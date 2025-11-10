Access Infrastructure using tbot
These guides cover how to configure a deployed
tbot instance to produce
credentials that can be used for machine to machine access to different Teleport
resources.
It is a pre-requisite of these guides that Machine & Workload Identity has been configured for your platform, see the Deploy Machine & Workload Identity guides for information on how to do so.
Resource Access
- SSH servers: How to use Machine & Workload Identity to access servers via SSH.
- Kubernetes clusters: How to use Machine & Workload Identity to access Kubernetes clusters.
- Databases: How to use Machine & Workload Identity to access database servers.
- Applications: How to use Machine & Workload Identity to access applications.
- MCP servers: How to use Machine & Workload Identity to access MCP servers.
Specific Tools
- tctl: How to use Machine & Workload Identity with
tctlto manage your Teleport configuration.
- Teleport Terraform provider: How to use Machine & Workload Identity with the Teleport Terraform provider to manage your Teleport configuration as IaC.
- Ansible: How to use Machine & Workload Identity with Ansible.
- Ansible AWX: How to use Machine & Workload Identity with Ansible AWX or Ansible Automation Platform.
- Argo CD: How to use Machine & Workload Identity to enable Argo CD to connect to external Kubernetes clusters.
- SPIFFE: How to use Machine & Workload Identity to issue SPIFFE certificates.