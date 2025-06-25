Version: 17.x

Just-in-time Access Requests

Just-in-time Access Requests allow Teleport users to request access to a resource or role depending on need. The request can then be approved or denied based on a configurable number of approvers.

You can use Access Requests to implement the principle of least privilege in your organization, leaving an attacker with no permanent admins to target. Users receive elevated privileges for a limited period of time. Request approvers can be configured with limited cluster access so they are not high value targets.

Access Requests are designed to provide temporary permissions to users. If you want to grant longstanding permissions to a group of users, with the option to renew these permissions after a recurring interval (such as three months), consider Access Lists.

Access Requests support two main use cases: Role Access Requests and Resource Access Requests.

With Role Access Requests, engineers can request temporary credentials with elevated roles in order to perform critical system-wide tasks.

Get started with Role Access Requests.

With Resource Access Requests, engineers can easily get access to only the individual resources they need, when they need it.

Get started with Resource Access Requests.

You can configure all aspects of the Access Request lifecycle in Teleport, including:

When a user must make a request.

What permissions a user can request.

How long elevated permissions can last.

How many users can approve or deny different kinds of requests.

Read the Access Request Configuration guide for an overview of the configuration options available for Access Requests.

Just-in-time Access Requests are a feature of Teleport Enterprise. Teleport Community Edition users can get a preview of how Access Requests work by requesting a role via the Teleport CLI. Full Access Request functionality, including Resource Access Requests managing Access Requests via the Web UI are available in Teleport Enterprise.

For information on how to use Just-in-time Access Requests with Teleport Community Edition, see Teleport Community Access Requests.