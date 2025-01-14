Version: 17.x

On this page

teleport-update CLI reference

teleport-update is a CLI tool that is used to update Teleport Agents installed on Linux servers.

See Teleport Agent Managed Updates for more details.

The primary commands for teleport-update are as follows:

Command Description teleport-update help Output guidance for using commands with teleport-update . teleport-update version Output the current version of the teleport-update binary. teleport-update enable Install the version of Teleport advertised by the cluster and enable Managed Updates. teleport-update disable Disable auto-updates without removing Teleport. Disables all requests. teleport-update pin Install the version of Teleport advertised by the cluster and stay on that version. teleport-update unpin Allow the installed version of Teleport to be updated, if Managed Updates are enabled. teleport-update update Update Teleport to the version advertised by the cluster. teleport-update link-package Restore the system-packaged (apt/yum) version of Teleport to /usr/local/bin. teleport-update unlink-package Remove the system-packaged (apt/yum) version of Teleport from /usr/local/bin. teleport-update status Output the status of the installed version of Teleport. teleport-update uninstall Remove both Teleport and the updater.

Enables agent Managed Updates and performs an initial installation of the Teleport Agent. This command also creates a systemd timer that periodically runs the update subcommand.

If Teleport is already installed, enable will update to the cluster-advertised version and ensure Managed Updates are enabled.

Existing package-based installations will be converted to Managed Updates automatically. Existing tarball-based, static installations may require --overwrite . (A clear error will let you know if this is the case.)

Files are installed to the following paths (with the default install-suffix ):

/usr/local/bin/{teleport,tsh,...} - Symbolic links into /opt/teleport/default/versions/X.Y.Z/bin/

- Symbolic links into /lib/systemd/system/teleport.service - Teleport SystemD service

- Teleport SystemD service /opt/teleport/default - Storage for Teleport versions and updater configuration

- Storage for Teleport versions and updater configuration /etc/systemd/system/teleport-update.{service,timer} - Updater SystemD timer and service

- Updater SystemD timer and service /etc/systemd/system/teleport.service.d/teleport-update.conf - Environment variables that configure Teleport

- Environment variables that configure Teleport /etc/needrestart/conf.d/teleport-update.conf - needrestart defaults for Teleport

Most flags passed to enable are persisted for update . To change these flags, run enable again with the new flags.

Flag Description -d, --[no-]debug Verbose logging to stdout. --log-format Controls the format of output logs. Can be json or text . Defaults to text . -i, --install-suffix Suffix for installing an agent outside of the default $PATH. Note: changes the data directory. --[no-]insecure Insecure mode disables certificate verification. Do not use in production. -p, --proxy Address of the Teleport Proxy. -g, --group Update group for this agent installation. -b, --base-url Base URL used to override the Teleport download URL. -o, --[no-]overwrite Allow existing installed Teleport binaries to be overwritten.

Example for a new installation.

Install Teleport with Managed Updates enabled on a fresh system.

sudo teleport-update enable sudo systemctl enable teleport --now

Example for an existing installation.

Install Teleport with Managed Updates enabled on a system with a running Teleport version. Package-based installations will be converted to Managed Updates automatically.

teleport-update enable

Example with a custom installation suffix.

Install Teleport with Managed Updates enabled to an isolated path. This will not interfere with package-based installations. Multiple installations with separate suffixes may operate individually and independently against separate clusters.

sudo teleport-update --install-suffix mycluster enable sudo systemctl enable teleport_mycluster --now export PATH=/opt/teleport/mycluster/bin:$PATH

Disable Managed Updates for the installed agent. This command does not remove or change the active installation of Teleport.

Unlike pin , this command will not touch the current installation, and version lookup requests will stop entirely.

Flag Description -d, --[no-]debug Verbose logging to stdout. --log-format Controls the format of output logs. Can be json or text . Defaults to text . -i, --install-suffix Suffix for installing an agent outside of the default $PATH. Note: changes the data directory. --[no-]insecure Insecure mode disables certificate verification. Do not use in production.

Example for disabling Managed Updates.

Disable Managed Updates for the current agent.

sudo teleport-update disable

Pin the installed agent to a specific version of Teleport. This command updates Teleport to latest version (or a version specified with --force-version ), and ensures the local installation of Teleport remains at that version. New versions will continue to be reported in SystemD teleport-update.service logs, they but will not be installed.

pin is similar to enable , but the resulting version will not change until unpin is run.

Flag Description -d, --[no-]debug Verbose logging to stdout. --log-format Controls the format of output logs. Can be json or text . Defaults to text . -i, --install-suffix Suffix for installing an agent outside of the default $PATH. Note: changes the data directory. --[no-]insecure Insecure mode disables certificate verification. Do not use in production. -p, --proxy Address of the Teleport Proxy. -g, --group Update group for this agent installation. -b, --base-url Base URL used to override the Teleport download URL. -o, --[no-]overwrite Allow existing installed Teleport binaries to be overwritten. -f, --force-version Force the provided version instead of using the version provided by the Teleport cluster.

Example for a new installation at the cluster-advertised version.

Install the cluster-advertised Teleport version on a fresh system, but lock the version in-place.

sudo teleport-update pin sudo systemctl enable teleport --now

Example for a new installation at a custom version.

Install the specified Teleport version on a fresh system, but lock the version in-place.

sudo teleport-update pin --force-version v17.1.2 sudo systemctl enable teleport --now

Example for an existing installation.

Install the cluster-advertised Teleport version on a system with a running Teleport Agent, but lock the version in-place. Package-based installations will be converted to Managed Updates automatically.

sudo teleport-update pin

Unpin the version of Teleport, so that the cluster-advertised version will be installed on the next update. This command does not immediately remove or change the active installation of Teleport.

Flag Description -d, --[no-]debug Verbose logging to stdout. --log-format Controls the format of output logs. Can be json or text . Defaults to text . -i, --install-suffix Suffix for installing an agent outside of the default $PATH. Note: changes the data directory. --[no-]insecure Insecure mode disables certificate verification. Do not use in production.

Example for unpinning Managed Updates to allow the cluster-advertised version to be installed.

Unpin Managed Updates for the current agent.

sudo teleport-update unpin sudo teleport-update update --now # force immediate update, if desired

Update the version of Teleport to either the pinned version, or the version advertised by the cluster.

If --now is not specified, update will only update if the current time is in the update window for the agent's group.

This command is used by the teleport-update SystemD service/timer, and does not need to be manually executed.

Flag Description -d, --[no-]debug Verbose logging to stdout. --log-format Controls the format of output logs. Can be json or text . Defaults to text . -i, --install-suffix Suffix for installing an agent outside of the default $PATH. Note: changes the data directory. --[no-]insecure Insecure mode disables certificate verification. Do not use in production. -n, --[no-]now Force immediate update even if update window is not active.

Example for updating immediately.

Force update outside of update window with --now .

sudo teleport-update update --now

Link the system installation of Teleport from the Teleport package, if Managed Updates are disabled.

This command is used to link the system package installation by:

Creating symbolic links from /opt/teleport/system/bin/* into /usr/local/bin/ .

into . Copying the Teleport systemd service file from /opt/teleport/system/lib/systemd/system/teleport.service into /ib/systemd/system/teleport.service .

This command is executed automatically when the Teleport package is installed, and does not need to be manually executed.

Managed updates must be disabled, and the active version of Teleport must be removed, for this command to work. Note that uninstall will automatically remove the active version of Teleport and link the system package if the package is installed.

Flag Description -d, --[no-]debug Verbose logging to stdout. --log-format Controls the format of output logs. Can be json or text . Defaults to text . -i, --install-suffix Suffix for installing an agent outside of the default $PATH. Note: changes the data directory. --[no-]insecure Insecure mode disables certificate verification. Do not use in production.

Example for restoring the system package installation of Teleport.

Re-link Teleport apt/yum package.

sudo teleport-update link-package

Unlink the system installation of Teleport from the Teleport package.

This command is used to unlink the system package installation by:

Removing symbolic links from /opt/teleport/system/bin/* into /usr/local/bin/ .

into . Removing the Teleport systemd service file from /ib/systemd/system/teleport.service (if symlinks are removed).

This command is executed automatically when the Teleport package is removed, and should not be manually executed.

Note that this command will unlink a running version of Teleport, potentially causing loss of access to the system via Teleport.

Flag Description -d, --[no-]debug Verbose logging to stdout. --log-format Controls the format of output logs. Can be json or text . Defaults to text . -i, --install-suffix Suffix for installing an agent outside of the default $PATH. Note: changes the data directory. --[no-]insecure Insecure mode disables certificate verification. Do not use in production.

Display status about an updater-managed installation of Teleport. Use -i to select the installation.

Flag Description -d, --[no-]debug Verbose logging to stdout. --log-format Controls the format of output logs. Can be json or text . Defaults to text . -i, --install-suffix Suffix for installing an agent outside of the default $PATH. Note: changes the data directory. --[no-]insecure Insecure mode disables certificate verification. Do not use in production.

Example showing the status.

teleport-update status proxy: example.teleport.sh path: /usr/local/bin enabled: true pinned: false active: version: 17.2.1 flags: [Enterprise] backup: version: 16.4.7 flags: [Enterprise] target: version: 17.2.1 flags: [Enterprise] in_window: false jitter: 1m0s

Uninstall the updater-managed installation of Teleport. If the Teleport package is installed, it is restored as the primary installation.

Flag Description -d, --[no-]debug Verbose logging to stdout. --log-format Controls the format of output logs. Can be json or text . Defaults to text . -i, --install-suffix Suffix for installing an agent outside of the default $PATH. Note: changes the data directory. --[no-]insecure Insecure mode disables certificate verification. Do not use in production. -f, --[no-]force Force complete uninstallation of Teleport, even if there is no packaged version of Teleport to revert to.

Example for reverting back to system package.