Registering Kubernetes Clusters with Teleport
In some cases, you will want to register a Kubernetes cluster with Teleport manually, rather than letting Teleport discover the cluster automatically. There are a few ways to do this:
- Deploy the Teleport Kubernetes Service with IAM Joining on your cluster of choice.
- Deploy the Teleport Kubernetes Service outside your Kubernetes cluster (e.g., directly on a virtual machine) and give it access to a kubeconfig.
- Deploy the Teleport Kubernetes Service outside of Kubernetes and use dynamic configuration resources to register your clusters.