Installing Teleport on a Single Machine

Version: 18.x

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The guides in this section explain how to install Teleport on a single machine.

Teleport installations include the following binaries:

Binary Purpose teleport Main Teleport binary that runs the Auth Service, Proxy Service, and Teleport Agent services. tctl Admin tool for managing Teleport resources. tsh Client tool for accessing Teleport-protected infrastructure. tbot CLI for running Teleport Machine & Workload Identity Bots. teleport-update Tool for operating Teleport Managed Updates. fdpass-teleport Utility for integrating Machine & Workload Identity with OpenSSH.

Whether you are installing the Teleport control plane (the Auth Service and Proxy Service) or as an agent that talks to the cluster, the Teleport binary is the same. The difference is only in how you configure it, which you will need to do after installation.

If you want to verify the integrity of a Teleport binary, SHA256 checksums are available for all downloads on our downloads page.

If you download Teleport via an automated system, you can programmatically obtain the checksum by adding .sha256 to the download link. This is the method shown in the installation examples.

export version=v18.7.6 export os=linux export arch=amd64 curl https://cdn.teleport.dev/teleport-$version-$os-$arch-bin.tar.gz.sha256

If you wish to uninstall Teleport at any time, see our documentation on Uninstalling Teleport.

Now that you know how to install Teleport, you can enable access to all of your infrastructure. Get started with enrolling resources in your Teleport cluster: