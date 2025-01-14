Reference for the teleport_cluster_maintenance_config Terraform resource
Example Usage
# Teleport Cluster Networking config
resource "teleport_cluster_maintenance_config" "example" {
version = "v1"
metadata = {
description = "Maintenance config"
}
spec = {
agent_upgrades = {
utc_start_hour = 1
weekdays = ["monday"]
}
}
}
Schema
Required
version(String) Version is the API version used to create the resource. It must be specified. Based on this version, Teleport will apply different defaults on resource creation or deletion. It must be an integer prefixed by "v". For example:
v1
Optional
metadata(Attributes) Metadata is resource metadata (see below for nested schema)
nonce(Number) Nonce is used to protect against concurrent modification of the maintenance window. Clients should treat nonces as opaque.
spec(Attributes) (see below for nested schema)
sub_kind(String) SubKind is an optional resource sub kind, used in some resources
Nested Schema for
metadata
Optional:
description(String) Description is object description
expires(String) Expires is a global expiry time header can be set on any resource in the system.
labels(Map of String) Labels is a set of labels
Nested Schema for
spec
Optional:
agent_upgrades(Attributes) AgentUpgrades encodes the agent upgrade window. (see below for nested schema)
Nested Schema for
spec.agent_upgrades
Optional:
utc_start_hour(Number) UTCStartHour is the start hour of the maintenance window in UTC.
weekdays(List of String) Weekdays is an optional list of weekdays. If not specified, an agent upgrade window occurs every day.