Public Certificates & Encryption Keys

We use the following certificates and public keys to sign our software. Many of these keys and certificates use our legal business name Gravitational, Inc. and our former domain gravitational.com. Don’t worry – Gravitational is Teleport.

We sign our APT, YUM and Zypper repositories with the following PGP key:

ID C87ED53A6282C411

Fingerprint 0C5E 8BA5 658E 320D 1B03 1179 C87E D53A 6282 C411

The key is available for download at:

Our Apple packages and binaries are code signed by "Developer ID QH8AA5B8UP Gravitational Inc." with the following certificate:

SHA256 Fingerprint: 78 2F E1 18 5F A1 AD 68 AD 25 0B A9 4D 21 DC BB 0D 8E 47 C6 E4 1D FE FB AB 05 41 33 4C 33 1D 43

SHA1 Fingerprint: 82 B6 25 AD 32 7C 24 1B 37 8A 54 B4 B2 54 BB 08 CE 71 B5 DF

Packages published prior to September 14, 2021 are signed with an older certificate for the same Developer ID (QH8AA5B8UP):

SHA256 Fingerprint: 78 05 14 69 20 59 21 D1 EE 96 42 01 5A 28 35 FB E1 D4 38 5E 2A 23 5D 62 73 A4 D1 27 8A 33 BA 34

SHA1 Fingerprint: D2 70 EA 0C F2 0E CB 17 28 B2 21 E1 D5 B6 7C FE 50 FF AB 62

Verify the Developer ID and fingerprint match on package downloads with the pkgutil tool:

$ pkgutil --check-signature teleport-18.5.0.pkg Package "teleport-18.5.0.pkg": Status: signed by a developer certificate issued by Apple for distribution Notarization: trusted by the Apple notary service Signed with a trusted timestamp on: 2024-02-16 21:42:52 +0000 Certificate Chain: 1. Developer ID Installer: Gravitational Inc. (QH8AA5B8UP) Expires: 2026-07-27 18:27:29 +0000 SHA256 Fingerprint: 78 2F E1 18 5F A1 AD 68 AD 25 0B A9 4D 21 DC BB 0D 8E 47 C6 E4 1D FE FB AB 05 41 33 4C 33 1D 43 ------------------------------------------------------------------------ 2. Developer ID Certification Authority Expires: 2027-02-01 22:12:15 +0000 SHA256 Fingerprint: 7A FC 9D 01 A6 2F 03 A2 DE 96 37 93 6D 4A FE 68 09 0D 2D E1 8D 03 F2 9C 88 CF B0 B1 BA 63 58 7F ------------------------------------------------------------------------ 3. Apple Root CA Expires: 2035-02-09 21:40:36 +0000 SHA256 Fingerprint: B0 B1 73 0E CB C7 FF 45 05 14 2C 49 F1 29 5E 6E DA 6B CA ED 7E 2C 68 C5 BE 91 B5 A1 10 01 F0 24

The codesign tool can be used to perform the verification on individual binaries:

$ codesign --verify -d --verbose=2 /usr/local/bin/tsh ... Authority=Developer ID Application: Gravitational Inc. (QH8AA5B8UP) Authority=Developer ID Certification Authority Authority=Apple Root CA Timestamp=Jun 29, 2024 at 11:02:15 PM Info.plist=not bound TeamIdentifier=QH8AA5B8UP ...

The Teleport package in Homebrew is not maintained or signed by Teleport. We recommend the use of our Teleport packages.

Our Windows binaries are signed with the following certificate:

Issued to: Gravitational, Inc.

Thumbprint: C644BAB07912F5BD09BDB3C2D9AE6A724F9B2391

Verify the binary using the following PowerShell command:

Get-AuthenticodeSignature -FilePath .\tsh.exe Directory: C:\Users\ExampleUser SignerCertificate Status Path ----------------- ------ ---- C644BAB07912F5BD09BDB3C2D9AE6A724F9B2391 Valid tsh.exe

Ensure that the SignerCertificate matches the thumbprint shown above, and that the Status field is Valid .

To further inspect the certificate, run the following PowerShell command:

(Get-AuthenticodeSignature -FilePath.\tsh.exe).SignerCertificate | Format-List Subject : CN="Gravitational, Inc.", O="Gravitational, Inc.", L=Oakland, S=California, C=US, SERIALNUMBER=5720258, OID.2.5.4.15=Private Organization, OID.1.3.6.1.4.1.311.60.2.1.2=Delaware, OID.1.3.6.1.4.1.311.60.2.1.3=US Issuer : CN=DigiCert Trusted G4 Code Signing RSA4096 SHA384 2021 CA1, O="DigiCert, Inc.", C=US Thumbprint : C644BAB07912F5BD09BDB3C2D9AE6A724F9B2391 FriendlyName : NotBefore : 11/2/2023 12:00:00 AM NotAfter : 10/16/2026 11:59:59 PM Extensions : {System.Security.Cryptography.Oid, System.Security.Cryptography.Oid, System.Security.Cryptography.Oid, System.Security.Cryptography.Oid...}

Alternatively, Windows binaries may be inspected graphically via the Windows Explorer with the following steps:

Right click on the binary in question, for example tsh.exe . Select “Properties”. On the resulting “tsh.exe Properties” dialog, select the “Digital Signatures” tab. Select the “Gravitational Inc.” signer from the list. Select the “Details” button. On the resulting “Digital Signature Details” dialog, ensure that the header states “This digital signature is OK.” Select the “View Certificate” button. On the resulting “Certificate” dialog, select the “Details” tab. Select the “Thumbprint” item from the list, and compare its value to the thumbprint listed above.

All of our distroless OCI container images are signed with cosign . The public key is:

-----BEGIN PUBLIC KEY----- MIICIjANBgkqhkiG9w0BAQEFAAOCAg8AMIICCgKCAgEAx+9UZboMl9ibwu/IWqbX +wEJeKJqVpaLEsy1ODRpzIgcgaMh2n3BWtFEIoEszR3ZNlGdfqoPmb0nNnWx/qSf eEsoSXievXa63M/gAUBB+jecbGEJH+SNaJPMVuvjabPqKtoMT2Spw3cacqpINzq1 rkWU8IawY333gXbwzgsuK7izT7ymgOLPO9qPuX7Q3EBaGw3EvY7u6UKtqhvSGdyr MirEErOERQ8EP8TrkCcJk0UfPAukzIcj91uHlXaqYBD/IyNYiC70EOlSLoN5/EeA I4jQnGRfaKF6H6K+WieX9tP9k8/02S+1EVJW592pdQZhJZEq1B/dMc8UR3IjPMMC qCT2xT6TsinaVzDaAbaRf0hvp311GxwrckNofGm/OSLn1+HqM6q4/A7qHubeRXGO byabRr93CHSLegZ7OBMswHqqnu6/DuXjc6gOsQkH09dVTFeh34rQy4GKrvnpmOwj Er1ccxzKcF/pw+lxi07hkpihR/uHUPxFboA/Wl7H2Jub21MFwIFQrDJv7z8yQgxJ EuIXJJox2oAL7NzdSi9VIUYnEnx+2EtkU/spAFRR6i1BnT6aoIy3521B76wnmRr9 atCSKjt6MdRxgj4htCjBWWJAGM9Z/avF4CYFmK7qiVxgpdrSM8Esbt2Ta+Lu3QMJ T8LjqFu3u3dxVOo9RuLk+BkCAwEAAQ== -----END PUBLIC KEY-----

Signatures can be validated against the Teleport OCI image signing key:

$ cosign verify --key teleport-oci-key.pub \ public.ecr.aws/gravitational/teleport-distroless-debug:18.5.0 Verification for public.ecr.aws/gravitational/teleport-distroless-debug:18.5.0 -- The following checks were performed on each of these signatures: - The cosign claims were validated - The signatures were verified against the specified public key [ { "critical": { "identity": { "docker-reference": "public.ecr.aws/gravitational/teleport-distroless-debug" }, "image": { "docker-manifest-digest": "sha256:02093593bf129dc304b79854b01b0b911674e9bd6b9049cac14b6e1b116c58e5" }, "type": "cosign container image signature" }, "optional": ... } ]

At times, we share pre-releases or one-off custom builds with customers. Those builds are available from cdn.cloud.gravitational.io and are signed with a different set of certificates.

For Apple devices:

Developer ID: K497G57PDJ

SHA256 Fingerprint: B0 34 81 61 82 B6 C6 3B 5B 4C C2 47 4E 9F EE 3F 12 AE 29 9A DE 70 BB 31 6F 2A 25 DC 23 46 7D 26

For Windows devices: