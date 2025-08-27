Configure Automatic Reviews
teleport supports automatic reviews of role Access Requests. This feature enables teams to enforce a zero standing privilege policy, while still allowing users to receive temporary access without manual approval.
How it works
Automatic reviews are triggered by Access Automation Rules. These rules instruct Teleport to monitor Access Requests and automatically submit a review when certain conditions (such as requested roles or user traits) are met.
For example, an Access Automation Rule can perform an automatic Access Request
approval when a user with the Teleport traits or IdP attribute
team: demo
requests access to the
access role.
Prerequisites
-
A running Teleport Enterprise (v18.0.0 or higher) cluster. If you want to get started with Teleport, sign up for a free trial or set up a demo environment.
-
The
tctland
tshclients.
Installing
tctland
tshclients
-
Determine the version of your Teleport cluster. The
tctland
tshclients must be at most one major version behind your Teleport cluster version. Send a GET request to the Proxy Service at
/v1/webapi/findand use a JSON query tool to obtain your cluster version. Replace teleport.example.com:443 with the web address of your Teleport Proxy Service:TELEPORT_DOMAIN=teleport.example.com:443TELEPORT_VERSION="$(curl -s https://$TELEPORT_DOMAIN/v1/webapi/find | jq -r '.server_version')"
-
Follow the instructions for your platform to install
tctland
tshclients:
- Mac
- Windows - Powershell
- Linux
Download the signed macOS .pkg installer for Teleport, which includes the
tctland
tshclients:curl -O https://cdn.teleport.dev/teleport-${TELEPORT_VERSION?}.pkg
In Finder double-click the
pkgfile to begin installation.danger
Using Homebrew to install Teleport is not supported. The Teleport package in Homebrew is not maintained by Teleport and we can't guarantee its reliability or security.curl.exe -O https://cdn.teleport.dev/teleport-v${TELEPORT_VERSION?}-windows-amd64-bin.zip
Unzip the archive and move the `tctl` and `tsh` clients to your %PATH%
NOTE: Do not place the `tctl` and `tsh` clients in the System32 directory, as this can cause issues when using WinSCP.
Use %SystemRoot% (C:\Windows) or %USERPROFILE% (C:\Users\<username>) instead.
All of the Teleport binaries in Linux installations include the
tctland
tshclients. For more options (including RPM/DEB packages and downloads for i386/ARM/ARM64) see our installation page.curl -O https://cdn.teleport.dev/teleport-v${TELEPORT_VERSION?}-linux-amd64-bin.tar.gztar -xzf teleport-v${TELEPORT_VERSION?}-linux-amd64-bin.tar.gzcd teleportsudo ./install
Teleport binaries have been copied to /usr/local/bin
-
- This feature requires Teleport Identity Governance.
Step 1/4. Create a requester role and user
In this example, we'll first create:
- A role named
demo-access-request, which allows requesting access to the
accessrole.
- A user named
demo-access-requester, assigned the above role.
Create the role
Create a role configuration file named
demo-role.yaml:
# demo-role.yaml
kind: role
version: v7
metadata:
name: demo-access-request
spec:
allow:
request:
roles:
- access
search_as_roles:
- access
Create the role with:
tctl create demo-role.yaml
Create the user
Use the following command to create the user and assign the role:
tctl users add --roles=demo-access-request demo-access-requester
Alternatively, you can assign the role after creating the user:
Assign the
demo-access-request role to
demo-access-requester by running the appropriate
commands for your authentication provider:
- Local User
- GitHub
- SAML
- OIDC
-
Retrieve your local user's roles as a comma-separated list:ROLES=$(tsh status -f json | jq -r '.active.roles | join(",")')
-
Edit your local user to add the new role:tctl users update $(tsh status -f json | jq -r '.active.username') \ --set-roles "${ROLES?},demo-access-request"
-
Sign out of the Teleport cluster and sign in again to assume the new role.
-
Open your
githubauthentication connector in a text editor:tctl edit github/github
-
Edit the
githubconnector, adding
demo-access-requestto the
teams_to_rolessection.
The team you should map to this role depends on how you have designed your organization's role-based access controls (RBAC). However, the team must include your user account and should be the smallest team possible within your organization.
Here is an example:
teams_to_roles: - organization: octocats team: admins roles: - access + - demo-access-request
-
Apply your changes by saving closing the file in your editor.
-
Sign out of the Teleport cluster and sign in again to assume the new role.
-
Retrieve your
samlconfiguration resource:tctl get --with-secrets saml/mysaml > saml.yaml
Note that the
--with-secretsflag adds the value of
spec.signing_key_pair.private_keyto the
saml.yamlfile. Because this key contains a sensitive value, you should remove the saml.yaml file immediately after updating the resource.
-
Edit
saml.yaml, adding
demo-access-requestto the
attributes_to_rolessection.
The attribute you should map to this role depends on how you have designed your organization's role-based access controls (RBAC). However, the group must include your user account and should be the smallest group possible within your organization.
Here is an example:
attributes_to_roles: - name: "groups" value: "my-group" roles: - access + - demo-access-request
-
Apply your changes:tctl create -f saml.yaml
-
Sign out of the Teleport cluster and sign in again to assume the new role.
-
Retrieve your
oidcconfiguration resource:tctl get oidc/myoidc --with-secrets > oidc.yaml
Note that the
--with-secretsflag adds the value of
spec.signing_key_pair.private_keyto the
oidc.yamlfile. Because this key contains a sensitive value, you should remove the oidc.yaml file immediately after updating the resource.
-
Edit
oidc.yaml, adding
demo-access-requestto the
claims_to_rolessection.
The claim you should map to this role depends on how you have designed your organization's role-based access controls (RBAC). However, the group must include your user account and should be the smallest group possible within your organization.
Here is an example:
claims_to_roles: - name: "groups" value: "my-group" roles: - access + - demo-access-request
-
Apply your changes:tctl create -f oidc.yaml
-
Sign out of the Teleport cluster and sign in again to assume the new role.
Step 2/4. Assign user traits
To allow automatic review rules to evaluate the requesting user, assign them traits via the Teleport Web UI.
- Go to Zero Trust Access -> Users
- Next to
demo-access-requester, click Options -> Edit...
- Click Add user trait, and set:
- Key:
team
- Value:
demo
- Key:
- Click Save
- Verify that the user has been updated with the desired trait.
When adding user traits, you can enter any keys and values. The user trait form does not support wildcard or regular expressions.
Automatic reviews are compatible with SSO users and the attributes provided by the IdP.
Step 3/4. Create automatic review rule
Next, define the automatic review rule via the Teleport Web UI.
- Go to Identity Governance -> Access Requests -> Set Up Access Automation Rules
- Click Create New Access Automation Rule -> Automatic Review Rule
- Configure the rule and set:
- Name of roles to match:
access
- User Traits:
team: demo
- Review decision:
APPROVED
- Name of roles to match:
- Click Create Rule
This automatic review rule will ensure that Access Requests for the
access
role will be automatically reviewed for approval if the Teleport user traits
requirements are satisfied. In this case, any user with the traits
team: demo
will satisfy the requirement.
Step 4/4. Verify automatic review rule
To verify the new automatic review rule, create an Access Request via the Teleport Web UI.
- Log in as
demo-access-requester
- Go to Access Requests and click New Access Request
- Change the request type from Resources to Roles
- Add the
accessrole to the Access Request
- Click Proceed to Request, then Submit Request
At this point, the new Access Request should have been created, automatically
reviewed, and transitioned into an
APPROVED state. Navigate Back to Listings
and verify the Access Request status. It might take a second for the review to
process, so you may have to refresh the page.
Troubleshooting
Conflicting automatic review rules
Automatic review rules can automatically approve or deny Access Requests based on the selected review decision. If an Access Request meets the conditions for both an approval rule and a denial rule, the denial rule takes precedence.
Next Steps
- Access Automation Rules are configured using an underlying
access_monitoring_ruleresource. For more details about the
access_monitoring_ruleresource, refer to the Access Monitoring Rules Reference.
- For configuration with Teleport Terraform Provider, refer to the Terraform Resources Index
- For configuration options with SSO, refer to the Single Sign-On Guides