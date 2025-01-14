Skip to main content
Version: 17.x

Reference for the teleport_cluster_networking_config Terraform resource

Example Usage

# Teleport Cluster Networking config

resource "teleport_cluster_networking_config" "example" {
  version = "v2"
  metadata = {
    description = "Networking config"
    labels = {
      "example"             = "yes"
      "teleport.dev/origin" = "dynamic" // This label is added on Teleport side by default
    }
  }

  spec = {
    client_idle_timeout = "1h"
  }
}

Schema

Optional

  • metadata (Attributes) Metadata is resource metadata (see below for nested schema)
  • spec (Attributes) Spec is a ClusterNetworkingConfig specification (see below for nested schema)
  • sub_kind (String) SubKind is an optional resource sub kind, used in some resources
  • version (String) Version is the resource version. It must be specified. Supported values are:v2.

Nested Schema for metadata

Optional:

  • description (String) Description is object description
  • expires (String) Expires is a global expiry time header can be set on any resource in the system.
  • labels (Map of String) Labels is a set of labels

Nested Schema for spec

Optional:

  • assist_command_execution_workers (Number) AssistCommandExecutionWorkers determines the number of workers that will execute arbitrary Assist commands on servers in parallel
  • case_insensitive_routing (Boolean) CaseInsensitiveRouting causes proxies to use case-insensitive hostname matching.
  • client_idle_timeout (String) ClientIdleTimeout sets global cluster default setting for client idle timeouts.
  • idle_timeout_message (String) ClientIdleTimeoutMessage is the message sent to the user when a connection times out.
  • keep_alive_count_max (Number) KeepAliveCountMax is the number of keep-alive messages that can be missed before the server disconnects the connection to the client.
  • keep_alive_interval (String) KeepAliveInterval is the interval at which the server sends keep-alive messages to the client.
  • proxy_listener_mode (Number) ProxyListenerMode is proxy listener mode used by Teleport Proxies. 0 is "separate"; 1 is "multiplex".
  • proxy_ping_interval (String) ProxyPingInterval defines in which interval the TLS routing ping message should be sent. This is applicable only when using ping-wrapped connections, regular TLS routing connections are not affected.
  • routing_strategy (Number) RoutingStrategy determines the strategy used to route to nodes. 0 is "unambiguous_match"; 1 is "most_recent".
  • session_control_timeout (String) SessionControlTimeout is the session control lease expiry and defines the upper limit of how long a node may be out of contact with the auth server before it begins terminating controlled sessions.
  • ssh_dial_timeout (String) SSHDialTimeout is a custom dial timeout used when establishing SSH connections. If not set, the default timeout of 30s will be used.
  • tunnel_strategy (Attributes) TunnelStrategyV1 determines the tunnel strategy used in the cluster. (see below for nested schema)
  • web_idle_timeout (String) WebIdleTimeout sets global cluster default setting for the web UI idle timeouts.

Nested Schema for spec.tunnel_strategy

Optional:

Nested Schema for spec.tunnel_strategy.agent_mesh

Optional:

  • active (Boolean) Automatically generated field preventing empty message errors

Nested Schema for spec.tunnel_strategy.proxy_peering

Optional:

  • agent_connection_count (Number)