Dynamic app registration allows Teleport administrators to register new apps (or update/unregister existing ones) without having to update the static configuration files read by Teleport Application Service instances.

Application Service instances periodically query the Teleport Auth Service for app resources, each of which includes the information that the Application Service needs to proxy an application.

Dynamic registration is useful for managing pools of Application Service instances. And behind the scenes, the Teleport Discovery Service uses dynamic registration to register Kubernetes applications.

In order to interact with dynamically registered applications, a user must have a Teleport role with permissions to manage app resources.

In the following example, a role allows a user to perform all possible operations against app resources:

allow: rules: - resources: - app verbs: [ list , create , read , update , delete ]

To enable dynamic registration, include a resources section in your Application Service configuration with a list of resource label selectors you'd like this service to monitor for registering:

app_service: enabled: "yes" resources: - labels: "*" : "*"

You can use a wildcard selector to register all dynamic app resources in the cluster on the Application Service or provide a specific set of labels for a subset:

resources: - labels: "env": "prod" - labels: "env": "test"

Configure Teleport to proxy an application dynamically by creating an app resource. The following example configures Teleport to proxy the application called example at localhost:4321 , making it available at the public address test.example.com :

kind: app version: v3 metadata: name: example description: "Example app" labels: env: test spec: uri: http://localhost:4321 public_addr: test.example.com

See the full app resource spec reference.

The user creating the dynamic registration needs to have a role with access to the application labels and the app resource. In this example role the user can only create and maintain application services labeled env: test .

kind: role metadata: name: dynamicappregexample spec: allow: app_labels: env: test rules: - resources: - app verbs: - list - create - read - update - delete version: v5

To create an application resource, run:

Self-Hosted

Teleport Enterprise Cloud tsh login --proxy=teleport.example.com --user=myuser tctl create app.yaml tsh login --proxy=mytenant.teleport.sh --user=myuser tctl create app.yaml

After the resource has been created, it will appear among the list of available apps (in tsh apps ls or UI) as long as at least one Application Service instance picks it up according to its label selectors.

To update an existing application resource, run:

tctl create -f app.yaml

If the updated resource's labels no longer match a particular app agent, it will unregister and stop proxying it.

To delete an application resource, run: