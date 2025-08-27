MCP Access Controls

Version: 18.x

You can use Teleport's role-based access control (RBAC) system to set up granular permissions for authenticating to MCP servers connected to Teleport.

Teleport's role resource provides the following options for controlling MCP access:

kind: role version: v8 metadata: name: mcp-developer spec: allow: app_labels: "env": "dev" app_labels_expression: 'labels["env"] == "staging"' mcp: tools: - search-files - slack_* - ^(get|list|read).*$ - " {{internal.mcp_tools}} " - " {{external.mcp_tools}} " deny: mcp: tools: - slack_post_message

Deny Rules Deny rules will match greedily. In the example above, slack_post_message is denied even role.allow.mcp.tools matches it.

Similar to other role fields, app_labels and mcp fields support templating variables.

The external.xyz traits are replaced with values from external single sign-on providers. For OIDC, they will be replaced with the value of an "xyz" claim. For SAML, they are replaced with an "xyz" assertion value.

For full details on how traits work in Teleport roles, see the Access Controls Reference.

For example, here is what a role may look like if you want to assign allowed tools from the user's Okta mcp_tools assertion:

spec: allow: mcp: tools: - " {{external.mcp_tools}} "

The {{internal.mcp_tools}} variables permit sharing allowed MCP tools with remote clusters. They will be replaced with the respective properties of a remote user connecting from a root cluster.

For example, suppose a user in the root cluster has the following role:

spec: allow: mcp: tools: - "slack_*"

The role on the leaf cluster can be set up to use the same tools allowed from the root cluster:

spec: allow: mcp: tools: - " {{internal.mcp_tools}} "

For full details on how variable expansion works in Teleport roles, see the Access Controls Reference.