Skip to main content

61 docs tagged with "Identity Governance"

These guides explain capabilities of the Identity Governance product.

View all tags

Configure Access Requests

Describes the options available for configuring just-in-time access to roles and resources in your Teleport cluster.

Guided Okta SSO Integration

Explains how to enroll Okta in your Teleport cluster as an identity provider for single sign-on using the guided flow.

Nested Access Lists

Learn how to use nested Access Lists to manage complex permissions and grant inheritance in Teleport.

Okta App and Group Sync

Explains how to enable the Okta app and group sync integration, which imports Okta configurations into the Teleport RBAC system.

Okta SCIM Integration

Explains how to use the guided integration enrollment flow to enable the Okta SCIM integration, which allows Teleport to immediately reflect changes in Okta.

Okta User Sync

Explains how to set up Okta user sync with the guided integration flow.

Resource Access Requests

Teleport allows users to request access to specific resources from the CLI or UI. Requests can be escalated via ChatOps or anywhere else via our flexible Authorization Workflow API.