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Installing Teleport on Linux Report an Issue Copy for LLM View as Markdown Is this page helpful? How can we improve this page? Submit Cancel

This guide explains how to install the teleport binary on a single Linux machine.

If you are starting out with Teleport, we recommend beginning with a Teleport Cloud account. From there, the only Teleport components you need to deploy yourself are Teleport Agents, which is discussed in Installing Teleport as an agent.

Operating System teleport Daemon tctl Admin Tool tsh and Teleport Connect User Clients [1] Web UI (via the browser) tbot Daemon Linux 3.2+ (RHEL/CentOS 7+, Rocky Linux 8+, Amazon Linux 2+, Amazon Linux 2023+, Ubuntu 16.04+, Debian 9+, SLES 12 SP 5+, and SLES 15 SP 5+) [2] yes yes yes [3] yes yes

[1] tsh is a Command Line Interface (CLI) client and Teleport Connect is a Graphical User Interface (GUI) desktop client. See Using Teleport Connect for usage and installation.

[2] Enhanced Session Recording requires Linux kernel v5.8+.

[3] Teleport Connect on Linux requires glibc 2.28+ present in Ubuntu 20.04+, Debian 10+, Fedora 37+.

For best results, Teleport clients (tsh, tctl, tbot) should be the same major version as the cluster they are connecting to. Teleport servers are compatible with clients that are on the same major version or one major version older. Teleport servers do not support clients that are on a newer major version. See our Upgrading guide for more information.

This section only applies to self-hosted Teleport deployments. If you have a Teleport Cloud account, or only want to deploy Teleport Agents, read Installing Teleport as an agent.

To install the teleport binary on an individual machine in order to run the Teleport Auth Service or Proxy Service, you can fetch a one-line installation script, which finds an appropriate package manager and uses it to install the teleport package.

tip If you are self-hosting a Teleport cluster, take a look at our Linux Demo for the Teleport Community Edition or our Self-Hosting Teleport section in the docs for more information on Self-Hosted Teleport Enterprise.

Teleport Enterprise (Self-Hosted)

Teleport Community Edition Download and run the generic installation script on the server where you want to install Teleport: curl https://cdn.teleport.dev/install.sh | bash -s "18.7.6" "enterprise" Download and run the generic installation script on the server where you want to install Teleport: curl https://cdn.teleport.dev/install.sh | bash -s "18.7.6" "oss"

Run the following command to verify your installation:

teleport version

You should see output displaying the Teleport version number.

Checkpoint: Troubleshoot cluster installation issues Success looks like: The system identifies the Teleport binary and returns a valid version number. Yes, it is working No, it didn't work

The one-line installation script does not generate a Teleport configuration file for you. For this, we have a teleport configure CLI command or you can create one manually.

See the following guides for help setting up a configuration file:

Teleport Configuration Reference: This will provide you with the command you need to generate and populate the Teleport configuration file as well as further configuration options for your cluster.

Self-Hosted Demo Cluster: If you are deploying the Teleport Auth Service and Proxy Service, read this guide for an example of a configuration file.

The easiest way to install Teleport as an agent is through the Web UI at /web/discover , where you can select a resource to enroll with your Teleport cluster and retrieve an installation script to run on Linux hosts.

Outside of the Web UI, you can run a cluster-specific installation script on your Linux server where you are deploying Teleport as an agent. This script will detect and use the best version, edition, and installation mode for your cluster. You can also use the teleport-update binary to keep agents up to date.

Note that Teleport agents should always use the one-line installation script or teleport-update binary to install Teleport. Otherwise, they will fall out-of-date, become incompatible with the cluster, and eventually disconnect.

For an example Terraform module for deploying and configuring Teleport Agents, see Deploy Agents with Terraform.

Outside of the Web UI, you can run a one-line cluster install script on your Linux server where you are deploying Teleport as an agent. This script will detect and use the best version, edition, and installation mode for your cluster.

Assign example.teleport.sh:443 to your Teleport cluster hostname and Web UI port. This should contain your cluster hostname and port, but not the scheme (https://). Run your cluster's install script: curl "https:// example.teleport.sh:443 /scripts/install.sh" | sudo bash

Run the following commands to verify your agent installation:

teleport version sudo systemctl status teleport

You should see the Teleport version and a status showing the service is active and running.

Checkpoint: Troubleshoot agent installation issues Success looks like: The Teleport version is displayed and the service status is reported as active and running. Yes, it is working No, it didn't work

Outside of deploying Teleport as an agent in the Web UI, the methods for installing Teleport on a Linux server do not generate a Teleport configuration file for you. You will need to generate one prior to starting the Teleport service.

See the following guides for examples of setting up a configuration file:

Enroll Resources: Guides to setting up Teleport Agents in order to enroll infrastructure resources in your cluster. These guides include examples of setting up Teleport configuration files.

Self-Hosted Demo Cluster: If you are deploying the Teleport Auth Service and Proxy Service, read this guide for an example of a configuration file.

Teleport Configuration Reference: A guide to all configuration fields.

Use this section if you are not using the one-line installation script.

If it is not possible to use the one-line installation script, for example if you are setting up custom tooling, you can install the teleport binary on a single machine by fetching packages or TAR archives. You can also download a Teleport package from the Teleport Web UI.

Read the instructions in this section for instructions on working with Teleport package repositories.

Assign the following environment variables in the terminal where you will run Teleport installation commands, indicating the package and version to install: Teleport Enterprise (Self-Hosted)

Teleport Community Edition export TELEPORT_PKG=teleport-ent export TELEPORT_VERSION=v18 export TELEPORT_CHANNEL=stable/${TELEPORT_VERSION?} For FedRAMP/FIPS-compliant installations, install the teleport-ent-fips package instead: export TELEPORT_PKG=teleport-ent-fips export TELEPORT_PKG=teleport export TELEPORT_VERSION=v18 export TELEPORT_CHANNEL=stable/${TELEPORT_VERSION?} Teleport maintains DEB and RPM package repositories for different Linux distributions based on variables defined in /etc/os-release on Linux systems. Source this file to define the variables: . /etc/os-release && echo "$NAME $VERSION_ID" Checkpoint: Verify OS release variables Success looks like: The output displays valid identifiers for your distribution and version. Yes, it is working No, it didn't work Confirm that your distribution appears in the table below. Distribution Version ID value in /etc/os-release Amazon Linux 2 and 2023 amzn CentOS >= 7 centos Debian >= 9 debian RHEL >= 7 rhel Rocky Linux >= 8 rocky SLES >= 12 SP5, >= 15 SP5 sles Ubuntu >= 16.04 ubuntu RHEL 10 Support Teleport does not currently provide a YUM repository for RHEL 10. Attempting to follow the standard YUM installation instructions on RHEL 10 will result in HTTP 404 errors. To install Teleport on RHEL 10, use a one-line installation script (for Teleport Agents or for Teleport control plane components) for the initial setup and Managed Updates v2 to maintain the installation. If ID is not listed, check: echo $ID_LIKE If one of those values appears in the table, use it instead. Follow the instructions for your package manager: apt

yum

dnf

zypper sudo mkdir -p /etc/apt/keyrings sudo curl https://apt.releases.teleport.dev/gpg \ -o /etc/apt/keyrings/teleport-archive-keyring.asc

echo "deb [signed-by=/etc/apt/keyrings/teleport-archive-keyring.asc] \ https://apt.releases.teleport.dev/${ID?} ${VERSION_CODENAME?} \ ${TELEPORT_CHANNEL?}" \ | sudo tee /etc/apt/sources.list.d/teleport.list > /dev/null

sudo apt-get update sudo apt-get install ${TELEPORT_PKG?} VERSION_ID=$(echo $VERSION_ID | grep -Eo "^[0-9]+") sudo yum install -y yum-utils sudo yum-config-manager --add-repo "$(rpm --eval "https://yum.releases.teleport.dev/$ID/$VERSION_ID/Teleport/%{_arch}/${TELEPORT_CHANNEL?}/teleport.repo")" sudo yum install ${TELEPORT_PKG?} sudo dnf install -y dnf-plugins-core



REPO_ID="rhel" REPO_VERSION_ID="$(echo "$VERSION_ID" | grep -Eo '^[0-9]+')" # "8.10" -> "8" ARCH="$(rpm --eval '%{_arch}')"

sudo dnf config-manager --add-repo \ "https://yum.releases.teleport.dev/${REPO_ID}/${REPO_VERSION_ID}/Teleport/${ARCH}/${TELEPORT_CHANNEL}/teleport.repo"

sudo dnf install -y "${TELEPORT_PKG?}" # e.g., teleport / teleport-ent Note: Teleport currently provides RPM packages for SLES 15. On newer SLES releases (for example, SLES 16), use the sles/15 repository path. export TELEPORT_VERSION=v18 export TELEPORT_CHANNEL="stable/${TELEPORT_VERSION}" export TELEPORT_PKG=teleport # or teleport-ent

ARCH="$(rpm --eval '%{_arch}')"

sudo zypper ar -f -t rpm-md \ "https://zypper.releases.teleport.dev/sles/15/Teleport/${ARCH}/${TELEPORT_CHANNEL}/" teleport sudo rpm --import https://zypper.releases.teleport.dev/gpg

sudo zypper refresh teleport sudo zypper install -y "${TELEPORT_PKG?}" Verify the installation by running the following command: teleport version Checkpoint: Troubleshoot repository installation issues Success looks like: The package manager confirms installation and the version command returns successfully. Yes, it is working No, it didn't work

Teleport maintains TAR archives as well as DEB and RPM packages for Linux-compatible binaries at https://cdn.teleport.dev . This section explains how to install Teleport by manually downloading a release.

Use this method if you prefer to install from release archives or operate in restricted environments.

Use environment variables to set the package name, version, and architecture of the package you want to download: TELEPORT_PKG=teleport # Community Edition TELEPORT_PKG=teleport-ent # Enterprise Determine your system architecture: uname -m Map the CPU architecture to a supported build: uname -m output SYSTEM_ARCH value x86_64 amd64 aarch64 arm64 armv7l arm i686 386 Assign version and architecture variables: TELEPORT_VERSION=18.7.6 SYSTEM_ARCH="" Download and install using your preferred format. These steps use sha256sum , which is available by default on most modern Linux distributions. On older systems where sha256sum is not available, use shasum --check --algorithm 256 instead: TAR

DEB

RPM curl -O https://cdn.teleport.dev/${TELEPORT_PKG?}-v${TELEPORT_VERSION?}-linux-${SYSTEM_ARCH?}-bin.tar.gz.sha256 curl -O https://cdn.teleport.dev/${TELEPORT_PKG?}-v${TELEPORT_VERSION?}-linux-${SYSTEM_ARCH?}-bin.tar.gz sha256sum --check < ${TELEPORT_PKG?}-v${TELEPORT_VERSION?}-linux-${SYSTEM_ARCH?}-bin.tar.gz.sha256 tar -xvf ${TELEPORT_PKG?}-v${TELEPORT_VERSION?}-linux-${SYSTEM_ARCH?}-bin.tar.gz cd ${TELEPORT_PKG?} sudo ./teleport-update enable --proxy example.teleport.sh # or sudo ./install for static installation curl -O https://cdn.teleport.dev/${TELEPORT_PKG?}_${TELEPORT_VERSION?}_${SYSTEM_ARCH?}.deb.sha256 curl -O https://cdn.teleport.dev/${TELEPORT_PKG?}_${TELEPORT_VERSION?}_${SYSTEM_ARCH?}.deb sha256sum --check ${TELEPORT_PKG?}_${TELEPORT_VERSION?}_${SYSTEM_ARCH?}.deb.sha256 sudo dpkg -i ${TELEPORT_PKG?}_${TELEPORT_VERSION?}_${SYSTEM_ARCH?}.deb sudo teleport-update enable --proxy example.teleport.sh Note: Use export SYSTEM_ARCH=x86_64 for RPM installations. curl -O https://cdn.teleport.dev/${TELEPORT_PKG?}-${TELEPORT_VERSION?}-1.${SYSTEM_ARCH?}.rpm.sha256 curl -O https://cdn.teleport.dev/${TELEPORT_PKG?}-${TELEPORT_VERSION?}-1.${SYSTEM_ARCH?}.rpm sha256sum --check ${TELEPORT_PKG?}-${TELEPORT_VERSION?}-1.${SYSTEM_ARCH?}.rpm.sha256 sudo rpm -i ${TELEPORT_PKG?}-${TELEPORT_VERSION?}-1.${SYSTEM_ARCH?}.rpm sudo teleport-update enable --proxy example.teleport.sh Verify the installation. Run the following command: teleport version Checkpoint: Troubleshoot manual installation issues Success looks like: Teleport binaries are accessible from your system path and the version command executes successfully. Yes, it is working No, it didn't work

On cloud-hosted Teleport Enterprise you can visit a download page in the Web UI. Select the user name in the upper right and select Downloads from the menu.

Customers who self-host Teleport Enterprise can access Enterprise downloads and their license file from their dedicated account dashboard.