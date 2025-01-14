Database Access with Oracle
Teleport can provide secure access to Oracle via the Teleport Database Service. This allows for fine-grained access control through the Teleport RBAC system.
The Teleport Database Service proxies traffic from database clients to self-hosted databases in your infrastructure. Teleport maintains a certificate authority (CA) for database clients. You configure your database to trust the Teleport database client CA, and the Teleport Database Service presents certificates signed by this CA when proxying user traffic. With this setup, there is no need to store long-lived credentials for self-hosted databases.
Meanwhile, the Teleport Database Service verifies self-hosted databases by checking their TLS certificates against either the Teleport database CA or a custom CA used with the database.
In this guide, you will:
- Configure your Oracle database for Teleport access.
- Add the database to your Teleport cluster.
- Connect to the database via Teleport.
How it works
The Teleport Database Service authenticates to your self-hosted Oracle database using mutual TLS. Oracle trusts the Teleport certificate authority for database clients, and presents a certificate signed by either the Teleport database CA or a custom CA. When a user initiates a database session, the Teleport Database Service presents a certificate signed by Teleport. The authenticated connection then proxies client traffic from the user.
- Teleport Enterprise
- Teleport Enterprise Cloud
Prerequisites
-
A running Teleport Enterprise cluster version 17.3.3 or above. If you want to get started with Teleport, sign up for a free trial.
-
The
tctladmin tool and
tshclient tool.
Visit Installation for instructions on downloading
tctland
tsh.
- Self-hosted Oracle server instance 18c or later.
- The
sqlclOracle client installed and added to your system's
PATHenvironment variable or any GUI client that supports JDBC Oracle thin client.
- Optional: a certificate authority that issues certificates for your self-hosted database.
Step 1/6. Create a Teleport token and user
The Database Service requires a valid join token to join your Teleport cluster.
Run the following
tctl command and save the token output in
/tmp/token
on the server that will run the Database Service:
tctl tokens add --type=db --format=textabcd123-insecure-do-not-use-this
To modify an existing user to provide access to the Database Service, see Database Access Controls
Create a local Teleport user with the built-in
access and
requester roles:
tctl users add \ --roles=access,requester \ --db-users=\* \ --db-names=\* \ alice
|Flag
|Description
--roles
|List of roles to assign to the user. The builtin
access role allows them to connect to any database server registered with Teleport.
--db-users
|List of database usernames the user will be allowed to use when connecting to the databases. A wildcard allows any user.
--db-names
|List of logical databases (aka schemas) the user will be allowed to connect to within a database server. A wildcard allows any database.
Database names are only enforced for PostgreSQL and MongoDB databases.
For more detailed information about database access controls and how to restrict access see RBAC documentation.
Step 2/6. Create a certificate/key pair and Teleport Oracle Wallet
Teleport uses mutual TLS authentication with self-hosted databases. These databases must be configured with Teleport's certificate authority to be able to verify client certificates. They also need a certificate/key pair that Teleport can verify.
To use issue certificates from your workstation with
tctl, your Teleport user
must be allowed to impersonate the system role
Db.
Include the following
allow rule in in your Teleport user's role:
allow:
impersonate:
users: ["Db"]
roles: ["Db"]
Follow the instructions below to generate TLS credentials for your database.
Export Teleport's certificate authority and a generated certificate/key pair
for host db.example.com with a 3-month validity period.tctl auth sign --format=oracle --host=db.example.com --out=server --ttl=2190h
In this example,
db.example.com is the hostname where the Teleport Database
Service can reach the Oracle server.
We recommend using a shorter TTL, but keep mind that you'll need to update the database server certificate before it expires to not lose the ability to connect. Pick the TTL value that best fits your use-case.
If
tctl finds the Orapki tool in your local environment, the
tctl auth sign --format=oracle --host=db.example.com --out=server --ttl=2190h command will produce an Oracle Wallet and
instructions how to configure the Oracle TCPS listener with Teleport Oracle Wallet. Otherwise the
tctl auth sign --format=oracle command will produce a
p12 certificate and instructions on how to create an Oracle Wallet on your Oracle Database instance.
If your Oracle database presents TLS credentials signed by an existing certificate authority, take the following steps instead:
-
Export a Teleport CA certificate for Oracle to authenticate traffic from the Teleport Database Service. Run the following command on your workstation:tctl auth export --type=db-client --auth-server=example.teleport.sh:443 > server.ca-client.crt
-
Move
server.ca-client.crtto a directory in your Oracle server you will use for your Oracle wallet.
-
Issue a key and certificate in PKCS12 format for the Oracle server and move the resulting P12 file to
server.p12in your Oracle wallet directory.
-
Use the
orapkitool on your Oracle server to set up an Oracle wallet:
Assign this to your passwordPKCS12_PASS=""WALLET_DIR="/path/to/oracleWalletDir"orapki wallet create -wallet "$WALLET_DIR" -auto_login_onlyorapki wallet import_pkcs12 -wallet "$WALLET_DIR" -auto_login_only -pkcs12file server.p12 -pkcs12pwd ${PKCS12_PASS?}orapki wallet add -wallet "$WALLET_DIR" -trusted_cert -auto_login_only -cert server.ca-client.crt
If copying these files to your Oracle server, ensure the cert file permissions are readable by the
oracle user.
Step 3/6. Configure Oracle Database
In order to enable the Teleport Oracle integration you will need to configure the TCPS Oracle listener and use the Teleport Oracle Wallet created in the previous step.
Align your
listener.ora Oracle configuration file and add the following entries:
LISTENER =
(DESCRIPTION_LIST =
(DESCRIPTION =
(ADDRESS = (PROTOCOL = TCPS)(HOST = 0.0.0.0)(PORT = 2484))
)
)
WALLET_LOCATION = (SOURCE = (METHOD = FILE)(METHOD_DATA = (DIRECTORY = /path/to/oracleWalletDir)))
SSL_CLIENT_AUTHENTICATION = TRUE
Additionally, you will need to extend your
sqlnet.ora Oracle configuration:
WALLET_LOCATION = (SOURCE = (METHOD = FILE)(METHOD_DATA = (DIRECTORY = /path/to/oracleWalletDir)))
SSL_CLIENT_AUTHENTICATION = TRUE
SQLNET.AUTHENTICATION_SERVICES = (TCPS)
You will need to reload Oracle Listener
lsnrctl reload after updating the
listener.ora configuration file.
Additionally, your Oracle Database user accounts must be configured to require a valid client certificate. If you're creating a new user:
CREATE USER alice IDENTIFIED EXTERNALLY AS 'CN=alice';
GRANT CREATE SESSION TO alice;
Step 4/6. Configure and Start the Database Service
Install and configure Teleport where you will run the Teleport Database Service:
- Linux Server
- Kubernetes Cluster
Use the appropriate commands for your environment to install your package:
- Enterprise
- Enterprise Cloud
The easiest installation method, for Teleport versions 17.3 and above, is the cluster install script. It will use the best version, edition, and installation mode for your cluster.
-
Assign teleport.example.com:443 to your Teleport cluster hostname. This should contain you cluster hostname and port, but not the scheme (https://).
-
Run your cluster's install script:curl "https://example.teleport.sh:443/scripts/install.sh" | sudo bash
The other installation methods are:
- Debian 9+/Ubuntu 16.04+ (apt)
- Amazon Linux 2/RHEL 7 (yum)
- Amazon Linux 2/RHEL 7 (zypper)
- Amazon Linux 2023/RHEL 8+ (dnf)
- SLES 12 SP5+ and 15 SP5+ (zypper)
- Tarball
sudo mkdir -p /etc/apt/keyrings
Download Teleport's PGP public keysudo curl https://apt.releases.teleport.dev/gpg \-o /etc/apt/keyrings/teleport-archive-keyring.asc
Source variables about OS versionsource /etc/os-release
Add the Teleport APT repository for v17. You'll need to update this
file for each major release of Teleport.echo "deb [signed-by=/etc/apt/keyrings/teleport-archive-keyring.asc] \https://apt.releases.teleport.dev/${ID?} ${VERSION_CODENAME?} stable/v17" \| sudo tee /etc/apt/sources.list.d/teleport.list > /dev/nullsudo apt-get updatesudo apt-get install teleport-ent
For FedRAMP/FIPS-compliant installations, install the
teleport-ent-fips package instead:
sudo apt-get install teleport-ent-fips
Source variables about OS versionsource /etc/os-release
Add the Teleport YUM repository for v17. You'll need to update this
file for each major release of Teleport.
First, get the major version from $VERSION_ID so this fetches the correct
package version.VERSION_ID=$(echo $VERSION_ID | grep -Eo "^[0-9]+")sudo yum install -y yum-utilssudo yum-config-manager --add-repo "$(rpm --eval "https://yum.releases.teleport.dev/$ID/$VERSION_ID/Teleport/%{_arch}/stable/v17/teleport.repo")"sudo yum install teleport-ent
Tip: Add /usr/local/bin to path used by sudo (so 'sudo tctl users add' will work as per the docs)
echo "Defaults secure_path = /sbin:/bin:/usr/sbin:/usr/bin:/usr/local/bin" > /etc/sudoers.d/secure_path
For FedRAMP/FIPS-compliant installations, install the
teleport-ent-fips package instead:
sudo yum install teleport-ent-fips
Source variables about OS versionsource /etc/os-release
Add the Teleport Zypper repository for v17. You'll need to update this
file for each major release of Teleport.
First, get the OS major version from $VERSION_ID so this fetches the correct
package version.VERSION_ID=$(echo $VERSION_ID | grep -Eo "^[0-9]+")
Use zypper to add the teleport RPM reposudo zypper addrepo --refresh --repo $(rpm --eval "https://zypper.releases.teleport.dev/$ID/$VERSION_ID/Teleport/%{_arch}/stable/cloud/teleport-zypper.repo")sudo yum install teleport-ent
Tip: Add /usr/local/bin to path used by sudo (so 'sudo tctl users add' will work as per the docs)
echo "Defaults secure_path = /sbin:/bin:/usr/sbin:/usr/bin:/usr/local/bin" > /etc/sudoers.d/secure_path
For FedRAMP/FIPS-compliant installations, install the
teleport-ent-fips package instead:
sudo yum install teleport-ent-fips
Source variables about OS versionsource /etc/os-release
Add the Teleport YUM repository for v17. You'll need to update this
file for each major release of Teleport.
First, get the major version from $VERSION_ID so this fetches the correct
package version.VERSION_ID=$(echo $VERSION_ID | grep -Eo "^[0-9]+")
Use the dnf config manager plugin to add the teleport RPM reposudo dnf config-manager --add-repo "$(rpm --eval "https://yum.releases.teleport.dev/$ID/$VERSION_ID/Teleport/%{_arch}/stable/v17/teleport.repo")"
Install teleportsudo dnf install teleport-ent
Tip: Add /usr/local/bin to path used by sudo (so 'sudo tctl users add' will work as per the docs)
echo "Defaults secure_path = /sbin:/bin:/usr/sbin:/usr/bin:/usr/local/bin" > /etc/sudoers.d/secure_path
For FedRAMP/FIPS-compliant installations, install the
teleport-ent-fips package instead:
sudo dnf install teleport-ent-fips
Source variables about OS versionsource /etc/os-release
Add the Teleport Zypper repository.
First, get the OS major version from $VERSION_ID so this fetches the correct
package version.VERSION_ID=$(echo $VERSION_ID | grep -Eo "^[0-9]+")
Use Zypper to add the teleport RPM reposudo zypper addrepo --refresh --repo $(rpm --eval "https://zypper.releases.teleport.dev/$ID/$VERSION_ID/Teleport/%{_arch}/stable/v17/teleport-zypper.repo")
Install teleportsudo zypper install teleport-ent
For FedRAMP/FIPS-compliant installations, install the
teleport-ent-fips package instead:
sudo zypper install teleport-ent-fips
In the example commands below, update
$SYSTEM_ARCH with the appropriate
value (
amd64,
arm64, or
arm). All example commands using this variable
will update after one is filled out.
curl https://cdn.teleport.dev/teleport-ent-v17.3.3-linux-$SYSTEM_ARCH-bin.tar.gz.sha256
<checksum> <filename>curl -O https://cdn.teleport.dev/teleport-ent-v17.3.3-linux-$SYSTEM_ARCH-bin.tar.gzshasum -a 256 teleport-ent-v17.3.3-linux-$SYSTEM_ARCH-bin.tar.gz
Verify that the checksums matchtar -xvf teleport-ent-v17.3.3-linux-$SYSTEM_ARCH-bin.tar.gzcd teleport-entsudo ./install
For FedRAMP/FIPS-compliant installations of Teleport Enterprise, package URLs will be slightly different:
curl https://cdn.teleport.dev/teleport-ent-v17.3.3-linux-$SYSTEM_ARCH-fips-bin.tar.gz.sha256
<checksum> <filename>curl -O https://cdn.teleport.dev/teleport-ent-v17.3.3-linux-$SYSTEM_ARCH-fips-bin.tar.gzshasum -a 256 teleport-ent-v17.3.3-linux-$SYSTEM_ARCH-fips-bin.tar.gz
Verify that the checksums matchtar -xvf teleport-ent-v17.3.3-linux-$SYSTEM_ARCH-fips-bin.tar.gzcd teleport-entsudo ./install
- Debian 9+/Ubuntu 16.04+ (apt)
- Amazon Linux 2/RHEL 7/CentOS 7 (yum)
- Amazon Linux 2023/RHEL 8+ (dnf)
- SLES 12 SP5+ and 15 SP5+ (zypper)
Add the Teleport repository to your repository list:
sudo mkdir -p /etc/apt/keyrings
Download Teleport's PGP public keysudo curl https://apt.releases.teleport.dev/gpg \-o /etc/apt/keyrings/teleport-archive-keyring.asc
Source variables about OS versionsource /etc/os-release
Add the Teleport APT repository for cloud.echo "deb [signed-by=/etc/apt/keyrings/teleport-archive-keyring.asc] \https://apt.releases.teleport.dev/${ID?} ${VERSION_CODENAME?} stable/cloud" \| sudo tee /etc/apt/sources.list.d/teleport.list > /dev/null
Provide your Teleport domain to query the latest compatible Teleport versionexport TELEPORT_DOMAIN=example.teleport.comexport TELEPORT_VERSION="$(curl https://$TELEPORT_DOMAIN/v1/webapi/automaticupgrades/channel/default/version | sed 's/v//')"
Update the repo and install Teleport and the Teleport updatersudo apt-get updatesudo apt-get install "teleport-ent=$TELEPORT_VERSION" teleport-ent-updater
Source variables about OS versionsource /etc/os-release
Add the Teleport YUM repository for cloud.
First, get the OS major version from $VERSION_ID so this fetches the correct
package version.VERSION_ID=$(echo $VERSION_ID | grep -Eo "^[0-9]+")sudo yum install -y yum-utilssudo yum-config-manager --add-repo "$(rpm --eval "https://yum.releases.teleport.dev/$ID/$VERSION_ID/Teleport/%{_arch}/stable/cloud/teleport-yum.repo")"
Provide your Teleport domain to query the latest compatible Teleport versionexport TELEPORT_DOMAIN=example.teleport.comexport TELEPORT_VERSION="$(curl https://$TELEPORT_DOMAIN/v1/webapi/automaticupgrades/channel/default/version | sed 's/v//')"
Install Teleport and the Teleport updatersudo yum install "teleport-ent-$TELEPORT_VERSION" teleport-ent-updater
Source variables about OS versionsource /etc/os-release
Add the Teleport YUM repository for cloud.
First, get the OS major version from $VERSION_ID so this fetches the correct
package version.VERSION_ID=$(echo $VERSION_ID | grep -Eo "^[0-9]+")
Use the dnf config manager plugin to add the teleport RPM reposudo dnf config-manager --add-repo "$(rpm --eval "https://yum.releases.teleport.dev/$ID/$VERSION_ID/Teleport/%{_arch}/stable/cloud/teleport-yum.repo")"
Provide your Teleport domain to query the latest compatible Teleport versionexport TELEPORT_DOMAIN=example.teleport.comexport TELEPORT_VERSION="$(curl https://$TELEPORT_DOMAIN/v1/webapi/automaticupgrades/channel/default/version | sed 's/v//')"
Install Teleport and the Teleport updatersudo dnf install "teleport-ent-$TELEPORT_VERSION" teleport-ent-updater
Source variables about OS versionsource /etc/os-release
Add the Teleport Zypper repository for cloud.
First, get the OS major version from $VERSION_ID so this fetches the correct
package version.VERSION_ID=$(echo $VERSION_ID | grep -Eo "^[0-9]+")
Use Zypper to add the teleport RPM reposudo zypper addrepo --refresh --repo $(rpm --eval "https://zypper.releases.teleport.dev/$ID/$VERSION_ID/Teleport/%{_arch}/stable/cloud/teleport-zypper.repo")
Provide your Teleport domain to query the latest compatible Teleport versionexport TELEPORT_DOMAIN=example.teleport.comexport TELEPORT_VERSION="$(curl https://$TELEPORT_DOMAIN/v1/webapi/automaticupgrades/channel/default/version | sed 's/v//')"
Install Teleport and the Teleport updatersudo zypper install "teleport-ent-$TELEPORT_VERSION" teleport-ent-updater
Details
Is my Teleport instance compatible with Teleport Enterprise Cloud?
Before installing a
teleport binary with a version besides v17,
read our compatibility rules to ensure that the binary is compatible with
Teleport Enterprise Cloud.
Teleport uses Semantic Versioning. Version numbers
include a major version, minor version, and patch version, separated by dots.
When running multiple
teleport binaries within a cluster, the following rules
apply:
- Patch and minor versions are always compatible, for example, any 8.0.1 component will work with any 8.0.3 component and any 8.1.0 component will work with any 8.3.0 component.
- Servers support clients that are one major version behind, but do not support
clients that are on a newer major version. For example, an 8.x.x Proxy Service
instance is compatible with 7.x.x agents and 7.x.x
tsh, but we don't guarantee that a 9.x.x agent will work with an 8.x.x Proxy Service instance. This also means you must not attempt to upgrade from 6.x.x straight to 8.x.x. You must upgrade to 7.x.x first.
- Proxy Service instances and agents do not support Auth Service instances that
are on an older major version, and will fail to connect to older Auth Service
instances by default. You can override version checks by passing
--skip-version-checkwhen starting agents and Proxy Service instances.
On the host where you will run the Teleport Database Service, start Teleport with the appropriate configuration.
Note that a single Teleport process can run multiple different services, for
example multiple Database Service agents as well as the SSH Service or Application
Service. The step below will overwrite an existing configuration file, so if
you're running multiple services add
--output=stdout to print the config in
your terminal, and manually adjust
/etc/teleport.yaml.
Run the following command to generate a configuration file at
/etc/teleport.yaml for the Database Service. Update
example.teleport.sh to use the host and port of the Teleport Proxy
Service:
sudo teleport db configure create \ -o file \ --token=/tmp/token \ --proxy=example.teleport.sh:443 \ --name=oracle \ --protocol=oracle \ --uri=oracle.example.com:2484 \ --labels=env=dev
To configure the Teleport Database Service to trust a custom CA:
-
Export a CA certificate for the custom CA and make it available at
/var/lib/teleport/db.caon the Teleport Database Service host.
-
Run a variation of the command above that uses the
--ca-cert-fileflag. This configures the Teleport Database Service to use the CA certificate at
db.cato verify traffic from the database:sudo teleport db configure create \ -o file \ --token=/tmp/token \ --proxy=example.teleport.sh:443 \ --name=oracle \ --protocol=oracle \ --uri=oracle.example.com:2484 \ --ca-cert-file="/var/lib/teleport/db.ca" \ --labels=env=dev
If your database servers use certificates that are signed by a public CA such
as ComodoCA or DigiCert, you can use the
trust_system_cert_pool option
without exporting the CA:
sudo teleport db configure create \ -o file \ --token=/tmp/token \ --proxy=example.teleport.sh:443 \ --name=oracle \ --protocol=oracle \ --uri=oracle.example.com:2484 \ --trust_system_cert_pool \ --labels=env=dev
Configure the Teleport Database Service to start automatically when the host boots up by creating a systemd service for it. The instructions depend on how you installed the Teleport Database Service.
- Package Manager
- TAR Archive
On the host where you will run the Teleport Database Service, enable and start Teleport:
sudo systemctl enable teleportsudo systemctl start teleport
On the host where you will run the Teleport Database Service, create a systemd service configuration for Teleport, enable the Teleport service, and start Teleport:
sudo teleport install systemd -o /etc/systemd/system/teleport.servicesudo systemctl enable teleportsudo systemctl start teleport
You can check the status of the Teleport Database Service with
systemctl status teleport
and view its logs with
journalctl -fu teleport.
Teleport provides Helm charts for installing the Teleport Database Service in Kubernetes Clusters.
Set up the Teleport Helm repository.
Allow Helm to install charts that are hosted in the Teleport Helm repository:
helm repo add teleport https://charts.releases.teleport.dev
Update the cache of charts from the remote repository so you can upgrade to all available releases:
helm repo update
Install a Teleport Agent into your Kubernetes Cluster with the Teleport Database Service configuration.
Create a file called
values.yaml with the following content. Update example.teleport.sh to use the host and port of the Teleport Proxy
Service and JOIN_TOKEN to the join token you created earlier:
roles: db
proxyAddr: example.teleport.sh
# Set to false if using Teleport Community Edition
enterprise: true
authToken: "JOIN_TOKEN"
databases:
- name: oracle
uri: oracle.example.com:2484
protocol: oracle
static_labels:
env: dev
To configure the Teleport Database Service to trust a custom CA:
-
Export a CA certificate for the custom CA and make it available at
db.caon your workstation.
-
Create a secret containing the database CA certificate in the same namespace as Teleport using the following command:kubectl create secret generic db-ca --from-file=ca.pem=/path/to/db.ca
-
Add the following to
values.yaml:
roles: db proxyAddr: example.teleport.sh # Set to false if using Teleport Community Edition enterprise: true authToken: JOIN_TOKEN databases: - name: oracle uri: oracle.example.com:2484 protocol: oracle + tls: + ca_cert_file: "/etc/teleport-tls-db/db-ca/ca.pem" static_labels: env: dev + extraVolumes: + - name: db-ca + secret: + secretName: db-ca + extraVolumeMounts: + - name: db-ca + mountPath: /etc/teleport-tls-db/db-ca + readOnly: true
-
Install the chart:helm install teleport-kube-agent teleport/teleport-kube-agent \ --create-namespace \ --namespace teleport-agent \ --version 17.3.3 \ -f values.yaml
-
Make sure that the Teleport Agent pod is running. You should see one
teleport-kube-agentpod with a single ready container:kubectl -n teleport-agent get podsNAME READY STATUS RESTARTS AGEteleport-kube-agent-0 1/1 Running 0 32s
A single Teleport process can run multiple services, for example multiple Database Service instances as well as other services such the SSH Service or Application Service.
Step 5/6. (Optional) Configure Teleport to pull audit logs from Oracle Audit Trail
Teleport can pull audit logs from Oracle Audit Trail. In order to enable this feature, you will need to configure Oracle Audit Trail and create a dedicated Teleport user that will be used to fetch audit events from Oracle Audit Trail.
Create an internal Oracle
teleport user that will fetch
audit events from Oracle Audit Trail:
CREATE USER teleport IDENTIFIED EXTERNALLY AS 'CN=teleport';
GRANT CREATE SESSION TO teleport;
GRANT SELECT ON dba_audit_trail TO teleport;
GRANT SELECT ON V_$SESSION TO teleport;
Enable the table in Oracle Audit Trail:
ALTER system SET audit_trail=db,extended scope=spfile;
Restart your Oracle instance to propagate audit trail changes.
Enable Oracle auditing for the
alice user:
AUDIT ALL STATEMENTS by alice BY access;
You must enable auditing for each Teleport user that will be used to connect to Oracle. Additionally you can create a different audit policy for each user.
Edit the Database Service configuration you created earlier pull audit logs from Oracle Audit Trail:
db_service:
enabled: "yes"
databases:
- name: "oracle"
protocol: "oracle"
uri: oracle.example.com:2484"
oracle:
audit_user: "teleport"
Teleport doesn't clean up audit trail events from Oracle Audit Trail. Make sure to configure an Oracle Audit Trail cleanup policy to avoid running out of disk space.
Step 6/6. Connect
Once the Database Service has joined the cluster, log in to see the available databases:
tsh login --proxy=example.teleport.sh --user=alicetsh db ls
Name Description Allowed Users Labels Connect
------ -------------- ------------- ------- -------
oracle Oracle Example [*] env=dev
Connect to the database:
tsh db connect --db-user=alice --db-name=XE oracle
SQLcl: Release 22.4 Production on Fri Mar 31 20:48:02 2023
Copyright (c) 1982, 2023, Oracle. All rights reserved.
Connected to:
Oracle Database 21c Express Edition Release 21.0.0.0.0 - Production
Version 21.3.0.0.0
SQL>
To log out of the database and remove credentials:
Remove credentials for a particular database instance.tsh db logout oracle
Remove credentials for all database instances.tsh db logout
Next steps
- Learn how to restrict access to certain users and databases.
- View the High Availability (HA) guide.
- Take a look at the YAML configuration reference.
- See the full CLI reference.
- Learn more about
sqlnet.oraand
listener.oraconfiguration from the Parameters for the sqlnet.ora File and Oracle Net Listener Parameters in the listener.ora File Oracle documentation.
- Oracle Audit Trail