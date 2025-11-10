Access Infrastructure using tbot

Version: 18.x

These guides cover how to configure a deployed tbot instance to produce credentials that can be used for machine to machine access to different Teleport resources.

It is a pre-requisite of these guides that Machine & Workload Identity has been configured for your platform, see the Deploy Machine & Workload Identity guides for information on how to do so.

SSH servers: How to use Machine & Workload Identity to access servers via SSH.

Kubernetes clusters: How to use Machine & Workload Identity to access Kubernetes clusters.

Databases: How to use Machine & Workload Identity to access database servers.

Applications: How to use Machine & Workload Identity to access applications.

MCP servers: How to use Machine & Workload Identity to access MCP servers.