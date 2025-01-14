Cluster Administration Guides
The guides in this section show you the fundamentals of setting up and running a
Teleport cluster. You will learn how to run the
teleport daemon, manage users
and resources, and troubleshoot any issues that arise.
If you already understand how to set up a Teleport cluster, consult the Operations section so you can start conducting periodic cluster maintenance tasks.
Run Teleport
- Teleport Daemon: Set up Teleport as a daemon on Linux with systemd.
- Run Teleport with Self-Signed Certificates: Set up Teleport in a local environment without configuring TLS certificates.
Manage users and resources
- Trusted Clusters: Connect multiple Teleport clusters using trusted clusters.
- Labels: Manage resource metadata with labels.
- Local Users: Manage local user accounts.
Troubleshoot issues
- Troubleshooting: Collect metrics and diagnostic information from Teleport.
- Uninstall Teleport: Uninstall Teleport from your system.