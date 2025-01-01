Database Access with Azure Cache for Redis

Version: 18.x

Teleport can provide secure access to Azure Cache for Redis via the Teleport Database Service. This allows for fine-grained access control through Teleport's RBAC.

In this guide, you will:

Configure your Azure Cache for Redis database with Microsoft Entra ID-based authentication. Add the database to your Teleport cluster. Connect to the database via Teleport.

The Teleport Database Service proxies traffic between Teleport users and Azure Cache for Redis. When a user connects to the database via Teleport, the Database Service obtains an access token from Microsoft Entra ID and authenticates to Azure as a principal with permissions to manage the database.

A running Teleport cluster. If you want to get started with Teleport, sign up for a free trial or set up a demo environment.

redis-cli version 6.2 or newer installed and added to your system's PATH environment variable.



Deployed Azure Redis server or Azure Redis Enterprise cluster.

Azure administrative privileges to manage service principals and access controls.

A host, e.g., an Azure VM instance, where you will run the Teleport Database Service.

redis-cli version 6.2 or newer installed and added to your system's PATH environment variable.

version or newer installed and added to your system's environment variable. To check that you can connect to your Teleport cluster, sign in with tsh login , then verify that you can run tctl commands using your current credentials. For example, run the following command, assigning teleport.example.com to the domain name of the Teleport Proxy Service in your cluster and [email protected] teleport.example.com --user= [email protected] tsh login --proxy=--user= tctl status tctl status command, you can use your current credentials to run subsequent tctl commands from your workstation. If you host your own Teleport cluster, you can also run tctl commands on the computer that hosts the Teleport Auth Service for full permissions.

tip To modify an existing user to provide access to the Database Service, see Database Access Controls

Teleport Community Edition

Teleport Enterprise/Enterprise Cloud Create a local Teleport user with the built-in access role: tctl users add \ --roles=access \ --db-users="*" \ --db-names="*" \ alice Create a local Teleport user with the built-in access and requester roles: tctl users add \ --roles=access,requester \ --db-users="*" \ --db-names="*" \ alice

Flag Description --roles List of roles to assign to the user. The builtin access role allows them to connect to any database server registered with Teleport. --db-users List of database usernames the user will be allowed to use when connecting to the databases. A wildcard allows any user. --db-names List of logical databases (aka schemas) the user will be allowed to connect to within a database server. A wildcard allows any database.

warning Database names are only enforced for PostgreSQL, MongoDB, and Cloud Spanner databases.

For more detailed information about database access controls and how to restrict access see RBAC documentation.

Install Teleport on the host where you will run the Teleport Database Service:

To install a Teleport Agent on your Linux server:

The recommended installation method is the cluster install script. It will select the correct version, edition, and installation mode for your cluster.

Assign teleport.example.com:443 to your Teleport cluster hostname and port, but not the scheme (https://). Run your cluster's install script: curl "https:// teleport.example.com:443 /scripts/install.sh" | sudo bash

Create the Database Service configuration, specifying a region like this:

Self-Hosted

Teleport Enterprise Cloud sudo teleport db configure create \ -o file \ --proxy=tele.example.com:443 \ --token=/tmp/token \ --azure-redis-discovery=eastus sudo teleport db configure create \ -o file \ --proxy=teleport.example.com:443 \ --token=/tmp/token \ --azure-redis-discovery=eastus

The command will generate a Database Service configuration with Azure Cache for Redis auto-discovery enabled in the eastus region and place it at the /etc/teleport.yaml location.

tip Use --azure-redis-discovery=* to discover databases in all regions. In addition to the region, you can optionally specify --azure-resource-group=<resource-group-name> , --azure-subscription=<subscription-id> , or --labels=<key>=<value> to further customize the scopes of the auto-discovery.

The Teleport Database Service needs Azure IAM permissions to:

Discover and register Azure Cache for Redis databases.

Retrieve Redis access keys to authenticate with the databases.

There are a couple of ways for the Teleport Database Service to access Azure resources:

The Database Service can run on an Azure VM with attached managed identity. This is the recommended way of deploying the Database Service in production since it eliminates the need to manage Azure credentials.

The Database Service can be registered as a Microsoft Entra ID application (via "App registrations") and configured with its credentials. This is only recommended for development and testing purposes since it requires Azure credentials to be present in the Database Service's environment.

Using managed identity

Using app registrations Go to the Managed Identities page in your Azure portal and click Create to create a new user-assigned managed identity: Pick a name and resource group for the new identity and create it: Take note of the created identity's Client ID: Next, navigate to the Azure VM that will run your Database Service instance and add the identity you've just created to it: Attach this identity to all Azure VMs that will be running the Database Service. note Registering the Database Service as a Microsoft Entra ID application is suitable for test and development scenarios, or if your Database Service does not run on an Azure VM. For production scenarios prefer to use the managed identity approach. Go to the App registrations page of Microsoft Entra ID and click on New registration: Pick a name (e.g. DatabaseService) and register a new application. Once the app has been created, take note of its Application (client) ID and click on Add a certificate or secret: Create a new client secret that the Database Service agent will use to authenticate with the Azure API: The Teleport Database Service uses Azure SDK's default credential provider chain to look for credentials. Refer to Azure SDK Authorization to pick a method suitable for your use-case. For example, to use environment-based authentication with a client secret, the Database Service should have the following environment variables set: export AZURE_TENANT_ID= export AZURE_CLIENT_ID= export AZURE_CLIENT_SECRET=

Teleport requires <resource-type>/read permissions for discovery and <resource-type>/listKeys/action permissions for authentication with the Redis servers, but Teleport only needs permissions for the resource types you have.

Here is a sample role definition allowing Teleport to read and list keys for both Azure Redis and Azure Redis Enterprise:

{ "properties" : { "roleName" : "TeleportDiscovery" , "description" : "Allows Teleport to discover Azure Cache For Redis databases and list keys" , "assignableScopes" : [ "/subscriptions/11111111-2222-3333-4444-555555555555" ] , "permissions" : [ { "actions" : [ "Microsoft.Cache/redis/read" , "Microsoft.Cache/redis/listKeys/action" , "Microsoft.Cache/redisEnterprise/read" , "Microsoft.Cache/redisEnterprise/databases/read" , "Microsoft.Cache/redisEnterprise/databases/listKeys/action" ] , "notActions" : [ ] , "dataActions" : [ ] , "notDataActions" : [ ] } ] } }

The assignableScopes field above includes a subscription /subscriptions/<subscription> , allowing the role to be assigned at any resource scope within that subscription or the subscription scope itself. If you want to further limit the assignableScopes , you can use a resource group /subscriptions/<subscription>/resourceGroups/<group> or a management group /providers/Microsoft.Management/managementGroups/<group> instead.

Now go to the Subscriptions page and select a subscription.

Click on Access control (IAM) in the subscription and select Add > Add custom role:

In the custom role creation page, click the JSON tab and click Edit, then paste the JSON example and replace the subscription in assignableScopes with your own subscription id:

To grant Teleport permissions, the custom role you created must be assigned to the Teleport service principal - either the managed identity or the app registration you created earlier.

Navigate to the resource scope where you want to make the role assignment. Click Access control (IAM) and select Add > Add role assignment. Choose the custom role you created as the role and the Teleport service principal as a member.

Azure Role Assignments The role assignment should be at a high enough scope to allow the Teleport Database Service to discover all matching databases. See Identify the needed scope for more information about Azure scopes and creating role assignments.

Configure the Teleport Database Service to start automatically when the host boots up by creating a systemd service for it. The instructions depend on how you installed the Teleport Database Service.

Package Manager

TAR Archive On the host where you will run the Teleport Database Service, enable and start Teleport: sudo systemctl enable teleport sudo systemctl start teleport On the host where you will run the Teleport Database Service, create a systemd service configuration for Teleport, enable the Teleport service, and start Teleport: sudo teleport install systemd -o /etc/systemd/system/teleport.service sudo systemctl enable teleport sudo systemctl start teleport

You can check the status of the Teleport Database Service with systemctl status teleport and view its logs with journalctl -fu teleport .

Log in to your Teleport cluster. Your Azure Cache for Redis databases should appear in the list of available databases:

Self-Hosted

Teleport Enterprise Cloud tsh login --proxy=teleport.example.com --user=alice tsh db ls Name Description Allowed Users Labels Connect ------------------------- ---------------------------------------- ------------- ------- ------- my-azure-redis Azure Redis server in East US [*] ... my-azure-redis-enterprise Azure Redis Enterprise server in East US [*] ... tsh login --proxy=mytenant.teleport.sh --user=alice tsh db ls Name Description Allowed Users Labels Connect ------------------------- ---------------------------------------- ------------- ------- ------- my-azure-redis Azure Redis server in East US [*] ... my-azure-redis-enterprise Azure Redis Enterprise server in East US [*] ...

Override default database name By default, Teleport uses the name of the Azure Cache for Redis resource as the database name. You can override the database name by applying the TeleportDatabaseName Azure tag to the resource. The value of the tag will be used as the database name.

To retrieve credentials for a database and connect to it:

tsh db connect my-azure-redis

Note that the Teleport Database Service will retrieve the access key and authenticate with the Redis server on the backend automatically. Therefore, the AUTH <access-key> command is not required here once connected.

To log out of the database and remove credentials:

tsh db logout my-azure-redis

If you see the error DefaultAzureCredential: failed to acquire a token. in Database Service logs then Teleport is not detecting the required credentials to connect to the Azure SDK. Check whether the credentials have been applied in the machine running the Teleport Database Service and restart the Teleport Database Service. Refer to Azure SDK Authorization for more information.

The Teleport Database Service needs connectivity to your database endpoints. That may require enabling inbound traffic on the database from the Database Service on the same VPC or routing rules from another VPC. Using the nc program you can verify connections to databases:

nc -zv server-name.postgres.database.azure.com 5432

