Skip to main content

Teleport Agentic Identity Framework

Report an Issue

Teleport Agentic Identity Framework

Design and reference implementation for the secure deployment of agents on infrastructure.

Use cases and solutions with built-in security invariants, observability, and governance. Integrate security into agentic systems from the initial design phase.

Teleport Agentic Identity Framework

Deploy agents safely across infrastructure

  • Give each agent a strong identity, from ephemeral to long-standing workloads
  • Enforce least-privileged access to services, databases, and infrastructure
  • Maintain audit trails for agent actions

Govern MCP-based access

  • Secure agent calls to tools via MCP proxy with authorization and visibility
  • Discover and track MCP servers to reduce drift and shadow deployments
  • Standardize how teams publish and consume MCP endpoints

Control and observe LLM usage

  • Enforce rate limits, budgets, and model routing
  • Apply “guardrails” with prompt/response tracking
  • Quantify usage and cost by team

Detect shadow agents and misbehavior

  • Discover unmanaged agents and MCP servers
  • Detect compromised or policy-violating agents
  • Improve incident response with centralized visibility

Operationalize agent workflows in production

  • Orchestrate agents on Kubernetes and Temporal with repeatable patterns
  • Use retries/limits/cascading tasks to reduce fragility
  • Improve debugging and developer experience for agent deployments

Agentic Identity

You can use Teleport to issue and manage cryptographic identities for agents, including delegated identities and identities for long-running agents across all of your infrastructure.

Started

Digital Twins

Agents operate on behalf of principals while preserving approval/authorization workflows.

In-progress

Identity for long-running agents

Identity for long-running agents without shared secrets, with attestation and revocation.

In-progress

Identity for LLM apps

Building LLM applications accessing external resources.

Agentic Access

You can use Teleport to manage authorization to infrastructure, services, and data with discovery of MCP servers and LLM controls, including rate limiting, load balancing, budgets, prompt/response tracking, and guardrails.

In-progress

MCP Access

Access and audit agent calls to databases, services, and infrastructure using MCP.

In-progress

MCP Catalog

Discover MCP servers across infrastructure, track drift over time, and reduce unmanaged endpoints.

Not started

LLM Access

Control and observe LLM usage across teams with rate limiting, budgeting, model routing, and prompt/response tracking.

  • Guardrails
  • Rate limiting
  • Budgeting
  • Multiplexing

Agentic Security

Teleport provides discovery, detection, and analytics for AI agents and MCP servers to reduce shadow deployments and context poisoning attacks.

In-progress

Visibility & Discovery

Continuous discovery, detection, and policy violation insights for agents and MCP endpoints.

In-progress

Audit & Security

Comprehensive audit trails and behavior analysis for agent actions across infrastructure.

Scheduling & Orchestration

Integrations and SDKs for modern agentic orchestration tools enable secure identities for agentic workflows accessing resources like databases and git repositories, as well as file sharing and developer tooling.

Not started

Data Sharing

Mechanisms for securely passing data between agents, tasks, and workflows.

Not started

Workflows

Multi-step agent workflows with retries, limits, and reusable execution patterns.

Not started

Developer Experience

Primitives and tooling - including loops, retries, limits, and debugging - to build and operate agent systems reliably.

We're building the future of Agentic AI. Join us and collaborate on what's next.

Cloud providers

Bare Metal

Google Cloud

AWS

Microsoft Azure

Integrations

Snowflake

gRPC

Grafana

PostgreSQL

SSH

Ubuntu

MongoDB

Kubernetes

Jenkins

Jupyterhub

Redis

Elasticsearch