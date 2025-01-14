Reference for the teleport_github_connector Terraform data-source
Schema
Required
spec(Attributes) Spec is an Github connector specification. (see below for nested schema)
version(String) Version is the resource version. It must be specified. Supported values are:
v3.
Optional
metadata(Attributes) Metadata holds resource metadata. (see below for nested schema)
sub_kind(String) SubKind is an optional resource sub kind, used in some resources.
Nested Schema for
spec
Required:
client_id(String) ClientID is the Github OAuth app client ID.
client_secret(String, Sensitive) ClientSecret is the Github OAuth app client secret.
Optional:
api_endpoint_url(String) APIEndpointURL is the URL of the API endpoint of the Github instance this connector is for.
client_redirect_settings(Attributes) ClientRedirectSettings defines which client redirect URLs are allowed for non-browser SSO logins other than the standard localhost ones. (see below for nested schema)
display(String) Display is the connector display name.
endpoint_url(String) EndpointURL is the URL of the GitHub instance this connector is for.
redirect_url(String) RedirectURL is the authorization callback URL.
teams_to_logins(Attributes List) TeamsToLogins maps Github team memberships onto allowed logins/roles. DELETE IN 11.0.0 Deprecated: use GithubTeamsToRoles instead. (see below for nested schema)
teams_to_roles(Attributes List) TeamsToRoles maps Github team memberships onto allowed roles. (see below for nested schema)
Nested Schema for
spec.client_redirect_settings
Optional:
allowed_https_hostnames(List of String) a list of hostnames allowed for https client redirect URLs
insecure_allowed_cidr_ranges(List of String) a list of CIDRs allowed for HTTP or HTTPS client redirect URLs
Nested Schema for
spec.teams_to_logins
Optional:
kubernetes_groups(List of String) KubeGroups is a list of allowed kubernetes groups for this org/team.
kubernetes_users(List of String) KubeUsers is a list of allowed kubernetes users to impersonate for this org/team.
logins(List of String) Logins is a list of allowed logins for this org/team.
organization(String) Organization is a Github organization a user belongs to.
team(String) Team is a team within the organization a user belongs to.
Nested Schema for
spec.teams_to_roles
Optional:
organization(String) Organization is a Github organization a user belongs to.
roles(List of String) Roles is a list of allowed logins for this org/team.
team(String) Team is a team within the organization a user belongs to.
Nested Schema for
metadata
Required:
name(String) Name is an object name
Optional:
description(String) Description is object description
expires(String) Expires is a global expiry time header can be set on any resource in the system.
labels(Map of String) Labels is a set of labels