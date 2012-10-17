Version: 18.x

You can deploy the Teleport Database Service with AWS IAM credentials in one AWS account and use an AWS IAM role to grant Teleport access to databases in another AWS account.

AWS cross-account database access is available starting from Teleport 13.0 .

When the Teleport Database Service needs to discover, configure, or retrieve short-lived authentication tokens for AWS databases, it uses credentials for an AWS IAM identity to make requests to the AWS API. To access resources across AWS accounts, you can configure the Teleport Database Service to assume an AWS role in another account before it uses the AWS API for further actions.

This is not limited to a single AWS role: the Teleport Database Service can be configured to connect to databases in its own AWS account and multiple external AWS accounts at the same time.

You will need to configure the Teleport Database Service to assume an AWS IAM role and ensure that AWS IAM permissions are configured to allow the sts:AssumeRole call.

note You should also check that your network configuration in AWS allows the Teleport Database Service to connect to the databases. This guide does not cover AWS network configuration, because it depends on your specific AWS network setup and the kind(s) of AWS databases you wish to connect to Teleport. For more information, see how to connect your database.

The Teleport Database Service must be configured to assume an external AWS IAM role and, optionally, pass an external ID when it assumes that role. The configured AWS IAM role will be assumed via an AWS STS AssumeRole call before the Teleport Database Service uses the AWS API to discover, configure, or retrieve short-lived authentication tokens for AWS databases.

An "external ID" is used to address what AWS calls the confused deputy problem. When you configure the Teleport Database Service to use an external ID, it will include that external ID when it calls AWS STS AssumeRole . The external AWS IAM role's trust policy will be used to verify that the correct external ID was provided in the AssumeRole call. For information about when you should use an external ID, see: purpose of an AWS external ID.

AWS database discovery config, static database config, and dynamic database config all support the assume_role_arn and external_id settings.

AWS Discovery

Static Config

Dynamic Config Modify your Teleport Database Service configuration file to assume an external AWS IAM role when it is discovering AWS databases. db_service: enabled: true aws: - types: [ "rds" ] regions: [ "us-west-1" ] assume_role_arn: "arn:aws:iam::222222222222:role/example-role" external_id: "example-external-id" Restart the Teleport Database Service for the configuration file changes to take effect. note The AWS IAM role used to discover a database will also be used by the Teleport Database Service to provide access to that database. Modify your Teleport Database Service configuration file to statically register an AWS database in an external account and proxy connections to it. db_service: enabled: true databases: - name: "rds-postgres" protocol: "postgres" uri: "rds-postgres.abcdef012345.us-west-1.rds.amazonaws.com:5432" aws: assume_role_arn: "arn:aws:iam::222222222222:role/example-role" external_id: "example-external-id" Restart the Teleport Database Service for the configuration file changes to take effect. Create a dynamic database resource to dynamically register an AWS database in an external account and proxy connections to it. kind: db version: v3 metadata: name: "rds-postgres" description: "Example dynamic database resource" labels: env: "dev" spec: protocol: "postgres" uri: "rds-postgres.abcdef012345.us-west-1.rds.amazonaws.com:5432" aws: account_id: "222222222222" assume_role_arn: "arn:aws:iam::222222222222:role/example-role" external_id: "example-external-id" Save the configuration to a file like database.yaml and create it with tctl : tctl create database.yaml For more information about database registration using dynamic database resources, see: Dynamic Registration.

In order to assume an AWS IAM role, the Teleport Database Service will need credentials for an AWS IAM identity of its own.

Grant the Database Service access to credentials that it can use to authenticate to AWS.

If you are running the Database Service on an EC2 instance, you may use the EC2 Instance Metadata Service method

If you are running the Database Service in Kubernetes, you can use IAM Roles for Service Accounts (IRSA)

Otherwise, you must use environment variables

Instance Metadata Service

Kubernetes IRSA

Environment Variables Teleport will detect when it is running on an EC2 instance and use the Instance Metadata Service to fetch credentials. The EC2 instance should be configured to use an EC2 instance profile. For more information, see: Using Instance Profiles. Refer to IAM Roles for Service Accounts (IRSA) to set up an OIDC provider in AWS and configure an AWS IAM role that allows the pod's service account to assume the role. Teleport's built-in AWS client reads credentials from the following environment variables: AWS_ACCESS_KEY_ID

AWS_SECRET_ACCESS_KEY

AWS_DEFAULT_REGION When you start the Database Service, the service reads environment variables from a file at the path /etc/default/teleport . Obtain these credentials from your organization. Ensure that /etc/default/teleport has the following content, replacing the values of each variable: AWS_ACCESS_KEY_ID=00000000000000000000 AWS_SECRET_ACCESS_KEY=0000000000000000000000000000000000000000 AWS_DEFAULT_REGION=<YOUR_REGION>

Have multiple sources of AWS credentials? Teleport's AWS client loads credentials from different sources in the following order: Environment Variables

Shared credentials file

Shared configuration file (Teleport always enables shared configuration)

EC2 Instance Metadata (credentials only) While you can provide AWS credentials via a shared credentials file or shared configuration file, you will need to run the Database Service with the AWS_PROFILE environment variable assigned to the name of your profile of choice. If you have a specific use case that the instructions above do not account for, consult the documentation for the AWS SDK for Go for a detailed description of credential loading behavior.

AWS IAM policies must be configured for both the Teleport Database Service's AWS IAM identity and the external AWS IAM role:

The Teleport Database Service's AWS IAM identity must have permission to assume the external role.

The external AWS IAM role's trust policy must trust the Teleport Database Service's AWS IAM identity.

Details Why are both required? Unlike assuming a role within the same AWS account, when an AWS IAM role is in a different AWS account than the IAM identity that attempts to assume it, the role's trust policy alone is not sufficient to allow assuming the role. Unlike assuming a role within the same AWS account, when an AWS IAM role is in a different AWS account than the IAM identity that attempts to assume it, the role's trust policy alone is not sufficient to allow assuming the role. For more details, see: AWS cross-account policy evaluation.

Attach the following permission policy to the Teleport Database Service's AWS IAM identity:

{ "Version" : "2012-10-17" , "Statement" : [ { "Effect" : "Allow" , "Action" : "sts:AssumeRole" , "Resource" : "arn:aws:iam::222222222222:role/example-role" } ] }

You will also need to configure permissions for the external AWS IAM role, specific to the type of database(s) that it will be used to access.

DocumentDB

DynamoDB

ElastiCache

ElastiCache Serverless

Keyspaces

MemoryDB

Opensearch

RDS

RDS Proxy

Redshift

Redshift Serverless Assign aws-account-id to your AWS account ID: { "Version" : "2012-10-17" , "Statement" : [ { "Sid" : "DocumentDBConnectAsIAMRole" , "Effect" : "Allow" , "Action" : "sts:AssumeRole" , "Resource" : [ "arn:aws:iam:: aws-account-id :role/DatabaseUserRole" ] } , { "Sid" : "DocumentDBCheckDomainURL" , "Effect" : "Allow" , "Action" : "rds:DescribeDBClusters" , "Resource" : "*" } ] } Statement Purpose DocumentDBConnectAsIAMRole Assume an IAM role to connect to a DocumentDB cluster with IAM authentication. DocumentDBCheckDomainURL Validate a domain's URL if it was auto-discovered by the Discovery Service. Assign aws-account-id to your AWS account ID: { "Version" : "2012-10-17" , "Statement" : [ { "Sid" : "DynamoDBConnectAsIAMRole" , "Effect" : "Allow" , "Action" : "sts:AssumeRole" , "Resource" : [ "arn:aws:iam:: aws-account-id :role/DatabaseUserRole" ] } , { "Sid" : "DynamoDBSessionTagging" , "Effect" : "Allow" , "Action" : "sts:TagSession" , "Resource" : [ "*" ] } ] } Statement Purpose DynamoDBConnectAsIAMRole Assume an IAM role to forward requests to DynamoDB. DynamoDBSessionTagging Tag assumed role sessions if tags are specified in the Teleport database configuration under aws.session_tags . The session tagging permissions are only required if you have configured tags under the aws.session_tags section of your Teleport database configuration. ElastiCache supports IAM authentication for Redis and Valkey engine version 7.0 or above. This is the recommended way to configure Teleport access to ElastiCache. { "Version" : "2012-10-17" , "Statement" : [ { "Sid" : "ElastiCacheFetchMetadata" , "Effect" : "Allow" , "Action" : "elasticache:DescribeReplicationGroups" , "Resource" : "*" } , { "Sid" : "ElastiCacheDescribeUsers" , "Effect" : "Allow" , "Action" : "elasticache:DescribeUsers" , "Resource" : "*" } , { "Sid" : "ElastiCacheConnect" , "Effect" : "Allow" , "Action" : "elasticache:Connect" , "Resource" : "*" } ] } Statement Purpose ElastiCacheFetchMetadata Automatically import AWS tags as database labels or find missing information such as the database's AWS region. ElastiCacheDescribeUsers Determine whether a user is compatible with IAM authentication. ElastiCacheConnect Connect using IAM authentication. You can reduce the scope of the ElastiCacheConnect statement by updating it to only allow specific ElastiCache clusters and IAM users. The resource ARN you can specify has the following formats: arn:aws:elasticache:{Region}:{AccountID}:replicationgroup:{ReplicationGroup} arn:aws:elasticache:{Region}:{AccountID}:user:{UserName} See Authenticating with IAM for ElastiCache for more information. { "Version" : "2012-10-17" , "Statement" : [ { "Sid" : "ElastiCacheServerlessFetchMetadata" , "Effect" : "Allow" , "Action" : "elasticache:DescribeServerlessCaches" , "Resource" : "*" } , { "Sid" : "ElastiCacheServerlessDescribeUsers" , "Effect" : "Allow" , "Action" : "elasticache:DescribeUsers" , "Resource" : "*" } , { "Sid" : "ElastiCacheServerlessConnect" , "Effect" : "Allow" , "Action" : "elasticache:Connect" , "Resource" : "*" } ] } Statement Purpose ElastiCacheServerlessFetchMetadata Automatically import AWS metadata about the database. ElastiCacheServerlessDescribeUsers Determine whether a user is compatible with IAM authentication. ElastiCacheServerlessConnect Connect using IAM authentication. Details You can reduce the scope of the ElastiCacheServerlessConnect statement by updating it to only allow specific ElastiCache Serverless caches and IAM users. The resource ARN you can specify has the following formats: arn:aws:elasticache:{Region}:{AccountID}:serverlesscache:{CacheName} arn:aws:elasticache:{Region}:{AccountID}:user:{UserName} See Authenticating with IAM for ElastiCache for more information. Assign aws-account-id to your AWS account ID: { "Version" : "2012-10-17" , "Statement" : [ { "Sid" : "KeyspacesConnectAsIAMRole" , "Effect" : "Allow" , "Action" : "sts:AssumeRole" , "Resource" : [ "arn:aws:iam:: aws-account-id :role/DatabaseUserRole" ] } ] } Statement Purpose KeyspacesConnectAsIAMRole Assume an IAM role to forward requests to Keyspaces. MemoryDB supports IAM authentication for Redis engine version 7.0 or above. This is the recommended way to configure Teleport access to MemoryDB. { "Version" : "2012-10-17" , "Statement" : [ { "Sid" : "MemoryDBFetchMetadata" , "Effect" : "Allow" , "Action" : "memorydb:DescribeClusters" , "Resource" : "*" } , { "Sid" : "MemoryDBDescribeUsers" , "Effect" : "Allow" , "Action" : "memorydb:DescribeUsers" , "Resource" : "*" } , { "Sid" : "MemoryDBConnect" , "Effect" : "Allow" , "Action" : "memorydb:Connect" , "Resource" : "*" } ] } Statement Purpose MemoryDBFetchMetadata Automatically import AWS tags as database labels or find missing information such as the database's AWS region. MemoryDBDescribeUsers Determine whether a user is compatible with IAM authentication. MemoryDBConnect Connect using IAM authentication. You can reduce the scope of the MemoryDBConnect statement by updating it to only allow specific MemoryDB clusters and IAM users. The resource ARN you can specify has the following formats: arn:aws:memorydb:{Region}:{AccountID}:cluster:{ClusterName} arn:aws:memorydb:{Region}:{AccountID}:user:{UserName} See Authenticating with IAM for MemoryDB for more information. Assign aws-account-id to your AWS account ID: { "Version" : "2012-10-17" , "Statement" : [ { "Sid" : "OpenSearchCheckDomainURL" , "Effect" : "Allow" , "Action" : "es:DescribeDomains" , "Resource" : [ "*" ] } , { "Sid" : "OpenSearchConnectAsIAMRole" , "Effect" : "Allow" , "Action" : "sts:AssumeRole" , "Resource" : [ "arn:aws:iam:: aws-account-id :role/DatabaseUserRole" ] } ] } Statement Purpose OpenSearchCheckDomainURL Validate a domain's URL if it was auto-discovered by the Discovery Service. OpenSearchConnectAsIAMRole Assume an IAM role to forward requests to OpenSearch. { "Version" : "2012-10-17" , "Statement" : [ { "Sid" : "RDSAutoEnableIAMAuth" , "Effect" : "Allow" , "Action" : [ "rds:ModifyDBCluster" , "rds:ModifyDBInstance" ] , "Resource" : "*" } , { "Sid" : "RDSConnect" , "Effect" : "Allow" , "Action" : "rds-db:connect" , "Resource" : "*" } , { "Sid" : "RDSFetchMetadata" , "Effect" : "Allow" , "Action" : [ "rds:DescribeDBClusters" , "rds:DescribeDBInstances" ] , "Resource" : "*" } ] } Statement Purpose RDSAutoEnableIAMAuth Automatically enable IAM auth on RDS instances and Aurora clusters. RDSConnect Generate an IAM authentication token to connect to a database. RDSFetchMetadata Automatically import AWS tags as database labels or find missing information such as the database's AWS region. The Teleport Database Service uses rds:ModifyDBInstance and rds:ModifyDBCluster to automatically enable IAM authentication on RDS instances and Aurora clusters, respectively. You can omit the RDSAutoEnableIAMAuth permissions if IAM authentication is already enabled on your databases. The rds-db:connect permission is required to connect to databases. You can reduce the scope of the permission to only allow specific databases, regions, or users. The resource ARN has the following format: arn:aws:rds-db:{Region}:{AccountID}:dbuser:{ResourceID}/{UserName} Refer to Creating and using an IAM policy for IAM database access for more information about the rds-db:connect permission grant syntax. Databases discovered by the Teleport Discovery Service should be registered with complete metadata, so you can also omit the RDSFetchMetadata permissions if all of your AWS databases are being auto-discovered. { "Version" : "2012-10-17" , "Statement" : [ { "Sid" : "RDSProxyConnect" , "Effect" : "Allow" , "Action" : "rds-db:connect" , "Resource" : "*" } , { "Sid" : "RDSProxyFetchMetadata" , "Effect" : "Allow" , "Action" : [ "rds:DescribeDBProxies" , "rds:DescribeDBProxyEndpoints" ] , "Resource" : "*" } ] } Statement Purpose RDSProxyConnect Generate an IAM authentication token to connect to a database. RDSProxyFetchMetadata Automatically import AWS tags as database labels or find missing information such as the database's AWS region. The rds-db:connect permission is required to connect to databases. You can reduce the scope of the permission to only allow specific databases, regions, or users. The resource ARN has the following format: arn:aws:rds-db:{Region}:{AccountID}:dbuser:{ResourceID}/{UserName} Refer to Creating and using an IAM policy for IAM database access for more information about the rds-db:connect permission grant syntax. Databases discovered by the Teleport Discovery Service should be registered with complete metadata, so you can also omit the RDSProxyFetchMetadata permissions if all of your AWS databases are being auto-discovered. Assign aws-account-id to your AWS account ID: { "Version" : "2012-10-17" , "Statement" : [ { "Sid" : "RedshiftConnectAsDBUser" , "Effect" : "Allow" , "Action" : "redshift:GetClusterCredentials" , "Resource" : "*" } , { "Sid" : "RedshiftConnectAsIAMRole" , "Effect" : "Allow" , "Action" : "sts:AssumeRole" , "Resource" : [ "arn:aws:iam:: aws-account-id :role/DatabaseUserRole" ] } , { "Sid" : "RedshiftFetchMetadata" , "Effect" : "Allow" , "Action" : "redshift:DescribeClusters" , "Resource" : "*" } ] } Statement Purpose RedshiftConnectAsDBUser Connect to a database as an existing database user. RedshiftConnectAsIAMRole Assume an IAM role to connect to a database with permissions mapped into the database 1:1 from the role's IAM permissions. RedshiftFetchMetadata Automatically import AWS tags as database labels or find missing information such as the database's AWS region. You can reduce the scope of the RedshiftConnectAsDBUser statement by updating it to only allow specific users, databases, and database groups. The resource ARN you can specify has the following formats: arn:aws:redshift:{Region}:{AccountID}:dbuser:{ClusterName}/{UserName} arn:aws:redshift:{Region}:{AccountID}:dbname:{ClusterName}/{DatabaseName} arn:aws:redshift:{Region}:{AccountID}:dbgroup:{ClusterName}/{DatabaseGroupName} See Create an IAM role or user with permissions to call GetClusterCredentials for more information about the redshift:GetClusterCredentials permission grant syntax. You can authenticate as an existing database user or as an IAM role that will be automatically mapped into the database. The corresponding IAM statement is only required for the method(s) you want to use. If an IAM role names the Database Service's identity as a trusted principal, and both identities are in the same AWS account, then the RedshiftConnectAsIAMRole statement can also be omitted. Databases discovered by the Teleport Discovery Service should be registered with complete metadata, so you can also omit the RedshiftFetchMetadata permissions if all of your AWS databases are being auto-discovered. Assign aws-account-id to your AWS account ID: { "Version" : "2012-10-17" , "Statement" : [ { "Sid" : "RedshiftServerlessConnectAsIAMRole" , "Effect" : "Allow" , "Action" : "sts:AssumeRole" , "Resource" : [ "arn:aws:iam:: aws-account-id :role/DatabaseUserRole" ] } , { "Sid" : "RedshiftServerlessFetchMetadata" , "Effect" : "Allow" , "Action" : [ "redshift-serverless:GetEndpointAccess" , "redshift-serverless:GetWorkgroup" ] , "Resource" : "*" } ] } Statement Purpose RedshiftServerlessFetchMetadata Automatically import AWS tags as database labels or find missing information such as the database's AWS region. RedshiftServerlessConnectAsIAMRole Assume an IAM role to connect as a database user. Databases discovered by the Teleport Discovery Service should be registered with complete metadata, so you can also omit the RedshiftServerlessFetchMetadata permissions if all of your AWS databases are being auto-discovered. Redshift Serverless maps IAM roles to database users. The Teleport Database Service must be able to assume these "access" IAM roles which are granted IAM permissions to generate IAM authentication tokens.

Modify the external AWS IAM role's trust policy to allow the Teleport Database Service's AWS IAM identity as a trusted principal. If you require an external ID, provide a condition in the statement that allows the action only when the correct external ID is given.

For example, if the Teleport Database Service will be deployed to an EC2 instance with an attached role teleport-db-service in AWS account 123456789012 , and you want to require an external ID to assume the external role, then the trust policy might look like:

{ "Version" : "2012-10-17" , "Statement" : [ { "Sid" : "Statement1" , "Effect" : "Allow" , "Principal" : { "AWS" : "arn:aws:iam::123456789012:role/teleport-db-service" } , "Action" : "sts:AssumeRole" , "Condition" : { "StringEquals" : { "sts:ExternalId" : "example-external-id" } } } ] }

Get started by connecting your database.