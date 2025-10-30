Teleport Kubernetes Health Checks
This documentation provides an overview of Kubernetes cluster health checks with Teleport. Teleport Kubernetes Service instances periodically check the connectivity and permissions of enrolled Kubernetes clusters.
Kubernetes cluster health checks are available in Teleport version 18.3.0 and later.
Teleport Kubernetes health checks provide:
- Observability: Discover network and permission issues before users do. Unhealthy Kubernetes clusters are visible in a Teleport UI, command line tool, or Prometheus metrics.
- High Availability: Automatically route and distribute connections to healthy Kubernetes clusters in a high-availability configuration.
How Kubernetes health checks work
The Teleport Kubernetes Service checks Kubernetes permissions and health endpoint to determine whether a Kubernetes cluster is both up and usable with Teleport.
Four Kubernetes RBAC permissions are routinely checked with the Kubernetes SelfSubjectAccessReview API. The permissions are part of minimum requirements for Teleport to work with a Kubernetes cluster. The checked permissions are:
- Impersonate users
- Impersonate groups
- Impersonate service accounts
- Get pods
If a permission can't be checked, the Kubernetes cluster's /readyz endpoint is called to further distinguish connection errors and Kubernetes component errors.
Health states
A Kubernetes cluster is in a
healthy,
unhealthy, or
unknown state.
healthyindicates a Kubernetes cluster's health was checked and is fine
unhealthyindicates a Kubernetes cluster's health was checked and is not usable for some reason
unknownindicates a Kubernetes cluster has been excluded from health checks, or the first health check is initializing
unknown Kubernetes clusters may be unhealthy.
unknown Kubernetes clusters are not checked for health due to:
- Running a pre-18.3.0 version of Teleport Kubernetes Service instances
- Explicitly disabling
health_check_config
- Explicitly configuring
health_check_configlabels to exclude a Kubernetes cluster
Viewing health
Kubernetes cluster health is viewed through the Teleport web UI, desktop Connect UI,
tctl CLI tool, or Prometheus metrics.
Teleport Web UI and Teleport Connect
The Teleport web and Connect UI highlight unhealthy Kubernetes clusters.
Clicking a highlighted Kubernetes cluster shows details of an unhealthy Kubernetes cluster.
It may take approximately
5m for a health change to be reported.
Click the circular arrow refresh icon to get the latest health status.
Teleport
tctl CLI
The Teleport
tctl CLI tool searches and displays unhealthy Kubernetes clusters.
tctl kube ls --query 'health.status == "unhealthy"'
Run
tctl get kube_server/<your-kube-server-name> for an overview of Kubernetes cluster health for a specific Kubernetes service.
kind: kube_server
...
status:
target_health:
address: 192.168.106.2:58458
message: 1 health check passed
protocol: http
status: healthy
transition_reason: threshold_reached
transition_timestamp: "2025-10-13T19:26:58.842855Z"
version: v3
Teleport Prometheus metrics
Health check metrics offer a high-level view of Kubernetes cluster health. The total number of Kubernetes clusters in a
healthy,
unhealthy, or
unknown state are monitored with gauge metrics
teleport_resources_health_status_healthy,
teleport_resources_health_status_unhealthy, and
teleport_resources_health_status_unknown.
teleport_resources_health_status_healthy{type="kubernetes"}is the total number of healthy Kubernetes clusters
teleport_resources_health_status_unhealthy{type="kubernetes"}is the total number of unhealthy Kubernetes clusters
teleport_resources_health_status_unknown{type="kubernetes"}is the total number of Kubernetes clusters in an unknown state
A PromQL expression may be used to determine the total number of Kubernetes clusters.
teleport_resources_health_status_healthy{type="kubernetes"} +
teleport_resources_health_status_unhealthy{type="kubernetes"} +
teleport_resources_health_status_unknown{type="kubernetes"}
A PromQL expression may be used to detect the presence of unhealthy Kubernetes clusters.
teleport_resources_health_status_unhealthy{type="kubernetes"} > 0
Prometheus metrics don't distinguish which cluster is unhealthy.
To determine which cluster is unhealthy, use the Teleport Web UI, Teleport Connect, or the following
tctl command:
tctl kube ls --query 'health.status == "unhealthy"'
Health check metrics may also be viewed with the Teleport diagnostic endpoint
http://<diagnostic-address>/metrics.
# HELP teleport_resources_health_status_healthy Number of healthy resources
# TYPE teleport_resources_health_status_healthy gauge
teleport_resources_health_status_healthy{type="kubernetes"} 99972
# HELP teleport_resources_health_status_unhealthy Number of unhealthy resources
# TYPE teleport_resources_health_status_unhealthy gauge
teleport_resources_health_status_unhealthy{type="kubernetes"} 3
# HELP teleport_resources_health_status_unknown Number of resources in an unknown health state
# TYPE teleport_resources_health_status_unknown gauge
teleport_resources_health_status_unknown{type="kubernetes"} 25
Diagnostic endpoint metrics are disabled by default. See Monitoring your Teleport deployment to learn how to enable diagnostic metrics.
Configuring health checks
The Teleport
tctl CLI tool enables reading, adding, editing, and deleting
health_check_config resources.
health_check_config resources offer a way to configure and selectively apply health checks to Kubernetes clusters.
An example
health_check_config.
kind: health_check_config
version: v1
metadata:
name: example
description: Example healthcheck configuration
spec:
# interval is the time between each health check. Default 30s.
interval: 30s
# timeout is the health check connection establishment timeout. Default 5s.
timeout: 5s
# healthy_threshold is the number of consecutive passing health checks
# after which a target's health status becomes "healthy". Default 2.
healthy_threshold: 2
# unhealthy_threshold is the number of consecutive failing health checks
# after which a target's health status becomes "unhealthy". Default 1.
unhealthy_threshold: 1
# match is used to select Kubernetes clusters that apply these settings.
# Kubernetes clusters are matched by label selectors and at least one label selector
# must be set.
# If multiple `health_check_config` resources match the same Kubernetes cluster,
# the matching health check configs are sorted by name and only the first
# config applies.
match:
# disable all labels and expressions for all resources in this config
disable: false
# kubernetes_labels matches Kubernetes cluster labels. An empty value is ignored.
# If kubernetes_labels_expression is also set, then the match result is the logical
# AND of both.
kubernetes_labels:
- name: env
values:
- dev
- staging
# kubernetes_labels_expression is a label predicate expression to match Kubernetes clusters.
# An empty value is ignored.
# If kubernetes_labels is also set, then the match result is the logical AND of both.
kubernetes_labels_expression: 'labels["owner"] == "platform-team"'
A
default-kube
health_check_config is introduced in version 18.3.0, and enables all Kubernetes clusters to participate in health checks.
kind: health_check_config
metadata:
description: Enables all health checks by default
name: default-kube
spec:
match:
kubernetes_labels:
- name: '*'
values:
- '*'
version: v1
default-kube may be disabled, but not permanently deleted. Deleting with
tctl rm health_check_config/default-kube has the effect of resetting the config to its default settings and matching all Kubernetes clusters.
A different
default
health_check_config also exists, and focuses on matching databases for health checks.
Multiple different
health_check_config resources may be created for different groups of Kubernetes clusters. When multiple
health_check_config match the same Kubernetes cluster, configs are sorted in ascending order by name, and only the first config applies (e.g., the name "00-my-config" has greater precedence than "10-my-config").
Disabling Kubernetes health checks
Set the
match.disabled field to
true on any
health_check_config.
For example, use
tctl edit health_check_config/default-kube
kind: health_check_config
metadata:
description: Enables all health checks by default
name: default-kube
spec:
match:
disable: true
kubernetes_labels:
- name: '*'
values:
- '*'
version: v1
Any defined labels, such as
kubernetes_labels, are ignored when
disable: true.
tctl health check commands
Read the default health check config with
tctl get:
$ tctl get health_check_config/default-kube
Create a new health check config with
tctl create:
$ tctl create health_check_config.yaml
Update an existing config interactively with
tctl edit:
$ tctl edit health_check_config/default-kube
Delete a health check config with
tctl rm:
$ tctl rm health_check_config/example
Teleport Kubernetes Service instances are notified of changes to
health_check_config, and reevaluate whether a Kubernetes cluster participates in health checks, applying any changes.
FAQ
What guidance is there for troubleshooting unhealthy Kubernetes clusters?
See the Kubernetes Service troubleshooting guide for specific errors returned by health checks.
Do health check metrics show which Kubernetes cluster is unhealthy?
No. A specific Kubernetes cluster's health cannot be determined from the
teleport_resources_health_status_* health metrics.
Only the quantity of unhealthy Kubernetes clusters are available from metrics.
How do I configure health checks for high-availability?
No additional configuration is needed.
Health-based connection routing is automatic when multiple Teleport Kubernetes Service instances are proxying to the same Kubernetes cluster.
Configuring high-availability with multiple Teleport Kubernetes Service instances proxying the same Kubernetes cluster would be needed.