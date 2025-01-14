Version: 17.x

teleport-access-graph Chart Reference

The teleport-access-graph Helm chart deploys the Access Graph service.

See Teleport Identity Security with Access Graph on Self-Hosted Clusters with Helm for more details.

Version Compatibility The chart is versioned with the Access Graph service. No compatibility guarantees are ensured if the service and chart versions differ. It is strongly recommended to always align the chart and service versions by using the --version Helm flag.

tls TLS settings for the main gRPC listener.

Type Default string ""

tls.existingSecretName is the name of an existing Kubernetes secret containing the certificate and its private key to use for the gRPC listener. The secret must be of type kubernetes.io/tls , see the Kubernetes documentation for more details.

Setting this is required, as Access Graph always operates via TLS-protected connections.

Type Default array []

clusterHostCAs is a list of strings containing PEM-encoded Host CA certificates of Teleport clusters that are allowed to use this instance of Access Graph. Setting this to a non-empty array is required.

Type Default object {"grpcPort":443,"type":"ClusterIP"}

service contains options for the Access Graph Kubernetes service that the Chart exposes.

Type Default string "ClusterIP"

service.type the type of Kubernetes service to create. The LoadBalancer type is only supported when using a Layer 4 (TCP) or lower load balancer. Access Graph expects to terminate its own TLS, as it uses mTLS to authenticate its clients.

Type Default int 443

service.grpcPort the port that the gRPC service is exposed on. This is the port that Teleport Auth Service and Proxy Service will need to connect to Access Graph on.

Type Default int 2

replicaCount the number of Access Graph pods that should be deployed.

Type Default string ""

image.tag sets the version of the Access Graph image used. By default, this is the same as the Helm Chart version, i.e. Access Graph will be upgraded when you upgrade the Helm chart.

Type Default object {}

podAnnotations contains the Kubernetes annotations put on the Pod resources created by the chart.

Type Default object {}

podLabels contains the Kubernetes labels put on the Pod resources created by the chart.

Type Default object {"runAsGroup":65532,"runAsNonRoot":true,"runAsUser":65532}

podSecurityContext sets the pod security context for any pods created by the chart. See the Kubernetes documentation for more details.

The default value supports running under the restricted Pod Security Standard.

Type Default object {"allowPrivilegeEscalation":false,"capabilities":{"drop":["ALL"]},"seccompProfile":{"type":"RuntimeDefault"}}

securityContext sets the container security context for any pods created by the chart. See the Kubernetes documentation for more details.

The default value supports running under the restricted Pod Security Standard.

Type Default array []

volumes allows to define additional volumes on the output Deployment definition.

Type Default object {}

nodeSelector sets the node selector for any pods created by the chart. See the Kubernetes documentation for more details.

Type Default list []

tolerations sets the tolerations for any pods created by the chart. See the Kubernetes documentation for more details.

Type Default object {}