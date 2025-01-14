tsh CLI reference
tsh is a CLI client used by Teleport users. It allows users to interact with
current and past sessions on the cluster, copy files to and from nodes, and list
information about the cluster.
tsh environment variables
Environment variables configure your tsh client and can help you avoid using flags repetitively.
|Environment Variable
|Description
|Example Value
|TELEPORT_AUTH
|Any defined authentication connector, including
passwordless and
local (i.e., no authentication connector)
|okta
|TELEPORT_MFA_MODE
|Preferred mode for MFA and Passwordless assertions
|otp
|TELEPORT_CLUSTER
|Name of a Teleport root or leaf cluster
|cluster.example.com
|TELEPORT_LOGIN
|Login name to be used by default on the remote host
|root
|TELEPORT_LOGIN_BIND_ADDR
|Address in the form of host:port to bind to for login command webhook
|host:port
|TELEPORT_LOGIN_BROWSER
|Set to
none to stop the system default browser from opening for SSO logins. If the value is not
none,
tsh will open the system default browser.
|none
|TELEPORT_PROXY
|Address of the Teleport proxy server
|cluster.example.com:3080
|TELEPORT_HOME
|Home location for tsh configuration and data
|/directory
|TELEPORT_USER
|A Teleport user name
|alice
|TELEPORT_ADD_KEYS_TO_AGENT
|Specifies if the user certificate should be stored on the running SSH agent
|yes, no, auto, only
|TELEPORT_USE_LOCAL_SSH_AGENT
|Disable or enable local SSH agent integration
|true, false
|TELEPORT_GLOBAL_TSH_CONFIG
|Override location of global
tsh config file from default
/etc/tsh.yaml
|/opt/teleport/tsh.yaml
|TELEPORT_HEADLESS
|Use headless authentication
|true, false, 1, 0
|TELEPORT_IDENTITY_FILE
|File path to identity file
|/opt/identity
tsh global flags
|Name
|Default Value(s)
|Allowed Value(s)
|Description
-l, --login
|none
|an identity name
|The login identity that the Teleport user will use
--proxy
|none
host:https_port[,ssh_proxy_port]
|Teleport Proxy Service address
--user
$USER
|none
|The Teleport username
--ttl
720 (12 hours)
|integer
|Number of minutes a certificate issued for the
tsh user will be valid for
-i, --identity
|none
|string filepath
|Identity file
--cert-format
standard
standard or
oldssh
|SSH certificate format.
oldssh supports older versions of OpenSSH servers that do not allow for custom metadata, which is how Teleport encodes a user's roles in their SSH certificate.
--insecure
|none
|none
|Do not verify the server's certificate and host name. Use only in test environments.
--auth
local
|Any defined authentication connector, including
passwordless and
local (i.e., no authentication connector)
|Specify the type of authentication connector to use.
--mfa-mode
|auto
auto,
cross-platform,
platform or
otp
|Preferred mode for MFA and Passwordless assertions.
--skip-version-check
|none
|none
|Skip version checking between server and client.
-d, --debug
|none
|none
|Verbose logging to stdout
-J, --jumphost
|none
|A jump host
|SSH jumphost
--headless
|none
|none
|Use Headless WebAuthn for authentication
--mlock
auto
auto,
off,
best_effort,
strict
|Lock process memory to protect client secrets stored in memory from being swapped to disk.
tsh apps ls
List all available applications:
tsh apps ls
tsh clusters
tsh clusters [<flags>]
Flags
|Name
|Default Value(s)
|Allowed Value(s)
|Description
-q, --quiet
|none
|none
|no headers in output
Global flags
These flags are available for all commands
--login,
--proxy,
--user,
--ttl,
--identity,
--cert-format,
--insecure,
--auth,
--skip-version-check,
--debug,
--jumphost.
Run
tsh help <subcommand> or see the Global Flags section.
Examples
tsh clusters
Cluster Name Status
------------ ------
staging online
production offlinetsh clusters --quiet
staging online
production offline
tsh config
Print OpenSSH configuration details to allow using an SSH client with credentials managed by Teleport to connect to hosts in your cluster.
tsh config
Flags
|Name
|Default Value(s)
|Allowed Value(s)
|Description
-l, --login
|none
|Linux username
|Default Linux username to use. Will translate to SSH config's
User option.
-p,
--port
|3022
|port
|Default SSH port to use. Will translate to SSH config's
Port option.
Examples
Print OpenSSH config file to consoletsh config
Append Teleport configuration to ssh configtsh config >> ~/.ssh/config
tsh device enroll
Enroll the current device as a trusted device.
Requires a device enrollment token created via
tctl devices enroll.
tsh device enroll --token=TOKEN
Flags
|Name
|Default Value(s)
|Allowed Value(s)
|Description
--token
|none
|String
|Device enrollment token
Examples
tsh device enroll --token=AAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAA-this-is-an-exampleDevice "C00AA0AAAA0A"/macOS enrolled
tsh gcloud
Proxy
gcloud CLI commands through the Teleport Application Service.
gcloud
is a tool for interacting with Google Cloud. A user must already be
authenticated to a Google Cloud application in Teleport before they can execute
tsh gcloud commands.
tsh gcloud [--app] [<command>]
Arguments
command: A
gcloud command to run, including arguments and flags.
Flags
|Name
|Default Value(s)
|Allowed Value(s)
|Description
--app
|Currently logged in Google Cloud application
|The name of a Google Cloud application as listed via
tsh apps ls.
|The Google Cloud application to run the command against, if logged in to multiple Google Cloud applications.
Global flags
These flags are available for all commands
--login, --proxy, --user, --ttl, --identity, --cert-format, --insecure, --auth, --skip-version-check, --debug, --jumphost.
Run
tsh help <subcommand> or see the Global Flags section.
Examples
tsh gcloud compute instances list
tsh gsutil
Proxy
gsutil CLI commands through the Teleport Application Service.
gsutil
is a tool for interacting with Google Cloud Storage. A user must already be
authenticated to a Google Cloud application in Teleport before they can execute
tsh gsutil commands.
tsh gsutil [--app] [<command>]
Arguments
command: A
gsutil command to run, including arguments and flags.
Flags
|Name
|Default Value(s)
|Allowed Value(s)
|Description
--app
|Currently logged in Google Cloud application
|The name of a Google Cloud application as listed via
tsh apps ls.
|The Google Cloud application to run the command against, if logged in to multiple Google Cloud applications.
Global flags
These flags are available for all commands
--login, --proxy, --user, --ttl, --identity, --cert-format, --insecure, --auth, --skip-version-check, --debug, --jumphost.
Run
tsh help <subcommand> or see the Global Flags section.
Examples
tsh gsutil ls
tsh help
Prints help:
tsh help
tsh join
Joins an active session:
tsh join [<flags>] <session-id>
Arguments
<session-id>
session-idThe UUID of an active Teleport Session obtained by
teleport statuswithin the session.
Flags
|Name
|Default Value(s)
|Allowed Value(s)
|Description
--cluster
|none
|a cluster_name
|Specify the cluster to connect
Global flags
These flags are available for all commands
--login, --proxy, --user, --ttl, --identity, --cert-format, --insecure, --auth, --skip-version-check, --debug, --jumphost.
Run
tsh help <subcommand> or see the Global Flags section.
Examples
join session using teleport user joe as ec2-usertsh --user=joe --login=ec2-user join <session-id>
tsh kube login
Log into a Kubernetes cluster. Discover connected clusters by using
tsh kube ls.
tsh kube login <kube-cluster>
tsh kube login to k8s cluster (gke_bens-demos_us-central1-c_gks-demo)tsh kube login gke_bens-demos_us-central1-c_gks-demo
Logged into kubernetes cluster "gke_bens-demos_us-central1-c_gks-demo". Try 'kubectl version' to test the connection.
On login, kubeconfig is pointed at the first cluster (alphabetically)kubectl config current-context
aws-gke_bens-demos_us-central1-c_gks-demo
But all clusters are populated as contextskubectl config get-contexts
CURRENT NAME CLUSTER AUTHINFO NAMESPACE
* aws-gke_bens-demos_us-central1-c_gks-demo aws aws-gke_bens-demos_us-central1-c_gks-demo
aws-microk8s aws aws-microk8s
Flags
|Name
|Default Value(s)
|Allowed Value(s)
|Description
--all
|false
|Boolean
|Whether to generate a kubeconfig for every Kubernetes cluster the current Teleport user has access to. If this is false,
tsh will only generate a kubeconfig for the cluster specified in the
tsh kube login command.
--as
|none
|string
|The Kubernetes user that the current Teleport user will log in as when they authenticate to the specified Kubernetes cluster.
This uses Kubernetes impersonation, so the Teleport user's Kubernetes user must have permissions to impersonate the target user.
--as-groups
|none
|string
|A Kubernetes group that the current Teleport user will log in as when they authenticate to the specified Kubernetes cluster.
This uses Kubernetes impersonation, so the Teleport user's Kubernetes user must have permissions to impersonate the target group.
You can include this flag multiple times to enable impersonation of multiple Kubernetes groups.
--cluster
|none
|string
|Name of the Teleport cluster to log into in order to connect to the given Kubernetes cluster.
-n,
--kube-namespace
|none
|string
|The name of the Kubernetes namespace to configure as the default within the cluster the user is logging into.
tsh kube ls
List Kubernetes clusters:
tsh kube ls
Examples
tsh kube ls
Kube Cluster Name Selected
------------------------------------- --------
gke_bens-demos_us-central1-c_gks-demo *
microk8s
tsh login
Logs in to the cluster. When
tsh logs in, the auto-expiring key is stored in
~/.tsh and is valid for 12 hours by default unless you specify another
interval via
--ttl flag (capped by the server-side configuration).
tsh login [<flags>] [<cluster>]
Arguments
<cluster>- the name of the cluster, see Trusted Cluster for more information.
Flags
|Name
|Default Value(s)
|Allowed Value(s)
|Description
--bind-addr
|none
|host:port
|Address in the form of host:port to bind to for login command webhook
--callback
|none
|host:port
|Override the base URL (host:port) of the link shown when opening a browser for cluster logins. Must be used with --bind-addr.
-o, --out
|none
|filepath
|Identity output filepath
--format
file
file,
openssh or
kubernetes
|Identity format: file, openssh (for OpenSSH compatibility) or kubernetes (for kubeconfig)
--browser
|none
none
|Set to 'none' to suppress opening system default browser for
tsh login commands
--request-roles
|none
|Request one or more extra roles
--request-reason
|none
|Reason for requesting additional roles
--request-nowait
|none
|Finish without waiting for request resolution
--request-id
|none
|Login with the roles requested in the given request
--no-use-local-ssh-agent
|Do not load generated SSH certificates into the local ssh-agent (specified via
$SSH_AUTH_SOCK). Useful when using
gpg-agent or Yubikeys. You can also set the
TELEPORT_USE_LOCAL_SSH_AGENT environment variable to
false (default
true)
Global flags
These flags are available for all commands
--login, --proxy, --user, --ttl, --identity, --cert-format, --insecure, --auth, --skip-version-check, --debug, --jumphost.
Run
tsh help <subcommand> or see the Global Flags section.
Examples
The proxy endpoint can take a https and ssh port in this format
host:https_port[,ssh_proxy_port]
Try both ports 443 and 3080 for httpstsh --proxy=proxy.example.com login
Use ports 8080 and 8023 for https and SSH proxy:tsh --proxy=proxy.example.com:8080,8023 login
Use port 8080 and 3023 (default) for SSH proxy:tsh --proxy=proxy.example.com:8080 login
Use port 23 as custom SSH port, keep HTTPS proxy port as defaulttsh --proxy=work.example.com:,23 login
Login and select cluster "two":tsh --proxy=proxy.example.com login two
Select cluster "two" using existing credentials and proxy:tsh login two
Login to the cluster with a very short-lived certificatetsh --ttl=1 login
Login using the local Teleport 'admin' user:tsh --proxy=proxy.example.com --auth=local --user=admin login
Login using GitHub as an SSO provider, assuming the GitHub connector is called "github"tsh --proxy=proxy.example.com --auth=github login
Suppress the opening of the system default browser for external provider loginstsh --proxy=proxy.example.com --browser=none
Login to cluster and output a local kubeconfigtsh login --proxy=proxy.example.com --format=kubernetes -o kubeconfig
Request access to a cluster.tsh login --proxy=proxy.example.com --request-reason="I need to run a debug script on production"
tsh logout
Deletes the client's cluster certificate:
tsh logout
tsh ls
List cluster nodes:
tsh ls [<flags>] [<label>]
Not seeing Nodes?
When Teleport's Auth Service receives a request to list Teleport Nodes (e.g., to
display Nodes in the Web UI or via
tsh ls), it only returns the Nodes that the
current user is authorized to view.
For each Node in the user's Teleport cluster, the Auth Service applies the following checks in order and, if one check fails, hides the Node from the user:
- None of the user's roles contain a
denyrule that matches the Node's labels.
- At least one of the user's roles contains an
allowrule that matches the Node's labels.
If you are not seeing Nodes when expected, make sure that your user's roles
include the appropriate
allow and
deny rules as documented in the
Access Controls Reference.
Arguments
<labels>- comma-separated list of
key=valuelabels to filter nodes by, e.g.,
env=dev,host=foo.
Flags
|Name
|Default Value(s)
|Allowed Value(s)
|Description
-v, --verbose
|none
|none
|also print Node ID
Global flags
These flags are available for all commands
--login,
--proxy,
--user,
--ttl,
--identity,
--cert-format,
--insecure,
--auth,
--skip-version-check,
--debug,
--jumphost.
Run
tsh help <subcommand> or see the Global Flags section.
Examples
tsh ls
Node Name Address Labels
--------- ------------------ ------
grav-00 10.164.0.0:3022 os:linux
grav-01 10.156.0.2:3022 os:linux
grav-02 10.156.0.7:3022 os:osxtsh ls -v
Node Name Node ID Address Labels
--------- ------------------------------------ ------------------ ------
grav-00 52e3e46a-372f-494b-bdd9-a1d25b9d6dec 10.164.0.0:3022 os:linux
grav-01 73d86fc7-7c4b-42e3-9a5f-c46e177a29e8 10.156.0.2:3022 os:linux
grav-02 24503590-e8ae-4a0a-ad7a-dd1865c04e30 10.156.0.7:3022 os:osx
Only show nodes with os label set to 'osx':tsh ls os=osx
Node Name Address Labels
--------- ------------------ ------
grav-02 10.156.0.7:3022 os:osx
tsh mfa add
Register a new Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA) device:
tsh mfa add
Examples
tsh mfa add
Choose device type [TOTP, WEBAUTHN]: webauthn
Enter device name: desktop yubikey
Tap any *registered* security key
Tap your *new* security key
MFA device "desktop yubikey" added.
tsh mfa add
Choose device type [TOTP, WEBAUTHN]: totp
Enter device name: android
Tap any *registered* security key
Open your TOTP app and create a new manual entry with these fields:
Name: [email protected]:3080
Issuer: Teleport
Algorithm: SHA1
Number of digits: 6
Period: 30s
Secret: 6DHDR7GWA7ZKLLWEWRIF55WXJKZ52UVJ
Once created, enter an OTP code generated by the app: 123456
MFA device "android" added.
tsh mfa ls
List all registered Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA) devices:
tsh mfa ls
tsh mfa rm
Remove a registered Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA) device. You can view your
registered devices using
tsh mfa ls.
tsh mfa rm <device-name>
tsh play
Plays back a prior session:
tsh play [<flags>] <id-or-file>
Arguments
<id-or-file>
id-or-fileThe UUID of a past Teleport session, or the path to a local recording file.
Flags
|Name
|Default Value(s)
|Allowed Value(s)
|Description
--cluster
|none
|a cluster_name
|Specify the cluster to connect
--format
pty
json,
yaml,
pty,
text
|Format for playback
--speed
1x
0.5x,
1x,
2x,
4x,
8x
|Playback speed
--skip-idle-time
false
true, false`
|Skip idle time during playback
Global flags
These flags are available for all commands
--login, --proxy, --user, --ttl, --identity, --cert-format, --insecure, --auth, --skip-version-check, --debug, --jumphost, --format.
Run
tsh help <subcommand> or see the Global Flags section.
Examples
tsh --proxy proxy.example.com play <session-id>
Playing back a session streamed from the server.tsh play 1fe153d1-ce8b-4ef4-9908-6539457ba4ad
Playing back a local session in JSON format using jq to filter on eventstsh play --format=json ~/play/0c0b81ed-91a9-4a2a-8d7c-7495891a6ca0.tar | jq '.event
Playing back a session at 2x speed while also skipping idle timetsh play --speed=2x --skip-idle-time 1fe153d1-ce8b-4ef4-9908-6539457ba4ad
Dump an SSH session recording to standard out, without respecting timing data.tsh play --format=text 1fe153d1-ce8b-4ef4-9908-6539457ba4ad
tsh proxy app
Starts a local TLS proxy for Application Service connections. You can use this proxy to connect to an application repeatedly after a single login to your Teleport cluster, which is especially useful for interacting with an application via a CLI.
tsh proxy app [<flags>] <app>
Arguments
<app>
appThe name of the application to start the local proxy for. To see a list of available applications, run
tsh apps ls.
Flags
|Name
|Default Value(s)
|Allowed Value(s)
|Description
-p, --port
|none
|port number
|Specify the source port for the local proxy
Global Flags
These flags are available for all commands
--login, --proxy, --user, --ttl, --identity, --cert-format, --insecure, --auth, --skip-version-check, --debug, --jumphost, --format.
Run
tsh help <subcommand> or see the Global Flags Section
Examples
tsh proxy app <app>
Proxy a connection to grafana on local port 10700tsh proxy --port 10700 app grafana &
Proxying connections to grafana on 127.0.0.1:10700curl http://127.0.0.1:10700/api/users
tsh proxy aws
Start a local proxy for AWS access. The user must already be logged in to at least one AWS application via Teleport before the proxy can start.
tsh proxy aws [<flags>]
Flags
|Name
|Default Value(s)
|Allowed Value(s)
|Description
--app
|Currently logged in AWS app
|string
|Optional name of the AWS application (as shown in
tsh apps ls) to use if logged in to multiple
-p,
--port
|none
|port number
|Specify the source port for the local proxy
-e,
--endpoint-url
|HTTP Proxy
|Endpoint URL
|Run the local proxy to serve as an AWS endpoint URL. If not specified, the local proxy serves as an HTTPS proxy.
-f,
--format
|unix
text,
unix,
command-prompt, or
powershell
|Optional format for printing environment variables for the AWS proxy
Global Flags
These flags are available for all commands
--login, --proxy, --user, --ttl, --identity, --cert-format, --insecure, --auth, --skip-version-check, --debug, --jumphost, --format.
Run
tsh help <subcommand> or see the Global Flags Section
Examples
Proxy a connection to AWS with the default settingstsh apps login awsapptsh proxy aws
Set env variables from outputaws s3 ls
Proxying connections to AWS on 127.0.0.1:10700 to app awsapp2tsh apps logins awsapp2tsh proxy aws --port=10700 --app=awsapp2
Set env variables from outputaws s3 ls
tsh proxy azure
Starts a local proxy server that provides secure access to an Azure managed service identity endpoint. This is useful for managing access to Azure from custom client applications. The local proxy forwards traffic to the Teleport Application Service, which uses an Azure managed identity to fetch an authentication token from Azure.
tsh proxy azure [<flags>]
The command will print the address of the local proxy server along with
export
commands for environment variables required to connect:
Started Azure proxy on http://127.0.0.1:54321.
To avoid port randomization, you can choose the listening port using the --port flag.
Use the following credentials and HTTPS proxy setting to connect to the proxy:
export AZURE_CONFIG_DIR=/Users/myuser/.tsh/azure/my.teleport.cluster/azure
export HTTPS_PROXY=http://127.0.0.1:54321
export HTTP_PROXY=http://127.0.0.1:54321
export MSI_ENDPOINT=https://azure-msi.teleport.dev/123456789abcdef01234
export REQUESTS_CA_BUNDLE=/Users/myuser/.tsh/keys/teleport.example.com/myuser-app/teleport.example.com/azure-cli-localca.pem
tsh proxy azure runs the local proxy in the foreground, so don't interrupt
the process or exit the terminal where you ran the command until you're ready
to close the local proxy.
Copy the
export commands and paste them into a second terminal.
To run the local proxy server, one of the user's roles must include the
spec.allow.azure_identities field with one of the identities used by the
Application Service. To learn how to set up secure access to Azure via
Teleport, read Protect the Azure CLI with Teleport Application
Access.
Arguments
This command does not accept any arguments.
Flags
|Name
|Default Value(s)
|Allowed Value(s)
|Description
--app
|none
|string
|Name of the Teleport application representing Azure (i.e., based on
tsh apps ls). Use this flag if your Teleport user has access to multiple Azure applications.
--port
|none
|port number
|The port on
localhost where the local proxy will listen for connections.
--format
powershell if on Windows,
unix otherwise
text,
unix,
command-prompt, or
powershell
|The format to use for listing environment variables for Azure client applications connecting to the local proxy.
Global Flags
These flags are available for all commands
--login, --proxy, --user, --ttl, --identity, --cert-format, --insecure, --auth, --skip-version-check, --debug, --jumphost, --format.
Run
tsh help <subcommand> or see the Global Flags Section
tsh proxy db
Start a local TLS proxy for database connections when using Teleport with TLS Routing enabled. Clients can connect to a Teleport-registered database through the local proxy.
tsh proxy db [<flags>] <db>
Flags
|Name
|Default Value(s)
|Allowed Value(s)
|Description
--cluster
|none
|string
|The name of the Teleport cluster to connect to.
--db-name
|see below
|string
|The database name to log in to.
--db-user
|see below
|string
|The database user to log in as.
--port
|none
|string
|Source port used by the local proxy.
--tunnel
|none
|Boolean
|Open an authenticated tunnel using a database's client certificate so clients don't need to authenticate.
If
--db-user or
--db-name are required, then default settings
are chosen from either an active database certificate obtained via a prior use
of
tsh db login or from the user's allowed
db_users or
db_names.
The database user is always required. The database name is required for PostgreSQL, MongoDB, and Oracle databases.
Global Flags
These flags are available for all commands
--login, --proxy, --user, --ttl, --identity, --cert-format, --insecure, --auth, --skip-version-check, --debug, --jumphost, --format.
Run
tsh help <subcommand> or see the Global Flags Section
Examples
Proxy a DB connection to a named database
tsh proxy db <db>
Proxy a connection to mysql db on local port 10700:
tsh proxy db --port 10700 mysql-db
Started DB proxy on 127.0.0.1:10700
Use following credentials to connect to the mysql-db proxy:
ca_file=/Users/jeff/.tsh/keys/teleport.example.com/cas/teleport.example.com.pem
cert_file=/Users/jeff/.tsh/keys/teleport.example.com/jeff-db/tele1c/mysql-db-x509.pem
key_file=/Users/jeff/.tsh/keys/teleport.example.com/jeff
Proxy a connection to mysql db with no credentials required:
tsh proxy db --tunnel mysql-dbStarted authenticated tunnel for the MySQL database "mysql-db" in cluster "teleport.example.com" on 127.0.0.1:49415.
Use the following command to connect to the database: $ mysql --port 49415 --host localhost --protocol TCP
tsh proxy gcloud
Start a local proxy for Google Cloud API access. The user must already be logged in to at least one Google Cloud application via Teleport before the proxy can start.
tsh proxy gcloud [<flags>]
Flags
|Name
|Default Value(s)
|Allowed Value(s)
|Description
--app
|Currently logged in Google Cloud app
|string
|Optional name of the Google Cloud application (as shown in
tsh apps ls) to use if logged in to multiple
-p,
--port
|none
|port number
|Specify the source port for the local proxy
-e,
--endpoint-url
|HTTP Proxy
|Endpoint URL
|Run the local proxy to serve as a Google Cloud endpoint URL. If not specified, the local proxy serves as an HTTPS proxy.
-f,
--format
|unix
text,
unix,
command-prompt, or
powershell
|Optional format for printing environment variables for the Google Cloud proxy
Global Flags
These flags are available for all commands
--login, --proxy, --user, --ttl, --identity, --cert-format, --insecure, --auth, --skip-version-check, --debug, --jumphost, --format.
Run
tsh help <subcommand> or see the Global Flags Section
Examples
tsh apps login google-cloud-apptsh proxy gcloud
Set env variables from outputgcloud compute instances listgsutil ls
tsh proxy ssh
Start a local TLS proxy for
ssh connections when using Teleport in TLS Routing mode.
This is typically used as part of the SSH client configuration to use
ssh as a client
through Teleport. See the OpenSSH Guide guide
on configuring OpenSSH servers and clients. The
tsh config output will include
tsh proxy ssh
within a
ProxyCommand directive.
tsh proxy ssh [<flags>] <[user@]host>
Arguments
<[user@]host>Remote hostname and the login to use
Flags
|Name
|Default Value(s)
|Allowed Value(s)
|Description
--cluster
|none
|Teleport Cluster
|The name of the Teleport cluster to connect to.
Global Flags
These flags are available for all commands
--login, --proxy, --user, --ttl, --identity, --cert-format, --insecure, --auth, --skip-version-check, --debug, --jumphost, --format.
Run
tsh help <subcommand> or see the Global Flags Section
Examples
Run the following command to generate an OpenSSH client configuration:
tsh config
This command produces the following configuration:
# Common flags for all example.com hosts
Host *.example.com example.com
UserKnownHostsFile "/Users/jeff/.tsh/known_hosts"
IdentityFile "/Users/jeff/.tsh/keys/enterprise.teleportdemo.com/jeff"
CertificateFile "/Users/jeff/.tsh/keys/example.com/jeff-ssh/example.com-cert.pub"
PubkeyAcceptedKeyTypes [email protected]
HostKeyAlgorithms [email protected]
# Flags for all example.com hosts except the proxy
Host *.example.com !example.com
Port 3022
ProxyCommand "/usr/local/bin/tsh" proxy ssh --cluster=example.com --proxy=example.com %r@%h:%p
This output should be placed into the default SSH Config for environment,
~/.ssh/config for Mac/Linux or
.ssh\config in the Windows User home directory. You can use this as a standalone SSH config file too.
When you run an
ssh command against a host with a subdomain of your Proxy
Service's domain, this SSH configuration will use the
ProxyCommand to run
tsh proxy ssh:
tsh puttyconfig
Adds a PuTTY saved session to the Windows registry for the currently logged in Windows user.
$ tsh puttyconfig [--leaf <leaf-cluster-name>] [login@]hostname
Flags
|Name
|Default Value(s)
|Allowed Value(s)
|Description
-l, --login
|none
|Linux username
|Default Linux username to use. Will translate to SSH config's
User option.
-p,
--port
|3022
|port
|Default SSH port to use. Will translate to SSH config's
Port option.
--leaf
|none
|Leaf cluster name
|Leaf cluster name to add to the saved session.
Examples
Add a saved PuTTY session on 'node' for the user 'ec2-user'tsh puttyconfig ec2-user@node
Add a saved PuTTY session for the Teleport-registered OpenSSH node 'openssh' for the user 'ubuntu'tsh puttyconfig --port 22 ubuntu@openssh
Add a saved PuTTY session on leaf-node for the user 'ec2-user' on the leaf cluster 'example.teleport.sh'tsh puttyconfig --leaf example.teleport.sh ec2-user@leaf-node
See full docs on
tsh puttyconfig here.
tsh recordings ls
List recorded sessions.
tsh recordings ls [<flags>]
Flags
|Name
|Default Value(s)
|Allowed Value(s)
|Description
--from-utc
|24 hours ago
|date
|Start of time range in which recordings are listed. Format 2006-01-02. Defaults to 24 hours ago.
--to-utc
|current
|date
|Start of time range in which recordings are listed. Format 2006-01-02. Defaults to 24 hours ago.
--limit
|50
|number
|Maximum number of recordings to show.
--last
|none
|duration
|Duration into the past from which session recordings should be listed. Format 5h30m40s
Global flags
These flags are available for all commands
--login, --proxy, --user, --ttl, --identity, --cert-format, --insecure, --auth, --skip-version-check, --debug, --jumphost, --format.
Run
tsh help <subcommand> or see the Global Flags section.
Examples
get the recorded sessions from the last 24 hourstsh --proxy proxy.example.com recordings lsID Type Participants Hostname Timestamp------------------------------------ ---- ------------ -------- -------------------b0a04442-70dc-4be8-9308-7b7901d2d600 ssh jeff dev Nov 26 16:36:16 UTCc0a02222-70dc-4be8-9308-7b7901d2d600 kube alice Nov 26 20:36:16 UTCd0a04442-70dc-4be8-9308-7b7901d2d600 ssh navin test Nov 26 16:36:16 UTC
The session can be played with tsh playtsh play c0a02222-70dc-4be8-9308-7b7901d2d60
List recorded sessions that occurred between Nov 1, 2022 to Nov 3, 2022tsh recordings ls --from-utc=2022-11-01 --to-utc=2022-11-3
Retrieve recorded sessions in the last 6 hourstsh recordings ls --last=6h0m0s
Recorded sessions are linked from the audit events to session recordings files in their storage backend. The following error can occur if a session recording file is not available or when employing multiple auth servers with directory storage backend for recorded sessions. When using a directory storage backend for audit logs and recorded sessions, only the Auth Service with that recorded session can retrieve it.
tsh play c8e1b2c5-322a-4095-89e3-391edfd2da9bERROR: Recording for session c8e1b2c5-322a-4095-89e3-391edfd2da9b not found.
Using a Security Information and Event Management (SIEM) service that combines the audit logs will help consolidate the list of available recordings.
Downloaded recorded session are directly playable as a file.
tsh play c8e1b2c5-322a-4095-89e3-391edfd2da9b.tar
tsh request create
Create a new Access Request.
tsh request create [<flags>]
Flags
|Name
|Default Value(s)
|Allowed Value(s)
|Description
--roles
|none
|Comma-separated strings
|List of Teleport roles to request
--resource
|none
|String (flag can be repeated to request multiple resources)
|Resource ID to be requested
--reason
|none
|String
|Reason for making the request (optional)
--reviewers
|none
|Comma-separated strings
|Suggested reviewers for the request (optional)
--nowait
false
true or
false
|Finish without waiting for request resolution
--request-ttl
|1 hour
|Relative duration like
5s,
2m, or
3h,
|Defines how long the Access Request will be in a
PENDING state before becoming invalid
--session-ttl
|Time left on current session
|Relative duration like
5s,
2m, or
3h
|Defines how long the elevated session will be valid for
--max-duration
|none
|Relative duration like
5s,
2m,
3h, or
7d
|Defines the maximum duration of the elevated session up to 7 days. The assigned role also must have
max_duration option specified (optional)
--assume-start-time
|none
|String
|Sets time roles can be assumed by requestor (RFC3339)
The
--request-ttl and
--session-ttl values can not be greater than the
following:
- Maximum certificate lifetime.
- Time left on an existing session (certificate).
- Maximum session duration defined by the user's roles.
Use
--max-duration to request access for longer than the maximum certificate
lifetime.
tsh request drop
Drop one or more Access Requests from current identity
tsh request drop [<request-id>...]
Arguments
<request-id>- IDs of requests to "drop" from the current identity so that your certificate will lose elevated roles and/or resource restrictions. If no request ID is given, the default is to drop all Access Requests.
tsh request ls
List Access Requests
tsh request ls
Flags
|Name
|Default Value(s)
|Allowed Value(s)
|Description
--format
text
text,
json, or
yaml
|Format output
--reviewable
false
true or
false
|Only show requests reviewable by current user
--suggested
false
true or
false
|Only show requests that suggest current user as reviewer
--my-requests
false
true or
false
|Only show requests created by current user
tsh request review
Review an Access Request
tsh request review [<flags>] <request-id>
Flags
|Name
|Default Value(s)
|Allowed Value(s)
|Description
--approve
false
true or
false
|Review proposes approval
--deny
false
true or
false
|Review proposes denial
--reason
|none
|String
|Review reason message
--assume-start-time
|none
|String
|Sets time roles can be assumed by requestor (RFC3339)
Arguments
<request-id>- ID of the target request
tsh request search
Search for resources to request access to
tsh request search [<flags>]
Flags
|Name
|Default Value(s)
|Allowed Value(s)
|Description
--kind
|none
node,
kubernetes_cluster,
db,
app,
windows_desktop
|Resource kind to search for (required)
--search
|none
|Comma-separated strings
|List of comma-separated search keywords or phrases enclosed in single quotes
--query
|none
|String
|Query by predicate language enclosed in single quotes
--labels
|none
|Comma-separated strings
|List of comma-separated labels to filter by labels (e.g.
key=value1,key2=value2)
tsh request show
Show Access Request details
tsh request show <request-id>
Flags
|Name
|Default Value(s)
|Allowed Value(s)
|Description
--format
|text
text,
json, or
yaml
|Format output
Arguments
<request-id>- ID of the target request
tsh scp
Copies files from source to dest:
tsh scp [<flags>] <source>... <dest>
Arguments
<source>- filepath to copy
<dest>- target destination
Flags
|Name
|Default Value(s)
|Allowed Value(s)
|Description
--cluster
|none
|a cluster_name
|Specify the cluster to connect
-r, --recursive
|none
|none
|Recursive copy of subdirectories
-P, --port
|none
|port number
|Port to connect to on the remote host
-q, --quiet
|none
|none
|Quiet mode
Global flags
These flags are available for all commands
--login,
--proxy,
--user,
--ttl,
--identity,
--cert-format,
--insecure,
--auth,
--skip-version-check,
--debug,
--jumphost.
Run
tsh help <subcommand> or see the Global Flags section.
Examples
tsh --proxy=proxy.example.com scp example.txt user@host:/destination/dir
tsh scp will not work from the CLI if the user requires session moderation. You can transfer files in a moderated session by joining the SSH session from the Web UI and requesting the file transfer there. Both the session initiator and moderators must be present in the Web UI in order to approve the file transfer request.
tsh ssh
Run shell or execute a command on a remote SSH node:
tsh ssh [<flags>] <[user@]host> [<command>...]
Arguments
<[user@]host> [<command>...]
userThe login identity to use on the remote host. If
[user]is not specified the user defaults to
$USERor can be set with
--user. If the flag
--userand positional argument
[user]are specified the arg
[user]takes precedence.
hostThe
nodenameof a cluster Node or a label specification like
env=awsto run on all matching hosts.
commandThe command to execute on a remote host.
Flags
|Name
|Default Value(s)
|Allowed Value(s)
|Description
-p, --port
|none
|port
|SSH port on a remote host
-A, --forward-agent
|none
|none
|Forward agent to target node like
ssh -A
-L, --forward
|none
|none
|Forward localhost connections to remote server
-D, --dynamic-forward
|none
|none
|Forward localhost connections to remote server using SOCKS5
-R, --remote-forward
|none
|none
|Forward remote connections to localhost
-N, -no-remote-exec
|none
|none
|Don't execute remote command, useful for port forwarding
--local
|none
|Execute command on localhost after connecting to SSH node
-t, --tty
file
|Allocate TTY
--cluster
|none
|Specify the cluster to connect
-o, --option
local
|OpenSSH options in the format used in the configuration file
--enable-escape-sequences
|Enable support for SSH escape sequences. Type
~? during an SSH session to list supported sequences.
--no-use-local-ssh-agent
|Do not load generated SSH certificates into the local ssh-agent (specified via
$SSH_AUTH_SOCK). Useful when using
gpg-agent or Yubikeys. You can also set the
TELEPORT_USE_LOCAL_SSH_AGENT environment variable to
false (default
true)
-X, --x11-untrusted
|none
|none
|Requests untrusted (secure) X11 forwarding for this session.
-Y, --x11-trusted
|none
|none
|Requests trusted (insecure) X11 forwarding for this session. This can make your local machine vulnerable to attacks, use with caution.
--x11-untrusted-timeout
|10m
|duration
|Sets a timeout for untrusted X11 forwarding, after which the client will reject any forwarding requests from the server.
Global flags
These flags are available for all commands
--login, --proxy, --user, --ttl, --identity, --cert-format, --insecure, --auth, --skip-version-check, --debug, --jumphost.
Run
tsh help <subcommand> or see the Global Flags section.
Examples
Log in to node `grav-00` as OS User `root` with Teleport User `teleport`tsh ssh --proxy proxy.example.com --user teleport -d root@grav-00
`tsh ssh` takes the same arguments as OpenSSH client:tsh ssh -o ForwardAgent=yes root@grav-00tsh ssh -o AddKeysToAgent=yes root@grav-00
Run `hostname` on all nodes with the `env: aws` labeltsh ssh root@env=aws hostname
tsh sessions ls
List active sessions. The resulting list includes only the sessions that the
caller has permission to join, unless they have a role with explicit
list
access on the
session_tracker resource.
tsh sessions ls
Flags
|Name
|Default Value(s)
|Allowed Value(s)
|Description
-f, --format
|text
|text, json, yaml
|Format for output
--kind
|none
|ssh, k8s, db, app, desktop
|Optionally filter by session kind(s)
Examples
list all active sessionstsh sessions ls
list all SSH and desktop sessionstsh sessions ls --kind=ssh --kind=desktop
list all Kubernetes sessions in JSON formattsh sessions ls --kind=k8s --format=json
tsh status
Display the list of proxy servers and retrieved certificates:
tsh status
Examples
tsh status
> Profile URL: https://proxy.example.com:3080
Logged in as: benarent
Cluster: aws
Roles: access, editor, auditor
Logins: benarent, root, ec2-user, ubunutu
Kubernetes: enabled
Kubernetes cluster: "gke_bens-demos_us-central1-c_gks-demo"
Kubernetes groups: system:masters
Valid until: 2020-11-21 01:50:23 -0800 PST [valid for 11h52m0s]
Extensions: permit-agent-forwarding, permit-port-forwarding, permit-pty
tsh version
Prints the version of your
tsh binary and the Teleport Proxy Service in the current
tsh profile
tsh version [<flags>]
|Name
|Default Value(s)
|Allowed Value(s)
|Description
-f, --format
text
|text, json, yaml
|Format for version output
--client
|none
|none
|Show the client version only (no server required).
Examples
tsh versionTeleport v17.3.3 git: go1.23.7Proxy version: 17.3.3Proxy: teleport.example.com:443
Display in JSON format:
tsh version --format=json
{
"version": "17.3.3",
"gitref": "",
"runtime": "go1.23.7",
"proxyVersion": "17.3.3",
"proxyPublicAddress": "teleport.example.com:443"
}
Only display the
tsh binary version:
tsh version --clientTeleport v17.3.3 git: go1.23.7