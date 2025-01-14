Helm Charts

- teleport-cluster: Deploy the
teleport daemon on Kubernetes with preset configurations for the Auth and
Proxy Services and support for any Teleport service configuration.
- teleport-kube-agent: Deploy the
Teleport Kubernetes Service, Application Service, or Database Service on
Kubernetes.
- teleport-operator: Deploy the
Teleport Kubernetes Operator.
- teleport-access-graph: Deploy the
Teleport Identity Security Access Graph service.
- tbot: Deploy an instance of TBot, the MachineID agent.
- teleport-plugin-event-handler:
Deploy the Teleport Event Handler plugin which sends events and session logs
to Fluentd.
- teleport-plugin-discord: Deploy
the Teleport Discord Plugin, which allows notifying Discord users and channels
when Access Requests are made.
- teleport-plugin-email: Deploy
the Teleport email Plugin, which allows notifying via email when Access
Requests are made.
- teleport-plugin-jira: Deploy
the Teleport Jira Access Request Plugin, which allows approving of denying
Access Requests via a Jira Project.
- teleport-plugin-mattermost:
Deploy the Teleport Mattermost Access Request Plugin, which allows approving
or denying Access Requests via Mattermost.
- teleport-plugin-msteams:
Deploy the Teleport MsTeams Access Request Plugin, which allows approving
or denying Access Requests via MsTeams.
- teleport-plugin-pagerduty:
Deploy the Teleport PagerDuty Plugin, which allows sending PagerDuty alerts
when Access Requests are made.
- teleport-plugin-slack: Deploy
the Teleport Slack Plugin, which allows notifying Slack users and channels
when Access Requests are made.
- teleport-plugin-datadog: Deploy
the Teleport Datadog Incident Management Plugin, which allows Access Requests
to be managed as Datadog incidents.