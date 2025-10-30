Version: 18.x

Identity Governance in Action

Teleport Identity Governance helps organizations strengthen security and compliance by centralizing how access is granted, monitored, and enforced across infrastructure and applications. The following use cases highlight practical ways to apply Teleport's governance features, from integrating with device and identity providers, and extending controls into external services. Each scenario links to detailed guides so you can quickly put these capabilities into practice.

Teleport supports multiple identity options so you can plug into your existing stack or make Teleport your source of truth.

Integrate with IdPs like AWS IAM Identity Center, Okta, Microsoft Entra ID, or SailPoint to sync groups to Teleport roles. If you prefer, you can also run Teleport as an identity provider, issuing short-lived credentials and federating access to downstream apps and services.

These integrations enable centralized onboarding/off-boarding, group-to-role mapping, and consistent policy enforcement across all your resources.

Grant temporary access when it's needed. Developers request elevated roles only for the specific task and duration required. Approvals are tracked in the audit log, and Teleport issues short-lived certificates so access automatically expires without manual cleanup.

Manage requests via third-party tools. Plugins enforce your reviewer policies, post status updates, and keep a complete, auditable trail. You can receive Access Request notifications where your team already works, such as Slack, Microsoft Teams, PagerDuty, Jira, ServiceNow, and more.

Grant auditable access by user group. Define membership-based access with owners, eligibility rules, and time-boxed enrollment. Access Lists map groups to Teleport roles, require periodic reviews, and provide a clear record of who had access and why.

Enforce trusted registered device access. Device identity can help block access from unknown or non-compliant workstations by policy.

Lock compromised users and resources. Instantly quarantine a user, device, or node to cut off access in an incident. Locks terminate active sessions, prevent new certificate issuance, and are fully scoped and time-limited for safe rollback.