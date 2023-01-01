Installing Teleport on Linux
This guide explains how to install the
teleport binary on a single Linux
machine.
If you are starting out with Teleport, we recommend beginning with a Teleport Cloud account. From there, the only Teleport components you need to deploy yourself are Teleport Agents, which is discussed in Installing Teleport as an agent.
Operating system support
|Operating System
teleport Daemon
tctl Admin Tool
tsh and Teleport Connect User Clients [1]
|Web UI (via the browser)
tbot Daemon
|Linux 3.2+ (RHEL/CentOS 7+, Rocky Linux 8+, Amazon Linux 2+, Amazon Linux 2023+, Ubuntu 16.04+, Debian 9+, SLES 12 SP 5+, and SLES 15 SP 5+) [2]
|yes
|yes
|yes [3]
|yes
|yes
[1]
tsh is a Command Line Interface (CLI) client and Teleport Connect is a Graphical User Interface (GUI) desktop client. See Using Teleport Connect for usage and installation.
[2] Enhanced Session Recording requires Linux kernel v5.8+.
[3] Teleport Connect on Linux requires glibc 2.28+ present in Ubuntu 20.04+, Debian 10+, Fedora 37+.
For best results, Teleport clients (tsh, tctl, tbot) should be the same major version as the cluster they are connecting to. Teleport servers are compatible with clients that are on the same major version or one major version older. Teleport servers do not support clients that are on a newer major version. See our Upgrading guide for more information.
Installing Teleport control plane components
This section only applies to self-hosted Teleport deployments. If you have a Teleport Cloud account, or only want to deploy Teleport Agents, read Installing Teleport as an agent.
To install the
teleport binary on an individual machine in order to run the
Teleport Auth Service or Proxy Service, you can fetch a one-line installation
script, which finds an appropriate package manager and uses it to install the
teleport package.
If you are self-hosting a Teleport cluster, take a look at our Linux Demo for the Teleport Community Edition or our Self-Hosting Teleport section in the docs for more information on Self-Hosted Teleport Enterprise.
Execute the one-line installation script
- Teleport Enterprise (Self-Hosted)
- Teleport Community Edition
Download and run the generic installation script on the server where you want to install Teleport:
curl https://cdn.teleport.dev/install.sh | bash -s "18.7.6" "enterprise"
Download and run the generic installation script on the server where you want to install Teleport:
curl https://cdn.teleport.dev/install.sh | bash -s "18.7.6" "oss"
Verify control plane component installation
Run the following command to verify your installation:
teleport version
You should see output displaying the Teleport version number.
Checkpoint: Troubleshoot cluster installation issues
Success looks like: The system identifies the Teleport binary and returns a valid version number.
Configure your Teleport installation
The one-line installation script does not generate a Teleport configuration file
for you. For this, we have a
teleport configure CLI command or you can create
one manually.
See the following guides for help setting up a configuration file:
- Teleport Configuration Reference: This will provide you with the command you need to generate and populate the Teleport configuration file as well as further configuration options for your cluster.
- Self-Hosted Demo Cluster: If you are deploying the Teleport Auth Service and Proxy Service, read this guide for an example of a configuration file.
Installing Teleport as an agent
The easiest way to install Teleport as an agent is through the Web UI at
/web/discover, where you can select a resource to enroll with your Teleport
cluster and retrieve an installation script to run on Linux hosts.
Outside of the Web UI, you can run a cluster-specific installation script on
your Linux server where you are deploying Teleport as an agent. This script will
detect and use the best version, edition, and installation mode for your
cluster. You can also use the
teleport-update binary to keep agents
up to date.
Note that Teleport agents should always use the one-line installation script
or
teleport-update binary to install Teleport. Otherwise, they will fall
out-of-date, become incompatible with the cluster, and eventually disconnect.
For an example Terraform module for deploying and configuring Teleport Agents, see Deploy Agents with Terraform.
Run the cluster-specific installation script
Outside of the Web UI, you can run a one-line cluster install script on your Linux server where you are deploying Teleport as an agent. This script will detect and use the best version, edition, and installation mode for your cluster.
-
Assign example.teleport.sh:443 to your Teleport cluster hostname and Web UI port. This should contain your cluster hostname and port, but not the scheme (https://).
-
Run your cluster's install script:curl "https://example.teleport.sh:443/scripts/install.sh" | sudo bash
Verify agent installation
Run the following commands to verify your agent installation:
teleport versionsudo systemctl status teleport
You should see the Teleport version and a status showing the service is active and running.
Checkpoint: Troubleshoot agent installation issues
Success looks like: The Teleport version is displayed and the service status is reported as active and running.
Configure your Teleport Agent
Outside of deploying Teleport as an agent in the Web UI, the methods for installing Teleport on a Linux server do not generate a Teleport configuration file for you. You will need to generate one prior to starting the Teleport service.
See the following guides for examples of setting up a configuration file:
- Enroll Resources: Guides to setting up Teleport Agents in order to enroll infrastructure resources in your cluster. These guides include examples of setting up Teleport configuration files.
- Self-Hosted Demo Cluster: If you are deploying the Teleport Auth Service and Proxy Service, read this guide for an example of a configuration file.
- Teleport Configuration Reference: A guide to all configuration fields.
Other install methods
Use this section if you are not using the one-line installation script.
If it is not possible to use the one-line installation script, for example if
you are setting up custom tooling, you can install the
teleport binary on a
single machine by fetching packages or TAR archives. You can also download a
Teleport package from the Teleport Web UI.
Package repositories
Read the instructions in this section for instructions on working with Teleport package repositories.
-
Assign the following environment variables in the terminal where you will run Teleport installation commands, indicating the package and version to install:
export TELEPORT_PKG=teleport-entexport TELEPORT_VERSION=v18export TELEPORT_CHANNEL=stable/${TELEPORT_VERSION?}
- Teleport Enterprise (Self-Hosted)
- Teleport Community Edition
For FedRAMP/FIPS-compliant installations, install the
teleport-ent-fipspackage instead:export TELEPORT_PKG=teleport-ent-fipsexport TELEPORT_PKG=teleportexport TELEPORT_VERSION=v18export TELEPORT_CHANNEL=stable/${TELEPORT_VERSION?}
-
Teleport maintains DEB and RPM package repositories for different Linux distributions based on variables defined in
/etc/os-releaseon Linux systems. Source this file to define the variables:. /etc/os-release && echo "$NAME $VERSION_ID"
Checkpoint: Verify OS release variables
Success looks like: The output displays valid identifiers for your distribution and version.
-
Confirm that your distribution appears in the table below.
Distribution Version
IDvalue in
/etc/os-release
Amazon Linux 2 and 2023
amzn
CentOS >= 7
centos
Debian >= 9
debian
RHEL >= 7
rhel
Rocky Linux >= 8
rocky
SLES >= 12 SP5, >= 15 SP5
sles
Ubuntu >= 16.04
ubuntuRHEL 10 Support
Teleport does not currently provide a YUM repository for RHEL 10. Attempting to follow the standard YUM installation instructions on RHEL 10 will result in
HTTP 404errors. To install Teleport on RHEL 10, use a one-line installation script (for Teleport Agents or for Teleport control plane components) for the initial setup and Managed Updates v2 to maintain the installation.
-
If
IDis not listed, check:echo $ID_LIKE
If one of those values appears in the table, use it instead.
-
Follow the instructions for your package manager:
sudo mkdir -p /etc/apt/keyringssudo curl https://apt.releases.teleport.dev/gpg \ -o /etc/apt/keyrings/teleport-archive-keyring.ascecho "deb [signed-by=/etc/apt/keyrings/teleport-archive-keyring.asc] \https://apt.releases.teleport.dev/${ID?} ${VERSION_CODENAME?} \${TELEPORT_CHANNEL?}" \ | sudo tee /etc/apt/sources.list.d/teleport.list > /dev/nullsudo apt-get updatesudo apt-get install ${TELEPORT_PKG?}VERSION_ID=$(echo $VERSION_ID | grep -Eo "^[0-9]+")sudo yum install -y yum-utilssudo yum-config-manager --add-repo "$(rpm --eval "https://yum.releases.teleport.dev/$ID/$VERSION_ID/Teleport/%{_arch}/${TELEPORT_CHANNEL?}/teleport.repo")"sudo yum install ${TELEPORT_PKG?}
- apt
- yum
- dnf
- zypper
Ensure config-manager existssudo dnf install -y dnf-plugins-core
Use RHEL repo path + major versionREPO_ID="rhel"REPO_VERSION_ID="$(echo "$VERSION_ID" | grep -Eo '^[0-9]+')" # "8.10" -> "8"ARCH="$(rpm --eval '%{_arch}')"sudo dnf config-manager --add-repo \"https://yum.releases.teleport.dev/${REPO_ID}/${REPO_VERSION_ID}/Teleport/${ARCH}/${TELEPORT_CHANNEL}/teleport.repo"
Installsudo dnf install -y "${TELEPORT_PKG?}" # e.g., teleport / teleport-ent
Note: Teleport currently provides RPM packages for SLES 15. On newer SLES releases (for example, SLES 16), use the sles/15 repository path.export TELEPORT_VERSION=v18export TELEPORT_CHANNEL="stable/${TELEPORT_VERSION}"export TELEPORT_PKG=teleport # or teleport-entARCH="$(rpm --eval '%{_arch}')"sudo zypper ar -f -t rpm-md \ "https://zypper.releases.teleport.dev/sles/15/Teleport/${ARCH}/${TELEPORT_CHANNEL}/" teleport
IMPORTANT: repo does not define `gpgkey=` URLs; import key explicitlysudo rpm --import https://zypper.releases.teleport.dev/gpgsudo zypper refresh teleportsudo zypper install -y "${TELEPORT_PKG?}"
-
Verify the installation by running the following command:teleport version
Checkpoint: Troubleshoot repository installation issues
Success looks like: The package manager confirms installation and the version command returns successfully.
Downloading packages and TAR archives
Teleport maintains TAR archives as well as DEB and RPM packages for
Linux-compatible binaries at
https://cdn.teleport.dev. This section explains
how to install Teleport by manually downloading a release.
Use this method if you prefer to install from release archives or operate in restricted environments.
-
Use environment variables to set the package name, version, and architecture of the package you want to download:TELEPORT_PKG=teleport # Community EditionTELEPORT_PKG=teleport-ent # Enterprise
-
Determine your system architecture:uname -m
Map the CPU architecture to a supported build:
uname -moutput
SYSTEM_ARCHvalue
x86_64 amd64 aarch64 arm64 armv7l arm i686 386
-
Assign version and architecture variables:TELEPORT_VERSION=18.7.6SYSTEM_ARCH=""
-
Download and install using your preferred format. These steps use
sha256sum, which is available by default on most modern Linux distributions. On older systems where
sha256sumis not available, use
shasum --check --algorithm 256instead:
curl -O https://cdn.teleport.dev/${TELEPORT_PKG?}-v${TELEPORT_VERSION?}-linux-${SYSTEM_ARCH?}-bin.tar.gz.sha256curl -O https://cdn.teleport.dev/${TELEPORT_PKG?}-v${TELEPORT_VERSION?}-linux-${SYSTEM_ARCH?}-bin.tar.gzsha256sum --check < ${TELEPORT_PKG?}-v${TELEPORT_VERSION?}-linux-${SYSTEM_ARCH?}-bin.tar.gz.sha256
- TAR
- DEB
- RPM
teleport-ent-v18.7.1-linux-amd64-bin.tar.gz: OKtar -xvf ${TELEPORT_PKG?}-v${TELEPORT_VERSION?}-linux-${SYSTEM_ARCH?}-bin.tar.gzcd ${TELEPORT_PKG?}sudo ./teleport-update enable --proxy example.teleport.sh # or sudo ./install for static installationcurl -O https://cdn.teleport.dev/${TELEPORT_PKG?}_${TELEPORT_VERSION?}_${SYSTEM_ARCH?}.deb.sha256curl -O https://cdn.teleport.dev/${TELEPORT_PKG?}_${TELEPORT_VERSION?}_${SYSTEM_ARCH?}.debsha256sum --check ${TELEPORT_PKG?}_${TELEPORT_VERSION?}_${SYSTEM_ARCH?}.deb.sha256
teleport-ent_18.7.1_amd64.deb: OKsudo dpkg -i ${TELEPORT_PKG?}_${TELEPORT_VERSION?}_${SYSTEM_ARCH?}.deb
Managed updates are recommended for agentssudo teleport-update enable --proxy example.teleport.sh
Note: Use
export SYSTEM_ARCH=x86_64for RPM installations.curl -O https://cdn.teleport.dev/${TELEPORT_PKG?}-${TELEPORT_VERSION?}-1.${SYSTEM_ARCH?}.rpm.sha256curl -O https://cdn.teleport.dev/${TELEPORT_PKG?}-${TELEPORT_VERSION?}-1.${SYSTEM_ARCH?}.rpmsha256sum --check ${TELEPORT_PKG?}-${TELEPORT_VERSION?}-1.${SYSTEM_ARCH?}.rpm.sha256
teleport-ent-18.7.1-1.x86_64.rpm: OKsudo rpm -i ${TELEPORT_PKG?}-${TELEPORT_VERSION?}-1.${SYSTEM_ARCH?}.rpmsudo teleport-update enable --proxy example.teleport.sh
-
Verify the installation. Run the following command:teleport version
Checkpoint: Troubleshoot manual installation issues
Success looks like: Teleport binaries are accessible from your system path and the version command executes successfully.
From your browser
On cloud-hosted Teleport Enterprise you can visit a download page in the Web UI. Select the user name in the upper right and select Downloads from the menu.
Customers who self-host Teleport Enterprise can access Enterprise downloads and their license file from their dedicated account dashboard.