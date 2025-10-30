Version: 18.x

On this page

Reviewing Access Requests Report an issue with this page

Access List owners can be automatically assigned as suggested reviewers to resource-based Access Requests that include resources granted by their Access List.

In this guide we will walk through an example and the configuration of this use-case.

We will create an Access List that grants users access to certain resources and allows its owners to review Access Requests to those resources.

Then, we will issue an Access Request to those resources to verify that the list owners are prepopulated as suggested reviewers.

Teleport cluster with a connected resource e.g. an SSH node.

Teleport user ( admin in this guide) with an editor role to perform configuration.

in this guide) with an role to perform configuration. Teleport user ( alice in this guide) acting as an Access Request reviewer.

in this guide) acting as an Access Request reviewer. Teleport user ( bob in this guide) acting as a low-privileged requester user.

As an admin user, let's create 3 roles:

Role that grants access to SSH nodes with a label env:prod

Role that allows users to request access to SSH nodes with that label

Role that allows users to review Access Requests for SSH nodes with that label

The ssh-access role allows access to SSH nodes with the label env: prod :

kind: role version: v8 metadata: name: ssh-access spec: allow: logins: - ubuntu node_labels: 'env': 'prod'

The ssh-access-requester role allows to request access to such SSH nodes:

kind: role version: v8 metadata: name: ssh-access-requester spec: allow: request: search_as_roles: - ssh-access

The ssh-access-reviewer role allows to review such Access Requests:

kind: role version: v8 metadata: name: ssh-access-reviewer spec: allow: review_requests: roles: - ssh-access preview_as_roles: - ssh-access

As an admin user, assign the ssh-access-requester role to bob .

This role will allow bob to issue Access Requests to SSH nodes with env: prod labels.

Now, as an admin user, let's create an Access List that grants access to the SSH nodes (via ssh-access member role grant) and allows its owners to review requests to these SSH nodes (via ssh-access-reviewer owner role grant).

On the Identity Governance / Access Lists web UI page select "Create New Access List" and create a new one with the following parameters:

List name: SSH Access

Permissions granted to list owners: ssh-access-reviewer

Permissions granted to list members: ssh-access

List owner: alice

You can fill out the rest of the parameters as desired.

Once you log into Teleport as bob , you should be able to see your SSH node(-s) as requestable resources.

On the Access Request checkout dialog, you should see that alice has been prepopulated as a suggested reviewer because she is an owner of the access list that grants access to the requested SSH node.

Submit the request.

Once the request is submitted, log in as alice and go to the Identity Governance / Access Requests page to see bob 's pending request and review it:

That's it! alice as an owner of the "SSH Access" list has successfully reviewed bob 's request to an SSH node that's granted by her Access List.