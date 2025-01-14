Reference for the teleport_login_rule Terraform resource
Example Usage
# Teleport Login Rule resource
resource "teleport_login_rule" "example" {
metadata = {
description = "Example Login Rule"
labels = {
"example" = "yes"
}
}
version = "v1"
priority = 0
traits_map = {
"logins" = {
values = [
"external.logins",
"external.username",
]
}
"groups" = {
values = [
"external.groups",
]
}
}
}
Schema
Required
priority(Number) Priority is the priority of the login rule relative to other login rules in the same cluster. Login rules with a lower numbered priority will be evaluated first.
version(String) Version is the resource version.
Optional
metadata(Attributes) Metadata is resource metadata. (see below for nested schema)
traits_expression(String) TraitsExpression is a predicate expression which should return the desired traits for the user upon login.
traits_map(Attributes Map) TraitsMap is a map of trait keys to lists of predicate expressions which should evaluate to the desired values for that trait. (see below for nested schema)
Nested Schema for
metadata
Required:
name(String) Name is an object name
Optional:
description(String) Description is object description
expires(String) Expires is a global expiry time header can be set on any resource in the system.
labels(Map of String) Labels is a set of labels
Nested Schema for
traits_map
Optional:
values(List of String)