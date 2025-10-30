Reviewing Access Requests
Access List owners can be automatically assigned as suggested reviewers to resource-based Access Requests that include resources granted by their Access List.
In this guide we will walk through an example and the configuration of this use-case.
How it works
We will create an Access List that grants users access to certain resources and allows its owners to review Access Requests to those resources.
Then, we will issue an Access Request to those resources to verify that the list owners are prepopulated as suggested reviewers.
Prerequisites
- Teleport cluster with a connected resource e.g. an SSH node.
- Teleport user (
adminin this guide) with an
editorrole to perform configuration.
- Teleport user (
alicein this guide) acting as an Access Request reviewer.
- Teleport user (
bobin this guide) acting as a low-privileged requester user.
Step 1/5. Create roles
As an
admin user, let's create 3 roles:
- Role that grants access to SSH nodes with a label
env:prod
- Role that allows users to request access to SSH nodes with that label
- Role that allows users to review Access Requests for SSH nodes with that label
The
ssh-access role allows access to SSH nodes with the label
env: prod:
kind: role
version: v8
metadata:
name: ssh-access
spec:
allow:
logins:
- ubuntu
node_labels:
'env': 'prod'
The
ssh-access-requester role allows to request access to such SSH nodes:
kind: role
version: v8
metadata:
name: ssh-access-requester
spec:
allow:
request:
search_as_roles:
- ssh-access
The
ssh-access-reviewer role allows to review such Access Requests:
kind: role
version: v8
metadata:
name: ssh-access-reviewer
spec:
allow:
review_requests:
roles:
- ssh-access
preview_as_roles:
- ssh-access
Step 2/5. Assign requester role
As an
admin user, assign the
ssh-access-requester role to
bob.
This role will allow
bob to issue Access Requests to SSH nodes with
env: prod
labels.
Step 3/5. Create an Access List
Now, as an
admin user, let's create an Access List that grants access to the
SSH nodes (via
ssh-access member role grant) and allows its owners to review
requests to these SSH nodes (via
ssh-access-reviewer owner role grant).
On the Identity Governance / Access Lists web UI page select "Create New Access List" and create a new one with the following parameters:
- List name:
SSH Access
- Permissions granted to list owners:
ssh-access-reviewer
- Permissions granted to list members:
ssh-access
- List owner:
alice
You can fill out the rest of the parameters as desired.
Step 4/5. Submit an Access Request
Once you log into Teleport as
bob, you should be able to see your SSH node(-s)
as requestable resources.
On the Access Request checkout dialog, you should see that
alice has been
prepopulated as a suggested reviewer because she is an owner of the access
list that grants access to the requested SSH node.
Submit the request.
Step 5/5. Review the Access Request
Once the request is submitted, log in as
alice and go to the Identity Governance /
Access Requests page to see
bob's pending request and review it:
That's it!
alice as an owner of the "SSH Access" list has successfully reviewed
bob's request to an SSH node that's granted by her Access List.
Next steps
- Learn more about Resource Access Requests.