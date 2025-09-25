Skip to main content

128 docs tagged with "Conceptual guides"

Conceptual guides explain Teleport terms and architecture.

View all tags

Deploy tbot

Explains how to deploy tbot on your platform and join it to your Teleport cluster.

Enrolling Teleport Resources

Provides step-by-step instructions for enrolling servers, databases, and other infrastructure resources with your Teleport cluster.

Infrastructure as Code

An introduction to Teleport's dynamic resources, which make it possible to apply settings to remote clusters using infrastructure as code.

Introduction to SPIFFE

Learn about Secure Production Identity Framework For Everyone (SPIFFE) and how it is implemented by Teleport Workload Identity

Introduction to Workload Identity

Describes Teleport Workload Identity, which securely issues flexible, short-lived cryptographic identities to workloads and non-human identities.

Joining Sessions

Describes shared sessions and how to configure roles to support joining sessions in a Teleport cluster.

JWT SVIDs

An overview of the JWT SVIDs issued by Teleport Workload Identity

Local Users

Learn how to manage local users in Teleport. Local users are stored on the Auth Service instead of a third-party identity provider.

Managed Updates

This chapter explains how Teleport Agent Managed Updates work.

Manual Upgrades

Provides detailed information on upgrading Teleport without Managed Updates.

Multi-region Blueprint

Blueprint describing how to deploy a multi-region Teleport Enterprise cluster using CockroachDB.

Networking

This reference explains the networking requirements of a Teleport cluster, including its public address, ports, and support for HTTP CONNECT proxies.

Notifications

Provides a detailed breakdown of Teleport's notification system.

Scaling

How to configure Teleport for large-scale deployments

SPIFFE Federation

An overview of the Teleport Workload Identity SPIFFE Federation feature.

Storage Backends

How to configure Teleport deployment for high-availability using storage backends

Telemetry

An explanation of the telemetry collected by Machine ID

Teleport Agent Architecture

Describes the architecture that enables Teleport to securely proxy client traffic to infrastructure resources.

Teleport Authentication

This chapter explains how Teleport uses certificate authorities to authenticate users and services.

Teleport Role Templates

This guide explains templating in Teleport roles. Templates allow you to enable access to resources depending on the traits of a local or single sign-on user.

TLS Routing

How Teleport implements a single-port setup with TLS routing

Upgrading Compatibility Overview

Provides a high-level description of how to upgrade the components in your Teleport cluster. Read this guide before following upgrade instructions for your environment.

Upgrading Teleport

Explains how to upgrade Teleport depending on your environment and edition.

User Types

Describes the different types of Teleport users and their properties.

Using the tsh Command Line Tool

This reference shows you how to use Teleport's tsh tool to authenticate to a cluster, explore your infrastructure, and connect to a resource.