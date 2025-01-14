Reference for the teleport_access_list Terraform resource

resource "teleport_access_list" "crane-operation" { header = { metadata = { name = "crane-operation" labels = { example = "yes" } } } spec = { description = "Used to grant access to the crane." owners = [ { name = "gru" description = "The supervillain." } ] membership_requires = { roles = [ "minion" ] } ownership_requires = { roles = [ "supervillain" ] } grants = { roles = [ "crane-operator" ] traits = [{ key = "allowed-machines" values = [ "crane" , "forklift" ] }] } title = "Crane operation" audit = { recurrence = { frequency = 3 day_of_month = 15 } } } }