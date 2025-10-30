Identity Governance Integrations
You can configure Teleport to sync role-based access control (RBAC) configurations with third-party software, such as AWS IAM Identity Center, Microsoft Entra ID, and Okta. Teleport creates resources such as roles and Access Lists based on resources it retrieves from the integration. This way, you can manage all access controls in your infrastructure from a single platform.
Read the following guides for how to configure the Identity Governance integration for your third-party solution:
