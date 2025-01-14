Reference for the teleport_oidc_connector Terraform resource

variable "oidc_secret" {} resource "teleport_oidc_connector" "example" { version = "v3" metadata = { name = "example" labels = { test = "yes" } } spec = { client_id = "client" client_secret = var.oidc_secret claims_to_roles = [{ claim = "test" roles = [ "terraform" ] }] redirect_url = [ "https://example.com/redirect" ] } }