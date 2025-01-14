Version: 17.x

Teleport's predicate language is used to define conditions for filtering in dynamic configuration resources. It is also used as a query language to filter and search through a list of select resources.

The predicate language uses a slightly different syntax depending on whether it is used in:

Some fields in Teleport's role resources use the predicate language to define the scope of a role's permissions:

When used in role resources, the predicate language supports the following operators:

Operator Meaning Example && and (all conditions must match) contains(field1, field2) && equals(field2, "val") || or (any one condition should match) contains(field1, field2) || contains(field1, "val2") ! not (used with functions, more about this below) !equals(field1, field2)

The language also supports the following functions:

Functions Description contains(<field>, <field2>) checks if the value from <field2> is included in the list of strings from <field> contains(<field>, "<value>") checks if <value> is included in the list of strings from <field> equals(<field>, <field2>) checks if the value from <field2> is equal to the value from <field> equals(<field>, "<value>") checks if <value> is equal to the value from <field>

Both the tsh and tctl CLI tools allow you to filter nodes, applications, databases, and Kubernetes resources using the --query flag. The --query flag allows you to perform more sophisticated searches using the predicate language.

For common resource fields, we defined shortened field names that can easily be accessed by:

Short Field Actual Field Equivalent Example labels["<key>"] resource.metadata.labels + resource.spec.dynamic_labels labels["env"] == "staging" name resource.spec.hostname (only applies to server resource) or resource.metadata.name name == "jenkins"

The language supports the following operators:

Operator Meaning Example == equal to labels["env"] == "prod" or labels[`env`] == "prod" != not equal to labels["env"] != "prod" && and (all conditions must match) labels["env"] == "prod" && labels["os"] == "mac" || or (any one condition should match) labels["env"] == "dev" || labels["env"] == "qa" ! not (used with functions) !equals(labels["env"], "prod")

The language also supports the following functions:

Functions (with examples) Description equals(labels["env"], "prod") resources with label key env equal to label value prod exists(labels["env"]) resources with a label key env ; label value unchecked !exists(labels["env"]) resources without a label key env ; label value unchecked search("foo", "bar", "some phrase") fuzzy match against common resource fields hasPrefix(name, "foo") resources with a name that starts with the prefix foo split(labels["foo"], ",") converts a delimited string into a list contains(split(labels["foo"], ","), "bar") determines if a value exists in a list

See some examples of the different ways you can filter resources.

Label expressions can be used in Teleport roles to define access to resources with custom logic. Check out the Access Controls reference page for an overview of label expressions and where they can be used.

Label expressions support a predicate language with the following fields available:

Field Type Description labels map[string]string Combined static and dynamic labels of the resource (server, application, etc.) being accessed. user.spec.traits map[string][]string All traits of the user accessing the resource (referred to as external or internal in role template expressions).

The language supports the following functions:

Syntax Return type Description Example contains(list, item) Boolean Returns true if list contains an exact match for item contains(user.spec.traits[teams], labels["team"]) regexp.match(list, re) Boolean Returns true if list contains a match for re regexp.match(labels["team"], "dev-team-\d+$") regexp.replace(list, re, replacement) []string Replaces all matches of re with replacement for all items in list contains(regexp.replace(user.spec.traits["allowed-env"], "^env-(.*)$", "$1"), labels["env"]) email.local(list) []string Returns the local part of each email in list , or an error if any email fails to parse contains(email.local(user.spec.traits["email"]), labels["owner"]) strings.upper(list) []string Converts all items of the list to uppercase contains(strings.upper(user.spec.traits["username"]), labels["owner"]) strings.lower(list) []string Converts all items of the list to lowercase contains(strings.lower(user.spec.traits["username"]), labels["owner"]) labels_matching(re) []string Returns the aggregate of all label values with keys matching re , which can be a glob or a regular expression contains(labels_matching("^project-(team|label)$"), "security") contains_any(list, items) Boolean Returns true if list contains an exact match for any element of items contains_any(user.spec.traits["projects"], labels_matching("project-*")) contains_all(list, items) Boolean Returns true if list contains an exact match for all elements of items contains_all(user.spec.traits["projects"], labels_matching("project-*"))

Above, any argument named list can accept a list of values (like the list of values for a specific user trait) or a single value (like the value of a resource label or a string literal).

The language also supports the following operators: