Version: 17.x

The Teleport Infrastructure Identity Platform Report an issue with this page

Teleport is the easiest, most secure way to access and protect all your infrastructure.

The Teleport Infrastructure Identity Platform implements trusted computing at scale, with unified cryptographic identities for humans, machines and workloads, endpoints, infrastructure assets, and AI agents.

You can quickly see how Teleport works by following our Get Started guide to enroll your first resource with Teleport.

The Teleport Infrastructure Identity Platform consists of a certificate authority and identity-aware access proxy that run either on the Teleport-managed cloud or, in special cases, a self-hosted private network.

Teleport Agents, which can run on Linux servers or Kubernetes, proxy access to infrastructure resources and cloud provider APIs. Users authenticate to infrastructure resources through Teleport Agents using short-lived certificates. Teleport Agents enforce role-based access controls by using certificates that embed user attributes.

Learn more: