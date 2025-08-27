Configure Automatic Reviews

Version: 18.x

teleport supports automatic reviews of role Access Requests. This feature enables teams to enforce a zero standing privilege policy, while still allowing users to receive temporary access without manual approval.

Automatic reviews are triggered by Access Automation Rules. These rules instruct Teleport to monitor Access Requests and automatically submit a review when certain conditions (such as requested roles or user traits) are met.

For example, an Access Automation Rule can perform an automatic Access Request approval when a user with the Teleport traits or IdP attribute team: demo requests access to the access role.

A running Teleport Enterprise (v18.0.0 or higher) cluster. If you want to get started with Teleport, sign up for a free trial or set up a demo environment.

The tctl and tsh clients. Installing tctl and tsh clients Determine the version of your Teleport cluster. The tctl and tsh clients must be at most one major version behind your Teleport cluster version. Send a GET request to the Proxy Service at /v1/webapi/find and use a JSON query tool to obtain your cluster version. Replace teleport.example.com:443 with the web address of your Teleport Proxy Service: TELEPORT_DOMAIN= teleport.example.com:443 TELEPORT_VERSION="$(curl -s https://$TELEPORT_DOMAIN/v1/webapi/find | jq -r '.server_version')" Follow the instructions for your platform to install tctl and tsh clients: Mac Windows - Powershell Linux Download the signed macOS .pkg installer for Teleport, which includes the tctl and tsh clients: curl -O https://cdn.teleport.dev/teleport-${TELEPORT_VERSION?}.pkg In Finder double-click the pkg file to begin installation. danger Using Homebrew to install Teleport is not supported. The Teleport package in Homebrew is not maintained by Teleport and we can't guarantee its reliability or security. curl.exe -O https://cdn.teleport.dev/teleport-v${TELEPORT_VERSION?}-windows-amd64-bin.zip All of the Teleport binaries in Linux installations include the tctl and tsh clients. For more options (including RPM/DEB packages and downloads for i386/ARM/ARM64) see our installation page. curl -O https://cdn.teleport.dev/teleport-v${TELEPORT_VERSION?}-linux-amd64-bin.tar.gz tar -xzf teleport-v${TELEPORT_VERSION?}-linux-amd64-bin.tar.gz cd teleport sudo ./install



This feature requires Teleport Identity Governance.

In this example, we'll first create:

A role named demo-access-request , which allows requesting access to the access role.

, which allows requesting access to the role. A user named demo-access-requester , assigned the above role.

Create a role configuration file named demo-role.yaml :

kind: role version: v7 metadata: name: demo-access-request spec: allow: request: roles: - access search_as_roles: - access

Create the role with:

tctl create demo-role.yaml

Use the following command to create the user and assign the role:

tctl users add --roles=demo-access-request demo-access-requester

Alternatively, you can assign the role after creating the user:

Assign the demo-access-request role to demo-access-requester by running the appropriate commands for your authentication provider:

Local User

GitHub

SAML

OIDC Retrieve your local user's roles as a comma-separated list: ROLES=$(tsh status -f json | jq -r '.active.roles | join(",")') Edit your local user to add the new role: tctl users update $(tsh status -f json | jq -r '.active.username') \ --set-roles "${ROLES?},demo-access-request" Sign out of the Teleport cluster and sign in again to assume the new role. Open your github authentication connector in a text editor: tctl edit github/github Edit the github connector, adding demo-access-request to the teams_to_roles section. The team you should map to this role depends on how you have designed your organization's role-based access controls (RBAC). However, the team must include your user account and should be the smallest team possible within your organization. Here is an example: teams_to_roles: - organization: octocats team: admins roles: - access + - demo-access-request Apply your changes by saving closing the file in your editor. Sign out of the Teleport cluster and sign in again to assume the new role. Retrieve your saml configuration resource: tctl get --with-secrets saml/mysaml > saml.yaml Note that the --with-secrets flag adds the value of spec.signing_key_pair.private_key to the saml.yaml file. Because this key contains a sensitive value, you should remove the saml.yaml file immediately after updating the resource. Edit saml.yaml , adding demo-access-request to the attributes_to_roles section. The attribute you should map to this role depends on how you have designed your organization's role-based access controls (RBAC). However, the group must include your user account and should be the smallest group possible within your organization. Here is an example: attributes_to_roles: - name: "groups" value: "my-group" roles: - access + - demo-access-request Apply your changes: tctl create -f saml.yaml Sign out of the Teleport cluster and sign in again to assume the new role. Retrieve your oidc configuration resource: tctl get oidc/myoidc --with-secrets > oidc.yaml Note that the --with-secrets flag adds the value of spec.signing_key_pair.private_key to the oidc.yaml file. Because this key contains a sensitive value, you should remove the oidc.yaml file immediately after updating the resource. Edit oidc.yaml , adding demo-access-request to the claims_to_roles section. The claim you should map to this role depends on how you have designed your organization's role-based access controls (RBAC). However, the group must include your user account and should be the smallest group possible within your organization. Here is an example: claims_to_roles: - name: "groups" value: "my-group" roles: - access + - demo-access-request Apply your changes: tctl create -f oidc.yaml Sign out of the Teleport cluster and sign in again to assume the new role.

To allow automatic review rules to evaluate the requesting user, assign them traits via the Teleport Web UI.

Go to Zero Trust Access -> Users Next to demo-access-requester , click Options -> Edit... Click Add user trait, and set: Key: team

Value: demo Click Save Verify that the user has been updated with the desired trait.

When adding user traits, you can enter any keys and values. The user trait form does not support wildcard or regular expressions.

SSO users Automatic reviews are compatible with SSO users and the attributes provided by the IdP.

Next, define the automatic review rule via the Teleport Web UI.

Go to Identity Governance -> Access Requests -> Set Up Access Automation Rules Click Create New Access Automation Rule -> Automatic Review Rule Configure the rule and set: Name of roles to match : access

: User Traits : team: demo

: Review decision: APPROVED Click Create Rule

This automatic review rule will ensure that Access Requests for the access role will be automatically reviewed for approval if the Teleport user traits requirements are satisfied. In this case, any user with the traits team: demo will satisfy the requirement.

To verify the new automatic review rule, create an Access Request via the Teleport Web UI.

Log in as demo-access-requester Go to Access Requests and click New Access Request Change the request type from Resources to Roles Add the access role to the Access Request Click Proceed to Request, then Submit Request

At this point, the new Access Request should have been created, automatically reviewed, and transitioned into an APPROVED state. Navigate Back to Listings and verify the Access Request status. It might take a second for the review to process, so you may have to refresh the page.

Automatic review rules can automatically approve or deny Access Requests based on the selected review decision. If an Access Request meets the conditions for both an approval rule and a denial rule, the denial rule takes precedence.