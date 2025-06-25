Teleport Identity Governance
- Just-in-Time Access Requests (section): Use just-in-time Access Requests to request elevated privileges.
- Just-in-Time Access Request Plugins (section): Use Teleport's Access Request plugins to least-privilege access without sacrificing productivity.
- Access Lists (section): Use Access Lists in Teleport
- Enroll the Teleport Okta Integration (section): Describes how to set up the Teleport Okta integration in order to grant Teleport users access to resources managed in Okta.
- Device Trust (section): Teleport Device Trust Concepts
- Access Monitoring: Learn how to use Access Monitoring.
- Session and Identity Locking: How to lock compromised users or agents