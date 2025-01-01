Enroll AWS Databases

Version: 18.x

The guides in this section show you how to protect AWS-managed databases with Teleport.

You can configure Teleport to discover databases in your AWS account and enroll them with your cluster automatically. Read more about setting up Database Auto-Discovery.

It is also possible to protect databases across your AWS accounts. Read the instructions in AWS Cross-Account Database Access.

Read the following guides for how to protect a specific AWS-managed database with Teleport: