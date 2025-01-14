Version: 17.x

Cluster Administration Guides

The guides in this section show you the fundamentals of setting up and running a Teleport cluster. You will learn how to run the teleport daemon, manage users and resources, and troubleshoot any issues that arise.

If you already understand how to set up a Teleport cluster, consult the Operations section so you can start conducting periodic cluster maintenance tasks.

Teleport Daemon: Set up Teleport as a daemon on Linux with systemd.

Run Teleport with Self-Signed Certificates: Set up Teleport in a local environment without configuring TLS certificates.

Trusted Clusters: Connect multiple Teleport clusters using trusted clusters.

Labels: Manage resource metadata with labels.

Local Users: Manage local user accounts.