Version: 17.x

Databases

Teleport can provide secure connections to your databases while improving both access control and visibility.

Some of the things you can do with database access:

Enable users to retrieve short-lived database certificates using a Single Sign-On flow, thus maintaining their organization-wide identity.

Configure role-based access controls for databases and implement custom Access Request workflows.

Capture database activity in the Teleport audit log.

Teleport protects databases through the Teleport Database Service, which is a Teleport Agent service. For more information on agent services, read Teleport Agent Architecture. You can also learn how to deploy a pool of Teleport Agents to run multiple agent services.