Version: 17.x

teleport CLI Reference

The CLI tool that supports the Teleport Infrastructure Identity Platform is called teleport , and allows Teleport services to be managed over the command line:

The primary commands for the teleport CLI are as follows:

Command Description teleport app start Starts the Teleport Application Service. teleport configure Generates and writes a configuration YAML file for the Teleport service. This file should be customized in production to suit the needs of your environment, and the default output should only be used when testing. teleport db configure aws create-iam Generates, creates, and attaches desired IAM policies to a Teleport-managed database. teleport db configure aws print-iam Generates and outputs current IAM policies for a Teleport-managed database. teleport db configure bootstrap Used to bootstrap a configuration to the Teleport Database Service by reading a provided configuration. teleport db configure create Generates a configuration YAML file for the Database Service. This file should be customized in production to suit the needs of your environment, and the default output should only be used when testing. teleport db start Starts the Teleport Database Service. teleport help Outputs guidance for using Teleport commands. teleport install systemd Creates a systemd unit file, used to configure and install a teleport service daemon. teleport join openssh Registers an OpenSSH server with Teleport. teleport node configure Generates a configuration YAML file for a Teleport Node accessed via SSH. This file should be customized in production to suit the needs of your environment, and the default output should only be used when testing. teleport start Starts the teleport process in the foreground using the current shell session, including any services configured by the configuration YAML file. teleport status Prints the status of the current active Teleport SSH session. teleport version Prints the current release version of the Teleport binary installed on your system. teleport debug set-log-level Changes instance log level. teleport debug get-log-level Fetches instance current log level. teleport debug debug profile Export the application profiles (pprof format).

tip For more information on subcommands when working with the teleport cli, use the --help option or teleport <subcommand> --help .

The teleport start command includes a large number of optional configuration flags.

While configuration flags for teleport start can be used to set parameters for Teleport's configuration, we recommend using a configuration file in production.

Name Default Value(s) Allowed Value(s) Description -d, --debug none none enable verbose logging to stderr --insecure-no-tls false true or false Tells proxy to not generate default self-signed TLS certificates. This is useful when running Teleport on kubernetes (behind reverse proxy) or behind things like AWS ELBs, GCP LBs or Azure Load Balancers where SSL termination is provided externally. -r, --roles proxy , node , auth string comma-separated list of proxy , node , auth , db , or app start listed services/roles. These roles are explained in the Core Concepts document. --pid-file none string filepath create a PID file at the path --advertise-ip none string IP advertise IP to clients, often used behind NAT -l, --listen-ip 0.0.0.0 net. IP binds services to IP --auth-server none string IP proxy attempts to connect to a specified Auth Service instance instead of local auth, disables --roles=auth if set --token none string set invitation token to register with an Auth Service instance on start, used once and ignored afterwards. Obtain it by running tctl nodes add on the Auth Service instance. We recommend to use tools like pwgen to generate sufficiently random tokens of 32+ byte length. --ca-pin none string sha256:<hash> set CA pin to validate the Auth Service. Generated by tctl status --nodename value returned by the hostname command on the machine string assigns an alternative name for the node which can be used by clients to log in. -c, --config /etc/teleport.yaml string .yaml filepath starts services with config specified in the YAML file, overrides CLI flags if set --apply-on-startup none string .yaml filepath On startup, always apply resources described in the file at the given path. Only supports the following kinds: token , role , user , cluster-auth-preference , cluster-networking-config . --bootstrap none string .yaml filepath bootstrap configured YAML resources --labels none string comma-separated list assigns a set of labels to a node, for example env=dev,app=web. See the explanation of labeling mechanism in the Labeling Nodes section. --insecure none none disable certificate validation on Proxy Service, validation still occurs on Auth Service. --fips none none start Teleport in FedRAMP/FIPS 140-2 mode. --skip-version-check false true or false Skips version checks between the Auth Service and this Teleport instance --diag-addr none none Enable diagnostic endpoints --permit-user-env none none flag reads in environment variables from ~/.tsh/environment when creating a session. --app-name none none Name of the application to start --app-uri none none Internal address of the application to proxy --app-public-addr none none Public address fo the application to proxy

The --roles flag when used with teleport --start instructs Teleport on which specific Teleport services to start. Below is a more cohesive table of roles and their associated services that teleport start supports:

Service Role Name Description Node node Allows SSH connections from authenticated clients. Auth auth Authenticates and authorizes hosts and users who want access to Teleport-managed resources or information about a cluster. Proxy proxy The gateway that clients use to connect to the Auth Service or resources managed by Teleport. App app Provides access to applications. Database db Provides access to databases.

tip Teleport Cloud manages Teleport instances with the auth and proxy roles. Use the remaining roles to manage access to specific resources and other Teleport clusters.