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Version: 18.x

Installing Teleport on a Single Machine

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Video guide
Installing Teleport Tooling: An Overview
In this video, we’ll walk through Teleport and its tools, explain how it works, and cover your installation options.
Installing Teleport Tooling: An Overview

The guides in this section explain how to install Teleport on a single machine.

Teleport installations include the following binaries:

BinaryPurpose
teleportMain Teleport binary that runs the Auth Service, Proxy Service, and Teleport Agent services.
tctlAdmin tool for managing Teleport resources.
tshClient tool for accessing Teleport-protected infrastructure.
tbotCLI for running Teleport Machine & Workload Identity Bots.
teleport-updateTool for operating Teleport Managed Updates.
fdpass-teleportUtility for integrating Machine & Workload Identity with OpenSSH.

Whether you are installing the Teleport control plane (the Auth Service and Proxy Service) or as an agent that talks to the cluster, the Teleport binary is the same. The difference is only in how you configure it, which you will need to do after installation.

Choose your platform to install Teleport

LinuxDockerAmazon EC2macOSWindowsFrom Source

Checksums

If you want to verify the integrity of a Teleport binary, SHA256 checksums are available for all downloads on our downloads page.

If you download Teleport via an automated system, you can programmatically obtain the checksum by adding .sha256 to the download link. This is the method shown in the installation examples.

export version=v18.7.6
'darwin' 'linux' or 'windows'
export os=linux
'386' 'arm' on linux or 'amd64' for all distros
export arch=amd64
curl https://cdn.teleport.dev/teleport-$version-$os-$arch-bin.tar.gz.sha256
<checksum> <filename>

Uninstalling Teleport

If you wish to uninstall Teleport at any time, see our documentation on Uninstalling Teleport.

Next steps

Now that you know how to install Teleport, you can enable access to all of your infrastructure. Get started with enrolling resources in your Teleport cluster: