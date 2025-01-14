Machine ID v16 Upgrade Guide
Teleport 16.0 introduces a number of changes to Machine ID. These changes may require action on your part if you use Machine ID with OpenSSH or OpenSSH-based clients (e.g. Ansible).
This guide explains how to migrate your Teleport 16.0 cluster for continued Machine ID support.
Changes OpenSSH support and the
tbot proxy ssh command
When using Machine ID with an OpenSSH client, an
ssh_config is generated and
used to configure the OpenSSH client.
Within the
ssh_config, the
ProxyCommand directive specifies a special
command to be used to connect to the target host.
Historically, this command would be
tbot proxy ssh.
We have now introduced a new command:
tbot ssh-proxy-command. This has
a number of benefits:
tshis no longer required to be installed on the machine.
- The amount of CPU and memory used during a connection is significantly reduced.
- The time taken to establish a connection is significantly reduced.
This command was introduced in a Teleport 15 release, and from Teleport 16.0
will become used by default in the generated
ssh_config. From Teleport 17.0,
the
tbot proxy ssh command will no longer be supported and will be removed.
Actions required
If you are using Machine ID with OpenSSH or OpenSSH based clients, you may need to take action.
Using the default
ssh_config
If you are using the default generated
ssh_config, then no explicit action
on your behalf should be necessary. From 16.0, the new command will be
automatically used.
We do recommend that you perform a test-run when updating to ensure that
everything is working as expected. You can revert to the old behaviour by
setting the
TBOT_SSH_CONFIG_PROXY_COMMAND_MODE environment variable to
legacy in the environment in which you are running
tbot:
export TBOT_SSH_CONFIG_PROXY_COMMAND_MODE=legacytbot start -c config.yaml
Using a modified
ssh_config
If you have modified the
ssh_config and therefore do not use the default
ssh_config generated by
tbot, then you will need to manually update the
file. You must do this before 17.0, but we recommend doing this in 16.0 to
benefit from the performance improvements.
To update your modified
ssh_config, we recommend running an instance of
tbot
as you would usually configure it. This will generate a new
ssh_config.
Carefully inspect the
ProxyCommand directive, and copy the new command to
your modified
ssh_config.
You can find a full list of the parameters available for the
tbot ssh-proxy-command on the
CLI reference page.