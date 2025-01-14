Reference for the teleport_okta_import_rule Terraform resource

resource "teleport_okta_import_rule" "example" { metadata = { description = "Example Okta Import Rule" labels = { "example" = "yes" } } version = "v1" spec = { priority = 100 mappings = [ { add_labels = { "label1" : "value1" } match = [ { app_ids = [ "1" , "2" , "3" ] }, ], }, { add_labels = { "label2" : "value2" } match = [ { group_ids = [ "1" , "2" , "3" ] }, ], }, { add_labels = { "label3" : "value3" , } match = [ { group_name_regexes = [ "^.*$" ] }, ], }, { add_labels = { "label4" : "value4" , } match = [ { app_name_regexes = [ "^.*$" ] }, ], } ] } }