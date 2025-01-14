Version: 17.x

tsh CLI reference

tsh is a CLI client used by Teleport users. It allows users to interact with current and past sessions on the cluster, copy files to and from nodes, and list information about the cluster.

Environment variables configure your tsh client and can help you avoid using flags repetitively.

Environment Variable Description Example Value TELEPORT_AUTH Any defined authentication connector, including passwordless and local (i.e., no authentication connector) okta TELEPORT_MFA_MODE Preferred mode for MFA and Passwordless assertions otp TELEPORT_CLUSTER Name of a Teleport root or leaf cluster cluster.example.com TELEPORT_LOGIN Login name to be used by default on the remote host root TELEPORT_LOGIN_BIND_ADDR Address in the form of host :port to bind to for login command webhook host :port TELEPORT_LOGIN_BROWSER Set to none to stop the system default browser from opening for SSO logins. If the value is not none , tsh will open the system default browser. none TELEPORT_PROXY Address of the Teleport proxy server cluster.example.com:3080 TELEPORT_HOME Home location for tsh configuration and data /directory TELEPORT_USER A Teleport user name alice TELEPORT_ADD_KEYS_TO_AGENT Specifies if the user certificate should be stored on the running SSH agent yes, no, auto, only TELEPORT_USE_LOCAL_SSH_AGENT Disable or enable local SSH agent integration true, false TELEPORT_GLOBAL_TSH_CONFIG Override location of global tsh config file from default /etc/tsh.yaml /opt/teleport/tsh.yaml TELEPORT_HEADLESS Use headless authentication true, false, 1, 0 TELEPORT_IDENTITY_FILE File path to identity file /opt/identity

Name Default Value(s) Allowed Value(s) Description -l, --login none an identity name The login identity that the Teleport user will use --proxy none host:https_port[,ssh_proxy_port] Teleport Proxy Service address --user $USER none The Teleport username --ttl 720 (12 hours) integer Number of minutes a certificate issued for the tsh user will be valid for -i, --identity none string filepath Identity file --cert-format standard standard or oldssh SSH certificate format. oldssh supports older versions of OpenSSH servers that do not allow for custom metadata, which is how Teleport encodes a user's roles in their SSH certificate. --insecure none none Do not verify the server's certificate and host name. Use only in test environments. --auth local Any defined authentication connector, including passwordless and local (i.e., no authentication connector) Specify the type of authentication connector to use. --mfa-mode auto auto , cross-platform , platform or otp Preferred mode for MFA and Passwordless assertions. --skip-version-check none none Skip version checking between server and client. -d, --debug none none Verbose logging to stdout -J, --jumphost none A jump host SSH jumphost --headless none none Use Headless WebAuthn for authentication --mlock auto auto , off , best_effort , strict Lock process memory to protect client secrets stored in memory from being swapped to disk.

List all available applications:

tsh apps ls

tsh clusters [<flags>]

Name Default Value(s) Allowed Value(s) Description -q, --quiet none none no headers in output

These flags are available for all commands --login , --proxy , --user , --ttl , --identity , --cert-format , --insecure , --auth , --skip-version-check , --debug , --jumphost . Run tsh help <subcommand> or see the Global Flags section.

tsh clusters



tsh clusters --quiet



Print OpenSSH configuration details to allow using an SSH client with credentials managed by Teleport to connect to hosts in your cluster.

tsh config

Name Default Value(s) Allowed Value(s) Description -l, --login none Linux username Default Linux username to use. Will translate to SSH config's User option. -p , --port 3022 port Default SSH port to use. Will translate to SSH config's Port option.

tsh config

tsh config >> ~/.ssh/config

Enroll the current device as a trusted device.

Requires a device enrollment token created via tctl devices enroll .

tsh device enroll --token=TOKEN

Name Default Value(s) Allowed Value(s) Description --token none String Device enrollment token

tsh device enroll --token=AAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAA-this-is-an-example Device "C00AA0AAAA0A"/macOS enrolled

Proxy gcloud CLI commands through the Teleport Application Service. gcloud is a tool for interacting with Google Cloud. A user must already be authenticated to a Google Cloud application in Teleport before they can execute tsh gcloud commands.

tsh gcloud [--app] [<command>]

command : A gcloud command to run, including arguments and flags.

Name Default Value(s) Allowed Value(s) Description --app Currently logged in Google Cloud application The name of a Google Cloud application as listed via tsh apps ls . The Google Cloud application to run the command against, if logged in to multiple Google Cloud applications.

These flags are available for all commands --login, --proxy, --user, --ttl, --identity, --cert-format, --insecure, --auth, --skip-version-check, --debug, --jumphost . Run tsh help <subcommand> or see the Global Flags section.

tsh gcloud compute instances list

Proxy gsutil CLI commands through the Teleport Application Service. gsutil is a tool for interacting with Google Cloud Storage. A user must already be authenticated to a Google Cloud application in Teleport before they can execute tsh gsutil commands.

tsh gsutil [--app] [<command>]

command : A gsutil command to run, including arguments and flags.

Name Default Value(s) Allowed Value(s) Description --app Currently logged in Google Cloud application The name of a Google Cloud application as listed via tsh apps ls . The Google Cloud application to run the command against, if logged in to multiple Google Cloud applications.

These flags are available for all commands --login, --proxy, --user, --ttl, --identity, --cert-format, --insecure, --auth, --skip-version-check, --debug, --jumphost . Run tsh help <subcommand> or see the Global Flags section.

tsh gsutil ls

Prints help:

tsh help

Joins an active session:

tsh join [<flags>] <session-id>

<session-id>

session-id The UUID of an active Teleport Session obtained by teleport status within the session.

Name Default Value(s) Allowed Value(s) Description --cluster none a cluster_name Specify the cluster to connect

These flags are available for all commands --login, --proxy, --user, --ttl, --identity, --cert-format, --insecure, --auth, --skip-version-check, --debug, --jumphost . Run tsh help <subcommand> or see the Global Flags section.

tsh --user=joe --login=ec2-user join <session-id>

Log into a Kubernetes cluster. Discover connected clusters by using tsh kube ls .

tsh kube login <kube-cluster>

tsh kube login gke_bens-demos_us-central1-c_gks-demo

kubectl config current-context

kubectl config get-contexts



Name Default Value(s) Allowed Value(s) Description --all false Boolean Whether to generate a kubeconfig for every Kubernetes cluster the current Teleport user has access to. If this is false, tsh will only generate a kubeconfig for the cluster specified in the tsh kube login command. --as none string The Kubernetes user that the current Teleport user will log in as when they authenticate to the specified Kubernetes cluster.



This uses Kubernetes impersonation, so the Teleport user's Kubernetes user must have permissions to impersonate the target user. --as-groups none string A Kubernetes group that the current Teleport user will log in as when they authenticate to the specified Kubernetes cluster.



This uses Kubernetes impersonation, so the Teleport user's Kubernetes user must have permissions to impersonate the target group.



You can include this flag multiple times to enable impersonation of multiple Kubernetes groups. --cluster none string Name of the Teleport cluster to log into in order to connect to the given Kubernetes cluster. -n , --kube-namespace none string The name of the Kubernetes namespace to configure as the default within the cluster the user is logging into.

List Kubernetes clusters:

tsh kube ls

tsh kube ls



Logs in to the cluster. When tsh logs in, the auto-expiring key is stored in ~/.tsh and is valid for 12 hours by default unless you specify another interval via --ttl flag (capped by the server-side configuration).

tsh login [<flags>] [<cluster>]

<cluster> - the name of the cluster, see Trusted Cluster for more information.

Name Default Value(s) Allowed Value(s) Description --bind-addr none host :port Address in the form of host :port to bind to for login command webhook --callback none host :port Override the base URL (host :port ) of the link shown when opening a browser for cluster logins. Must be used with --bind-addr. -o, --out none filepath Identity output filepath --format file file , openssh or kubernetes Identity format: file, openssh (for OpenSSH compatibility) or kubernetes (for kubeconfig) --browser none none Set to 'none' to suppress opening system default browser for tsh login commands --request-roles none Request one or more extra roles --request-reason none Reason for requesting additional roles --request-nowait none Finish without waiting for request resolution --request-id none Login with the roles requested in the given request --no-use-local-ssh-agent Do not load generated SSH certificates into the local ssh-agent (specified via $SSH_AUTH_SOCK ). Useful when using gpg-agent or Yubikeys. You can also set the TELEPORT_USE_LOCAL_SSH_AGENT environment variable to false (default true )

These flags are available for all commands --login, --proxy, --user, --ttl, --identity, --cert-format, --insecure, --auth, --skip-version-check, --debug, --jumphost . Run tsh help <subcommand> or see the Global Flags section.

The proxy endpoint can take a https and ssh port in this format host:https_port[,ssh_proxy_port]

tsh --proxy=proxy.example.com login

tsh --proxy=proxy.example.com:8080,8023 login

tsh --proxy=proxy.example.com:8080 login

tsh --proxy=work.example.com:,23 login

tsh --proxy=proxy.example.com login two

tsh login two

tsh --ttl=1 login

tsh --proxy=proxy.example.com --auth=local --user=admin login

tsh --proxy=proxy.example.com --auth=github login

tsh --proxy=proxy.example.com --browser=none

tsh login --proxy=proxy.example.com --format=kubernetes -o kubeconfig

tsh login --proxy=proxy.example.com --request-reason="I need to run a debug script on production"

Deletes the client's cluster certificate:

tsh logout

List cluster nodes:

tsh ls [<flags>] [<label>]

Not seeing Nodes? When Teleport's Auth Service receives a request to list Teleport Nodes (e.g., to display Nodes in the Web UI or via tsh ls ), it only returns the Nodes that the current user is authorized to view. For each Node in the user's Teleport cluster, the Auth Service applies the following checks in order and, if one check fails, hides the Node from the user: None of the user's roles contain a deny rule that matches the Node's labels.

rule that matches the Node's labels. At least one of the user's roles contains an allow rule that matches the Node's labels. If you are not seeing Nodes when expected, make sure that your user's roles include the appropriate allow and deny rules as documented in the Access Controls Reference.

<labels> - comma-separated list of key=value labels to filter nodes by, e.g., env=dev,host=foo .

Name Default Value(s) Allowed Value(s) Description -v, --verbose none none also print Node ID

These flags are available for all commands --login , --proxy , --user , --ttl , --identity , --cert-format , --insecure , --auth , --skip-version-check , --debug , --jumphost . Run tsh help <subcommand> or see the Global Flags section.

tsh ls



tsh ls -v



tsh ls os=osx



Register a new Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA) device:

tsh mfa add

tsh mfa add



tsh mfa add





List all registered Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA) devices:

tsh mfa ls

Remove a registered Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA) device. You can view your registered devices using tsh mfa ls .

tsh mfa rm <device-name>

Plays back a prior session:

tsh play [<flags>] <id-or-file>

<id-or-file>

id-or-file The UUID of a past Teleport session, or the path to a local recording file.

Name Default Value(s) Allowed Value(s) Description --cluster none a cluster_name Specify the cluster to connect --format pty json , yaml , pty , text Format for playback --speed 1x 0.5x , 1x , 2x , 4x , 8x Playback speed --skip-idle-time false true, false` Skip idle time during playback

These flags are available for all commands --login, --proxy, --user, --ttl, --identity, --cert-format, --insecure, --auth, --skip-version-check, --debug, --jumphost, --format . Run tsh help <subcommand> or see the Global Flags section.

tsh --proxy proxy.example.com play <session-id>

tsh play 1fe153d1-ce8b-4ef4-9908-6539457ba4ad

tsh play --format=json ~/play/0c0b81ed-91a9-4a2a-8d7c-7495891a6ca0.tar | jq '.event

tsh play --speed=2x --skip-idle-time 1fe153d1-ce8b-4ef4-9908-6539457ba4ad

tsh play --format=text 1fe153d1-ce8b-4ef4-9908-6539457ba4ad

Starts a local TLS proxy for Application Service connections. You can use this proxy to connect to an application repeatedly after a single login to your Teleport cluster, which is especially useful for interacting with an application via a CLI.

tsh proxy app [<flags>] <app>

<app>

app The name of the application to start the local proxy for. To see a list of available applications, run tsh apps ls .

Name Default Value(s) Allowed Value(s) Description -p, --port none port number Specify the source port for the local proxy

These flags are available for all commands --login, --proxy, --user, --ttl, --identity, --cert-format, --insecure, --auth, --skip-version-check, --debug, --jumphost, --format . Run tsh help <subcommand> or see the Global Flags Section

tsh proxy app <app>

tsh proxy --port 10700 app grafana & curl http://127.0.0.1:10700/api/users

Start a local proxy for AWS access. The user must already be logged in to at least one AWS application via Teleport before the proxy can start.

tsh proxy aws [<flags>]

Name Default Value(s) Allowed Value(s) Description --app Currently logged in AWS app string Optional name of the AWS application (as shown in tsh apps ls ) to use if logged in to multiple -p , --port none port number Specify the source port for the local proxy -e , --endpoint-url HTTP Proxy Endpoint URL Run the local proxy to serve as an AWS endpoint URL. If not specified, the local proxy serves as an HTTPS proxy. -f , --format unix text , unix , command-prompt , or powershell Optional format for printing environment variables for the AWS proxy

These flags are available for all commands --login, --proxy, --user, --ttl, --identity, --cert-format, --insecure, --auth, --skip-version-check, --debug, --jumphost, --format . Run tsh help <subcommand> or see the Global Flags Section

tsh apps login awsapp tsh proxy aws aws s3 ls

tsh apps logins awsapp2 tsh proxy aws --port=10700 --app=awsapp2 aws s3 ls

Starts a local proxy server that provides secure access to an Azure managed service identity endpoint. This is useful for managing access to Azure from custom client applications. The local proxy forwards traffic to the Teleport Application Service, which uses an Azure managed identity to fetch an authentication token from Azure.

tsh proxy azure [<flags>]

The command will print the address of the local proxy server along with export commands for environment variables required to connect:

Started Azure proxy on http://127.0.0.1:54321. To avoid port randomization, you can choose the listening port using the --port flag. Use the following credentials and HTTPS proxy setting to connect to the proxy: export AZURE_CONFIG_DIR=/Users/myuser/.tsh/azure/my.teleport.cluster/azure export HTTPS_PROXY=http://127.0.0.1:54321 export HTTP_PROXY=http://127.0.0.1:54321 export MSI_ENDPOINT=https://azure-msi.teleport.dev/123456789abcdef01234 export REQUESTS_CA_BUNDLE=/Users/myuser/.tsh/keys/teleport.example.com/myuser-app/teleport.example.com/azure-cli-localca.pem

tip tsh proxy azure runs the local proxy in the foreground, so don't interrupt the process or exit the terminal where you ran the command until you're ready to close the local proxy.

Copy the export commands and paste them into a second terminal.

To run the local proxy server, one of the user's roles must include the spec.allow.azure_identities field with one of the identities used by the Application Service. To learn how to set up secure access to Azure via Teleport, read Protect the Azure CLI with Teleport Application Access.

This command does not accept any arguments.

Name Default Value(s) Allowed Value(s) Description --app none string Name of the Teleport application representing Azure (i.e., based on tsh apps ls ). Use this flag if your Teleport user has access to multiple Azure applications. --port none port number The port on localhost where the local proxy will listen for connections. --format powershell if on Windows, unix otherwise text , unix , command-prompt , or powershell The format to use for listing environment variables for Azure client applications connecting to the local proxy.

These flags are available for all commands --login, --proxy, --user, --ttl, --identity, --cert-format, --insecure, --auth, --skip-version-check, --debug, --jumphost, --format . Run tsh help <subcommand> or see the Global Flags Section

Start a local TLS proxy for database connections when using Teleport with TLS Routing enabled. Clients can connect to a Teleport-registered database through the local proxy.

tsh proxy db [<flags>] <db>

Name Default Value(s) Allowed Value(s) Description --cluster none string The name of the Teleport cluster to connect to. --db-name see below string The database name to log in to. --db-user see below string The database user to log in as. --port none string Source port used by the local proxy. --tunnel none Boolean Open an authenticated tunnel using a database's client certificate so clients don't need to authenticate.

If --db-user or --db-name are required, then default settings are chosen from either an active database certificate obtained via a prior use of tsh db login or from the user's allowed db_users or db_names .

The database user is always required. The database name is required for PostgreSQL, MongoDB, and Oracle databases.

These flags are available for all commands --login, --proxy, --user, --ttl, --identity, --cert-format, --insecure, --auth, --skip-version-check, --debug, --jumphost, --format . Run tsh help <subcommand> or see the Global Flags Section

Proxy a DB connection to a named database

tsh proxy db <db>

Proxy a connection to mysql db on local port 10700:

tsh proxy db --port 10700 mysql-db



Proxy a connection to mysql db with no credentials required:

tsh proxy db --tunnel mysql-db Started authenticated tunnel for the MySQL database "mysql-db" in cluster "teleport.example.com" on 127.0.0.1:49415.

Use the following command to connect to the database: $ mysql --port 49415 --host localhost --protocol TCP

Start a local proxy for Google Cloud API access. The user must already be logged in to at least one Google Cloud application via Teleport before the proxy can start.

tsh proxy gcloud [<flags>]

Name Default Value(s) Allowed Value(s) Description --app Currently logged in Google Cloud app string Optional name of the Google Cloud application (as shown in tsh apps ls ) to use if logged in to multiple -p , --port none port number Specify the source port for the local proxy -e , --endpoint-url HTTP Proxy Endpoint URL Run the local proxy to serve as a Google Cloud endpoint URL. If not specified, the local proxy serves as an HTTPS proxy. -f , --format unix text , unix , command-prompt , or powershell Optional format for printing environment variables for the Google Cloud proxy

These flags are available for all commands --login, --proxy, --user, --ttl, --identity, --cert-format, --insecure, --auth, --skip-version-check, --debug, --jumphost, --format . Run tsh help <subcommand> or see the Global Flags Section

tsh apps login google-cloud-app tsh proxy gcloud gcloud compute instances list gsutil ls

Start a local TLS proxy for ssh connections when using Teleport in TLS Routing mode. This is typically used as part of the SSH client configuration to use ssh as a client through Teleport. See the OpenSSH Guide guide on configuring OpenSSH servers and clients. The tsh config output will include tsh proxy ssh within a ProxyCommand directive.

tsh proxy ssh [<flags>] <[user@]host>

<[user@]host> Remote hostname and the login to use

Name Default Value(s) Allowed Value(s) Description --cluster none Teleport Cluster The name of the Teleport cluster to connect to.

These flags are available for all commands --login, --proxy, --user, --ttl, --identity, --cert-format, --insecure, --auth, --skip-version-check, --debug, --jumphost, --format . Run tsh help <subcommand> or see the Global Flags Section

Run the following command to generate an OpenSSH client configuration:

tsh config

This command produces the following configuration:

# Common flags for all example.com hosts Host *.example.com example.com UserKnownHostsFile "/Users/jeff/.tsh/known_hosts" IdentityFile "/Users/jeff/.tsh/keys/enterprise.teleportdemo.com/jeff" CertificateFile "/Users/jeff/.tsh/keys/example.com/jeff-ssh/example.com-cert.pub" PubkeyAcceptedKeyTypes [email protected] HostKeyAlgorithms [email protected] # Flags for all example.com hosts except the proxy Host *.example.com !example.com Port 3022 ProxyCommand "/usr/local/bin/tsh" proxy ssh --cluster=example.com --proxy=example.com %r@%h:%p

This output should be placed into the default SSH Config for environment, ~/.ssh/config for Mac/Linux or .ssh\config in the Windows User home directory. You can use this as a standalone SSH config file too.

When you run an ssh command against a host with a subdomain of your Proxy Service's domain, this SSH configuration will use the ProxyCommand to run tsh proxy ssh :

Adds a PuTTY saved session to the Windows registry for the currently logged in Windows user.

$ tsh puttyconfig [--leaf <leaf-cluster-name>] [login@]hostname

Name Default Value(s) Allowed Value(s) Description -l, --login none Linux username Default Linux username to use. Will translate to SSH config's User option. -p , --port 3022 port Default SSH port to use. Will translate to SSH config's Port option. --leaf none Leaf cluster name Leaf cluster name to add to the saved session.

tsh puttyconfig ec2-user@node

tsh puttyconfig --port 22 ubuntu@openssh

tsh puttyconfig --leaf example.teleport.sh ec2-user@leaf-node

See full docs on tsh puttyconfig here.

List recorded sessions.

tsh recordings ls [<flags>]

Name Default Value(s) Allowed Value(s) Description --from-utc 24 hours ago date Start of time range in which recordings are listed. Format 2006-01-02. Defaults to 24 hours ago. --to-utc current date Start of time range in which recordings are listed. Format 2006-01-02. Defaults to 24 hours ago. --limit 50 number Maximum number of recordings to show. --last none duration Duration into the past from which session recordings should be listed. Format 5h30m40s

These flags are available for all commands --login, --proxy, --user, --ttl, --identity, --cert-format, --insecure, --auth, --skip-version-check, --debug, --jumphost, --format . Run tsh help <subcommand> or see the Global Flags section.

tsh --proxy proxy.example.com recordings ls ID Type Participants Hostname Timestamp ------------------------------------ ---- ------------ -------- ------------------- b0a04442-70dc-4be8-9308-7b7901d2d600 ssh jeff dev Nov 26 16:36:16 UTC c0a02222-70dc-4be8-9308-7b7901d2d600 kube alice Nov 26 20:36:16 UTC d0a04442-70dc-4be8-9308-7b7901d2d600 ssh navin test Nov 26 16:36:16 UTC

tsh play c0a02222-70dc-4be8-9308-7b7901d2d60

tsh recordings ls --from-utc=2022-11-01 --to-utc=2022-11-3

tsh recordings ls --last=6h0m0s

Recorded Sessions Availability Recorded sessions are linked from the audit events to session recordings files in their storage backend. The following error can occur if a session recording file is not available or when employing multiple auth servers with directory storage backend for recorded sessions. When using a directory storage backend for audit logs and recorded sessions, only the Auth Service with that recorded session can retrieve it. tsh play c8e1b2c5-322a-4095-89e3-391edfd2da9b ERROR: Recording for session c8e1b2c5-322a-4095-89e3-391edfd2da9b not found. Using a Security Information and Event Management (SIEM) service that combines the audit logs will help consolidate the list of available recordings. Downloaded recorded session are directly playable as a file. tsh play c8e1b2c5-322a-4095-89e3-391edfd2da9b.tar

Create a new Access Request.

tsh request create [<flags>]

Name Default Value(s) Allowed Value(s) Description --roles none Comma-separated strings List of Teleport roles to request --resource none String (flag can be repeated to request multiple resources) Resource ID to be requested --reason none String Reason for making the request (optional) --reviewers none Comma-separated strings Suggested reviewers for the request (optional) --nowait false true or false Finish without waiting for request resolution --request-ttl 1 hour Relative duration like 5s , 2m , or 3h , Defines how long the Access Request will be in a PENDING state before becoming invalid --session-ttl Time left on current session Relative duration like 5s , 2m , or 3h Defines how long the elevated session will be valid for --max-duration none Relative duration like 5s , 2m , 3h , or 7d Defines the maximum duration of the elevated session up to 7 days. The assigned role also must have max_duration option specified (optional) --assume-start-time none String Sets time roles can be assumed by requestor (RFC3339)

Note The --request-ttl and --session-ttl values can not be greater than the following: Maximum certificate lifetime.

Time left on an existing session (certificate).

Maximum session duration defined by the user's roles. Use --max-duration to request access for longer than the maximum certificate lifetime.

Drop one or more Access Requests from current identity

tsh request drop [<request-id>...]

<request-id> - IDs of requests to "drop" from the current identity so that your certificate will lose elevated roles and/or resource restrictions. If no request ID is given, the default is to drop all Access Requests.

List Access Requests

tsh request ls

Name Default Value(s) Allowed Value(s) Description --format text text , json , or yaml Format output --reviewable false true or false Only show requests reviewable by current user --suggested false true or false Only show requests that suggest current user as reviewer --my-requests false true or false Only show requests created by current user

Review an Access Request

tsh request review [<flags>] <request-id>

Name Default Value(s) Allowed Value(s) Description --approve false true or false Review proposes approval --deny false true or false Review proposes denial --reason none String Review reason message --assume-start-time none String Sets time roles can be assumed by requestor (RFC3339)

<request-id> - ID of the target request

Search for resources to request access to

tsh request search [<flags>]

Name Default Value(s) Allowed Value(s) Description --kind none node , kubernetes_cluster , db , app , windows_desktop Resource kind to search for (required) --search none Comma-separated strings List of comma-separated search keywords or phrases enclosed in single quotes --query none String Query by predicate language enclosed in single quotes --labels none Comma-separated strings List of comma-separated labels to filter by labels (e.g. key=value1,key2=value2 )

Show Access Request details

tsh request show <request-id>

Name Default Value(s) Allowed Value(s) Description --format text text , json , or yaml Format output

<request-id> - ID of the target request

Copies files from source to dest:

tsh scp [<flags>] <source>... <dest>

<source> - filepath to copy

- filepath to copy <dest> - target destination

Name Default Value(s) Allowed Value(s) Description --cluster none a cluster_name Specify the cluster to connect -r, --recursive none none Recursive copy of subdirectories -P, --port none port number Port to connect to on the remote host -q, --quiet none none Quiet mode

These flags are available for all commands --login , --proxy , --user , --ttl , --identity , --cert-format , --insecure , --auth , --skip-version-check , --debug , --jumphost . Run tsh help <subcommand> or see the Global Flags section.

tsh --proxy=proxy.example.com scp example.txt user@host:/destination/dir

note tsh scp will not work from the CLI if the user requires session moderation. You can transfer files in a moderated session by joining the SSH session from the Web UI and requesting the file transfer there. Both the session initiator and moderators must be present in the Web UI in order to approve the file transfer request.

Run shell or execute a command on a remote SSH node:

tsh ssh [<flags>] <[user@]host> [<command>...]

<[user@]host> [<command>...]

user The login identity to use on the remote host. If [user] is not specified the user defaults to $USER or can be set with --user . If the flag --user and positional argument [user] are specified the arg [user] takes precedence.

The login identity to use on the remote host. If is not specified the user defaults to or can be set with . If the flag and positional argument are specified the arg takes precedence. host The nodename of a cluster Node or a label specification like env=aws to run on all matching hosts.

The of a cluster Node or a label specification like to run on all matching hosts. command The command to execute on a remote host.

Name Default Value(s) Allowed Value(s) Description -p, --port none port SSH port on a remote host -A, --forward-agent none none Forward agent to target node like ssh -A -L, --forward none none Forward localhost connections to remote server -D, --dynamic-forward none none Forward localhost connections to remote server using SOCKS5 -R, --remote-forward none none Forward remote connections to localhost -N, -no-remote-exec none none Don't execute remote command, useful for port forwarding --local none Execute command on localhost after connecting to SSH node -t, --tty file Allocate TTY --cluster none Specify the cluster to connect -o, --option local OpenSSH options in the format used in the configuration file --enable-escape-sequences Enable support for SSH escape sequences. Type ~? during an SSH session to list supported sequences. --no-use-local-ssh-agent Do not load generated SSH certificates into the local ssh-agent (specified via $SSH_AUTH_SOCK ). Useful when using gpg-agent or Yubikeys. You can also set the TELEPORT_USE_LOCAL_SSH_AGENT environment variable to false (default true ) -X, --x11-untrusted none none Requests untrusted (secure) X11 forwarding for this session. -Y, --x11-trusted none none Requests trusted (insecure) X11 forwarding for this session. This can make your local machine vulnerable to attacks, use with caution. --x11-untrusted-timeout 10m duration Sets a timeout for untrusted X11 forwarding, after which the client will reject any forwarding requests from the server.

These flags are available for all commands --login, --proxy, --user, --ttl, --identity, --cert-format, --insecure, --auth, --skip-version-check, --debug, --jumphost . Run tsh help <subcommand> or see the Global Flags section.

tsh ssh --proxy proxy.example.com --user teleport -d root@grav-00 tsh ssh -o ForwardAgent=yes root@grav-00 tsh ssh -o AddKeysToAgent=yes root@grav-00 tsh ssh root@env=aws hostname

List active sessions. The resulting list includes only the sessions that the caller has permission to join, unless they have a role with explicit list access on the session_tracker resource.

tsh sessions ls

Name Default Value(s) Allowed Value(s) Description -f, --format text text, json, yaml Format for output --kind none ssh, k8s, db, app, desktop Optionally filter by session kind(s)

tsh sessions ls

tsh sessions ls --kind=ssh --kind=desktop

tsh sessions ls --kind=k8s --format=json

Display the list of proxy servers and retrieved certificates:

tsh status

tsh status



Prints the version of your tsh binary and the Teleport Proxy Service in the current tsh profile

tsh version [<flags>]

Name Default Value(s) Allowed Value(s) Description -f, --format text text, json, yaml Format for version output --client none none Show the client version only (no server required).

tsh version Teleport v17.3.3 git: go1.23.7 Proxy version: 17.3.3 Proxy: teleport.example.com:443

Display in JSON format:

tsh version --format=json

{ "version" : "17.3.3" , "gitref" : "" , "runtime" : "go1.23.7" , "proxyVersion" : "17.3.3" , "proxyPublicAddress" : "teleport.example.com:443" }

