Installing Teleport on a Single Machine
The guides in this section explain how to install Teleport on a single machine.
Teleport installations include the following binaries:
|Binary
|Purpose
teleport
|Main Teleport binary that runs the Auth Service, Proxy Service, and Teleport Agent services.
tctl
|Admin tool for managing Teleport resources.
tsh
|Client tool for accessing Teleport-protected infrastructure.
tbot
|CLI for running Teleport Machine & Workload Identity Bots.
teleport-update
|Tool for operating Teleport Managed Updates.
fdpass-teleport
|Utility for integrating Machine & Workload Identity with OpenSSH.
Whether you are installing the Teleport control plane (the Auth Service and Proxy Service) or as an agent that talks to the cluster, the Teleport binary is the same. The difference is only in how you configure it, which you will need to do after installation.
Choose your platform to install Teleport
Checksums
If you want to verify the integrity of a Teleport binary, SHA256 checksums are available for all downloads on our downloads page.
If you download Teleport via an automated system, you can programmatically
obtain the checksum by adding
.sha256 to the download link. This is the method
shown in the installation examples.
export version=v18.7.6
'darwin' 'linux' or 'windows'export os=linux
'386' 'arm' on linux or 'amd64' for all distrosexport arch=amd64curl https://cdn.teleport.dev/teleport-$version-$os-$arch-bin.tar.gz.sha256
<checksum> <filename>
Uninstalling Teleport
If you wish to uninstall Teleport at any time, see our documentation on Uninstalling Teleport.
Next steps
Now that you know how to install Teleport, you can enable access to all of your infrastructure. Get started with enrolling resources in your Teleport cluster: