure resource labels in teleport-cluster 's operator sub-chart. #49649

's operator sub-chart. #49649 Fixed proxy peering listener not using the exact address specified in peer_listen_addr . #49591

. #49591 Kubernetes in-cluster joining now also accepts tokens whose audience is the Teleport cluster name (before it only allowed the default Kubernetes audience). Kubernetes JWKS joining is unchanged and still requires tokens with the cluster name in the audience. #49558

Restore interactive PAM authentication functionality when use_pam_auth is applied. #49520

is applied. #49520 Increase CockroachDB setup timeout from 5 to 30 seconds. This mitigates the Auth Service not being able to configure TTL on slow CockroachDB event backends. #49471

Fixed a potential panic in login rule and SAML IdP expression parser. #49432

Support for long-running kube exec/port-forward, respect client_idle_timeout config. #49430

config. #49430 Fixed a permissions error with Postgres database user auto-provisioning that occurs when the database admin is not a superuser and the database is upgraded to Postgres v16 or higher. #49391

Fixed missing user participants in session recordings listing for non-interactive Kubernetes recordings. #49345

Fixed an issue where teleport park processes could be leaked causing runaway resource usage. #49262

processes could be leaked causing runaway resource usage. #49262 The tsh puttyconfig command now disables GSSAPI auth settings to avoid a "Not Responding" condition in PuTTY. #49191

command now disables GSSAPI auth settings to avoid a "Not Responding" condition in PuTTY. #49191 Allow Azure VMs to join from a different subscription than their managed identity. #49158

Fixed an issue loading the license file when Teleport is started without a configuration file. #49148

Fixed a bug in the teleport-cluster Helm chart that can cause token mount to fail when using ArgoCD. #49070

Helm chart that can cause token mount to fail when using ArgoCD. #49070 Fixed an issue resulting in excess cpu usage and connection resets when teleport-event-handler is under moderate to high load. #49035

Fixed OpenSSH remote port forwarding not working for localhost. #49021

Allow to override Teleport license secret name when using teleport-cluster Helm chart. #48980

Helm chart. #48980 Fixed users not being able to connect to SQL server instances with PKINIT integration when the cluster is configured with different CAs for database access. #48925

Ensure that agentless server information is provided in all audit events. #48835

Fixed an issue preventing migration of unmanaged users to Teleport host users when including teleport-keep in a role's host_groups . #48456

in a role's . #48456 Resolved an issue that caused false positive errors incorrectly indicating that the YubiKey was in use by another application, while only tsh was accessing it. #47953

Enterprise:

Jamf Service sync audit events are attributed to "Jamf Service".

Added a search input to the cluster dropdown in the Web UI when there's more than five clusters to show. #48800

Fixed bug in Kubernetes session recordings where both root and leaf cluster recorded the same Kubernetes session. Recordings of leaf resources are only available in leaf clusters. #48739

Machine ID can now be forced to use the explicitly configured proxy address using the TBOT_USE_PROXY_ADDR environment variable. This should better support split proxy address operation. #48677

environment variable. This should better support split proxy address operation. #48677 Fixed undefined error in open source version when clicking on Add Application tile in the Enroll Resources page in the Web UI. #48617

tile in the Enroll Resources page in the Web UI. #48617 Updated Go to 1.22.9. #48582

The teleport-cluster Helm chart now uses the configured serviceAccount.name from chart values for its pre-deploy configuration check Jobs. #48578

from chart values for its pre-deploy configuration check Jobs. #48578 Fixed a bug that prevented the Teleport UI from properly displaying Plugin Audit log details. #48463

Fixed showing the list of Access Requests in Teleport Connect when a leaf cluster is selected in the cluster selector. #48442

Fixed a rare "internal error" on older U2F authenticators when using tsh. #48403

Fixed tsh play not skipping idle time when --skip-idle-time was provided. #48398

not skipping idle time when was provided. #48398 Added a warning to tctl edit about dynamic edits to statically configured resources. #48393

about dynamic edits to statically configured resources. #48393 Fixed a Teleport Kubernetes Operator bug that happened for OIDCConnector resources with non-nil max_age . #48377

. #48377 Updated host user creation to prevent local password expiration policies from affecting Teleport managed users. #48162

During the Set Up Access of the Enroll New Resource flows, Okta users will be asked to change the role instead of entering the principals and getting an error afterwards. #47958

Fixed teleport_connected_resource metric overshooting after keepalive errors. #47950

metric overshooting after keepalive errors. #47950 Fixed an issue preventing connections with users whose configured home directories were inaccessible. #47917

Added a resolve command to tsh that may be used as the target for a Match exec condition in an SSH config. #47867

command to tsh that may be used as the target for a Match exec condition in an SSH config. #47867 Postgres database session start events now include the Postgres backend PID for the session. #47644

Updated tsh ssh to support the -- delimiter similar to openssh. It is now possible to execute a command via tsh ssh user@host -- echo test or tsh ssh -- host uptime . #47494

Enterprise:

Jamf requests from Teleport set "teleport/$version" as the User-Agent.

When Okta SCIM-only integration is enabled, in certain cases Teleport could calculate the effective set of permission based on SSO user's stale traits. This could allow a user who was unassigned from an Okta group to log into a Teleport cluster once with a role granted by the unassigned group being present in their effective role set.

Note: This issue only affects Teleport clusters that have installed a SCIM-only Okta integration as described in this guide. If you have an Okta integration with user sync enabled or only using Okta SSO auth connector to log into your Teleport cluster without SCIM integration configured, you're unaffected. To verify your configuration:

Use tctl get plugins/okta --format=json | jq ".[].spec.Settings.okta.sync_settings.sync_users" command to check if you have Okta integration with user sync enabled. If it outputs null or false, you may be affected and should upgrade.

command to check if you have Okta integration with user sync enabled. If it outputs null or false, you may be affected and should upgrade. Check SCIM provisioning settings for the Okta application you created or updated while following the SCIM-only setup guide. If SCIM provisioning is enabled, you may be affected and should upgrade.

We strongly recommend customers who use Okta SCIM integration to upgrade their auth servers to version 15.4.19 or later. Teleport services other than auth (proxy, SSH, Kubernetes, desktop, application, database and discovery) are not impacted and do not need to be updated.

Added a new teleport_roles_total metric that exposes the number of roles which exist in a cluster. #47811

The join_token.create audit event has been enriched with additional metadata. #47766

audit event has been enriched with additional metadata. #47766 Automatic device enrollment may be locally disabled using the TELEPORT_DEVICE_AUTO_ENROLL_DISABLED=1 environment variable. #47719

Fixed the Machine ID and GitHub Actions wizard. #47709

Alter ServiceAccounts in the teleport-cluster Helm chart to automatically disable mounting of service account tokens on newer Kubernetes distributions, helping satisfy security linters. #47702

Avoid tsh auto-enroll escalation in machines without a TPM. #47696

Fixed a bug that prevented users from canceling tsh scan keys executions. #47657

executions. #47657 Reworked the teleport-event-handler integration to significantly improve performance, especially when running with larger --concurrency values. #47632

integration to significantly improve performance, especially when running with larger values. #47632 Fixes a bug where Let's Encrypt certificate renewal failed in AMI and HA deployments due to insufficient disk space caused by syncing audit logs. #47624

Adds support for custom SQS consumer lock name and disabling a consumer. #47613

Allow using a custom database for Firestore backends. #47584

Include host name instead of host uuid in error messages when SSH connections are prevented due to an invalid login. #47579

Extended Teleport Discovery Service to support resource discovery across all projects accessible by the service account. #47567

Fixed a bug that could allow users to list active sessions even when prohibited by RBAC. #47563

The tctl tokens ls command redacts secret join tokens by default. To include the token values, provide the new --with-secrets flag. #47546

Fix the example Terraform code to support the new larger Teleport Enterprise licenses and updates output of web address to use fqdn when ACM is disabled. #47511

Added missing field-level documentation to the terraform provider reference. #47470

Fixed a bug where tsh logout failed to parse flags passed with spaces. #47462

Fixed the resource-based labels handler crashing without restarting. #47453

Fix possibly missing rules when using large amount of Access Monitoring Rules. #47429

Enterprise:

Device auto-enroll failures are now recorded in the audit log.

Fixed possible panic when processing Okta assignments.

Added ability to list/get access monitoring rules resources with tctl . #47402

. #47402 Include JWK header in JWTs issued by Teleport Application Access. #47394

Added kubeconfig context name to the output table of tsh proxy kube command for enhanced clarity. #47382

command for enhanced clarity. #47382 Improve error messaging when connections to offline agents are attempted. #47362

Allow specifying the instance type of AWS HA Terraform bastion instance. #47339

Added a config option to Teleport Connect to control how it interacts with the local SSH agent ( sshAgent.addKeysToAgent ). #47325

). #47325 Fixed error in Workload ID in cases where the process ID cannot be resolved. #47275

Teleport Connect for Linux now requires glibc 2.31 or later. #47263

Fix missing tsh MFA prompt in certain OTP+WebAuthn scenarios. #47155

MFA prompt in certain OTP+WebAuthn scenarios. #47155 Updates self-hosted db discover flow to generate 2190h TTL certs, not 12h. #47127

Fixes an issue preventing Access Requests from displaying user friendly resource names. #47111

Updated Go to 1.22.8 . #47052

. #47052 Fixed the "source path is empty" error when attempting to upload a file in Teleport Connect. #47013

Enforce a global device_trust.mode=required on OSS processes paired with an Enterprise Auth. #46946

on OSS processes paired with an Enterprise Auth. #46946 A user joining a session will now see available controls for terminating & leaving the session. #46910

Added a new config option in Teleport Connect to control SSH agent forwarding ( ssh.forwardAgent ); starting in Teleport Connect v17, this option will be disabled by default. #46897

); starting in Teleport Connect v17, this option will be disabled by default. #46897 Teleport no longer creates invalid SAML Connectors when calling tctl get saml/<connector-name> | tctl create -f without the --with-secrets flag. #46864

without the flag. #46864 Fixed a regression in the SAML IdP service which prevented cache from initializing in a cluster that may have a service provider configured with unsupported acs_url and relay_state values. #46846

and values. #46846 Machine ID now generates cluster-specific ssh_config and known_host files which will always direct SSH connections made using them via Teleport. #46685

Added new empty state to Devices list in web UI. #5119

Permit bootstrapping enterprise clusters with state from an open source cluster. #5094

Fixes a possible crash when using Teleport Policy's GitLab integration. #5071

Emit audit logs when creating, updating or deleting Teleport Plugins. #5056

Fixed a bug in Kubernetes access that causes the error expected *metav1.PartialObjectMetadata object when trying to list resources. #46695

when trying to list resources. #46695 Fixed an issue that prevented host user creation when the username was also listed in host_groups . #46638

. #46638 Allow the cluster wide ssh dial timeout to be set via auth_service.ssh_dial_timeout in the Teleport config file. #46508

Allow all audit events to be trimmed if necessary. #46504

Fixed an issue preventing session joining while host user creation was in use. #46502

Fixed an issue that prevented the Firestore backend from reading existing data. #46436

The teleport-kube-agent chart now correctly propagates configured annotations when deploying a StatefulSet. #46422

Updated tsh puttyconfig to respect any defined proxy templates. #46385

Added tbot Helm chart for deploying a Machine ID Bot into a Teleport cluster. #46374

Ensure that additional pod labels are carried over to post-upgrade and post-delete hook job pods when using the teleport-kube-agent Helm chart. #46231

Fixed an issue that could result in duplicate session recordings being created. #46264

Added API resources for auto update (config and version). #46257

Added support for the teleport_installer resource to the Teleport Terraform provider. #46202

Fixed an issue that would cause reissue of certificates to fail in some scenarios where a local auth service was present. #46183

Updated OpenSSL to 3.0.15. #46181

Extended Teleport ability to use non-default cluster domains in Kubernetes, avoiding the assumption of cluster.local . #46151

. #46151 Fixed retention period handling in the CockroachDB audit log storage backend. #46148

Prevented Teleport Kubernetes access from resending resize events to the party that triggered the terminal resize, avoiding potential resize loops. #46067

Fixed an issue where attempts to play/export certain session recordings would fail with gzip: invalid header . #46034

. #46034 Fixed a bug where Teleport services could not join the cluster using IAM, Azure, or TPM methods when the proxy service certificate did not contain IP SANs. #46009

Updated the icons for server, application, and desktop resources. #45991

Failure to share a local directory in a Windows desktop session is no longer considered a fatal error. #45853

Fixed Okta role formatting in tsh login output. #45582

Prevent connections from being randomly terminated by Teleport proxies when proxy_protocol is enabled and TLS is terminated before Teleport Proxy. #45993

is enabled and TLS is terminated before Teleport Proxy. #45993 Fixed an issue where host_sudoers could be written to Teleport proxy server sudoer lists in Teleport v14 and v15. #45961

Prevent interactive sessions from hanging on exit. #45953

Fixed kernel version check of Enhanced Session Recording for distributions with backported BPF. #45942

Added a flag to skip a relogin attempt when using tsh ssh and tsh proxy ssh . #45930

and . #45930 Fixed an issue WebSocket upgrade fails with MiTM proxies that can remask payloads. #45900

When a database is created manually (without auto-discovery) the teleport.dev/db-admin and teleport.dev/db-admin-default-database labels are no longer ignored and can be used to configure database auto-user provisioning. #45892

Slack plugin now lists logins permitted by requested roles. #45854

Fixed an issue that prevented the creation of AWS App Access for an Integration that used digits only (eg, AWS Account ID). #45818

For new EKS Cluster auto-enroll configurations, the temporary Access Entry is tagged with teleport.dev/ namespaced tags. For existing set ups, please add the eks:TagResource action to the Integration IAM Role to get the same behavior. #45726

namespaced tags. For existing set ups, please add the action to the Integration IAM Role to get the same behavior. #45726 Added support for importing S3 Bucket Tags into Teleport Policy's Access Graph. For existing configurations, ensure that the s3:GetBucketTagging permission is manually included in the Teleport Access Graph integration role. #45550

When registering a service provider with SAML IdP, Teleport did not sufficiently validate the ACS endpoint. This could allow a Teleport administrator with permissions to write saml_idp_service_provider resources to configure a malicious service provider with an XSS payload and compromise session of users who would access that service provider.

Note: This vulnerability is only applicable when Teleport itself is acting as the identity provider. If you only use SAML to connect to an upstream identity provider you are not impacted. You can use the tctl get saml_idp_service_provider command to verify if you have any Service Provider applications registered and Teleport acts as an IdP.

For self-hosted Teleport customers that use Teleport as SAML Identity Provider, we recommend upgrading auth and proxy servers. Teleport agents (SSH, Kubernetes, desktop, application, database and discovery) are not impacted and do not need to be updated.

Fixed an issue where Teleport could modify group assignments for users not managed by Teleport. This will require a migration of host users created with create_host_user_mode: keep in order to maintain Teleport management. #45792

Fixed host user creation for tsh scp. #45681

Fixed AWS access failing when the username is longer than 64 characters. #45656

Permit setting a cluster wide SSH connection dial timeout. #45651

Improved performance of host resolution performed via tsh ssh when connecting via labels or proxy templates. #45645

Removed empty tcp app session recordings. #45642

Fixed Teleport plugins images using the wrong entrypoint. #45618

Added debug images for Teleport plugins. #45618

Fixed FeatureHiding flag not hiding the "Access Management" section in the UI. #45613

Fixed Host User Management deletes users that are not managed by Teleport. #45595

Fixed a security vulnerability with PostgreSQL integration where a maliciously crafted startup packet with an empty database name can bypass the intended access control. #45555

Fixed the debug service not being enabled by default when not using a configuration file. #45479

Introduced support for Envoy SDS into the Machine ID spiffe-workload-api service. #45463

Improved the output of tsh sessions ls to make it easier to understand what sessions are ongoing and what sessions are user can/should join as a moderator. #45453

to make it easier to understand what sessions are ongoing and what sessions are user can/should join as a moderator. #45453 Fixed access entry handling permission error when EKS auto-discovery was set up in the Discover UI. #45443

Fixed the web UI showing vague error messages when enrolling EKS clusters in the Discover UI. #45416

Fixed the "Create A Bot" flow for GitHub Actions and SSH not correctly granting the bot the role created during the flow. #45410

Fixed a panic caused by AWS STS client not being initialized when assuming an AWS Role. #45381

Fixed teleport debug commands incorrectly handling an unset data directory in the Teleport config. #45342

Enterprise:

Fixed Okta Sync spuriously deleting Okta Applications due to connectivity errors. #4886

Fixed Okta Sync mistakenly removing Apps and Groups on connectivity failure. #4884

Fixes the SAML IdP session preventing SAML IdP sessions from being consistently updated when users assumed a role or switched back from the role granted in the Access Request. #4879

Fixed a security issue where a user who can create saml_idp_service_provider resources can compromise the sessions of more powerful users and perform actions on behalf of others. #4863

resources can compromise the sessions of more powerful users and perform actions on behalf of others. #4863 Fixed the SAML IdP authentication middleware preventing users from signing into the service provider when an SAML authentication request was made with an HTTP-POST binding protocol and user's didn't already have an active session with Teleport. #4852

Improved copy and paste behavior in the terminal in Teleport Connect. On Windows and Linux, Ctrl+Shift+C/V now copies and pastes text (these shortcuts can be changed with keymap.terminalCopy / keymap.terminalPaste ). A mouse right click ( terminal.rightClick ) can copy/paste text too (enabled by default on Windows). #45266

/ ). A mouse right click ( ) can copy/paste text too (enabled by default on Windows). #45266 Updated Go toolchain to 1.22.6 . #45195

. #45195 Improved tsh ssh performance for concurrent execs. #45163

performance for concurrent execs. #45163 Fixed regression that denied access to launch some applications. #45150

Bot resources now honour their metadata.expires field. #45133

field. #45133 Teleport Connect now sets TERM_PROGRAM: Teleport_Connect and TERM_PROGRAM_VERSION: <app_version> environment variables in the integrated terminal. #45064

and environment variables in the integrated terminal. #45064 Fix a panic in the Microsoft teams plugin when it receives an error. #45012

Adds SPIFFE compatible federation bundle endpoint to the Proxy API, allowing other workload identity platforms to federate with the Teleport cluster. #44999

Added warning on tbot startup when the requested certificate TTL exceeds the maximum allowed value. #44988

startup when the requested certificate TTL exceeds the maximum allowed value. #44988 Fixed race condition between session recording uploads and session recording upload cleanup. #44979

Prevent Kubernetes per-Resource RBAC from blocking access to namespaces when denying access to a single resource kind in every namespace. #44975

Fix tbot FIPS builds failing to start due to missing boringcrypto. #44908

FIPS builds failing to start due to missing boringcrypto. #44908 Added support for Kubernetes Workload Attestation into Teleport Workload Identity to allow the authentication of pods running within Kubernetes without secrets. #44884

Machine ID can now be configured to use Kubernetes Secret destinations from the command line using the kubernetes-secret schema. #44804

schema. #44804 Prevent discovery service from overwriting Teleport dynamic resources that have the same name as discovered resources. #44786

Teleport Connect now uses ConPTY for better terminal resizing and accurate color rendering on Windows, with an option to disable it in the app config. #44743

Fixed event-handler Helm charts using the wrong command when starting the event-handler container. #44698

Enabled Mattermost plugin for notification routing ruled. #4773

Fixed an issue that could cause auth servers to panic when their backend connectivity was interrupted. #44787

Reduced the probability that the event-handler deadlocks when encountering errors processing session recordings. #44772

Improved event-handler diagnostics by providing a way to capture profiles dynamically via SIGUSR1 . #44759

. #44759 Added support for Teams to Opsgenie plugin alert creation. #44330

Improved stability of very large teleport clusters during temporary backend disruption/degradation. #44695

Resolved compatibility issue with Paramiko and Machine ID's SSH multiplexer SSH agent. #44672

Fixed a fatal error in tbot when unable to lookup the user from a given UID in containerized environments for checking ACL configuration. #44646

when unable to lookup the user from a given UID in containerized environments for checking ACL configuration. #44646 Fixed application access regression where an HTTP header wasn't set in forwarded requests. #44629

Use the registered port of the target host when tsh puttyconfig is invoked without --port . #44573

is invoked without . #44573 Added more icons for guessing application icon by name or by label teleport.icon in the web UI. #44568

in the web UI. #44568 Removed deprecated S3 bucket option when creating or editing AWS OIDC integration in the web UI. #44487

Fixed terminal sessions with a database CLI client in Teleport Connect hanging indefinitely if the client cannot be found. #44466

Added application-tunnel service to Machine ID for establishing a long-lived tunnel to a HTTP or TCP application for Machine to Machine access. #44446

Fixed a low-probability panic in audit event upload logic. #44424

Fixed Teleport Connect binaries not being signed correctly. #44420

Prevented DoSing the cluster during a mass failed join event by agents. #44415

Added audit events for AWS and Azure integration resource actions. #44404

Fixed automatic updates with previous versions of the teleport.yaml config. #44378

config. #44378 Added support for Rocky and AlmaLinux when enrolling a new server from the UI. #44331

Fixed Teleport access plugin tarballs containing a build directory, which was accidentally added upon v15.4.5 release. #44301

directory, which was accidentally added upon v15.4.5 release. #44301 Prevented an infinite loop in DynamoDB event querying by advancing the cursor to the next day when the limit is reached at the end of a day with an empty iterator. This ensures the cursor does not reset to the beginning of the day. #44274

The clipboard sharing tooltip for desktop sessions now indicates why clipboard sharing is disabled. #44238

Fixed a kube-agent-updater bug affecting resolutions of private images. #44192

bug affecting resolutions of private images. #44192 Prevented redirects to arbitrary URLs when launching an app. #44189

Added audit event field describing if the "MFA for admin actions" requirement changed. #44185

The teleport-cluster chart can now use existing ingresses instead of creating its own. #44147

chart can now use existing ingresses instead of creating its own. #44147 Ensured that tsh login outputs accurate status information for the new session. #44144

outputs accurate status information for the new session. #44144 Fixed "device trust mode x requires Teleport Enterprise" errors on tctl . #44134

. #44134 Added a --skip-idle-time flag to tsh play . #44095

flag to . #44095 Added the tbot install systemd command for installing tbot as a service on Linux systems. #44082

command for installing tbot as a service on Linux systems. #44082 Added ability to list Access List members in json format in tctl cli tool. #44072

cli tool. #44072 Made tbot compilable on Windows. #44070

compilable on Windows. #44070 For slack integration, Access List reminders are batched into 1 message and provides link out to the web UI. #44035

Fixed denying access despite access being configured for Notification Routing Rules in the web UI. #44028

Fixed eBPF error occurring during startup on Linux RHEL 9. #44024

Lowered latency of detecting Kubernetes cluster becoming online. #43971

Enabled Access Monitoring Rules routing with Mattermost plugin. #43600

Enterprise:

Fixed an Access List permission bug where an Access List owner, who is also a member, was not able to add/rm Access List member.

Fixed an issue with incorrect yum/zypper updater packages being installed.

Fixed empty condition from unquoted string with yaml editor for Notification Routing Rules in the Web UI.

Honor proxy templates in tsh ssh. #44027

Fixed Redshift auto-user deactivation/deletion failure that occurs when a user is created or deleted and another user is deactivated concurrently. #43975

Teleport AMIs now optionally source environment variables from /etc/default/teleport as regular Teleport package installations do. #43961

as regular Teleport package installations do. #43961 Enabled setting event types to forward, skip events, skip session types in event-handler helm chart. #43939

Correctly propagate extraLabels configured in teleport-kube-agent chart values to post-delete hooks. A new extraLabels.job object has been added for labels which should only apply to the post-delete job. #43931

configured in teleport-kube-agent chart values to post-delete hooks. A new object has been added for labels which should only apply to the post-delete job. #43931 Machine ID outputs now execute individually and concurrently, meaning that one failing output does not disrupt other outputs, and that performance when generating a large number of outputs is improved. #43883

Omit control plane services from the inventory list output for Cloud-Hosted instances. #43778

Fixed session recordings getting overwritten or not uploaded. #42164

Enterprise:

Fixed inaccurately notifying user that Access List reviews are due in the web UI.

Added audit events for discovery config actions. #43794

Updated Go toolchain to v1.22.5. #43769

Reduced CPU usage in auth servers experiencing very high concurrent request load. #43760

Machine ID defaults to disabling the use of the Kubernetes exec plugin when writing a Kubeconfig to a directory destination. This removes the need to manually configure disable_exec_plugin . #43656

. #43656 Fixed startup crash of Teleport Connect on Ubuntu 24.04 by adding an AppArmor profile. #43652

Added support for dialling leaf clusters to the tbot SSH multiplexer. #43635

Extend Teleport ability to use non-default cluster domains in Kubernetes, avoiding the assumption of cluster.local . #43632

. #43632 Wait for user MFA input when reissuing expired certificates for a kube proxy. #43613

Improved error diagnostics when using Machine ID's SSH multiplexer. #43587

Enterprise:

Increased Access Monitoring refresh interval to 24h.

Teleport Enterprise now supports the TELEPORT_REPORTING_HTTP(S)_PROXY environment variable to specify the URL of the HTTP(S) proxy used for connections to our usage reporting ingest service.

This release of Teleport contains a fix for medium-level security issue impacting Teleport Enterprise, as well as various other updates and improvements

[Medium] Fixes issue where a SCIM client could potentially overwrite. Teleport system Roles using specially crafted groups. This issue impacts Teleport Enterprise deployments using the Okta integration with SCIM support enabled.

We strongly recommend all customers upgrade to the latest releases of Teleport.

Fixed Discover setup access error when updating user. #43561

Updated Go toolchain to 1.22. #43550

Fixed remote port forwarding validation error. #43517

Added support to trust system CAs for self-hosted databases. #43500

Added error display in the Web UI for SSH and Kubernetes sessions. #43491

Update go-retryablehttp to v0.7.7 (fixes CVE-2024-6104). #43475

to v0.7.7 (fixes CVE-2024-6104). #43475 Fixed accurate inventory reporting of the updater after it is removed.. #43453

tctl alerts ls now displays remaining alert ttl. #43435

now displays remaining alert ttl. #43435 Fixed input search for Teleport Connect's Access Request listing. #43430

Added Debug setting for event-handler. #43409

setting for event-handler. #43409 Fixed Headless auth for sso users, including when local auth is disabled. #43362

Added configuration for custom CAs in the event-handler helm chart. #43341

Fixed an issue with Database Access Controls preventing users from making additional database connections depending on their permissions. #43302

Fixed Connect My Computer in Teleport Connect failing with "bind: invalid argument". #43288

The teleport updater will no longer default to using the global version channel, avoiding incompatible updates. #4476

Added a missing [Install] section to the teleport-acm systemd unit file as used by Teleport AMIs. #43256

section to the systemd unit file as used by Teleport AMIs. #43256 Patched timing variability in curve25519-dalek. #43249

Updated tctl to ignore a configuration file if the auth_service section is disabled, and prefer loading credentials from a given identity file or tsh profile instead. #43203

to ignore a configuration file if the section is disabled, and prefer loading credentials from a given identity file or tsh profile instead. #43203 Fixed setting request reason for automatic ssh Access Requests. #43180

Updated teleport to skip jamf_service validation when the Jamf service is not enabled. #43169

to skip validation when the Jamf service is not enabled. #43169 Improved log rotation logic in Teleport Connect; now the non-numbered files always contain recent logs. #43162

Made tsh and Teleport Connect return early during login if ping to Proxy Service was not successful. #43086

and Teleport Connect return early during login if ping to Proxy Service was not successful. #43086 Added ability to edit user traits from the Web UI. #43068

Enforce limits when reading events from Firestore to prevent OOM events. #42967

Fixed updating groups for Teleport-created host users. #42884

Added support for crown_jewel resource. #42866

resource. #42866 Added ability to edit user traits from the Web UI. #43068

Fixed gRPC disconnection on certificate expiry even though DisconnectCertExpiry was false. #43291

Fixed issue where a Teleport instance running only Jamf or Discovery service would never have a healthy /readyz endpoint. #43284

Fixed sync error in Okta SCIM integration.

Improve search and predicate/label based dialing performance in large clusters under very high load. #42941

Fix an issue Oracle access failed through trusted cluster. #42928

Fix errors caused by dynamoevents query StartKey not being within the [From, To] window. #42915

query not being within the [From, To] window. #42915 Fix Jira Issue creation when Summary exceeds the max allowed size. #42862

Fix editing reviewers from being ignored/overwritten when creating an Access Request from the web UI. #4397

Note: This release includes a new binary, fdpass-teleport , that can be optionally used by Machine ID to significantly reduce resource consumption in use-cases that create large numbers of SSH connections (e.g. Ansible). Refer to the documentation for more details.

Update azidentity to v1.6.0 (patches CVE-2024-35255 ). #42859

to (patches ). #42859 Remote rate limits on endpoints used extensively to connect to the cluster. #42835

Machine ID SSH multiplexer now only writes artifacts if they have not changed, resolving a potential race condition with the OpenSSH client. #42830

Use more efficient API when querying SSH nodes to resolve Proxy Templates in tbot . #42829

. #42829 Improve the performance of the Athena audit log and S3 session storage backends. #42795

Prevent a panic in the Proxy when accessing an offline application. #42786

Improve backoff of session recording uploads by teleport agents. #42776

Introduce the new Machine ID ssh-multiplexer service for significant improvements in SSH performance. #42761

service for significant improvements in SSH performance. #42761 Reduce backend writes incurred by tracking status of non-recorded sessions. #42694

Fix not being able to logout from the web UI when session invalidation errors. #42648

Fix Access List listing not updating when creating or deleting an Access List in the web UI. #4383

Fix crashes related to importing GCP labels. #42871

Fixed a desktop access resize bug which occurs when window was resized during MFA. #42705

Fixed listing available db users in Teleport Connect for databases from leaf clusters obtained through Access Requests. #42679

Fixed file upload/download for Teleport-created users in insecure-drop mode. #42660

mode. #42660 Updated OpenSSL to 3.0.14. #42642

Fixed fetching resources with tons of metadata (such as labels or description) in Teleport Connect. #42627

Added support for Microsoft Entra ID directory synchronization (Teleport Enterprise only, preview). #42555

Added experimental support for storing audit events in cockroach. #42549

Teleport Connect binaries for Windows are now signed. #42472

Updated Go to 1.21.11. #42404

Added GCP Cloud SQL for PostgreSQL backend support. #42399

Added Prometheus metrics for the Postgres event backend. #42384

Fixed the event-handler Helm chart causing stuck rollouts when using a PVC. #42363

Fixed web UI notification dropdown menu height from growing too long from many notifications. #42336

Disabled session recordings for non-interactive sessions when enhanced recording is disabled. There is no loss of auditing or impact on data fidelity because these recordings only contained session.start, session.end, and session.leave events which were already captured in the audit log. This will cause all teleport components to consume less resources and reduce storage costs. #42320

Fixed an issue where removing an app could make teleport app agents incorrectly report as unhealthy for a short time. #42270

Fixed a panic in the DynamoDB audit log backend when the cursor fell outside of the [From,To] interval. #42267

The teleport configure command now supports a --node-name flag for overriding the node's hostname. #42250

command now supports a flag for overriding the node's hostname. #42250 Added support plugin resource in tctl tool. #42224

Hosted Slack plugin users can now configure notification routing rules for role-based Access Requests.

Database access users can now connect to GCP Spanner.

Delayed from Teleport 15.3.0

Teleport Workload ID now supports basic workload attestation on Unix systems, allowing cluster administrators to restrict the issuance of SVIDs to specific workloads based on UID/PID/GID.

Fixed an issue where mix-and-match of join tokens could interfere with some services appearing correctly in heartbeats. #42189

Added an alternate EC2 auto discover flow using AWS Systems Manager as a more scalable method than Endpoint Instance Connect in the "Enroll New Resource" view in the web UI. #42205

Fixed kubectl exec functionality when Teleport is running behind L7 load balancer. #42192

functionality when Teleport is running behind L7 load balancer. #42192 Fixed the plugins AMR cache to be updated when Access requests are removed from the subject of an existing rule. #42186

Improved temporary disk space usage for session recording processing. #42174

Fixed a regression where Kubernetes Exec audit events were not properly populated and lacked error details. #42145

Fixed Azure join method when using Resource Groups in the allow section. #42141

Added new teleport debug set-log-level / profile commands changing instance log level without a restart and collecting pprof profiles. #42122

commands changing instance log level without a restart and collecting pprof profiles. #42122 Added ability to manage access monitoring rules via tctl . #42092

. #42092 Added access monitoring rule routing for slack access plugin. #42087

Extended Discovery Service to self-bootstrap necessary permissions for Kubernetes Service to interact with the Kubernetes API on behalf of users. #42075

Fixed resource leak in session recording cleanup. #42066

Reduced memory and CPU usage after control plane restarts in clusters with a high number of roles. #42062

Added an option to send a Ctrl+Alt+Del sequence to remote desktops. #41720

sequence to remote desktops. #41720 Added support for GCP Spanner to Teleport Database Service. #41349

Fixed creating Access Requests for servers in Teleport Connect that were blocked due to a "no roles configured" error. #41959

Fixed regression issue with event-handler Linux artifacts not being available. #4237

Fixed failed startup on GCP if missing permissions. #41985

This release contains fixes for several high-severity security issues, as well as numerous other bug fixes and improvements.

[High] Fixed unrestricted redirect in SSO Authentication. Teleport didn’t sufficiently validate the client redirect URL. This could allow an attacker to trick Teleport users into performing an SSO authentication and redirect to an attacker-controlled URL allowing them to steal the credentials. #41834.

[High] Fixed CockroachDB authorization bypass. When connecting to CockroachDB using database access, Teleport did not properly consider the username case when running RBAC checks. As such, it was possible to establish a connection using an explicitly denied username when using a different case. #41823.

[High] Fixed Long-lived connection persistence issue with expired certificates. Teleport did not terminate some long-running mTLS-authenticated connections past the expiry of client certificates for users with the disconnect_expired_cert option. This could allow such users to perform some API actions after their certificate has expired. #41827.

[High] Fixed PagerDuty integration privilege escalation. When creating a role Access Request, Teleport would include PagerDuty annotations from the entire user’s role set rather than a specific role being requested. For users who run multiple PagerDuty access plugins with auto-approval, this could result in a request for a different role being inadvertently auto-approved than the one which corresponds to the user’s active on-call schedule. #41837.

[High] Fixed SAML IdP session privilege escalation. When using Teleport as SAML IdP, authorization wasn’t properly enforced on the SAML IdP session creation. As such, authenticated users could use an internal API to escalate their own privileges by crafting a malicious program. #41846.

We strongly recommend all customers upgrade to the latest releases of Teleport.

Fixed Access Request annotations when annotations contain globs, regular expressions, trait expansions, or claims_to_roles is used. #41936.

is used. #41936. Added AWS Management Console as a guided flow using AWS OIDC integration in the "Enroll New Resource" view in the web UI. #41864.

Fixed spurious Windows Desktop sessions screen resize during an MFA ceremony. #41856.

Fixed session upload completion with large number of simultaneous session uploads. #41854.

Fixed MySQL databases version reporting on new connections. #41819.

Added read-only permissions for cluster maintenance config. #41790.

Stripped debug symbols from Windows builds, resulting in smaller tsh and tctl binaries. #41787

and binaries. #41787 Fixed passkey deletion so that a user may now delete their last passkey if the have a password and another MFA configured. #41771.

Changed the default permissions for the Workload Identity Unix socket to 0777 rather than the default as applied by the umask. This will allow the socket to be accessed by workloads running as users other than the user that owns the tbot process. #41754

rather than the default as applied by the umask. This will allow the socket to be accessed by workloads running as users other than the user that owns the process. #41754 Added ability for teleport-event-handler to skip certain events type when forwarding to an upstream server. #41747.

to skip certain events type when forwarding to an upstream server. #41747. Added automatic GCP label importing. #41733.

Fixed missing variable and script options in Default Agentless Installer script. #41723.

Removed invalid AWS Roles from Web UI picker. #41707.

Added remote address to audit log events emitted when a Bot or Instance join completes, successfully or otherwise. #41700.

Simplified how Bots are shown on the Users list page. #41697.

Added improved-performance implementation of ProxyCommand for Machine ID and SSH. This will become the default in v16. You can adopt this new mode early by setting TBOT_SSH_CONFIG_PROXY_COMMAND_MODE=new . #41694.

. #41694. Improved EC2 Auto Discovery by adding the SSM script output and more explicit error messages. #41664.

Added webauthn diagnostics commands to tctl . #41643.

. #41643. Upgraded application heartbeat service to support 1000+ dynamic applications. #41626

Fixed issue where Kubernetes watch requests are written out of order. #41624.

Fixed a race condition triggered by a reload during Teleport startup. #41592.

Updated discover wizard Install Script to support Ubuntu 24.04. #41589.

Fixed systemd unit to always restart Teleport on failure unless explicitly stopped. #41581.

unit to always restart Teleport on failure unless explicitly stopped. #41581. Updated Teleport package installers to reload Teleport service config after upgrades. #41547.

Fixed file truncation bug in Desktop Directory Sharing. #41540.

Fixed WebUI SSH connection leak when browser tab closed during SSH connection establishment. #41518.

Fixed AccessList reconciler comparison causing audit events noise. #41517.

Added tooling to create SCIM integrations in tctl. #41514.

Fixed Windows Desktop error preventing rendering of the remote session. #41498.

Fixed issue in the PagerDuty, Opsgenie and ServiceNow access plugins that causing duplicate calls on Access Requests containing duplicate service names. Also increases the timeout so slow external API requests are less likely to fail. #41488.

Added basic Unix workload attestation to the tbot SPIFFE workload API. You can now restrict the issuance of certain SVIDs to processes running with a certain UID, GID or PID. #41450.

SPIFFE workload API. You can now restrict the issuance of certain SVIDs to processes running with a certain UID, GID or PID. #41450. Added "login failed" audit events for invalid passwords on password+webauthn local authentication. #41432. Fixed Terraform provider issue causing the Provision Token options to default to false instead of empty. #41429.

instead of empty. #41429. Added support to automatically download CA for MongoDB Atlas databases. #41338.

Fixed broken "finish" web page for SSO Users on auto discover. #41335.

Allow setting Kubernetes Cluster name when using non-default addresses. #41331.

Added fallback on GetAccessList cache miss call. #41326.

Fixed DiscoveryService panic when auto-enrolling EKS clusters. #41320.

Added validation for application URL extracted from the web application launcher request route. #41304.

Allow defining custom database names and users when selecting wildcard during test connection when enrolling a database through the web UI. #41301.

Fixed broken link for alternative EC2 installation during EC2 discover flow. #41292

Updated Go to v1.21.10. #41281.

Updated user management to explicitly deny password resets and local logins to SSO users. #41270.

Fixed fetching suggested Access Lists with large IDs in Teleport Connect. #41269.

Prevents cloud tenants from updating cluster_networking_config fields keep_alive_count_max , keep_alive_interval , tunnel_strategy , or proxy_listener_mode . #41247.

fields , , , or . #41247. Added support for creating Okta integrations with tctl #41888.

Fixed screen_size behavior for Windows Desktops, which was being overridden by the new resize feature. #41241

behavior for Windows Desktops, which was being overridden by the new resize feature. #41241 Ensure that the active sessions page shows up in the web UI for users with permissions to join sessions. #41221

Added indicators on the account settings page that tell which authentication methods are active. #41169

Fix a bug that was preventing tsh proxy kube certificate renewal from working when accessing a leaf kubernetes cluster via the root. #41158

Fixed AccessDeniedException for dynamodb:ConditionCheckItem operations when using Amazon DynamoDB for cluster state storage. #41133

for operations when using Amazon DynamoDB for cluster state storage. #41133 Added lock target to lock deletion audit events. #41112

Fixed a permissions issue that prevented the teleport-cluster helm chart operator from registering agentless ssh servers. #41108

Improve the reliability of the upload completer. #41103

Allows the listener for the tbot database-tunnel service to be set to a unix socket. #41008

The Roles page of the web UI is now backed by a paginated API, improving load times even on clusters with large numbers of roles.

Windows desktop sessions now automatically resize as the size of the browser window changes.

Teleport now supports connecting to agentless OpenSSH nodes even when Teleport is configured to require hardware key MFA checks.

The new TPM join method enables secure joining for agents and Machine ID bots that run on-premise. Based on the secure properties of the host's hardware trusted platform module, this join method removes the need to create and distribute secret tokens, significantly reducing the risk of exfiltration.

Fixed user SSO bypass by performing a local passwordless login. #41067

Enforce allow_passwordless server-side. #41057

Fixed a memory leak caused by incorrectly passing the offset when paginating all Access Lists' members when there are more than the default pagesize (200) Access Lists. #41045

Added resize capability to windows desktop sessions. #41025

Fixed a regression causing roles filtering to not work. #40999

Allow AWS integration to be used for global services without specifying a valid region. #40991

Made account id visible when selecting IAM Role for accessing the AWS Console. #40987

Extend proxy templates to allow the target host to be resolved via a predicate expression or fuzzy matching. #40966

Fix an issue where Access Requests would linger in UI and tctl after expiry. #40964

The teleport-cluster Helm chart can configure AccessMonitoring when running in aws mode. #40957

Helm chart can configure AccessMonitoring when running in mode. #40957 Make podSecurityContext configurable in the teleport-cluster Helm chart. #40951

configurable in the Helm chart. #40951 Allow to mount extra volumes in the updater pod deployed by the teleport-kube-agent chart. #40946

chart. #40946 Improve error message when performing an SSO login with a hardware key. #40923

Fix a bug in the teleport-cluster Helm chart that happened when sessionRecording was off . #40919

Helm chart that happened when was . #40919 Fix audit event failures when using DynamoDB event storage. #40913

Allow setting additional Kubernetes labels on resources created by the teleport-cluster Helm chart. #40909

Helm chart. #40909 Fix Windows cursor getting stuck. #40890

Issue cert.create events during device authentication. #40872

events during device authentication. #40872 Add the ability to control ssh_config generation in Machine ID's Identity Outputs. This allows the generation of the ssh_config to be disabled if unnecessary, improving performance and removing the dependency on the Proxy being online. #40861

generation in Machine ID's Identity Outputs. This allows the generation of the to be disabled if unnecessary, improving performance and removing the dependency on the Proxy being online. #40861 Prevent deleting AWS OIDC integration used by External Audit Storage. #40851

Introduce the tpm join method, which allows for secure joining in on-prem environments without the need for a shared secret. #40823

join method, which allows for secure joining in on-prem environments without the need for a shared secret. #40823 Reduce parallelism when polling AWS resources to prevent API throttling when exporting them to Teleport Access Graph. #40811

Fix spurious deletion of Access List Membership metadata during SCIM push or sync. #40544

Properly enforce session moderation requirements when starting Kubernetes ephemeral containers. #40906

Fixed a deprecation warning being shown when tbot is used with OpenSSH. #40837

is used with OpenSSH. #40837 Added a new Audit log event that is emitted when an Agent or Bot request to join the cluster is denied. #40814

Fixed regenerating cloud account recovery codes. #40786

Changed UI for the sign-up and authentication reset flows. #40773

Added a new Prometheus metric to track requests initiated by Teleport against the control plane API. #40754

Fixed an issue that prevented uploading a zip file larger than 10MiB when updating an AWS Lambda function via tsh app access. #40737

Patched CVE-2024-32650. #40735

Fixed possible data race that could lead to concurrent map read and map write while proxying Kubernetes requests. #40720

Fixed Access Request promotion of windows_desktop resources. #40712

Fixed spurious ambiguous host errors in ssh routing. #40706

Patched CVE-2023-45288 and CVE-2024-32473. #40695

generic "not found" errors are returned whether a remote cluster can't be found or access is denied. #40681

Fixed a resource leak in the Teleport proxy server when using proxy peering. #40672

Added Azure CLI access support on AKS with Entra Workload ID. #40660

Allow other issue types when configuring JIRA plugin. #40644

Added regexp.match to Access Request filter and where expressions. #40642

to Access Request and expressions. #40642 Notify the requester in slack review request messages. #40624

Handle passwordless in MFA audit events. #40617

Added auto discover capability to EC2 enrollment in the web UI. #40605

Fixes RDP licensing. #40595

Added support for the ascii variants of smartcard calls. #40566

Added the ability to configure labels that should be set on the Kubernetes secret when using the kubernetes_secret destination in tbot . #40550

destination in . #40550 Updated cosign to address CVE-2024-29902 and CVE-2024-29903. #40497

The Web UI now supports large number of roles by paginating them. #40463

Improved the responsiveness of the session player during long periods of idle time. #40442

Fixed incorrect format for database_object_import_rule resources with non-empty expiry. #40203

Updated Opsgenie annotations so approve-schedules is used for both alert creation and auto approval if notify schedules is not set. #40121

Updated the cluster selector in the UI to now only be visible when more than one cluster is available. #40478

Fixed accidental passkey "downgrades" to MFA. #40409

Added tsh proxy kube --exec mode that spawns kube proxy in the background, which re-executes the user shell with the appropriate kubeconfig. #40395

mode that spawns kube proxy in the background, which re-executes the user shell with the appropriate kubeconfig. #40395 Made Amazon S3 fields optional when creating or editing AWS OIDC integration on the web UI. #40368

Fixed a bug that prevented the available logins from being displayed for Windows desktops in leaf clusters that were being accessed via the root cluster web ui. #40367

Changed Teleport Connect to hide cluster name in the connection list if there is only a single cluster available. #40356

Fixed invalid session TTL error when creating Access Request with tsh . #40335

error when creating Access Request with . #40335 Added missing discovery AWS matchers fields "Integration" and "KubeAppDiscovery" to the file configuration. #40320

Added automatic role Access Requests. #40285

Redesigned the login UI. #40272

Added friendly role names for Okta sourced roles. These will be displayed in Access List and Access Request pages in the UI. #40260

Added Teleport Machine ID Workload Identity support for legacy systems which are not able to parse DNS SANs, and which are not SPIFFE aware. #40180

Teleport Connect now shows all recent connections instead of capping them at 10. #40250

Limit max read size for the tsh device trust DMI cache file on Linux. #40234

Fix an issue that prevents the teleport service from restarting. #40229

Add new resource filtering predicates to allow exact matches on a single item of a delimited list stored in a label value. For example, if given the following label containing a string separated list of values foo=bar,baz,bang , it is now possible to match on any resources with a label foo that contains the element bar via contains(split(labels[foo], ","), bar) . #40183

, it is now possible to match on any resources with a label that contains the element via . #40183 Updated Go to 1.21.9. #40176

Adds disable_exec_plugin option to the Machine ID Kubernetes Output to remove the dependency on tbot existing in the target environment. #40162

option to the Machine ID Kubernetes Output to remove the dependency on existing in the target environment. #40162 Adds the database-tunnel service to tbot which allows an authenticated database tunnel to be opened by tbot . This is an improvement over the original technique of using tbot proxy db . #40151

service to which allows an authenticated database tunnel to be opened by . This is an improvement over the original technique of using . #40151 Allow diagnostic endpoints to be accessed behind a PROXY protocol enabled loadbalancer/proxy. #40138

Include system annotations in audit event entries for Access Requests. #40123

Fixed GitHub Auth Connector update event to show in Audit Log with name and description. #40116

Re-enabled the show_desktop_wallpaper flag. #40088

flag. #40088 Reduce default Jamf inventory page size, allow custom values to be provided. #3817

The Access Requests page of the web UI will be backed by a paginated API, improving load times even on clusters with many Access Requests.

Additionally, the UI allows you to search for Access Requests, sort them based on various attributes, and includes several new filtering options.

Teleport 15.2 changes the way that web assets are served and cached, which will allow multiple compatible versions of the Teleport Proxy to run behind the same load balancer.

With Teleport 15.2, Machine ID can bootstrap and issue identity to services across multiple computing environments and organizational boundaries. Workload Identity issues SPIFFE-compatible x509 certificates that can be used for mTLS between services.

The Kubernetes project is deprecating the SPDY protocol for streaming commands (kubectl exec, kubectl port-forward, etc) and replacing it with a new websocket-based subprotocol. Teleport 15.2.0 will support the new protocol to ensure compatibility with newer Kubernetes clusters.

Both tsh db connect and tsh proxy db will offer the option to submit an access request if the user attempts to connect to a database that they don't already have access to.

Teleport administrators will be able to setup access to GCP web console through Workforce Identity Federation using Teleport as a SAML identity provider.

Users will be able to register OpenSSH nodes in the cluster using Terraform and Kubernetes Operator.

Users submitting Access Requests via web UI will be able to request specific access start time up to a week in advance.

The Teleport Terraform provider and Kubernetes operator now support declaring agentless OpenSSH and OpenSSH EC2 ICE servers. You can follow this guide to register OpenSSH agents with infrastructure as code.

Setting up EC2 ICE automatic discovery with IaC will come in a future update.

The teleport-operator and teleport-cluster charts now support deploying only the CRD, the CRD and the operator, or only the operator.

From the teleport-cluster Helm chart:

operator: enabled: true |false installCRDs: always|never|dynamic

From the teleport-operator Helm chart:

enabled: true |false installCRDs: always|never|dynamic

In dynamic mode (by default), the chart will install CRDs if the operator is enabled, but will not remove the CRDs if you temporarily disable the operator.

Kubernetes CR labels are now copied to the Teleport resource when applicable. This allows you to configure RBAC for operator-created resources, and to filter Teleport resources using CR labels.

Teleport v15 introduced two Terraform provider changes:

setting the resource version is now mandatory

a resource version change triggers the resource re-creation to ensure defaults were correctly set

The second change was too disruptive, especially for roles, as they cannot be deleted if a user or an Access List references them. Teleport 15.2 lifts this restriction and allows version change without forcing the resource deletion.

Another change to ensure resource defaults are correctly set during version upgrades will happen in v16.

Fixed "Invalid URI" error in Teleport Connect when starting mongosh from database connection tab. #40033

Adds support for exporting the SPIFFE CA using tls auth export --type tls-spiffe and the /webapi/auth/export endpoint. #40007

and the endpoint. #40007 Update Rust to 1.77.0, enable RDP font smoothing. #39995

The role, server and token Teleport operator CRs now display additional information when listed with kubectl get . #39993

. #39993 Improve performance of filtering resources via predicate expressions. #39972

Fixes a bug that prevented CA import when a SPIFFE CA was present. #39958

Fix a verbosity issue that caused the teleport-kube-agent-updater to output debug logs by default. #39953

to output debug logs by default. #39953 Reduce default Jamf inventory page size, allow custom values to be provided. #39933

AWS IAM Roles are now filterable in the web UI when launching a console app. #39911

The teleport-cluster Helm chart now supports using the Amazon Athena event backend. #39907

Helm chart now supports using the Amazon Athena event backend. #39907 Correctly show the users allowed logins when accessing leaf resources via the root cluster web UI. #39887

Improve performance of resource filtering via labels and fuzzy search. #39791

Enforce optimistic locking for AuthPreferences, ClusterNetworkingConfig, SessionRecordingConfig. #39785

Fix potential issue with some resources expiry being set to 01/01/1970 instead of never. #39773

Update default Access Request TTLs to 1 week. #39509

Fixed an issue where creating or updating an Access List with Admin MFA would fail in the WebUI. #3827

Fixed possible phishing links which could result in code execution with install and join scripts. #39837

Fixed MFA checks not being prompted when joining a session. #39814

Added support for Kubernetes websocket streaming subprotocol v5 connections. #39770

Fixed a regression causing MFA prompts to not show up in Teleport Connect. #39739

Fixed broken SSO login landing page on certain versions of Google Chrome. #39723

Teleport Connect now shows specific error messages instead of generic "access denied". #39720

Added audit events for database auto user provisioning. #39665

Updated Electron to v29 in Teleport Connect. #39657

Added automatic Access Request support for tsh db login , tsh db connect and tsh proxy db . #39617

, and . #39617 Fixed a bug in Teleport Enterprise (Cloud) causing the hosted ServiceNow plugin to crash when setting up the integration. #39603

Fixed a bug of the discovery script failing when jq was not installed. #39599

was not installed. #39599 Ensured that audit events are emitted whenever the authentication preferences, cluster networking config, or session recording config are modified. #39522

Database object labels will now support templates. #39496

Improved performance when listing nodes with tsh or tctl. #39567

Require AWS S3 bucket fields when creating/editing AWS OIDC integration in the web UII. #39510

Added remote port forwarding to tsh. #39441

Added support for setting default relay state for SAML IdP initiated logins via the web interface and tctl . For supported preset service provider types, a default value will be applied if the field is not configured. #39401

Fixed an issue with AWS IAM permissions that may prevent AWS database access when discovery_service is enabled in the same Teleport config as the db_service, namely AWS RDS, Redshift, Elasticache, and MemoryDB. #39488

Added remote port forwarding for Teleport nodes. #39440

Added remote port forwarding for OpenSSH nodes. #39438

Improve error messaging when creating resources fails because they already exist or updating resources fails because they were removed. #39395

The audit entry for access_request.search will now truncate the list of roles in the audit UI if it exceeds 80 characters. #39372

will now truncate the list of roles in the audit UI if it exceeds 80 characters. #39372 Re-enable AWS IMDSv1 fallback due to some EKS clusters having their IMDSv2 hop limit set to 1 , leading to IMDSv2 requests failing. Users who wish to keep IMDSv1 fallback disabled can set the AWS_EC2_METADATA_V1_DISABLED environmental variable. #39366

, leading to IMDSv2 requests failing. Users who wish to keep IMDSv1 fallback disabled can set the environmental variable. #39366 Only allow necessary operations during moderated file transfers and limit in-flight file transfer requests to one per session. #39351

Make the Jira access plugin log Jira errors properly. #39346

Fixed allowing invalid Access Request start time date to be set. #39322

Teleport Enterprise now attempts to load the license file from the configured data directory if not otherwise specified. #39314

Improve the security for MFA for Admin Actions when used alongside Hardware Key support. #39306

The saml_idp_service_provider spec adds a new preset field that can be used to specify predefined SAML service provider profile. #39277

spec adds a new field that can be used to specify predefined SAML service provider profile. #39277 Fixed a bug that caused some MFA for Admin Action flows to fail instead of retrying: ex: tctl bots add --token=<token> . #39269

Raised concurrent connection limits between Teleport Enterprise (Cloud) regions and in clusters that use proxy peering. #39233

Improved cleanup of system resources during a shutdown of Teleport. #39211

Resolved sporadic errors caused by requests fail to comply with Kubernetes API spec by not specifying resource identifiers. #39168

Added a new password change wizard. #39124

Fixed the NumLock and Pause keys for desktop access sessions not working. #39095

Fix a bug when using automatic updates and the Discovery Service. The default install script now installs the correct teleport version by querying the version server. #39099

Fix a regression where tsh kube credentials fails to re-login when credentials expire. #39075

fails to re-login when credentials expire. #39075 TBot now supports --proxy-server for explicitly configuring the Proxy address. We recommend switching to this if you currently specify the address of your Teleport proxy to --auth-server . #39055

for explicitly configuring the Proxy address. We recommend switching to this if you currently specify the address of your Teleport proxy to . #39055 Expand the EC2 joining process to include newly created AWS regions. #39051

Added GCP MySQL access IAM Authentication support. #39040

Fixed compatibility of the Teleport service file with older versions of systemd. #39032

Update WebUI database connection instructions. #39027

Teleport Proxy Service now runs a version server by default serving its own version. #39017

Significantly reduced latency of network calls in Teleport Connect. #39012

SPIFFE SVID generation introduced to tbot (experimental). #39011

Adds tsh workload issue command for issuing SVIDs using tsh . #39115

command for issuing SVIDs using . #39115 Fixed an issue in SAML IdP entity descriptor generator process, which would fail to generate entity descriptor if the configured Entity ID endpoint would return HTTP status code above 200 and below 400 . #38987

and below . #38987 Updated Go to 1.21.8. #38983

Updated electron-builder dependency to address possible arbitrary code execution in the Windows installer of Teleport Connect (CVE-2024-27303). #38964

Fixed an issue where it was possible to skip providing old password when setting a new one. #38962

Added database permission management support for Postgres. #38945

Improved reliability and performance of tbot . #38928

. #38928 Filter terminated sessions from the tsh sessions ls output. #38887

output. #38887 Make it easier to identify Teleport browser tabs by placing the session information before the cluster name. #38737

The teleport-ent-upgrader package now gracefully restarts the Teleport binary if possible, to avoid cutting off ongoing connections. #3578

package now gracefully restarts the Teleport binary if possible, to avoid cutting off ongoing connections. #3578 Trusted device authentication failures may now include a brief explanation message in the corresponding audit event. #3572

Okta Access Lists sync will now sync groups without members. #3636

Fixed panic when an older tsh or proxy changes an Access List. #38861

or proxy changes an Access List. #38861 SSH connection resumption now works during graceful upgrades of the Teleport agent. #38842

Fixed an issue with over counting of reported Teleport updater metrics. #38831

Fixed tsh returning "private key policy not met" errors instead of automatically initiating re-login to satisfy the private key policy. #38819

returning "private key policy not met" errors instead of automatically initiating re-login to satisfy the private key policy. #38819 Made graceful shutdown and graceful restart terminate active sessions after 30 hours. #38803

We now ship a new container image that contains tbot but omits other Teleport binaries, providing a light-weight option for Machine ID users.

Teleport remote desktop sessions now automatically change the mouse cursor depending on context (when hovering over a link, resizing a window, or editing text, for example).

Okta integration now support automatic synchronization of Okta groups and app assignments to Teleport as Access Lists giving users ability to request access to Okta apps without extra configuration.

Users going through EKS enrollment flow in Access Management web UI now have an option to enable auto-discovery for EKS clusters.

Fixed application access events being overwritten when using DynamoDB as event storage. #38815

Fixed a regression that had reintroduced long freezes for certain actions like "Run as different user". #38805

When teleport is configured to require MFA for admin actions, MFA is required to get certificate authority secrets. Ex: tctl auth export --keys or tctl get cert_authority/host/root.example.com --with-secrets . #38777

or . #38777 Added auto-enrolling capabilities to EKS discover flow in the web UI. #38773

Heavily optimized the Access List page in the UI, speeding things up considerably. #38764

Align DynamoDB BatchWriteItem max items limit. #38763

tbot-distroless image is now published. This contains just the tbot binary and therefore has a smaller image size. #38718

Fixed a regression with Teleport Connect not showing the re-login reason and connection errors when accessing databases, Kube clusters, and apps with an expired cert. #38716

Re-enabled the Windows key and prevents it from sticking or otherwise causing problems when cmd+tab-ing or alt+tab-ing away from the browser during desktop sessions. #38699

Resource limits are now correctly applied to the wait-auth-update initContainer in the teleport-cluster Helm chart. #38692

initContainer in the Helm chart. #38692 When teleport is configured to require MFA for admin actions, MFA is required to create, update, or delete trusted clusters. #38690

Fixed error in tctl get users --with-secrets when using SSO. #38663

when using SSO. #38663 When device trust is required and MFA is optional, users will need to add their first MFA device from a trusted device. #38657

Temporary files are no longer created during Discover UI EKS cluster enrollment. #38649

When teleport is configured to require MFA for admin actions, MFA is required to get or list tokens with tctl . Ex: tctl tokens ls or tctl get tokens/foo . #38645

. Ex: or . #38645 Implemented dynamic mouse pointer updates to reflect context-specific actions, e.g. window resizing. #38614

MFA approval is no longer required in the beginning of EKS Discover flow. #38580

Fixed Postgres v16.x compatibility issue preventing multiple connections for auto-provisioned users. #38543

Fixed incorrect color of resource cards after changing the theme in Web UI and Connect. #38537

Updated the dialog for adding new authentication methods in the account settings screen. #38535

Displays review dates for Access Lists in dates, not remaining hours in tsh. #38525

Ensure that tsh continues to function if one of its profiles is invalid. #38514

Fixed logging output for teleport configure ... commands. #38508

commands. #38508 Fixed tsh/WebAuthn.dll panic on Windows Server 2019. #38490

Fixes an issue that prevented the Web UI from properly displaying the hostname of servers in leaf clusters. #38469

Added ssh_service.enhanced_recording.root_path configuration option to change the cgroup slice path used by the agent. #38394

configuration option to change the cgroup slice path used by the agent. #38394 Fixed a bug that could cause expired SSH servers from appearing in the Web UI until the Proxy is restarted. #38310

Desktops can now be configured to use the same screen resolution for all sessions. #38307

The maximum duration for an Access Request is now 14 days, the okta-requester role has been added which takes advantage of this. #38224

Added TLS routing native WebSocket connection upgrade support. #38108

Fixed a bug allowing the operator to delete resource it does not own. #37750

Fixed a potential panic in the tsh status command. #38305

command. #38305 Fixed SSO user locking in the setup access step of the RDS auto discover flow in the web UI. #38283

Optionally permit the Auth Service to terminate client connections from unsupported versions. #38182

Fixed Assist obstructing the user dropdown menu when in docked mode. #38156

Improved the stability of Teleport during graceful upgrades. #38145

Added the ability to view and manage Machine ID bots from the UI. #38122

Fixed a bug that prevented desktop clipboard sharing from working when large amounts of text are placed on the clipboard. #38120

Added option to validate hardware key serial numbers with hardware key support. #38068

Removed access tokens from URL parameters, preventing them from being leaked to intermediary systems that may log them in plaintext. #38032

Forced agents to terminate Auth connections if joining fails. #38005

Added a tsh sessions ls command to list active sessions. #37969

Improved error handling when idle desktop connections are terminated. #37955

Updated Go to 1.21.7. #37846

Discover flow now starts two instances of DatabaseServices when setting up access to Amazon RDS. #37805

Correctly handle non-registered U2F keys. #37720

Fixed memory leak in tbot caused by never closing reverse tunnel address resolvers. #37718

Fixed conditional user modifications (used by certain Teleport subsystems such as Device Trust) on users that have previously been locked out due to repeated recovery attempts. #37703

Added okta integration SCIM support for web UI. #37697

Added SCIM support in Okta integration (cloud only). #3341

Fixed usage data submission becoming stuck sending too many reports at once (Teleport Enterprise only). #37687

Fixed cache init issue with Access List members/reviews. #37673

Fixed "failed to close stream" log messages. #37662

Skip tsh AppID pre-flight check whenever possible. #37642

Teleport 15 brings the following new major features and improvements:

Desktop access performance improvements

Enhanced Device Trust support

SSH connection resumption

RDS auto-discovery in Access Management UI

EKS Integration for Teleport

MFA for Administrative Actions

Improved SAML IdP configuration flow

Improved provisioning for Okta

Support for AWS KMS

Teleport Connect improvements

Session playback improvements

Standalone Kubernetes Operator

Roles v6 and v7 support for Kubernetes Operator

Enhanced ARM64 builds

In addition, this release includes several changes that affect existing functionality listed in the “Breaking changes” section below. Users are advised to review them before upgrading.

Teleport 15 leverages a new, more performant RDP engine, resulting in a smoother desktop access experience.

Teleport Device Trust now supports TPM joining on Linux devices.

Additionally, tsh proxy app can now solve device challenges, allowing users to enforce the use of a trusted device to access applications.

Teleport v15 introduces automatic SSH connection resumption if the network path between the client and the Teleport node is interrupted due to connectivity issues, and transparent connection migration if the control plane is gracefully upgraded.

The feature is active by default when a v15 client ( tsh , OpenSSH or PuTTY configured by tsh config , or Teleport Connect) connects to a v15 Teleport node.

Users going through the Access Management UI flow to enroll RDS databases are now able to set up auto-discovery.

Teleport now allows users to enroll EKS clusters via the Access Management UI.

When adding a SAML application via Access Management UI, users are now able to configure attribute mapping and have Teleport fetch service provider's entity descriptor automatically.

Teleport 15 improves performance of receiving user/group updates from Okta by leveraging System for Cross-domain Identity Management (SCIM).

Note: This feature will come out in a later 15.0 patch release.

Teleport 15 supports the use of AWS Key Management Service (KMS) to store and handle the CA private key material used to sign all Teleport-issued certificates. When enabled, private key material never leaves AWS KMS.

To migrate existing clusters to AWS KMS, you must perform a CA rotation.

When Teleport is configured to require webauthn ( second_factor: webauthn ), administrative actions performed via tctl or the web UI will require an additional MFA tap.

Examples of administrative actions include, but are not limited to:

Resetting or recovering user accounts

Inviting new users

Updating cluster configuration resources

Creating and approving Access Requests

Generating new join tokens

Note: when MFA for administrative actions is enabled, user certificates produced with tctl auth sign will no longer be suitable for automation due to the additional MFA checks, unless run directly on a local Auth Service (legacy setup). We recommend using Machine ID to issue certificates for automated workflows, which uses role impersonation that is not subject to MFA checks.

Teleport Connect will now prompt for an MFA tap prior to accessing Kubernetes clusters when per-session MFA is enabled.

Additionally, Teleport Connect includes support for TCP and web applications, and can also launch AWS and SAML apps in a web browser.

Prior to Teleport 15, tsh play and the web UI would download the entire session recording before starting playback. As a result, playback of large recordings could be slow to start, and may fail to play at all in the browser.

In Teleport 15, session recordings are streamed from the Auth Service, allowing playback to start before the entire session is downloaded and unpacked.

Additionally, tsh play now supports a --speed flag for adjusting the playback speed, and desktop session playback now supports seeking to arbitrary positions in the recording.

Prior to Teleport 15, there was a dropdown in the sidebar between “Resources” and “Management,” and in the Resources mode, there were tabs in the sidebar for Access Requests and Active Sessions. In Teleport 15, all of the above have moved to tabs in a top navbar, and the Resources view is fully responsive across viewport widths. A side navbar still exists in the “Access Management” tab.

Prior to Teleport 15, Passkeys and MFA devices were shown in a single list on the “Account Settings” screen, without a clear distinction between them. In Teleport 15, these have been split into distinct lists so it is clearer which type of authentication you are adding to your account.

Prior to Teleport 15, the Teleport Kubernetes Operator had to run as a sidecar of the Teleport auth. It was not possible to use the operator in Teleport Enterprise (Cloud) or against a Teleport cluster not deployed with the teleport-cluster Helm chart.

In Teleport 15, the Teleport Operator can reconcile resources in any Teleport cluster. Teleport Enterprise (Cloud) users can now use the operator to manage their resources.

When deployed with the teleport-cluster chart, the operator now runs in a separate pod. This ensures that Teleport's availability won't be impacted if the operator becomes unready.

See the Standalone Operator guide for installation instructions.

Starting with Teleport 15, newly supported kinds will contain the resource version. For example: TeleportRoleV6 and TeleportRoleV7 kinds will allow users to create Teleport Roles v6 and v7.

Existing kinds will remain unchanged in Teleport 15, but will be renamed in Teleport 16 for consistency.

To migrate an existing Custom Resource (CR) TeleportRole to a TeleportRoleV7 , you must:

upgrade Teleport and the operator to v15

annotate the exiting TeleportRole CR with teleport.dev/keep: "true"

CR with delete the TeleportRole CR (it won't delete the role in Teleport thanks to the annotation)

CR (it won't delete the role in Teleport thanks to the annotation) create a new TeleportRoleV7 CR with the same name

Teleport 15 now provides FIPS-compliant Linux builds on ARM64. Users will now be able to run Teleport in FedRAMP/FIPS mode on ARM64.

Additionally, Teleport 15 includes hardened AWS AMIs for ARM64.

Teleport 15 includes a new RDP engine that leverages the RemoteFX codec for improved performance. Additional configuration may be required to enable RemoteFX on your Windows hosts.

If you are using our authentication package for local users, the v15 installer will automatically enable RemoteFX for you.

Alternatively, you can enable RemoteFX by updating the registry:

Set-ItemProperty -Path 'HKLM:\Software\Policies\Microsoft\Windows NT\Terminal Services' -Name 'ColorDepth' -Type DWORD -Value 5 Set-ItemProperty -Path 'HKLM:\Software\Policies\Microsoft\Windows NT\Terminal Services' -Name 'fEnableVirtualizedGraphics' -Type DWORD -Value 1

If you are using Teleport with Windows hosts that are part of an Active Directory environment, you should enable RemoteFX via group policy.

Under Computer Configuration > Administrative Templates > Windows Components > Remote Desktop Services > Remote Desktop Session Host, enable:

Remote Session Environment > RemoteFX for Windows Server 2008 R2 > Configure RemoteFX Remote Session Environment > Enable RemoteFX encoding for RemoteFX clients designed for Windows Server 2008 R2 SP1 Remote Session Environment > Limit maximum color depth

Detailed instructions are available in the setup guide. A reboot may be required for these changes to take effect.

When running a command on multiple nodes with tsh ssh , each line of output is now labeled with the hostname of the node it was written by. Users that rely on parsing the output from multiple nodes should pass the --log-dir flag to tsh ssh , which will create a directory where the separated output of each node will be written.

The drop host user creation mode has been removed in Teleport 15. It is replaced by insecure-drop , which still creates temporary users but does not create a home directory. Users who need home directory creation should either wrap useradd / userdel or use PAM.

The restricted session feature for SSH has been deprecated since Teleport 14 and has been removed in Teleport 15. We recommend implementing network restrictions outside of Teleport (iptables, security groups, etc).

deb.releases.teleport.dev and rpm.releases.teleport.dev were deprecated in Teleport 11. Beginning in Teleport 15, Debian and RPM packages will no longer be published to these repos. Teleport 14 and prior packages will continue to be published to these repos for the remainder of those releases' lifecycle.

All users are recommended to switch to apt.releases.teleport.dev and yum.releases.teleport.dev repositories as described in installation instructions.

The legacy package repos will be shut off in mid 2025 after Teleport 14 has been out of support for many months.

Teleport 15 contains several breaking changes to improve the default security and usability of Teleport-provided container images.

In order to increase default security in 15+, Teleport will no longer publish container images containing a shell and command line environment to Elastic Container Registry's gravitational/teleport image repo. Instead, all users should use the distroless images introduced in Teleport 12. These images can be found at:

For users who need a shell in a Teleport container, a "debug" image is available which contains BusyBox, including a shell and many CLI tools. Find the debug images at:

Do not run debug container images in production environments.

Heavy container images will continue to be published for Teleport 13 and 14 throughout the remainder of these releases' lifecycle.

The teleport-cluster chart no longer uses versionOverride and extraArgs to set FIPS mode.

Instead, you should use the following values file configuration:

enterpriseImage: public.ecr.aws/gravitational/teleport-ent-fips-distroless authentication: localAuth: false

Teleport Operator container images will no longer be published with architecture suffixes in their tags (for example: 14.2.1-amd64 and 14.2.1-arm ). Instead, only a single tag will be published with multi-platform support (e.g., 15.0.0 ). If you use Teleport Operator images with an architecture suffix, remove the suffix and your client should automatically pull the platform-appropriate image. Individual architectures may be pulled with docker pull --platform <arch> .

The quay.io container registry was deprecated and Teleport 12 is the last version to publish images to quay.io. With Teleport 15's release, v12 is no longer supported and no new container images will be published to quay.io.

For Teleport 8+, replacement container images can be found in Teleport's public ECR registry.

Users who wish to continue to use unsupported container images prior to Teleport 8 will need to download any quay.io images they depend on and mirror them elsewhere before July 2024. Following brownouts in May and June, Teleport will disable pulls from all Teleport quay.io repositories on Wednesday July 3, 2024.

Teleport 15 contains several breaking changes to improve the default security and usability of Teleport-provided Amazon AMIs.

Teleport-provided Amazon Linux 2023 previously only supported x86_64/amd64. Starting with Teleport 15, arm64-based AMIs will be produced. However, the naming scheme for these AMIs has been changed to include the architecture.

Previous naming scheme: teleport-oss-14.0.0-$TIMESTAMP

New naming scheme: teleport-oss-15.0.0-x86_64-$TIMESTAMP

Teleport-provided Amazon Linux 2 AMIs were deprecated, and Teleport 14 is the last version to produce such legacy AMIs. With Teleport 15's release, only the newer hardened Amazon Linux 2023 AMIs will be produced.

The legacy AMIs will continue to be published for Teleport 13 and 14 throughout the remainder of these releases' lifecycle.

In Teleport 15, the process that periodically publishes Teleport's user CA to the Windows NTAuth store has been removed. It is not necessary for Teleport to perform this step since it must be done by an administrator at installation time. As a result, Teleport's service account can use more restrictive permissions.

The AWS terraform examples for Teleport clusters have been updated to use the newer hardened Amazon Linux 2023 AMIs. Additionally, the default architecture and instance type has been changed to ARM64/Graviton.

As a result of this modernization, the legacy monitoring stack configuration used with the legacy AMIs has been removed.

Due to the new separate operator deployment, the operator is deployed by a subchart. This causes the following breaking changes:

installCRDs has been replaced by operator.installCRDs

has been replaced by teleportVersionOverride does not set the operator version anymore, you must use operator.teleportVersionOverride to override the operator version.

Note: version overrides are dangerous and not recommended. Each chart version is designed to run a specific Teleport and operator version. If you want to deploy a specific Teleport version, use Helm's --version X.Y.Z instead.

The operator now joins using a Kubernetes ServiceAccount token. To validate the token, the Teleport Auth Service must have access to the TokenReview API. The chart configures this for you since v12, unless you disabled rbac creation.

The teleport-cluster chart no longer uses versionOverride and extraArgs to set FIPS mode.

Instead, you should use the following values file configuration:

enterpriseImage: public.ecr.aws/gravitational/teleport-ent-fips-distroless authentication: localAuth: false

Starting with Teleport 15, each Terraform resource must have its version specified. Before version 15, Terraform was picking the latest version available on resource creation. This caused inconsistencies as new resources creates with the same manifest as old resources were not exhibiting the same behavior.

Resource version is now immutable. Changing a resource version will cause Terraform to delete and re-create the resource. This ensures the correct defaults are set.

Existing resources will continue to work as Terraform already imported their version. However, new resources will require an explicit version.

The minimum password length for local users has been increased from 6 to 12 characters.

The account lockout interval has been increased from 20 to 30 minutes.

Fixed bug that caused gRPC connections to be disconnected when their certificate expired even though DisconnectCertExpiry was false. #43292

Fixed bug where a Teleport instance running only Jamf or Discovery service would never have a healthy /readyz endpoint. #43285

endpoint. #43285 Added a missing [Install] section to the teleport-acm systemd unit file as used by Teleport AMIs. #43258

section to the systemd unit file as used by Teleport AMIs. #43258 Updated teleport to skip jamf_service validation when the Jamf is not enabled. #43170

to skip validation when the Jamf is not enabled. #43170 Improved log rotation logic in Teleport Connect; now the non-numbered files always contain recent logs. #43163

Made tsh and Teleport Connect return early during login if ping to Proxy Service was not successful. #43087

Added ability to edit user traits from the Web UI. #43070

Enforce limits when reading events from Firestore to prevent OOM events. #42968

Fixed an issue Oracle access failed through trusted cluster. #42929

Fixes errors caused by dynamoevents query StartKey not being within the [From, To] window. #42914

query not being within the [From, To] window. #42914 Fixed updating groups for Teleport-created host users. #42883

Update azidentity to v1.6.0 (patches CVE-2024-35255). #42860

Remote rate limits on endpoints used extensively to connect to the cluster. #42836

Improved the performance of the Athena audit log and S3 session storage backends. #42796

Prevented a panic in the Proxy when accessing an offline application. #42787

Improve backoff of session recording uploads by teleport agents. #42775

Reduced backend writes incurred by tracking status of non-recorded sessions. #42695

Fixed listing available DB users in Teleport Connect for databases from leaf clusters obtained through Access Requests. #42681

Fixed not being able to logout from the web UI when session invalidation errors. #42654

Updated OpenSSL to 3.0.14. #42643

Teleport Connect binaries for Windows are now signed. #42473

Updated Go to 1.21.11. #42416

Fix web UI notification dropdown menu height from growing too long from many notifications. #42338

Disabled session recordings for non-interactive sessions when enhanced recording is disabled. #42321

Fixed issue where removing an app could make teleport app agents incorrectly report as unhealthy for a short time. #42269

Fixed a panic in the DynamoDB audit log backend when the cursor fell outside of the [From,To] interval. #42266

The teleport configure command now supports a --node-name flag for overriding the node's hostname. #42249

command now supports a flag for overriding the node's hostname. #42249 Fixed an issue where mix-and-match of join tokens could interfere with some services appearing correctly in heartbeats. #42188

Improved temporary disk space usage for session recording processing. #42175

Fixed a regression where Kubernetes Exec audit events were not properly populated and lacked error details. #42146

Fix Azure join method when using Resource Groups in the allow section. #42140

Fixed resource leak in session recording cleanup. #42069

Reduced memory and cpu usage after control plane restarts in clusters with a high number of roles. #42064

Fixed the field allowed_https_hostnames in the Teleport Operator resources: SAML, OIDC, and GitHub Connector. #42056

in the Teleport Operator resources: SAML, OIDC, and GitHub Connector. #42056 Enhanced error messaging for clients using kubectl exec v1.30+ to include warnings about a breaking change in Kubernetes. #41989

Improved memory usage when reconciling Access Lists members to prevent Out of Memory events when reconciling a large number of Access Lists members.

Prevented Access Monitoring reports from crashing when large datasets are returned.

Ensured graceful restart of teleport.service after an upgrade.

This release contains fixes for several high-severity security issues, as well as numerous other bug fixes and improvements.

Teleport didn’t sufficiently validate the client redirect URL. This could allow an attacker to trick Teleport users into performing an SSO authentication and redirect to an attacker-controlled URL allowing them to steal the credentials. #41834.

Warning: Teleport will now disallow non-localhost callback URLs for SSO logins unless otherwise configured. Users of the tsh login --callback feature should modify their auth connector configuration as follows:

version: vX kind: (saml|oidc|github) metadata: name: ... spec: ... client_redirect_settings: allowed_https_hostnames: - '*.app.github.dev' - '^\d+-[a-zA-Z0-9]+\.foo.internal$'

The allowed_https_hostnames field is an array containing allowed hostnames, supporting glob matching and, if the string begins and ends with ^ and $ respectively, full regular expression syntax. Custom callback URLs are required to be HTTPS on the standard port (443).

When connecting to CockroachDB using database access, Teleport did not properly consider the username case when running RBAC checks. As such, it was possible to establish a connection using an explicitly denied username when using a different case. #41823.

Teleport did not terminate some long-running mTLS-authenticated connections past the expiry of client certificates for users with the disconnect_expired_cert option. This could allow such users to perform some API actions after their certificate has expired. #41827.

When creating a role Access Request, Teleport would include PagerDuty annotations from the entire user’s role set rather than a specific role being requested. For users who run multiple PagerDuty access plugins with auto-approval, this could result in a request for a different role being inadvertently auto-approved than the one which corresponds to the user’s active on-call schedule. #41837.

When using Teleport as SAML IdP, authorization wasn’t properly enforced on the SAML IdP session creation. As such, authenticated users could use an internal API to escalate their own privileges by crafting a malicious program. #41846.

We strongly recommend all customers upgrade to the latest releases of Teleport.

Fixed session upload completion in situations where there's a large number of in-flight session uploads. #41853

Debug symbols are now stripped from Windows builds, resulting in smaller tsh and tctl binaries. #41839

Fixed an issue that the server version of the registered MySQL databases is not automatically updated upon new connections. #41820

Add read-only permissions for cluster maintenance config. #41791

Simplified how Bots are shown on the Users list page. #41739

Fix missing variable and script options in Default Agentless Installer script. #41722

Improved reliability of aggregated usage reporting with some cluster state storage backends (Teleport Enterprise only). #41703

Adds the remote address to audit log events emitted when a join for a Bot or Instance fails or succeeds. #41699

Allow the Application Service to heartbeat on behalf of more than 1000 dynamic applications. #41627

Ensure responses to Kubernetes watch requests are written sequentially. #41625

Install Script used in discover wizard now supports Ubuntu 24.04. #41588

Ensured that systemd always restarts Teleport on any failure unless explicitly stopped. #41582

Teleport service config is now reloaded on upgrades. #41548

Fix AccessList reconciler comparison causing audit events noise. #41541

Prevent SSH connections opened in the UI from leaking if the browser tab is closed while the SSH connection is being established. #41519

Emit login login failed audit events for invalid passwords on password+webauthn local authentication. #41433

Allow setting Kubernetes Cluster name when using non-default addresses. #41355

Added support to automatically download CA for MongoDB Atlas databases. #41339

Fix broken finish web page for SSO user's on auto discover. #41336

Add fallback on GetAccessList cache miss call. #41327

Validate application URL extracted from the web application launcher request route. #41305

Allow defining custom database names and users when selecting wildcard during test connection when enrolling a database through the web UI. #41302

Updated Go to v1.21.10. #41282

Forbid SSO users from local logins or password changes. #41271

Prevents Cloud tenants from updating cluster_networking_config fields keep_alive_count_max , keep_alive_interval , tunnel_strategy , or proxy_listener_mode . #41248

Ensure that the active sessions page shows up in the web UI for users with permissions to join sessions. #41222

Fix a bug that was preventing tsh proxy kube certificate renewal from working when accessing a leaf kubernetes cluster via the root. #41157

Add lock target to lock deletion audit events. #41111

Improve the reliability of the upload completer. #41104

Allows the listener for the tbot database-tunnel service to be set to a unix socket. #41042

Fixed user SSO bypass by performing a local passwordless login. #41071

Enforce allow_passwordless server-side. #41058

Fixed a memory leak caused by incorrectly passing the offset when paginating all Access Lists' members when there are more than the default pagesize (200) Access Lists. #41044

Fixed a regression causing roles filtering to not work. #41000

Allow AWS integration to be used for global services without specifying a valid region. #40990

Fixed Access Requests lingering in the UI and tctl after expiry. #40965

Made podSecurityContext configurable in the teleport-cluster Helm chart. #40950

configurable in the Helm chart. #40950 Allow mounting extra volumes in the updater pod deployed by the teleport-kube-agent chart. #40949

chart. #40949 Improved error message when performing an SSO login with a hardware key. #40924

Fixed a bug in the teleport-cluster Helm chart that happened when sessionRecording was off . #40920

Helm chart that happened when was . #40920 Allows setting additional Kubernetes labels on resources created by the teleport-cluster Helm chart. #40916

Helm chart. #40916 Fixed audit event failures when using DynamoDB event storage. #40912

Properly enforce session moderation requirements when starting Kubernetes ephemeral containers. #40907

Introduced the tpm join method, which allows for secure joining in on-prem environments without the need for a shared secret. #40875

Issue cert.create events during device authentication. #40873

Add the ability to control ssh_config generation in Machine ID's Identity Outputs. This allows the generation of the ssh_config to be disabled if unnecessary, improving performance and removing the dependency on the Proxy being online. #40862

generation in Machine ID's Identity Outputs. This allows the generation of the to be disabled if unnecessary, improving performance and removing the dependency on the Proxy being online. #40862 Prevented deleting AWS OIDC integration used by External Audit Storage. #40853

Reduced parallelism when polling AWS resources to prevent API throttling when exporting them to Teleport Access Graph. #40812

Added hardware key support for agentless connections #40929

Fixed a deprecation warning being shown when tbot is used with OpenSSH. #40838

is used with OpenSSH. #40838 Added a new Audit log event that is emitted when an Agent or Bot request to join the cluster is denied. #40815

Added a new Prometheus metric to track requests initiated by Teleport against the control plane API. #40755

Fixed uploading zip files larger than 10MiB when updating an AWS Lambda function via tsh app access. #40738

Fixed possible data race that could lead to concurrent map read and map write while proxying Kubernetes requests. #40721

Fixed Access Request promotion of windows_desktop resources. #40711

Fixed spurious ambiguous host errors in ssh routing. #40709

Patched CVE-2023-45288 and CVE-2024-32473. #40696

Generic "not found" errors are returned whether a remote cluster can't be found or access is denied. #40682

Fixed a resource leak in the Teleport proxy server when using proxy peering. #40675

Allow other issue types when configuring JIRA plugin. #40645

Added the ability to configure labels that should be set on the Kubernetes secret when using the kubernetes_secret destination in tbot . #40551

destination in . #40551 Updated cosign to address CVE-2024-29902 and CVE-2024-29903. #40498

The Web UI now supports large number of roles by paginating them. #40464

Fixed accidental passkey "downgrades" to MFA. #40410

Added tsh proxy kube --exec mode that spawns kube proxy in the background, which re-executes the user shell with the appropriate kubeconfig. #40394

mode that spawns kube proxy in the background, which re-executes the user shell with the appropriate kubeconfig. #40394 Made Amazon S3 fields optional when creating or editing AWS OIDC integration on the web UI. #40372

Changed Teleport Connect to hide cluster name in the connection list if there is only a single cluster available. #40357

Changed Teleport Connect to now show all recent connections instead of capping them at 10. #40251

Fixed an issue that prevents the Teleport service from restarting. #40230

Added a new resource filtering predicates to allow exact matches on a single item of a delimited list stored in a label value. For example, if given the following label containing a string separated list of values foo=bar,baz,bang , it is now possible to match on any resources with a label foo that contains the element bar via contains(split(labels[foo], ","), bar) . #40184

, it is now possible to match on any resources with a label that contains the element via . #40184 Updated Go to 1.21.9. #40177

Added disable_exec_plugin option to the Machine ID Kubernetes Output to remove the dependency on tbot existing in the target environment. #40163

option to the Machine ID Kubernetes Output to remove the dependency on existing in the target environment. #40163 Added the database-tunnel service to tbot which allows an authenticated database tunnel to be opened by tbot . This is an improvement over the original technique of using tbot proxy db . #40160

which allows an authenticated database tunnel to be opened by . This is an improvement over the original technique of using . #40160 Enabled diagnostic endpoints access behind a PROXY protocol enabled loadbalancer/proxy. #40139

Added system annotations to audit event entries for Access Requests. #40122

Fixed "Invalid URI" error in Teleport Connect when starting MongoDB mongosh from the database connection tab. #40105

from the database connection tab. #40105 Improved the performance of filtering resources via predicate expressions. #39975

Fixed a verbosity issue that caused the teleport-kube-agent-updater to output debug logs by default. #39954

to output debug logs by default. #39954 Reduced default Jamf inventory page size, and added support for custom values. #39934

Added support to the teleport-cluster Helm chart for using an Amazon Athena event backend. #39908

Helm chart for using an Amazon Athena event backend. #39908 Improved the performance of resource filtering via labels and fuzzy search. #39792

Fixed possible phishing links which could result in code execution with install and join scripts. #39838

Fixed MFA checks not being prompted when joining a session. #39815

Fixed potential issue with some resources expiry being set to 01/01/1970 instead of never. #39774

Added support for Kubernetes websocket streaming subprotocol v5 connections. #39771

Fixed broken SSO login landing page on certain versions of Google Chrome. #39722

Updated Electron to v29 in Teleport Connect. #39658

Fixed a bug in Teleport Enterprise (Cloud) causing the hosted ServiceNow plugin to crash when setting up the integration. #39604

Fixed Teleport updater metrics for AWS OIDC deployments. #39531

Fixed allowing invalid Access Request start time date to be set. #39324

Fixed the discovery script failing when jq was not installed. #39600

was not installed. #39600 Improve performance when listing nodes with tsh or tctl. #39568

Require AWS S3 bucket fields when creating/editing AWS OIDC integration in the web UI. #39513

Removed implicit AccessList membership and ownership modes. All AccessList owners and members must be explicitly specified. #39388

Fixed an issue with AWS IAM permissions that may prevent AWS database access when discovery_service is enabled in the same Teleport config as the db_service, namely AWS RDS, Redshift, Elasticache, and MemoryDB. #39487

Fixed issue with Teleport Auth Service panicking when Access Graph is enabled in Discovery Service. #39456

Improve error messaging when creating resources fails because they already exist or updating resources fails because they were removed. #39396

Support logging in with an identity file with tsh login -i identity.pem . This allows running tsh app login in CI environments where MachineID is impossible. #39374

. This allows running in CI environments where MachineID is impossible. #39374 Only allow necessary operations during moderated file transfers and limit in-flight file transfer requests to one per session. #39352

Make the Jira access plugin log Jira errors properly. #39347

Teleport Enterprise now attempts to load the license file from the configured data directory if not otherwise specified. #39313

Patched CVE-2024-27304 (Postgres driver). #39259

Raised concurrent connection limits between Teleport Enterprise (Cloud) regions and in clusters that use proxy peering. #39232

Improved cleanup of system resources during a shutdown of Teleport. #39213

Fixed an issue where it was possible to skip providing old password when setting a new one. #39126

Resolved sporadic errors caused by requests fail to comply with Kubernetes API spec by not specifying resource identifiers. #39167

Fixed a bug when using automatic updates and the Discovery Service. The default install script now installs the correct Teleport version by querying the version server. #39100

Teleport Proxy Service now runs a version server by default serving its own version. #39096

Fixed a regression where tsh kube credentials fails to re-login when credentials expire. #39074

fails to re-login when credentials expire. #39074 TBot now supports --proxy-server for explicitly configuring the Proxy address. We recommend switching to this if you currently specify the address of your Teleport proxy to --auth-server . #39056

for explicitly configuring the Proxy address. We recommend switching to this if you currently specify the address of your Teleport proxy to . #39056 Expanded the EC2 joining process to include newly created AWS regions. #39052

Added GCP MySQL access IAM Authentication support. #39041

Fixed an issue in SAML IdP entity descriptor generator process, which would fail to generate entity descriptor if the configured Entity ID endpoint would return HTTP status code above 200 and below 400 . #38988

and below . #38988 Updated Go to 1.21.8. #38985

Updated electron-builder dependency to address possible arbitrary code execution in the Windows installer of Teleport Connect (CVE-2024-27303). #38966

Improved reliability and performance of tbot . #38929

. #38929 Filtered terminated sessions from the tsh sessions ls output. #38886

output. #38886 Prevented panic when AccessList's status field is not set. #38862

Fixed an issue with over counting of reported Teleport updater metrics. #38832

Fixed a bug that caused tsh to return "private key policy not met" errors instead of automatically initiating re-login to satisfy the private key policy. #38818

to return "private key policy not met" errors instead of automatically initiating re-login to satisfy the private key policy. #38818 Fixed application access events being overwritten when using DynamoDB as event storage. #38816

Fixed issue where DynamoDB writes could fail when recording too many records. #38762

Added a tbot-only tbot-distroless container image, bringing an 80% size reduction over the Teleport teleport image. #38719

container image, bringing an 80% size reduction over the Teleport image. #38719 Fixed a Postgres v16.x compatibility issue preventing multiple connections for auto-provisioned users. #38542

Tsh will now show Access List review deadlines in dates rather than remaining hours.. #38526

Fixed an issue where tsh would not function if one of its profiles is invalid. #38513

Fixed an issue where teleport configure command logs would not use the configured logger. #38509

command logs would not use the configured logger. #38509 Removed telnet from legacy Ubuntu images due to CVE-2021-40491. Netcat nc can be used instead. #38506

from legacy Ubuntu images due to CVE-2021-40491. Netcat can be used instead. #38506 Fixed a tsh WebAuthn.dll panic on Windows Server 2019. #38489

Added ssh_service.enhanced_recording.root_path configuration option to change the cgroup slice path used by the agent. #38395

configuration option to change the cgroup slice path used by the agent. #38395 Fixed a bug which allowed the operator to delete resources it does not own. #37751

Fixed a potential panic in the tsh status command. #38304

command. #38304 Fixed locking SSO user in the setup access step of the RDS auto discover flow in the web UI. #38284

Optionally permit the Auth Service to terminate client connections from unsupported versions. #38186

Removed access tokens from URL parameters, preventing them from being leaked to intermediary systems that may log them in plaintext. #38070

Added option to validate hardware key serial numbers with hardware key support. #38069

Forced agents to terminate Auth connections if joining fails. #38004

Added a tsh sessions ls command to list active sessions. #37970

Improved error handling when idle desktop connections are terminated. #37956

Updated Go to 1.21.7. #37848

Discover flow now starts two instances of DatabaseServices when setting up access to Amazon RDS. #37804

Fixed incorrect resizing of CLI apps in Teleport Connect on Windows. #37799

Fixed handling of non-registered U2F keys. #37722

Fixed memory leak in tbot caused by never closing reverse tunnel address resolvers. #37719

Fixed app redirection loop on browser's incognito mode and 3rd party cookie block. #37692

Skip tsh AppID pre-flight check whenever possible. #37643

AppID pre-flight check whenever possible. #37643 Update OpenSSL to 3.0.13 . #37552

. #37552 tsh FIDO2 backend re-written for improved responsiveness and reliability. #37538

FIDO2 backend re-written for improved responsiveness and reliability. #37538 Do not add alphabetically first Kube cluster's name to a user certificate on login. #37501

Allow to replicate proxy pods when using an ingress in the teleport-cluster Helm chart. #37480

Helm chart. #37480 Fix an issue tsh uses wrong default username for auto-user provisioning enabled databases in remote clusters #37418

uses wrong default username for auto-user provisioning enabled databases in remote clusters #37418 Prevent backend throttling caused by a large number of app sessions. #37391

Emit audit events when SFTP or SCP commands are blocked. #37385

Fix goroutine leak on PostgreSQL access. #37342

Fixed incompatibility between leaf clusters and ProxyJump. #37319

Fixed a potential crash when setting up the Connect My Computer role in Teleport Connect. #37314

Fixed CA key generation when two auth servers share a single YubiHSM2. #37296

Add support for cancelling CockroachDB requests. #37282

Fix Terraform provider creating AccessLists with next audit date set to Epoch. #37262

Fix an issue selecting MySQL database is not reflected in the audit logs. #37257

The login screen will no longer be rendered for authenticated users. #37230

Fixed missing proxy address in GCP and Azure VM auto-discovery. #37215

Teleport namespace label prefixes are now sorted toward the end of the labels list in the web UI. #37191

Adds tbot proxy kube to support connecting to Kubernetes clusters using Machine ID when the Proxy is behind a L7 LB. #37157

to support connecting to Kubernetes clusters using Machine ID when the Proxy is behind a L7 LB. #37157 Fix a bug that was breaking web UI if automatic upgrades are misconfigured. #37130

Fix an issue Amazon Redshift auto-provisioned user not deleted in drop mode. #37036

Fix an issue database auto-user provisioning fails to connect a second session on MariaDB older than 10.7. #37028

Improved styling of the login form in Connect and Web UI. #37003

Ensure that moderated sessions do not get stuck in the event of an unexpected drop in the moderator's connection. #36917

The web terminal now properly displays underscores on Linux. #36890

Fix tsh panic on Windows if WebAuthn.dll is missing. #36868

panic on Windows if is missing. #36868 Increased timeout when waiting for response from Jira API and webhook to reconcile. #36818

Ensure connect_to_node_attempts_total is always incremented when dialing hosts. #36739

is always incremented when dialing hosts. #36739 Fixed a potential crash in Teleport Connect after downgrading the app from v15+. #36730

Prevent a goroutine leak caused by app sessions not cleaning up resources properly. #36668

Added tctl idp saml test-attribute-mapping command to test SAML IdP attribute mapping. #36662

command to test SAML IdP attribute mapping. #36662 Fixed an issue where valid SAML entity descriptors could be rejected. #36485

Updated SAML IdP UI to display entity ID, SSO URL and X.509 certificate. #3322

Updated Access Request creation dialog to pre-select suggested reviewers. #3325

Fixed routing to nodes by their public addresses. #36624

Enhanced Kubernetes app discovery functionality to provide the ability to disable specific Service imports and configure the TLS Skip Verify option using an annotation. #36611

Added client remote IP address to some administrative audit events. #36567

Fixed routing to nodes by their public address. #36591

Verify MFA device locks during user authentication. #36589

Fixed tctl get access_list and support creating Access Lists without a next audit date. #36572

Added support to select database roles from tsh . #36528

. #36528 Fixed goroutine leak per ssh session. #36511

Fixed user invites preventing listing tokens. #36492

Updated Go to v1.21.6. #36478

Fixed refresh_identity = true preventing Access Plugins connecting to Teleport using TLS routing with a L7 LB. #36469

preventing Access Plugins connecting to Teleport using TLS routing with a L7 LB. #36469 Added --callback flag to tsh login. #36468

Added auto-enrolling capabilities to RDS discover flow in the web UI. #36434

Fixed an issue where bad cache state could cause spurious access denied errors during app access. #36432

Resources named . and .. are no longer allowed. Please review the resources in your Teleport instance and rename any resources with these names before upgrading. #36404

and are no longer allowed. Please review the resources in your Teleport instance and rename any resources with these names before upgrading. #36404 Ensured that the login time is populated for app sessions. #36373

Fixed incorrect report of user's IP address in Kubernetes Audit Logs. #36346

Access lists and associated resources are now cached, which should significantly reduce the impact of Access List calculation. #36331

Added new certificate extensions and usage reporting flags to explicitly identify Machine ID bots and their cluster activity. #36313

Fixed potential panic after backend watcher failure. #36301

Prevent deleted users from using account reset links created prior to the user being deleted. #36271

Make Unified Resources page in Web UI responsive. #36265

Added "Database Roles" column to tsh db ls -v . #36246

. #36246 Safeguard against the disruption of cluster access caused by incorrect Kubernetes APIService configurations. #36227

Support running a version server in the proxy for automatic agent upgrades. #36220

The user login state generator now uses the cache, which should reduce the number of calls to the backend. #36196

Added the --insecure-no-resolve-image flag to the teleport-kube-agent-updater to disable image tag resolution if it cannot pull the image. #36097

flag to the to disable image tag resolution if it cannot pull the image. #36097 Added future assume time to Access Requests. #35726

This release of Teleport contains multiple security fixes, improvements and bug fixes.

Teleport Proxy now restricts SFTP for normal users as described under Advisory https://github.com/gravitational/teleport/security/advisories/GHSA-c9v7-wmwj-vf6x #36139

Fixed an issue that would allow for SSRF via Teleport's reverse tunnel subsystem. Documented under the advisory https://github.com/gravitational/teleport/security/advisories/GHSA-hw4x-mcx5-9q36 #36131

On macOS, Teleport filters the environment to prevent code execution via DYLD_ variables. Documented under https://github.com/gravitational/teleport/security/advisories/GHSA-vfxf-76hv-v4w4 #36135

variables. Documented under https://github.com/gravitational/teleport/security/advisories/GHSA-vfxf-76hv-v4w4 #36135 A fix was applied to Access Lists to prevent possible privilege escalation of list owners. Documented under https://github.com/gravitational/teleport/security/advisories/GHSA-76cc-p55w-63g3

Added the ability to promote an Access Request to an Access List in Teleport Connect

Fixed an issue that would prevent websocket upgrades from completing. #36088

Enhanced the audit events related to Teleport's SAML IdP #36087

Added support for STS session tags in the database configuration for granular DynamoDB access. #36064

Added support for the IAM join method in ca-west-1. #36049

Improved the formatting of Access List notifications in tsh. #36046

Fixed downgrade logic of KubernetesResources to Role v6 #36009

Fixed potential panic during early phases of SSH service lifetime #35923

Added a tsh latency command to monitor ssh connection latency in realtime #35916

command to monitor ssh connection latency in realtime #35916 Support GitHub joining from Enterprise accounts with include_enterprise_slug enabled. #35900

enabled. #35900 Added vpc-id as a label to auto-discovered RDS databases #35890

Improved teleport agent performance when handling a large number of TCP forwarding requests. #35887

Bump golang.org/x/crypto to v0.17.0, which addresses the Terrapin vulnerability (CVE-2023-48795) #35879

Include the lock expiration time in lock.create audit events #35874

audit events #35874 Add custom attribute mapping to the saml_idp_service_provider spec. #35873

spec. #35873 Fixed PIV not being available on Windows tsh binaries #35866

Restored direct dial SSH server compatibility with certain SSH tools such as ssh-keyscan (#35647) #35859

(#35647) #35859 Prevent users from deleting their last passwordless device #35855

the teleport-kube-agent chart now supports passing extra arguments to the updater. #35831

chart now supports passing extra arguments to the updater. #35831 New Access Lists with an unspecified NextAuditDate now pick a new date instead of being rejected #35830

Changed the minimal supported macOS version of Teleport Connect to 10.15 (Catalina) #35819

Add non-AD desktops to Enroll New Resource #35797

Fixed a bug in teleport-kube-agent chart when using both appResources and the discovery role. #35783

chart when using both and the role. #35783 Fixed session upload audit events sometimes containing an incorrect URL for the session recording. #35777

Prevent tsh from re-authenticating if the MFA ceremony fails during tsh ssh #35750

#35750 Prevent attempts to join a nonexistent SSH session from hanging forever #35743

Improved Windows hosts registration with a new static_hosts configuration field #35742

configuration field #35742 Fixed the sorting of name and description columns for user groups when creating an Access Request #35729

Prevent Cloud tenants from being a leaf cluster. #35687

Added "Show All Labels" button in the unified resources list view. #35666

Added auto approval flow to servicenow plugin. #35658

Added guided SAML entity descriptor creation when entity descriptor XML is not yet available. #35657

Added a connection test when enrolling a new Connect My Computer resource in Web UI. #35649

Fixed regression of Kubernetes Server Address when Teleport runs in multiplex mode. #35633

When using the Slack plugin, users will now be notified directly of Access Requests and their approvals or denials. #35577

Fixed bug where configuration errors with an individual SSO connector impacted other connectors. #35576

Fixed client IP propagation from the Proxy to the Auth during IdP initiated SSO. #35545

Note: tsh v14.2.2 has a known issue where tsh kube login uses an incorrect port for clusters with multiplex mode enabled. If you use Kubernetes access with multiplex mode, we recommend downgrading tsh to 14.2.1 until a fix is available.

Prevent panic when dialing a deleted Application Server. #35525

Fixed regression issue with arm32 binaries in 14.2.1 having higher glibc requirements. #35539

Fixed GCP VM auto-discovery not using instances' internal IP address. #35521

Calculate latency of Web SSH sessions and report it to users. #35516

Fix bot's unable to view or approve Access Requests issue. #35512

Fix querying of large audit events with Athena backend. #35483

Fix panic on potential nil value when requesting /webapi/presetroles . #35463

. #35463 Add insecure-drop host user creation mode. #35403

host user creation mode. #35403 IAM permissions for rds:DescribeDBProxyTargets are no longer required for RDS Proxy discovery. #35389

are no longer required for RDS Proxy discovery. #35389 Update Go to 1.21.5 . #35371

. #35371 Desktop connections default to RDP port 3389 if not otherwise specified. #35343

Add cluster_auth_preferences to the shortcuts for cluster_auth_preference . #35329

to the shortcuts for . #35329 Make the podSecurityPolicy configurable in the teleport-kube-agent chart. #35320

configurable in the chart. #35320 Prevent EKS fetcher not having correct IAM permissions from stopping whole Discovery service start up. #35319

Add database automatic user provisioning support for self-hosted MongoDB. #35317

Improve the resilience of tbot to misconfiguration of auth connectors when generating a Kubernetes output. #35309

to misconfiguration of auth connectors when generating a Kubernetes output. #35309 Fix crash when writing kubeconfig with tctl auth sign --tar . #34874

Fixed issue that could cause app and desktop session recording events to be written to the audit log. #35183

Fixed a possible panic when downgrading Teleport roles to older versions. #35236

Fixed a regression issue where tsh db connect to Redis 7 fails with an error on REDIS_REPLY_STATUS. #35162

Allow Teleport to complete abandoned uploads faster in HA deployments. #35102

Fixed error when installing a v13 node with the default installer from a v14 cluster. #35058

Fixed issue with the absence of membership expiry circumventing membership requirements check. #35057

Added read verb to suggested role spec when enrolling new resources. #35053

Added more new "Enroll Integration" tiles for Machine ID guides. #35050

Fixed default installer yum error on RHEL and Amazon Linux. #35021

External Audit Storage enables Cloud customers to store Audit Logs and Session Recordings in their own AWS account. #35008

Fixed IP propagation for nodes/bots joining the cluster and add LoginIP to bot certificates. #34958

Fixed an issue tsh db connect <mongodb> does not give reason on connection errors. #34910

does not give reason on connection errors. #34910 Updated distroless images to use Debian 12. #34878

Added new email-based UI for inviting new local users on Teleport Enterprise (Cloud) clusters. #34869

Fix an issue "Allowed Users" in "tsh db ls" shows wrong user for databases with Automatic User Provisioning enabled. #34850

Fixed issue with application Access Requests and web UI large file downloads timing out after 30 seconds. #34849

Added default database support for PostgreSQL auto-user provisioning. #34840

Machine ID: handle kernel version check failing more gracefully. #34828

Teleport will be able to automatically create SSO connector and sync users when configuring Okta integration.

The Teleport web UI will provide a guided flow for joining your computer to the Teleport cluster using Teleport Connect.

Teleport plugins will support dynamic credential reloading, allowing them to take advantage of short-lived (and frequently rotated) credentials generated by Machine ID.

Access list review reminders will now be sent via Slack #34663

Improve the error message when attempting to enroll a hardware key that cannot support passwordless #34589

Allow selecting multiple resource filters in the search bar in Connect #34543

Added a guided flow for joining your computer to the Teleport cluster using Teleport Connect; find it in the Web UI under Enroll New Resource -> Connect My Computer (available only for local users, with prerequisites) #33688

Increased the maximum width of the console tabs in the web UI. #34648

Fixed accessing dedicated Proxy Kubernetes port when TLS routing is enabled. #34645

Fixed tsh --piv-slot custom PIV slot setting for Hardware Key Support. #34592

custom PIV slot setting for Hardware Key Support. #34592 Disabled AWS IMDSv1 fallback and enforced use of FIPS endpoints in FIPS mode. #34433

Fixed incorrect permissions when opening X11 listener. #34617

Prevented .tsh/environment values from overriding prior set values. #34626

values from overriding prior set values. #34626 Changed Access Lists to respect user locking. #34620

Fixed Access Requests to respect explicit deny rules. #34600

Added Teleport Access Graph integration. #34569

Fixed cleanup of unused GCP KMS keys. #34468

Added list view option to the unified resources page. #34466

Fixed duplicate entries in resources view when updating nodename #34236 #34453

Allow configuring cluster_networking_config and cluster_auth_preference via --bootstrap . #34445

and via . #34445 Fixed tsh logout with broken key directory. #34435

with broken key directory. #34435 Added binary formatted parameters as base64 encoded strings to PostgreSQL Statement Bind audit log events. #34432

Reduced CPU & memory usage, and logging in the operator, by reusing connections to Teleport. #34425

Updated the code signing certificate for Windows artifacts. #34377

Added IAM Authentication support for Amazon MemoryDB Access. #34348

Split large desktop recordings into multiple files during export. #34319

Allow setting server labels from tctl. #34137

Teleport implements SFTP using a subcommand. Prior to this release it was possible to inject environment variables into the execution of this subcommand, via shell init scripts or via the SSH environment request.

This is addressed by preventing LD_PRELOAD and other dangerous environment variables from being forwarded during re-exec.

#3274

If the Teleport auth or proxy services are configured to accept PROXY protocol headers, a malicious actor can use this to spoof their IP address.

This is addressed by requiring that the first bytes of any SSH connection are the SSH protocol prefix, denying a malicious actor the opportunity to send their own proxy headers.

#33729

Fixed issue where tbot would select the wrong address for Kubernetes access when in ports separate mode #34283

Added post-review state of Access Request in audit log description #34213

Updated Operator Reconciliation to skip Teleport Operator on status updates #34194

Updated Kube Agent Auto-Discovery to install the Teleport version provided by Automatic Upgrades #34157

Updated Server Auto-Discovery installer script to use bash instead of sh #34144

instead of #34144 When a promotable Access Request targets a resource that belongs to an Access List, owners of that list will now automatically be added as reviewers. #34131

Added Database Automatic User Provisioning support for Redshift #34126

Added teleport_auth_type config parameter to the AWS Terraform examples #34124

config parameter to the AWS Terraform examples #34124 Fixed issue where an auto-provisioned PostgreSQL user may keep old roles indefinitely #34121

Fixed incorrectly set file mode for Windows TPM files #34113

Added dynamic credential reloading for access plugins #34079

Fixed Azure Identity federated Application ID #33960

Fixed issue where Kubernetes Audit Events reported incorrect information in the exec audit #33950

Added support for formatting hostname as host:port to tsh puttyconfig #33883

to #33883 Added support for --set-context-name to tsh proxy kube

to Fixed various Access List bookkeeping issues #33834

Fixed issue where tsh aws ecs execute-command would always fail #33833

would always fail #33833 Updated UI to automatically redirect to login page on missing session cookie #33806

Added Dynamic Discovery matching for Databases #33693

Fixed formatting errors on empty result sets in tsh #33633

#33633 Added Database Automatic User Provisioning support for MariaDB #34256

Fixed issue where MySQL auto-user deletion fails on usernames with quotes #34304

Fixed the top bar breaking layout when the window is narrow in Connect #33821

Limited Snowflake decompressed request to 10MB #33764

Added MySQL auto-user deletion #33710

Configured Connect to intercept deep link clicks #33684

Added URL and SAML connector name in entity descriptor URL errors #33667

Added the ability to run a specific tool to Assist. #33640

Added PostgreSQL auto-user deletion #33570

Added DiscoveryConfig CRUD operations #33380

Teleport Connect 14.1 introduces Connect My Computer which makes it possible to add your personal machine to a Teleport cluster in just a couple of clicks. Whether you're exploring capabilities of Teleport or want to make your computer available in your private cluster, Connect My Computer lets you do that without having to use the terminal to get the job done.

Resource pinning allows you to pin your most frequently accessed resources to a separate page.

Access Monitoring provides a view of risky accounts access and access anti-patterns in clusters using Athena as the audit log backend.

Users can connect to EC2 instances via Amazon EC2 Instance Connect endpoints without needing to install Teleport Agents.

Access list owners will be able to perform regular periodic reviews of the Access List members.

Updated golang.org/x/net dependency. #33420 swift-nio-http2 vulnerable to HTTP/2 Stream Cancellation Attack: CVE-2023-44487

Updated google.golang.org/grpc to v1.57.1. #33487 swift-nio-http2 vulnerable to HTTP/2 Stream Cancellation Attack: CVE-2023-44487

to v1.57.1. #33487 Updated OpenTelemetry dependency. #33523 #33550 OpenTelemetry-Go Contrib vulnerable to denial of service in otelhttp due to unbound cardinality metrics: CVE-2023-45142

Updated babel/core to 7.3.2. #33441 Arbitrary code execution when compiling specifically crafted malicious code: CVE-2023-45133



Web SSH sessions are terminated right away when a user closes the tab. #33529

Added the ability for bots to submit Access Request reviews. #33509

Added access review notifications when logging in via tsh or running tsh status . #33468

or running . #33468 Added database automatic user provisioning support for MySQL. #33379

Added job to update the Teleport version for deployments in Amazon ECS used during RDS Enrollment. #33313

Fixed Teleport Assist SQL view names. #33581

Fixed hardware key support for sso web login. #33548

Fixed Access Lists to allow them to affect Access Request permissions. #33350

Prevented remote proxies from impersonating users from different clusters. #33539

Added link to Access Request in ServiceNow incidents. #33593

Added new "Identity Governance & Security" navigation section in web UI. #33423

Fixed tsh connection issue when Proxy is in separate mode and Web port is TLS-terminated by a load balancer. #32531 #33406

connection issue when Proxy is in separate mode and Web port is TLS-terminated by a load balancer. #32531 #33406 Fixed panic when trying to register resources from older Kubernetes clusters with extensions/v1beta1 group/version. #33402

group/version. #33402 Fixed Access List audit log messages to properly include user names. #33383

Added notification icon to Web UI to show Access List review notifications. #33381

Fixed creation of @teleport-access-approver role to v6 to support downgrades to Teleport 13. #33354

role to to support downgrades to Teleport 13. #33354 Added ability to specify PIV slot for hardware key support. #33352 #33353

Extended timeout when waiting for hardware key touch/PIN. #33348

Added support for Windows AD root domain for PKI operations. #33275

Added resources to Slack notification of Access Requests. #33264

Fixed provision tokens to make system roles case-insensitive. #33260

When using automatic Linux user creation, an attacker could exploit a race condition in the user creation functionality to chown arbitrary files on the system.

Users who aren't using automatic Linux host user creation aren’t affected by this vulnerability.

#33248

Fixed spurious timeouts in database access sessions #32720

Azure VM auto-discovery can now find VMs with multiple managed identities #32800

Fixed improperly set Kubernetes impersonation headers #32848

tsh puttyconfig now uses Validity format for WinSCP compatibility #32856

now uses format for WinSCP compatibility #32856 Teleport client now uses gRPC when connecting to the root cluster #32662

Teleport client now uses gRPC when creating tracing client #32663

Fixed panic on tsh device enroll --current-device #32756

#32756 The Teleport etcd backend will now start if some nodes are unreachable #32779

backend will now start if some nodes are unreachable #32779 Fixed certificate verification issues when using kubectl exec #32768

#32768 Added Discover flow for enrolling EC2 Instances with Endpoint Instance Connect #32760

Added connection information to multiplexer logs #32738

Fixed issue causing keys to be incorrectly removed in tsh and Teleport Connect on Windows #32963

Improved Unified Resource Cache performance #33027

Adds Audit Review recurrence presets #32960

Fixed multiple discovery install attempts on Azure & GCP VMs #32569

Fixed a corner case of privilege tokens where MFA devices disabled by cluster settings were still counted against the user #32430

Fixed Access List caching & eventing issues #32649

Fixed user session tracking across trusted clusters #32967

Added cost optimized pagination search for athena #33007

Teleport now reports initial command to session moderators #33112

OneOff install script now installs enterprise Teleport when generated by an enterprise cluster #33148

Fixed issue when playing back a session recorded on a leaf cluster #33102

Fixed self-signed certificate issue on macOS #33156

Discovery EC2 instance listing now shows instance name #33179

Fixed HTTP connection hijack issue when using tsh proxy kube #33172

#33172 Improved error messaging in tsh kube credentials when root cluster roles don't allow Kube access #33210

Fixed issue where Teleport Connect Kube terminal throws an internal server error #32612

Fixed create_host_user_mode issue with TeleportRole in the Teleport Operator CRDs #32557

issue with TeleportRole in the Teleport Operator CRDs #32557 Fixed issue that allowed for duplicate Access List owners #32481

Removed unnecessary permission requirement from PostgreSQL backend #32474

Added feature allowing for managing host sudoers without also creating users #32400

Fixed dynamic labels not being present on server access audit events #32382

Added PostHog events for discovered Kubernetes Apps #32379

Fixed issue where changing the cluster name leads to cluster being unaccessible #32352

Added additional logging for when the Teleport process file is not accessible due to a permission issue upon startup #32348

Fixed issue where the teleport-kube-agent Helm chart would created the same ServiceAccount multiple times #32338

Helm chart would created the same multiple times #32338 Fixed GCP VM auto-discovery bugs #32316

Added Access List usage events #32297

Allowed for including only traits when doing a JWT rewrite for web application access #32291

Added IneligibleStatus fields for Access List members and owners #32278

fields for Access List members and owners #32278 Fixed issue where the Auth Service was listed twice in the inventory of connected resources #32270

Added three second shutdown delay on on SIGINT / SIGTERM #32189

/ #32189 Add initial ServiceNow plugin #32131

Teleport 14 brings the following new major features and improvements:

Access lists

Unified resource view

ClickHouse support for database access

Advanced audit log

Kubernetes apps auto-discovery

Extended Kubernetes per-resource RBAC

Oracle database access audit logging support

Enhanced PuTTY support

Support for TLS routing in Terraform deployment examples

Discord and ServiceNow hosted plugins

Limited passwordless access for local Windows users in Teleport Community Edition

Machine ID: Kubernetes Secret destination

In addition, this release includes several changes that affect existing functionality listed in the “Breaking changes” section below. Users are advised to review them before upgrading.

Teleport 14 includes support for a new audit log powered by Amazon S3 and Athena that supports efficient searching, sorting, and filtering operations. Teleport Enterprise (Cloud) customers will have their audit log automatically migrated to this new backend.

See the documentation here.

Teleport 14 introduces foundational support for Access Lists, an extension to the short-lived Access Request system targeted towards longer-term access. Administrators can add users to Access Lists granting them long-term permissions within the cluster.

As the feature is being developed, future Teleport releases will add support for periodic audit reviews and deeper integration of Access Lists with Okta.

You can find existing Access Lists documentation here.

The web UI in Teleport 14 has been updated to show all resources in a single unified view.

This is the first step in a series of changes designed to support a customizable Teleport experience and make it easier to access the resources that are most important to you.

Teleport 14 updates its auto-discovery capabilities with support for web applications in Kubernetes clusters. When connected to a Kubernetes cluster (or deployed as a Helm chart), the Teleport Discovery Service will automatically find and enroll web applications with your Teleport cluster.

See documentation here.

Teleport 14 extends resource-based Access Requests to support more Kubernetes resources than just pods, including custom resources, and verbs. Note that this feature requires role version v7 .

See Kubernetes resources documentation to see a full list of supported resources.

Teleport 14 adds database access support for ClickHouse HTTP and native (TCP) protocols. When using HTTP protocol, the user's query activity is captured in the Teleport audit log.

See how to connect ClickHouse to Teleport here.

In Teleport 14, database access for Oracle integration is updated with query audit logging support.

See documentation on how to configure it in the Oracle guide.

In Teleport 14, access to Windows desktops with local Windows users has been extended to Community Edition. Teleport will permit users to register and connect to up to 5 desktops with local users without an enterprise license.

For more information on using Teleport with local Windows users, see docs.

Teleport 14 includes support for hosted Discord and ServiceNow plugins. Teleport Enterprise (Cloud) users can configure Discord and ServiceNow integrations to receive Access Request notifications.

Discord plugin is available now, ServiceNow is coming in 14.0.1.

tsh on Windows now supports the tsh puttyconfig command, which can configure saved sessions inside the well-known PuTTY client to connect to Teleport-protected servers.

For more information, see docs.

The ha-autoscale-cluster and starter-cluster Terraform deployment examples now support a USE_TLS_ROUTING variable to enable TLS routing inside the deployed Teleport cluster.

In Teleport 14, tbot can now be configured to write artifacts such as credentials and configuration files directly to a Kubernetes secret rather than a directory on the local file system.

For more information, see docs.

Please familiarize yourself with the following potentially disruptive changes in Teleport 14 before upgrading.

Teleport 14 no longer allows connecting to OpenSSH servers not registered with the cluster. Follow the updated agentless OpenSSH integration guide to register your OpenSSH nodes in the cluster’s inventory.

You can set TELEPORT_UNSTABLE_UNLISTED_AGENT_DIALING=yes environment variable on Teleport proxy to temporarily re-enable the open dial functionality. The environment variable will be removed in Teleport 15.

Starting from version 14, Teleport will require users to explicitly enable or disable PROXY protocol in their proxy_service / auth_service configuration using proxy_protocol: on|off option.

Users who run their proxies behind L4 load balancers with PROXY protocol enabled, should set proxy_protocol: on . Users who don’t run Teleport behind PROXY protocol enabled load balancers, should disable proxy_protocol: off explicitly for security reasons.

By default, Teleport will accept the PROXY line but will prevent connections with IP pinning enabled. IP pinning users will need to explicitly enable/disable proxy protocol like explained above.

See more details in our documentation.

Teleport 14 will be the last release published to the legacy package repositories at deb.releases.teleport.dev and rpm.releases.teleport.dev . Starting with Teleport 15, packages will only be published to the new repositories at apt.releases.teleport.dev and yum.releases.teleport.dev .

All users are recommended to switch to apt.releases.teleport.dev and yum.releases.teleport.dev repositories as described in installation instructions.

Starting from Teleport 14, the Cf-Access-Token header containing the signed JWT token will no longer be included by default with all requests to Teleport-protected applications. All requests will still include Teleport-JWT-Assertion containing the JWT token.

See documentation for details on how to inject the JWT token into any header using header rewriting.

In Teleport 14 tsh db sub-commands will attempt to select a default value for --db-user or --db-name flags if they are not provided by the user by examining their allowed db_users and db_names .

The flags --cert-file and --key-file for tsh proxy db command were also removed, in favor of the --tunnel flag that opens an authenticated local database proxy.

Teleport 14 includes an update to the MongoDB driver.

Due to the MongoDB team dropping support for servers prior to version 3.6 (which reached EOL on April 30, 2021), Teleport also will no longer be able to support these old server versions.

In order to strengthen the security in Teleport 14, file loading from home directories where the path includes a symlink is no longer allowed. The most common use case for this is loading environment variables from the ~/.tsh/environment file. This will still work normally as long as the path includes no symlinks.

Teleport 14 deprecates the trusted_cluster_token.create audit event, replacing it with a new join_token.create event. The new event is emitted when any join token is created, whether it be for trusted clusters or other Teleport services.

Teleport 14 will emit both events when a trusted cluster join token is created. Starting in Teleport 15, the trusted_cluster_token.create event will no longer be emitted.

In Teleport 14, when creating new DynamoDB tables, Teleport will now create them with the billing mode set to pay_per_request instead of being set to provisioned mode.

The old behavior can be restored by setting the billing_mode option in the storage configuration.

The default role version in Teleport 14 is v7 which enables support for extended Kubernetes per-resource RBAC, and changes the kubernetes_resources default to wildcard for better getting started user experience.

You can review role versions in the documentation.

In Teleport 14, database discovery via db_service config enforces the same name validation as for databases created via tctl, static config, and discovery_service .

As such, database names in AWS, GCP and Azure must start with a letter, contain only letters, digits, and hyphens and end with a letter or digit (no trailing hyphens).

Teleport 14 introduces a new and more secure API for submitting Access Requests. As a result, tsh users may be prompted to upgrade their clients before submitting an Access Request.

Desktops discovered via LDAP will have a short suffix appended to their name to ensure uniqueness. Users will notice duplicate desktops (with and without the suffix) for up to an hour after upgrading. Connectivity to desktops will not be affected, and the old record will naturally expire after 1 hour.

Teleport 14 introduces a new configuration schema (v2) for Machine ID’s agent tbot . The new schema is designed to be more explicit and more extensible:

version: v2 onboarding: token: gcp-bot join_method: gcp storage: type: memory auth_server: example.teleport.sh:443 outputs: - type: identity destination: type: kubernetes_secret name: my-secret ​ - type: kubernetes kubernetes_cluster: my-cluster destination: type: directory path: ./k8s ​ - type: database service: my-postgres-service database: postgres username: postgres destination: type: directory path: ./db ​ - type: application app_name: my-app destination: type: directory path: ./app

tbot will continue to support the v1 schema for several Teleport versions but it is recommended that you migrate to v2 as soon as possible to benefit from new Machine ID features.

For more details and guidance on how to upgrade to v2, see docs.

When using automatic Linux user creation, an attacker could exploit a race condition in the user creation functionality to create arbitrary files on the system as root writable by the created user.

This could allow the attacker to escalate their privileges to root.

Users who aren't using automatic Linux host user creation aren’t affected by this vulnerability.

#32210

When signing self-hosted database certificates, Teleport did not sufficiently validate the authorization token type.

This could allow an attacker to sign valid database access certificates using a guessed authorization token name.

Users who aren’t using self-hosted database access aren’t affected by this vulnerability.

#32215

When loading the global tsh configuration file tsh.yaml on Windows, Teleport would look for the file in a potentially untrusted directory.

This could allow a malicious user to create harmful command aliases for all tsh users on the system.

Users who aren’t using tsh on Windows aren’t affected by this vulnerability.

#32223

When registering a service provider with SAML IdP, Teleport did not sufficiently validate the ACS endpoint.

This could allow an attacker to execute arbitrary code at the client-side leading to privilege escalation.

This issue only affects Teleport Enterprise Edition. Enterprise users who aren’t using Teleport SAML IdP functionality aren’t affected by this vulnerability.

#32220

Added change_feed_conn_string option to PostgreSQL backend. #31938

option to PostgreSQL backend. #31938 Added single-command AWS OIDC integration. #31790

Added pprof support to Kubernetes Operator to diagnose memory use. #31707

support to Kubernetes Operator to diagnose memory use. #31707 Added support for bot and agent joining from external Kubernetes Clusters. #31703

Extend EC2 joining to Discovery, MDM and Okta services. #31894

Support discovery for new AWS region il-central-1. #31830 #31840

Fails with an error if desktops are created with invalid names. #31766

Fixed directory sharing in desktop access for non-ascii directory names. #31924

Fixed a MissingRegion error that would sometimes occur when running the discovery bootstrap command #31701

error that would sometimes occur when running the discovery bootstrap command #31701 Fixed incorrect autofill in Safari. #31611

Fixed terminal resizing bug in web terminal. #31586

Fixed Session & Identity search bar. #31581

Fixed desktop sessions' viewport size to the size of browser window at session start. #31524

Fixed database and k8s cluster resource names to avoid name collisions. #30456

tctl sso configure github now includes default GitHub endpoints #31480

now includes default GitHub endpoints #31480 tsh [proxy | db | kube] subcommands now support --query and --labels optional arguments. #32087

subcommands now support and optional arguments. #32087 tsh and tctl can select an auto-discovered database or Kubernetes cluster by its original name instead of the more detailed name generated by the v14+ Teleport Discovery service. #32087

and can select an auto-discovered database or Kubernetes cluster by its original name instead of the more detailed name generated by the v14+ Teleport Discovery service. #32087 tsh text-formatted output in non-verbose mode will display auto-discovered resources with original resource names instead of the more detailed names generated by the v14+ Teleport Discovery service. #32084 #32083

text-formatted output in non-verbose mode will display auto-discovered resources with original resource names instead of the more detailed names generated by the v14+ Teleport Discovery service. #32084 #32083 Updated discovery installers to work with SUSE zypper package manager. #31428

Updated Go to v1.20.8 #31506

Updated OpenSSL to 3.0.11 #32160

Fix WebAuthn Windows registration breakage. #31420

Fix issue with App access on leaf cluster trimming query parameters on rewrite redirects. #31379

Fix issue with web UI integrations screen not wrapping tiles correctly. #31365

Fix issue with tsh db connect ignoring default user/database names. #31250

ignoring default user/database names. #31250 Fix issue with Azure auto-discovery not picking up updated credentials. #31164

Fix issue with failing to start shell on macOS in some scenarios. #31152

Desktop discovery: avoid mapping IPv6 addresses. #31434

MySQL: improve performance in read-heavy scenarios. #31402

Add known STS endpoint for il-central-1. #31282

Add support for configurable Okta service synchronization duration. #31251

Add an optional PodMonitor to the teleport-kube-agent chart. #31247

Update web UI to skip MOTD in UI if request was initiated from tsh headless auth. #31205

Update Okta service to slow down API calls to avoid throttling. teleport.e#2134

Fixed regression issue causing OIDC authentication to fail with some identity providers. teleport.e#2076

Updated headless modal to show both Reject and Cancel. #31135

Added support for proxy environment variables when dialing directly to the Kubernetes Cluster. #31133

Fixed the Oracle Database GUI Access flow on Windows Platform. #31129

Added dynamic identity file reloading support for API Client. #31076

Fixed leaking connection monitor instances. #31042

Added support for IAM joining over reverse tunnel port #31000

Fixed regression in 13.3.5 causing bot locking when using the Kubernetes Operator. #30996

Fixed connection to desktop access service when session MFA is required. #30963

Fixed a regression with desktop discovery that could cause desktops to expire in environments with large numbers of desktops. #31032

Added support for forcing reauthentication in OIDC connectors via max_age parameter. teleport.e#2042

parameter. teleport.e#2042 Added Discord hosted plugin support for Teleport Enterprise (Cloud). teleport.e#2035

Helm: Use cert-manager secret or tls.existingSecretName for ingress when enabled. #30984

Added preset device trust roles. #30908

Machine ID: Added support for JSON log formatting. #30763

Reduced alert log spam. #30904

Fixed a bug in teleport-cluster Helm chart causing Teleport to crash when Amazon DynamoDB autoscaling is enabled. #30841

Added Teleport Assist to Web Terminal. #30811

Fixed S3 metric name for completed multipart uploads. #30710

Added the ability for tsh to register and enroll the --current-device . #30702

to register and enroll the . #30702 Fixed Review Requests to disallow reviews after request is resolved. #30690

Ensure that SSH session errors are reported to the terminal. #30684

Fixed an issue with tsh aws ssm start-session . #30668

. #30668 Fixed an issue with the Access Request failing with invalid maxDuration . teleport.e#2037

Security improvements with possible medium severity DoS conditions through protocol level attacks. #30854

Allow host users to be created with specific UID/GIDs #30178

Fixed SSH agent forwarding under Cygwin #30582

Fixed resource name resolution issues in tsh db #30563

#30563 Retired obsolete AWS aurora engine identifier #30548

engine identifier #30548 Fixed issues with tsh proxy kube #30477

#30477 Added skipConfirm option to Teleport Connect headless approval flow #30475

option to Teleport Connect headless approval flow #30475 Added increased validation of Database URLs discovered by Discovery Service #30462

Fixed decoding of SAML certificates with whitespace padding #30450

Fixed OTP prompt on Windows #30444

Improved LDAP desktop discovery #30383

Fixed desktop connection issues #30275

Fixed "user is not managed" error when accessing ElastiCache and MemoryDB #30353

Fixed spurious resource deletion in Firestore backend during update #30287

Added JWT claim rewriting configuration #30280

Fixed issue with tsh login --headless #30307

#30307 EKS and AKS discovery are now considered Generally Available #30209

Fixed a panic when importing GKE clusters without labels #30647

Added support for auditing chunked SQL Server packets #30243

Plugins now exit when the connection breaks in Kubernetes #30039

Fixed regression issue with excessive backend reads for nodes. #30198

Save device keys on %APPDATA%/Local instead of %APPDATA%/Roaming . #30177

instead of . #30177 Improved "tsh kube login" message for proxy behind L7 load balancer. #30174

Added auto-approval flow for Opsgenie plugin. #30161

Extend tsh kube login --set-context-name to support templating functions. #30157

to support templating functions. #30157 Allow setting storage class name for auth component. #30145

Added hosted Jira integration. #30117, #30040

Added AWS configurator support for OpenSearch. #30085

Tightened Discovery Service permissions. #29994

Fixed authorization rules to the Assistant and UserPreferences service #29961

Added new Prometheus metric for created Access Requests. #29991

Added support for the web UI for automatically deploying the Database Service with ECS Fargate containers when enrolling a new database. #29978

Added new Prometheus metrics to Kubernetes access. #29970

Added ability to delete proxy resources with tctl . #29903

. #29903 Added headless approval UI to Teleport Connect. #28975

Removed requiring team/channel inputs for mattermost plugin. #30009

Fixed change feed with PostgreSQL backend on Azure #29911 #29975

Fixed tctl to obey --verbose when formatting text tables. #29870

to obey when formatting text tables. #29870 Updated OpenSSL to 3.0.10. #29908

Updated Go to 1.20.7. #29904

Reduced logging level in PostgreSQL backend for improved performance. #29847

New backends

Teleport 13.3 includes a new Postgres backend that supports both cluster state and the audit log. Additionally, Azure users can now leverage Azure blob storage for session recordings.

Added backwards compatibility for listing Apps of an older version leaf cluster #29816

Added classification code and emit event on execution #29811

Added max duration option to Access Request #29754

Refactored Teleport Assist token counting #29753

Added support for displaying onboarding questionnaire for existing users (#29378) #29713

Added flag to write tarred tctl auth sign output to stdout #29666

Added Azure support to Helm charts #29734

Fixed Kubernetes Legacy Proxy heartbeats #29738

Added Postgres backend and Azure session storage #29705

Fixed auth locking issue #29706

Fixed an issue where MachineID sometimes did not work behind L7 LB #29700

Fixed issue where incorrect session recording mode was using during session start and end events #29689

Fixed issue with custom OS checking in device trust authentication #29629

Added GCP VM auto-discovery (#28562) #29612

Removed alerts suggesting upgrade. #29631

Reduced memory use when migrating events to Athena. #29604

Updated etcd backend load distribution to be more even. #29586

Updated Kubernetes operator CRDs. #29554

Updated tctl request create to support --resource flag. #29538

to support flag. #29538 Existing tokens can no longer be updated with "create token" access. #29391

Web UI now includes SAML Apps in the Applications list. #29371

DynamoDB backend tables are now created with PayPerRequest mode. #29351

Fixed enhanced recording of missing session.command events when PAM enabled. #29030 #29578

events when PAM enabled. #29030 #29578 Fixed GCP joining for Machine ID. #29563

Fixed Opsgenie plugin to use v2 API paths. #29553

Fixed a panic in the S3 uploader. #29470

Fixed Database RBAC to take dynamic labels into account. #29373

Fixed memory leak in statistics reporter. #29330

Made --type flag required on tctl auth crl command. #29591

flag required on command. #29591 Added --silent flag to teleport node configure command. #29587

flag to command. #29587 Added tsh flags --labels and --query for database resource selection. #29163

and for database resource selection. #29163 Added the --opensearch-discovery flag to specify AWS regions. #28147

flag to specify AWS regions. #28147 Added support for Amazon Linux 2023 in installer script and UI #29654

Fixed TLS routing bug #29098 #29312

Provided warning when tsh ignores the --user flag due to SSO #29221

ignores the flag due to SSO #29221 Addressed vulnerability in Kubernetes access preview #29274

Restored default API endpoint for PagerDuty plugin #29295

Assist Reduced node polling interval to allow Assist detect new nodes faster. #29153 Fixed issue with some Assist command executions not being captured in audit log. #29137 Added various Assist UI tweaks and improvements. #29067, #28911

Audit Log Suppressed unnecessary resource Access Request events. #29063

Cloud Added ability to manage cluster networking config for Cloud tenants. #28992

CLI Improved tsh play error handling. #29077 Updated tsh request search to deduplicate resources. #28889

Database Access Updated teleport discovery bootstrap to support setting up Database Service permissions. #29002

Helm Charts Added ingress support to teleport-cluster chart. #29084

Stability & Reliability Fixed issue with viewing audit log when using Firestore backend. #29114 Cleaned up session uploader logging to suppress S3 permission errors. #29078 Improved database and Kubernetes cluster name validation. #29035

Hosted Plugins Added hosted PagerDuty plugin for Teleport Enterprise (Cloud) users. #28986

Internal Updated Go to 1.20.6 . #29073



Kubernetes Operator Fixed regression issue with Kube operator crashing on first startup. #29013

Installation Fixed issue with the install script not working on non-systemd systems. #28987 Fixed issue with RPM packages failing to install on FIPS-enabled RHEL 8 systems. #28794

CLI Fixed issue with tsh login not displaying cluster alerts. #28983 Added ability to provide GitHub API endpoint URL to tctl sso configure github command. #28968 Updated tctl alerts ack to make --reason flag optional. #28955 Updated tctl alerts ls to always show alert ID. #28906

Desktop Access Improved LDAP connection errors handling. #28974

Access Controls Fixed issue with locking servers via web UI. #28963

Azure Fixed Azure joining for identities across resource groups. #28961

Teleport Assist Updated Assist bot to produce more consistent responses. #28959

Database Access Updated default SQL Server database client to sqlcmd . #28944

Web UI Fixed issue with newlines not being displayed properly in message of the day. #28937 Added Machine ID guides to the Enroll Integration page in the web UI. #28888

Server Access Fixed issue with SSH_* environment variables not being respected in headless mode. #28922

Access Plugins Added PagerDuty hosted plugin for Teleport Enterprise (Cloud). #28883

Audit Added ID token attributes to GCP bot.join audit event. #28882

Automatic Upgrades Updated tctl inventory ls command to show agent auto-upgrade status on Teleport Enterprise (Cloud). #28847

Kubernetes Access Added support for specifying assume_role_arn for Kube cluster matchers in auto-discovery. #28832

Machine ID Added GCP delegated joining support. #28762

GCP Fixed issue with GCP joining not working with GKE workload identity. #28759

Stability & Reliability Improved Firestore backend handling for cases when same collection is used for backend data and audit events. #28737

Okta Updated Okta group Access Requests to automatically include list of the group's applications. #28603



Teleport Assist Improved accuracy of node selection based on the user query. #28116 Introduced reasoning feedback during the chat loop. #27075 Added command execution progress feedback and settings UI. #28480

Server Access Added option to preserve automatically created host users instead of deleting them. #28432 Fixed issue with tsh join when per-session MFA is enabled. #28456

Database Access Updated tsh db connect to prefer mongosh client. #28668 Fixed issue with database agents not respecting graceful shutdown. #28369

Device Trust Added Jamf integrations for inventory management. teleport.e#1763

Kubernetes Operator Added Okta import rules support. #28377 Fixed issue with recreating a bot that was previously partially removed. #28543

Teleport Connect Added light theme. #28277

RBAC Added support for RBAC label expressions. #27641

TLS Routing Added IP pinning support for TLS routing behind ALB mode. #28466

Stability & Reliability Fixed issue with invalid database resources preventing cache initialization. #28638

Web UI Added light & dark themes to YAML editor. #28517 Added light & dark themes to web terminal. #28408



Teleport Enterprise (Cloud) Added Opsgenie hosted plugin. #28098 Fixed issue with the install script sometimes failing to install Teleport during Cloud upgrades. #28208

Kubernetes Operator Added support for label expressions to Kubernetes operator. #28156

Web UI Ensured message of the day is displayed in the web UI. #27922 Ensured that the Web UI does not make calls to Stripe for self-hosted customers. teleport.e#1724 Remove Stripe from the CSP for self-hosted deployments #28308

Server Access Ensured that keys are not added to the agent during headless login #28236

Kubernetes Access Fixed a bug that could prevent some kubernetes_resource deny rules from being enforced #28285 Ensure that kubernetes_users are properly recorded in the audit log when using tsh kubectl --as #28323

Application Access Ensure that the URL's original query string is preserved even when reauthentication is necessary #28218

Database Access Support a new assume_role_arn setting, allowing you to assume a particular AWS role when accessing a database #28210

Stability & Reliability Fixed a bug causing the client idle timeout to be enforced prematurely #28202 Improved routing of connections between agents and Auth Servers when proxy peering is enabled #28316 Add a max_session_ttl option to Teleport's cluster_auth_preference #28130



Teleport Assist Introduced new Assist web UI. #27791 Improved OpenAI error handling. #27935

Access Added reviewer and requester preset roles. #28076

Teleport Connect Fixed issue with overlapping placeholder and keyboard shortcut in the search bar. #28048 Updated resource filter ordering in the search bar. #28034

Helm Charts Updated teleport-cluster chart to use local Auth Service address in the Auth Service pod to prevent extra connections. #27980 Added support for hostAlias in teleport-kube-agent chart. #27880

Server Access Fixed issue with tsh prompting for a password when joining invalid sessions. #27974 Fixed issue with SSH_SESSION_WEBPROXY_ADDR not being set for some sessions. #27865

Device Trust Updated tsh to prompt user for privilege elevation during TPM enrollment. #27959

Web UI Added "Add SAML application" wizard to access management UI. #27949

Database Access Added support for OpenSearch auto-discovery. #27942

IP Pinning Fixed issue with SSO logins via web UI not working when IP pinning is enabled. #27896

Stability & Reliability Improved shutdown stability. #27887

Desktop Access Fixed issue with "Run as different user" window freezing. #27874

CLI Added --skip-confirm flag to tsh headless approve command. #27864

Tooling Updated Go to 1.20.5 . #27860

Metrics Improved backend_read_seconds metric accuracy. #27857

TLS Routing Fixed issue with ALPN handshake test not respecting HTTPS_PROXY . #27810

Okta Updated Okta Access Requests to display app/group names instead of IDs. #27803



Access Fixed "listing app servers for Okta access calculation" regression issue in tsh login . #27839

Performance & Scalability Reduced reverse tunnels thundering herd effect on proxy restarts. #27786, #27699

Machine ID Improved secure write support detection on some systems. #27784

Database Access Added support for AWS IAM auth for MongoDB Atlas. #27494 Hardened MongoDB protocol. #27741

Kubernetes Access Fixed issue with tsh kube login requiring the use of local proxy in non TLS routing mode. #27732

Teleport Connect Fixed issue with role assumption not working correctly. #27723

RBAC Added support for RBAC label expressions. #27641 Updated locking to support any service types. #27442

Helm Charts Added conditional RBAC/ServiceAccount to teleport-kube-agent post-delete hook. #27637

Audit Log Added login rules to Github login event. #27607

Web UI Fixed issue with not being able to "login" with auth type set to SSO but no connectors set yet. #27589 Fixed "non-positive parameter limit" error when adding RDS database in some cases. #27415

Server Access Updated proxy templates to prioritize cluster value provided in the template. #27581 Fixed issue with incorrect proxy port being used in SSH config in some cases. #27545 Fixed issue with using tsh from a tsh ssh session. #27507 Fixed issue with incorrect SSH_SESSION_WEBPROXY_ADDR in Web UI SSH sessions. #27420

Automatic Upgrades Fixed the default Cloud upgrade server in teleport-kube-agent Helm chart. #27572

AMIs Added support for hardened AMIs. #27454

Machine ID Added Prometheus endpoint to tbot . #27432

Application Access Added support for --cluster flag to tsh app login . #27197



SAML IdP Fixed issue with SAML IdP advertising incorrect public address in some cases. #27376 Fixed issue with SAML IdP authentication failing on subsequent attempts. #27314

Kubernetes Access Fixed issue with simultaneous Kubernetes re-logins opening multiple browser tabs. #27366

Teleport Assist Added Teleport Assist for Teleport Enterprise (Cloud) users on Team plan. #27243 Fixed issue with intermittent connection reset and multiple UX tweaks. #27356

Stability Fixed issue with stalled Auth Service initialization when the backend is unavailable. #27298

Web UI Fixed issue with immediate web UI logout after successful login. #27296 Fixed issue with resource names sometimes now showing up in Access Requests. #27430

CLI Added support for creating Windows desktops via tctl . #27250 Fixed issue with tctl get all not returning locks. #27294

Server Access Fixed issue with Access Requests in headless mode. #27241 Fixed issue with port forwarding configuration being cached in tsh profile. #27208

Database Access Added support for automatic database user provisioning for PostgreSQL. #26555 Updated Elasticache support to automatically include IAM connect permissions. #27188

Desktop Access Fixed issue with automatic user creation failing in some cases. teleport.e#1579



Application Access Updated tsh proxy app to not require explicit tsh app login . #26820

Auth Fixed issue with headless authentication not working when leaf cluster is selected. #26878 Fixed issue with GitHub Enterprise connector API endpoint URL path getting ignored. #26863

CLI Added tsh kubectl support for tracer exporter. #27130 Added support for bash and zsh autocompletion. #26999 Added support for calling tctl alert commands remotely. #26789

Database Access Added support for ElastiCache Redis IAM authentication. #26990

Desktop Access Increased LDAP dial timeout from 5 to 15 seconds. #27045 Improved LDAP error reporting. #26984

Helm Charts Improved clusterName validation in teleport-cluster Helm chart. #26973

Kubernetes Operator Fixed access denied issue when creating token resources. #27001

Okta Updated Okta import rules regex to support glob matching. #27126 Updated Okta import rules to support filtering user groups by description. #27021

Performance & Scalability Improved tsh login latency by making sure cluster alerts are fetched once. #27110

Server Access Added CA rotation support to EC2 OpenSSH discovery. #26888 Extended Proxy Templates support to tsh ssh . #26852 Fixed issue where system agent is not forwarded when using --add-keys-to-agent=no . #26929

Tooling Upgraded OpenSSL to 3.0.9 . #27123

TLS Routing Added multiple UX improvements for tsh kube commands in TLS Routing mode behind ALB. #27155

Web UI Added back buttons to Access Management and Integrations flows where possible. #26727 Fixed issue with pagination buttons sometimes being invisible on the Nodes page. #26906



Access Management Added macOS arm64 support to the node install script. #26504, #26698 Restored the "Add application" dialog. #26457 Updated node install script to respect cluster version. #26322

Audit Log Updated Okta events to include app and group names. #26370 Updated user login event to add list of applied login rules. #26474

Desktop Access Improved internal logging and user lookup efficiency. #26413

Okta Access Updated Okta import rules to support regex group and app name matching. #26799

Server Access Fixed issue with SSH sessions sometimes failing to start when enhanced session recording is enabled. #26728 Fixed issue with port forwarding silently failing when using a label based target. #26701 Added certificate rotation support to teleport join openssh command. #26674 Added support for using hostnames in OpenSSH node resources in addition to IPs. #26549

Kubernetes Access Extended kubectl auth can-i support to consider kubernetes_resources RBAC rules. #26584

Kubernetes Operator Added ProvisionToken support. #26618



Auth Improved error message on tsh login when trying to authenticate with unregistered device. #26103 Populate locked_time user status value when local user is locked. #26255

Machine ID Fixed goroutine leak in tbot . #26125 Added pprof diagnostics endpoints to tbot . #26117

Audit Log Added audit events for Okta integration. #26000 Do not include empty Windows domains in audit log for desktop access. #26078

CLI Added --format flag to tctl alerts ls command and include acknowledged alerts in verbose mode. #26040 Added tsh fido2 attobj debug command that can parse attestation objects. #25923 Fixed issue with tsh version not being reflected in the macOS application bundle info. #26314

IP Pinning Fixed issue with tctl commands not working when IP pinning is enabled. #25993

Terraform Fixed issue with ACL being disabled for new buckets in non-HA terraform setup. #25854

Performance & Scalability Added ability to enable trace logging level. #25833

Helm Charts Fixed issue with invite token being incorrectly overridden when it was manually created. #26175

HSM Added support for YubiHSM2 SDK version 2023.01. #25816

Teleport Connect Disabled "Open new terminal" action if there's no active workspace. #26333 Fixed issue with cluster filter not being taken into account when listing offline clusters. #26127 Added support for TLS Routing behind ALB support for SSH and Database access. #25899

Database Access Improved initial connect auth check for Azure Cache access. #26317 Fixed issue with connecting to default active Cassandra database. #26378

TLS Routing Added support for tsh kube join in single-port mode behind ALB. #26283 Added support for tsh request search --kind=pod in single-port mode behind ALB. #26128

Kubernetes Access Fixed panic when using proxy peering. #26174

GCP Added GCP IAM joining method. #26165

Desktop Access Fixed issue with directory sharing not working. #26090



Helm Charts Fixed issue with invite token being incorrectly overridden when it was manually created. #26055



Please familiarize yourself with the following potentially disruptive changes in Teleport 13 before upgrading.

When upgrading to Teleport 13, users of the Teleport Kubernetes Agent Helm chart that manually create their own Teleport token secret ( secretName=<secretName> and no auth token provided) will need to set the following values:

joinTokenSecret: create: false name: <secretName>

The Helm chart parameter secretName was deprecated in Teleport 13 in favor of joinTokenSecret.name . joinTokenSecret.create indicates whether the Helm chart should create and manage the join token secret. If create is set to false , the chart assumes that the secret with the configured name already exists at the installation namespace.

Teleport 13 brings the following marquee features and improvements:

(Preview) Automatic agent upgrades.

(Preview) TLS routing through ALB for accessing servers, Kubernetes clusters, and applications.

(Preview, Enterprise-only) Ability to import applications and groups from Okta.

(Preview) Teleport support for AWS OpenSearch.

(Preview) View and control access to OpenSSH nodes natively in Teleport.

Cross-cluster search for Teleport Connect.

Performance improvements for accessing Kubernetes clusters.

Universal binaries (including Apple Silicon) for macOS.

Simplified RDS onboarding flow in Access Management UI.

Light theme for Web UI.

In Teleport 13 users can configure their Teleport agents deployed via apt/yum repositories or a Helm chart to be upgraded automatically.

Teleport 13 adds single-port TLS routing mode support for servers, Kubernetes clusters, and applications for clusters deployed behind application layer load balancers such as AWS ALB.

In Teleport 13 users can import apps and groups from Okta and use Teleport Access Requests for requesting short-term access to them. This feature is only available in the Teleport Enterprise edition.

Teleport users can now connect to AWS OpenSearch databases.

In Teleport 13 users will be able register OpenSSH nodes as a resource with the cluster.

This will allow users to view the OpenSSH nodes in Web UI and using tsh ls and use RBAC to control access to them.

See the updated OpenSSH integration guide.

Teleport Connect now includes a new search experience, allowing you to search for and connect to resources across all logged-in clusters.

In Teleport 13 we improved the way the Teleport Proxy Service handles Kubernetes credentials.

Users will experience better performance when interacting with Kubernetes clusters using kubectl or via the API.

Teleport 13 binaries (including Teleport Connect) will have universal architecture and run natively on both Intel and ARM macOS systems.

When connecting an RDS database using Teleport 13 Access Management UI, users can connect their AWS account and select the RDS database to add instead of entering details manually.

To try out the new flow, add an RDS database using the Resource Management UI in your cluster’s Web UI dashboard.

Teleport's web UI includes an optional light theme.

The light theme is enabled by default but can be changed back to the dark theme via the top-right corner user settings menu.

Session recordings for Windows desktop sessions can now be exported to video format for offline playback with the new tsh recordings export command.

Teleport 13 adds the ability to transfer files in Moderated Sessions. This feature requires that both the session originator and the moderator have joined the session via the web UI.

Please familiarize yourself with the following potentially disruptive changes in Teleport 13 before upgrading.

Teleport 13 defaults to observer (read-only) mode when joining SSH and Kubernetes sessions. Prior versions of Teleport would default to peer mode for SSH sessions and moderator mode for Kubernetes sessions. To override the default join mode, specify the --mode flag with tsh join.

Teleport 13 removes support for rotating all certificate authorities with tctl auth rotate --type=all . The type flag is now required, which ensures that only one CA is rotated at a time, increasing cluster stability during rotations.

The default 30-minute expiry no longer applies to tokens created via YAML resource files. If you want to enforce an expiration, ensure this is set in the metadata.expires field. Tokens created using tctl nodes add and tctl tokens add will continue to have a default 30m expiry applied.

Additionally, users of Teleport’s API module will note that the CreateToken and UpsertToken RPCs are now deprecated in favor of CreateTokenV2 and UpsertTokenV2 . The new V2 variants no longer have a default expiry, so be sure to set a TTL if you want your tokens to expire.

The original RPCs are still supported in Teleport 13 and will be removed completely for Teleport 14.

Teleport 13 will refuse to create or update users that reference non-existent roles. In some circumstances, older versions of Teleport would permit you to create users and assign them invalid roles. In Teleport 13 this is a hard error.

Quay.io registry was deprecated in Teleport 11 and starting with Teleport 13, Teleport container images are no longer being published to it.

Users should use the public ECR registry.

Starting with Teleport 13, the Helm charts teleport-cluster and teleport-kube-agent are deploying distroless Teleport images by default. Those images are slimmer and more secure but contain less tooling (e.g. neither bash nor apt are available).

The Debian-based images are deprecated and will be removed in Teleport 14. The chart image can be reverted back to the Debian-based images by setting:

image: "public.ecr.aws/gravitational/teleport"

For debugging purposes, a "debug" image is available and contains BusyBox, which includes a shell and most common POSIX executables: public.ecr.aws/gravitational/teleport-distroless-debug .

This release of Teleport contains multiple improvements and bug fixes.

Desktop Access Added support for automatic Windows user creation. #25348

CLI Fixed MFA permission denied error from tsh for non-SSH protocols. #25430

Terraform Fixed AccessControlListNotSupported error in HA terraform. #25335

Device Trust Updated Device Trust audit events to have descriptive types. #25320



This release of Teleport contains multiple improvements and bug fixes.

Auth Fixed issue where Github SSO would fail if a user is a part of more than 30 teams. #25098 Fixed issue with tsh login with "required" hardware key policy returning "policy not met" error. #24956 Improved Device Trust logging and error reporting. #24912 Detect and warn about RPID changes when using WebAuthn. #25289

Access Management Fixed issue with running install script on macOS for enterprise clusters. #25076

Server Access Fixed issue with headless tsh ssh not working when used in rsync -rsh . #25242 Fixed issue with headless tsh ssh prompting users for MFA. #25187 Fixed issue with tsh ssh failing to connect over public address with per-session MFA. #25223 Fixed issue with tsh scp failing on some destination paths. #24861 Require explicit username in headless tsh ssh . #25112 Updated automatic user provisioning to sort sudoers lines by role name to ensure stable order. #24792 Updated tsh commands to recognize SSH_ environment variables. #24470

Database Access Fixed issue with tsh db env and tsh db config not recognizing separate MySQL listener. #24827

Kubernetes Access Added --set-context flag to tsh kube login to allow overriding default context name. #25253

IdP Fixed issue with SAML IdP not being disabled properly. #25309

IP Pinning Fixed interoperability issues with load balancers with proxy protocol v2 enabled. #25302

CLI Fixed issue with cluster alerts sometimes not showing up after tsh login . #25300

AMIs Fixed issue with startup script failing to acquire lock from AWS metadata. #25296

HSM Fixed issue with inadvertent deletion of active HSM keys when using YubiHSM2 SDK version 2023.1. #25208

Performance & Scalability Improved performance of MFA ceremony. #24804



This release of Teleport contains multiple improvements and bug fixes.

Auto-discovery Added ability to specify discovery group for Discovery Services. #24716

CLI Improved tsh performance on some Windows systems. #24573 Improved teleport configure error/warning reporting. #24676 Added --raw flag to teleport version command. #24772

Configuration Prevent proxies from trying to join cluster over reverse tunnel. #24668

Server Access Fixed issue with excessive audit logging when copying files over SFTP. #24831 Fixed issue with tsh scp not recognizing wildcard patterns. #24831 Fixed issue with tsh scp failing when max sessions is set to 1. #24831 Improved error reporting from tsh scp when file copying is disabled. #24831

Kubernetes Access Fixed issue with tctl auth sign not respecting kube_public_addr . #24516 Fixed memory leak when using port forwarding. #24763 Reduced log spam when using port forwarding. #24658

Database Access Updated teleport db configure to support more AWS databases. #24494

Performance & Scalability Reduced thundering herd effect in large clusters. #24719

Web UI Fixed issue with downloading files from leaf clusters when per-session MFA is enabled. #24768



This release of Teleport contains multiple bug fixes.

CLI Fixed potential panic in tsh ssh . #24490

Performance & Scalability Improved tsh ssh latency. #24371

Kubernetes Access Fixed issue with moderator joining session on a cluster they don't have access to. #23993

Security Added IP pinning support to SSO users. #24541



This release of Teleport contains multiple improvements and bug fixes.

Server Access Restored MajorVersion template variable for EC2 install scripts. #24434 Added --mlock flag to headless tsh mode to allow memory locking. #24410 Fixed issue with EC2 install script silently failing on errors. #24034

Database Access Reduced log spam when AWS database engine name is not recognized. #24413

Machine ID Improved post-renewal message by logging correct identity. #24246

Kubernetes Access Fixed issue with incorrect status being returned on exec commands. #24155

Proxy Peering Improved agent reconnect speed with proxy peering. #24141

Helm Charts Fixed issue with securityContext and nodeSelector not being propagated to job hooks. #24134 Fixed issue with TLS routing being disabled after v12 upgrade when proxyListenerMode is empty. #24426



This release of Teleport contains several new features and improvements.

Server Access Added support for headless SSO to tsh ls , tsh ssh and tsh scp . #23360

Database Access Added support for connecting to Oracle databases. #23892

Moderated Sessions Fixed issue with joining moderated sessions via Web UI. #24018

Helm Charts Added support for imagePullSecrets to teleport-cluster chart. #24017

Security Added IP pinning support to Kubernetes and database access. #23418

Tooling Upgraded Go to 1.20.3 . #24062



This release of Teleport contains 2 security fixes as well as multiple improvements and bug fixes.

When establishing an SSH port forwarding connection, Teleport did not sufficiently validate the specified OS principal.

This could allow an attacker in possession of valid cluster credentials to establish a TCP tunnel to a node using a non-existent Linux user.

The connection attempt would show up in the audit log as a "port" audit event (code T3003I) and include Teleport username in the "user" field.

When authorizing a request to a Teleport-protected Kubernetes cluster, Teleport did not adequately validate the target Kubernetes cluster.

This could allow an attacker in possession of valid Kubernetes agent credentials or a join token to trick Teleport into forwarding requests to a different Kubernetes cluster.

Every Kubernetes request would show up in the audit log as a "kube.request" audit event (code T3009I) and include the Kubernetes cluster metadata.

AMIs Added support for configuring TLS routing mode in AMIs. #23678

Application Access Added support for application access behind ALB. #23054 Fixed requests to Teleport-protected applications being redirected to leaf's public address in some cases. #23220 Reduced log noise. #23365 Added ability to specify command in AWS tsh proxy. #23835

Bootstrap Added provision tokens support. #23474

CLI Added app_server support to tctl resource commands. #23136 Display year in tctl commands output. #23371 Fixed issue with tsh reporting errors about missing webauthn.dll on Windows. #23161 Updated tsh status to not display internal logins. #23411 Added --cluster flag to tsh kube sessions command. #23825 Fixed issue with invalid TLS mode when creating database resources. #23808

Database Access Added support for canceling in-progress PostgreSQL requests in database access. #23467 Fixed issue with query audit events always having success: false status. #23274

Desktop Access Updated setup script to be idempotent. #23176

Helm Charts Added ability to set resource limits and requests for pre-deployment jobs. #23126

Infrastructure Introduced distroless Teleport container images. #22814

Kubernetes Access Fixed issue with tsh kube credentials failing on remote clusters. #23354 Fixed issue with tsh kube credentials loading incorrect profile. #23716

Machine ID Added ability to specify memory backend using CLI parameters. #23495 Added support for Azure delegated joining. #23391 Added support for Gitlab delegated joining. #23191 Added support for trusted clusters. #23390 Added FIPS support. #23850

Proxy Peering Fixed proxy peering issues when running behind a load balancer. #23506

Reverse Tunnels Fixed issue when joining leaf cluster over tunnel port with enabled proxy protocol. #23487 Fixed issue with joining agents over reverse tunnel port. #23332

Performance & scalability Improved tsh ls -R performance in large clusters. #23596 Improved performance when setting session environment variables. #23834

Server Access Fixed issue with successful SFTP transfers returning non-zero code. #23729

SSO Fixed issue with Github Enterprise SSO not working with custom URLs. #23568

Teleport Connect Added support for config customization. #23197 Fixed unresponsive terminal on Windows Server 2019. #22996

Tooling Updated Electron to 22.3.2 . #23048 Updated Go to 1.20.2 . #22997 Updated Rust to 1.68.0 . #23101

Web UI Added MFA support when copying files. #23195 Fixed "ambiguous node" error when downloading files. #23152 Fixed intermittent "client connection is closing" errors in web UI after logging in. #23733



This release of Teleport contains multiple improvements and bug fixes.

Fixed issue with Access Management's connection tester not working with per-session MFA. #22918, #22943

Fixed Kubernetes access panic when using moderated sessions. #22930

Fixed tsh db config reporting incorrect port in TLS routing mode. #22889

reporting incorrect port in TLS routing mode. #22889 Fixed issue with Teleport always performing OS group check even without auto user provisioning enabled. #22805

Fixed issue with desktop access crashing on systems that consume many file descriptors. #22798

Fixed issue with teleport start --bootstrap command failing on unexpected resource. #22721

command failing on unexpected resource. #22721 Fixed issue with install script not refreshing repository metadata before installing new version. #22585

Added ability to export database CA in DER format via tctl auth export . #22896

. #22896 Reduced log spam from proxy multiplexer. #22802

Updated EC2 auto-discovery install script to use enterprise binaries for enterprise clusters. #22769

Upgraded Go to v1.19.7 . #22725

. #22725 Improved idle connections handling. #22908, #22893

Improved Kubernetes service labels validation upon startup. #22777

Improved tsh login error reporting when proxy is not available. #22763

This release of Teleport contains multiple improvements and bug fixes.

Added ability for Teleport to function as SAML IdP (Enterprise edition only).

Downgraded Go to v1.19.6 to resolve memory leak issues. #22691

to resolve memory leak issues. #22691 Fixed issue with tsh scp overriding copied file permissions without -p flag. #22609

overriding copied file permissions without flag. #22609 Improved performance of fetching remote clusters. #22575

This release of Teleport contains multiple improvements and bug fixes.

Fixed issue with tsh not respecting HTTPS_PROXY in some cases. #22492

not respecting HTTPS_PROXY in some cases. #22492 Fixed issue with config validation in Helm charts scratch mode. #22423

Added IAM joining support for Azure VMs. #22204

Added auto-discovery support for Azure VMs. #22521

Added support for ap-southeast-4 AWS region for IAM joining. #22486

AWS region for IAM joining. #22486 Added ability to specify web terminal scrollback length in proxy config. #22422

Added support for PuTTY's winadj channel requests. #22420

channel requests. #22420 Added --trace-profile flag to tsh that allows generating runtime trace profiles. #22406

flag to that allows generating runtime trace profiles. #22406 Added enhanced session recording support for arm64 architectures. #22550

Updated tctl alert ack to allow acknowledging alerts of any severity. #22582

to allow acknowledging alerts of any severity. #22582 Updated Windows desktop access to display only applicable logins. #22333

Improved Kubernetes access performance when using kubectl . #22508

. #22508 Improved Teleport Connect performance when connecting to large clusters. #22316

Improved performance and scalability in large clusters. #21495

This release of Teleport contains multiple security fixes, improvements and bug fixes.

Fixed issue with malicious SQL Server packet being able to cause proxy crash. #21638

Fixed issue with session terminated after a short delay instead of being immediately paused when moderator leaves. #21974

Fixed issue with orphaned child processes after session ends. #22222

Fixed issue with not being able to see any pods with an active Access Request. #22196

Fixed issue with remote cluster state not always being correctly updated. #22088

Fixed heartbeat errors from the Database Service. #22087

Fixed issue with applications temporarily disappearing during Application Service restart. #21807

Fixed issue with some Helm values being accidentally shared between Auth Service and Proxy Service configs. #21768

Fixed issues with desktop access flow in Access Management interface. #21756

Fixed "access denied" errors in Teleport Connect on Windows. #21720

Fixed issue with database GUI client connections requiring random taps when per-session MFA is enabled. #21661

Fixed issue with moderated sessions not working on leaf clusters. #21612

Fixed issue with missing --request-id flag in UI for Kubernetes login instructions. #21445

flag in UI for Kubernetes login instructions. #21445 Fixed issue connecting to AWS resources when using full IAM role ARNs. #21251

Fixed issue with local_auth: false setting being ignored without explicitly setting authentication_type . #22215

setting being ignored without explicitly setting . #22215 Added tctl resource commands for Device Trust. #22157

resource commands for Device Trust. #22157 Added support for assuming roles in tsh proxy aws . #21990

. #21990 Added early feedback for successful security key taps in tsh . #21780

. #21780 Added device lock support. #21751

Added support for security contexts in teleport-kube-agent Helm chart. #21535

Helm chart. #21535 Updated tsh version command to display client version only via --client flag. #22167

command to display client version only via flag. #22167 Updated install script to use enterprise packages for enterprise clusters. #22109

Updated install script to use deb/rpm repositories. #22108

Updated proxy init container in Helm charts to use security context. #22064

Updated tsh to include timestamps with debug logs. #21996

to include timestamps with debug logs. #21996 Updated AWS access to fetch credentials with TTL matching user's certificate TTL. #21994

Updated Go toolchain to 1.20.1 . #21931

. #21931 Updated tsh kube login --all to not require cluster name. #21765

to not require cluster name. #21765 Updated teleport db configure create command to support more use-cases. #21690

command to support more use-cases. #21690 Improved performance in large clusters with etcd backend. #21905, #21496

This release of Teleport contains a security fix as well as multiple improvements and bug fixes.

Updated OpenSSL to 1.1.1t . #21425

Fixed issue with Access Manager interface not accepting valid port numbers. #21651

Fixed issue with some requests to Teleport-protected applications failing after proxy restart. #21615

Fixed issue with invalid role template namespaces leading to cluster lockouts. #21573

Fixed issue with Teleport Connect failing to recognize logged in user sometimes. #21467

Fixed issue with the back button not working in Web UI navigation. #21236

Fixed issue with Web UI SSH player having scroll bars. #20868

Added support for tsh request search --kind=pod command. #21456

command. #21456 Updated tsh db configure create to require flag for dynamic resources matching. #21395

to require flag for dynamic resources matching. #21395 Improved reconnect stability after Database Service restart. #21635

Improved reconnect stability after Kubernetes service restart.#21617

Improved tsh ls -R performance. #21577

performance. #21577 Improved tsh scp error message when no remote path is specified. #21373

error message when no remote path is specified. #21373 Improved error message when trying to rename resource. #21179

Reduced CPU usage when using enhanced session recording. #21437

Teleport 12 brings the following marquee features and improvements:

Device Trust (Preview, Enterprise only)

Passwordless Windows access for local users (Preview, Enterprise only)

Per-pod RBAC for Kubernetes access (Preview)

Azure and GCP CLI support for application access (Preview)

Support for more databases in database access: Amazon DynamoDB Amazon Redshift Serverless AWS RDS Proxy for PostgreSQL/MySQL Azure SQLServer Auto Discovery Azure Flexible Servers

Refactored Helm charts (Preview)

Dropped support for SHA1 in server access

Signed/notarized macOS binaries

Teleport 12 includes a preview of our upcoming Device Trust feature, which allows administrators to require that Teleport access is performed from an authenticated and trusted device.

This preview release requires macOS and a native client like tsh or Teleport Connect. These clients leverage the Secure Enclave on macOS to solve device challenges issued by the Teleport CA, proving their identity as a trusted device.

Teleport features requiring the web UI (desktop access, application access) are not currently supported.

Teleport 12 brings passwordless certificate-based authentication to Windows desktops in environments where Active Directory is not available. This feature requires the installation of a Teleport package on each Windows desktop.

Teleport 12 extends RBAC to support controlling access to individual pods in Kubernetes clusters. Pod RBAC integrates with existing Teleport RBAC features such as role templating and Access Requests.

In Teleport 12 administrators can interact with Azure and GCP APIs through the Application Service using tsh az and tsh gcloud CLI commands, or using standard az and gcloud tools through the local application proxy.

Database access in Teleport 12 brings a number of new integrations to AWS-hosted databases such as DynamoDB (now with audit log support), Redshift Serverless and RDS Proxy for PostgreSQL/MySQL.

On Azure, database access adds SQLServer auto-discovery and support for Azure Flexible Server for PostgreSQL/MySQL.

The “teleport-cluster” Helm chart underwent significant refactoring in Teleport 12 to provide better scalability and UX. Proxy and Auth are now separate deployments and the new “scratch” chart mode makes it easier to provide a custom Teleport config.

Newer OpenSSH clients connecting to Teleport 12 clusters no longer need the “PubAcceptedKeyTypes” workaround to include the deprecated “sha” algorithm.

Users who download Teleport 12 Darwin binaries would no longer get an untrusted software warning from macOS.

tctl now supports an edit subcommand, allowing you to edit resources directly in your preferred text editor.

Please familiarize yourself with the following potentially disruptive changes in Teleport 12 before upgrading.

The teleport-cluster Helm chart underwent significant changes in Teleport 12.

Additionally, PSPs are removed from the chart when installing on Kubernetes 1.23 and higher to account for the deprecation/removal of PSPs by Kubernetes.

The tctl auth export command only exports the private key when passing the --keys flag. Previously it would output the certificate and private key together.

Windows Desktop sessions disable the wallpaper by default, improving performance. To restore the previous behavior, add show_desktop_wallpaper: true to your windows_desktop_service config.

This release of Teleport contains multiple improvements and bug fixes.

Fixed regression issue with accessing SSO apps behind application access. #21049

Fixed regression performance issue with tsh scp . #20953

. #20953 Fixed issue with tsh proxy aws --endpoint-url not working. #20880

not working. #20880 Fixed issue with MongoDB queries failing on large datasets. #21113

Fixed issue with direct node dial from web UI. #20928

Updated install scripts to download binaries from new CDN location. #21057

Updated tsh to detect unplugged devices when using hardware-backed keys. #20949

to detect unplugged devices when using hardware-backed keys. #20949 Updated Elasticsearch access to explicitly require --db-user . (#20695) #20919

. (#20695) #20919 Updated Rust to 1.67.0. #20883

This release of Teleport contains a security fix, as well as multiple improvements and bug fixes.

Fixed issue with moderated sessions not being disconnected on Ctrl+C. #20588

Fixed issue with node install script downloading OSS binaries in Enterprise edition. #20816

Fixed a regression when renewing Kubernetes dynamic credentials that prevented multiple renewals. #20788

Fixed issue with tctl auth sign not respecting Ctrl-C. #20773

not respecting Ctrl-C. #20773 Fixed occasional key attestation error in tsh login . #20712

. #20712 Fixed issue with being able to create Access Requests with invalid cluster name. #20674

Fixed issue with EC2 auto-discovery install script for RHEL instances. #20604

Fixed issue connecting with Oracle MySQL client on Windows. #20599

Fixed issue with using tctl auth sign --format kubernetes against remote Auth Service instances. #20571

against remote Auth Service instances. #20571 Fixed panic in Azure SQL Server access. #20483

Added support for Moderated Sessions in the Web UI. #20796

Added support for Login Rules for SSO users. #20743, #20738, #20737, #20629

Added ability to acknowledge alerts. #20692

Added client_idle_timeout_message support to Windows access. #20617

support to Windows access. #20617 Added PodMonitor support in teleport-cluster Helm chart. #20564

Helm chart. #20564 Added support for passing raw config in teleport-kube-agent Helm chart. #20449

Helm chart. #20449 Added nodeSelector field to teleport-cluster Helm chart. #20441

Helm chart. #20441 Improved Kubernetes access stability for slow clients. #20517

Updated teleport-cluster Helm chart to reload proxy certificate daily. #20503

This release of Teleport contains multiple improvements and bug fixes.

Fixed issue with tsh login defaulting to passwordless and ignoring the --auth and --mfa-mode flags. #20474

defaulting to passwordless and ignoring the and flags. #20474 Fixed regression issue with AWS console access via tsh aws . #20437

. #20437 Fixed issue connecting to MariaDB in non-TLS Routing mode. #20409

Fixed the *:* selector in EC2 auto-discovery. #20390

selector in EC2 auto-discovery. #20390 Improved handling of unknown events in the events search API. #20329

Added support for multiple transformations in role templates. #20296

Added the ability to update a Trusted Cluster's role mappings without recreating the cluster. #20286

Added dnsConfig support to the teleport-kube-agent Helm chart. #20107

This release of Teleport contains multiple improvements and bug fixes.

Fixed issue connecting to leaf cluster nodes via web UI with per-session MFA. #20238

Fixed issue with max_kubernetes_connections leading to access denied errors. #20174

leading to access denied errors. #20174 Fixed issue with kube-agent Helm chart leaving state behind after helm uninstall . #20169

Helm chart leaving state behind after . #20169 Fixed X.509 issue after updating RDS database resource. #20099

Fixed issue with some tsh HTTP requests missing extra headers. #20071

HTTP requests missing extra headers. #20071 Improved auto-discovery config validation. #20288

Improved graceful shutdown stability. #20225

Improved application access authentication flow. #20165

Reduced auth load by ensure proxy uses cache for periodic operations. #20153

Updated Rust to 1.66.1 . #20201

. #20201 Updated macOS binaries to be signed and notarized. #20305

This release of Teleport contains multiple improvements and bug fixes.

Added support for periodically reloading the proxy's TLS certificates #20040

Improved desktop certificate generation by using the proper field for querying a user's SID #20022

Updated the web UI to hide the trusted clusters screen for users who lack the appropriate role #1494

Fixed an issue resulting in an "invalid bearer token" message #20102

Fixed an issue preventing bots from using IAM joining #20011

Fixed an issue where Machine ID Certificates did not respect the provided TTL when using IAM joining #20001

Updated to Go 1.19.5 #20084

This release of Teleport contains multiple improvements and bug fixes.

In addition, we're happy to announce a set of GitHub Actions that you can use in your workflows to assist with accessing Teleport Resources in your CI/CD pipelines.

Visit the individual repositories to find out more and see usage examples:

For a more in-depth guide, see our documentation for using Teleport with GitHub Actions.

Later this year, Windows will begin requiring a stronger mapping from a certificate to an Active Directory user. In anticipation of this change, Teleport 11.2.0 is compliant with the new requirements.

Warning: This feature requires that Teleport's own service account also uses a strong mapping. In order to support this requirement, you must now set a new Security Identifier ( sid ) field in the LDAP configuration for your Windows Desktop Services. You can find the SID for your service account by running the following PowerShell snippet (replace svc-teleport with the name of the service account you are using):

Get-AdUser -Identity svc-teleport | Select SID

Added an improved database joining flow in the web UI #1487

Added support for secure certificate mapping for Windows desktop certificates #19737

Fixed an issue with desktop directory sharing where large files could be corrupted #1472

Fixed an issue where desktop access users may see a an error after ending a session #1470

Fixed an issue preventing database agents from joining due to improperly formatted YAML #19958

Updated the web UI to use session storage instead of local storage for Teleport's bearer token #1470

Added rate limiting to SAML/OIDC routes #19950

Fixed an issue connecting to leaf cluster desktops via reverse tunnel #19945

Fixed a backwards compatibility issue with database access in 11.1.4 #19940

Fixed an issue where Access Requests for Kubernetes clusters used improperly cached credentials #19912

Added support for CentOS 7 in ARM64 builds #19895

Added rate limiting to unauthenticated routes #19869

Add suggested reviewers and requestable roles to Teleport Connect Access Requests #19846

Fixed an issue listing all nodes with tsh #19821

#19821 Made gcp.credentialSecretName optional in the Teleport Cluster Helm chart #19803

optional in the Teleport Cluster Helm chart #19803 Fixed an issue preventing audit events that exceed the maximum size limit from being logged #19736

Fixed an issue preventing some users from being able to play desktop recordings #19709

Added validation of AWS Account IDs when adding databases (#19638) #19702

Added a new audit event for DynamoDB requests via application access #19667

Added the ability to export tsh traces even when the Auth Service is not configured for tracing #19583

traces even when the Auth Service is not configured for tracing #19583 Added support for linking Teleport Connect's embedded tsh binary for use outside of Teleport Connect #1488

This release of Teleport contains multiple security fixes, improvements and bug fixes.

Note: This release of Teleport contains an issue that affects backwards compatibility with database access agents. If you are a database access user we recommend skipping straight to version 11.2.0.

When establishing a direct-tcpip channel, Teleport did not sufficiently validate RBAC.

This could allow an attacker in possession of valid cluster credentials to establish a TCP tunnel to a node they didn’t have access to.

The connection attempt would show up in the audit log as a “port” audit event (code T3003I) and include Teleport username in the “user” field.

When accepting application Access Requests, Teleport did not sufficiently validate client credentials.

This could allow an attacker in possession of a valid active application session ID to issue requests to this application impersonating the session owner for a limited time window.

Presence of multiple “cert.create” audit events (code TC000I) with the same app session ID in the “route_to_app.session_id” field may indicate the attempt to impersonate an existing user’s application session.

When issuing a user certificate, Teleport did not check for the presence of IP restrictions in the client’s credentials.

This could allow an attacker in possession of valid client credentials with IP restrictions to reissue credentials without IP restrictions.

Presence of a “cert.create” audit event (code TC000I) without corresponding “user.login” audit event (codes T1000I or T1101I) for users with IP restricted roles may indicate an issuance of a certificate without IP restrictions.

After logging out via the web UI, a user’s session could remain cached in Teleport’s proxy, allowing continued access to resources for a limited time window.

Fixed issue with noisy-square distortions in desktop access. #19545

Fixed issue with LDAP search pagination in desktop access. #19533

Fixed issue with SSH sessions inheriting OOM score of the parent process. #19521

Fixed issue with ambiguous host resolution in web UI. #19513

Fixed issue with using desktop access with Windows 10. #19504

Fixed issue with session.start events being overwritten by session.exec events. #19497

events being overwritten by events. #19497 Fixed issue with tsh login --format kubernetes not setting SNI info. #19433

not setting SNI info. #19433 Fixed issue with WebSockets not working via app access if the upstream web server is using HTTP/2. #19423

Fixed TLS routing in insecure mode. #19410

Fixed issue with connecting to ElastiCache 7.0.4 in database access. #19400

Fixed issue with SAML connector validation calling descriptor URL prior to authz checks. #19317

Fixed issue with database access complaining about "redis" engine not being registered. #19251

Fixed issue with disconnect_expired_cert and require_session_mfa settings conflicting with each other. #19178

and settings conflicting with each other. #19178 Fixed startup failure when MongoDB URI is not resolvable. #18984

Added resource names for Access Requests in Teleport Connect. #19549

Added support for Github Enterprise join method. #19518

Added the ability to supply Access Request TTLs. #19385

Added new instance.join and bot.join audit events. #19343

and audit events. #19343 Added support for port-forward over websocket protocol in Kubernetes access. #19181

Reduced latency of tsh ls -R . #19482

. #19482 Updated desktop access config script to disable password prompt. #19427

Updated Go to 1.19.4. #19127

Improved performance when converting traits to roles. #19170

Improved handling of expired database certificates in Teleport Connect. #19096

This release of Teleport contains multiple improvements and bug fixes.

Fixed issue with EC2 discovery failing to install Teleport on older Ubuntu instances. #18965

Fixed issue with log spam when cleaning up groups for automatically created Linux users. #18990

Fixed issue with tctl windows_desktops ls not producing results in JSON and YAML formats. #19016

not producing results in JSON and YAML formats. #19016 Fixed issue with web SSH sessions in proxy recording mode. #19021

Improved handling of corrupted session recordings. #19040

This release of Teleport contains a security fix as well as multiple improvements and bug fixes.

Fixed issue where an attacker with physical access to user's computer and raw access to the filesystem could potentially recover the seed QR code.

#18917

Fixed issue with Teleport Connect not working on macOS. #18921

Added support for Cloud HSM on Google Cloud. #18835

Added server_hostname to session.* audit events. #18832

to audit events. #18832 Added ability to specify roles when making Access Requests in web UI. #18868

Improved error reporting from etcd backend. #18822

Improved failed session recording upload logs to include upload and session IDs. #18872

This release of Teleport contains multiple improvements and bug fixes.

Added support for self-hosted Github Enterprise SSO connectors in Teleport Enterprise edition. #18521, #18687

Added audit events for DynamoDB via AWS CLI access. #18035

Added auth connectors support in Kubernetes Operator. #18350

Added audit events for desktop access directory sharing. #18398

Added trusted clusters support for desktop access. #18666

Added support for user.spec syntax in moderated session filters. #18455

syntax in moderated session filters. #18455 Added support for GKE auto-discovery to Kubernetes access. #18396

Added FIPS support to desktop access. #18743

Added teleport discovery bootstrap command. #18641

command. #18641 Added windows_desktops as the correct resource for tctl commands. #18816

as the correct resource for commands. #18816 Updated tsh db ls JSON and YAML output to include allowed users. #18543

JSON and YAML output to include allowed users. #18543 Updated tctl auth sign --format kubernetes to allow merging multiple clusters in the same kubeconfig. #18525

to allow merging multiple clusters in the same kubeconfig. #18525 Improved web UI SSH performance. #18797, #18839

Improved tsh play output in JSON and YAML formats. #18825

output in JSON and YAML formats. #18825 Fixed issue with RDS auto-discovery failing to start in some cases. #18590

Fixed "cannot read properties of null" error when trying to add a new server using web UI. webapps#1356

Fixed issue with applications list pagination in web UI. #18601

Fixed issue with MongoDB commands sometimes failing through database access. #18738

Fixed issue with automatically imported cloud labels not being used in RBAC in App Access. #18642

Fixed issue with Kubernetes sessions lingering after all participants have disconnected. #18684

Fixed issue with Auth Service being down affecting ability to establish new non-moderated SSH sessions. #18441

Fixed issue with launching SSH sessions when SELinux is enabled. #18810

Fixed issue with not being able to create SAML connectors with templated role names. #18766

This release of Teleport contains multiple improvements and bug fixes.

Fixed issue with validation of U2F devices. #17876

Fixed tsh ssh -J not being able to connect to leaf cluster nodes. #18268

not being able to connect to leaf cluster nodes. #18268 Fixed issue with failed database connection when client requests GSS encryption. #17811

Fixed issue with setting Teleport version to v10 in Helm charts resulting in invalid config. #18008

Fixed issue with Teleport Kubernetes resource name conflicting with builtin resources. #17717

Fixed issue with invalid MS Teams plugin systemd service file. #18028

Fixed issue with failing to connect to OpenSSH 7.x servers. #18248

Fixed issue with extra trailing question mark in application Access Requests. #17955

Fixed issue with application access websocket requests sometimes failing in Chrome. #18002

Fixed issue with multiple tbot 's concurrently using the same output directory. #17999

's concurrently using the same output directory. #17999 Fixed issue with tbot failing to parse version on some kernels. #18298

failing to parse version on some kernels. #18298 Fixed panic when v9 node runs against v11 Auth Service. #18383

Fixed issue with Kubernetes proxy caching client credentials between sessions. #18109

Fixed issue with agents not being able to reconnect to proxies in some cases. #18149

Fixed issue with remote tunnel connections not being closed properly. #18224

Added CircleCI support to Machine ID. #17996

Added support for arm and arm64 Docker images for Teleport and Operator. #18222

and Docker images for Teleport and Operator. #18222 Added PostgreSQL and MySQL RDS Proxy support to database access. #18045

Improved database access denied error messages. #17856

Improved desktop access errors in case of locked sessions. #17549

Improved web UI handling of private key policy errors. #17991

Improved memory usage in clusters with large numbers of active sessions. #18051

Updated tsh proxy ssh to support HTTPS_PROXY . #18295

to support . #18295 Updated Azure hosted databases to fetch the new CA. #18172

Updated tsh kube login to support providing default user, group and namespace. #18185

to support providing default user, group and namespace. #18185 Updated web UI session listing to include active sessions of all types. #18229

Updated user locking to terminate in progress TCP application access connections. #18187

Updated teleport configure command to produce v2 config when Auth Service is provided. #17914

command to produce v2 config when Auth Service is provided. #17914 Updated all systemd service files to set max open files limit. #17961

This release of Teleport contains a security fix and multiple bug fixes.

Teleport did not block SFTP protocol in Moderated Sessions.

#17727

Fixed issue with agent forwarding not working for auto-created users. #17586

Fixed "traits missing" error in application access. #17737

Fixed connection leak issue in IAM joining. #17737

Fixed panic in "tsh db ls". #17780

Fixed issue with "tsh mfa add" not displaying OTP QR code image on Windows. #17703

Fixed issue with tctl rm windows_desktop/<name> removing all desktops. #17732

removing all desktops. #17732 Fixed issue connecting to Redis 7.0 in cluster mode. #17849

Fixed "failed to open user account database" error after exiting SSH session. #17825

Improved tctl UX when using hardware-backed private keys. #17681

UX when using hardware-backed private keys. #17681 Improved tsh mfa add error reporting. #17580

Teleport 11 brings the following new major features and improvements:

Hardware-backed private keys support for server access (Enterprise only).

Replacement of obsolete SCP protocol with SFTP for server access.

Removal of persistent storage requirement for Helm charts.

Automatic discovery and enrollment of EKS/AKS clusters for Kubernetes access.

Richer Azure integrations for server and database access.

Cassandra and Scylla support for database access, including Amazon Keyspaces.

GitHub Actions and Terraform support for Machine ID.

Access Requests and file upload/download support for Teleport Connect.

Teleport 11 clients (such as tsh or Connect) support storing their private key material on Yubikey devices instead of filesystem which helps prevent credentials exfiltration attacks.

See how to enable it in the documentation:

Hardware-backed private keys is an enterprise only feature, and is currently supported for server access only.

Teleport 11 adds server-side support for SFTP protocol which many IDEs such as VSCode or JetBrains PyCharm, GoLand and others use for browsing, copying, and editing files on remote systems.

The following guides explain how to use IDEs to connect to a remote machine via Teleport:

In addition, Teleport 11 clients will use SFTP protocol for file transfer under the hood instead of the obsolete scp protocol. Server-side scp is still supported so existing clients aren’t affected.

In Teleport 11 users no longer need to use persistent storage when deploying Helm charts. When running on Kubernetes, Teleport services will now store their identities in Kubernetes Secrets which removes the need for using persistent storage or static join tokens.

For existing deployments, this change involves migration from Deployment to StatefulSet which is performed automatically during Helm upgrade to Teleport 11.

Teleport 11 adds support for automatic discovery and enrollment of AWS Elastic Kubernetes Service (EKS) and Azure Kubernetes Service (AKS) clusters.

Teleport 11 improves Azure support in multiple areas.

Teleport agents running on Azure VMs will now automatically import Azure tags to label resources.

Teleport database access now supports auto-discovery for Azure-hosted PostgreSQL and MySQL databases. See the Azure guide for more details.

In addition, Teleport database access will now use Azure AD managed identity authentication for Azure-hosted SQL Server databases.

Teleport 11 adds support for Cassandra and ScyllaDB databases in Database Access. This includes support for Amazon Keyspaces.

Teleport 11 adds support for secret-less joining of Machine ID agents in GitHub Actions workflows. See the guide for more details: TODO

We have also released a GitHub Action for setting up the Teleport binaries within a GitHub workflow environment. More details regarding this can be found at the Teleport GitHub Actions repository:

https://github.com/gravitational/teleport-actions

In addition, the Teleport Terraform plugin now supports the creation of Machine ID Bots and Bot Tokens.

tsh 11 adds support for MFA and passwordless logins via Windows Hello and FIDO2 devices.

Teleport Connect has added support for Access Requests and file upload/download.

Please familiarize yourself with the following potentially disruptive changes in Teleport 11 before upgrading.

Beginning in Teleport 11, GitHub SAML SSO will only be available in our Enterprise Edition. GitHub SSO without SAML will continue to work with OSS Teleport.

To keep using GitHub SSO with Teleport Community Edition, SAML SSO needs to be disabled for your GitHub organization. Teleport Community Edition users can continue to use GitHub SSO if using a Github Free or Team GitHub Plan.

In Teleport Plugins 11, redirect_url property in OIDC connectors created via a Terraform module expects an array:

redirect_url = [ "http://example.com" ]

Starting with Teleport 11, Quay.io as a container registry has been deprecated. Customers should use the new AWS ECR registry to pull Teleport Docker images.

Quay.io registry support will be removed in a future release.

In Teleport 11, old deb/rpm repositories (deb.releases.teleport.dev and rpm.releases.teleport.dev) have been deprecated. Customers should use the new repositories (apt.releases.teleport.dev and yum.releases.teleport.dev) to install Teleport.

Support for our old deb/rpm repositories will be removed in a future release.

Teleport 11 agents will now store their identities in Kubernetes Secrets when deployed via a Helm chart which eliminates the need for using persistent storage or static join tokens. Due to this change, Teleport agents are now always deployed as part of StatefulSet regardless of whether persistent storage is enabled or not.

Existing agents that were deployed as Kubernetes Deployments (i.e. without persistent storage) will be automatically converted to StatefulSets during Teleport 11 Helm upgrade.

The preview PostgreSQL backend was deleted due to performance and scalability concerns.

32-bit support for desktop access on ARM and 386 architectures has been removed due to performance issues on these devices.

This also reduces the binary size for these builds, making them slightly more convenient for smaller resource-constrained devices.

Teleport 10 is a major release that brings the following new features.

Platform:

Passwordless (Preview)

Resource Access Requests (Preview)

Proxy Peering (Preview)

Server access:

IP-Based Restrictions (Preview)

Automatic User Provisioning (Preview)

Database access:

Audit Logging for Microsoft SQL Server database access

Snowflake database access (Preview)

ElastiCache/MemoryDB database access (Preview)

Teleport Connect:

Teleport Connect for server and database access (Preview)

Machine ID:

Machine ID database access support (Preview)

Teleport 10 introduces passwordless support to your clusters. To use passwordless users may register a security key with resident credentials or use a built-in authenticator, like Touch ID.

See the documentation.

Teleport 10 expands just-in-time Access Requests to allow for requesting access to specific resources. This lets you grant users the least privileged access needed for their workflows.

Just-in-time Access Requests are only available in Teleport Enterprise Edition.

Proxy peering enables Teleport deployments to scale without an increase in load from the number of agent connections. This is accomplished by allowing Proxy Services to tunnel client connections to the desired agent through a neighboring proxy and decoupling the number of agent connections from the number of Proxies.

Proxy peering can be enabled with the following configurations:

auth_service: tunnel_strategy: type: proxy_peering agent_connection_count: 1

proxy_service: peer_listen_addr: 0.0 .0 .0 :3021

Network connectivity between proxy servers to the peer_listen_addr is required for this feature to work.

Proxy peering is only available in Teleport Enterprise Edition.

Teleport 10 introduces a new role option to pin the source IP in SSH certificates. When enabled, the source IP that was used to request certificates is embedded in the certificate, and SSH servers will reject connection attempts from other IPs. This protects against attacks where valid credentials are exfiltrated from disk and copied out into other environments.

IP-based restrictions are only available in Teleport Enterprise Edition.

Teleport 10 can be configured to automatically create Linux host users upon login without having to use Teleport's PAM integration. Users can be added to specific Linux groups and assigned appropriate “sudoer” privileges.

To learn more about configuring automatic user provisioning read the documentation.

Teleport 9 introduced a preview of database access support for Microsoft SQL Server which didn’t include audit logging of user queries. Teleport 10 captures users' queries and prepared statements and sends them to the audit log, similarly to other supported database protocols.

Teleport database access for SQL Server remains in Preview mode with more UX improvements coming in future releases.

Refer to the guide to set up access to a SQL Server with Active Directory authentication.

Teleport 10 brings support for Snowflake to database access. Administrators can set up access to Snowflake databases through Teleport for their users with standard database access features like role-based access control and audit logging, including query activity.

Connect your Snowflake database to Teleport following the documentation.

Teleport 9 added Redis protocol support to database access. Teleport 10 improves this integration by adding native support for AWS-hosted Elasticache and MemoryDB, including auto-discovery and automatic credential management in some deployment configurations.

Learn more about it in the documentation.

Teleport Connect is a graphical macOS application that simplifies access to your Teleport resources. Teleport Connect 10 supports server access and database access. Other protocols and Windows support are coming in a future release.

Get Teleport Connect installer from the macOS tab on the downloads page: https://goteleport.com/download/.

In Teleport 10 we’ve added database access support to Machine ID. Applications can use Machine ID to access databases protected by Teleport.

You can find Machine ID guide for database access in the documentation.

Please familiarize yourself with the following potentially disruptive changes in Teleport 10 before upgrading.

Teleport 10 agents will now refuse to start if they detect that the Auth Service is more than one major version behind them. You can use the --skip-version-check flag to bypass the version check.

Take a look at component compatibility guarantees in the documentation.

Reverse tunnel connections will now respect HTTP_PROXY environment variables. This may result in reverse tunnel agents not being able to re-establish connections if the HTTP proxy is set in their environment and does not allow connections to the Teleport Proxy Service.

Refer to the documentation for more details.

With Teleport 10 we’ve migrated to new APT repositories that now support multiple release channels, Teleport versions and OS distributions. The new repositories have been backfilled with Teleport versions starting from 6.2.31 and we recommend upgrading to them. The old repositories will be maintained for the foreseeable future.

See the installation instructions.

The tctl access ls command that returned information about user server access within the cluster was removed. Please use a previous tctl version if you’d like to keep using it.

In previous versions of Teleport users needed full access to a Node/Kubernetes pod in order to join a session. Teleport 10 relaxes this requirement. Joining sessions remains deny-by-default but now only join_sessions statements are checked for session join RBAC.

See the Moderated Sessions guide for more details.

The GitHub authentication connector’s teams_to_logins field is deprecated in favor of the new teams_to_roles field. The old field will be removed in a future release.

Teleport 10 will now automatically use FIPS endpoints for AWS S3 and DynamoDB when started with the --fips flag. You can use the use_fips_endpoint=false connection endpoint option to use regular endpoints for Teleport in FIPS mode, for example:

s3://bucket/path?region=us-east-1&use_fips_endpoint=false

See the S3/DynamoDB backend documentation for more information.

This release of Teleport contains a security fix, as well as multiple improvements and bug fixes.

When checking a user’s roles prior to starting a session, Teleport may have incorrectly allowed a session to proceed without moderation depending on the order roles are received from the backend.

Fixed issue with per-session MFA swallowing key presses. #13822

Fixed issue with tsh db ls -R now showing allowed users. #13626

now showing allowed users. #13626 Fixed vertical and horizontal scroll in desktop access. #13905

Fixed issue with invalid query filters forcing tsh relogin. #13747

relogin. #13747 Fixed issue with TLS routing and proxy jump. #13928

Fixed issue with MongoDB connections timing out in certain scenarios. #13859

Fixed issue with Machine ID certificate renewal with empty requested roles. #13893

Fixed issue with Windows desktops not being labeled with LDAP attribute labels. #13681

Fixed issue with desktop access streaming not being terminated properly. #14024

Added ability to use FIPS endpoints for S3 and DynamoDB using use_fips_endpoint connection option. #13703

connection option. #13703 Added ability to specify CA pin as a file path in the config. #13089

Improved reconnect reliability after root proxy restart. #13967

Improved error messages for failed auth client connections. #13835

This release of Teleport contains multiple improvements and bug fixes.

Fixed issue with startup delay caused by AWS EC2 check. #13167

Added tsh ls -R that displays resources across all clusters and profiles. #13313

that displays resources across all clusters and profiles. #13313 Fixed issue with tsh not correctly reporting "address in use" error during port forwarding. #13679

not correctly reporting "address in use" error during port forwarding. #13679 Fixed two potential panics. #13590, #13655

Fixed issue with enhanced session recording not working on recent Ubuntu versions. #13650

Fixed issue with CA rotation when Database Service does not contain any databases. #13517

Fixed issue with desktop access connection failing with "invalid channel name rdpsnd" error. #13450

Fixed issue with invalid Teleport config when enabling IMDSv2 in Terraform config. #13537

This release of Teleport contains multiple improvements and bug fixes.

Added Unicode clipboard support to desktop access. #13391

Fixed backwards compatibility issue with fetch Access Requests from older servers. #13490

Fixed issue with requests to Teleport-protected apps periodically failing with 500 errors. #13469

Fixed issues with pagination when displaying applications. #13451

Fixed file descriptor leak in Machine ID. #13386

This release of Teleport contains multiple improvements and bug fixes.

Fixed backwards compatibility issue with fetching Access Requests from older servers. #13428

Fixed issue with using Microsoft SQL Server Management Studio with database access. #13337

Added support for tsh proxy ssh -J to improve interoperability with OpenSSH clients. #13311

to improve interoperability with OpenSSH clients. #13311 Added ability to provide security context in Helm charts. #13286

Added Application and database access support to reference AWS Terraform deployment. #13383

Improved reliability of dialing the Auth Service through the Proxy Service. #13399

Improved kubectl exec auditing by logging access denied attempts. #12831, #13400

This release of Teleport contains multiple security, bug fixes and improvements.

When setting up agent forwarding on the node, Teleport did not handle unix socket creation in a secure manner.

This could have given a potential attacker an opportunity to get Teleport to change arbitrary file permissions to the attacker’s user.

When handling websocket requests, Teleport did not verify that the provided Bearer token was generated for the correct user.

This could have allowed a malicious low privileged Teleport user to use a social engineering attack to gain higher privileged access on the same Teleport cluster.

When accepting an Access Request, Teleport did not enforce the maximum request reason size.

This could allow a malicious actor to mount a DoS attack by creating an Access Request with a very large request reason.

When initializing a moderated session, Teleport did not discard participant’s input prior to the moderator joining.

This could prevent a moderator from being able to interrupt a malicious command executed by a participant.

Fixed issue with stdin hijacking when per-session MFA is enabled. #13212

Added support for automatic tags import when running on AWS EC2. #12593

Added ability to use multiple redirect URLs in OIDC connectors. #13046

Fixed issue with ANSI escape sequences being broken when using tsh on Windows. #13221

on Windows. #13221 Fixed issue with tsh ssh printing extra error upon exit if last command was unsuccessful. #12903

printing extra error upon exit if last command was unsuccessful. #12903 Added support for Proxy Protocol v2 in MySQL proxy. #12993

Upgraded to Go v1.17.11 . #13104

. #13104 Added Windows desktops labeling based on their LDAP attributes. #13238

Improved performance when listing resources for users with many roles. #13263

This release of Teleport contains two bug fixes.

Fixed issue with Machine ID's tsh version check. #13037

version check. #13037 Fixed AWS related log spam in database agent when not running on AWS. #12984

This release of Teleport contains multiple improvements and bug fixes.

Fixed issue with tctl not taking TELEPORT_HOME environment variable into account. #12738

not taking environment variable into account. #12738 Fixed issue with Redis AUTH command not always authenticating the user in database access. #12754

command not always authenticating the user in database access. #12754 Fixed issue with Teleport not starting with deprecated U2F configuration. #12826

Fixed issue with tsh db ls not showing allowed users for leaf clusters. #12853

not showing allowed users for leaf clusters. #12853 Fixed issue with teleport configure failing when given non-existent data directory. #12806

failing when given non-existent data directory. #12806 Fixed issue with tctl not outputting debug logs. #12920

not outputting debug logs. #12920 Fixed issue with Kubernetes access not working when using default CA pool. #12874

Fixed issue with Machine ID not working in TLS routing mode. #12990

Improved connection performance in large clusters. #12832

Improved memory usage in large clusters. #12724

Teleport 9.3.0 reduces the minimum GLIBC requirement to 2.18 and enforces more secure cipher suites for desktop access.

As a result of these changes, desktop access users with desktops running Windows Server 2012R2 will need to perform additional configuration to force Windows to use compatible cipher suites.

Windows desktops running Windows Server 2016 and newer will continue to operate normally - no additional configuration is required.

This release of Teleport contains multiple improvements and bug fixes.

Fixed compatibility issue with agents connected to older Auth Service instances. #12728

Fixed issue with TLS routing endpoint advertising preference for http/1.1 over h2 . #12749

over . #12749 Implemented multiple proxy restart stability improvements. #12632, #12488, #12689

Improved compatibility with PuTTY. #12662

Added support for global tsh config file /etc/tsh.yaml . #12626

. #12626 Added tbot configure command. #12576

command. #12576 Fixed issue with desktop access not working in Teleport Enterprise (Cloud). #12781

Improved Web UI performance in large clusters. #12637

Fixed issue with running MySQL stored procedures via database access. #12734

This release of Teleport contains multiple improvements and bug fixes.

Fixed issue with HTTP_PROXY being inadvertently respected in reverse tunnel connections. #12335

being inadvertently respected in reverse tunnel connections. #12335 Added --format flag to tctl token add command. #12588

flag to command. #12588 Fixed backwards compatibility issues with session upload. #12535

Added support for persistency in custom mode in Helm charts. #12218

Fixed issue with PostgreSQL backend not respecting username from certificate. #12553

Fixed issues with kubectl cp and kubectl exec not working through Kubernetes access. #12541

and not working through Kubernetes access. #12541 Fixed issues with dynamic registration logic for cloud databases. #12451

Fixed issue with automatic Add Application script failing to join the cluster. #12539

Fixed issue with tctl crashing when PAM is enabled. #12572

crashing when PAM is enabled. #12572 Added support for setting priority class and extra labels in Helm charts. #12568

Fixed issue with App Access JWT tokens not including iat claim. #12589

claim. #12589 Added ability to inject App Access JWT tokens in rewritten headers. #12589

Desktop access automatically adds a teleport.dev/ou label for desktops discovered via LDAP. #12502

label for desktops discovered via LDAP. #12502 Updated Machine ID to generates identity files compatible with tctl and tsh . #12500

and . #12500 Updated internal build infrastructure to Go 1.17.10. #12607

Improved proxy memory usage in clusters with large number of nodes. #12573

This release of Teleport contains an improvement and several bug fixes.

Updated tctl rm command to support removing tokens. #12439

command to support removing tokens. #12439 Fixed issue with Teleport failing to start when using DynamoDB backend in pay-per-request mode. #12461

Fixed issue with Kubernetes port forwarding not working. #12468

Fixed issue with IAM policy limit when using database auto-discovery on Kubernetes. #12457

This release of Teleport contains multiple improvements, security and bug fixes.

Fixed issue with U2F facets not being properly validated. #12208

Hardened SQLite permissions. #12360

Fixed issue with OIDC callback not checking email_verified claim. #12360

claim. #12360 Added max_kubernetes_connections role option for limiting simultaneous Kubernetes connections. #12360

role option for limiting simultaneous Kubernetes connections. #12360 Fixed issue with Teleport failing to start with pay-per-request DynamoDB mode. #12360

Reduced Machine ID verbosity in case of missing secure symlink kernel support. #12423

Fixed tsh proxy db tunnel mode not working for CockroachDB connections. #12400

tunnel mode not working for CockroachDB connections. #12400 Added support for database access certificates in Machine ID. #12195

Improved shutdown/restart stability in certain scenarios. #12393

Added support for clickable labels in web UI. #12422

This release of Teleport contains multiple improvements and bug fixes.

Fixed issue with some MySQL clients not being able to connect to MySQL 8.0 servers. #12340

Fixed multiple conditions that could lead to SSH sessions freezing. #12286

Fixed issue with tsh db ls failing for leaf clusters. #12320

failing for leaf clusters. #12320 Fixed a scenario in which Teleport's internal cache could potentially become unhealthy. #12251, #12002

Improved performance when opening new application access sessions. #12300

Added flags to the teleport configure command. #12267

command. #12267 Improved CA rotation stability. #12333

Fixed issue with mongosh certificate verification when using TLS routing. #12363

This release of Teleport contains two bug fixes.

Fixed issue with Teleport pods not becoming ready on Kubernetes. #12243

Fixed issue with Teleport processes crashing upon restart after failed host UUID generation. #12222

This release of Teleport contains multiple bug fixes and improvements.

Fixed regression issue where reverse tunnel connections inadvertently started respecting HTTP_PROXY . #12035

. #12035 Fixed potential deadlock in SSH server. #12122

Fixed issue with Kubernetes service not reporting its readiness. #12152

Fixed issue with JumpCloud identity provider. #11936

Fixed issue with deleting many records from Firestore backend. #12177

Teleport 9.1 is a minor release that brings several new features, security and bug fixes.

Teleport build infrastructure was updated to use Go v1.17.9 to fix CVE-2022-24675, CVE-2022-28327 and CVE-2022-27536.

Teleport users can now use PostgreSQL or CockroachDB for storing Auth Service data.

See the documentation for more information.

Searching and filtering resources is now handled on the server, improving the efficiency of queries with tsh , tctl , or the web UI.

The web UI loads resources faster by leveraging server-side pagination. Additionally, the web UI supports bookmarking searches by including the query in the URL.

Fixed issue with stdin being ignored after refreshing expired credentials. #11847

Fixed issue with tsh requiring host login when using identity files for some commands. #11793

requiring host login when using identity files for some commands. #11793 Added support for calling proxy over plain HTTP in insecure mode. #11403

Fixed multiple issues that could lead to sessions output freezing. #11853

Added optional gRPC client/server latency metrics. #11773

Fixed issue with connecting to self-hosted databases in TLS insecure mode. #11758

Improved error message when incorrect auth connector name is used. #11884

Implemented multiple moderated session stability improvements. #11803, #11890

Added authenticated tunnel mode to tsh proxy db command. #11808

command. #11808 Fixed issue with application sessions not being deleted upon web logout. #11956

Improved MySQL audit logging to include support for additional commands. #11949

Improved reliability of Teleport services restart. #11795

Fixed issue with Okta OIDC auth connector not working. #11718

Added support for json and yaml formatting to all tsh commands. #12050

and formatting to all commands. #12050 Added support for setting kubernetes_users , kubernetes_groups , db_names , db_users and aws_role_arns traits when creating users. #12133

, , , and traits when creating users. #12133 Fixed potential CA rotation panic. #12004

Updated tsh db ls to display allowed database usernames. #11942

to display allowed database usernames. #11942 Fixed goroutine leak in OIDC client. #12078

This release of Teleport contains multiple improvements and fixes.

Fixed issue with : not being allowed in label keys. #11563

not being allowed in label keys. #11563 Fixed potential panic in Kubernetes access. #11614

Added teleport_connect_to_node_attempts_total Prometheus metric. #11629

Prometheus metric. #11629 Multiple CA rotation stability improvements. #11658

Fixed console player Ctrl-C and Ctrl-D functionality. #11559

Improved logging in case of node with existing state joining an new cluster. #11751

Added preview of PostgreSQL/CockroachDB backend. #11667

Fixed compatibility issues with CA loading between old and new tsh versions. #11663

Fixed loggers not respecting JSON configuration. #11655

Added support for Proxy Protocol v2. #11722

Fixed a number of tsh player stability issues. #11491

Improved network utilization caused by session uploader. #11698

Improved remote clusters inventory bookkeeping. #11707

This release of Teleport contains multiple fixes.

Fixed issue with tctl ignoring TELEPORT_HOME environment variable. #11561

ignoring environment variable. #11561 Fixed multiple moderated sessions stability issues. #11494

Fixed issue with tsh version exiting with error when tsh config file is not present. #11571

exiting with error when tsh config file is not present. #11571 Fixed issue with tsh not respecting proxy hosts. #11496

not respecting proxy hosts. #11496 Fixed issue with Kubernetes forwarder taking HTTP proxies into account. #11462

Fixed issue with stale DynamoDB Auth Service instances disrupting agent reconnect attempts. #11598

This release of Teleport contains multiple features, improvements and bug fixes.

Added support for per-user tsh configuration preferences. #10336

configuration preferences. #10336 Added support for role bootstrapping in OSS. #11175

Added HTTP_PROXY support to tsh. #10209

support to tsh. #10209 Improved error messages tsh and tctl show to include usage information on invalid command line invocation. #11174

and show to include usage information on invalid command line invocation. #11174 Improved tctl <resource> ls output to make it consistent across all resources. #9519

output to make it consistent across all resources. #9519 Fixed multiple issues with CA rotation, graceful restart, and stability. #10706 #11074 #11283

Fixed issue where MOTD was not always shown. #10735

Fixed an issue where certificate extension not being included in tctl auth sign . #10949

. #10949 Fixed a panic that could occur in the Web UI. #11389

This release of Teleport contains multiple improvements and bug fixes.

Fixed issue with Ctrl-C freezing sessions. #11188

Improved handling of unknown audit events. #11064

Improved calculation of public addresses for dynamically registered apps. #11139

Fixed tsh aws ecr returning 500 errors. #11108

returning 500 errors. #11108 Fixed issue with deleting certain users. #11131

Fixed issue with Machine ID not detecting token in file config. #11206

Teleport 9.0 is a major release that brings:

Teleport desktop access GA

Teleport Machine ID Preview

Various additions to Teleport database access

Moderated Sessions for server and Kubernetes access

Desktop access adds support for clipboard sharing, session recording, and per-session MFA.

Teleport Machine ID Preview extends identity-based access to machines. It's the easiest way to issue, renew, and manage SSH and X.509 certificates for service accounts, microservices, CI/CD automation and all other forms of machine-to-machine access.

Database access brings self-hosted Redis support, RDS MariaDB (10.6 and higher) support, auto-discovery for Redshift clusters, and auto-IAM configuration improvements to GA. Additionally, this release also brings Microsoft SQL Server with AD authentication to Preview.

Moderated Sessions enables the creation of sessions where a moderator has to be present. This feature can be selectively enabled for specific sessions via RBAC and can be used in conjunction with per-session MFA.

Desktop access now supports copying and pasting text between your local workstation and a remote Windows Desktop. This feature requires a Chromium-based browser and can be disabled via RBAC.

Desktop sessions are now recorded and stored alongside SSH sessions, and can be viewed in Teleport's web interface. Desktop session recordings are fully compatible with the RBAC for sessions feature introduced in Teleport 8.1.

Per-session MFA settings now apply to desktop sessions. This allows cluster administrators to require an additional MFA "tap" prior to opening a desktop session. This feature requires a WebAuthn device.

Machine ID allows the creation of machine / bot / service account users who can automatically issue, renew, and manage SSH and X.509 certificates to facilitate machine-to-machine access.

Machine ID is a service that programmatically issues and renews short-lived certificates to any service account (e.g., a CI/CD server) by retrieving credentials from the Teleport Auth Service. This enables fine-grained role-based access controls and audit.

Some of the things you can do with Machine ID:

Machines can retrieve short-lived SSH certificates for CI/CD pipelines.

Machines can retrieve short-lived X.509 certificates for use with databases or applications.

Configure role-based access controls and locking for machines.

Capture access events in the audit log.

Machine ID getting started guide

You can now use database access to connect to a self-hosted Redis instance or Redis cluster and view Redis commands in the Teleport audit log. We will be adding support for Amazon Elasticache in the coming weeks.

Self-hosted Redis guide

Teleport 9 includes a preview release of Microsoft SQL Server with Active Directory authentication support for database access. Audit logging of query activity is not included in the preview release and will be implemented in a later 9.x release.

SQL Server guide

Teleport 9 updates MariaDB support with auto-discovery and connection to AWS RDS MariaDB databases using IAM authentication. The minimum MariaDB version that supports IAM authentication is 10.6.

Updated RDS guide

In addition, Teleport 9 expands auto-discovery to support Redshift databases and 2 new commands which simplify the database access getting started experience: "teleport db configure create", which generates Database Service configuration, and "teleport db configure bootstrap", which configures IAM permissions for the Database Service when running on AWS.

CLI commands reference:

With Moderated Sessions, Teleport administrators can define policies that allow users to invite other users to participate in SSH or Kubernetes sessions as observers, moderators or peers.

Moderated Sessions guide

CentOS 6 support was deprecated in Teleport 8 and has now been removed.

Desktop access now authenticates to LDAP using X.509 client certificates. Support for the password_file configuration option has been removed.

Teleport 8.0 is a major release of Teleport that contains new features, improvements, and bug fixes.

Teleport 8.0 includes a preview of the Windows desktop access feature, allowing users passwordless login to Windows Desktops via any modern web browser.

Teleport users can connect to Active Directory enrolled Windows hosts running Windows 10, Windows Server 2012 R2 and newer Windows versions.

To try this feature yourself, check out our Getting Started Guide.

Review the desktop access design in:

In TLS routing mode all client connections are wrapped in TLS and multiplexed on a single Teleport proxy port.

TLS routing can be enabled by including the following Auth Service configuration:

auth_service: proxy_listener_mode: multiplex ...

and setting proxy configuration version to v2 to prevent legacy listeners from being created:

version: v2 proxy_service: ...

Teleport application access extends AWS console support to CLI . Users are able to log into their AWS console using tsh apps login and use tsh aws commands to interact with AWS APIs.

See more info in the documentation.

With dynamic registration users are able to manage applications and databases without needing to update static YAML configuration or restart application or database agents.

See dynamic registration guides for apps and databases.

With RDS auto discovery Teleport database agents can automatically discover RDS instances and Aurora clusters in an AWS account.

See updated RDS guide for more information.

WebAuthn support enables Teleport users to use modern multi-factor options, including Apple FaceID and TouchID.

In addition, the Teleport Web UI includes new multi-factor management tools, enabling users to configure and update their multi-factor devices via their web browser.

Lastly, our UI becomes more secure by requiring an additional multi-factor confirmation for certain privileged actions (editing roles for multi-factor confirmation, for example).

Added support for CockroachDB to Database Access. #8505

Reduced network utilization on large clusters during login. #8471

Added metrics and added the ability for tctl top to show network utilization for resource propagation. #8338 #8603 #8491

to show network utilization for resource propagation. #8338 #8603 #8491 Added support for account recovery and cancellation. #6769

Added per-session MFA support to database access. #8270

Added support for profile specific kubeconfig . #7840

Fixed issues with web applications that utilized EventSource with application access. #8359

Fixed issue were interactive sessions would always return exit code 0. #8081

Fixed issue where JWT signer was omitted from bootstrap logic. #8119

CentOS 6 support will be deprecated in Teleport 8 and removed in Teleport 9.

Teleport 8 will continue to receive security patches for about 9 months after which it will be EOL. Users are encouraged to upgrade to CentOS 7 in that time frame.

New run time dependencies have been added to Teleport 8 due to the inclusion of Rust in the build chain. Teleport 8 requires libgcc_s.so and libm.so be installed on systems running Teleport.

Users of distroless container images are encouraged to use the gcr.io/distroless/cc-debian11 image to run Teleport.

FROM gcr.io/distroless/cc-debian11

Alpine users are recommended to install the libgcc package in addition to any glibc compatibility layer they have already been using.

apk --update --no-cache add libgcc

With the GODEBUG=x509ignoreCN=0 flag removed in Go 1.17, database access users will no longer be able to connect to databases that include their hostname in the CommonName field of the presented certificate. Users are recommended to update their database certificates to include hostname in the Subject Alternative Name extension instead.

Subscribe to Github issue #7636 which will add ability to control level of TLS verification as a workaround.

New clusters will no longer have the default admin role, it has been replaced with 3 smaller scoped roles: access , auditor , and editor .

Teleport 7.0 is a major release of Teleport that contains new features, improvements, and bug fixes.

Added support for MongoDB to Teleport database access. #6600.

View the database access with MongoDB for more details.

Added support for GCP Cloud SQL MySQL to Teleport database access. #7302

View the Cloud SQL MySQL guide for more details.

Added support for AWS Console to Teleport application access. #7590

Teleport application access can now automatically sign users into the AWS Management Console using Identity federation. View AWS Management Console guide for more details.

Added the ability to block network traffic (IPv4 and IPv6) on a per-SSH session basis. Implemented using BPF tooling which required kernel 5.8 or above. #7099

Updated Enhanced Session Recording to no longer require the installation of external compilers like bcc-tools . Implemented using BPF tooling which required kernel 5.8 or above. #6027

Added the ability to terminate database access certificates when the certificate expires. #5476

Added additional FedRAMP compliance controls, such as custom disconnect and MOTD messages. #6091 #7396

Added the ability to export Audit Log and session recordings using the Teleport API. #6731 #7360

Added the ability to partially configure a cluster. #5857 RFD #28

Added the ability to disable port forwarding on a per-host basis. #6989

Added ability to configure tsh home directory. #7035

home directory. #7035 Added ability to generate OpenSSH client configuration snippets using tsh config . #7437

. #7437 Added default-port detection to tsh #6374

#6374 Improved performance of the Web UI for users with many roles. #7588

Fixed a memory leak that could affect etcd users. #7631

Fixed an issue where tsh login could fail if the user had multiple public addresses defined on the proxy. #7368

Enhanced Session Recording has been updated to use CO-RE BPF executables. This means that you no longer have to install bcc-tools , but comes with a higher minimum kernel version of 5.8 and above. #6027

Kubernetes access will no longer automatically register a cluster named after the Teleport cluster if the proxy is running within a Kubernetes cluster. Users wishing to retain this functionality now have to explicitly set kube_cluster_name . #6786

tsh login has been updated to no longer change the current Kubernetes context. While tsh login will write credentials to kubeconfig it will only update your context if tsh login --kube-cluster or tsh kube login <kubeCluster> is used. #6045

Teleport 6.2 contains new features, improvements, and bug fixes.

Note: the DynamoDB indexing change described below may cause rate-limiting errors from AWS APIs and is slow on large deployments (1000+ existing audit events). The next patch release, v6.2.1, will improve the migration performance. If you run a large DynamoDB-based cluster, we advise you to wait for v6.2.1 before upgrading.

Added support for Amazon Redshift to Teleport database access.#6479.

View the database access with Redshift on AWS guide for more details.

Added pass-through header support for Teleport application access. #6601

Added ability to propagate claim information from root to leaf clusters. #6540

Added Proxy Protocol for MySQL database access. #6594

Added prepared statement support for Postgres database access. #6303

Added GetSessionEventsRequest RPC endpoint for Audit Log pagination. RFD 19 #6731

RPC endpoint for Audit Log pagination. RFD 19 #6731 Changed DynamoDB indexing strategy for events. RFD 24 #6583

Fixed multiple per-session MFA issues. #6542 #6567 #6625 #6779 #6948

Fixed etcd JWT renewal issue. #6905

Fixed issue where kubectl exec sessions were not being recorded when the target pod was killed. #6068

sessions were not being recorded when the target pod was killed. #6068 Fixed an issue that prevented Teleport from starting on ARMv7 systems. #6711.

Fixed issue that caused Access Requests to inconsistently allow elevated Kubernetes access. #6492

Fixed an issue that could cause session.end events not to be emitted. #6756

events not to be emitted. #6756 Fixed an issue with PAM variable interpolation. #6558

Teleport 6.2 brings a potentially backward incompatible change with tsh agent forwarding.

Prior to Teleport 6.2, tsh ssh -A would create an in-memory SSH agent from your ~/.tsh directory and forward that agent to the target host.

Starting in Teleport 6.2 tsh ssh -A by default now forwards your system SSH agent (available at $SSH_AUTH_SOCK ). Users wishing to retain the prior behavior can use tsh ssh -o "ForwardAgent local" .

For more details see RFD 22 and implementation in #6525.

DynamoDB users should note that the events backend indexing strategy has changed and a data migration will be triggered after upgrade. For optimal performance perform this migration with only one Auth Service instance online. It may take some time and progress will be periodically written to the Auth Service log. During this migration, only events that have been migrated will appear in the Web UI. After completion, all events will be available.

For more details see RFD 24 and implementation in #6583.

This release of Teleport contains multiple bug fixes.

Added additional Prometheus Metrics. #6511

Updated the TLS handshake timeout to 5 seconds to avoid timeout issues on large clusters. #6692

Fixed issue that caused non-interactive SSH output to show up in logs. #6683

Fixed two issues that could cause Teleport to panic upon startup. #6431 #5712

This release of Teleport contains a bug fix.

Added support for PROXY protocol to database access (MySQL). #6517

This release of Teleport contains a new feature.

Added log formatting and support to enable timestamps for logs. #5898

This release of Teleport contains a bug fix.

Fixed an issue where DEB builds were not published to the Teleport DEB repository.

Teleport 6.1 contains multiple new features, improvements, and bug fixes.

Added support for U2F authentication on every SSH and Kubernetes "connection" (a single tsh ssh or kubectl call). This is an advanced security feature that protects users against compromises of their on-disk Teleport certificates. Per-session MFA can be enforced cluster-wide or only for some specific roles.

For more details see Per-Session MFA documentation or RFD 14 and RFD 15 for technical details.

Added ability to request multiple users to review and approve Access Requests.

See #5071 for technical details.

Added the ability to propagate SSO claims to PAM modules. #6158

Added support for cluster routing to reduce latency to leaf clusters. RFD 21

Added support for Google Cloud SQL to database access. #6090

Added support CLI credential issuance for application access. #5918

Added support for Encrypted SAML Assertions. #5598

Added support for user impersonation. #6073

Fixed interoperability issues with gpg-agent . RFD 18

. RFD 18 Fixed websocket support in application access. #6028

Fixed file argument issues with tsh play . #1580

. #1580 Fixed utmp regressions that caused issues in LXC containers. #6256

This release of Teleport contains a bug fix.

Fixed a issue that caused high network on deployments with many leaf Trusted Clusters. #6263

This release of Teleport contains bug fixes and adds new default roles.

Fixed an issue with proxy web endpoint resetting connection when run with --insecure-no-tls flag. #5923

flag. #5923 Introduced role presets: auditor , editor and access . #5968

, and . #5968 Added ability to inline google_service_account field into Google Workspace OIDC connector. #5563

This release of Teleport contains multiple bug fixes.

Fixed issue that caused ACME default configuration to fail with TLS-ALPN-01 challenge. #5839

challenge. #5839 Fixed regression in ADFS integration. #5880

Teleport 6.0 is a major release with new features, functionality, and bug fixes.

We have implemented database access, open sourced role-based access control (RBAC), and added official API and a Go client library.

Users can review the 6.0 milestone on Github for more details.

Review the database access design in RFD #11.

With database access users can connect to PostgreSQL and MySQL databases using short-lived certificates, configure SSO authentication and role-based access controls for databases, and capture SQL query activity in the audit log.

Configure database access following the Getting Started guide.

To learn more about configuring role-based access control for database access, check out the RBAC section.

Architecture provides a more in-depth look at database access internals such as networking and security.

See Reference for an overview of database access related configuration and CLI commands.

Finally, check out Frequently Asked Questions.

Open source RBAC support was introduced in RFD #7.

RBAC support gives OSS administrators more granular access controls to servers and other resources with a cluster (like session recording access). An example of an RBAC policy could be: "admins can do anything, developers must never touch production servers and interns can only SSH into staging servers as guests"

In addition, some Access Workflow Plugins will now become available to open source users.

Access Workflows Golang SDK and API

Slack

Gitlab

Mattermost

JIRA Plugin

PagerDuty Plugin

API and Client Libraries support was introduced in RFD #10.

The new API and client library reduces the dependencies needed to use the Teleport API as well as making it easier to use. An example of using the new API is below.

clt, err := client.NewClient(client.Config{ Addrs: [] string { "auth.example.com:3025" }, Credentials: []client.Credentials{ client.LoadIdentityFile( "identity.pem" ), }, }) if err != nil { log.Fatalf( "Failed to create client: %v." , err) } defer clt.Close() accessRequest, err := types.NewAccessRequest(uuid.New(), "access-admin" , "admin" ) if err != nil { log.Fatalf( "Failed to build access request: %v." , err) } if err = clt.CreateAccessRequest(ctx, accessRequest); err != nil { log.Fatalf( "Failed to create access request: %v." , err) }

Added utmp / wtmp support for SSH in #5491.

/ support for SSH in #5491. Added the ability to set a Kubernetes specific public address in #5611.

Added Proxy Protocol support to Kubernetes access in #5299.

Added ACME (Let's Encrypt) support to make getting and using TLS certificates easier. #5177.

Added the ability to manage local users to the Web UI in #2945.

Added the ability to preserve timestamps when using tsh scp in #2889.

Fixed authentication failure when logging in via CLI with Access Workflows after removing .tsh directory in #5323.

directory in #5323. Fixed tsh login failure when --proxy differs from actual proxy public address in #5380.

failure when differs from actual proxy public address in #5380. Fixed session playback issues in #2945.

Fixed several UX issues in #5559, #5568, #4965, and #5057.

Please follow our standard upgrade procedure to upgrade your cluster.

Note, for clusters using GitHub SSO and Trusted Clusters, when upgrading SSO users will lose connectivity to leaf clusters. Local users will not be affected.

To restore connectivity to leaf clusters for SSO users, leaf admins should update the trusted_cluster role mapping resource like below.

kind: trusted_cluster version: v2 metadata: name: "zztop-oss" spec: enabled: true token: "bar" web_proxy_addr: 172.10 .1 .1 :3080 tunnel_addr: 172.10 .1 .1 :3024 role_map: - remote: "admin" local: [ 'admin' ] - remote: "^(github-.*)$" local: [ 'admin' ]

This release of Teleport adds a new feature.

Support for creating and assuming Access Workflow requests from within the Web UI (first step toward full Workflow UI support: #4937).

This release of Teleport contains a security fix.

Patch a SAML authentication bypass (see https://github.com/russellhaering/gosaml2/security/advisories/GHSA-xhqq-x44f-9fgg): #5119.

Any Enterprise SSO users using Okta, Active Directory, OneLogin or custom SAML connectors should upgrade their Auth Service to version 5.0.2 and restart Teleport. If you are unable to upgrade immediately, we suggest disabling SAML connectors for all clusters until the updates can be applied.

This release of Teleport contains multiple bug fixes.

Always set expiry times on server resource in heartbeats #5008

Fixes streaming k8s responses ( kubectl logs -f , kubectl run -it , etc) #5009

, , etc) #5009 Multiple fixes for the k8s forwarder #5038

Teleport 5.0 is a major release with new features, functionality, and bug fixes. Users can review 5.0 closed issues on Github for details of all items.

Teleport 5.0 introduces two distinct features: Teleport application access and significant Kubernetes access improvements - multi-cluster support.

Teleport can now be used to provide secure access to web applications. This new feature was built with the express intention of securing internal apps which might have once lived on a VPN or had an authorization and authentication mechanism with little to no audit trail. application access works with everything from dashboards to single page Javascript applications (SPA).

Application access uses mutually authenticated reverse tunnels to establish a secure connection with the Teleport unified Access Platform which can then becomes the single ingress point for all traffic to an internal application.

Adding an application follows the same UX as adding SSH servers or Kubernetes clusters, starting with creating a static or dynamic invite token.

$ tctl tokens add -- type =app

Then simply start Teleport with a few new flags.

$ teleport start --roles=app --token=xyz --auth-server=proxy.example.com:3080 \ --app-name= "example-app" \ --app-uri= "http://localhost:8080"

This command will start an app server that proxies the application "example-app" running at http://localhost:8080 at the public address https://example-app.example.com .

Applications can also be configured using the new app_service section in teleport.yaml .

app_service: enabled: yes debug_app: true apps: - name: "internal-dashboard" uri: "http://10.0.1.27:8000" labels: customer: "acme" env: "production" commands: - name: "os" command: [ "/usr/bin/uname" ] period: "5s" - name: "arris" uri: "http://localhost:3001" public_addr: "arris.example.com"

Application access requires two additional changes. DNS must be updated to point the application domain to the proxy and the proxy must be loaded with a TLS certificate for the domain. Wildcard DNS and TLS certificates can be used to simplify deployment.

proxy_service: https_keypairs: - key_file: /etc/letsencrypt/live/teleport.example.com/privkey.pem cert_file: /etc/letsencrypt/live/teleport.example.com/fullchain.pem - key_file: /etc/letsencrypt/live/*.teleport.example.com/privkey.pem cert_file: /etc/letsencrypt/live/*.teleport.example.com/fullchain.pem

You can learn more in Introduction to Enrolling Applications.

Teleport 5.0 also introduces two highly requested features for Kubernetes.

The ability to connect multiple Kubernetes Clusters to the Teleport Access Platform, greatly reducing operational complexity.

Complete Kubernetes audit log capture #4526, going beyond the existing kubectl exec capture.

For a full overview please review the Kubernetes RFD.

To support these changes, we've introduced a new service. This moves Teleport Kubernetes configuration from the proxy_service into its own dedicated kubernetes_service section.

When adding the new Kubernetes service, a new type of join token is required.

tctl tokens add -- type =kube

Example configuration for the new kubernetes_service :

kubernetes_service: enabled: yes listen_addr: 0.0 .0 .0 :3027 kubeconfig_file: /secrets/kubeconfig

Note: a Kubernetes port still needs to be configured in the proxy_service via kube_listen_addr .

tsh kube commands are used to query registered clusters and switch kubeconfig context:

$ tsh login --proxy=proxy.example.com --user=awly $ tsh kube ls Cluster Name Status ------------- ------ a.k8s.example.com online b.k8s.example.com online c.k8s.example.com online $ kubectl config current-context proxy.example.com-a.k8s.example.com $ kubectl config get-contexts CURRENT NAME CLUSTER AUTHINFO * proxy.example.com-a.k8s.example.com proxy.example.com proxy.example.com-a.k8s.example.com proxy.example.com-b.k8s.example.com proxy.example.com proxy.example.com-b.k8s.example.com proxy.example.com-c.k8s.example.com proxy.example.com proxy.example.com-c.k8s.example.com $ tsh kube login c.k8s.example.com $ kubectl config use-context proxy.example.com-c.k8s.example.com $ kubectl config current-context proxy.example.com-c.k8s.example.com

Other Kubernetes changes:

Support k8s clusters behind firewall/NAT using a single Teleport cluster #3667

Support multiple k8s clusters with a single Teleport proxy instance #3952

We've added two new RBAC resources; these provide the ability to limit token creation and to list and modify Teleport users:

- resources: [ user ] verbs: [ list , create , read , update , delete ] - resources: [ token ] verbs: [ list , create , read , update , delete ]

Learn more about Teleport's RBAC Resources

Teleport 5.0 also adds the ability to set labels on Trusted Clusters. The labels are set when creating a trusted cluster invite token. This lets teams use the same RBAC controls used on nodes to approve or deny access to clusters. This can be especially useful for MSPs that connect hundreds of customers' clusters - when combined with access workflows, cluster access can be delegated. Learn more by reviewing our Truster Cluster Setup & RBAC Docs

Creating a trusted cluster join token for a production environment:

$ tctl tokens add -- type =trusted_cluster --labels= env =prod

kind: role deny: cluster_labels: 'env': 'prod'

Teleport 5.0 also iterates on the UI Refresh from 4.3. We've moved the cluster list into our sidebar and have added an Application launcher. For customers moving from 4.4 to 5.0, you'll notice that we have moved session recordings back to their own dedicated section.

Other updates:

We now provide local user management via https://[cluster-url]/web/users , providing the ability to edit, reset and delete local users.

, providing the ability to edit, reset and delete local users. Teleport Node & App Install scripts. This is currently an Enterprise-only feature that provides customers with an 'auto-magic' installer script. Enterprise customers can enable this feature by modifying the 'token' resource. See note above.

We've added a Waiting Room for customers using Access Workflows. Docs

Starting with Teleport 5.0, we now provide an RPM repo for stable releases of Teleport. We've also started signing our RPMs to provide assurance that you're always using an official build of Teleport.

See https://rpm.releases.teleport.dev/ for more details.

Added --format=json playback option for tsh play . For example tsh play --format=json ~/play/0c0b81ed-91a9-4a2a-8d7c-7495891a6ca0.tar | jq '.event can be used to show all events within an a local archive. #4578

playback option for . For example can be used to show all events within an a local archive. #4578 Added support for continuous backups and auto scaling for DynamoDB. #4780

Added a Linux ARM64/ARMv8 (64-bit) Release. #3383

Added https_keypairs field which replaces https_key_file and https_cert_file . This allows administrators to load multiple HTTPS certs for Teleport application access. Teleport 5.0 is backwards compatible with the old format, but we recommend updating your configuration to use https_keypairs .

Enterprise Only:

tctl can load credentials from ~/.tsh #4678

can load credentials from #4678 Teams can require a user submitted reason when using Access Workflows #4573

Updated tctl to always format resources as lists in JSON/YAML. #4281

to always format resources as lists in JSON/YAML. #4281 Updated tsh status to now print Kubernetes status. #4348

to now print Kubernetes status. #4348 Fixed intermittent issues with loginuid.so . #3245

. #3245 Reduced access denied to Proxy log spam. #2920

log spam. #2920 Various AMI fixes: paths are now consistent with other Teleport packages and configuration files will not be overwritten on reboot.

We've added an API Guide to simply developing applications against Teleport.

Please follow our standard upgrade procedure.

Optional: Consider updating https_key_file & https_cert_file to our new https_keypairs: format.

& to our new format. Optional: Consider migrating Kubernetes access from proxy_service to kubernetes_service after the upgrade.

This release of teleport contains a security fix and a bug fix.

Patch a SAML authentication bypass (see https://github.com/russellhaering/gosaml2/security/advisories/GHSA-xhqq-x44f-9fgg): #5120.

Any Enterprise SSO users using Okta, Active Directory, OneLogin or custom SAML connectors should upgrade their Auth Service to version 4.4.6 and restart Teleport. If you are unable to upgrade immediately, we suggest disabling SAML connectors for all clusters until the updates can be applied.

Fix an issue where tsh login would fail with an AccessDenied error if the user was perviously logged into a leaf cluster. #5105

This release of Teleport contains a bug fix.

Fixed an issue where a slow or unresponsive Teleport Auth Service instance could hang client connections in async recording mode. #4696

This release of Teleport adds enhancements to the Access Workflows API.

Support for creating limited roles that trigger Access Requests on login, allowing users to be configured such that no nodes can be accessed without externally granted roles.

Teleport UI support for automatically generating Access Requests and assuming new roles upon approval (Access Requests were previously only available in tsh ).

New claims_to_roles mapping that can use claims from external identity providers to determine which roles a user can request.

Various minor API improvements to help make requests easier to manage and audit, including support for human-readable request/approve/deny reasons and structured annotations.

This release of Teleport adds support for a new build architecture.

Added automatic arm64 builds of Teleport to the download portal.

This release of Teleport contains a bug fix.

Fixed an issue where defining multiple logging configurations would cause Teleport to crash. #4598

This is a major Teleport release with a focus on new features, functionality, and bug fixes. It’s a substantial release and users can review 4.4 closed issues on Github for details of all items.

This addition to Teleport helps customers obtain AC-10 control. We now provide two new optional configuration values: max_connections and max_sessions .

This value is the total number of concurrent sessions within a cluster to nodes running Teleport. This value is applied at a per user level. If you set max_connections to 1 , a tsh user would only be able to tsh ssh into one node at a time.

This value limits the total number of session channels which can be established across a single SSH connection (typically used for interactive terminals or remote exec operations). This is for cases where nodes have Teleport set up, but a user is using OpenSSH to connect to them. It is essentially equivalent to the MaxSessions configuration value accepted by sshd .

spec: options: max_connections: 2 max_sessions: 10

A new session_control_timeout configuration value has been added to the auth_service configuration block of the Teleport config file. It's unlikely that you'll need to modify this.

auth_service: session_control_timeout: 2m

Teleport 4.4 includes a complete refactoring of our event system. This resolved a few customer bug reports such as #3800: Events overwritten in DynamoDB and #3182: Teleport consuming all disk space with multipart uploads.

Along with foundational improvements, 4.4 includes two new experimental session_recording options: node-sync and proxy-sync . NOTE: These experimental modes require all Teleport Auth Service instances, Proxy Service instances, and nodes to be running Teleport 4.4.

auth_service: session_recording: "node-sync"

Added session streaming. #4045

Added concurrent session control. #4138

Added ability to specify leaf cluster when generating kubeconfig via tctl auth sign . #4446

via . #4446 Added output options (like JSON) for tsh ls . #4390

. #4390 Added node ID to heartbeat debug log #4291

Added the option to trigger pam_authenticate on login #3966

Fixed issue that caused some idle kubectl exec sessions to terminate. #4377

sessions to terminate. #4377 Fixed symlink issued when using tsh on Windows. #4347

on Windows. #4347 Fixed tctl top so it runs without the debug flag and on dark terminals. #4282 #4231

so it runs without the debug flag and on dark terminals. #4282 #4231 Fixed issue that caused DynamoDB not to respect HTTP CONNECT proxies. #4271

Fixed /readyz endpoint to recover much quicker. #4223

Updated Google Workspace documentation to add clarification on supported account types. #4394

Updated IoT instructions on necessary ports. #4398

Updated Trusted Cluster documentation on how to remove trust from root and leaf clusters. #4358

Updated the PAM documentation with PAM authentication usage information. #4352

Please follow our standard upgrade procedure.

This release of Teleport contains a security fix.

Patch a SAML authentication bypass (see https://github.com/russellhaering/gosaml2/security/advisories/GHSA-xhqq-x44f-9fgg): #5122.

Any Enterprise SSO users using Okta, Active Directory, OneLogin or custom SAML connectors should upgrade their Auth Service to version 4.3.9 and restart Teleport. If you are unable to upgrade immediately, we suggest disabling SAML connectors for all clusters until the updates can be applied.

This release of Teleport adds support for a new build architecture.

Added automatic arm64 builds of Teleport to the download portal.

This release of Teleport contains a security fix and a bug fix.

Mitigated CVE-2020-15216 by updating github.com/russellhaering/goxmldsig.

A vulnerability was discovered in the github.com/russellhaering/goxmldsig library which is used by Teleport to validate the signatures of XML files used to configure SAML 2.0 connectors. With a carefully crafted XML file, an attacker can completely bypass XML signature validation and pass off an altered file as a signed one.

The goxmldsig library has been updated upstream and Teleport 4.3.7 includes the fix. Any Enterprise SSO users using Okta, Active Directory, OneLogin or custom SAML connectors should upgrade their Auth Service to version 4.3.7 and restart Teleport.

If you are unable to upgrade immediately, we suggest deleting SAML connectors for all clusters until the updates can be applied.

Fixed an issue where DynamoDB connections made by Teleport would not respect the HTTP_PROXY or HTTPS_PROXY environment variables. #4271

This release of Teleport contains multiple bug fixes.

Fixed an issue with prefix migration that could lead to loss of cluster state. #4299 #4345

Fixed an issue that caused excessively slow loading of the UI on large clusters. #4326

Updated /readyz endpoint to recover faster after node goes into degraded state. #4223

endpoint to recover faster after node goes into degraded state. #4223 Added node UUID to debug logs to allow correlation between TCP connections and nodes. #4291

This release of Teleport contains a bug fix.

Fixed issue that caused Teleport Docker images to be built incorrectly. #4201

This release of Teleport contains multiple bug fixes.

Fixed issue that caused intermittent login failures when using PAM modules like pam_loginuid.so and pam_selinux.so . #4133

and . #4133 Fixed issue that required users to manually verify a certificate when exporting an identity file. #4003

Fixed issue that prevented local user creation using Firestore. #4160

Fixed issue that could cause tsh to panic when using a PEM file. #4189

This release of Teleport contains multiple bug fixes.

Reverted base OS in container images to Ubuntu. #4054

Fixed an issue that prevented changing the path for the Audit Log. #3771

Fixed an issue that allowed servers with invalid labels to be added to the cluster. #4034

Fixed an issue that caused Cloud Firestore to panic on startup. #4041

Fixed an error that would cause Teleport to fail to load with the error "list of proxies empty". #4005

Fixed an issue that would prevent playback of Kubernetes session #4055

Fixed regressions in the UI. #4013 #4012 #4035 #4051 #4044

This is a major Teleport release with a focus on new features, functionality, and bug fixes. It’s a substantial release and users can review 4.3 closed issues on Github for details of all items.

Teleport 4.3 includes a completely redesigned Web UI. The new Web UI expands the management functionality of a Teleport cluster and the user experience of using Teleport. Teleport's new terminal provides a jumping-off point to access nodes and nodes on other clusters via the web.

Teleport's Web UI now exposes Teleport’s Audit log, letting auditors and administrators view Teleport access events, SSH events, recording session, and enhanced session recording all in one view.

Teleport 4.3 introduces four new plugins that work out of the box with Approval Workflow. These plugins allow you to automatically support role escalation with commonly used third party services. The built-in plugins are listed below.

Added the ability for local users to reset their own passwords. #2387

Added user impersonation ( kube_users) support to Kubernetes Proxy. #3369

support to Kubernetes Proxy. #3369 Added support for third party S3-compatible storage for sessions. #3057

Added support for GCP backend data stores. #3766 #3014

Added support for X11 forwarding to OpenSSH servers. #3401

Added support for auth plugins in proxy kubeconfig . #3655

. #3655 Added support for OpenSSH-like escape sequence. #3752

Added --browser flag to tsh . #3737

flag to . #3737 Updated teleport configure output to be more useful out of the box. #3429

output to be more useful out of the box. #3429 Updated ability to only show SSO on the login page. #2789

Updated help and support section in Web UI. #3531

Updated default SSH signing algorithm to SHA-512 for new clusters. #3777

Standardized audit event fields.

Fixed removing existing user definitions in kubeconfig. #3209

Fixed an issue where port forwarding could fail in certain circumstances. #3749

Fixed temporary role grants issue when forwarding Kubernetes requests. #3624

Fixed an issue that prevented copy/paste in the web termination. #92

Fixed an issue where the proxy did not test Kubernetes permissions at startup. #3812

Fixed tsh and gpg-agent integration. #3169

and integration. #3169 Fixed Vulnerabilities in Teleport Docker Image https://quay.io/repository/gravitational/teleport?tab=tags

Always follow the recommended upgrade procedure to upgrade to this version.

If you’re upgrading an existing version of Teleport, you may want to consider rotating CA to SHA-256 or SHA-512 for RSA SSH certificate signatures. The previous default was SHA-1, which is now considered to be weak against brute-force attacks. SHA-1 certificate signatures are also no longer accepted by OpenSSH versions 8.2 and above. All new Teleport clusters will default to SHA-512 based signatures. To upgrade an existing cluster, set the following in your teleport.yaml :

teleport: ca_signature_algo: "rsa-sha2-512"

Rotate the cluster CA, following these docs.

Due to the number of changes included in the redesigned Web UI, some URLs and functionality have shifted. Refer to the following ticket for more details. #3580

Teleport 4.3 has made the audit log accessible via the Web UI. Enterprise customers can limit access by changing the options on the new event resource.

- resources: [ event ] verbs: [ list , read ]

The minimum set of Kubernetes permissions that need to be granted to Teleport proxies has been updated. If you use the Kubernetes integration, please make sure that the ClusterRole used by the proxy has sufficient permissions.

The etcd backend now correctly uses the “prefix” config value when storing data. Upgrading from 4.2 to 4.3 will migrate the data as needed at startup. Make sure you follow our Teleport upgrade guidance.

Note: If you use an etcd backend with a non-default prefix and need to downgrade from 4.3 to 4.2, you should backup Teleport data and restore it into the downgraded cluster.

This release of Teleport contains a security fix.

Mitigated CVE-2020-15216 by updating github.com/russellhaering/goxmldsig.

A vulnerability was discovered in the github.com/russellhaering/goxmldsig library which is used by Teleport to validate the signatures of XML files used to configure SAML 2.0 connectors. With a carefully crafted XML file, an attacker can completely bypass XML signature validation and pass off an altered file as a signed one.

The goxmldsig library has been updated upstream and Teleport 4.2.12 includes the fix. Any Enterprise SSO users using Okta, Active Directory, OneLogin or custom SAML connectors should upgrade their Auth Service to version 4.2.12 and restart Teleport.

If you are unable to upgrade immediately, we suggest deleting SAML connectors for all clusters until the updates can be applied.

This release of Teleport contains multiple bug fixes.

Fixed an issue that prevented upload of session archives to NFS volumes. #3780

Fixed an issue with port forwarding that prevented TCP connections from being closed correctly. #3801

Fixed an issue in tsh that would cause connections to the Auth Service to fail on large clusters. #3872

that would cause connections to the Auth Service to fail on large clusters. #3872 Fixed an issue that prevented the use of Write-Only roles with S3 and GCS. #3810

This release of Teleport contains multiple bug fixes.

Fixed an issue that caused Teleport environment variables not to be available in PAM modules. #3725

Fixed an issue with tsh login <clusterName> not working correctly with Kubernetes clusters. #3693

This release of Teleport contains multiple bug fixes.

Fixed an issue where double tsh login would be required to login to a leaf cluster. #3639

would be required to login to a leaf cluster. #3639 Fixed an issue that was preventing connection reuse. #3613

Fixed an issue that could cause tsh ls to return stale results. #3536

This release of Teleport contains multiple bug fixes.

Fixed issue where ^C would not terminate tsh . #3456

would not terminate . #3456 Fixed an issue where enhanced session recording could cause Teleport to panic. #3506

As part of a routine security audit of Teleport, a security vulnerability was discovered that affects all recent releases of Teleport. We strongly suggest upgrading to the latest patched release to mitigate this vulnerability.

Due to a flaw in how the Teleport Web UI handled host certificate validation, host certificate validation was disabled for clusters where connections were terminated at the node. This means that an attacker could impersonate a Teleport node without detection when connecting through the Web UI.

Clusters where sessions were terminated at the proxy (recording proxy mode) are not affected.

Command line programs like tsh (or ssh ) are not affected by this vulnerability.

To mitigate this issue, upgrade and restart all Teleport proxy processes.

This release of Teleport contains a bug fix.

Fixed a regression in reissuing certificate that could cause nodes to not start. #3449

This release of Teleport contains multiple bug fixes.

Added support for custom OIDC prompts. #3409

Added support for kubernetes_users in roles. #3409

in roles. #3409 Added support for extended variable interpolation. #3409

Added SameSite attribute to CSRF cookie. #3441

This release of Teleport contains bug fixes.

Fixed issue where Teleport could connect to the wrong node and added support to connect via UUID. #2396

Fixed issue where tsh login would fail to output identity when using the --out parameter. #3339

This release of Teleport contains bug and security fixes.

Mitigated CVE-2020-9283 by updating golang.org/x/crypto.

Fixed PAM integration to support user creation upon login. #3317 #3346

Improved Teleport performance on large IoT clusters. #3227

Added support for PluginData to Teleport plugins. #3286 #3298

This release of Teleport contains bug fixes and improvements.

Fixed a regression in role mapping between trusted clusters. #3252

Improved variety of issues with Enhanced Session Recording including support for more operating systems and install from packages. #3279

This release of Teleport contains bug fixes and minor usability improvements.

New build command for client-only ( tsh ) .pkg builds. #3159

) .pkg builds. #3159 Added support for etcd password auth. #3234

Added third-party s3 support. #3234

Fixed an issue where access-request event system fails when cache is enabled. #3223

Fixed cgroup resolution so enhanced session recording works on Debian based distributions. #3215

This is a minor Teleport release with a focus on new features and bug fixes.

Fixed issue in socks4 when rendering remote address #3110

Adopting root/leaf terminology for trusted clusters. Trusted cluster documentation.

Documented Teleport FedRAMP & FIPS Support. FedRAMP & FIPS documentation.

This release of Teleport contains a bug fix.

Fixed issue where the port forwarding option in a role was ignored. #3208

This release of Teleport contains a security fix.

Mitigated CVE-2020-15216 by updating github.com/russellhaering/goxmldsig.

A vulnerability was discovered in the github.com/russellhaering/goxmldsig library which is used by Teleport to validate the signatures of XML files used to configure SAML 2.0 connectors. With a carefully crafted XML file, an attacker can completely bypass XML signature validation and pass off an altered file as a signed one.

The goxmldsig library has been updated upstream and Teleport 4.1.11 includes the fix. Any Enterprise SSO users using Okta, Active Directory, OneLogin or custom SAML connectors should upgrade their Auth Service to version 4.1.11 and restart Teleport.

If you are unable to upgrade immediately, we suggest deleting SAML connectors for all clusters until the updates can be applied.

As part of a routine security audit of Teleport, a security vulnerability was discovered that affects all recent releases of Teleport. We strongly suggest upgrading to the latest patched release to mitigate this vulnerability.

Due to a flaw in how the Teleport Web UI handled host certificate validation, host certificate validation was disabled for clusters where connections were terminated at the node. This means that an attacker could impersonate a Teleport node without detection when connecting through the Web UI.

Clusters where sessions were terminated at the proxy (recording proxy mode) are not affected.

Command line programs like tsh (or ssh ) are not affected by this vulnerability.

To mitigate this issue, upgrade and restart all Teleport proxy processes.

This release of Teleport contains a security fix.

Mitigated CVE-2020-9283 by updating golang.org/x/crypto.

This release of Teleport contains a bug fix.

Fixed a regression in role mapping between trusted clusters. #3252

This release of Teleport contains a bug fix.

Fixed issue where the port forwarding option in a role was ignored. #3208

This release of Teleport contains a bug fix.

Fixed an issue that caused Teleport not to start with certain OIDC claims. #3053

This release of Teleport adds support for an older version of Linux.

Added RHEL/CentOS 6.x builds to the build pipeline. #3175

This release of Teleport contains a bug fix.

Fixed GSuite integration by adding support for service accounts. #3122

This release of Teleport contains multiple bug fixes.

Removed TLS_RSA_WITH_AES_128_GCM_SHA{256,384} from default ciphersuites due to compatibility issues with HTTP2.

from default ciphersuites due to compatibility issues with HTTP2. Fixed issues with local_auth for FIPS builds. #3100

for FIPS builds. #3100 Upgraded Go runtime to 1.13.2 to mitigate CVE-2019-16276 and CVE-2019-17596.

This release of Teleport contains improvements to the build code.

Added support for building Docker images using the FIPS-compliant version of Teleport. The first of these images is quay.io/gravitational/teleport-ent:4.1.2-fips

In future, these images will be automatically built for use by Teleport Enterprise customers.

This release of Teleport contains a bug fix.

Fixed an issue with multi-cluster EKS when the Teleport proxy runs outside EKS. #3070

This is a major Teleport release with a focus on stability and bug fixes.

Support for IPv6. #2124

Kubernetes support does not require SNI. #2766

Support use of a path for auth_token in teleport.yaml . #2515

in . #2515 Implement ProxyJump compatibility. #2543

Audit logs should show roles. #2823

Allow tsh to go background and without executing remote command. #2297

to go background and without executing remote command. #2297 Provide a high level tool to backup and restore the cluster state. #2480

Investigate nodes using stale list when connecting to proxies (discovery protocol). #2832

Proxy can hang due to invalid OIDC connector. #2690

Proper -D flag parsing. #2663

flag parsing. #2663 tsh status does not show correct cluster name. #2671

status does not show correct cluster name. #2671 Teleport truncates MOTD with PAM. #2477

Miscellaneous fixes around error handling and reporting.

As part of a routine security audit of Teleport, a security vulnerability was discovered that affects all recent releases of Teleport. We strongly suggest upgrading to the latest patched release to mitigate this vulnerability.

Due to a flaw in how the Teleport Web UI handled host certificate validation, host certificate validation was disabled for clusters where connections were terminated at the node. This means that an attacker could impersonate a Teleport node without detection when connecting through the Web UI.

Clusters where sessions were terminated at the proxy (recording proxy mode) are not affected.

Command line programs like tsh (or ssh ) are not affected by this vulnerability.

To mitigate this issue, upgrade and restart all Teleport proxy processes.

This release of Teleport contains a security fix.

Mitigated CVE-2020-9283 by updating golang.org/x/crypto.

This release of Teleport contains a bug fix.

Fixed a regression in role mapping between trusted clusters. #3252

This release of Teleport contains a bug fix.

Fixed an issue that caused Teleport not to start with certain OIDC claims. #3053

This release of Teleport adds support for an older version of Linux.

Added RHEL/CentOS 6.x builds to the build pipeline. #3175

This release of Teleport contains a bug fix.

Fixed a goroutine leak that occurred whenever a leaf cluster disconnected from the root cluster. #3037

This release of Teleport contains a bug fix.

Fixed issue where Web UI could not connect to older nodes within a cluster. #2993

This release of Teleport contains two bug fixes.

Fixed issue where new versions of tsh could not connect to older clusters. #2969

could not connect to older clusters. #2969 Fixed trait encoding to be more robust. #2970

This release of Teleport contains a bug fix.

Fixed issue introduced in 4.0.5 that broke session recording when using the recording proxy. #2957

This release of Teleport contains a bug fix.

Fixed a memory leak in the cache module. #2892

Reduced keep-alive interval to improve interoperability with popular load balancers. #2845

Fixed issue where non-RSA certificates were rejected when not in FIPS mode. #2805

This release of Teleport contains multiple bug fixes.

Fixed an issue that caused active sessions not to be shown. #2801

Fixed further issues with host certificate principal generation. #2812

Fixed issue where fetching CA would sometimes return not found. #2805

This release of Teleport contains multiple bug fixes.

Fixed issue that caused processes to be spawned with an incorrect GID. #2791

Fixed host certificate principal generation to only include hosts or IP addresses. #2790

Fixed issue preventing tsh 4.0 from connection to 3.2 clusters. #2784

This is a major Teleport release which introduces support for Teleport Internet of Things (IoT). In addition to this new feature this release includes usability, performance, and bug fixes listed below.

With Teleport 4.0, nodes gain the ability to use reverse tunnels to dial back to a Teleport cluster to bypass firewall restrictions. This allows connections even to nodes that a cluster does not have direct network access to. Customers that have been using Trusted Clusters to achieve this can now utilize a unified interface to access all nodes within their infrastructure.

With this release of Teleport, we have built out the foundation to help Teleport Enterprise customers build and meet the requirements in a FedRAMP System Security Plan (SSP). This includes a FIPS 140-2 friendly build of Teleport Enterprise as well as a variety of improvements to aid in complying with security controls even in FedRAMP High environments.

Teleport now support 10,000 remote connections to a single Teleport cluster. Using our recommend hardware setup.

Added ability to delete node using tctl rm . #2685

. #2685 Output of tsh ls is now sorted by node name. #2534

Switched to xdg-open to open a browser window on Linux. #2536

to open a browser window on Linux. #2536 Increased SSO callback timeout to 180 seconds. #2533

Set permissions on TTY similar to OpenSSH. #2508

The lists of improvements and bug fixes above mention only the significant changes, please take a look at the complete list on Github for more.

Teleport 4.0 is backwards compatible with Teleport 3.2 and later. Follow the recommended upgrade procedure to upgrade to this version.

Note that due to substantial changes between Teleport 3.2 and 4.0, we recommend creating a backup of the backend datastore (DynamoDB, etcd, or dir) before upgrading a cluster to Teleport 4.0 to allow downgrades.

Teleport has always validated host certificates when a client connects to a server, however prior to Teleport 4.0, Teleport did not validate the host the user requests a connection to is in the list of principals on the certificate. To avoid issues during the upgrade, make sure the hosts you connect to have the appropriate address set in public_addr in teleport.yaml before upgrading.

This release of Teleport contains a bug fix.

Fixed a regression in role mapping between trusted clusters. #3252

This release of Teleport contains a bug fix and a feature.

Restore CreateWebSession method used by some integrations. #3076

method used by some integrations. #3076 Add Docker registry and Helm repository support to tsh login . #3045

This release of Teleport contains a bug fix.

Fixed issue with TLS certificate not included in identity exported by tctl auth sign . #3001

This release of Teleport contains a bug fix.

Fixed issue where Web UI could not connect to older nodes within a cluster. #2993

This release of Teleport contains two bug fixes.

Fixed issue where new versions of tsh could not connect to older clusters. #2969

could not connect to older clusters. #2969 Fixed trait encoding to be more robust. #2970

This release of Teleport contains a bug fix.

Fixed issue introduced in 3.2.8 that broke session recording when using the recording proxy. #2957

This release of Teleport contains multiple bug fixes.

Read cluster name from TELEPORT_SITE environment variable in tsh . #2675

environment variable in . #2675 Multiple improvements around logging in and saving tsh profiles. #2657

This release of Teleport contains a bug fix.

Fixed issue with --bind-addr implementation. #2650

This release of Teleport contains a new feature.

Added --bind-addr to force tsh to bind to a specific port during SSO login. #2620

This version brings support for Amazon's managed Kubernetes offering (EKS).

Starting with this release, Teleport proxy uses the impersonation API instead of the CSR API.

This release of Teleport contains a bug fix.

Fixed issue where Web UI could not connect to older nodes within a cluster. #2993

This release of Teleport contains two bug fixes.

Fixed issue where new versions of tsh could not connect to older clusters. #2969

could not connect to older clusters. #2969 Fixed trait encoding to be more robust. #2970

This release of Teleport contains a bug fix.

Fixed issue introduced in 3.1.10 that broke session recording when using the recording proxy. #2957

This release of Teleport contains a bug fix.

Fixed issue where SSO users TTL was set incorrectly. #2564

This release of Teleport contains a bug fix.

Fixed issue where tctl users ls output contained duplicates. #2569 #2107

This release of Teleport contains bug fixes, security fixes, and user experience improvements.

Use xdg-open instead of sensible-browser to open links on Linux. #2454

instead of to open links on Linux. #2454 Increased SSO callback timeout to 180 seconds. #2483

Improved Teleport error messages when it fails to start. #2525

Sort tsh ls output by node name. #2511

output by node name. #2511 Support different regions for S3 (sessions) and DynamoDB (audit log). #2007

Fixed syslog output even when Teleport is in debug mode. #2550

Fixed audit log naming conventions. #2388

Fixed issue where ~/.tsh/profile was deleted upon logout. #2546

was deleted upon logout. #2546 Fixed output of tctl get to be compatible with tctl create . #2479

to be compatible with . #2479 Fixed issue where multiple file upload with scp did not work correctly. #2094

did not work correctly. #2094 Correctly set permissions TTY. #2540

Mitigated scp issues when connected to malicious server #2539

Teleport 3.1.5 contains a bug fix and security fix.

Fixed issue where certificate authorities were not fetched during every login. #2526

Upgraded Go to 1.11.5 to mitigate CVE-2019-6486: CPU denial of service in P-521 and P-384 elliptic curve implementation.

Teleport 3.1.4 contains one new feature and two bug fixes.

Added support for GSuite as a SSO provider. #2455

Fixed issue where Kubernetes groups were not being passed to remote clusters. #2484

Fixed issue where the client was pulling incorrect CA for trusted clusters. #2487

Teleport 3.1.3 contains two security fixes.

Updated xterm.js to mitigate a RCE in xterm.js.

Mitigate potential timing attacks during bearer token authentication. #2482

Fixed x509: certificate signed by unknown authority error when connecting to DynamoDB within Gravitational publish Docker image. #2473

Teleport 3.1.2 contains a security fix. We strongly encourage anyone running Teleport 3.1.1 to upgrade.

Due to the flaw in internal RBAC verification logic, a compromised node, trusted cluster or authenticated non-privileged user can craft special request to Teleport's internal Auth Service API to gain access to the private key material of the cluster's internal certificate authorities and elevate their privileges to gain full administrative access to the Teleport cluster. This vulnerability only affects authenticated clients, there is no known way to exploit this vulnerability outside the cluster for unauthenticated clients.

Teleport 3.1.1 contains a security fix. We strongly encourage anyone running Teleport 3.1.0 to upgrade.

Upgraded Go to 1.11.4 to mitigate CVE-2018-16875: CPU denial of service in chain validation Go. For customers using the RHEL5.x compatible release of Teleport, we've backported this fix to Go 1.9.7, before releasing RHEL 5.x compatible binaries.

This is a major Teleport release with a focus on backwards compatibility, stability, and bug fixes. Some of the improvements:

Added support for regular expressions in RBAC label keys and values. #2161

Added support for configurable server side keepalives. #2334

Added support for some -o to improve OpenSSH interoperability. #2330

to improve OpenSSH interoperability. #2330 Added i386 binaries as well as binaries built with older version of Go to support legacy systems. #2277

Added SOCKS5 support to tsh . #1693

. #1693 Improved UX and security for nodes joining a cluster. #2294

Improved Kubernetes UX. #2291 #2258 #2304

Fixed bug that did not allow copy and paste of texts over 128 in the Web UI. #2313

Fixes issues with scp when using the Web UI. #2300

Teleport 3.0.5 contains a security fix.

Upgraded Go to 1.11.5 to mitigate CVE-2019-6486: CPU denial of service in P-521 and P-384 elliptic curve implementation.

Teleport 3.0.4 contains two security fixes.

Updated xterm.js to mitigate a RCE in xterm.js.

Mitigate potential timing attacks during bearer token authentication. #2482

Teleport 3.0.3 contains a security fix. We strongly encourage anyone running Teleport 3.0.2 to upgrade.

Due to the flaw in internal RBAC verification logic, a compromised node, trusted cluster or authenticated non-privileged user can craft special request to Teleport's internal Auth Service API to gain access to the private key material of the cluster's internal certificate authorities and elevate their privileges to gain full administrative access to the Teleport cluster. This vulnerability only affects authenticated clients, there is no known way to exploit this vulnerability outside the cluster for unauthenticated clients.

Teleport 3.0.2 contains a security fix. We strongly encourage anyone running Teleport 3.0.1 to upgrade.

Upgraded Go to 1.11.4 to mitigate CVE-2018-16875: CPU denial of service in chain validation Go. For customers using the RHEL5.x compatible release of Teleport, we've backported this fix to Go 1.9.7, before releasing RHEL 5.x compatible binaries.

This release of Teleport contains the following bug fix:

Fix regression that marked ADFS claims as invalid. #2293

This is a major Teleport release which introduces support for Kubernetes clusters. In addition to this new feature this release includes several usability and performance improvements listed below.

tsh login can retrieve and install certificates for both Kubernetes and SSH at the same time.

can retrieve and install certificates for both Kubernetes and SSH at the same time. Full audit log support for kubectl commands, including recording of the sessions if kubectl exec command was interactive.

commands, including recording of the sessions if command was interactive. Unified (AKA "single pane of glass") RBAC for both SSH and Kubernetes permissions.

Teleport administrators can now fine-tune the enabled ciphersuites #1999

Improved user experience linking trusted clusters together #1971

All Teleport components (proxy, auth and nodes) now support public_addr setting which allows them to be hosted behind NAT/Load Balancers. #1793

setting which allows them to be hosted behind NAT/Load Balancers. #1793 We have documented the previously undocumented monitoring endpoints #2103

The etcd back-end has been updated to implement 3.3+ protocol. See the upgrading notes below.

back-end has been updated to implement 3.3+ protocol. See the upgrading notes below. Listing nodes via tsh ls or the web UI no longer shows nodes that the currently logged in user has no access to. #1954

or the web UI no longer shows nodes that the currently logged in user has no access to. #1954 It is now possible to build tsh client on Windows. Note: only tsh login command is implemented. #1996.

client on Windows. Note: only command is implemented. #1996. -i flag to tsh login is now guarantees to be non-interactive. #2221

Removed the bogus error message "access denied to perform action create on user" #2132

scp implementation in "recording proxy" mode did not work correctly. #2176

implementation in "recording proxy" mode did not work correctly. #2176 Removed the limit of 8 trusted clusters with SSO. #2192

tsh ls now works correctly when executed on a remote/trusted cluster #2204

The lists of improvements and bug fixes above mention only the significant changes, please take a look at the complete list on Github for more.

Follow the recommended upgrade procedure to upgrade to this version.

WARNING: if you are using Teleport with the etcd back-end, make sure your etcd version is 3.3 or newer prior to upgrading to Teleport 3.0.

Teleport 2.7.9 contains a security fix.

Upgraded Go to 1.11.5 to mitigate CVE-2019-6486: CPU denial of service in P-521 and P-384 elliptic curve implementation.

Teleport 2.7.8 contains two security fixes.

Updated xterm.js to mitigate a RCE in xterm.js.

Mitigate potential timing attacks during bearer token authentication. #2482

Teleport 2.7.7 contains two security fixes. We strongly encourage anyone running Teleport 2.7.6 to upgrade.

Due to the flaw in internal RBAC verification logic, a compromised node, trusted cluster or authenticated non-privileged user can craft special request to Teleport's internal Auth Service API to gain access to the private key material of the cluster's internal certificate authorities and elevate their privileges to gain full administrative access to the Teleport cluster. This vulnerability only affects authenticated clients, there is no known way to exploit this vulnerability outside the cluster for unauthenticated clients.

Upgraded Go to 1.11.4 to mitigate CVE-2018-16875: CPU denial of service in chain validation Go.

This release of Teleport contains the following bug fix:

Fix regression that marked ADFS claims as invalid. #2293

This release of Teleport contains the following bug fix:

Teleport Auth Service instances do not delete temporary files named /tmp/multipart- #2250

This release of Teleport focuses on bugfixes.

Fixed issues with client_idle_timeout . #2166

. #2166 Added support for scalar and list values for node_labels in roles. #2136

in roles. #2136 Improved font support on Ubuntu.

This release of Teleport focuses on bugfixes.

Fixed issue that cause failed executing request: user agent missing missing error when upgrading from 2.6.

This release of Teleport focuses on bugfixes.

Fixed issue in Teleport 2.7.2 where rollback to Go 1.9.7 was not complete for linux-amd64 binaries.

This release of Teleport focuses on bugfixes.

Rollback to Go 1.9.7 for users with custom CA running into x509: certificate signed by unknown authority .

The primary goal of 2.7.0 release was to address the community feedback and improve the performance and flexibility when running Teleport clusters with large number of nodes.