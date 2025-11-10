Skip to main content
Version: 18.x

Access Infrastructure using tbot

Report an issue with this page

These guides cover how to configure a deployed tbot instance to produce credentials that can be used for machine to machine access to different Teleport resources.

It is a pre-requisite of these guides that Machine & Workload Identity has been configured for your platform, see the Deploy Machine & Workload Identity guides for information on how to do so.

Resource Access

  • SSH servers: How to use Machine & Workload Identity to access servers via SSH.
  • Kubernetes clusters: How to use Machine & Workload Identity to access Kubernetes clusters.
  • Databases: How to use Machine & Workload Identity to access database servers.
  • Applications: How to use Machine & Workload Identity to access applications.
  • MCP servers: How to use Machine & Workload Identity to access MCP servers.

Specific Tools

  • tctl: How to use Machine & Workload Identity with tctl to manage your Teleport configuration.
  • Teleport Terraform provider: How to use Machine & Workload Identity with the Teleport Terraform provider to manage your Teleport configuration as IaC.
  • Ansible: How to use Machine & Workload Identity with Ansible.
  • Ansible AWX: How to use Machine & Workload Identity with Ansible AWX or Ansible Automation Platform.
  • Argo CD: How to use Machine & Workload Identity to enable Argo CD to connect to external Kubernetes clusters.
  • SPIFFE: How to use Machine & Workload Identity to issue SPIFFE certificates.