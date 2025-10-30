Skip to main content
Version: 18.x

Audit Event Reference

Teleport components emit audit events to record activity within the cluster.

Audit event payloads have an event field that describes the event, which is often an operation performed against a dynamic resource (e.g., access_list.create for the creation of an Access List) or some other user behavior, such as a local user login (user.login). The code field includes a string with pattern [A-Z0-9]{6} that is unique to an audit event, such as TAP03I for the creation of an application resource.

In some cases, an audit event describes both a success state and a failure state, while the event field is the same for both states. In this case, the code field differs between states. For example, access_list.create describes both successful and failed Access List creations, while the success event has code TAL001I and the failure has code TAL001E. For other events, like db.session.query.failed and db.session.query, the event type describes only the success or failure state.

You can set up Teleport to export audit events to third-party services for storage, visualization, and analysis. For more information, read Exporting Teleport Audit Events.

access_graph.crown_jewel.create

Crown Jewel Created

Example:

{
  "code": "CJ001I",
  "event": "access_graph.crown_jewel.create",
  "time": "2020-06-05T16:24:05Z",
  "uid": "68a83a99-73ce-4bd7-bbf7-99103c2ba6a0"
}

access_graph.crown_jewel.delete

Crown Jewel Deleted

Example:

{
  "code": "CJ003I",
  "event": "access_graph.crown_jewel.delete",
  "time": "2020-06-05T16:24:05Z",
  "uid": "68a83a99-73ce-4bd7-bbf7-99103c2ba6a0"
}

access_graph.crown_jewel.update

Crown Jewel Updated

Example:

{
  "code": "CJ002I",
  "event": "access_graph.crown_jewel.update",
  "time": "2020-06-05T16:24:05Z",
  "uid": "68a83a99-73ce-4bd7-bbf7-99103c2ba6a0"
}

access_graph.path.changed

Access Path Changed

Example:

{
  "code": "TAG001I",
  "event": "access_graph.path.changed",
  "time": "2020-06-05T16:24:05Z",
  "uid": "68a83a99-73ce-4bd7-bbf7-99103c2ba6a0"
}

access_list.create

There are multiple events with the access_list.create type.

TAL001I

Access list created

Example:

{
  "code": "TAL001I",
  "event": "access_list.create",
  "time": "2023-05-08T19:21:36.144Z",
  "name": "access-list",
  "updated_by": "mike",
  "access_list_title": "example_title"
}

TAL001E

Access list create failed

Example:

{
  "code": "TAL001E",
  "event": "access_list.create",
  "time": "2023-05-08T19:21:36.144Z",
  "name": "access-list",
  "updated_by": "mike",
  "access_list_title": "example_title"
}

access_list.delete

There are multiple events with the access_list.delete type.

TAL003I

Access list deleted

Example:

{
  "code": "TAL003I",
  "event": "access_list.delete",
  "time": "2023-05-08T19:21:36.144Z",
  "name": "access-list",
  "updated_by": "mike",
  "access_list_title": "example_title"
}

TAL003E

Access list delete failed

Example:

{
  "code": "TAL003E",
  "event": "access_list.delete",
  "time": "2023-05-08T19:21:36.144Z",
  "name": "access-list",
  "updated_by": "mike",
  "access_list_title": "example_title"
}

access_list.member.add

There are multiple events with the access_list.member.add type.

TAL005I

Access list member added

Example:

{
  "code": "TAL005I",
  "event": "access_list.member.add",
  "time": "2023-05-08T19:21:36.144Z",
  "access_list_name": "access-list",
  "access_list_title": "example_title",
  "members": [
    {
      "member_name": "user"
    }
  ],
  "updated_by": "mike"
}

TAL005E

Access list member addition failure

Example:

{
  "code": "TAL005E",
  "event": "access_list.member.add",
  "time": "2023-05-08T19:21:36.144Z",
  "access_list_name": "access-list",
  "access_list_title": "example_title",
  "members": [
    {
      "member_name": "user"
    }
  ],
  "updated_by": "mike"
}

access_list.member.delete

There are multiple events with the access_list.member.delete type.

TAL007I

Access list member removed

Example:

{
  "code": "TAL007I",
  "event": "access_list.member.delete",
  "time": "2023-05-08T19:21:36.144Z",
  "access_list_name": "access-list",
  "access_list_title": "example_title",
  "members": [
    {
      "member_name": "user"
    }
  ],
  "updated_by": "mike"
}

TAL007E

Access list member removal failure

Example:

{
  "code": "TAL007E",
  "event": "access_list.member.delete",
  "time": "2023-05-08T19:21:36.144Z",
  "access_list_name": "access-list",
  "access_list_title": "example_title",
  "members": [
    {
      "member_name": "carrot"
    },
    {
      "member_name": "apple"
    },
    {
      "member_name": "banana"
    }
  ],
  "updated_by": "mike"
}

access_list.member.delete_all_members

There are multiple events with the access_list.member.delete_all_members type.

TAL008I

All members removed from access list

Example:

{
  "code": "TAL008I",
  "event": "access_list.member.delete_all_members",
  "time": "2023-05-08T19:21:36.144Z",
  "access_list_name": "access-list",
  "access_list_title": "example_title",
  "updated_by": "mike"
}

TAL008E

Access list member delete all members failure

Example:

{
  "code": "TAL008E",
  "event": "access_list.member.delete_all_members",
  "time": "2023-05-08T19:21:36.144Z",
  "access_list_name": "access-list",
  "access_list_title": "example_title",
  "updated_by": "mike"
}

access_list.member.update

There are multiple events with the access_list.member.update type.

TAL006I

Access list member updated

Example:

{
  "code": "TAL006I",
  "event": "access_list.member.update",
  "time": "2023-05-08T19:21:36.144Z",
  "access_list_name": "access-list",
  "access_list_title": "example_title",
  "members": [
    {
      "member_name": "user"
    }
  ],
  "updated_by": "mike"
}

TAL006E

Access list member update failure

Example:

{
  "code": "TAL006E",
  "event": "access_list.member.update",
  "time": "2023-05-08T19:21:36.144Z",
  "access_list_name": "access-list",
  "access_list_title": "example_title",
  "members": [
    {
      "member_name": "user"
    }
  ],
  "updated_by": "mike"
}

access_list.review

There are multiple events with the access_list.review type.

TAL004I

Access list reviewed

Example:

{
  "code": "TAL004I",
  "event": "access_list.review",
  "time": "2023-05-08T19:21:36.144Z",
  "name": "access-list",
  "updated_by": "mike",
  "access_list_title": "example_title"
}

TAL004E

Access list review failed

Example:

{
  "code": "TAL004E",
  "event": "access_list.review",
  "time": "2023-05-08T19:21:36.144Z",
  "name": "access-list",
  "updated_by": "mike",
  "access_list_title": "example_title"
}

access_list.update

There are multiple events with the access_list.update type.

TAL002I

Access list updated

Example:

{
  "code": "TAL002I",
  "event": "access_list.update",
  "time": "2023-05-08T19:21:36.144Z",
  "name": "access-list",
  "updated_by": "mike",
  "access_list_title": "example_title"
}

TAL002E

Access list update failed

Example:

{
  "code": "TAL002E",
  "event": "access_list.update",
  "time": "2023-05-08T19:21:36.144Z",
  "name": "access-list",
  "updated_by": "mike",
  "access_list_title": "example_title"
}

access_request.create

Access Request Created

Example:

{
  "id": "66b827b2-1b0b-512b-965d-6c789388d3c9",
  "code": "T5000I",
  "event": "access_request.create",
  "time": "2020-06-05T19:26:53Z",
  "uid": "68a83a99-73ce-4bd7-bbf7-99103c2ba6a0",
  "user": "Carrie_Sandoval",
  "state": "PENDING",
  "roles": [
    "admin"
  ]
}

access_request.delete

Access Request Deleted

Example:

{
  "id": "66b827b2-1b0b-512b-965d-6c789388d3c9",
  "code": "T5003I",
  "event": "access_request.delete",
  "time": "2020-06-05T19:26:53Z",
  "uid": "68a83a99-73ce-4bd7-bbf7-99103c2ba6a0"
}

access_request.expire

Access Request Expired

Example:

{
  "id": "66b827b2-1b0b-512b-965d-6c789388d3c9",
  "code": "T5005I",
  "event": "access_request.expire",
  "time": "2020-06-05T19:26:53Z",
  "uid": "68a83a99-73ce-4bd7-bbf7-99103c2ba6a0"
}

access_request.review

Access Request Reviewed

Example:

{
  "code": "T5002I",
  "event": "access_request.review",
  "time": "2020-06-05T16:24:05Z",
  "uid": "68a83a99-73ce-4bd7-bbf7-99103c2ba6a0"
}

access_request.search

Resource Access Search

Example:

{
  "cluster_name": "im-a-cluster-name",
  "code": "T5004I",
  "ei": 0,
  "event": "access_request.search",
  "namespace": "default",
  "resource_type": "db_server",
  "search_as_roles": [
    "admin",
    "really-long-role-name-1",
    "really-long-role-name-2",
    "really-long-role-name-3",
    "really-long-role-name-4",
    "really-long-role-name-5",
    "really-long-role-name-6",
    "really-long-role-name-7",
    "really-long-role-name-8",
    "really-long-role-name-9"
  ],
  "time": "2022-06-08T15:10:35.368Z",
  "uid": "b13d61-b97-475f-86ef-1fedf",
  "user": "foo"
}

access_request.update

Access Request Updated

Example:

{
  "id": "66b827b2-1b0b-512b-965d-6c789388d3c9",
  "code": "T5001I",
  "event": "access_request.update",
  "time": "2020-06-05T19:26:53Z",
  "uid": "68a83a99-73ce-4bd7-bbf7-99103c2ba6a0",
  "state": "APPROVED",
  "updated_by": "Sam_Waters"
}

app.create

Application Created

Example:

{
  "code": "TAP03I",
  "ei": 0,
  "event": "app.create",
  "time": "2022-09-27T19:07:35.00Z",
  "uid": "45cabf1e-3f19-4f83-a360-01ac0a176b67",
  "aws_role_arn": "arn:aws:iam::1234567890:role/steve",
  "name": "dynamic-app",
  "user": "mike"
}

app.delete

Application Deleted

Example:

{
  "code": "TAP05I",
  "ei": 0,
  "event": "app.delete",
  "time": "2022-09-27T19:11:35.00Z",
  "uid": "d2342a20-9697-4a5d-9658-5d473e04624a",
  "aws_role_arn": "arn:aws:iam::1234567890:role/steve",
  "name": "dynamic-app",
  "user": "mike"
}

app.session.chunk

App Session Data

Example:

{
  "code": "T2008I",
  "ei": 0,
  "event": "app.session.chunk",
  "namespace": "default",
  "server_id": "a0518380-0d53-4188-ac8b-8ddd8103e45b",
  "session_chunk_id": "3a54f32d-210f-4338-abf5-133bfe19ccc0",
  "sid": "6593cf87-9839-4f18-abf8-c54873aaeb4e",
  "time": "2020-10-30T17:28:14.705Z",
  "uid": "8ea5be3d-07b1-4308-8e0d-2d2ec57cbb20",
  "user": "alice",
  "app_name": "test"
}

app.session.dynamodb.request

App Session DynamoDB Request

Example:

{
  "code": "T2013I",
  "ei": 1,
  "event": "app.session.dynamodb.request",
  "app_name": "dyno1",
  "app_public_addr": "dynamodb.root.com",
  "app_uri": "https://console.aws.amazon.com/dynamodbv2/home",
  "aws_host": "dynamodb.us-west-2.amazonaws.com",
  "aws_region": "us-west-2",
  "aws_role_arn": "arn:aws:iam::123456789012:role/GavinDynamoDBRole",
  "aws_service": "dynamodb",
  "body": {
    "TableName": "test-table"
  },
  "cluster_name": "root.com",
  "method": "POST",
  "path": "/",
  "raw_query": "",
  "session_chunk_id": "3a54f32d-210f-4338-abf5-133bfe19ccc0",
  "status_code": 200,
  "target": "DynamoDB_20120810.Scan",
  "time": "2022-10-19T19:04:07.763Z",
  "uid": "f6f38f69-46e9-4110-a773-2c88278d08ca",
  "user": "alice"
}

app.session.end

App Session Ended

Example:

{
  "app_name": "ponger",
  "app_public_addr": "ponger.root.gravitational.io",
  "app_uri": "tcp://localhost:9876",
  "cluster_name": "root",
  "code": "T2011I",
  "ei": 0,
  "event": "app.session.end",
  "namespace": "default",
  "server_id": "8e70002c-7a07-4513-a3fa-ac556a1d7534",
  "sid": "11c328b4-5a1e-4adc-b7cb-206389e5f130",
  "time": "2022-08-10T19:54:40.444Z",
  "uid": "ac8c9b6b-46a0-4b0e-8d85-2204101d5615",
  "user": "alice"
}

app.session.start

App Session Started

Example:

{
  "addr.remote": "50.34.48.113:56902",
  "code": "T2007I",
  "ei": 0,
  "event": "app.session.start",
  "namespace": "default",
  "public_addr": "dumper.test.domain.com",
  "server_id": "a0518380-0d53-4188-ac8b-8ddd8103e45b",
  "sid": "6593cf87-9839-4f18-abf8-c54873aaeb4e",
  "time": "2020-10-30T17:28:14.381Z",
  "uid": "80400ed9-644e-4a6e-ab99-b264b34d0f55",
  "user": "kimlisa",
  "app_name": "test"
}

app.update

Application Updated

Example:

{
  "code": "TAP04I",
  "ei": 0,
  "event": "app.update",
  "time": "2022-09-27T19:09:35.00Z",
  "uid": "9909a8d6-b45f-455c-953d-ba1a62340810",
  "aws_role_arn": "arn:aws:iam::1234567890:role/steve",
  "name": "dynamic-app",
  "user": "mike"
}

auth

Auth Attempt Failed

Example:

{
  "code": "T3007W",
  "error": "ssh: principal \"fsdfdsf\" not in the set of valid principals for given certificate: [\"root\"]",
  "event": "auth",
  "success": false,
  "time": "2019-04-22T02:09:06Z",
  "uid": "036659d6-fdf7-40a4-aa80-74d6ac73b9c0",
  "user": "[email protected]"
}

auth_preference.update

Cluster Authentication Preferences Updated

Example:

{
  "code": "TCAUTH001I",
  "event": "auth_preference.update",
  "time": "2020-06-05T16:24:05Z",
  "uid": "68a83a99-73ce-4bd7-bbf7-99103c2ba6a0"
}

auto_update_agent_rollout.force_done

Automatic Update Agent Rollout Forced Done.

Example:

{
  "ei": 0,
  "event": "auto_update_agent_rollout.force_done",
  "code": "AUAR002I",
  "time": "0001-01-01T00:00:00Z",
  "user": "system",
  "groups": [
    "prod"
  ],
  "success": true
}

auto_update_agent_rollout.rollback

Automatic Update Agent Rollout Rollback

Example:

{
  "ei": 0,
  "event": "auto_update_agent_rollout.rollback",
  "code": "AUAR003I",
  "time": "0001-01-01T00:00:00Z",
  "user": "system",
  "groups": [
    "prod"
  ],
  "success": true
}

auto_update_agent_rollout.trigger

Automatic Update Agent Rollout Triggered

Example:

{
  "ei": 0,
  "event": "auto_update_agent_rollout.trigger",
  "code": "AUAR001I",
  "time": "0001-01-01T00:00:00Z",
  "user": "system",
  "groups": [
    "dev",
    "prod"
  ],
  "success": true
}

auto_update_config.create

Automatic Update Config Created

Example:

{
  "addr.remote": "127.0.0.1:46790",
  "cluster_name": "autest.cloud.gravitational.io",
  "code": "AUC001I",
  "ei": 0,
  "event": "auto_update_config.create",
  "expires": "0001-01-01T00:00:00Z",
  "name": "autoupdate-config",
  "success": true,
  "time": "2025-03-04T15:49:31.946Z",
  "uid": "6fcbf7ed-b44c-4b83-bb70-02a574564e0b",
  "updated_by": "b6eae9ed-bfde-40ba-a880-948a2c598b2b.autest.cloud.gravitational.io",
  "user": "b6eae9ed-bfde-40ba-a880-948a2c598b2b.autest.cloud.gravitational.io",
  "user_kind": 1
}

auto_update_config.delete

Automatic Update Config Deleted

Example:

{
  "addr.remote": "127.0.0.1:39518",
  "cluster_name": "autest.cloud.gravitational.io",
  "code": "AUC003I",
  "ei": 0,
  "event": "auto_update_config.delete",
  "expires": "0001-01-01T00:00:00Z",
  "name": "autoupdate-config",
  "success": true,
  "time": "2025-03-04T15:49:21.869Z",
  "uid": "af17ab4a-d5a2-44a3-93ce-89390b50d52f",
  "updated_by": "b6eae9ed-bfde-40ba-a880-948a2c598b2b.autest.cloud.gravitational.io",
  "user": "b6eae9ed-bfde-40ba-a880-948a2c598b2b.autest.cloud.gravitational.io",
  "user_kind": 1
}

auto_update_config.update

Automatic Update Config Updated

Example:

{
  "addr.remote": "127.0.0.1:46798",
  "cluster_name": "autest.cloud.gravitational.io",
  "code": "AUC002I",
  "ei": 0,
  "event": "auto_update_config.update",
  "expires": "0001-01-01T00:00:00Z",
  "name": "autoupdate-config",
  "success": true,
  "time": "2025-03-04T15:49:37.633Z",
  "uid": "94c580a9-6f87-4a23-9fe5-f93de4390cff",
  "updated_by": "b6eae9ed-bfde-40ba-a880-948a2c598b2b.autest.cloud.gravitational.io",
  "user": "b6eae9ed-bfde-40ba-a880-948a2c598b2b.autest.cloud.gravitational.io",
  "user_kind": 1
}

auto_update_version.create

Automatic Update Version Created

Example:

{
  "addr.remote": "127.0.0.1:41608",
  "cluster_name": "autest.cloud.gravitational.io",
  "code": "AUV001I",
  "ei": 0,
  "event": "auto_update_version.create",
  "expires": "0001-01-01T00:00:00Z",
  "name": "autoupdate-version",
  "success": true,
  "time": "2025-03-04T15:41:24.433Z",
  "uid": "3d677d2f-91d0-4b5a-966d-183a59cec888",
  "updated_by": "b6eae9ed-bfde-40ba-a880-948a2c598b2b.autest.cloud.gravitational.io",
  "user": "b6eae9ed-bfde-40ba-a880-948a2c598b2b.autest.cloud.gravitational.io",
  "user_kind": 1
}

auto_update_version.delete

Automatic Update Version Deleted

Example:

{
  "addr.remote": "127.0.0.1:50316",
  "cluster_name": "autest.cloud.gravitational.io",
  "code": "AUV003I",
  "ei": 0,
  "event": "auto_update_version.delete",
  "expires": "0001-01-01T00:00:00Z",
  "name": "autoupdate-version",
  "success": true,
  "time": "2025-03-04T15:25:44.805Z",
  "uid": "c4d0d165-3a17-46ac-baa7-c7f521629997",
  "updated_by": "b6eae9ed-bfde-40ba-a880-948a2c598b2b.autest.cloud.gravitational.io",
  "user": "b6eae9ed-bfde-40ba-a880-948a2c598b2b.autest.cloud.gravitational.io",
  "user_kind": 1
}

auto_update_version.update

Automatic Update Version Updated

Example:

{
  "addr.remote": "127.0.0.1:42540",
  "cluster_name": "autest.cloud.gravitational.io",
  "code": "AUV002I",
  "ei": 0,
  "event": "auto_update_version.update",
  "expires": "0001-01-01T00:00:00Z",
  "name": "autoupdate-version",
  "success": true,
  "time": "2025-03-04T15:27:36.039Z",
  "uid": "b7f9dde2-2899-46f1-bd4e-699d7b630e33",
  "updated_by": "b6eae9ed-bfde-40ba-a880-948a2c598b2b.autest.cloud.gravitational.io",
  "user": "b6eae9ed-bfde-40ba-a880-948a2c598b2b.autest.cloud.gravitational.io",
  "user_kind": 1
}

aws_identity_center.resource_sync.failed

AWS IAM Identity Center Resource Sync Failed

Example:

{
  "code": "TAIC001E",
  "event": "aws_identity_center.resource_sync.failed",
  "time": "2020-06-05T16:24:05Z",
  "uid": "68a83a99-73ce-4bd7-bbf7-99103c2ba6a0"
}

aws_identity_center.resource_sync.success

AWS IAM Identity Center Resource Sync Completed

Example:

{
  "code": "TAIC001I",
  "event": "aws_identity_center.resource_sync.success",
  "message": "Periodic account, permission set and account assignment sync",
  "success": true,
  "time": "2025-02-11T15:29:30.045Z",
  "total_account_assignments": 12,
  "total_accounts": 4,
  "total_permission_sets": 3,
  "total_user_groups": 5
}

billing.create_card

Credit Card Added

Example:

{
  "cluster_name": "some-name",
  "code": "TBL00I",
  "ei": 0,
  "event": "billing.create_card",
  "time": "2021-03-18T16:29:05.044Z",
  "uid": "5c40b62a-4ddd-466c-87a0-fa2922f743d0",
  "user": "root"
}

billing.delete_card

Credit Card Deleted

Example:

{
  "cluster_name": "some-name",
  "code": "TBL01I",
  "ei": 0,
  "event": "billing.delete_card",
  "time": "2021-03-18T16:28:51.219Z",
  "uid": "056517e0-f7e1-4286-b437-c75f3a865af4",
  "user": "root"
}

billing.update_card

Credit Card Updated

Example:

{
  "cluster_name": "some-name",
  "code": "TBL02I",
  "ei": 0,
  "event": "billing.update_card",
  "time": "2021-03-18T16:28:49.067Z",
  "uid": "0a06aba1-b87c-4d58-8922-e173f6b9729f",
  "user": "root"
}

billing.update_info

Billing Information Updated

Example:

{
  "cluster_name": "some-name",
  "code": "TBL03I",
  "ei": 0,
  "event": "billing.update_info",
  "time": "2021-03-18T16:29:15.719Z",
  "uid": "95344b33-d25c-4875-896e-f21abc911547",
  "user": "root"
}

bot.create

Bot Created

Example:

{
  "cluster_name": "leaf.tele.ottr.sh:443",
  "code": "TB001I",
  "ei": 0,
  "event": "bot.create",
  "expires": "0001-01-01T00:00:00Z",
  "name": "made-by-noah",
  "time": "2023-12-08T10:53:39.798Z",
  "uid": "0efbb33d-fa50-44e0-8dec-4ac89c0dd4ab",
  "user": "noah"
}

bot.delete

Bot Deleted

Example:

{
  "cluster_name": "leaf.tele.ottr.sh:443",
  "code": "TB003I",
  "ei": 0,
  "event": "bot.delete",
  "expires": "0001-01-01T00:00:00Z",
  "name": "review2",
  "time": "2023-12-08T09:52:30.579Z",
  "uid": "0efbb33d-fa50-44e0-8dec-4ac89c0dd4ab",
  "user": "noah"
}

bot.join

There are multiple events with the bot.join type.

TJ001I

Bot Joined

Example:

{
  "attributes": {
    "actor": "strideynet",
    "actor_id": "16336790",
    "base_ref": "",
    "environment": "",
    "event_name": "push",
    "head_ref": "",
    "job_workflow_ref": "strideynet/sandbox/.github/workflows/build.yaml@refs/heads/main",
    "ref": "refs/heads/main",
    "ref_type": "branch",
    "repository": "strideynet/sandbox",
    "repository_id": "539963344",
    "repository_owner": "strideynet",
    "repository_owner_id": "16336790",
    "repository_visibility": "private",
    "run_attempt": "6",
    "run_id": "3547291254",
    "run_number": "73",
    "sha": "758c69462083ad67f0714112aab31fdeb1ba3a59",
    "sub": "repo:strideynet/sandbox:ref:refs/heads/main",
    "workflow": "Demo"
  },
  "bot_name": "github-demo",
  "cluster_name": "root.tele.ottr.sh",
  "code": "TJ001I",
  "ei": 0,
  "event": "bot.join",
  "method": "github",
  "success": true,
  "time": "2022-12-05T17:11:03.268Z",
  "token_name": "github-bot",
  "uid": "15a82555-b5aa-4eb8-820e-551f991bf902"
}

TJ001E

Bot Join Failed

Example:

{
  "attributes": {
    "actor": "strideynet",
    "actor_id": "16336790",
    "base_ref": "",
    "environment": "",
    "event_name": "push",
    "head_ref": "",
    "job_workflow_ref": "strideynet/sandbox/.github/workflows/build.yaml@refs/heads/main",
    "ref": "refs/heads/main",
    "ref_type": "branch",
    "repository": "strideynet/sandbox",
    "repository_id": "539963344",
    "repository_owner": "strideynet",
    "repository_owner_id": "16336790",
    "repository_visibility": "private",
    "run_attempt": "3",
    "run_id": "8604159359",
    "run_number": "100",
    "sha": "0c9c5361d15154caf1c151dc1f430ea3552c9b93",
    "sub": "repo:strideynet/sandbox:ref:refs/heads/main",
    "workflow": "Demo"
  },
  "bot_name": "unknown",
  "cluster_name": "leaf.tele.ottr.sh",
  "code": "TJ001E",
  "ei": 0,
  "error": "id token claims did not match any allow rules",
  "event": "bot.join",
  "method": "unknown",
  "success": false,
  "time": "2024-04-08T17:33:48.877Z",
  "uid": "2bc5e2cb-5ba1-47d7-a7ae-381cf323ae7f"
}

bot.update

Bot Updated

Example:

{
  "code": "TB002I",
  "event": "bot.update",
  "time": "2020-06-05T16:24:05Z",
  "uid": "68a83a99-73ce-4bd7-bbf7-99103c2ba6a0"
}

cert.create

Certificate Issued

Example:

{
  "cert_type": "user",
  "code": "TC000I",
  "event": "cert.create",
  "identity": {
    "user": "alice"
  },
  "time": "2022-02-04T19:43:23.529Z"
}

client.disconnect

Client Disconnected

Example:

{
  "code": "T3006I",
  "event": "client.disconnect",
  "time": "2020-06-05T16:24:05Z",
  "uid": "68a83a99-73ce-4bd7-bbf7-99103c2ba6a0"
}

cluster_networking_config.update

Cluster Networking Configuration Updated

Example:

{
  "code": "TCNET002I",
  "event": "cluster_networking_config.update",
  "time": "2020-06-05T16:24:05Z",
  "uid": "68a83a99-73ce-4bd7-bbf7-99103c2ba6a0"
}

contact.create

Contact Created

Example:

{
  "code": "TCTC001I",
  "event": "contact.create",
  "time": "2020-06-05T16:24:05Z",
  "uid": "68a83a99-73ce-4bd7-bbf7-99103c2ba6a0"
}

contact.delete

Contact Deleted

Example:

{
  "code": "TCTC002I",
  "event": "contact.delete",
  "time": "2020-06-05T16:24:05Z",
  "uid": "68a83a99-73ce-4bd7-bbf7-99103c2ba6a0"
}

db.create

Database Created

Example:

{
  "cluster_name": "root",
  "code": "TDB03I",
  "db_labels": {
    "env": "local",
    "teleport.dev/origin": "dynamic"
  },
  "db_protocol": "postgres",
  "db_uri": "localhost:5432",
  "ei": 0,
  "event": "db.create",
  "expires": "0001-01-01T00:00:00Z",
  "name": "postgres-local",
  "time": "2021-10-08T15:42:15.39Z",
  "uid": "9d37514f-aef5-426f-9fda-31fd35d070f5",
  "user": "05ff66c9-a948-42f4-af0e-a1b6ba62561e.root"
}

db.delete

Database Deleted

Example:

{
  "cluster_name": "root",
  "code": "TDB05I",
  "ei": 0,
  "event": "db.delete",
  "expires": "0001-01-01T00:00:00Z",
  "name": "postgres-local",
  "time": "2021-10-08T15:42:36.005Z",
  "uid": "74f5e6b9-50c4-4195-bb26-d615641255bc",
  "user": "05ff66c9-a948-42f4-af0e-a1b6ba62561e.root"
}

db.session.cassandra.batch

Cassandra Batch

Example:

{
  "ei": 0,
  "event": "db.session.cassandra.batch",
  "code": "TCA01I",
  "time": "2022-06-02T08:46:33.825Z",
  "cluster_name": "im-a-cluster-name",
  "user": "alice",
  "sid": "a724c7e8-8e00-45a6-afac-82023d0f86b6",
  "db_service": "cassandra",
  "db_protocol": "cassandra",
  "db_uri": "localhost:65054",
  "db_user": "cassandra",
  "consistency": "ConsistencyLevel QUORUM [0x0004]",
  "batch_type": "BatchType LOGGED [0x00]",
  "children": [
    {
      "query": "INSERT INTO batch_table (id) VALUES 1"
    },
    {
      "query": "INSERT INTO batch_table (id) VALUES 2"
    }
  ]
}

db.session.cassandra.execute

Cassandra Execute

Example:

{
  "ei": 0,
  "event": "db.session.cassandra.execute",
  "code": "TCA03I",
  "time": "2022-06-02T08:46:33.825Z",
  "cluster_name": "im-a-cluster-name",
  "user": "alice",
  "sid": "2126ee07-cfe1-4213-8032-70b3e6e1ac79",
  "db_service": "cassandra",
  "db_protocol": "cassandra",
  "db_uri": "localhost:65054",
  "db_user": "cassandra",
  "query_id": "d34e638934721c3bcd69933f992a00cb"
}

db.session.cassandra.prepare

Cassandra Prepare Event

Example:

{
  "ei": 0,
  "event": "db.session.cassandra.prepare",
  "code": "TCA02I",
  "time": "2022-06-02T08:46:33.825Z",
  "cluster_name": "im-a-cluster-name",
  "user": "alice",
  "sid": "2126ee07-cfe1-4213-8032-70b3e6e1ac79",
  "db_service": "cassandra",
  "db_protocol": "cassandra",
  "db_uri": "localhost:65054",
  "db_user": "cassandra",
  "query": "SELECT * FROM system_schema.keyspaces"
}

db.session.cassandra.register

Cassandra Register

Example:

{
  "ei": 0,
  "event": "db.session.cassandra.register",
  "code": "TCA04I",
  "time": "2022-06-02T08:46:33.825Z",
  "cluster_name": "im-a-cluster-name",
  "user": "alice",
  "sid": "2126ee07-cfe1-4213-8032-70b3e6e1ac79",
  "db_service": "cassandra",
  "db_protocol": "cassandra",
  "db_uri": "localhost:65054",
  "db_user": "cassandra",
  "event_types": [
    "TOPOLOGY_CHANGE",
    "STATUS_CHANGE",
    "SCHEMA_CHANGE"
  ]
}

db.session.dynamodb.request

There are multiple events with the db.session.dynamodb.request type.

TDY01I

DynamoDB Request

Example:

{
  "cluster_name": "root.com",
  "code": "TDY01I",
  "event": "db.session.dynamodb.request",
  "db_name": "",
  "db_protocol": "dynamodb",
  "db_service": "ddb1",
  "db_user": "DynamoDBRole",
  "ei": 1,
  "uri": "dynamodb.us-west-2.amazonaws.com",
  "body": {
    "TableName": "test-table"
  },
  "method": "POST",
  "path": "",
  "raw_query": "",
  "status_code": 200,
  "target": "DynamoDB_20120810.Scan",
  "time": "2022-12-23T19:14:07.763Z",
  "uid": "12345678-46e9-4110-a773-2c88278d08ca",
  "user": "[email protected]"
}

TDY01E

DynamoDB Request Failed

Example:

{
  "cluster_name": "root.com",
  "code": "TDY01E",
  "event": "db.session.dynamodb.request",
  "db_name": "",
  "db_protocol": "dynamodb",
  "db_service": "ddb1",
  "db_user": "DynamoDBRole",
  "ei": 1,
  "uri": "dynamodb.us-west-2.amazonaws.com",
  "body": {
    "TableName": "test-table"
  },
  "method": "POST",
  "path": "",
  "raw_query": "",
  "status_code": 0,
  "target": "DynamoDB_20120810.Scan",
  "time": "2022-12-23T19:04:07.763Z",
  "uid": "12345678-46e9-4110-a773-2c88278d08ca",
  "user": "[email protected]"
}

db.session.elasticsearch.request

There are multiple events with the db.session.elasticsearch.request type.

TES00I

Elasticsearch Request

Example:

{
  "cluster_name": "im-a-cluster-name",
  "code": "TES00I",
  "body": null,
  "category": 0,
  "db_protocol": "elasticsearch",
  "db_service": "myelastic",
  "db_uri": "localhost:9201",
  "db_user": "elasticuser",
  "ei": 101,
  "event": "db.session.elasticsearch.request",
  "headers": {
    "Accept": [
      "*/*"
    ],
    "User-Agent": [
      "curl/7.79.1"
    ]
  },
  "method": "GET",
  "path": "/",
  "query": "",
  "raw_query": "",
  "sid": "b739c817-bc11-4eaa-b256-c6646d7fcc21",
  "target": "",
  "time": "2022-09-27T11:43:58.433Z",
  "uid": "730a8de0-79a9-486f-b9c6-3820c3a6977c",
  "user": "alice"
}

TES00E

Elasticsearch Request Failed

Example:

{
  "code": "TES00E",
  "event": "db.session.elasticsearch.request",
  "time": "2020-06-05T16:24:05Z",
  "uid": "68a83a99-73ce-4bd7-bbf7-99103c2ba6a0"
}

db.session.end

Database Session Ended

Example:

{
  "cluster_name": "root",
  "code": "TDB01I",
  "db_name": "",
  "db_protocol": "mongodb",
  "db_service": "mongo-primary",
  "db_uri": "mongodb://mongo-1:27017,mongo-2:27018/?replicaSet=rs0",
  "db_user": "alice",
  "ei": 16,
  "event": "db.session.end",
  "sid": "13c04d4b-2e94-4106-a3a1-5ab8aae10465",
  "time": "2021-07-14T07:06:25.608Z",
  "uid": "0a2387cd-3fa2-4424-9c14-e33af17e4ab1",
  "user": "[email protected]"
}

db.session.malformed_packet

Database Malformed Packet

Example:

{
  "cluster_name": "im-a-cluster-name",
  "code": "TDB06I",
  "db_name": "master",
  "db_protocol": "sqlserver",
  "db_service": "sqlserver02",
  "db_uri": "localhost:1433",
  "db_user": "sqlserver",
  "ei": 50,
  "event": "db.session.malformed_packet",
  "payload": "AwEAkAAAAgByAGEAbQBfADEAIABuAHYAYQByAGMAaABhAHIAKAA0ADAAMAAwACkAC0AAXwBtAHMAcABhAHIAYQBtAF8AMAAA50AfCQTQADQWAHMAcAB0AF8AbQBvAG4AaQB0AG8AcgALQABfAG0AcwBwAGEAcgBhAG0AXwAxAADnQB8JBNAANAYAZABiAG8A",
  "sid": "3ed38c42-eef0-419b-b893-f2f10990f117",
  "time": "2022-06-02T08:46:33.825Z",
  "uid": "503e310d-8d88-4bea-bbbb-a1b35456a03a",
  "user": "alice"
}

db.session.mysql.create_db

MySQL Create Database

Example:

{
  "cluster_name": "im-a-cluster-name",
  "code": "TMY08I",
  "db_name": "test",
  "db_protocol": "mysql",
  "db_service": "self-hosted-mysql",
  "db_uri": "localhost:3306",
  "db_user": "alice",
  "event": "db.session.mysql.create_db",
  "schema_name": "another_database",
  "time": "2022-04-13T20:00:09.000Z",
  "user": "[email protected]"
}

db.session.mysql.debug

MySQL Debug

Example:

{
  "cluster_name": "im-a-cluster-name",
  "code": "TMY12I",
  "db_name": "test",
  "db_protocol": "mysql",
  "db_service": "self-hosted-mysql",
  "db_uri": "localhost:3306",
  "db_user": "alice",
  "event": "db.session.mysql.debug",
  "time": "2022-04-13T20:00:05.000Z",
  "user": "[email protected]"
}

db.session.mysql.drop_db

MySQL Drop Database

Example:

{
  "cluster_name": "im-a-cluster-name",
  "code": "TMY09I",
  "db_name": "test",
  "db_protocol": "mysql",
  "db_service": "self-hosted-mysql",
  "db_uri": "localhost:3306",
  "db_user": "alice",
  "event": "db.session.mysql.drop_db",
  "schema_name": "another_database",
  "time": "2022-04-13T20:00:08.000Z",
  "user": "[email protected]"
}

db.session.mysql.init_db

MySQL Change Database

Example:

{
  "cluster_name": "im-a-cluster-name",
  "code": "TMY07I",
  "db_name": "test",
  "db_protocol": "mysql",
  "db_service": "self-hosted-mysql",
  "db_uri": "localhost:3306",
  "db_user": "alice",
  "event": "db.session.mysql.init_db",
  "schema_name": "another_database",
  "time": "2022-04-13T20:00:10.000Z",
  "user": "[email protected]"
}

db.session.mysql.process_kill

MySQL Kill Process

Example:

{
  "cluster_name": "im-a-cluster-name",
  "code": "TMY11I",
  "db_name": "test",
  "db_protocol": "mysql",
  "db_service": "self-hosted-mysql",
  "db_uri": "localhost:3306",
  "db_user": "alice",
  "event": "db.session.mysql.process_kill",
  "process_id": 60,
  "time": "2022-04-13T20:00:06.000Z",
  "user": "[email protected]"
}

db.session.mysql.refresh

MySQL Refresh

Example:

{
  "cluster_name": "im-a-cluster-name",
  "code": "TMY13I",
  "db_name": "test",
  "db_protocol": "mysql",
  "db_service": "self-hosted-mysql",
  "db_uri": "localhost:3306",
  "db_user": "alice",
  "event": "db.session.mysql.refresh",
  "subcommand": "REFRESH_THREADS",
  "time": "2022-04-13T20:00:04.000Z",
  "user": "[email protected]"
}

db.session.mysql.shut_down

MySQL Shut Down

Example:

{
  "cluster_name": "im-a-cluster-name",
  "code": "TMY10I",
  "db_name": "test",
  "db_protocol": "mysql",
  "db_service": "self-hosted-mysql",
  "db_uri": "localhost:3306",
  "db_user": "alice",
  "event": "db.session.mysql.shut_down",
  "time": "2022-04-13T20:00:07.000Z",
  "user": "[email protected]"
}

db.session.mysql.statements.bulk_execute

MySQL Statement Bulk Execute

Example:

{
  "cluster_name": "im-a-cluster-name",
  "code": "TMY06I",
  "db_name": "test",
  "db_protocol": "mysql",
  "db_service": "self-hosted-mysql",
  "db_uri": "localhost:3306",
  "db_user": "alice",
  "ei": 0,
  "event": "db.session.mysql.statements.bulk_execute",
  "parameters": null,
  "statement_id": 1,
  "time": "2022-02-10T20:57:53.000Z",
  "user": "[email protected]"
}

db.session.mysql.statements.close

MySQL Statement Close

Example:

{
  "cluster_name": "im-a-cluster-name",
  "code": "TMY03I",
  "db_name": "test",
  "db_protocol": "mysql",
  "db_service": "self-hosted-mysql",
  "db_uri": "localhost:3306",
  "db_user": "alice",
  "ei": 0,
  "event": "db.session.mysql.statements.close",
  "statement_id": 1,
  "time": "2022-02-10T20:57:56.000Z",
  "user": "[email protected]"
}

db.session.mysql.statements.execute

MySQL Statement Execute

Example:

{
  "cluster_name": "im-a-cluster-name",
  "code": "TMY01I",
  "db_name": "test",
  "db_protocol": "mysql",
  "db_service": "self-hosted-mysql",
  "db_uri": "localhost:3306",
  "db_user": "alice",
  "ei": 0,
  "event": "db.session.mysql.statements.execute",
  "parameters": null,
  "statement_id": 1,
  "time": "2022-02-10T20:57:54.000Z",
  "user": "[email protected]"
}

db.session.mysql.statements.fetch

MySQL Statement Fetch

Example:

{
  "cluster_name": "im-a-cluster-name",
  "code": "TMY05I",
  "db_name": "test",
  "db_protocol": "mysql",
  "db_service": "self-hosted-mysql",
  "db_uri": "localhost:3306",
  "db_user": "alice",
  "ei": 0,
  "event": "db.session.mysql.statements.fetch",
  "rows_count": 5,
  "statement_id": 1,
  "time": "2022-02-10T20:57:55.000Z",
  "uid": "0a2bd129-7c2f-4e68-9c84-a17dc4415444",
  "user": "[email protected]"
}

db.session.mysql.statements.prepare

MySQL Statement Prepare

Example:

{
  "cluster_name": "im-a-cluster-name",
  "code": "TMY00I",
  "db_name": "test",
  "db_protocol": "mysql",
  "db_service": "self-hosted-mysql",
  "db_uri": "localhost:3306",
  "db_user": "alice",
  "ei": 0,
  "event": "db.session.mysql.statements.prepare",
  "query": "UPDATE `test`.`user` SET `age` = '7' WHERE (`name` = 'alice')",
  "time": "2022-02-10T20:57:50.000Z",
  "user": "[email protected]"
}

db.session.mysql.statements.reset

MySQL Statement Reset

Example:

{
  "cluster_name": "im-a-cluster-name",
  "code": "TMY04I",
  "db_name": "test",
  "db_protocol": "mysql",
  "db_service": "self-hosted-mysql",
  "db_uri": "localhost:3306",
  "db_user": "alice",
  "ei": 0,
  "event": "db.session.mysql.statements.reset",
  "statement_id": 1,
  "time": "2022-02-10T20:57:52.000Z",
  "uid": "0a2bd129-7c2f-4e68-9c84-a17dc4415444",
  "user": "[email protected]"
}

db.session.mysql.statements.send_long_data

MySQL Statement Send Long Data

Example:

{
  "cluster_name": "im-a-cluster-name",
  "code": "TMY02I",
  "db_name": "test",
  "db_protocol": "mysql",
  "db_service": "self-hosted-mysql",
  "db_uri": "localhost:3306",
  "db_user": "alice",
  "ei": 0,
  "event": "db.session.mysql.statements.send_long_data",
  "statement_id": 1,
  "parameter_id": 2,
  "data_size": 32,
  "time": "2022-02-10T20:57:51.000Z",
  "user": "[email protected]"
}

db.session.opensearch.request

There are multiple events with the db.session.opensearch.request type.

TOS00I

OpenSearch Request

Example:

{
  "category": 2,
  "cluster_name": "im-a-cluster-name",
  "code": "TOS00I",
  "db_protocol": "opensearch",
  "db_service": "opensearch-aws",
  "db_uri": "opensearch-aws-aaa111.eu-central-1.es.amazonaws.com:443",
  "db_user": "arn:aws:iam::1234567890:role/teleport-db-role",
  "ei": 1,
  "event": "db.session.opensearch.request",
  "headers": {
    "Accept-Encoding": [
      "gzip"
    ],
    "Content-Type": [
      "application/json"
    ],
    "User-Agent": [
      "Go-http-client/1.1"
    ]
  },
  "method": "GET",
  "path": "/_count",
  "query": "",
  "raw_query": "",
  "sid": "370e5d86-84a6-4995-8476-dbea80f9eacf",
  "status_code": 200,
  "target": "",
  "time": "2023-03-11T11:08:29.954Z",
  "uid": "d15f795c-1f63-4076-bdd4-ffe88cde716e",
  "user": "[email protected]"
}

TOS00E

OpenSearch Request Failed

Example:

{
  "category": 2,
  "cluster_name": "im-a-cluster-name",
  "code": "TOS00E",
  "db_protocol": "opensearch",
  "db_service": "opensearch-aws",
  "db_uri": "opensearch-aws-aaa111.eu-central-1.es.amazonaws.com:443",
  "db_user": "arn:aws:iam::1234567890:role/does-not-exist",
  "ei": 1,
  "event": "db.session.opensearch.request",
  "headers": {
    "Accept-Encoding": [
      "gzip"
    ],
    "Content-Type": [
      "application/json"
    ],
    "User-Agent": [
      "Go-http-client/1.1"
    ]
  },
  "method": "GET",
  "path": "/_count",
  "query": "",
  "raw_query": "",
  "sid": "2d9a43c1-14ab-40fa-88db-195312f3401c",
  "status_code": 0,
  "target": "",
  "time": "2023-03-11T11:08:29.954Z",
  "uid": "01ad9a74-c8d6-497f-83db-e1c0be83d8da",
  "user": "[email protected]"
}

db.session.permissions.update

Database User Permissions Updated

Example:

{
  "cluster_name": "im-a-cluster-name",
  "code": "TDB07I",
  "db_name": "master",
  "db_protocol": "postgres",
  "db_service": "postgres-local",
  "db_uri": "localhost:1433",
  "db_user": "alice",
  "ei": 50,
  "event": "db.session.permissions.update",
  "sid": "3ed38c42-eef0-419b-b893-f2f10990f117",
  "time": "2022-06-02T08:46:33.825Z",
  "uid": "503e310d-8d88-4bea-bbbb-a1b35456a03a",
  "user": "alice",
  "permission_summary": [
    {
      "counts": {
        "table": 1,
        "view": 2
      },
      "permission": "INSERT"
    },
    {
      "counts": {
        "table": 2,
        "view": 4
      },
      "permission": "SELECT"
    },
    {
      "counts": {
        "table": 3
      },
      "permission": "UPDATE"
    }
  ]
}

db.session.postgres.function

PostgreSQL Function Call

Example:

{
  "cluster_name": "root",
  "code": "TPG04I",
  "db_name": "test",
  "db_protocol": "postgres",
  "db_service": "local",
  "db_uri": "localhost:5432",
  "db_user": "postgres",
  "ei": 23,
  "event": "db.session.postgres.function",
  "sid": "5e0c50cc-4ee7-4110-8d6e-735bf1f06f1f",
  "function_oid": "123",
  "function_args": [
    "qweqweqwe"
  ],
  "time": "2021-12-16T00:40:37.073Z",
  "uid": "295c88fc-4725-4de0-9049-64040fc69ec7",
  "user": "alice"
}

db.session.postgres.statements.bind

PostgreSQL Statement Bind

Example:

{
  "cluster_name": "root",
  "code": "TPG01I",
  "db_name": "test",
  "db_protocol": "postgres",
  "db_service": "local",
  "db_uri": "localhost:5432",
  "db_user": "postgres",
  "ei": 20,
  "event": "db.session.postgres.statements.bind",
  "parameters": [
    "qweqweqwe"
  ],
  "portal_name": "",
  "sid": "5e0c50cc-4ee7-4110-8d6e-735bf1f06f1f",
  "statement_name": "test-ps",
  "time": "2021-12-16T00:40:37.071Z",
  "uid": "d5bed7e5-6a15-441b-b8ee-a2abd73f3136",
  "user": "alice"
}

db.session.postgres.statements.close

PostgreSQL Statement Close

Example:

{
  "cluster_name": "root",
  "code": "TPG03I",
  "db_name": "test",
  "db_protocol": "postgres",
  "db_service": "local",
  "db_uri": "localhost:5432",
  "db_user": "postgres",
  "ei": 22,
  "event": "db.session.postgres.statements.close",
  "portal_name": "",
  "sid": "5e0c50cc-4ee7-4110-8d6e-735bf1f06f1f",
  "statement_name": "test-ps",
  "time": "2021-12-16T00:40:37.073Z",
  "uid": "295c88fc-4725-4de0-9049-64040fc69ec7",
  "user": "alice"
}

db.session.postgres.statements.execute

PostgreSQL Statement Execute

Example:

{
  "cluster_name": "root",
  "code": "TPG02I",
  "db_name": "test",
  "db_protocol": "postgres",
  "db_service": "local",
  "db_uri": "localhost:5432",
  "db_user": "postgres",
  "ei": 21,
  "event": "db.session.postgres.statements.execute",
  "portal_name": "",
  "sid": "5e0c50cc-4ee7-4110-8d6e-735bf1f06f1f",
  "time": "2021-12-16T00:40:37.071Z",
  "uid": "a0f045a2-45a4-4a4d-b14a-5f986c1818ff",
  "user": "alice"
}

db.session.postgres.statements.parse

PostgreSQL Statement Parse

Example:

{
  "cluster_name": "root",
  "code": "TPG00I",
  "db_name": "test",
  "db_protocol": "postgres",
  "db_service": "local",
  "db_uri": "localhost:5432",
  "db_user": "postgres",
  "ei": 19,
  "event": "db.session.postgres.statements.parse",
  "query": "select id from test where id = $1::varchar",
  "sid": "5e0c50cc-4ee7-4110-8d6e-735bf1f06f1f",
  "statement_name": "test-ps",
  "time": "2021-12-16T00:40:37.069Z",
  "uid": "06781ebf-6c5b-463b-ad32-e7395afd4a59",
  "user": "alice"
}

db.session.query

Database Query

Example:

{
  "cluster_name": "root",
  "code": "TDB02I",
  "db_name": "test",
  "db_protocol": "mongodb",
  "db_query": "{\"find\": \"test\",\"filter\": {},\"lsid\": {\"id\": {\"$binary\":{\"base64\":\"2KMk23/TTCKUtiAVU0fbgg==\",\"subType\":\"04\"}}},\"$clusterTime\": {\"clusterTime\": {\"$timestamp\":{\"t\":\"1626246087\",\"i\":\"1\"}},\"signature\": {\"hash\": {\"$binary\":{\"base64\":\"8X7BlnDAUxKgUo5lpI3XoKoNF54=\",\"subType\":\"00\"}},\"keyId\": {\"$numberLong\":\"6969719000615878659\"}}},\"$db\": \"test\"}",
  "db_service": "mongo-primary",
  "db_uri": "mongodb://mongo-1:27017,mongo-2:27018/?replicaSet=rs0",
  "db_user": "alice",
  "ei": 11,
  "event": "db.session.query",
  "sid": "13c04d4b-2e94-4106-a3a1-5ab8aae10465",
  "success": true,
  "time": "2021-07-14T07:03:49.783Z",
  "uid": "c4550623-0538-452d-912b-1242715666c4",
  "user": "[email protected]"
}

db.session.query.failed

Database Query Failed

Example:

{
  "cluster_name": "root",
  "code": "TDB02W",
  "db_name": "houston",
  "db_protocol": "mongodb",
  "db_query": "{\"find\": \"test\",\"filter\": {},\"lsid\": {\"id\": {\"$binary\":{\"base64\":\"2KMk23/TTCKUtiAVU0fbgg==\",\"subType\":\"04\"}}},\"$clusterTime\": {\"clusterTime\": {\"$timestamp\":{\"t\":\"1626246227\",\"i\":\"1\"}},\"signature\": {\"hash\": {\"$binary\":{\"base64\":\"zBJKAl6VcjwQrr05N0O4qrQ92PY=\",\"subType\":\"00\"}},\"keyId\": {\"$numberLong\":\"6969719000615878659\"}}},\"$db\": \"houston\"}",
  "db_service": "mongo-primary",
  "db_uri": "mongodb://mongo-1:27017,mongo-2:27018/?replicaSet=rs0",
  "db_user": "alice",
  "ei": 13,
  "error": "access to database denied",
  "event": "db.session.query.failed",
  "message": "access to database denied",
  "sid": "13c04d4b-2e94-4106-a3a1-5ab8aae10465",
  "success": false,
  "time": "2021-07-14T07:05:22.32Z",
  "uid": "21796ef9-a5dc-4595-a833-b893ac620488",
  "user": "[email protected]"
}

db.session.spanner.rpc

There are multiple events with the db.session.spanner.rpc type.

TSPN001W

Spanner RPC Denied

Example:

{
  "args": {
    "database": "projects/project-id/instances/instance-id/databases/prod-db",
    "session_count": 100,
    "session_template": {}
  },
  "cluster_name": "root",
  "code": "TSPN001W",
  "db_name": "prod-db",
  "db_origin": "dynamic",
  "db_protocol": "spanner",
  "db_service": "teleport-spanner",
  "db_type": "spanner",
  "db_uri": "spanner.googleapis.com:443",
  "db_user": "some-user",
  "error": "access to db denied. User does not have permissions. Confirm database user and name.",
  "event": "db.session.spanner.rpc",
  "message": "access to db denied. User does not have permissions. Confirm database user and name.",
  "procedure": "BatchCreateSessions",
  "sid": "04364984-a6d0-4e2c-93c7-5c44e2359502",
  "success": false,
  "time": "2024-03-13T01:25:48.568Z",
  "uid": "1de57538-2eea-438b-a52d-3098f8093b28",
  "user": "[email protected]"
}

TSPN001I

Spanner RPC

Example:

{
  "args": {
    "query_options": {},
    "request_options": {},
    "seqno": 1,
    "session": "projects/project-id/instances/instance-id/databases/dev-db/sessions/ABCDEF1234567890Aye8_QwuELYD9rxa74YTWc-lu9LNuDDADbi4EOGm2C2j0ixe",
    "sql": "select * from TestTable",
    "transaction": {
      "Selector": {
        "SingleUse": {
          "Mode": {
            "ReadOnly": {
              "TimestampBound": {
                "Strong": true
              },
              "return_read_timestamp": true
            }
          }
        }
      }
    }
  },
  "cluster_name": "root",
  "code": "TSPN001I",
  "db_name": "dev-db",
  "db_origin": "dynamic",
  "db_protocol": "spanner",
  "db_service": "teleport-spanner",
  "db_type": "spanner",
  "db_uri": "spanner.googleapis.com:443",
  "db_user": "some-user",
  "event": "db.session.spanner.rpc",
  "procedure": "ExecuteStreamingSql",
  "sid": "406b9883-0e16-42f2-9d0b-b3bd956f9cd4",
  "success": true,
  "time": "2024-03-13T00:02:44.739Z",
  "uid": "e0625e79-9399-4ea3-aa8b-dba1eb98658d",
  "user": "[email protected]"
}

db.session.sqlserver.rpc_request

SQLServer RPC Request

Example:

{
  "cluster_name": "im-a-cluster-name",
  "code": "TMS00I",
  "db_name": "master",
  "db_protocol": "sqlserver",
  "db_service": "sqlserver02",
  "db_uri": "localhost:1433",
  "db_user": "sqlserver",
  "ei": 7,
  "event": "db.session.sqlserver.rpc_request",
  "parameters": [
    "SELECT\ndtb.collation_name AS [Collation],\ndtb.name AS [DatabaseName2]\nFROM\nmaster.sys.databases AS dtb\nWHERE\n(dtb.name=@_msparam_0)"
  ],
  "proc_name": "Sp_ExecuteSql",
  "sid": "6b37d89b-0d9c-4681-976b-ba12588a1bcd",
  "time": "2022-06-02T08:29:17.693Z",
  "uid": "a29dfad1-5a71-4c48-b4e0-10d1d857a23c",
  "user": "alice"
}

db.session.start

There are multiple events with the db.session.start type.

TDB00I

Database Session Started

Example:

{
  "cluster_name": "root",
  "code": "TDB00I",
  "db_name": "",
  "db_protocol": "mongodb",
  "db_service": "mongo-primary",
  "db_uri": "mongodb://mongo-1:27017,mongo-2:27018/?replicaSet=rs0",
  "db_user": "alice",
  "ei": 0,
  "event": "db.session.start",
  "namespace": "default",
  "server_id": "05ff66c9-a948-42f4-af0e-a1b6ba62561e",
  "sid": "13c04d4b-2e94-4106-a3a1-5ab8aae10465",
  "success": true,
  "time": "2021-07-14T07:01:31.958Z",
  "uid": "4a613b84-7315-41f4-9219-1afd6b08d4da",
  "user": "[email protected]"
}

TDB00W

Database Session Denied

Example:

{
  "code": "TDB00W",
  "event": "db.session.start",
  "time": "2020-06-05T16:24:05Z",
  "uid": "68a83a99-73ce-4bd7-bbf7-99103c2ba6a0"
}

db.session.user.create

There are multiple events with the db.session.user.create type.

TDB08I

Database User Created

Example:

{
  "cluster_name": "im-a-cluster-name",
  "code": "TDB08I",
  "db_name": "master",
  "db_protocol": "postgres",
  "db_service": "postgres-local",
  "db_uri": "localhost:1433",
  "db_user": "alice",
  "ei": 0,
  "event": "db.session.user.create",
  "private_key_policy": "none",
  "roles": null,
  "sid": "47f20b91-f5c3-4eef-85e1-9509252238e7",
  "success": true,
  "time": "2022-06-02T08:46:33.825Z",
  "uid": "95e74359-e5a1-4c76-970e-c522b550dbb9",
  "user": "alice",
  "user_kind": 1,
  "username": "alice"
}

TDB08W

Database User Creation Failed

Example:

{
  "cluster_name": "im-a-cluster-name",
  "code": "TDB08W",
  "db_name": "master",
  "db_protocol": "postgres",
  "db_service": "postgres-local",
  "db_uri": "localhost:1433",
  "db_user": "alice",
  "ei": 0,
  "error": "dummy error",
  "event": "db.session.user.create",
  "message": "dummy error",
  "private_key_policy": "none",
  "roles": null,
  "sid": "3fd14bfe-be21-40a4-b1da-744fa14f5108",
  "success": false,
  "time": "2022-06-02T08:46:33.825Z",
  "uid": "4a4a6a70-c81d-4326-8565-3f7bd23b874f",
  "user": "ben",
  "user_kind": 1,
  "username": "ben"
}

db.session.user.deactivate

There are multiple events with the db.session.user.deactivate type.

TDB09I

Database User Deactivated

Example:

{
  "cluster_name": "im-a-cluster-name",
  "code": "TDB09I",
  "db_name": "master",
  "db_protocol": "postgres",
  "db_service": "postgres-local",
  "db_uri": "localhost:1433",
  "db_user": "alice",
  "delete": false,
  "ei": 5,
  "event": "db.session.user.deactivate",
  "private_key_policy": "none",
  "sid": "c362e10b-dbc4-44e5-b90f-0bee5dd0c623",
  "success": true,
  "time": "2022-06-02T08:46:33.825Z",
  "uid": "0ab70491-4d33-4bc5-be58-27922a647f50",
  "user": "ben",
  "user_kind": 1,
  "username": "ben"
}

TDB09W

Database User Deactivate Failure

Example:

{
  "cluster_name": "im-a-cluster-name",
  "code": "TDB09W",
  "db_name": "master",
  "db_protocol": "postgres",
  "db_service": "postgres-local",
  "db_uri": "localhost:1433",
  "db_user": "alice",
  "delete": false,
  "ei": 4,
  "error": "dummy error",
  "event": "db.session.user.deactivate",
  "message": "dummy error",
  "private_key_policy": "none",
  "sid": "3bb429a1-be03-4c03-827c-98ff846dacf7",
  "success": false,
  "time": "2022-06-02T08:46:33.825Z",
  "uid": "c6569248-ac06-417d-b5b6-e0bf94eccb1a",
  "user": "ben",
  "user_kind": 1,
  "username": "ben"
}

db.update

Database Updated

Example:

{
  "cluster_name": "root",
  "code": "TDB04I",
  "db_labels": {
    "env": "local",
    "teleport.dev/origin": "dynamic"
  },
  "db_protocol": "postgres",
  "db_uri": "localhost:5432",
  "ei": 0,
  "event": "db.update",
  "expires": "0001-01-01T00:00:00Z",
  "name": "postgres-local",
  "time": "2021-10-08T15:42:24.581Z",
  "uid": "fe631a5a-6418-49d6-99e7-5280654663ec",
  "user": "05ff66c9-a948-42f4-af0e-a1b6ba62561e.root"
}

desktop.clipboard.receive

Clipboard Data Received

Example:

{
  "cluster_name": "im-a-cluster-name",
  "code": "TDP03I",
  "desktop_addr": "100.104.52.89:3389",
  "desktop_name": "desktop-name",
  "ei": 0,
  "event": "desktop.clipboard.receive",
  "sid": "b7f734d8-bdc2-4996-8959-0b42a11708e7",
  "time": "2021-10-18T23:39:13.105Z",
  "uid": "84d408d1-3314-4a30-b7b7-35970633c9de",
  "user": "joe",
  "length": 512
}

desktop.clipboard.send

Clipboard Data Sent

Example:

{
  "cluster_name": "im-a-cluster-name",
  "code": "TDP02I",
  "desktop_addr": "100.104.52.89:3389",
  "desktop_name": "desktop-name",
  "ei": 0,
  "event": "desktop.clipboard.send",
  "sid": "b7f734d8-bdc2-4996-8959-0b42a11708e7",
  "time": "2021-10-18T23:39:13.105Z",
  "uid": "84d408d1-3314-4a30-b7b7-35970633c9de",
  "user": "joe",
  "length": 512
}

desktop.directory.read

There are multiple events with the desktop.directory.read type.

TDP05I

Directory Sharing Read

Example:

{
  "addr.remote": "ec2-54-162-177-255.compute-1.amazonaws.com:3389",
  "cluster_name": "im-a-cluster-name",
  "code": "TDP05I",
  "desktop_addr": "ec2-54-162-177-255.compute-1.amazonaws.com:3389",
  "desktop_name": "desktop-name",
  "directory_id": 2,
  "directory_name": "windows-server-2012-shared",
  "ei": 9766,
  "event": "desktop.directory.read",
  "file_path": "powershell-scripts/domain-controller.ps1",
  "length": 734,
  "offset": 0,
  "proto": "tdp",
  "sid": "b9329a34-ab0c-4aa0-9fc8-1054d491e818",
  "success": true,
  "time": "2022-10-21T23:07:36.496189Z",
  "uid": "a6ea5e5b-daac-47c2-9ce5-3f868e51a146",
  "user": "joe"
}

TDP05W

Directory Sharing Read Failed

Example:

{
  "addr.remote": "ec2-54-162-177-255.compute-1.amazonaws.com:3389",
  "cluster_name": "im-a-cluster-name",
  "code": "TDP05W",
  "desktop_addr": "ec2-54-162-177-255.compute-1.amazonaws.com:3389",
  "desktop_name": "desktop-name",
  "directory_id": 2,
  "directory_name": "windows-server-2012-shared",
  "ei": 9766,
  "event": "desktop.directory.read",
  "file_path": "powershell-scripts/domain-controller.ps1",
  "length": 734,
  "offset": 0,
  "proto": "tdp",
  "sid": "b9329a34-ab0c-4aa0-9fc8-1054d491e818",
  "success": false,
  "time": "2022-10-21T23:07:36.496189Z",
  "uid": "a6ea5e5b-daac-47c2-9ce5-3f868e51a146",
  "user": "joe"
}

desktop.directory.share

There are multiple events with the desktop.directory.share type.

TDP04I

Directory Sharing Started

Example:

{
  "addr.remote": "ec2-54-162-177-255.compute-1.amazonaws.com:3389",
  "cluster_name": "im-a-cluster-name",
  "code": "TDP04I",
  "desktop_addr": "ec2-54-162-177-255.compute-1.amazonaws.com:3389",
  "desktop_name": "desktop-name",
  "directory_id": 2,
  "directory_name": "windows-server-2012-shared",
  "ei": 3317,
  "event": "desktop.directory.share",
  "proto": "tdp",
  "sid": "6ecf916d-dedf-4769-afc0-d08e55fbebf7",
  "success": true,
  "time": "2022-10-21T22:36:27.314409Z",
  "uid": "f38b07d4-2f3e-400b-a91a-bad7283db775",
  "user": "joe"
}

TDP04W

Directory Sharing Start Failed

Example:

{
  "addr.remote": "ec2-54-162-177-255.compute-1.amazonaws.com:3389",
  "cluster_name": "im-a-cluster-name",
  "code": "TDP04W",
  "desktop_addr": "ec2-54-162-177-255.compute-1.amazonaws.com:3389",
  "desktop_name": "desktop-name",
  "directory_id": 2,
  "directory_name": "windows-server-2012-shared",
  "ei": 3317,
  "event": "desktop.directory.share",
  "proto": "tdp",
  "sid": "6ecf916d-dedf-4769-afc0-d08e55fbebf7",
  "success": false,
  "time": "2022-10-21T22:36:27.314409Z",
  "uid": "f38b07d4-2f3e-400b-a91a-bad7283db775",
  "user": "joe"
}

desktop.directory.write

There are multiple events with the desktop.directory.write type.

TDP06I

Directory Sharing Write

Example:

{
  "addr.remote": "ec2-54-162-177-255.compute-1.amazonaws.com:3389",
  "cluster_name": "im-a-cluster-name",
  "code": "TDP06I",
  "desktop_addr": "ec2-54-162-177-255.compute-1.amazonaws.com:3389",
  "desktop_name": "desktop-name",
  "directory_id": 2,
  "directory_name": "windows-server-2012-shared",
  "ei": 7428,
  "event": "desktop.directory.write",
  "file_path": "powershell-scripts/domain-controller.ps1",
  "length": 734,
  "offset": 0,
  "proto": "tdp",
  "sid": "ea959406-27e4-4b11-85c4-1a485ff48417",
  "success": true,
  "time": "2022-10-21T23:19:34.519058Z",
  "uid": "6bb2ebdf-d7e2-4a03-80ae-514ff9a5c71f",
  "user": "joe"
}

TDP06W

Directory Sharing Write Failed

Example:

{
  "addr.remote": "ec2-54-162-177-255.compute-1.amazonaws.com:3389",
  "cluster_name": "im-a-cluster-name",
  "code": "TDP06W",
  "desktop_addr": "ec2-54-162-177-255.compute-1.amazonaws.com:3389",
  "desktop_name": "desktop-name",
  "directory_id": 2,
  "directory_name": "windows-server-2012-shared",
  "ei": 7428,
  "event": "desktop.directory.write",
  "file_path": "powershell-scripts/domain-controller.ps1",
  "length": 734,
  "offset": 0,
  "proto": "tdp",
  "sid": "ea959406-27e4-4b11-85c4-1a485ff48417",
  "success": false,
  "time": "2022-10-21T23:19:34.519058Z",
  "uid": "6bb2ebdf-d7e2-4a03-80ae-514ff9a5c71f",
  "user": "joe"
}

device

Device Enrolled

Example:

{
  "cluster_name": "im-a-cluster-name",
  "code": "TV005I",
  "device": {
    "asset_tag": "M2CQVQV64R",
    "device_id": "99d39707-efdd-436c-94f3-6a1aeef1fbf2",
    "os_type": 2
  },
  "ei": 0,
  "event": "device",
  "status": {
    "success": true
  },
  "time": "2023-01-12T19:28:36.842Z",
  "uid": "94d33b77-82cd-4558-8893-0320699bf755",
  "user": {
    "user": "this user wont render properly"
  }
}

device.authenticate

Device Authenticated

Example:

{
  "cluster_name": "im-a-cluster-name",
  "code": "TV006I",
  "ei": 0,
  "event": "device.authenticate",
  "success": true,
  "time": "2023-01-12T19:34:48.1Z",
  "uid": "fa279611-91d8-47b5-9fad-b8ea3e5286e0",
  "user": "lisa"
}

device.authenticate.confirm

Device Web Authentication Confirmed

Example:

{
  "cluster_name": "im-a-cluster-name",
  "code": "TV009I",
  "device": {
    "device_id": "f84f6b35-6226-4e73-8205-3bcbd7d12970",
    "web_authentication": true,
    "web_session_id": "my-session-id-12345"
  },
  "ei": 0,
  "event": "device.authenticate.confirm",
  "success": false,
  "time": "2024-04-08T19:35:48.1Z",
  "uid": "b1361d51-70fa-4f1b-803c-a252c2877707",
  "user": "llama",
  "user_kind": 1
}

device.create

Device Registered

Example:

{
  "cluster_name": "im-a-cluster-name",
  "code": "TV001I",
  "device": {
    "asset_tag": "M2CQVQV64R",
    "device_id": "99d39707-efdd-436c-94f3-6a1aeef1fbf2",
    "os_type": 2
  },
  "ei": 0,
  "event": "device.create",
  "success": true,
  "time": "2023-01-12T19:28:36.842Z",
  "uid": "94d33b77-82cd-4558-8893-0320699bf755",
  "user": "3827e8ad-7cbe-4423-a80f-dfc89e83eb86.im-a-cluster-name"
}

device.delete

Device Deleted

Example:

{
  "cluster_name": "im-a-cluster-name",
  "code": "TV002I",
  "device": {
    "device_id": "99d39707-efdd-436c-94f3-6a1aeef1fbf2"
  },
  "ei": 0,
  "event": "device.delete",
  "success": true,
  "time": "2023-01-12T20:33:20.527Z",
  "uid": "a12e693e-1c45-43e4-a9d1-5fd8399e303c",
  "user": "3827e8ad-7cbe-4423-a80f-dfc89e83eb86.im-a-cluster-name"
}

device.token.create

Device Enroll Token Created

Example:

{
  "cluster_name": "im-a-cluster-name",
  "code": "TV003I",
  "device": {
    "device_id": "99d39707-efdd-436c-94f3-6a1aeef1fbf2"
  },
  "ei": 0,
  "event": "device.token.create",
  "success": true,
  "time": "2023-01-12T19:51:54.168Z",
  "uid": "24cce2a0-57b7-494e-a196-c7fd2482b10c",
  "user": "3827e8ad-7cbe-4423-a80f-dfc89e83eb86.im-a-cluster-name"
}

device.token.spent

Device Enroll Token Spent

Example:

{
  "cluster_name": "im-a-cluster-name",
  "code": "TV004I",
  "device": {
    "asset_tag": "M2CQVQV64R",
    "device_id": "0e288b23-f99f-4635-b182-06e9308095a8",
    "os_type": 2
  },
  "ei": 0,
  "event": "device.token.spent",
  "success": true,
  "time": "2023-01-12T21:31:29.191Z",
  "uid": "bbbc496f-820b-4f49-ae0d-1c1b29faee85",
  "user": "lisa"
}

device.update

Device Updated

Example:

{
  "cluster_name": "im-a-cluster-name",
  "code": "TV007I",
  "device": {
    "asset_tag": "M2CQVQV64R",
    "device_id": "0e288b23-f99f-4635-b182-06e9308095a8",
    "os_type": 2
  },
  "ei": 0,
  "event": "device.update",
  "success": true,
  "time": "2023-01-12T21:31:29.191Z",
  "uid": "bbbc496f-820b-4f49-ae0d-1c1b29faee85",
  "user": "lisa"
}

device.webtoken.create

Device Web Token Created

Example:

{
  "cluster_name": "im-a-cluster-name",
  "code": "TV008I",
  "device": {
    "asset_tag": "M2CQVQV64R",
    "credential_id": "c7572891-8426-4e62-874f-c793029d53a6",
    "device_id": "f84f6b35-6226-4e73-8205-3bcbd7d12970",
    "os_type": 2
  },
  "ei": 0,
  "event": "device.webtoken.create",
  "success": true,
  "time": "2024-03-05T17:18:43.296Z",
  "uid": "b1361d51-70fa-4f1b-803c-a252c2877707",
  "user": "llama",
  "user_kind": 1
}

discovery_config.create

Discovery Config Created

Example:

{
  "code": "DC001I",
  "event": "discovery_config.create",
  "time": "2023-05-08T19:21:36.144Z",
  "name": "discovery-config",
  "updated_by": "joe"
}

discovery_config.delete

Discovery Config Deleted

Example:

{
  "code": "DC003I",
  "event": "discovery_config.delete",
  "time": "2023-05-08T19:21:38.144Z",
  "name": "discovery-config",
  "updated_by": "joe"
}

discovery_config.delete_all

All Discovery Configs Deleted

Example:

{
  "code": "DC004I",
  "event": "discovery_config.delete_all",
  "time": "2023-05-08T19:21:39.144Z",
  "name": "discovery-config",
  "updated_by": "joe"
}

discovery_config.update

Discovery Config Updated

Example:

{
  "code": "DC002I",
  "event": "discovery_config.update",
  "time": "2023-05-08T19:21:37.144Z",
  "name": "discovery-config",
  "updated_by": "joe"
}

exec

There are multiple events with the exec type.

T3002I

Command Execution

Example:

{
  "code": "T3002I",
  "proto": "kube",
  "kubernetes_cluster": "clusterOne",
  "ei": 0,
  "addr.local": "172.31.28.130:3022",
  "addr.remote": "151.181.228.114:51752",
  "event": "exec",
  "namespace": "default",
  "sid": "8d57a9d5-3848-5ce2-a326-85eb4a6d2eed",
  "time": "2020-10-30T17:28:14.705Z",
  "uid": "8ea5be3d-07b1-4308-8e0d-2d2ec57cbb20",
  "user": "alex"
}

T3002E

Command Execution Failed

Example:

{
  "code": "T3002E",
  "event": "exec",
  "time": "2020-06-05T16:24:05Z",
  "uid": "68a83a99-73ce-4bd7-bbf7-99103c2ba6a0"
}

external_audit_storage.disable

External Audit Storage Disabled

Example:

{
  "code": "TEA002I",
  "event": "external_audit_storage.disable",
  "time": "2020-06-05T16:24:05Z",
  "uid": "68a83a99-73ce-4bd7-bbf7-99103c2ba6a0"
}

external_audit_storage.enable

External Audit Storage Enabled

Example:

{
  "code": "TEA001I",
  "event": "external_audit_storage.enable",
  "time": "2020-06-05T16:24:05Z",
  "uid": "68a83a99-73ce-4bd7-bbf7-99103c2ba6a0"
}

git.command

There are multiple events with the git.command type.

TGIT001E

Git Command Failed

Example:

{
  "code": "TGIT001E",
  "event": "git.command",
  "time": "2024-12-07T11:11:11.111Z",
  "uid": "7699b806-e717-4821-85a5-d2f41acbe373",
  "user": "Linus.Torvalds",
  "service": "git-upload-pack",
  "exitError": "some-error",
  "path": "my-org/my-repo"
}

TGIT001I

Git Command

Example:

{
  "code": "TGIT001I",
  "event": "git.command",
  "time": "2024-12-07T11:11:11.112Z",
  "uid": "7699b806-e717-4821-85a5-d2f41acbe373",
  "user": "Linus.Torvalds",
  "service": "git-upload-pack",
  "path": "my-org/my-repo"
}

github.created

GitHub Auth Connector Created

Example:

{
  "code": "T8000I",
  "event": "github.created",
  "name": "new_github_connector",
  "time": "2020-06-05T19:28:00Z",
  "uid": "2b7bb323-35d1-4b9c-9a6d-00ab34c95fb8",
  "user": "unimplemented"
}

github.deleted

GitHub Auth Connector Deleted

Example:

{
  "code": "T8001I",
  "event": "github.deleted",
  "name": "new_github_connector",
  "time": "2020-06-05T19:28:28Z",
  "uid": "26f12a67-d593-40df-b3d3-965faee60143",
  "user": "unimplemented"
}

github.updated

GitHub Auth Connector Updated

Example:

{
  "code": "T80002I",
  "event": "github.updated",
  "name": "new_github_connector",
  "time": "2020-06-05T19:28:28Z",
  "uid": "26f12a67-d593-40df-b3d3-965faee60143",
  "user": "unimplemented"
}

health_check_config.create

Health Check Config Created

Example:

{
  "cluster_name": "gavin-leaf.cloud.gravitational.io",
  "code": "THCC001I",
  "ei": 0,
  "event": "health_check_config.create",
  "expires": "0001-01-01T00:00:00Z",
  "name": "example-cfg",
  "time": "2025-03-04T15:49:21.869Z",
  "uid": "0efbb33d-fa50-44e0-8dec-4ac89c0dd4ab",
  "user": "gavin"
}

health_check_config.delete

Health Check Config Deleted

Example:

{
  "cluster_name": "gavin-leaf.cloud.gravitational.io",
  "code": "THCC003I",
  "ei": 0,
  "event": "health_check_config.delete",
  "expires": "0001-01-01T00:00:00Z",
  "name": "example-cfg",
  "time": "2025-03-04T15:49:21.869Z",
  "uid": "0efbb33d-fa50-44e0-8dec-4ac89c0dd4ab",
  "user": "gavin"
}

health_check_config.update

Health Check Config Updated

Example:

{
  "cluster_name": "gavin-leaf.cloud.gravitational.io",
  "code": "THCC002I",
  "ei": 0,
  "event": "health_check_config.update",
  "expires": "0001-01-01T00:00:00Z",
  "name": "example-cfg",
  "time": "2025-03-04T15:49:21.869Z",
  "uid": "0efbb33d-fa50-44e0-8dec-4ac89c0dd4ab",
  "user": "gavin"
}

instance.join

There are multiple events with the instance.join type.

TJ002I

Instance Joined

Example:

{
  "cluster_name": "root.tele.ottr.sh",
  "code": "TJ002I",
  "ei": 0,
  "event": "instance.join",
  "method": "token",
  "node_name": "noah-laptop-follower",
  "role": "Instance",
  "success": true,
  "time": "2022-12-06T09:17:06.392Z",
  "token_name": "************************a2418147",
  "uid": "c1ea0e6c-ee3a-4f7e-9a98-9df283b01a98"
}

TJ002E

Instance Join Failed

Example:

{
  "code": "TJ002E",
  "event": "instance.join",
  "time": "2020-06-05T16:24:05Z",
  "uid": "68a83a99-73ce-4bd7-bbf7-99103c2ba6a0"
}

integration.create

Integration Created

Example:

{
  "code": "IG001I",
  "event": "integration.create",
  "time": "2023-05-09T19:21:36.144Z",
  "name": "integration",
  "updated_by": "joe"
}

integration.delete

Integration Deleted

Example:

{
  "code": "IG003I",
  "event": "integration.delete",
  "time": "2023-05-09T19:21:38.144Z",
  "name": "integration",
  "updated_by": "joe"
}

integration.update

Integration Updated

Example:

{
  "code": "IG002I",
  "event": "integration.update",
  "time": "2023-05-09T19:21:37.144Z",
  "name": "integration",
  "updated_by": "joe"
}

join_token.bound_keypair.join_state_verification_failed

Bound Keypair Join Verification Failed

Example:

{
  "code": "TBK003W",
  "event": "join_token.bound_keypair.join_state_verification_failed",
  "time": "2020-06-05T16:24:05Z",
  "uid": "68a83a99-73ce-4bd7-bbf7-99103c2ba6a0"
}

join_token.bound_keypair.recovery

Bound Keypair Recovery

Example:

{
  "code": "TBK001I",
  "event": "join_token.bound_keypair.recovery",
  "time": "2020-06-05T16:24:05Z",
  "uid": "68a83a99-73ce-4bd7-bbf7-99103c2ba6a0"
}

join_token.bound_keypair.rotation

Bound Keypair Rotation

Example:

{
  "code": "TBK002I",
  "event": "join_token.bound_keypair.rotation",
  "time": "2020-06-05T16:24:05Z",
  "uid": "68a83a99-73ce-4bd7-bbf7-99103c2ba6a0"
}

join_token.create

Join Token Created

Example:

{
  "code": "TJT00I",
  "event": "join_token.create",
  "time": "2020-06-05T16:24:05Z",
  "uid": "68a83a99-73ce-4bd7-bbf7-99103c2ba6a0"
}

kube.create

Kubernetes Created

Example:

{
  "cluster_name": "root",
  "code": "T3010I",
  "kube_labels": {
    "env": "local",
    "teleport.dev/origin": "dynamic"
  },
  "ei": 0,
  "event": "kube.create",
  "expires": "0001-01-01T00:00:00Z",
  "name": "kube-local",
  "time": "2022-09-08T15:42:36.005Z",
  "uid": "9d37514f-aef5-426f-9fda-31fd35d070f5",
  "user": "05ff66c9-a948-42f4-af0e-a1b6ba62561e.root"
}

kube.delete

Kubernetes Deleted

Example:

{
  "cluster_name": "root",
  "code": "T3012I",
  "ei": 0,
  "event": "kube.delete",
  "expires": "0001-01-01T00:00:00Z",
  "name": "kube-local",
  "time": "2022-09-08T15:42:36.005Z",
  "uid": "74f5e6b9-50c4-4195-bb26-d615641255bc",
  "user": "05ff66c9-a948-42f4-af0e-a1b6ba62561e.root"
}

kube.request

Kubernetes Request

Example:

{
  "addr.local": "127.0.0.1:3027",
  "addr.remote": "[::1]:43026",
  "code": "T3009I",
  "ei": 0,
  "event": "kube.request",
  "kubernetes_cluster": "gke_teleport-a",
  "login": "awly",
  "namespace": "default",
  "proto": "kube",
  "request_path": "/api/v1/namespaces/teletest/pods/test-pod",
  "resource_api_group": "core/v1",
  "resource_kind": "pods",
  "resource_name": "test-pod",
  "resource_namespace": "teletest",
  "response_code": 200,
  "server_id": "9b67377e-d61e-4865-96d6-fa71989fd9e9",
  "time": "2020-11-12T20:35:44.978Z",
  "uid": "8c1459a8-9199-4d25-bc5d-38e000ddd9ab",
  "user": "alex",
  "verb": "GET"
}

kube.update

Kubernetes Updated

Example:

{
  "cluster_name": "root",
  "code": "T3011I",
  "kube_labels": {
    "env": "local",
    "teleport.dev/origin": "dynamic"
  },
  "ei": 0,
  "event": "kube.update",
  "expires": "0001-01-01T00:00:00Z",
  "name": "kube-local",
  "time": "2022-09-08T15:42:36.005Z",
  "uid": "fe631a5a-6418-49d6-99e7-5280654663ec",
  "user": "05ff66c9-a948-42f4-af0e-a1b6ba62561e.root"
}

lock.created

Lock Created

Example:

{
  "cluster_name": "im-a-cluster-name",
  "code": "TLK00I",
  "ei": 0,
  "event": "lock.created",
  "expires": "0001-01-01T00:00:00Z",
  "name": "lock-name",
  "time": "2021-08-06T18:47:19.75Z",
  "uid": "070fcb2a-e1cf-5b84-8190-14448cc63c76",
  "user": "df83fda8-1111-5567-8bcc-c282dec3290e.im-a-cluster-name"
}

lock.deleted

Lock Deleted

Example:

{
  "cluster_name": "im-a-cluster-name",
  "code": "TLK01I",
  "ei": 0,
  "event": "lock.deleted",
  "expires": "0001-01-01T00:00:00Z",
  "name": "lock-name",
  "time": "2021-08-06T18:49:51.626Z",
  "uid": "e4630384-ac85-5a43-9ba9-3355b8d5cae4",
  "user": "df83fda8-1111-5567-8bcc-c282dec3290e.im-a-cluster-name"
}

login_rule.create

Login Rule Created

Example:

{
  "cluster_name": "im-a-cluster-name",
  "code": "TLR00I",
  "ei": 0,
  "event": "login_rule.create",
  "expires": "0001-01-01T00:00:00Z",
  "name": "test_rule",
  "time": "2023-01-25T19:21:36.144Z",
  "uid": "266e8563-729e-412f-ba26-1050fbec0cd6",
  "user": "nic"
}

login_rule.delete

Login Rule Deleted

Example:

{
  "cluster_name": "im-a-cluster-name",
  "code": "TLR01I",
  "ei": 0,
  "event": "login_rule.delete",
  "expires": "0001-01-01T00:00:00Z",
  "name": "test_rule",
  "time": "2023-01-25T19:21:36.144Z",
  "uid": "266e8563-729e-412f-ba26-1050fbec0cd6",
  "user": "nic"
}

mcp.session.end

There are multiple events with the mcp.session.end type.

TMCP002I

MCP Session Ended

Example:

{
  "code": "TMCP002I",
  "ei": 0,
  "event": "mcp.session.end",
  "namespace": "default",
  "server_id": "a0518380-0d53-4188-ac8b-8ddd8103e45b",
  "sid": "6593cf87-9839-4f18-abf8-c54873aaeb4e",
  "time": "2025-05-23T12:22:22.222Z",
  "uid": "80400ed9-644e-4a6e-ab99-b264b34d0f55",
  "user": "ai-user",
  "app_name": "mcp-everything",
  "success": true
}

TMCP002E

MCP Session End Failure

Example:

{
  "code": "TMCP002E",
  "ei": 0,
  "event": "mcp.session.end",
  "namespace": "default",
  "server_id": "a0518380-0d53-4188-ac8b-8ddd8103e45b",
  "sid": "6593cf87-9839-4f18-abf8-c54873aaeb4e",
  "time": "2025-05-23T12:22:22.222Z",
  "uid": "80400ed9-644e-4a6e-ab99-b264b34d0f55",
  "user": "ai-user",
  "app_name": "mcp-everything",
  "success": true,
  "error": "HTTP 405 Method Not Allowed"
}

mcp.session.invalid_http_request

MCP Session Invalid Request

Example:

{
  "code": "TMCP006E",
  "ei": 0,
  "event": "mcp.session.invalid_http_request",
  "namespace": "default",
  "server_id": "a0518380-0d53-4188-ac8b-8ddd8103e45b",
  "sid": "6593cf87-9839-4f18-abf8-c54873aaeb4e",
  "time": "2025-05-23T12:22:22.222Z",
  "uid": "80400ed9-644e-4a6e-ab99-b264b34d0f55",
  "user": "ai-user",
  "app_name": "mcp-everything",
  "method": "OPTIONS",
  "path": "/"
}

mcp.session.listen_sse_stream

There are multiple events with the mcp.session.listen_sse_stream type.

TMCP005I

MCP Session Listen

Example:

{
  "code": "TMCP005I",
  "ei": 0,
  "event": "mcp.session.listen_sse_stream",
  "namespace": "default",
  "server_id": "a0518380-0d53-4188-ac8b-8ddd8103e45b",
  "sid": "6593cf87-9839-4f18-abf8-c54873aaeb4e",
  "time": "2025-05-23T12:22:22.222Z",
  "uid": "80400ed9-644e-4a6e-ab99-b264b34d0f55",
  "user": "ai-user",
  "app_name": "mcp-everything",
  "success": true
}

TMCP005E

MCP Session Listen Failure

Example:

{
  "code": "TMCP005E",
  "ei": 0,
  "event": "mcp.session.listen_sse_stream",
  "namespace": "default",
  "server_id": "a0518380-0d53-4188-ac8b-8ddd8103e45b",
  "sid": "6593cf87-9839-4f18-abf8-c54873aaeb4e",
  "time": "2025-05-23T12:22:22.222Z",
  "uid": "80400ed9-644e-4a6e-ab99-b264b34d0f55",
  "user": "ai-user",
  "app_name": "mcp-everything",
  "success": false,
  "error": "HTTP 405 Method Not Allowed"
}

mcp.session.notification

There are multiple events with the mcp.session.notification type.

TMCP004I

MCP Session Notification

Example:

{
  "code": "TMCP004I",
  "ei": 0,
  "event": "mcp.session.notification",
  "namespace": "default",
  "server_id": "a0518380-0d53-4188-ac8b-8ddd8103e45b",
  "sid": "6593cf87-9839-4f18-abf8-c54873aaeb4e",
  "time": "2025-05-23T11:11:11.333Z",
  "uid": "80400ed9-644e-4a6e-ab99-b264b34d0f55",
  "user": "ai-user",
  "app_name": "mcp-everything",
  "success": true,
  "message": {
    "method": "notifications/initialized",
    "jsonrpc": "2.0"
  }
}

TMCP004E

MCP Session Notification Failure

Example:

{
  "code": "TMCP004E",
  "ei": 0,
  "event": "mcp.session.notification",
  "namespace": "default",
  "server_id": "a0518380-0d53-4188-ac8b-8ddd8103e45b",
  "sid": "6593cf87-9839-4f18-abf8-c54873aaeb4e",
  "time": "2025-05-23T11:11:11.333Z",
  "uid": "80400ed9-644e-4a6e-ab99-b264b34d0f55",
  "user": "ai-user",
  "app_name": "mcp-everything",
  "success": false,
  "message": {
    "method": "notifications/initialized",
    "jsonrpc": "2.0"
  },
  "error": "HTTP 401 Unauthorized"
}

mcp.session.request

There are multiple events with the mcp.session.request type.

TMCP003I

MCP Session Request

Example:

{
  "code": "TMCP003I",
  "ei": 0,
  "event": "mcp.session.request",
  "namespace": "default",
  "server_id": "a0518380-0d53-4188-ac8b-8ddd8103e45b",
  "sid": "6593cf87-9839-4f18-abf8-c54873aaeb4e",
  "time": "2025-05-23T11:11:11.222Z",
  "uid": "80400ed9-644e-4a6e-ab99-b264b34d0f55",
  "user": "ai-user",
  "app_name": "mcp-everything",
  "success": true,
  "message": {
    "id": 0,
    "method": "initialize",
    "params": {
      "clientInfo": {
        "name": "claude-ai",
        "version": "0.1.0"
      },
      "protocolVersion": "2024-11-05"
    },
    "jsonrpc": "2.0"
  }
}

TMCP003E

MCP Session Request Failure

Example:

{
  "code": "TMCP003E",
  "ei": 0,
  "event": "mcp.session.request",
  "namespace": "default",
  "server_id": "a0518380-0d53-4188-ac8b-8ddd8103e45b",
  "sid": "6593cf87-9839-4f18-abf8-c54873aaeb4e",
  "time": "2025-05-23T11:11:11.555Z",
  "uid": "80400ed9-644e-4a6e-ab99-b264b34d0f55",
  "user": "ai-user",
  "app_name": "mcp-everything",
  "success": false,
  "error": "access denied",
  "message": {
    "id": 2,
    "method": "tools/call",
    "params": {
      "name": "write_file",
      "arguments": {
        "path": "/etc/passwd"
      }
    },
    "jsonrpc": "2.0"
  }
}

mcp.session.start

MCP Session Started

Example:

{
  "code": "TMCP001I",
  "ei": 0,
  "event": "mcp.session.start",
  "namespace": "default",
  "server_id": "a0518380-0d53-4188-ac8b-8ddd8103e45b",
  "sid": "6593cf87-9839-4f18-abf8-c54873aaeb4e",
  "time": "2025-05-23T11:11:11.111Z",
  "uid": "80400ed9-644e-4a6e-ab99-b264b34d0f55",
  "user": "ai-user",
  "app_name": "mcp-everything"
}

mfa.delete

There are multiple events with the mfa.delete type.

T1006I

MFA Device Added

Example:

{
  "cluster_name": "localhost",
  "code": "T1006I",
  "mfa_device_name": "usb-c",
  "mfa_device_type": "U2F",
  "mfa_device_uuid": "7a6fbf23-d75c-4c62-8215-e962d0f2a1f3",
  "ei": 0,
  "event": "mfa.delete",
  "time": "2021-03-03T22:58:34.737Z",
  "uid": "9be91d9e-79ec-422b-b6ae-ccf7235476d4",
  "user": "awly"
}

T1007I

MFA Device Deleted

Example:

{
  "cluster_name": "localhost",
  "code": "T1007I",
  "mfa_device_name": "usb-c",
  "mfa_device_type": "U2F",
  "mfa_device_uuid": "7a6fbf23-d75c-4c62-8215-e962d0f2a1f3",
  "ei": 0,
  "event": "mfa.delete",
  "time": "2021-03-03T22:58:44.737Z",
  "uid": "c6afe861-d53c-42ce-837c-7920d2398b44",
  "user": "awly"
}

mfa_auth_challenge.create

MFA Authentication Attempt

Example:

{
  "challenge_allow_reuse": false,
  "challenge_scope": "CHALLENGE_SCOPE_LOGIN",
  "cluster_name": "zarq",
  "code": "T1015I",
  "ei": 0,
  "event": "mfa_auth_challenge.create",
  "time": "2024-04-16T21:46:59.317Z",
  "uid": "815bbcf4-fb05-4e08-917c-7259e9332d69",
  "user": "llama",
  "user_kind": 1
}

mfa_auth_challenge.validate

There are multiple events with the mfa_auth_challenge.validate type.

T1016I

MFA Authentication Success

Example:

{
  "code": "T1016I",
  "event": "mfa_auth_challenge.validate",
  "time": "2020-06-05T16:24:05Z",
  "uid": "68a83a99-73ce-4bd7-bbf7-99103c2ba6a0"
}

T1016W

MFA Authentication Failure

Example:

{
  "code": "T1016W",
  "event": "mfa_auth_challenge.validate",
  "time": "2020-06-05T16:24:05Z",
  "uid": "68a83a99-73ce-4bd7-bbf7-99103c2ba6a0"
}

oidc.created

OIDC Auth Connector Created

Example:

{
  "code": "T8100I",
  "event": "oidc.created",
  "name": "new_oidc_connector",
  "time": "2020-06-05T19:29:14Z",
  "uid": "6208b4b9-0077-41aa-967a-f173b6bcc0d3",
  "user": "unimplemented"
}

oidc.deleted

OIDC Auth Connector Deleted

Example:

{
  "code": "T8101I",
  "event": "oidc.deleted",
  "name": "new_oidc_connector",
  "time": "2020-06-05T19:29:14Z",
  "uid": "6208b4b9-0077-41aa-967a-f173b6bcc0d3",
  "user": "unimplemented"
}

oidc.updated

OIDC Auth Connector Updated

Example:

{
  "code": "T8102I",
  "event": "oidc.updated",
  "name": "new_oidc_connector",
  "time": "2020-06-05T19:29:14Z",
  "uid": "6208b4b9-0077-41aa-967a-f173b6bcc0d3",
  "user": "unimplemented"
}

okta.access_list.sync

There are multiple events with the okta.access_list.sync type.

TOK006I

Okta access list synchronization completed

Example:

{
  "code": "TOK006I",
  "event": "okta.access_list.sync",
  "time": "2023-05-08T19:21:36.144Z"
}

TOK006E

Okta access list synchronization failed

Example:

{
  "code": "TOK006E",
  "event": "okta.access_list.sync",
  "time": "2023-05-08T19:21:36.144Z"
}

okta.applications.update

Okta applications have been updated

Example:

{
  "code": "TOK002I",
  "event": "okta.applications.update",
  "time": "2023-05-08T19:21:36.144Z",
  "added": 5,
  "updated": 1,
  "deleted": 7
}

okta.assignment.cleanup

There are multiple events with the okta.assignment.cleanup type.

TOK005I

Okta assignment has been cleaned up

Example:

{
  "code": "TOK005I",
  "event": "okta.assignment.cleanup",
  "time": "2023-05-08T19:21:36.144Z",
  "name": "assignment-id",
  "source": "source",
  "user": "mike"
}

TOK005E

Okta assignment failed to clean up

Example:

{
  "code": "TOK005E",
  "event": "okta.assignment.cleanup",
  "time": "2023-05-08T19:21:36.144Z",
  "name": "assignment-id",
  "source": "source",
  "user": "mike"
}

okta.assignment.process

There are multiple events with the okta.assignment.process type.

TOK004I

Okta assignment has been processed

Example:

{
  "code": "TOK004I",
  "event": "okta.assignment.process",
  "time": "2023-05-08T19:21:36.144Z",
  "name": "assignment-id",
  "source": "source",
  "user": "mike"
}

TOK004E

Okta assignment failed to process

Example:

{
  "code": "TOK004E",
  "event": "okta.assignment.process",
  "time": "2023-05-08T19:21:36.144Z",
  "name": "assignment-id",
  "source": "source",
  "user": "mike"
}

okta.groups.update

Okta groups have been updated

Example:

{
  "code": "TOK001I",
  "event": "okta.groups.update",
  "time": "2023-05-08T19:21:36.144Z",
  "added": 5,
  "updated": 1,
  "deleted": 7
}

okta.sync.failure

Okta synchronization failed

Example:

{
  "code": "TOK003E",
  "event": "okta.sync.failure",
  "time": "2023-05-08T19:21:36.144Z"
}

okta.user.sync

There are multiple events with the okta.user.sync type.

TOK007I

Okta user synchronization completed

Example:

{
  "code": "TOK007I",
  "event": "okta.user.sync",
  "time": "2023-05-08T19:21:36.144Z",
  "num_users_created": 5,
  "num_users_deleted": 1,
  "num_users_modified": 7
}

TOK007E

Okta user synchronization failed

Example:

{
  "code": "TOK007E",
  "event": "okta.user.sync",
  "time": "2023-05-08T19:21:36.144Z"
}

plugin.create

Plugin Created

Example:

{
  "code": "PG001I",
  "event": "plugin.create",
  "time": "2020-06-05T16:24:05Z",
  "uid": "68a83a99-73ce-4bd7-bbf7-99103c2ba6a0"
}

plugin.delete

Plugin Deleted

Example:

{
  "code": "PG003I",
  "event": "plugin.delete",
  "time": "2020-06-05T16:24:05Z",
  "uid": "68a83a99-73ce-4bd7-bbf7-99103c2ba6a0"
}

plugin.update

Plugin Updated

Example:

{
  "code": "PG002I",
  "event": "plugin.update",
  "time": "2020-06-05T16:24:05Z",
  "uid": "68a83a99-73ce-4bd7-bbf7-99103c2ba6a0"
}

port

There are multiple events with the port type.

T3003I

Port Forwarding Start

Example:

{
  "code": "T3003I",
  "event": "port",
  "time": "2020-06-05T16:24:05Z",
  "uid": "68a83a99-73ce-4bd7-bbf7-99103c2ba6a0"
}

T3003E

Port Forwarding Failure

Example:

{
  "code": "T3003E",
  "event": "port",
  "time": "2020-06-05T16:24:05Z",
  "uid": "68a83a99-73ce-4bd7-bbf7-99103c2ba6a0"
}

T3003S

Port Forwarding Stop

Example:

{
  "code": "T3003S",
  "event": "port",
  "time": "2020-06-05T16:24:05Z",
  "uid": "68a83a99-73ce-4bd7-bbf7-99103c2ba6a0"
}

privilege_token.create

Privilege Token Created

Example:

{
  "cluster_name": "im-a-cluster-name",
  "code": "T6002I",
  "ei": 0,
  "event": "privilege_token.create",
  "expires": "2021-11-01T22:29:47.989984Z",
  "name": "[email protected]",
  "time": "2021-11-01T22:24:47.99Z",
  "ttl": "5m0s",
  "uid": "6a9d5ac1-08c5-5c1e-9ebd-086d34155b08",
  "user": "[email protected]"
}

recovery_code.generated

Recovery Codes Generated

Example:

{
  "cluster_name": "im-a-cluster-name",
  "code": "T1008I",
  "ei": 0,
  "event": "recovery_code.generated",
  "time": "2021-08-05T21:16:17.13Z",
  "uid": "ed0f6962-e34d-5fa4-bd41-7961cf2c51bb",
  "user": "[email protected]"
}

recovery_code.used

There are multiple events with the recovery_code.used type.

T1009I

Recovery Code Used

Example:

{
  "cluster_name": "im-a-cluster-name",
  "code": "T1009I",
  "ei": 0,
  "event": "recovery_code.used",
  "success": true,
  "time": "2021-08-05T21:22:46.042Z",
  "uid": "4bb44dfe-70dc-5820-8c65-0baf40f62d13",
  "user": "[email protected]"
}

T1009W

Recovery Code Use Failed

Example:

{
  "cluster_name": "localhost",
  "code": "T1009W",
  "ei": 0,
  "error": "recovery code did not match",
  "event": "recovery_code.used",
  "message": "recovery code did not match",
  "success": false,
  "time": "2021-08-05T23:32:41.273Z",
  "uid": "714625ab-48d5-51d0-ab1f-c4b267881594",
  "user": "[email protected]"
}

recovery_token.create

Recovery Token Created

Example:

{
  "cluster_name": "im-a-cluster-name",
  "code": "T6001I",
  "ei": 0,
  "event": "recovery_token.create",
  "expires": "2021-08-05T21:56:14.935267Z",
  "name": "[email protected]",
  "time": "2021-08-05T21:41:14.935Z",
  "ttl": "15m0s",
  "uid": "29cd2ad5-f1cd-54d2-85fc-4910fbfc9bfa",
  "user": "[email protected]"
}

reset_password_token.create

Reset Password Token Created

Example:

{
  "code": "T6000I",
  "name": "hello",
  "event": "reset_password_token.create",
  "time": "2020-06-05T16:24:22Z",
  "ttl": "8h0m0s",
  "uid": "85fef5df-6dca-475e-a049-393f4cf1d6a3",
  "user": "b331fb6c-85f9-4cb0-b308-3452420bf81e.one"
}

resize

Terminal Resize

Example:

{
  "code": "T2002I",
  "ei": 3,
  "event": "resize",
  "login": "root",
  "namespace": "default",
  "sid": "56408539-6536-11e9-80a1-427cfde50f5a",
  "size": "80:25",
  "time": "2019-04-22T19:39:52.432Z",
  "uid": "917d8108-3617-4273-ab37-7bbf8e7c1ab9",
  "user": "[email protected]"
}

role.created

User Role Created

Example:

{
  "code": "T9000I",
  "event": "role.created",
  "time": "2020-06-05T16:24:05Z",
  "uid": "68a83a99-73ce-4bd7-bbf7-99103c2ba6a0"
}

role.deleted

User Role Deleted

Example:

{
  "code": "T9001I",
  "event": "role.deleted",
  "time": "2020-06-05T16:24:05Z",
  "uid": "68a83a99-73ce-4bd7-bbf7-99103c2ba6a0"
}

role.updated

User Role Updated

Example:

{
  "code": "T9002I",
  "event": "role.updated",
  "time": "2020-06-05T16:24:05Z",
  "uid": "68a83a99-73ce-4bd7-bbf7-99103c2ba6a0"
}

saml.created

SAML Connector Created

Example:

{
  "code": "T8200I",
  "event": "saml.created",
  "name": "new_saml_connector",
  "time": "2020-06-05T19:29:14Z",
  "uid": "6208b4b9-0077-41aa-967a-f173b6bcc0d3",
  "user": "unimplemented"
}

saml.deleted

SAML Connector Deleted

Example:

{
  "code": "T8201I",
  "event": "saml.deleted",
  "name": "new_saml_connector",
  "time": "2020-06-05T19:29:14Z",
  "uid": "6208b4b9-0077-41aa-967a-f173b6bcc0d3",
  "user": "unimplemented"
}

saml.idp.auth

SAML IdP authentication

Example:

{
  "code": "TSI000I",
  "event": "saml.idp.auth",
  "time": "2023-01-25T19:21:36.144Z",
  "user": "mike",
  "session_id": "123456",
  "success": true,
  "service_provider_entity_id": "valid-entity-id"
}

saml.idp.service.provider.create

There are multiple events with the saml.idp.service.provider.create type.

TSI001I

SAML IdP service provider created

Example:

{
  "code": "TSI001I",
  "event": "saml.idp.service.provider.create",
  "time": "2023-01-25T19:21:36.144Z",
  "name": "saml-idp",
  "updated_by": "mike",
  "service_provider_entity_id": "valid-entity-id"
}

TSI001W

SAML IdP service provider create failed

Example:

{
  "code": "TSI001W",
  "event": "saml.idp.service.provider.create",
  "time": "2023-01-25T19:21:36.144Z",
  "name": "saml-idp",
  "updated_by": "mike",
  "service_provider_entity_id": "valid-entity-id"
}

saml.idp.service.provider.delete

There are multiple events with the saml.idp.service.provider.delete type.

TSI003I

SAML IdP service provider deleted

Example:

{
  "code": "TSI003I",
  "event": "saml.idp.service.provider.delete",
  "time": "2023-01-25T19:21:36.144Z",
  "name": "saml-idp",
  "updated_by": "mike",
  "service_provider_entity_id": "valid-entity-id"
}

TSI003W

SAML IdP service provider delete failed

Example:

{
  "code": "TSI003W",
  "event": "saml.idp.service.provider.delete",
  "time": "2023-01-25T19:21:36.144Z",
  "name": "saml-idp",
  "updated_by": "mike",
  "service_provider_entity_id": "valid-entity-id"
}

TSI004I

All SAML IdP service provider deleted

Example:

{
  "code": "TSI004I",
  "event": "saml.idp.service.provider.delete",
  "time": "2023-01-25T19:21:36.144Z",
  "name": "saml-idp",
  "updated_by": "mike"
}

TSI004W

SAML IdP service provider delete failed

Example:

{
  "code": "TSI004W",
  "event": "saml.idp.service.provider.delete",
  "time": "2023-01-25T19:21:36.144Z",
  "name": "saml-idp",
  "updated_by": "mike"
}

saml.idp.service.provider.update

There are multiple events with the saml.idp.service.provider.update type.

TSI002I

SAML IdP service provider updated

Example:

{
  "code": "TSI002I",
  "event": "saml.idp.service.provider.update",
  "time": "2023-01-25T19:21:36.144Z",
  "name": "saml-idp",
  "updated_by": "mike",
  "service_provider_entity_id": "valid-entity-id"
}

TSI002W

SAML IdP service provider update failed

Example:

{
  "code": "TSI002W",
  "event": "saml.idp.service.provider.update",
  "time": "2023-01-25T19:21:36.144Z",
  "name": "saml-idp",
  "updated_by": "mike",
  "service_provider_entity_id": "valid-entity-id"
}

saml.updated

SAML Connector Updated

Example:

{
  "code": "T8202I",
  "event": "saml.updated",
  "name": "new_saml_connector",
  "time": "2020-06-05T19:29:14Z",
  "uid": "6208b4b9-0077-41aa-967a-f173b6bcc0d3",
  "user": "unimplemented"
}

scim.create

There are multiple events with the scim.create type.

TSCIM001I

SCIM Resource Creation Succeeded

Example:

{
  "ei": 163,
  "time": "2023-05-08T19:21:36.144Z",
  "cluster": "dev",
  "code": "TSCIM001I",
  "event": "scim.create",
  "success": true,
  "request": {
    "id": "ff5cea87-db00-4fa8-a30f-99f220f61075",
    "source_address": "127.0.0.1",
    "user_agent": "carrier pigeon",
    "method": "PUT",
    "path": "/scim/v2/Users",
    "body": {
      "active": true,
      "id": "external-id-0987654321",
      "nickName": "bofh",
      "schemas": [
        "urn:ietf:params:scim:schemas:core:2.0:User"
      ],
      "userName": "root@localhost"
    }
  },
  "integration": "okta",
  "resource_type": "user",
  "external_id": "external-id-0987654321",
  "teleport_id": "root@localhost"
}

TSCIM001E

SCIM Resource Creation Failed

Example:

{
  "time": "2023-05-08T19:21:36.144Z",
  "cluster": "dev",
  "code": "TSCIM001E",
  "event": "scim.create",
  "success": false,
  "error": "Too many candidates",
  "integration": "okta",
  "resource_type": "group",
  "teleport_id": "access-list-guid",
  "external_id": "0987654321",
  "display": "Some group"
}

scim.delete

There are multiple events with the scim.delete type.

TSCIM003I

SCIM Delete Succeeded

Example:

{
  "time": "2023-05-08T19:21:36.144Z",
  "cluster": "dev",
  "code": "TSCIM003I",
  "event": "scim.delete",
  "success": true,
  "integration": "okta",
  "resource_type": "user",
  "teleport_id": "[email protected]",
  "external_id": "external-id-00123456789",
  "display": "[email protected]"
}

TSCIM003E

SCIM Delete Failed

Example:

{
  "time": "2023-05-08T19:21:37.000Z",
  "cluster": "dev",
  "code": "TSCIM003E",
  "event": "scim.delete",
  "resource_type": "group",
  "success": false,
  "error": "no such group",
  "integration": "okta",
  "teleport_id": "access-list-guid",
  "external_id": "external-id-00123456789",
  "display": "some group"
}

scim.get

There are multiple events with the scim.get type.

TSCIM004I

SCIM Resource Fetch Succeeded

Example:

{
  "code": "TSCIM004I",
  "event": "scim.get",
  "time": "2020-06-05T16:24:05Z",
  "uid": "68a83a99-73ce-4bd7-bbf7-99103c2ba6a0"
}

TSCIM004E

SCIM Resource Fetch Failed

Example:

{
  "code": "TSCIM004E",
  "event": "scim.get",
  "time": "2020-06-05T16:24:05Z",
  "uid": "68a83a99-73ce-4bd7-bbf7-99103c2ba6a0"
}

scim.list

There are multiple events with the scim.list type.

TSCIM005I

SCIM Resource Listing Succeeded

Example:

{
  "ei": 163,
  "time": "2023-05-08T19:21:36.144Z",
  "cluster": "dev",
  "code": "TSCIM005I",
  "event": "scim.list",
  "success": true,
  "integration": "okta",
  "resource_type": "user",
  "teleport_id": "root@localhost",
  "external_id": "external-id-0987654321",
  "display": "local admin"
}

TSCIM005IE

SCIM Resource Listing Failed

Example:

{
  "code": "TSCIM005IE",
  "event": "scim.list",
  "time": "2020-06-05T16:24:05Z",
  "uid": "68a83a99-73ce-4bd7-bbf7-99103c2ba6a0"
}

scim.update

There are multiple events with the scim.update type.

TSCIM002I

SCIM Update Succeeded

Example:

{
  "time": "2023-05-08T19:21:36.144Z",
  "cluster": "dev",
  "code": "TSCIM002I",
  "event": "scim.update",
  "success": true,
  "integration": "okta",
  "resource_type": "user",
  "teleport_id": "[email protected]",
  "external_id": "externa-id-00123456789",
  "display": "[email protected]"
}

TSCIM002E

SCIM Update Failed

Example:

{
  "time": "2023-05-08T19:21:37.000Z",
  "cluster": "dev",
  "code": "TSCIM002E",
  "event": "scim.update",
  "resource_type": "user",
  "success": false,
  "error": "no such user",
  "integration": "okta",
  "teleport_id": "[email protected]",
  "external_id": "external-id-000123456789",
  "display": "[email protected]"
}

scp

There are multiple events with the scp type.

T3004I

SCP Download

Example:

{
  "code": "T3004I",
  "action": "download",
  "addr.local": "172.31.28.130:3022",
  "addr.remote": "127.0.0.1:55594",
  "event": "scp",
  "login": "root",
  "namespace": "default",
  "path": "~/fsdfsdfsdfsdfs",
  "time": "2019-04-22T19:41:23Z",
  "uid": "183ca6de-c24b-4f67-854f-163c01245fa1",
  "user": "[email protected]"
}

T3004E

SCP Download Failed

Example:

{
  "action": "download",
  "addr.local": "192.168.0.105:3022",
  "addr.remote": "127.0.0.1:39932",
  "cluster_name": "im-a-cluster-name",
  "code": "T3004E",
  "command": "/home/path scp --remote-addr=\"127.0.0.1:39932\" --local-addr=\"111.222.0.105:3022\" -f ~/sdfsdf",
  "ei": 0,
  "event": "scp",
  "exitCode": "1",
  "exitError": "exit status 1",
  "login": "root",
  "namespace": "default",
  "path": "~/sdfsdf",
  "server_id": "8045a8cc-49bb-4e02-bdc99313",
  "sid": "8ff117ec-70a2-4481-8e359cf6",
  "time": "2019-04-22T19:41:23Z",
  "uid": "30e13b84-a51f-467676258b9bf",
  "user": "root"
}

T3005I

SCP Upload

Example:

{
  "action": "upload",
  "addr.local": "192.168.0.105:3022",
  "addr.remote": "127.0.0.1:57058",
  "cluster_name": "im-a-cluster-name",
  "code": "T3005I",
  "command": "/home/path scp --remote-addr=\"127.0.0.1:57058\" --local-addr=\"111.222.0.105:3022\" -t ~/",
  "ei": 0,
  "event": "scp",
  "exitCode": "0",
  "login": "root",
  "namespace": "default",
  "path": "~/",
  "server_id": "8045a8cc-49bb-4e02-bdc5-a782a313",
  "sid": "b484b5cc-9065-40fa-9a0c-db3",
  "time": "2019-04-22T19:41:23Z",
  "uid": "16bfdc34-2766-a5d3-dfd6f7ff7ad6",
  "user": "root"
}

T3005E

SCP Upload Failed

Example:

{
  "code": "T3005E",
  "event": "scp",
  "time": "2020-06-05T16:24:05Z",
  "uid": "68a83a99-73ce-4bd7-bbf7-99103c2ba6a0"
}

T3010E

SCP Disallowed

Example:

{
  "code": "T3010E",
  "event": "scp",
  "time": "2020-06-05T16:24:05Z",
  "uid": "68a83a99-73ce-4bd7-bbf7-99103c2ba6a0"
}

secreports.audit.query.run

Access Monitoring Query Executed

Example:

{
  "cluster_name": "root.com",
  "code": "SRE001I",
  "data_scanned_in_bytes": 4045,
  "days": 90,
  "event": "secreports.audit.query.run",
  "query": "select * FROM cert_create",
  "success": true,
  "time": "2023-10-09T10:09:10.473Z",
  "total_execution_time_in_millis": 1440,
  "uid": "dc29d36c-c5b6-4ffc-9aa7-2d9ba18a3953",
  "user": "marek"
}

secreports.report.run

Access Monitoring Report Executed

Example:

{
  "cluster_name": "root.com",
  "code": "SRE002I",
  "data_scanned_in_bytes": 13258,
  "event": "secreports.report.run",
  "name": "privilege_access_report_90_days",
  "success": true,
  "time": "2023-10-09T09:10:03.633Z",
  "total_execution_time_in_millis": 14082,
  "uid": "f44871b9-7247-467b-a760-8159d3f47bac",
  "user": "system"
}

session.command

Session Command

Example:

{
  "argv": [
    "google.com"
  ],
  "cgroup_id": 4294968064,
  "code": "T4000I",
  "ei": 5,
  "event": "session.command",
  "login": "root",
  "namespace": "default",
  "path": "/bin/ping",
  "pid": 2653,
  "ppid": 2660,
  "program": "ping",
  "return_code": 0,
  "server_id": "96f2bed2-ebd1-494a-945c-2fd57de41644",
  "sid": "44c6cea8-362f-11ea-83aa-125400432324",
  "time": "2020-01-13T18:05:53.919Z",
  "uid": "734930bb-00e6-4ee6-8798-37f1e9473fac",
  "user": "benarent"
}

session.connect

Session Connected

Example:

{
  "addr.local": "192.168.0.106:43858",
  "addr.remote": "192.168.0.106:3022",
  "cluster_name": "im-a-cluster-name",
  "code": "T2010I",
  "ei": 0,
  "event": "session.connect",
  "server_addr": "192.168.0.106:43858",
  "server_id": "bd5eff-f59b-4fb3-b8ed-757c52ff",
  "time": "2022-02-04T18:15:28.572Z",
  "uid": "f2a0f9-d78c-4c38-b3fa-ca63453b"
}

session.data

Session Data

Example:

{
  "addr.local": "172.10.1.1:3022",
  "addr.remote": "172.10.1.254:46992",
  "code": "T2006I",
  "ei": 2147483646,
  "event": "session.data",
  "login": "root",
  "rx": 3974,
  "server_id": "b331fb6c-85f9-4cb0-b308-3452420bf81e",
  "sid": "5fc8bf85-a73e-11ea-afd1-0242ac0a0101",
  "time": "2020-06-05T15:14:51Z",
  "tx": 4730,
  "uid": "2f2f07d0-8a01-4abe-b1c0-5001fd86829b",
  "user": "Stanley_Cooper"
}

session.disk

Session File Access

Example:

{
  "code": "T4001I",
  "event": "session.disk",
  "namespace": "default",
  "sid": "44c6cea8-362f-11ea-83aa-125400432324",
  "server_id": "96f2bed2",
  "login": "root",
  "user": "benarent",
  "pid": 2653,
  "cgroup_id": 4294968064,
  "program": "bash",
  "path": "/etc/profile.d/",
  "flags": 2100000,
  "return_code": 0,
  "time": "2019-04-22T19:39:26.676Z"
}

session.end

Session Ended

Example:

{
  "cluster_name": "kimlisa.cloud.gravitational.io",
  "code": "T2004I",
  "ei": 1,
  "enhanced_recording": false,
  "event": "session.end",
  "interactive": false,
  "login": "root",
  "namespace": "default",
  "participants": [
    "foo"
  ],
  "server_addr": "172.31.30.254:32962",
  "server_hostname": "ip-172-31-30-254",
  "server_id": "d3ddd1f8-b602-488b-00c66e29879f",
  "session_start": "2021-05-21T22:23:55.313562027Z",
  "session_stop": "2021-05-21T22:54:27.122508023Z",
  "sid": "9d92ad96-a45c-4add-463cc7bc48b1",
  "time": "2021-05-21T22:54:27.123Z",
  "uid": "984ac949-6605-4f0a-e450aa5665f4",
  "user": "foo"
}

session.join

User Joined

Example:

{
  "addr.local": "172.31.28.130:3022",
  "addr.remote": "151.181.228.114:51752",
  "code": "T2001I",
  "ei": 4,
  "event": "session.join",
  "login": "root",
  "namespace": "default",
  "server_id": "de3800ea-69d9-4d72-a108-97e57f8eb393",
  "sid": "56408539-6536-11e9-80a1-427cfde50f5a",
  "time": "2019-04-22T19:39:52.434Z",
  "uid": "13d26190-289b-41d4-af67-c8c8b0617ebe",
  "user": "[email protected]"
}

session.leave

User Disconnected

Example:

{
  "code": "T2003I",
  "event": "session.leave",
  "time": "2020-06-05T16:24:05Z",
  "uid": "68a83a99-73ce-4bd7-bbf7-99103c2ba6a0"
}

session.network

Session Network Connection

Example:

{
  "code": "T4002I",
  "event": "session.network",
  "namespace": "default",
  "sid": "44c6cea8-362f-11ea-83aa-125400432324",
  "server_id": "96f2bed2",
  "login": "root",
  "user": "benarent",
  "pid": 2653,
  "cgroup_id": 4294968064,
  "program": "bash",
  "src_addr": "10.217.136.161",
  "dst_addr": "190.58.129.4",
  "dst_port": "3000",
  "version": 4,
  "time": "2019-04-22T19:39:26.676Z",
  "action": 1
}

session.process_exit

Session Process Exit

Example:

{
  "code": "T4003I",
  "event": "session.process_exit",
  "time": "2020-06-05T16:24:05Z",
  "uid": "68a83a99-73ce-4bd7-bbf7-99103c2ba6a0"
}

session.recording.access

Session Recording Accessed

Example:

{
  "code": "T2012I",
  "event": "session.recording.access",
  "sid": "44c6cea8-362f-11ea-83aa-125400432324",
  "success": true,
  "time": "2022-07-14T18:04:37.067Z",
  "uid": "7d440ee1-15f6-4b56-9391-344e8984fd97",
  "user": "[email protected]"
}

session.rejected

Session Rejected

Example:

{
  "code": "T1006W",
  "event": "session.rejected",
  "time": "2020-06-05T16:24:05Z",
  "uid": "68a83a99-73ce-4bd7-bbf7-99103c2ba6a0"
}

session.start

Session Started

Example:

{
  "addr.local": "172.31.28.130:3022",
  "addr.remote": "151.181.228.114:51454",
  "code": "T2000I",
  "ei": 0,
  "event": "session.start",
  "login": "root",
  "namespace": "default",
  "server_id": "de3800ea-69d9-4d72-a108-97e57f8eb393",
  "sid": "56408539-6536-11e9-80a1-427cfde50f5a",
  "size": "80:25",
  "time": "2019-04-22T19:39:26.676Z",
  "uid": "84c07a99-856c-419f-9de5-15560451a116",
  "user": "[email protected]"
}

session.upload

Session Uploaded

Example:

{
  "code": "T2005I",
  "event": "session.upload",
  "time": "2020-06-05T16:24:05Z",
  "uid": "68a83a99-73ce-4bd7-bbf7-99103c2ba6a0"
}

session_recording_config.update

Session Recording Configuration Updated

Example:

{
  "code": "TCREC003I",
  "event": "session_recording_config.update",
  "time": "2020-06-05T16:24:05Z",
  "uid": "68a83a99-73ce-4bd7-bbf7-99103c2ba6a0"
}

sftp

There are multiple events with the sftp type.

TS001I

SFTP Open

Example:

{
  "action": 1,
  "addr.local": "[::1]:3022",
  "addr.remote": "127.0.0.1:41106",
  "cluster_name": "im-a-cluster-name",
  "code": "TS001I",
  "ei": 0,
  "event": "sftp",
  "login": "root",
  "namespace": "default",
  "path": "/tmp/file",
  "server_hostname": "im-a-server-hostname",
  "server_id": "e106fdd0-51db-4efa-a9ab-c3afa7a1565a",
  "sid": "",
  "time": "2019-04-22T19:41:23Z",
  "uid": "16bfdc34-2766-a5d3-dfd6f7ff7ad6",
  "user": "root",
  "working_directory": "/root"
}

TS001E

SFTP Open Failed

Example:

{
  "action": 1,
  "addr.local": "[::1]:3022",
  "addr.remote": "127.0.0.1:41106",
  "cluster_name": "im-a-cluster-name",
  "code": "TS001E",
  "ei": 0,
  "error": "EOF",
  "event": "sftp",
  "login": "root",
  "namespace": "default",
  "path": "/tmp/file",
  "server_hostname": "im-a-server-hostname",
  "server_id": "e106fdd0-51db-4efa-a9ab-c3afa7a1565a",
  "sid": "",
  "time": "2019-04-22T19:41:23Z",
  "uid": "16bfdc34-2766-a5d3-dfd6f7ff7ad6",
  "user": "root",
  "working_directory": "/root"
}

TS007I

SFTP Setstat

Example:

{
  "action": 7,
  "addr.local": "[::1]:3022",
  "addr.remote": "127.0.0.1:41106",
  "cluster_name": "im-a-cluster-name",
  "code": "TS007I",
  "ei": 0,
  "event": "sftp",
  "login": "root",
  "namespace": "default",
  "path": "/tmp/file",
  "server_hostname": "im-a-server-hostname",
  "server_id": "e106fdd0-51db-4efa-a9ab-c3afa7a1565a",
  "sid": "",
  "time": "2019-04-22T19:41:23Z",
  "uid": "16bfdc34-2766-a5d3-dfd6f7ff7ad6",
  "user": "root",
  "working_directory": "/root"
}

TS007E

SFTP Setstat Failed

Example:

{
  "action": 7,
  "addr.local": "[::1]:3022",
  "addr.remote": "127.0.0.1:41106",
  "cluster_name": "im-a-cluster-name",
  "code": "TS007E",
  "ei": 0,
  "error": "EOF",
  "event": "sftp",
  "login": "root",
  "namespace": "default",
  "path": "/tmp/file",
  "server_hostname": "im-a-server-hostname",
  "server_id": "e106fdd0-51db-4efa-a9ab-c3afa7a1565a",
  "sid": "",
  "time": "2019-04-22T19:41:23Z",
  "uid": "16bfdc34-2766-a5d3-dfd6f7ff7ad6",
  "user": "root",
  "working_directory": "/root"
}

TS009I

SFTP Opendir

Example:

{
  "action": 9,
  "addr.local": "[::1]:3022",
  "addr.remote": "127.0.0.1:41106",
  "cluster_name": "im-a-cluster-name",
  "code": "TS009I",
  "ei": 0,
  "event": "sftp",
  "login": "root",
  "namespace": "default",
  "path": "/tmp/file",
  "server_hostname": "im-a-server-hostname",
  "server_id": "e106fdd0-51db-4efa-a9ab-c3afa7a1565a",
  "sid": "",
  "time": "2019-04-22T19:41:23Z",
  "uid": "16bfdc34-2766-a5d3-dfd6f7ff7ad6",
  "user": "root",
  "working_directory": "/root"
}

TS009E

SFTP Opendir Failed

Example:

{
  "action": 9,
  "addr.local": "[::1]:3022",
  "addr.remote": "127.0.0.1:41106",
  "cluster_name": "im-a-cluster-name",
  "code": "TS009E",
  "ei": 0,
  "error": "EOF",
  "event": "sftp",
  "login": "root",
  "namespace": "default",
  "path": "/tmp/file",
  "server_hostname": "im-a-server-hostname",
  "server_id": "e106fdd0-51db-4efa-a9ab-c3afa7a1565a",
  "sid": "",
  "time": "2019-04-22T19:41:23Z",
  "uid": "16bfdc34-2766-a5d3-dfd6f7ff7ad6",
  "user": "root",
  "working_directory": "/root"
}

TS010I

SFTP Readdir

Example:

{
  "action": 10,
  "addr.local": "[::1]:3022",
  "addr.remote": "127.0.0.1:41106",
  "cluster_name": "im-a-cluster-name",
  "code": "TS010I",
  "ei": 0,
  "event": "sftp",
  "login": "root",
  "namespace": "default",
  "path": "/tmp/file",
  "server_hostname": "im-a-server-hostname",
  "server_id": "e106fdd0-51db-4efa-a9ab-c3afa7a1565a",
  "sid": "",
  "time": "2019-04-22T19:41:23Z",
  "uid": "16bfdc34-2766-a5d3-dfd6f7ff7ad6",
  "user": "root",
  "working_directory": "/root"
}

TS010E

SFTP Readdir Failed

Example:

{
  "action": 10,
  "addr.local": "[::1]:3022",
  "addr.remote": "127.0.0.1:41106",
  "cluster_name": "im-a-cluster-name",
  "code": "TS010E",
  "ei": 0,
  "error": "EOF",
  "event": "sftp",
  "login": "root",
  "namespace": "default",
  "path": "/tmp/file",
  "server_hostname": "im-a-server-hostname",
  "server_id": "e106fdd0-51db-4efa-a9ab-c3afa7a1565a",
  "sid": "",
  "time": "2019-04-22T19:41:23Z",
  "uid": "16bfdc34-2766-a5d3-dfd6f7ff7ad6",
  "user": "root",
  "working_directory": "/root"
}

TS011I

SFTP Remove

Example:

{
  "action": 11,
  "addr.local": "[::1]:3022",
  "addr.remote": "127.0.0.1:41106",
  "cluster_name": "im-a-cluster-name",
  "code": "TS011I",
  "ei": 0,
  "event": "sftp",
  "login": "root",
  "namespace": "default",
  "path": "/tmp/file",
  "server_hostname": "im-a-server-hostname",
  "server_id": "e106fdd0-51db-4efa-a9ab-c3afa7a1565a",
  "sid": "",
  "time": "2019-04-22T19:41:23Z",
  "uid": "16bfdc34-2766-a5d3-dfd6f7ff7ad6",
  "user": "root",
  "working_directory": "/root"
}

TS011E

SFTP Remove Failed

Example:

{
  "action": 11,
  "addr.local": "[::1]:3022",
  "addr.remote": "127.0.0.1:41106",
  "cluster_name": "im-a-cluster-name",
  "code": "TS011E",
  "ei": 0,
  "error": "EOF",
  "event": "sftp",
  "login": "root",
  "namespace": "default",
  "path": "/tmp/file",
  "server_hostname": "im-a-server-hostname",
  "server_id": "e106fdd0-51db-4efa-a9ab-c3afa7a1565a",
  "sid": "",
  "time": "2019-04-22T19:41:23Z",
  "uid": "16bfdc34-2766-a5d3-dfd6f7ff7ad6",
  "user": "root",
  "working_directory": "/root"
}

TS012I

SFTP Mkdir

Example:

{
  "action": 12,
  "addr.local": "[::1]:3022",
  "addr.remote": "127.0.0.1:41106",
  "cluster_name": "im-a-cluster-name",
  "code": "TS012I",
  "ei": 0,
  "event": "sftp",
  "login": "root",
  "namespace": "default",
  "path": "/tmp/file",
  "server_hostname": "im-a-server-hostname",
  "server_id": "e106fdd0-51db-4efa-a9ab-c3afa7a1565a",
  "sid": "",
  "time": "2019-04-22T19:41:23Z",
  "uid": "16bfdc34-2766-a5d3-dfd6f7ff7ad6",
  "user": "root",
  "working_directory": "/root"
}

TS012E

SFTP Mkdir Failed

Example:

{
  "action": 12,
  "addr.local": "[::1]:3022",
  "addr.remote": "127.0.0.1:41106",
  "cluster_name": "im-a-cluster-name",
  "code": "TS012E",
  "ei": 0,
  "error": "EOF",
  "event": "sftp",
  "login": "root",
  "namespace": "default",
  "path": "/tmp/file",
  "server_hostname": "im-a-server-hostname",
  "server_id": "e106fdd0-51db-4efa-a9ab-c3afa7a1565a",
  "sid": "",
  "time": "2019-04-22T19:41:23Z",
  "uid": "16bfdc34-2766-a5d3-dfd6f7ff7ad6",
  "user": "root",
  "working_directory": "/root"
}

TS013I

SFTP Rmdir

Example:

{
  "action": 13,
  "addr.local": "[::1]:3022",
  "addr.remote": "127.0.0.1:41106",
  "cluster_name": "im-a-cluster-name",
  "code": "TS013I",
  "ei": 0,
  "event": "sftp",
  "login": "root",
  "namespace": "default",
  "path": "/tmp/file",
  "server_hostname": "im-a-server-hostname",
  "server_id": "e106fdd0-51db-4efa-a9ab-c3afa7a1565a",
  "sid": "",
  "time": "2019-04-22T19:41:23Z",
  "uid": "16bfdc34-2766-a5d3-dfd6f7ff7ad6",
  "user": "root",
  "working_directory": "/root"
}

TS013E

SFTP Rmdir Failed

Example:

{
  "action": 13,
  "addr.local": "[::1]:3022",
  "addr.remote": "127.0.0.1:41106",
  "cluster_name": "im-a-cluster-name",
  "code": "TS013E",
  "ei": 0,
  "error": "EOF",
  "event": "sftp",
  "login": "root",
  "namespace": "default",
  "path": "/tmp/file",
  "server_hostname": "im-a-server-hostname",
  "server_id": "e106fdd0-51db-4efa-a9ab-c3afa7a1565a",
  "sid": "",
  "time": "2019-04-22T19:41:23Z",
  "uid": "16bfdc34-2766-a5d3-dfd6f7ff7ad6",
  "user": "root",
  "working_directory": "/root"
}

TS016I

SFTP Rename

Example:

{
  "action": 16,
  "addr.local": "[::1]:3022",
  "addr.remote": "127.0.0.1:41106",
  "cluster_name": "im-a-cluster-name",
  "code": "TS016I",
  "ei": 0,
  "event": "sftp",
  "login": "root",
  "namespace": "default",
  "path": "/tmp/file",
  "server_hostname": "im-a-server-hostname",
  "server_id": "e106fdd0-51db-4efa-a9ab-c3afa7a1565a",
  "sid": "",
  "time": "2019-04-22T19:41:23Z",
  "uid": "16bfdc34-2766-a5d3-dfd6f7ff7ad6",
  "user": "root",
  "working_directory": "/root"
}

TS016E

SFTP Rename Failed

Example:

{
  "action": 16,
  "addr.local": "[::1]:3022",
  "addr.remote": "127.0.0.1:41106",
  "cluster_name": "im-a-cluster-name",
  "code": "TS016E",
  "ei": 0,
  "error": "EOF",
  "event": "sftp",
  "login": "root",
  "namespace": "default",
  "path": "/tmp/file",
  "server_hostname": "im-a-server-hostname",
  "server_id": "e106fdd0-51db-4efa-a9ab-c3afa7a1565a",
  "sid": "",
  "time": "2019-04-22T19:41:23Z",
  "uid": "16bfdc34-2766-a5d3-dfd6f7ff7ad6",
  "user": "root",
  "working_directory": "/root"
}

TS018I

SFTP Symlink

Example:

{
  "action": 18,
  "addr.local": "[::1]:3022",
  "addr.remote": "127.0.0.1:41106",
  "cluster_name": "im-a-cluster-name",
  "code": "TS018I",
  "ei": 0,
  "event": "sftp",
  "login": "root",
  "namespace": "default",
  "path": "/tmp/file",
  "server_hostname": "im-a-server-hostname",
  "server_id": "e106fdd0-51db-4efa-a9ab-c3afa7a1565a",
  "sid": "",
  "time": "2019-04-22T19:41:23Z",
  "uid": "16bfdc34-2766-a5d3-dfd6f7ff7ad6",
  "user": "root",
  "working_directory": "/root"
}

TS018E

SFTP Symlink Failed

Example:

{
  "action": 18,
  "addr.local": "[::1]:3022",
  "addr.remote": "127.0.0.1:41106",
  "cluster_name": "im-a-cluster-name",
  "code": "TS018E",
  "ei": 0,
  "error": "EOF",
  "event": "sftp",
  "login": "root",
  "namespace": "default",
  "path": "/tmp/file",
  "server_hostname": "im-a-server-hostname",
  "server_id": "e106fdd0-51db-4efa-a9ab-c3afa7a1565a",
  "sid": "",
  "time": "2019-04-22T19:41:23Z",
  "uid": "16bfdc34-2766-a5d3-dfd6f7ff7ad6",
  "user": "root",
  "working_directory": "/root"
}

TS019I

SFTP Link

Example:

{
  "code": "TS019I",
  "event": "sftp",
  "time": "2020-06-05T16:24:05Z",
  "uid": "68a83a99-73ce-4bd7-bbf7-99103c2ba6a0"
}

TS019E

SFTP Link Failed

Example:

{
  "code": "TS019E",
  "event": "sftp",
  "time": "2020-06-05T16:24:05Z",
  "uid": "68a83a99-73ce-4bd7-bbf7-99103c2ba6a0"
}

TS020E

SFTP Disallowed

Example:

{
  "code": "TS020E",
  "event": "sftp",
  "time": "2020-06-05T16:24:05Z",
  "uid": "68a83a99-73ce-4bd7-bbf7-99103c2ba6a0"
}

sftp_summary

File Transfer Completed

Example:

{
  "code": "TS021I",
  "event": "sftp_summary",
  "time": "2020-06-05T16:24:05Z",
  "uid": "68a83a99-73ce-4bd7-bbf7-99103c2ba6a0"
}

sigstore_policy.create

Sigstore Policy Created

Example:

{
  "addr.remote": "203.0.113.77:64794",
  "cluster_name": "clustername",
  "code": "TSSP001I",
  "ei": 0,
  "event": "sigstore_policy.create",
  "expires": "0001-01-01T00:00:00Z",
  "name": "default",
  "time": "2025-03-26T01:14:36.881Z",
  "uid": "e52def2f-4109-4cc9-91a8-150c6792f89f",
  "user": "bob",
  "user_kind": 1
}

sigstore_policy.delete

Sigstore Policy Deleted

Example:

{
  "addr.remote": "203.0.113.77:64794",
  "cluster_name": "clustername",
  "code": "TSSP003I",
  "ei": 0,
  "event": "sigstore_policy.delete",
  "expires": "0001-01-01T00:00:00Z",
  "name": "default",
  "time": "2025-03-26T01:14:36.881Z",
  "uid": "e52def2f-4109-4cc9-91a8-150c6792f89f",
  "user": "bob",
  "user_kind": 1
}

sigstore_policy.update

Sigstore Policy Updated

Example:

{
  "addr.remote": "203.0.113.77:64794",
  "cluster_name": "clustername",
  "code": "TSSP002I",
  "ei": 0,
  "event": "sigstore_policy.update",
  "expires": "0001-01-01T00:00:00Z",
  "name": "default",
  "time": "2025-03-26T01:14:36.881Z",
  "uid": "e52def2f-4109-4cc9-91a8-150c6792f89f",
  "user": "bob",
  "user_kind": 1
}

spiffe.svid.issued

There are multiple events with the spiffe.svid.issued type.

TSPIFFE000I

SPIFFE SVID Issued

Example:

{
  "addr.remote": "127.0.0.1:54378",
  "cluster_name": "leaf.tele.ottr.sh",
  "code": "TSPIFFE000I",
  "dns_sans": null,
  "ei": 0,
  "event": "spiffe.svid.issued",
  "hint": "",
  "ip_sans": null,
  "serial_number": "d1:e5:fc:bf:19:67:e7:8c:7a:21:37:b5:05:ea:77:41",
  "spiffe_id": "spiffe://example.teleport.com/bar",
  "svid_type": "x509",
  "time": "2024-02-02T15:48:25.35Z",
  "uid": "45e13afc-0890-4ffb-b125-99d93c26d7de",
  "user": "bot-test12",
  "user_kind": 2
}

TSPIFFE000E

SPIFFE SVID Issued Failure

Example:

{
  "code": "TSPIFFE000E",
  "event": "spiffe.svid.issued",
  "time": "2020-06-05T16:24:05Z",
  "uid": "68a83a99-73ce-4bd7-bbf7-99103c2ba6a0"
}

ssm.run

There are multiple events with the ssm.run type.

TDS00I

SSM Command Executed

Example:

{
  "account_id": "278576220453",
  "cluster_name": "localhost",
  "code": "TDS00I",
  "command_id": "e8a5f3ba-e9e5-4cbd-979b-18fd1e7ad00f",
  "ei": 0,
  "event": "ssm.run",
  "exit_code": 0,
  "instance_id": "i-057d0ffe877128673",
  "region": "eu-central-1",
  "status": "Success",
  "time": "2022-09-14T14:45:38.122Z",
  "uid": "d053a9a4-6362-4d46-8868-55d83b7b338f"
}

TDS00W

SSM Command Execution Failed

Example:

{
  "account_id": "278576220453",
  "cluster_name": "localhost",
  "code": "TDS00W",
  "command_id": "c2936d68-fc0c-4c16-a860-916a97f57644",
  "ei": 0,
  "event": "ssm.run",
  "exit_code": 1,
  "instance_id": "i-057d0ffe877128673",
  "region": "eu-central-1",
  "status": "Failure",
  "time": "2022-09-14T14:45:38.122Z",
  "uid": "ad123558-1d20-42dd-bf82-a7c544d76550"
}

stable_unix_user.create

Stable UNIX user created

Example:

{
  "code": "TSUU001I",
  "event": "stable_unix_user.create",
  "time": "2020-06-05T16:24:05Z",
  "uid": "68a83a99-73ce-4bd7-bbf7-99103c2ba6a0"
}

static_host_user.create

Static Host User Created

Example:

{
  "code": "SHU001I",
  "event": "static_host_user.create",
  "time": "2023-05-09T19:21:36.144Z",
  "name": "test-user",
  "user": "bob"
}

static_host_user.delete

Static Host User Deleted

Example:

{
  "code": "SHU003I",
  "updated_by": "joe",
  "event": "static_host_user.delete",
  "time": "2023-05-09T19:21:38.144Z",
  "name": "test-user",
  "user": "bob"
}

static_host_user.update

Static Host User Updated

Example:

{
  "code": "SHU002I",
  "event": "static_host_user.update",
  "time": "2023-05-09T19:21:37.144Z",
  "name": "test-user",
  "user": "bob"
}

subsystem

There are multiple events with the subsystem type.

T3001I

Subsystem Requested

Example:

{
  "code": "T3001I",
  "event": "subsystem",
  "time": "2020-06-05T16:24:05Z",
  "uid": "68a83a99-73ce-4bd7-bbf7-99103c2ba6a0"
}

T3001E

Subsystem Request Failed

Example:

{
  "code": "T3001E",
  "event": "subsystem",
  "time": "2020-06-05T16:24:05Z",
  "uid": "68a83a99-73ce-4bd7-bbf7-99103c2ba6a0"
}

trusted_cluster.create

Trusted Cluster Created

Example:

{
  "code": "T7000I",
  "event": "trusted_cluster.create",
  "time": "2020-06-05T16:24:05Z",
  "uid": "68a83a99-73ce-4bd7-bbf7-99103c2ba6a0"
}

trusted_cluster.delete

Trusted Cluster Deleted

Example:

{
  "code": "T7001I",
  "event": "trusted_cluster.delete",
  "time": "2020-06-05T16:24:05Z",
  "uid": "68a83a99-73ce-4bd7-bbf7-99103c2ba6a0"
}

trusted_cluster_token.create

Trusted Cluster Token Created

Example:

{
  "code": "T7002I",
  "event": "trusted_cluster_token.create",
  "time": "2020-06-05T16:24:05Z",
  "uid": "68a83a99-73ce-4bd7-bbf7-99103c2ba6a0"
}

unknown

Unknown Event

Example:

{
  "code": "TCC00E",
  "event": "unknown",
  "time": "2020-06-05T16:24:05Z",
  "uid": "68a83a99-73ce-4bd7-bbf7-99103c2ba6a0"
}

upgradewindowstart.update

Upgrade Window Start Updated

Example:

{
  "code": "TUW01I",
  "time": "2022-04-13T20:00:04.000Z",
  "user": "[email protected]",
  "event": "upgradewindowstart.update",
  "upgrade_window_start": "23:00"
}

user.create

User Created

Example:

{
  "code": "T1002I",
  "connector": "local",
  "name": "hello",
  "event": "user.create",
  "expires": "0001-01-01T00:00:00Z",
  "roles": [
    "admin"
  ],
  "time": "2020-06-05T16:24:05Z",
  "uid": "22a273678c-ee78-5ffc-a298-68a841555c98",
  "user": "b331fb6c-85f9-4cb0-b308-3452420bf81e.one"
}

user.delete

User Deleted

Example:

{
  "code": "T1004I",
  "uid": "b121fc4c-e419-56a2-a760-19cd746c0650",
  "time": "2020-06-05T16:24:05Z",
  "event": "user.delete",
  "name": "bob",
  "user": "benarent"
}

user.login

There are multiple events with the user.login type.

T1000I

Local Login

Example:

{
  "code": "T1000I",
  "event": "user.login",
  "method": "local",
  "success": true,
  "time": "2019-04-22T00:49:03Z",
  "uid": "173d6b6e-d613-44be-8ff6-f9f893791ef2",
  "user": "[email protected]"
}

T1000W

Local Login Failed

Example:

{
  "code": "T1000W",
  "error": "user(name=\"fsdfsdf\") not found",
  "event": "user.login",
  "method": "local",
  "success": false,
  "time": "2019-04-22T18:06:32Z",
  "uid": "597bf08b-75b2-4dda-a578-e387c5ce9b76",
  "user": "fsdfsdf"
}

T1010I

SSO Test Flow Login

Example:

{
  "attributes": {
    "amr": [
      "pwd"
    ],
    "at_hash": "7_foQ_0QRVU5dIq_B72_zw",
    "aud": "0oa17kaknnntGFKiJ0h8",
    "auth_time": 1653294514,
    "email": "[email protected]",
    "email_verified": true,
    "exp": 1653298115,
    "groups": [
      "Everyone",
      "okta-admin",
      "okta-dev"
    ],
    "iat": 1653294515,
    "idp": "00oafg105f5D4gv5Y0h7",
    "iss": "https://dev-813354.oktapreview.com",
    "jti": "ID.e_EKsCvMELMLa-Gx0aciOazUvPEFdZSxhTj42zccz3g",
    "sub": "00uafg106hK16pwqE0h7",
    "ver": 1
  },
  "cluster_name": "boson.tener.io",
  "code": "T1010I",
  "ei": 0,
  "event": "user.login",
  "method": "oidc",
  "success": true,
  "time": "2022-05-23T08:28:37.067Z",
  "uid": "7d440ee1-15f6-4b56-9391-344e8984fd97",
  "user": "[email protected]"
}

T1011W

SSO Test Flow Login Failed

Example:

{
  "attri