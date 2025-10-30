Version: 18.x

Teleport Kubernetes Health Checks Report an issue with this page

This documentation provides an overview of Kubernetes cluster health checks with Teleport. Teleport Kubernetes Service instances periodically check the connectivity and permissions of enrolled Kubernetes clusters.

Kubernetes cluster health checks are available in Teleport version 18.3.0 and later.

Teleport Kubernetes health checks provide:

Observability : Discover network and permission issues before users do. Unhealthy Kubernetes clusters are visible in a Teleport UI, command line tool, or Prometheus metrics.

: Discover network and permission issues before users do. Unhealthy Kubernetes clusters are visible in a Teleport UI, command line tool, or Prometheus metrics. High Availability: Automatically route and distribute connections to healthy Kubernetes clusters in a high-availability configuration.

The Teleport Kubernetes Service checks Kubernetes permissions and health endpoint to determine whether a Kubernetes cluster is both up and usable with Teleport.

Four Kubernetes RBAC permissions are routinely checked with the Kubernetes SelfSubjectAccessReview API. The permissions are part of minimum requirements for Teleport to work with a Kubernetes cluster. The checked permissions are:

Impersonate users

Impersonate groups

Impersonate service accounts

Get pods

If a permission can't be checked, the Kubernetes cluster's /readyz endpoint is called to further distinguish connection errors and Kubernetes component errors.

A Kubernetes cluster is in a healthy , unhealthy , or unknown state.

healthy indicates a Kubernetes cluster's health was checked and is fine

indicates a Kubernetes cluster's health was checked and is fine unhealthy indicates a Kubernetes cluster's health was checked and is not usable for some reason

indicates a Kubernetes cluster's health was checked and is not usable for some reason unknown indicates a Kubernetes cluster has been excluded from health checks, or the first health check is initializing

warning unknown Kubernetes clusters may be unhealthy. unknown Kubernetes clusters are not checked for health due to: Running a pre-18.3.0 version of Teleport Kubernetes Service instances

Explicitly disabling health_check_config

Explicitly configuring health_check_config labels to exclude a Kubernetes cluster

Kubernetes cluster health is viewed through the Teleport web UI, desktop Connect UI, tctl CLI tool, or Prometheus metrics.

The Teleport web and Connect UI highlight unhealthy Kubernetes clusters.

Clicking a highlighted Kubernetes cluster shows details of an unhealthy Kubernetes cluster.

It may take approximately 5m for a health change to be reported.

Click the circular arrow refresh icon to get the latest health status.

The Teleport tctl CLI tool searches and displays unhealthy Kubernetes clusters.

tctl kube ls --query 'health.status == "unhealthy"'

Run tctl get kube_server/<your-kube-server-name> for an overview of Kubernetes cluster health for a specific Kubernetes service.

kind: kube_server ... status: target_health: address: 192.168 .106 .2 :58458 message: 1 health check passed protocol: http status: healthy transition_reason: threshold_reached transition_timestamp: "2025-10-13T19:26:58.842855Z" version: v3

Health check metrics offer a high-level view of Kubernetes cluster health. The total number of Kubernetes clusters in a healthy , unhealthy , or unknown state are monitored with gauge metrics teleport_resources_health_status_healthy , teleport_resources_health_status_unhealthy , and teleport_resources_health_status_unknown .

teleport_resources_health_status_healthy{type="kubernetes"} is the total number of healthy Kubernetes clusters

is the total number of healthy Kubernetes clusters teleport_resources_health_status_unhealthy{type="kubernetes"} is the total number of unhealthy Kubernetes clusters

is the total number of unhealthy Kubernetes clusters teleport_resources_health_status_unknown{type="kubernetes"} is the total number of Kubernetes clusters in an unknown state

A PromQL expression may be used to determine the total number of Kubernetes clusters.

teleport_resources_health_status_healthy{type="kubernetes"} + teleport_resources_health_status_unhealthy{type="kubernetes"} + teleport_resources_health_status_unknown{type="kubernetes"}

A PromQL expression may be used to detect the presence of unhealthy Kubernetes clusters.

teleport_resources_health_status_unhealthy{type="kubernetes"} > 0

note Prometheus metrics don't distinguish which cluster is unhealthy. To determine which cluster is unhealthy, use the Teleport Web UI, Teleport Connect, or the following tctl command: tctl kube ls --query 'health.status == "unhealthy"'

Health check metrics may also be viewed with the Teleport diagnostic endpoint http://<diagnostic-address>/metrics .

# HELP teleport_resources_health_status_healthy Number of healthy resources # TYPE teleport_resources_health_status_healthy gauge teleport_resources_health_status_healthy{type="kubernetes"} 99972 # HELP teleport_resources_health_status_unhealthy Number of unhealthy resources # TYPE teleport_resources_health_status_unhealthy gauge teleport_resources_health_status_unhealthy{type="kubernetes"} 3 # HELP teleport_resources_health_status_unknown Number of resources in an unknown health state # TYPE teleport_resources_health_status_unknown gauge teleport_resources_health_status_unknown{type="kubernetes"} 25

Diagnostic endpoint metrics are disabled by default. See Monitoring your Teleport deployment to learn how to enable diagnostic metrics.

The Teleport tctl CLI tool enables reading, adding, editing, and deleting health_check_config resources.

health_check_config resources offer a way to configure and selectively apply health checks to Kubernetes clusters.

An example health_check_config .

kind: health_check_config version: v1 metadata: name: example description: Example healthcheck configuration spec: interval: 30s timeout: 5s healthy_threshold: 2 unhealthy_threshold: 1 match: disable: false kubernetes_labels: - name: env values: - dev - staging kubernetes_labels_expression: 'labels["owner"] == "platform-team"'

A default-kube health_check_config is introduced in version 18.3.0, and enables all Kubernetes clusters to participate in health checks.

kind: health_check_config metadata: description: Enables all health checks by default name: default-kube spec: match: kubernetes_labels: - name: '*' values: - '*' version: v1

default-kube may be disabled, but not permanently deleted. Deleting with tctl rm health_check_config/default-kube has the effect of resetting the config to its default settings and matching all Kubernetes clusters.

A different default health_check_config also exists, and focuses on matching databases for health checks.

Multiple different health_check_config resources may be created for different groups of Kubernetes clusters. When multiple health_check_config match the same Kubernetes cluster, configs are sorted in ascending order by name, and only the first config applies (e.g., the name "00-my-config" has greater precedence than "10-my-config").

Set the match.disabled field to true on any health_check_config .

For example, use tctl edit health_check_config/default-kube

kind: health_check_config metadata: description: Enables all health checks by default name: default-kube spec: match: disable: true kubernetes_labels: - name: '*' values: - '*' version: v1

Any defined labels, such as kubernetes_labels , are ignored when disable: true .

Read the default health check config with tctl get :

$ tctl get health_check_config/default-kube

Create a new health check config with tctl create :

$ tctl create health_check_config.yaml

Update an existing config interactively with tctl edit :

$ tctl edit health_check_config/default-kube

Delete a health check config with tctl rm :

$ tctl rm health_check_config/example

Teleport Kubernetes Service instances are notified of changes to health_check_config , and reevaluate whether a Kubernetes cluster participates in health checks, applying any changes.

See the Kubernetes Service troubleshooting guide for specific errors returned by health checks.

No. A specific Kubernetes cluster's health cannot be determined from the teleport_resources_health_status_* health metrics.

Only the quantity of unhealthy Kubernetes clusters are available from metrics.

No additional configuration is needed.

Health-based connection routing is automatic when multiple Teleport Kubernetes Service instances are proxying to the same Kubernetes cluster.

Configuring high-availability with multiple Teleport Kubernetes Service instances proxying the same Kubernetes cluster would be needed.