Audit Event Reference
Teleport components emit audit events to record activity within the cluster.
Audit event payloads have an
event field that describes the event, which is
often an operation performed against a dynamic resource (e.g.,
access_list.create for the creation of an Access List) or some other user
behavior, such as a local user login (
user.login). The
code field
includes a string with pattern
[A-Z0-9]{6} that is unique to an audit event,
such as
TAP03I for the creation of an application resource.
In some cases, an audit event describes both a success state and a failure
state, while the
event field is the same for both states. In this case, the
code field differs between states. For example,
access_list.create
describes both successful and failed Access List creations, while the success
event has code
TAL001I and the failure has code
TAL001E. For other
events, like
db.session.query.failed and
db.session.query, the event
type describes only the success or failure state.
You can set up Teleport to export audit events to third-party services for storage, visualization, and analysis. For more information, read Exporting Teleport Audit Events.
access_graph.crown_jewel.create
Crown Jewel Created
Example:
{
"code": "CJ001I",
"event": "access_graph.crown_jewel.create",
"time": "2020-06-05T16:24:05Z",
"uid": "68a83a99-73ce-4bd7-bbf7-99103c2ba6a0"
}
access_graph.crown_jewel.delete
Crown Jewel Deleted
Example:
{
"code": "CJ003I",
"event": "access_graph.crown_jewel.delete",
"time": "2020-06-05T16:24:05Z",
"uid": "68a83a99-73ce-4bd7-bbf7-99103c2ba6a0"
}
access_graph.crown_jewel.update
Crown Jewel Updated
Example:
{
"code": "CJ002I",
"event": "access_graph.crown_jewel.update",
"time": "2020-06-05T16:24:05Z",
"uid": "68a83a99-73ce-4bd7-bbf7-99103c2ba6a0"
}
access_graph.path.changed
Access Path Changed
Example:
{
"code": "TAG001I",
"event": "access_graph.path.changed",
"time": "2020-06-05T16:24:05Z",
"uid": "68a83a99-73ce-4bd7-bbf7-99103c2ba6a0"
}
access_list.create
There are multiple events with the
access_list.create type.
TAL001I
Access list created
Example:
{
"code": "TAL001I",
"event": "access_list.create",
"time": "2023-05-08T19:21:36.144Z",
"name": "access-list",
"updated_by": "mike",
"access_list_title": "example_title"
}
TAL001E
Access list create failed
Example:
{
"code": "TAL001E",
"event": "access_list.create",
"time": "2023-05-08T19:21:36.144Z",
"name": "access-list",
"updated_by": "mike",
"access_list_title": "example_title"
}
access_list.delete
There are multiple events with the
access_list.delete type.
TAL003I
Access list deleted
Example:
{
"code": "TAL003I",
"event": "access_list.delete",
"time": "2023-05-08T19:21:36.144Z",
"name": "access-list",
"updated_by": "mike",
"access_list_title": "example_title"
}
TAL003E
Access list delete failed
Example:
{
"code": "TAL003E",
"event": "access_list.delete",
"time": "2023-05-08T19:21:36.144Z",
"name": "access-list",
"updated_by": "mike",
"access_list_title": "example_title"
}
access_list.member.add
There are multiple events with the
access_list.member.add type.
TAL005I
Access list member added
Example:
{
"code": "TAL005I",
"event": "access_list.member.add",
"time": "2023-05-08T19:21:36.144Z",
"access_list_name": "access-list",
"access_list_title": "example_title",
"members": [
{
"member_name": "user"
}
],
"updated_by": "mike"
}
TAL005E
Access list member addition failure
Example:
{
"code": "TAL005E",
"event": "access_list.member.add",
"time": "2023-05-08T19:21:36.144Z",
"access_list_name": "access-list",
"access_list_title": "example_title",
"members": [
{
"member_name": "user"
}
],
"updated_by": "mike"
}
access_list.member.delete
There are multiple events with the
access_list.member.delete type.
TAL007I
Access list member removed
Example:
{
"code": "TAL007I",
"event": "access_list.member.delete",
"time": "2023-05-08T19:21:36.144Z",
"access_list_name": "access-list",
"access_list_title": "example_title",
"members": [
{
"member_name": "user"
}
],
"updated_by": "mike"
}
TAL007E
Access list member removal failure
Example:
{
"code": "TAL007E",
"event": "access_list.member.delete",
"time": "2023-05-08T19:21:36.144Z",
"access_list_name": "access-list",
"access_list_title": "example_title",
"members": [
{
"member_name": "carrot"
},
{
"member_name": "apple"
},
{
"member_name": "banana"
}
],
"updated_by": "mike"
}
access_list.member.delete_all_members
There are multiple events with the
access_list.member.delete_all_members type.
TAL008I
All members removed from access list
Example:
{
"code": "TAL008I",
"event": "access_list.member.delete_all_members",
"time": "2023-05-08T19:21:36.144Z",
"access_list_name": "access-list",
"access_list_title": "example_title",
"updated_by": "mike"
}
TAL008E
Access list member delete all members failure
Example:
{
"code": "TAL008E",
"event": "access_list.member.delete_all_members",
"time": "2023-05-08T19:21:36.144Z",
"access_list_name": "access-list",
"access_list_title": "example_title",
"updated_by": "mike"
}
access_list.member.update
There are multiple events with the
access_list.member.update type.
TAL006I
Access list member updated
Example:
{
"code": "TAL006I",
"event": "access_list.member.update",
"time": "2023-05-08T19:21:36.144Z",
"access_list_name": "access-list",
"access_list_title": "example_title",
"members": [
{
"member_name": "user"
}
],
"updated_by": "mike"
}
TAL006E
Access list member update failure
Example:
{
"code": "TAL006E",
"event": "access_list.member.update",
"time": "2023-05-08T19:21:36.144Z",
"access_list_name": "access-list",
"access_list_title": "example_title",
"members": [
{
"member_name": "user"
}
],
"updated_by": "mike"
}
access_list.review
There are multiple events with the
access_list.review type.
TAL004I
Access list reviewed
Example:
{
"code": "TAL004I",
"event": "access_list.review",
"time": "2023-05-08T19:21:36.144Z",
"name": "access-list",
"updated_by": "mike",
"access_list_title": "example_title"
}
TAL004E
Access list review failed
Example:
{
"code": "TAL004E",
"event": "access_list.review",
"time": "2023-05-08T19:21:36.144Z",
"name": "access-list",
"updated_by": "mike",
"access_list_title": "example_title"
}
access_list.update
There are multiple events with the
access_list.update type.
TAL002I
Access list updated
Example:
{
"code": "TAL002I",
"event": "access_list.update",
"time": "2023-05-08T19:21:36.144Z",
"name": "access-list",
"updated_by": "mike",
"access_list_title": "example_title"
}
TAL002E
Access list update failed
Example:
{
"code": "TAL002E",
"event": "access_list.update",
"time": "2023-05-08T19:21:36.144Z",
"name": "access-list",
"updated_by": "mike",
"access_list_title": "example_title"
}
access_request.create
Access Request Created
Example:
{
"id": "66b827b2-1b0b-512b-965d-6c789388d3c9",
"code": "T5000I",
"event": "access_request.create",
"time": "2020-06-05T19:26:53Z",
"uid": "68a83a99-73ce-4bd7-bbf7-99103c2ba6a0",
"user": "Carrie_Sandoval",
"state": "PENDING",
"roles": [
"admin"
]
}
access_request.delete
Access Request Deleted
Example:
{
"id": "66b827b2-1b0b-512b-965d-6c789388d3c9",
"code": "T5003I",
"event": "access_request.delete",
"time": "2020-06-05T19:26:53Z",
"uid": "68a83a99-73ce-4bd7-bbf7-99103c2ba6a0"
}
access_request.expire
Access Request Expired
Example:
{
"id": "66b827b2-1b0b-512b-965d-6c789388d3c9",
"code": "T5005I",
"event": "access_request.expire",
"time": "2020-06-05T19:26:53Z",
"uid": "68a83a99-73ce-4bd7-bbf7-99103c2ba6a0"
}
access_request.review
Access Request Reviewed
Example:
{
"code": "T5002I",
"event": "access_request.review",
"time": "2020-06-05T16:24:05Z",
"uid": "68a83a99-73ce-4bd7-bbf7-99103c2ba6a0"
}
access_request.search
Resource Access Search
Example:
{
"cluster_name": "im-a-cluster-name",
"code": "T5004I",
"ei": 0,
"event": "access_request.search",
"namespace": "default",
"resource_type": "db_server",
"search_as_roles": [
"admin",
"really-long-role-name-1",
"really-long-role-name-2",
"really-long-role-name-3",
"really-long-role-name-4",
"really-long-role-name-5",
"really-long-role-name-6",
"really-long-role-name-7",
"really-long-role-name-8",
"really-long-role-name-9"
],
"time": "2022-06-08T15:10:35.368Z",
"uid": "b13d61-b97-475f-86ef-1fedf",
"user": "foo"
}
access_request.update
Access Request Updated
Example:
{
"id": "66b827b2-1b0b-512b-965d-6c789388d3c9",
"code": "T5001I",
"event": "access_request.update",
"time": "2020-06-05T19:26:53Z",
"uid": "68a83a99-73ce-4bd7-bbf7-99103c2ba6a0",
"state": "APPROVED",
"updated_by": "Sam_Waters"
}
app.create
Application Created
Example:
{
"code": "TAP03I",
"ei": 0,
"event": "app.create",
"time": "2022-09-27T19:07:35.00Z",
"uid": "45cabf1e-3f19-4f83-a360-01ac0a176b67",
"aws_role_arn": "arn:aws:iam::1234567890:role/steve",
"name": "dynamic-app",
"user": "mike"
}
app.delete
Application Deleted
Example:
{
"code": "TAP05I",
"ei": 0,
"event": "app.delete",
"time": "2022-09-27T19:11:35.00Z",
"uid": "d2342a20-9697-4a5d-9658-5d473e04624a",
"aws_role_arn": "arn:aws:iam::1234567890:role/steve",
"name": "dynamic-app",
"user": "mike"
}
app.session.chunk
App Session Data
Example:
{
"code": "T2008I",
"ei": 0,
"event": "app.session.chunk",
"namespace": "default",
"server_id": "a0518380-0d53-4188-ac8b-8ddd8103e45b",
"session_chunk_id": "3a54f32d-210f-4338-abf5-133bfe19ccc0",
"sid": "6593cf87-9839-4f18-abf8-c54873aaeb4e",
"time": "2020-10-30T17:28:14.705Z",
"uid": "8ea5be3d-07b1-4308-8e0d-2d2ec57cbb20",
"user": "alice",
"app_name": "test"
}
app.session.dynamodb.request
App Session DynamoDB Request
Example:
{
"code": "T2013I",
"ei": 1,
"event": "app.session.dynamodb.request",
"app_name": "dyno1",
"app_public_addr": "dynamodb.root.com",
"app_uri": "https://console.aws.amazon.com/dynamodbv2/home",
"aws_host": "dynamodb.us-west-2.amazonaws.com",
"aws_region": "us-west-2",
"aws_role_arn": "arn:aws:iam::123456789012:role/GavinDynamoDBRole",
"aws_service": "dynamodb",
"body": {
"TableName": "test-table"
},
"cluster_name": "root.com",
"method": "POST",
"path": "/",
"raw_query": "",
"session_chunk_id": "3a54f32d-210f-4338-abf5-133bfe19ccc0",
"status_code": 200,
"target": "DynamoDB_20120810.Scan",
"time": "2022-10-19T19:04:07.763Z",
"uid": "f6f38f69-46e9-4110-a773-2c88278d08ca",
"user": "alice"
}
app.session.end
App Session Ended
Example:
{
"app_name": "ponger",
"app_public_addr": "ponger.root.gravitational.io",
"app_uri": "tcp://localhost:9876",
"cluster_name": "root",
"code": "T2011I",
"ei": 0,
"event": "app.session.end",
"namespace": "default",
"server_id": "8e70002c-7a07-4513-a3fa-ac556a1d7534",
"sid": "11c328b4-5a1e-4adc-b7cb-206389e5f130",
"time": "2022-08-10T19:54:40.444Z",
"uid": "ac8c9b6b-46a0-4b0e-8d85-2204101d5615",
"user": "alice"
}
app.session.start
App Session Started
Example:
{
"addr.remote": "50.34.48.113:56902",
"code": "T2007I",
"ei": 0,
"event": "app.session.start",
"namespace": "default",
"public_addr": "dumper.test.domain.com",
"server_id": "a0518380-0d53-4188-ac8b-8ddd8103e45b",
"sid": "6593cf87-9839-4f18-abf8-c54873aaeb4e",
"time": "2020-10-30T17:28:14.381Z",
"uid": "80400ed9-644e-4a6e-ab99-b264b34d0f55",
"user": "kimlisa",
"app_name": "test"
}
app.update
Application Updated
Example:
{
"code": "TAP04I",
"ei": 0,
"event": "app.update",
"time": "2022-09-27T19:09:35.00Z",
"uid": "9909a8d6-b45f-455c-953d-ba1a62340810",
"aws_role_arn": "arn:aws:iam::1234567890:role/steve",
"name": "dynamic-app",
"user": "mike"
}
auth
Auth Attempt Failed
Example:
{
"code": "T3007W",
"error": "ssh: principal \"fsdfdsf\" not in the set of valid principals for given certificate: [\"root\"]",
"event": "auth",
"success": false,
"time": "2019-04-22T02:09:06Z",
"uid": "036659d6-fdf7-40a4-aa80-74d6ac73b9c0",
"user": "[email protected]"
}
auth_preference.update
Cluster Authentication Preferences Updated
Example:
{
"code": "TCAUTH001I",
"event": "auth_preference.update",
"time": "2020-06-05T16:24:05Z",
"uid": "68a83a99-73ce-4bd7-bbf7-99103c2ba6a0"
}
auto_update_agent_rollout.force_done
Automatic Update Agent Rollout Forced Done.
Example:
{
"ei": 0,
"event": "auto_update_agent_rollout.force_done",
"code": "AUAR002I",
"time": "0001-01-01T00:00:00Z",
"user": "system",
"groups": [
"prod"
],
"success": true
}
auto_update_agent_rollout.rollback
Automatic Update Agent Rollout Rollback
Example:
{
"ei": 0,
"event": "auto_update_agent_rollout.rollback",
"code": "AUAR003I",
"time": "0001-01-01T00:00:00Z",
"user": "system",
"groups": [
"prod"
],
"success": true
}
auto_update_agent_rollout.trigger
Automatic Update Agent Rollout Triggered
Example:
{
"ei": 0,
"event": "auto_update_agent_rollout.trigger",
"code": "AUAR001I",
"time": "0001-01-01T00:00:00Z",
"user": "system",
"groups": [
"dev",
"prod"
],
"success": true
}
auto_update_config.create
Automatic Update Config Created
Example:
{
"addr.remote": "127.0.0.1:46790",
"cluster_name": "autest.cloud.gravitational.io",
"code": "AUC001I",
"ei": 0,
"event": "auto_update_config.create",
"expires": "0001-01-01T00:00:00Z",
"name": "autoupdate-config",
"success": true,
"time": "2025-03-04T15:49:31.946Z",
"uid": "6fcbf7ed-b44c-4b83-bb70-02a574564e0b",
"updated_by": "b6eae9ed-bfde-40ba-a880-948a2c598b2b.autest.cloud.gravitational.io",
"user": "b6eae9ed-bfde-40ba-a880-948a2c598b2b.autest.cloud.gravitational.io",
"user_kind": 1
}
auto_update_config.delete
Automatic Update Config Deleted
Example:
{
"addr.remote": "127.0.0.1:39518",
"cluster_name": "autest.cloud.gravitational.io",
"code": "AUC003I",
"ei": 0,
"event": "auto_update_config.delete",
"expires": "0001-01-01T00:00:00Z",
"name": "autoupdate-config",
"success": true,
"time": "2025-03-04T15:49:21.869Z",
"uid": "af17ab4a-d5a2-44a3-93ce-89390b50d52f",
"updated_by": "b6eae9ed-bfde-40ba-a880-948a2c598b2b.autest.cloud.gravitational.io",
"user": "b6eae9ed-bfde-40ba-a880-948a2c598b2b.autest.cloud.gravitational.io",
"user_kind": 1
}
auto_update_config.update
Automatic Update Config Updated
Example:
{
"addr.remote": "127.0.0.1:46798",
"cluster_name": "autest.cloud.gravitational.io",
"code": "AUC002I",
"ei": 0,
"event": "auto_update_config.update",
"expires": "0001-01-01T00:00:00Z",
"name": "autoupdate-config",
"success": true,
"time": "2025-03-04T15:49:37.633Z",
"uid": "94c580a9-6f87-4a23-9fe5-f93de4390cff",
"updated_by": "b6eae9ed-bfde-40ba-a880-948a2c598b2b.autest.cloud.gravitational.io",
"user": "b6eae9ed-bfde-40ba-a880-948a2c598b2b.autest.cloud.gravitational.io",
"user_kind": 1
}
auto_update_version.create
Automatic Update Version Created
Example:
{
"addr.remote": "127.0.0.1:41608",
"cluster_name": "autest.cloud.gravitational.io",
"code": "AUV001I",
"ei": 0,
"event": "auto_update_version.create",
"expires": "0001-01-01T00:00:00Z",
"name": "autoupdate-version",
"success": true,
"time": "2025-03-04T15:41:24.433Z",
"uid": "3d677d2f-91d0-4b5a-966d-183a59cec888",
"updated_by": "b6eae9ed-bfde-40ba-a880-948a2c598b2b.autest.cloud.gravitational.io",
"user": "b6eae9ed-bfde-40ba-a880-948a2c598b2b.autest.cloud.gravitational.io",
"user_kind": 1
}
auto_update_version.delete
Automatic Update Version Deleted
Example:
{
"addr.remote": "127.0.0.1:50316",
"cluster_name": "autest.cloud.gravitational.io",
"code": "AUV003I",
"ei": 0,
"event": "auto_update_version.delete",
"expires": "0001-01-01T00:00:00Z",
"name": "autoupdate-version",
"success": true,
"time": "2025-03-04T15:25:44.805Z",
"uid": "c4d0d165-3a17-46ac-baa7-c7f521629997",
"updated_by": "b6eae9ed-bfde-40ba-a880-948a2c598b2b.autest.cloud.gravitational.io",
"user": "b6eae9ed-bfde-40ba-a880-948a2c598b2b.autest.cloud.gravitational.io",
"user_kind": 1
}
auto_update_version.update
Automatic Update Version Updated
Example:
{
"addr.remote": "127.0.0.1:42540",
"cluster_name": "autest.cloud.gravitational.io",
"code": "AUV002I",
"ei": 0,
"event": "auto_update_version.update",
"expires": "0001-01-01T00:00:00Z",
"name": "autoupdate-version",
"success": true,
"time": "2025-03-04T15:27:36.039Z",
"uid": "b7f9dde2-2899-46f1-bd4e-699d7b630e33",
"updated_by": "b6eae9ed-bfde-40ba-a880-948a2c598b2b.autest.cloud.gravitational.io",
"user": "b6eae9ed-bfde-40ba-a880-948a2c598b2b.autest.cloud.gravitational.io",
"user_kind": 1
}
aws_identity_center.resource_sync.failed
AWS IAM Identity Center Resource Sync Failed
Example:
{
"code": "TAIC001E",
"event": "aws_identity_center.resource_sync.failed",
"time": "2020-06-05T16:24:05Z",
"uid": "68a83a99-73ce-4bd7-bbf7-99103c2ba6a0"
}
aws_identity_center.resource_sync.success
AWS IAM Identity Center Resource Sync Completed
Example:
{
"code": "TAIC001I",
"event": "aws_identity_center.resource_sync.success",
"message": "Periodic account, permission set and account assignment sync",
"success": true,
"time": "2025-02-11T15:29:30.045Z",
"total_account_assignments": 12,
"total_accounts": 4,
"total_permission_sets": 3,
"total_user_groups": 5
}
billing.create_card
Credit Card Added
Example:
{
"cluster_name": "some-name",
"code": "TBL00I",
"ei": 0,
"event": "billing.create_card",
"time": "2021-03-18T16:29:05.044Z",
"uid": "5c40b62a-4ddd-466c-87a0-fa2922f743d0",
"user": "root"
}
billing.delete_card
Credit Card Deleted
Example:
{
"cluster_name": "some-name",
"code": "TBL01I",
"ei": 0,
"event": "billing.delete_card",
"time": "2021-03-18T16:28:51.219Z",
"uid": "056517e0-f7e1-4286-b437-c75f3a865af4",
"user": "root"
}
billing.update_card
Credit Card Updated
Example:
{
"cluster_name": "some-name",
"code": "TBL02I",
"ei": 0,
"event": "billing.update_card",
"time": "2021-03-18T16:28:49.067Z",
"uid": "0a06aba1-b87c-4d58-8922-e173f6b9729f",
"user": "root"
}
billing.update_info
Billing Information Updated
Example:
{
"cluster_name": "some-name",
"code": "TBL03I",
"ei": 0,
"event": "billing.update_info",
"time": "2021-03-18T16:29:15.719Z",
"uid": "95344b33-d25c-4875-896e-f21abc911547",
"user": "root"
}
bot.create
Bot Created
Example:
{
"cluster_name": "leaf.tele.ottr.sh:443",
"code": "TB001I",
"ei": 0,
"event": "bot.create",
"expires": "0001-01-01T00:00:00Z",
"name": "made-by-noah",
"time": "2023-12-08T10:53:39.798Z",
"uid": "0efbb33d-fa50-44e0-8dec-4ac89c0dd4ab",
"user": "noah"
}
bot.delete
Bot Deleted
Example:
{
"cluster_name": "leaf.tele.ottr.sh:443",
"code": "TB003I",
"ei": 0,
"event": "bot.delete",
"expires": "0001-01-01T00:00:00Z",
"name": "review2",
"time": "2023-12-08T09:52:30.579Z",
"uid": "0efbb33d-fa50-44e0-8dec-4ac89c0dd4ab",
"user": "noah"
}
bot.join
There are multiple events with the
bot.join type.
TJ001I
Bot Joined
Example:
{
"attributes": {
"actor": "strideynet",
"actor_id": "16336790",
"base_ref": "",
"environment": "",
"event_name": "push",
"head_ref": "",
"job_workflow_ref": "strideynet/sandbox/.github/workflows/build.yaml@refs/heads/main",
"ref": "refs/heads/main",
"ref_type": "branch",
"repository": "strideynet/sandbox",
"repository_id": "539963344",
"repository_owner": "strideynet",
"repository_owner_id": "16336790",
"repository_visibility": "private",
"run_attempt": "6",
"run_id": "3547291254",
"run_number": "73",
"sha": "758c69462083ad67f0714112aab31fdeb1ba3a59",
"sub": "repo:strideynet/sandbox:ref:refs/heads/main",
"workflow": "Demo"
},
"bot_name": "github-demo",
"cluster_name": "root.tele.ottr.sh",
"code": "TJ001I",
"ei": 0,
"event": "bot.join",
"method": "github",
"success": true,
"time": "2022-12-05T17:11:03.268Z",
"token_name": "github-bot",
"uid": "15a82555-b5aa-4eb8-820e-551f991bf902"
}
TJ001E
Bot Join Failed
Example:
{
"attributes": {
"actor": "strideynet",
"actor_id": "16336790",
"base_ref": "",
"environment": "",
"event_name": "push",
"head_ref": "",
"job_workflow_ref": "strideynet/sandbox/.github/workflows/build.yaml@refs/heads/main",
"ref": "refs/heads/main",
"ref_type": "branch",
"repository": "strideynet/sandbox",
"repository_id": "539963344",
"repository_owner": "strideynet",
"repository_owner_id": "16336790",
"repository_visibility": "private",
"run_attempt": "3",
"run_id": "8604159359",
"run_number": "100",
"sha": "0c9c5361d15154caf1c151dc1f430ea3552c9b93",
"sub": "repo:strideynet/sandbox:ref:refs/heads/main",
"workflow": "Demo"
},
"bot_name": "unknown",
"cluster_name": "leaf.tele.ottr.sh",
"code": "TJ001E",
"ei": 0,
"error": "id token claims did not match any allow rules",
"event": "bot.join",
"method": "unknown",
"success": false,
"time": "2024-04-08T17:33:48.877Z",
"uid": "2bc5e2cb-5ba1-47d7-a7ae-381cf323ae7f"
}
bot.update
Bot Updated
Example:
{
"code": "TB002I",
"event": "bot.update",
"time": "2020-06-05T16:24:05Z",
"uid": "68a83a99-73ce-4bd7-bbf7-99103c2ba6a0"
}
cert.create
Certificate Issued
Example:
{
"cert_type": "user",
"code": "TC000I",
"event": "cert.create",
"identity": {
"user": "alice"
},
"time": "2022-02-04T19:43:23.529Z"
}
client.disconnect
Client Disconnected
Example:
{
"code": "T3006I",
"event": "client.disconnect",
"time": "2020-06-05T16:24:05Z",
"uid": "68a83a99-73ce-4bd7-bbf7-99103c2ba6a0"
}
cluster_networking_config.update
Cluster Networking Configuration Updated
Example:
{
"code": "TCNET002I",
"event": "cluster_networking_config.update",
"time": "2020-06-05T16:24:05Z",
"uid": "68a83a99-73ce-4bd7-bbf7-99103c2ba6a0"
}
contact.create
Contact Created
Example:
{
"code": "TCTC001I",
"event": "contact.create",
"time": "2020-06-05T16:24:05Z",
"uid": "68a83a99-73ce-4bd7-bbf7-99103c2ba6a0"
}
contact.delete
Contact Deleted
Example:
{
"code": "TCTC002I",
"event": "contact.delete",
"time": "2020-06-05T16:24:05Z",
"uid": "68a83a99-73ce-4bd7-bbf7-99103c2ba6a0"
}
db.create
Database Created
Example:
{
"cluster_name": "root",
"code": "TDB03I",
"db_labels": {
"env": "local",
"teleport.dev/origin": "dynamic"
},
"db_protocol": "postgres",
"db_uri": "localhost:5432",
"ei": 0,
"event": "db.create",
"expires": "0001-01-01T00:00:00Z",
"name": "postgres-local",
"time": "2021-10-08T15:42:15.39Z",
"uid": "9d37514f-aef5-426f-9fda-31fd35d070f5",
"user": "05ff66c9-a948-42f4-af0e-a1b6ba62561e.root"
}
db.delete
Database Deleted
Example:
{
"cluster_name": "root",
"code": "TDB05I",
"ei": 0,
"event": "db.delete",
"expires": "0001-01-01T00:00:00Z",
"name": "postgres-local",
"time": "2021-10-08T15:42:36.005Z",
"uid": "74f5e6b9-50c4-4195-bb26-d615641255bc",
"user": "05ff66c9-a948-42f4-af0e-a1b6ba62561e.root"
}
db.session.cassandra.batch
Cassandra Batch
Example:
{
"ei": 0,
"event": "db.session.cassandra.batch",
"code": "TCA01I",
"time": "2022-06-02T08:46:33.825Z",
"cluster_name": "im-a-cluster-name",
"user": "alice",
"sid": "a724c7e8-8e00-45a6-afac-82023d0f86b6",
"db_service": "cassandra",
"db_protocol": "cassandra",
"db_uri": "localhost:65054",
"db_user": "cassandra",
"consistency": "ConsistencyLevel QUORUM [0x0004]",
"batch_type": "BatchType LOGGED [0x00]",
"children": [
{
"query": "INSERT INTO batch_table (id) VALUES 1"
},
{
"query": "INSERT INTO batch_table (id) VALUES 2"
}
]
}
db.session.cassandra.execute
Cassandra Execute
Example:
{
"ei": 0,
"event": "db.session.cassandra.execute",
"code": "TCA03I",
"time": "2022-06-02T08:46:33.825Z",
"cluster_name": "im-a-cluster-name",
"user": "alice",
"sid": "2126ee07-cfe1-4213-8032-70b3e6e1ac79",
"db_service": "cassandra",
"db_protocol": "cassandra",
"db_uri": "localhost:65054",
"db_user": "cassandra",
"query_id": "d34e638934721c3bcd69933f992a00cb"
}
db.session.cassandra.prepare
Cassandra Prepare Event
Example:
{
"ei": 0,
"event": "db.session.cassandra.prepare",
"code": "TCA02I",
"time": "2022-06-02T08:46:33.825Z",
"cluster_name": "im-a-cluster-name",
"user": "alice",
"sid": "2126ee07-cfe1-4213-8032-70b3e6e1ac79",
"db_service": "cassandra",
"db_protocol": "cassandra",
"db_uri": "localhost:65054",
"db_user": "cassandra",
"query": "SELECT * FROM system_schema.keyspaces"
}
db.session.cassandra.register
Cassandra Register
Example:
{
"ei": 0,
"event": "db.session.cassandra.register",
"code": "TCA04I",
"time": "2022-06-02T08:46:33.825Z",
"cluster_name": "im-a-cluster-name",
"user": "alice",
"sid": "2126ee07-cfe1-4213-8032-70b3e6e1ac79",
"db_service": "cassandra",
"db_protocol": "cassandra",
"db_uri": "localhost:65054",
"db_user": "cassandra",
"event_types": [
"TOPOLOGY_CHANGE",
"STATUS_CHANGE",
"SCHEMA_CHANGE"
]
}
db.session.dynamodb.request
There are multiple events with the
db.session.dynamodb.request type.
TDY01I
DynamoDB Request
Example:
{
"cluster_name": "root.com",
"code": "TDY01I",
"event": "db.session.dynamodb.request",
"db_name": "",
"db_protocol": "dynamodb",
"db_service": "ddb1",
"db_user": "DynamoDBRole",
"ei": 1,
"uri": "dynamodb.us-west-2.amazonaws.com",
"body": {
"TableName": "test-table"
},
"method": "POST",
"path": "",
"raw_query": "",
"status_code": 200,
"target": "DynamoDB_20120810.Scan",
"time": "2022-12-23T19:14:07.763Z",
"uid": "12345678-46e9-4110-a773-2c88278d08ca",
"user": "[email protected]"
}
TDY01E
DynamoDB Request Failed
Example:
{
"cluster_name": "root.com",
"code": "TDY01E",
"event": "db.session.dynamodb.request",
"db_name": "",
"db_protocol": "dynamodb",
"db_service": "ddb1",
"db_user": "DynamoDBRole",
"ei": 1,
"uri": "dynamodb.us-west-2.amazonaws.com",
"body": {
"TableName": "test-table"
},
"method": "POST",
"path": "",
"raw_query": "",
"status_code": 0,
"target": "DynamoDB_20120810.Scan",
"time": "2022-12-23T19:04:07.763Z",
"uid": "12345678-46e9-4110-a773-2c88278d08ca",
"user": "[email protected]"
}
db.session.elasticsearch.request
There are multiple events with the
db.session.elasticsearch.request type.
TES00I
Elasticsearch Request
Example:
{
"cluster_name": "im-a-cluster-name",
"code": "TES00I",
"body": null,
"category": 0,
"db_protocol": "elasticsearch",
"db_service": "myelastic",
"db_uri": "localhost:9201",
"db_user": "elasticuser",
"ei": 101,
"event": "db.session.elasticsearch.request",
"headers": {
"Accept": [
"*/*"
],
"User-Agent": [
"curl/7.79.1"
]
},
"method": "GET",
"path": "/",
"query": "",
"raw_query": "",
"sid": "b739c817-bc11-4eaa-b256-c6646d7fcc21",
"target": "",
"time": "2022-09-27T11:43:58.433Z",
"uid": "730a8de0-79a9-486f-b9c6-3820c3a6977c",
"user": "alice"
}
TES00E
Elasticsearch Request Failed
Example:
{
"code": "TES00E",
"event": "db.session.elasticsearch.request",
"time": "2020-06-05T16:24:05Z",
"uid": "68a83a99-73ce-4bd7-bbf7-99103c2ba6a0"
}
db.session.end
Database Session Ended
Example:
{
"cluster_name": "root",
"code": "TDB01I",
"db_name": "",
"db_protocol": "mongodb",
"db_service": "mongo-primary",
"db_uri": "mongodb://mongo-1:27017,mongo-2:27018/?replicaSet=rs0",
"db_user": "alice",
"ei": 16,
"event": "db.session.end",
"sid": "13c04d4b-2e94-4106-a3a1-5ab8aae10465",
"time": "2021-07-14T07:06:25.608Z",
"uid": "0a2387cd-3fa2-4424-9c14-e33af17e4ab1",
"user": "[email protected]"
}
db.session.malformed_packet
Database Malformed Packet
Example:
{
"cluster_name": "im-a-cluster-name",
"code": "TDB06I",
"db_name": "master",
"db_protocol": "sqlserver",
"db_service": "sqlserver02",
"db_uri": "localhost:1433",
"db_user": "sqlserver",
"ei": 50,
"event": "db.session.malformed_packet",
"payload": "AwEAkAAAAgByAGEAbQBfADEAIABuAHYAYQByAGMAaABhAHIAKAA0ADAAMAAwACkAC0AAXwBtAHMAcABhAHIAYQBtAF8AMAAA50AfCQTQADQWAHMAcAB0AF8AbQBvAG4AaQB0AG8AcgALQABfAG0AcwBwAGEAcgBhAG0AXwAxAADnQB8JBNAANAYAZABiAG8A",
"sid": "3ed38c42-eef0-419b-b893-f2f10990f117",
"time": "2022-06-02T08:46:33.825Z",
"uid": "503e310d-8d88-4bea-bbbb-a1b35456a03a",
"user": "alice"
}
db.session.mysql.create_db
MySQL Create Database
Example:
{
"cluster_name": "im-a-cluster-name",
"code": "TMY08I",
"db_name": "test",
"db_protocol": "mysql",
"db_service": "self-hosted-mysql",
"db_uri": "localhost:3306",
"db_user": "alice",
"event": "db.session.mysql.create_db",
"schema_name": "another_database",
"time": "2022-04-13T20:00:09.000Z",
"user": "[email protected]"
}
db.session.mysql.debug
MySQL Debug
Example:
{
"cluster_name": "im-a-cluster-name",
"code": "TMY12I",
"db_name": "test",
"db_protocol": "mysql",
"db_service": "self-hosted-mysql",
"db_uri": "localhost:3306",
"db_user": "alice",
"event": "db.session.mysql.debug",
"time": "2022-04-13T20:00:05.000Z",
"user": "[email protected]"
}
db.session.mysql.drop_db
MySQL Drop Database
Example:
{
"cluster_name": "im-a-cluster-name",
"code": "TMY09I",
"db_name": "test",
"db_protocol": "mysql",
"db_service": "self-hosted-mysql",
"db_uri": "localhost:3306",
"db_user": "alice",
"event": "db.session.mysql.drop_db",
"schema_name": "another_database",
"time": "2022-04-13T20:00:08.000Z",
"user": "[email protected]"
}
db.session.mysql.init_db
MySQL Change Database
Example:
{
"cluster_name": "im-a-cluster-name",
"code": "TMY07I",
"db_name": "test",
"db_protocol": "mysql",
"db_service": "self-hosted-mysql",
"db_uri": "localhost:3306",
"db_user": "alice",
"event": "db.session.mysql.init_db",
"schema_name": "another_database",
"time": "2022-04-13T20:00:10.000Z",
"user": "[email protected]"
}
db.session.mysql.process_kill
MySQL Kill Process
Example:
{
"cluster_name": "im-a-cluster-name",
"code": "TMY11I",
"db_name": "test",
"db_protocol": "mysql",
"db_service": "self-hosted-mysql",
"db_uri": "localhost:3306",
"db_user": "alice",
"event": "db.session.mysql.process_kill",
"process_id": 60,
"time": "2022-04-13T20:00:06.000Z",
"user": "[email protected]"
}
db.session.mysql.refresh
MySQL Refresh
Example:
{
"cluster_name": "im-a-cluster-name",
"code": "TMY13I",
"db_name": "test",
"db_protocol": "mysql",
"db_service": "self-hosted-mysql",
"db_uri": "localhost:3306",
"db_user": "alice",
"event": "db.session.mysql.refresh",
"subcommand": "REFRESH_THREADS",
"time": "2022-04-13T20:00:04.000Z",
"user": "[email protected]"
}
db.session.mysql.shut_down
MySQL Shut Down
Example:
{
"cluster_name": "im-a-cluster-name",
"code": "TMY10I",
"db_name": "test",
"db_protocol": "mysql",
"db_service": "self-hosted-mysql",
"db_uri": "localhost:3306",
"db_user": "alice",
"event": "db.session.mysql.shut_down",
"time": "2022-04-13T20:00:07.000Z",
"user": "[email protected]"
}
db.session.mysql.statements.bulk_execute
MySQL Statement Bulk Execute
Example:
{
"cluster_name": "im-a-cluster-name",
"code": "TMY06I",
"db_name": "test",
"db_protocol": "mysql",
"db_service": "self-hosted-mysql",
"db_uri": "localhost:3306",
"db_user": "alice",
"ei": 0,
"event": "db.session.mysql.statements.bulk_execute",
"parameters": null,
"statement_id": 1,
"time": "2022-02-10T20:57:53.000Z",
"user": "[email protected]"
}
db.session.mysql.statements.close
MySQL Statement Close
Example:
{
"cluster_name": "im-a-cluster-name",
"code": "TMY03I",
"db_name": "test",
"db_protocol": "mysql",
"db_service": "self-hosted-mysql",
"db_uri": "localhost:3306",
"db_user": "alice",
"ei": 0,
"event": "db.session.mysql.statements.close",
"statement_id": 1,
"time": "2022-02-10T20:57:56.000Z",
"user": "[email protected]"
}
db.session.mysql.statements.execute
MySQL Statement Execute
Example:
{
"cluster_name": "im-a-cluster-name",
"code": "TMY01I",
"db_name": "test",
"db_protocol": "mysql",
"db_service": "self-hosted-mysql",
"db_uri": "localhost:3306",
"db_user": "alice",
"ei": 0,
"event": "db.session.mysql.statements.execute",
"parameters": null,
"statement_id": 1,
"time": "2022-02-10T20:57:54.000Z",
"user": "[email protected]"
}
db.session.mysql.statements.fetch
MySQL Statement Fetch
Example:
{
"cluster_name": "im-a-cluster-name",
"code": "TMY05I",
"db_name": "test",
"db_protocol": "mysql",
"db_service": "self-hosted-mysql",
"db_uri": "localhost:3306",
"db_user": "alice",
"ei": 0,
"event": "db.session.mysql.statements.fetch",
"rows_count": 5,
"statement_id": 1,
"time": "2022-02-10T20:57:55.000Z",
"uid": "0a2bd129-7c2f-4e68-9c84-a17dc4415444",
"user": "[email protected]"
}
db.session.mysql.statements.prepare
MySQL Statement Prepare
Example:
{
"cluster_name": "im-a-cluster-name",
"code": "TMY00I",
"db_name": "test",
"db_protocol": "mysql",
"db_service": "self-hosted-mysql",
"db_uri": "localhost:3306",
"db_user": "alice",
"ei": 0,
"event": "db.session.mysql.statements.prepare",
"query": "UPDATE `test`.`user` SET `age` = '7' WHERE (`name` = 'alice')",
"time": "2022-02-10T20:57:50.000Z",
"user": "[email protected]"
}
db.session.mysql.statements.reset
MySQL Statement Reset
Example:
{
"cluster_name": "im-a-cluster-name",
"code": "TMY04I",
"db_name": "test",
"db_protocol": "mysql",
"db_service": "self-hosted-mysql",
"db_uri": "localhost:3306",
"db_user": "alice",
"ei": 0,
"event": "db.session.mysql.statements.reset",
"statement_id": 1,
"time": "2022-02-10T20:57:52.000Z",
"uid": "0a2bd129-7c2f-4e68-9c84-a17dc4415444",
"user": "[email protected]"
}
db.session.mysql.statements.send_long_data
MySQL Statement Send Long Data
Example:
{
"cluster_name": "im-a-cluster-name",
"code": "TMY02I",
"db_name": "test",
"db_protocol": "mysql",
"db_service": "self-hosted-mysql",
"db_uri": "localhost:3306",
"db_user": "alice",
"ei": 0,
"event": "db.session.mysql.statements.send_long_data",
"statement_id": 1,
"parameter_id": 2,
"data_size": 32,
"time": "2022-02-10T20:57:51.000Z",
"user": "[email protected]"
}
db.session.opensearch.request
There are multiple events with the
db.session.opensearch.request type.
TOS00I
OpenSearch Request
Example:
{
"category": 2,
"cluster_name": "im-a-cluster-name",
"code": "TOS00I",
"db_protocol": "opensearch",
"db_service": "opensearch-aws",
"db_uri": "opensearch-aws-aaa111.eu-central-1.es.amazonaws.com:443",
"db_user": "arn:aws:iam::1234567890:role/teleport-db-role",
"ei": 1,
"event": "db.session.opensearch.request",
"headers": {
"Accept-Encoding": [
"gzip"
],
"Content-Type": [
"application/json"
],
"User-Agent": [
"Go-http-client/1.1"
]
},
"method": "GET",
"path": "/_count",
"query": "",
"raw_query": "",
"sid": "370e5d86-84a6-4995-8476-dbea80f9eacf",
"status_code": 200,
"target": "",
"time": "2023-03-11T11:08:29.954Z",
"uid": "d15f795c-1f63-4076-bdd4-ffe88cde716e",
"user": "[email protected]"
}
TOS00E
OpenSearch Request Failed
Example:
{
"category": 2,
"cluster_name": "im-a-cluster-name",
"code": "TOS00E",
"db_protocol": "opensearch",
"db_service": "opensearch-aws",
"db_uri": "opensearch-aws-aaa111.eu-central-1.es.amazonaws.com:443",
"db_user": "arn:aws:iam::1234567890:role/does-not-exist",
"ei": 1,
"event": "db.session.opensearch.request",
"headers": {
"Accept-Encoding": [
"gzip"
],
"Content-Type": [
"application/json"
],
"User-Agent": [
"Go-http-client/1.1"
]
},
"method": "GET",
"path": "/_count",
"query": "",
"raw_query": "",
"sid": "2d9a43c1-14ab-40fa-88db-195312f3401c",
"status_code": 0,
"target": "",
"time": "2023-03-11T11:08:29.954Z",
"uid": "01ad9a74-c8d6-497f-83db-e1c0be83d8da",
"user": "[email protected]"
}
db.session.permissions.update
Database User Permissions Updated
Example:
{
"cluster_name": "im-a-cluster-name",
"code": "TDB07I",
"db_name": "master",
"db_protocol": "postgres",
"db_service": "postgres-local",
"db_uri": "localhost:1433",
"db_user": "alice",
"ei": 50,
"event": "db.session.permissions.update",
"sid": "3ed38c42-eef0-419b-b893-f2f10990f117",
"time": "2022-06-02T08:46:33.825Z",
"uid": "503e310d-8d88-4bea-bbbb-a1b35456a03a",
"user": "alice",
"permission_summary": [
{
"counts": {
"table": 1,
"view": 2
},
"permission": "INSERT"
},
{
"counts": {
"table": 2,
"view": 4
},
"permission": "SELECT"
},
{
"counts": {
"table": 3
},
"permission": "UPDATE"
}
]
}
db.session.postgres.function
PostgreSQL Function Call
Example:
{
"cluster_name": "root",
"code": "TPG04I",
"db_name": "test",
"db_protocol": "postgres",
"db_service": "local",
"db_uri": "localhost:5432",
"db_user": "postgres",
"ei": 23,
"event": "db.session.postgres.function",
"sid": "5e0c50cc-4ee7-4110-8d6e-735bf1f06f1f",
"function_oid": "123",
"function_args": [
"qweqweqwe"
],
"time": "2021-12-16T00:40:37.073Z",
"uid": "295c88fc-4725-4de0-9049-64040fc69ec7",
"user": "alice"
}
db.session.postgres.statements.bind
PostgreSQL Statement Bind
Example:
{
"cluster_name": "root",
"code": "TPG01I",
"db_name": "test",
"db_protocol": "postgres",
"db_service": "local",
"db_uri": "localhost:5432",
"db_user": "postgres",
"ei": 20,
"event": "db.session.postgres.statements.bind",
"parameters": [
"qweqweqwe"
],
"portal_name": "",
"sid": "5e0c50cc-4ee7-4110-8d6e-735bf1f06f1f",
"statement_name": "test-ps",
"time": "2021-12-16T00:40:37.071Z",
"uid": "d5bed7e5-6a15-441b-b8ee-a2abd73f3136",
"user": "alice"
}
db.session.postgres.statements.close
PostgreSQL Statement Close
Example:
{
"cluster_name": "root",
"code": "TPG03I",
"db_name": "test",
"db_protocol": "postgres",
"db_service": "local",
"db_uri": "localhost:5432",
"db_user": "postgres",
"ei": 22,
"event": "db.session.postgres.statements.close",
"portal_name": "",
"sid": "5e0c50cc-4ee7-4110-8d6e-735bf1f06f1f",
"statement_name": "test-ps",
"time": "2021-12-16T00:40:37.073Z",
"uid": "295c88fc-4725-4de0-9049-64040fc69ec7",
"user": "alice"
}
db.session.postgres.statements.execute
PostgreSQL Statement Execute
Example:
{
"cluster_name": "root",
"code": "TPG02I",
"db_name": "test",
"db_protocol": "postgres",
"db_service": "local",
"db_uri": "localhost:5432",
"db_user": "postgres",
"ei": 21,
"event": "db.session.postgres.statements.execute",
"portal_name": "",
"sid": "5e0c50cc-4ee7-4110-8d6e-735bf1f06f1f",
"time": "2021-12-16T00:40:37.071Z",
"uid": "a0f045a2-45a4-4a4d-b14a-5f986c1818ff",
"user": "alice"
}
db.session.postgres.statements.parse
PostgreSQL Statement Parse
Example:
{
"cluster_name": "root",
"code": "TPG00I",
"db_name": "test",
"db_protocol": "postgres",
"db_service": "local",
"db_uri": "localhost:5432",
"db_user": "postgres",
"ei": 19,
"event": "db.session.postgres.statements.parse",
"query": "select id from test where id = $1::varchar",
"sid": "5e0c50cc-4ee7-4110-8d6e-735bf1f06f1f",
"statement_name": "test-ps",
"time": "2021-12-16T00:40:37.069Z",
"uid": "06781ebf-6c5b-463b-ad32-e7395afd4a59",
"user": "alice"
}
db.session.query
Database Query
Example:
{
"cluster_name": "root",
"code": "TDB02I",
"db_name": "test",
"db_protocol": "mongodb",
"db_query": "{\"find\": \"test\",\"filter\": {},\"lsid\": {\"id\": {\"$binary\":{\"base64\":\"2KMk23/TTCKUtiAVU0fbgg==\",\"subType\":\"04\"}}},\"$clusterTime\": {\"clusterTime\": {\"$timestamp\":{\"t\":\"1626246087\",\"i\":\"1\"}},\"signature\": {\"hash\": {\"$binary\":{\"base64\":\"8X7BlnDAUxKgUo5lpI3XoKoNF54=\",\"subType\":\"00\"}},\"keyId\": {\"$numberLong\":\"6969719000615878659\"}}},\"$db\": \"test\"}",
"db_service": "mongo-primary",
"db_uri": "mongodb://mongo-1:27017,mongo-2:27018/?replicaSet=rs0",
"db_user": "alice",
"ei": 11,
"event": "db.session.query",
"sid": "13c04d4b-2e94-4106-a3a1-5ab8aae10465",
"success": true,
"time": "2021-07-14T07:03:49.783Z",
"uid": "c4550623-0538-452d-912b-1242715666c4",
"user": "[email protected]"
}
db.session.query.failed
Database Query Failed
Example:
{
"cluster_name": "root",
"code": "TDB02W",
"db_name": "houston",
"db_protocol": "mongodb",
"db_query": "{\"find\": \"test\",\"filter\": {},\"lsid\": {\"id\": {\"$binary\":{\"base64\":\"2KMk23/TTCKUtiAVU0fbgg==\",\"subType\":\"04\"}}},\"$clusterTime\": {\"clusterTime\": {\"$timestamp\":{\"t\":\"1626246227\",\"i\":\"1\"}},\"signature\": {\"hash\": {\"$binary\":{\"base64\":\"zBJKAl6VcjwQrr05N0O4qrQ92PY=\",\"subType\":\"00\"}},\"keyId\": {\"$numberLong\":\"6969719000615878659\"}}},\"$db\": \"houston\"}",
"db_service": "mongo-primary",
"db_uri": "mongodb://mongo-1:27017,mongo-2:27018/?replicaSet=rs0",
"db_user": "alice",
"ei": 13,
"error": "access to database denied",
"event": "db.session.query.failed",
"message": "access to database denied",
"sid": "13c04d4b-2e94-4106-a3a1-5ab8aae10465",
"success": false,
"time": "2021-07-14T07:05:22.32Z",
"uid": "21796ef9-a5dc-4595-a833-b893ac620488",
"user": "[email protected]"
}
db.session.spanner.rpc
There are multiple events with the
db.session.spanner.rpc type.
TSPN001W
Spanner RPC Denied
Example:
{
"args": {
"database": "projects/project-id/instances/instance-id/databases/prod-db",
"session_count": 100,
"session_template": {}
},
"cluster_name": "root",
"code": "TSPN001W",
"db_name": "prod-db",
"db_origin": "dynamic",
"db_protocol": "spanner",
"db_service": "teleport-spanner",
"db_type": "spanner",
"db_uri": "spanner.googleapis.com:443",
"db_user": "some-user",
"error": "access to db denied. User does not have permissions. Confirm database user and name.",
"event": "db.session.spanner.rpc",
"message": "access to db denied. User does not have permissions. Confirm database user and name.",
"procedure": "BatchCreateSessions",
"sid": "04364984-a6d0-4e2c-93c7-5c44e2359502",
"success": false,
"time": "2024-03-13T01:25:48.568Z",
"uid": "1de57538-2eea-438b-a52d-3098f8093b28",
"user": "[email protected]"
}
TSPN001I
Spanner RPC
Example:
{
"args": {
"query_options": {},
"request_options": {},
"seqno": 1,
"session": "projects/project-id/instances/instance-id/databases/dev-db/sessions/ABCDEF1234567890Aye8_QwuELYD9rxa74YTWc-lu9LNuDDADbi4EOGm2C2j0ixe",
"sql": "select * from TestTable",
"transaction": {
"Selector": {
"SingleUse": {
"Mode": {
"ReadOnly": {
"TimestampBound": {
"Strong": true
},
"return_read_timestamp": true
}
}
}
}
}
},
"cluster_name": "root",
"code": "TSPN001I",
"db_name": "dev-db",
"db_origin": "dynamic",
"db_protocol": "spanner",
"db_service": "teleport-spanner",
"db_type": "spanner",
"db_uri": "spanner.googleapis.com:443",
"db_user": "some-user",
"event": "db.session.spanner.rpc",
"procedure": "ExecuteStreamingSql",
"sid": "406b9883-0e16-42f2-9d0b-b3bd956f9cd4",
"success": true,
"time": "2024-03-13T00:02:44.739Z",
"uid": "e0625e79-9399-4ea3-aa8b-dba1eb98658d",
"user": "[email protected]"
}
db.session.sqlserver.rpc_request
SQLServer RPC Request
Example:
{
"cluster_name": "im-a-cluster-name",
"code": "TMS00I",
"db_name": "master",
"db_protocol": "sqlserver",
"db_service": "sqlserver02",
"db_uri": "localhost:1433",
"db_user": "sqlserver",
"ei": 7,
"event": "db.session.sqlserver.rpc_request",
"parameters": [
"SELECT\ndtb.collation_name AS [Collation],\ndtb.name AS [DatabaseName2]\nFROM\nmaster.sys.databases AS dtb\nWHERE\n(dtb.name=@_msparam_0)"
],
"proc_name": "Sp_ExecuteSql",
"sid": "6b37d89b-0d9c-4681-976b-ba12588a1bcd",
"time": "2022-06-02T08:29:17.693Z",
"uid": "a29dfad1-5a71-4c48-b4e0-10d1d857a23c",
"user": "alice"
}
db.session.start
There are multiple events with the
db.session.start type.
TDB00I
Database Session Started
Example:
{
"cluster_name": "root",
"code": "TDB00I",
"db_name": "",
"db_protocol": "mongodb",
"db_service": "mongo-primary",
"db_uri": "mongodb://mongo-1:27017,mongo-2:27018/?replicaSet=rs0",
"db_user": "alice",
"ei": 0,
"event": "db.session.start",
"namespace": "default",
"server_id": "05ff66c9-a948-42f4-af0e-a1b6ba62561e",
"sid": "13c04d4b-2e94-4106-a3a1-5ab8aae10465",
"success": true,
"time": "2021-07-14T07:01:31.958Z",
"uid": "4a613b84-7315-41f4-9219-1afd6b08d4da",
"user": "[email protected]"
}
TDB00W
Database Session Denied
Example:
{
"code": "TDB00W",
"event": "db.session.start",
"time": "2020-06-05T16:24:05Z",
"uid": "68a83a99-73ce-4bd7-bbf7-99103c2ba6a0"
}
db.session.user.create
There are multiple events with the
db.session.user.create type.
TDB08I
Database User Created
Example:
{
"cluster_name": "im-a-cluster-name",
"code": "TDB08I",
"db_name": "master",
"db_protocol": "postgres",
"db_service": "postgres-local",
"db_uri": "localhost:1433",
"db_user": "alice",
"ei": 0,
"event": "db.session.user.create",
"private_key_policy": "none",
"roles": null,
"sid": "47f20b91-f5c3-4eef-85e1-9509252238e7",
"success": true,
"time": "2022-06-02T08:46:33.825Z",
"uid": "95e74359-e5a1-4c76-970e-c522b550dbb9",
"user": "alice",
"user_kind": 1,
"username": "alice"
}
TDB08W
Database User Creation Failed
Example:
{
"cluster_name": "im-a-cluster-name",
"code": "TDB08W",
"db_name": "master",
"db_protocol": "postgres",
"db_service": "postgres-local",
"db_uri": "localhost:1433",
"db_user": "alice",
"ei": 0,
"error": "dummy error",
"event": "db.session.user.create",
"message": "dummy error",
"private_key_policy": "none",
"roles": null,
"sid": "3fd14bfe-be21-40a4-b1da-744fa14f5108",
"success": false,
"time": "2022-06-02T08:46:33.825Z",
"uid": "4a4a6a70-c81d-4326-8565-3f7bd23b874f",
"user": "ben",
"user_kind": 1,
"username": "ben"
}
db.session.user.deactivate
There are multiple events with the
db.session.user.deactivate type.
TDB09I
Database User Deactivated
Example:
{
"cluster_name": "im-a-cluster-name",
"code": "TDB09I",
"db_name": "master",
"db_protocol": "postgres",
"db_service": "postgres-local",
"db_uri": "localhost:1433",
"db_user": "alice",
"delete": false,
"ei": 5,
"event": "db.session.user.deactivate",
"private_key_policy": "none",
"sid": "c362e10b-dbc4-44e5-b90f-0bee5dd0c623",
"success": true,
"time": "2022-06-02T08:46:33.825Z",
"uid": "0ab70491-4d33-4bc5-be58-27922a647f50",
"user": "ben",
"user_kind": 1,
"username": "ben"
}
TDB09W
Database User Deactivate Failure
Example:
{
"cluster_name": "im-a-cluster-name",
"code": "TDB09W",
"db_name": "master",
"db_protocol": "postgres",
"db_service": "postgres-local",
"db_uri": "localhost:1433",
"db_user": "alice",
"delete": false,
"ei": 4,
"error": "dummy error",
"event": "db.session.user.deactivate",
"message": "dummy error",
"private_key_policy": "none",
"sid": "3bb429a1-be03-4c03-827c-98ff846dacf7",
"success": false,
"time": "2022-06-02T08:46:33.825Z",
"uid": "c6569248-ac06-417d-b5b6-e0bf94eccb1a",
"user": "ben",
"user_kind": 1,
"username": "ben"
}
db.update
Database Updated
Example:
{
"cluster_name": "root",
"code": "TDB04I",
"db_labels": {
"env": "local",
"teleport.dev/origin": "dynamic"
},
"db_protocol": "postgres",
"db_uri": "localhost:5432",
"ei": 0,
"event": "db.update",
"expires": "0001-01-01T00:00:00Z",
"name": "postgres-local",
"time": "2021-10-08T15:42:24.581Z",
"uid": "fe631a5a-6418-49d6-99e7-5280654663ec",
"user": "05ff66c9-a948-42f4-af0e-a1b6ba62561e.root"
}
desktop.clipboard.receive
Clipboard Data Received
Example:
{
"cluster_name": "im-a-cluster-name",
"code": "TDP03I",
"desktop_addr": "100.104.52.89:3389",
"desktop_name": "desktop-name",
"ei": 0,
"event": "desktop.clipboard.receive",
"sid": "b7f734d8-bdc2-4996-8959-0b42a11708e7",
"time": "2021-10-18T23:39:13.105Z",
"uid": "84d408d1-3314-4a30-b7b7-35970633c9de",
"user": "joe",
"length": 512
}
desktop.clipboard.send
Clipboard Data Sent
Example:
{
"cluster_name": "im-a-cluster-name",
"code": "TDP02I",
"desktop_addr": "100.104.52.89:3389",
"desktop_name": "desktop-name",
"ei": 0,
"event": "desktop.clipboard.send",
"sid": "b7f734d8-bdc2-4996-8959-0b42a11708e7",
"time": "2021-10-18T23:39:13.105Z",
"uid": "84d408d1-3314-4a30-b7b7-35970633c9de",
"user": "joe",
"length": 512
}
desktop.directory.read
There are multiple events with the
desktop.directory.read type.
TDP05I
Directory Sharing Read
Example:
{
"addr.remote": "ec2-54-162-177-255.compute-1.amazonaws.com:3389",
"cluster_name": "im-a-cluster-name",
"code": "TDP05I",
"desktop_addr": "ec2-54-162-177-255.compute-1.amazonaws.com:3389",
"desktop_name": "desktop-name",
"directory_id": 2,
"directory_name": "windows-server-2012-shared",
"ei": 9766,
"event": "desktop.directory.read",
"file_path": "powershell-scripts/domain-controller.ps1",
"length": 734,
"offset": 0,
"proto": "tdp",
"sid": "b9329a34-ab0c-4aa0-9fc8-1054d491e818",
"success": true,
"time": "2022-10-21T23:07:36.496189Z",
"uid": "a6ea5e5b-daac-47c2-9ce5-3f868e51a146",
"user": "joe"
}
TDP05W
Directory Sharing Read Failed
Example:
{
"addr.remote": "ec2-54-162-177-255.compute-1.amazonaws.com:3389",
"cluster_name": "im-a-cluster-name",
"code": "TDP05W",
"desktop_addr": "ec2-54-162-177-255.compute-1.amazonaws.com:3389",
"desktop_name": "desktop-name",
"directory_id": 2,
"directory_name": "windows-server-2012-shared",
"ei": 9766,
"event": "desktop.directory.read",
"file_path": "powershell-scripts/domain-controller.ps1",
"length": 734,
"offset": 0,
"proto": "tdp",
"sid": "b9329a34-ab0c-4aa0-9fc8-1054d491e818",
"success": false,
"time": "2022-10-21T23:07:36.496189Z",
"uid": "a6ea5e5b-daac-47c2-9ce5-3f868e51a146",
"user": "joe"
}
desktop.directory.share
There are multiple events with the
desktop.directory.share type.
TDP04I
Directory Sharing Started
Example:
{
"addr.remote": "ec2-54-162-177-255.compute-1.amazonaws.com:3389",
"cluster_name": "im-a-cluster-name",
"code": "TDP04I",
"desktop_addr": "ec2-54-162-177-255.compute-1.amazonaws.com:3389",
"desktop_name": "desktop-name",
"directory_id": 2,
"directory_name": "windows-server-2012-shared",
"ei": 3317,
"event": "desktop.directory.share",
"proto": "tdp",
"sid": "6ecf916d-dedf-4769-afc0-d08e55fbebf7",
"success": true,
"time": "2022-10-21T22:36:27.314409Z",
"uid": "f38b07d4-2f3e-400b-a91a-bad7283db775",
"user": "joe"
}
TDP04W
Directory Sharing Start Failed
Example:
{
"addr.remote": "ec2-54-162-177-255.compute-1.amazonaws.com:3389",
"cluster_name": "im-a-cluster-name",
"code": "TDP04W",
"desktop_addr": "ec2-54-162-177-255.compute-1.amazonaws.com:3389",
"desktop_name": "desktop-name",
"directory_id": 2,
"directory_name": "windows-server-2012-shared",
"ei": 3317,
"event": "desktop.directory.share",
"proto": "tdp",
"sid": "6ecf916d-dedf-4769-afc0-d08e55fbebf7",
"success": false,
"time": "2022-10-21T22:36:27.314409Z",
"uid": "f38b07d4-2f3e-400b-a91a-bad7283db775",
"user": "joe"
}
desktop.directory.write
There are multiple events with the
desktop.directory.write type.
TDP06I
Directory Sharing Write
Example:
{
"addr.remote": "ec2-54-162-177-255.compute-1.amazonaws.com:3389",
"cluster_name": "im-a-cluster-name",
"code": "TDP06I",
"desktop_addr": "ec2-54-162-177-255.compute-1.amazonaws.com:3389",
"desktop_name": "desktop-name",
"directory_id": 2,
"directory_name": "windows-server-2012-shared",
"ei": 7428,
"event": "desktop.directory.write",
"file_path": "powershell-scripts/domain-controller.ps1",
"length": 734,
"offset": 0,
"proto": "tdp",
"sid": "ea959406-27e4-4b11-85c4-1a485ff48417",
"success": true,
"time": "2022-10-21T23:19:34.519058Z",
"uid": "6bb2ebdf-d7e2-4a03-80ae-514ff9a5c71f",
"user": "joe"
}
TDP06W
Directory Sharing Write Failed
Example:
{
"addr.remote": "ec2-54-162-177-255.compute-1.amazonaws.com:3389",
"cluster_name": "im-a-cluster-name",
"code": "TDP06W",
"desktop_addr": "ec2-54-162-177-255.compute-1.amazonaws.com:3389",
"desktop_name": "desktop-name",
"directory_id": 2,
"directory_name": "windows-server-2012-shared",
"ei": 7428,
"event": "desktop.directory.write",
"file_path": "powershell-scripts/domain-controller.ps1",
"length": 734,
"offset": 0,
"proto": "tdp",
"sid": "ea959406-27e4-4b11-85c4-1a485ff48417",
"success": false,
"time": "2022-10-21T23:19:34.519058Z",
"uid": "6bb2ebdf-d7e2-4a03-80ae-514ff9a5c71f",
"user": "joe"
}
device
Device Enrolled
Example:
{
"cluster_name": "im-a-cluster-name",
"code": "TV005I",
"device": {
"asset_tag": "M2CQVQV64R",
"device_id": "99d39707-efdd-436c-94f3-6a1aeef1fbf2",
"os_type": 2
},
"ei": 0,
"event": "device",
"status": {
"success": true
},
"time": "2023-01-12T19:28:36.842Z",
"uid": "94d33b77-82cd-4558-8893-0320699bf755",
"user": {
"user": "this user wont render properly"
}
}
device.authenticate
Device Authenticated
Example:
{
"cluster_name": "im-a-cluster-name",
"code": "TV006I",
"ei": 0,
"event": "device.authenticate",
"success": true,
"time": "2023-01-12T19:34:48.1Z",
"uid": "fa279611-91d8-47b5-9fad-b8ea3e5286e0",
"user": "lisa"
}
device.authenticate.confirm
Device Web Authentication Confirmed
Example:
{
"cluster_name": "im-a-cluster-name",
"code": "TV009I",
"device": {
"device_id": "f84f6b35-6226-4e73-8205-3bcbd7d12970",
"web_authentication": true,
"web_session_id": "my-session-id-12345"
},
"ei": 0,
"event": "device.authenticate.confirm",
"success": false,
"time": "2024-04-08T19:35:48.1Z",
"uid": "b1361d51-70fa-4f1b-803c-a252c2877707",
"user": "llama",
"user_kind": 1
}
device.create
Device Registered
Example:
{
"cluster_name": "im-a-cluster-name",
"code": "TV001I",
"device": {
"asset_tag": "M2CQVQV64R",
"device_id": "99d39707-efdd-436c-94f3-6a1aeef1fbf2",
"os_type": 2
},
"ei": 0,
"event": "device.create",
"success": true,
"time": "2023-01-12T19:28:36.842Z",
"uid": "94d33b77-82cd-4558-8893-0320699bf755",
"user": "3827e8ad-7cbe-4423-a80f-dfc89e83eb86.im-a-cluster-name"
}
device.delete
Device Deleted
Example:
{
"cluster_name": "im-a-cluster-name",
"code": "TV002I",
"device": {
"device_id": "99d39707-efdd-436c-94f3-6a1aeef1fbf2"
},
"ei": 0,
"event": "device.delete",
"success": true,
"time": "2023-01-12T20:33:20.527Z",
"uid": "a12e693e-1c45-43e4-a9d1-5fd8399e303c",
"user": "3827e8ad-7cbe-4423-a80f-dfc89e83eb86.im-a-cluster-name"
}
device.token.create
Device Enroll Token Created
Example:
{
"cluster_name": "im-a-cluster-name",
"code": "TV003I",
"device": {
"device_id": "99d39707-efdd-436c-94f3-6a1aeef1fbf2"
},
"ei": 0,
"event": "device.token.create",
"success": true,
"time": "2023-01-12T19:51:54.168Z",
"uid": "24cce2a0-57b7-494e-a196-c7fd2482b10c",
"user": "3827e8ad-7cbe-4423-a80f-dfc89e83eb86.im-a-cluster-name"
}
device.token.spent
Device Enroll Token Spent
Example:
{
"cluster_name": "im-a-cluster-name",
"code": "TV004I",
"device": {
"asset_tag": "M2CQVQV64R",
"device_id": "0e288b23-f99f-4635-b182-06e9308095a8",
"os_type": 2
},
"ei": 0,
"event": "device.token.spent",
"success": true,
"time": "2023-01-12T21:31:29.191Z",
"uid": "bbbc496f-820b-4f49-ae0d-1c1b29faee85",
"user": "lisa"
}
device.update
Device Updated
Example:
{
"cluster_name": "im-a-cluster-name",
"code": "TV007I",
"device": {
"asset_tag": "M2CQVQV64R",
"device_id": "0e288b23-f99f-4635-b182-06e9308095a8",
"os_type": 2
},
"ei": 0,
"event": "device.update",
"success": true,
"time": "2023-01-12T21:31:29.191Z",
"uid": "bbbc496f-820b-4f49-ae0d-1c1b29faee85",
"user": "lisa"
}
device.webtoken.create
Device Web Token Created
Example:
{
"cluster_name": "im-a-cluster-name",
"code": "TV008I",
"device": {
"asset_tag": "M2CQVQV64R",
"credential_id": "c7572891-8426-4e62-874f-c793029d53a6",
"device_id": "f84f6b35-6226-4e73-8205-3bcbd7d12970",
"os_type": 2
},
"ei": 0,
"event": "device.webtoken.create",
"success": true,
"time": "2024-03-05T17:18:43.296Z",
"uid": "b1361d51-70fa-4f1b-803c-a252c2877707",
"user": "llama",
"user_kind": 1
}
discovery_config.create
Discovery Config Created
Example:
{
"code": "DC001I",
"event": "discovery_config.create",
"time": "2023-05-08T19:21:36.144Z",
"name": "discovery-config",
"updated_by": "joe"
}
discovery_config.delete
Discovery Config Deleted
Example:
{
"code": "DC003I",
"event": "discovery_config.delete",
"time": "2023-05-08T19:21:38.144Z",
"name": "discovery-config",
"updated_by": "joe"
}
discovery_config.delete_all
All Discovery Configs Deleted
Example:
{
"code": "DC004I",
"event": "discovery_config.delete_all",
"time": "2023-05-08T19:21:39.144Z",
"name": "discovery-config",
"updated_by": "joe"
}
discovery_config.update
Discovery Config Updated
Example:
{
"code": "DC002I",
"event": "discovery_config.update",
"time": "2023-05-08T19:21:37.144Z",
"name": "discovery-config",
"updated_by": "joe"
}
exec
There are multiple events with the
exec type.
T3002I
Command Execution
Example:
{
"code": "T3002I",
"proto": "kube",
"kubernetes_cluster": "clusterOne",
"ei": 0,
"addr.local": "172.31.28.130:3022",
"addr.remote": "151.181.228.114:51752",
"event": "exec",
"namespace": "default",
"sid": "8d57a9d5-3848-5ce2-a326-85eb4a6d2eed",
"time": "2020-10-30T17:28:14.705Z",
"uid": "8ea5be3d-07b1-4308-8e0d-2d2ec57cbb20",
"user": "alex"
}
T3002E
Command Execution Failed
Example:
{
"code": "T3002E",
"event": "exec",
"time": "2020-06-05T16:24:05Z",
"uid": "68a83a99-73ce-4bd7-bbf7-99103c2ba6a0"
}
external_audit_storage.disable
External Audit Storage Disabled
Example:
{
"code": "TEA002I",
"event": "external_audit_storage.disable",
"time": "2020-06-05T16:24:05Z",
"uid": "68a83a99-73ce-4bd7-bbf7-99103c2ba6a0"
}
external_audit_storage.enable
External Audit Storage Enabled
Example:
{
"code": "TEA001I",
"event": "external_audit_storage.enable",
"time": "2020-06-05T16:24:05Z",
"uid": "68a83a99-73ce-4bd7-bbf7-99103c2ba6a0"
}
git.command
There are multiple events with the
git.command type.
TGIT001E
Git Command Failed
Example:
{
"code": "TGIT001E",
"event": "git.command",
"time": "2024-12-07T11:11:11.111Z",
"uid": "7699b806-e717-4821-85a5-d2f41acbe373",
"user": "Linus.Torvalds",
"service": "git-upload-pack",
"exitError": "some-error",
"path": "my-org/my-repo"
}
TGIT001I
Git Command
Example:
{
"code": "TGIT001I",
"event": "git.command",
"time": "2024-12-07T11:11:11.112Z",
"uid": "7699b806-e717-4821-85a5-d2f41acbe373",
"user": "Linus.Torvalds",
"service": "git-upload-pack",
"path": "my-org/my-repo"
}
github.created
GitHub Auth Connector Created
Example:
{
"code": "T8000I",
"event": "github.created",
"name": "new_github_connector",
"time": "2020-06-05T19:28:00Z",
"uid": "2b7bb323-35d1-4b9c-9a6d-00ab34c95fb8",
"user": "unimplemented"
}
github.deleted
GitHub Auth Connector Deleted
Example:
{
"code": "T8001I",
"event": "github.deleted",
"name": "new_github_connector",
"time": "2020-06-05T19:28:28Z",
"uid": "26f12a67-d593-40df-b3d3-965faee60143",
"user": "unimplemented"
}
github.updated
GitHub Auth Connector Updated
Example:
{
"code": "T80002I",
"event": "github.updated",
"name": "new_github_connector",
"time": "2020-06-05T19:28:28Z",
"uid": "26f12a67-d593-40df-b3d3-965faee60143",
"user": "unimplemented"
}
health_check_config.create
Health Check Config Created
Example:
{
"cluster_name": "gavin-leaf.cloud.gravitational.io",
"code": "THCC001I",
"ei": 0,
"event": "health_check_config.create",
"expires": "0001-01-01T00:00:00Z",
"name": "example-cfg",
"time": "2025-03-04T15:49:21.869Z",
"uid": "0efbb33d-fa50-44e0-8dec-4ac89c0dd4ab",
"user": "gavin"
}
health_check_config.delete
Health Check Config Deleted
Example:
{
"cluster_name": "gavin-leaf.cloud.gravitational.io",
"code": "THCC003I",
"ei": 0,
"event": "health_check_config.delete",
"expires": "0001-01-01T00:00:00Z",
"name": "example-cfg",
"time": "2025-03-04T15:49:21.869Z",
"uid": "0efbb33d-fa50-44e0-8dec-4ac89c0dd4ab",
"user": "gavin"
}
health_check_config.update
Health Check Config Updated
Example:
{
"cluster_name": "gavin-leaf.cloud.gravitational.io",
"code": "THCC002I",
"ei": 0,
"event": "health_check_config.update",
"expires": "0001-01-01T00:00:00Z",
"name": "example-cfg",
"time": "2025-03-04T15:49:21.869Z",
"uid": "0efbb33d-fa50-44e0-8dec-4ac89c0dd4ab",
"user": "gavin"
}
instance.join
There are multiple events with the
instance.join type.
TJ002I
Instance Joined
Example:
{
"cluster_name": "root.tele.ottr.sh",
"code": "TJ002I",
"ei": 0,
"event": "instance.join",
"method": "token",
"node_name": "noah-laptop-follower",
"role": "Instance",
"success": true,
"time": "2022-12-06T09:17:06.392Z",
"token_name": "************************a2418147",
"uid": "c1ea0e6c-ee3a-4f7e-9a98-9df283b01a98"
}
TJ002E
Instance Join Failed
Example:
{
"code": "TJ002E",
"event": "instance.join",
"time": "2020-06-05T16:24:05Z",
"uid": "68a83a99-73ce-4bd7-bbf7-99103c2ba6a0"
}
integration.create
Integration Created
Example:
{
"code": "IG001I",
"event": "integration.create",
"time": "2023-05-09T19:21:36.144Z",
"name": "integration",
"updated_by": "joe"
}
integration.delete
Integration Deleted
Example:
{
"code": "IG003I",
"event": "integration.delete",
"time": "2023-05-09T19:21:38.144Z",
"name": "integration",
"updated_by": "joe"
}
integration.update
Integration Updated
Example:
{
"code": "IG002I",
"event": "integration.update",
"time": "2023-05-09T19:21:37.144Z",
"name": "integration",
"updated_by": "joe"
}
join_token.bound_keypair.join_state_verification_failed
Bound Keypair Join Verification Failed
Example:
{
"code": "TBK003W",
"event": "join_token.bound_keypair.join_state_verification_failed",
"time": "2020-06-05T16:24:05Z",
"uid": "68a83a99-73ce-4bd7-bbf7-99103c2ba6a0"
}
join_token.bound_keypair.recovery
Bound Keypair Recovery
Example:
{
"code": "TBK001I",
"event": "join_token.bound_keypair.recovery",
"time": "2020-06-05T16:24:05Z",
"uid": "68a83a99-73ce-4bd7-bbf7-99103c2ba6a0"
}
join_token.bound_keypair.rotation
Bound Keypair Rotation
Example:
{
"code": "TBK002I",
"event": "join_token.bound_keypair.rotation",
"time": "2020-06-05T16:24:05Z",
"uid": "68a83a99-73ce-4bd7-bbf7-99103c2ba6a0"
}
join_token.create
Join Token Created
Example:
{
"code": "TJT00I",
"event": "join_token.create",
"time": "2020-06-05T16:24:05Z",
"uid": "68a83a99-73ce-4bd7-bbf7-99103c2ba6a0"
}
kube.create
Kubernetes Created
Example:
{
"cluster_name": "root",
"code": "T3010I",
"kube_labels": {
"env": "local",
"teleport.dev/origin": "dynamic"
},
"ei": 0,
"event": "kube.create",
"expires": "0001-01-01T00:00:00Z",
"name": "kube-local",
"time": "2022-09-08T15:42:36.005Z",
"uid": "9d37514f-aef5-426f-9fda-31fd35d070f5",
"user": "05ff66c9-a948-42f4-af0e-a1b6ba62561e.root"
}
kube.delete
Kubernetes Deleted
Example:
{
"cluster_name": "root",
"code": "T3012I",
"ei": 0,
"event": "kube.delete",
"expires": "0001-01-01T00:00:00Z",
"name": "kube-local",
"time": "2022-09-08T15:42:36.005Z",
"uid": "74f5e6b9-50c4-4195-bb26-d615641255bc",
"user": "05ff66c9-a948-42f4-af0e-a1b6ba62561e.root"
}
kube.request
Kubernetes Request
Example:
{
"addr.local": "127.0.0.1:3027",
"addr.remote": "[::1]:43026",
"code": "T3009I",
"ei": 0,
"event": "kube.request",
"kubernetes_cluster": "gke_teleport-a",
"login": "awly",
"namespace": "default",
"proto": "kube",
"request_path": "/api/v1/namespaces/teletest/pods/test-pod",
"resource_api_group": "core/v1",
"resource_kind": "pods",
"resource_name": "test-pod",
"resource_namespace": "teletest",
"response_code": 200,
"server_id": "9b67377e-d61e-4865-96d6-fa71989fd9e9",
"time": "2020-11-12T20:35:44.978Z",
"uid": "8c1459a8-9199-4d25-bc5d-38e000ddd9ab",
"user": "alex",
"verb": "GET"
}
kube.update
Kubernetes Updated
Example:
{
"cluster_name": "root",
"code": "T3011I",
"kube_labels": {
"env": "local",
"teleport.dev/origin": "dynamic"
},
"ei": 0,
"event": "kube.update",
"expires": "0001-01-01T00:00:00Z",
"name": "kube-local",
"time": "2022-09-08T15:42:36.005Z",
"uid": "fe631a5a-6418-49d6-99e7-5280654663ec",
"user": "05ff66c9-a948-42f4-af0e-a1b6ba62561e.root"
}
lock.created
Lock Created
Example:
{
"cluster_name": "im-a-cluster-name",
"code": "TLK00I",
"ei": 0,
"event": "lock.created",
"expires": "0001-01-01T00:00:00Z",
"name": "lock-name",
"time": "2021-08-06T18:47:19.75Z",
"uid": "070fcb2a-e1cf-5b84-8190-14448cc63c76",
"user": "df83fda8-1111-5567-8bcc-c282dec3290e.im-a-cluster-name"
}
lock.deleted
Lock Deleted
Example:
{
"cluster_name": "im-a-cluster-name",
"code": "TLK01I",
"ei": 0,
"event": "lock.deleted",
"expires": "0001-01-01T00:00:00Z",
"name": "lock-name",
"time": "2021-08-06T18:49:51.626Z",
"uid": "e4630384-ac85-5a43-9ba9-3355b8d5cae4",
"user": "df83fda8-1111-5567-8bcc-c282dec3290e.im-a-cluster-name"
}
login_rule.create
Login Rule Created
Example:
{
"cluster_name": "im-a-cluster-name",
"code": "TLR00I",
"ei": 0,
"event": "login_rule.create",
"expires": "0001-01-01T00:00:00Z",
"name": "test_rule",
"time": "2023-01-25T19:21:36.144Z",
"uid": "266e8563-729e-412f-ba26-1050fbec0cd6",
"user": "nic"
}
login_rule.delete
Login Rule Deleted
Example:
{
"cluster_name": "im-a-cluster-name",
"code": "TLR01I",
"ei": 0,
"event": "login_rule.delete",
"expires": "0001-01-01T00:00:00Z",
"name": "test_rule",
"time": "2023-01-25T19:21:36.144Z",
"uid": "266e8563-729e-412f-ba26-1050fbec0cd6",
"user": "nic"
}
mcp.session.end
There are multiple events with the
mcp.session.end type.
TMCP002I
MCP Session Ended
Example:
{
"code": "TMCP002I",
"ei": 0,
"event": "mcp.session.end",
"namespace": "default",
"server_id": "a0518380-0d53-4188-ac8b-8ddd8103e45b",
"sid": "6593cf87-9839-4f18-abf8-c54873aaeb4e",
"time": "2025-05-23T12:22:22.222Z",
"uid": "80400ed9-644e-4a6e-ab99-b264b34d0f55",
"user": "ai-user",
"app_name": "mcp-everything",
"success": true
}
TMCP002E
MCP Session End Failure
Example:
{
"code": "TMCP002E",
"ei": 0,
"event": "mcp.session.end",
"namespace": "default",
"server_id": "a0518380-0d53-4188-ac8b-8ddd8103e45b",
"sid": "6593cf87-9839-4f18-abf8-c54873aaeb4e",
"time": "2025-05-23T12:22:22.222Z",
"uid": "80400ed9-644e-4a6e-ab99-b264b34d0f55",
"user": "ai-user",
"app_name": "mcp-everything",
"success": true,
"error": "HTTP 405 Method Not Allowed"
}
mcp.session.invalid_http_request
MCP Session Invalid Request
Example:
{
"code": "TMCP006E",
"ei": 0,
"event": "mcp.session.invalid_http_request",
"namespace": "default",
"server_id": "a0518380-0d53-4188-ac8b-8ddd8103e45b",
"sid": "6593cf87-9839-4f18-abf8-c54873aaeb4e",
"time": "2025-05-23T12:22:22.222Z",
"uid": "80400ed9-644e-4a6e-ab99-b264b34d0f55",
"user": "ai-user",
"app_name": "mcp-everything",
"method": "OPTIONS",
"path": "/"
}
mcp.session.listen_sse_stream
There are multiple events with the
mcp.session.listen_sse_stream type.
TMCP005I
MCP Session Listen
Example:
{
"code": "TMCP005I",
"ei": 0,
"event": "mcp.session.listen_sse_stream",
"namespace": "default",
"server_id": "a0518380-0d53-4188-ac8b-8ddd8103e45b",
"sid": "6593cf87-9839-4f18-abf8-c54873aaeb4e",
"time": "2025-05-23T12:22:22.222Z",
"uid": "80400ed9-644e-4a6e-ab99-b264b34d0f55",
"user": "ai-user",
"app_name": "mcp-everything",
"success": true
}
TMCP005E
MCP Session Listen Failure
Example:
{
"code": "TMCP005E",
"ei": 0,
"event": "mcp.session.listen_sse_stream",
"namespace": "default",
"server_id": "a0518380-0d53-4188-ac8b-8ddd8103e45b",
"sid": "6593cf87-9839-4f18-abf8-c54873aaeb4e",
"time": "2025-05-23T12:22:22.222Z",
"uid": "80400ed9-644e-4a6e-ab99-b264b34d0f55",
"user": "ai-user",
"app_name": "mcp-everything",
"success": false,
"error": "HTTP 405 Method Not Allowed"
}
mcp.session.notification
There are multiple events with the
mcp.session.notification type.
TMCP004I
MCP Session Notification
Example:
{
"code": "TMCP004I",
"ei": 0,
"event": "mcp.session.notification",
"namespace": "default",
"server_id": "a0518380-0d53-4188-ac8b-8ddd8103e45b",
"sid": "6593cf87-9839-4f18-abf8-c54873aaeb4e",
"time": "2025-05-23T11:11:11.333Z",
"uid": "80400ed9-644e-4a6e-ab99-b264b34d0f55",
"user": "ai-user",
"app_name": "mcp-everything",
"success": true,
"message": {
"method": "notifications/initialized",
"jsonrpc": "2.0"
}
}
TMCP004E
MCP Session Notification Failure
Example:
{
"code": "TMCP004E",
"ei": 0,
"event": "mcp.session.notification",
"namespace": "default",
"server_id": "a0518380-0d53-4188-ac8b-8ddd8103e45b",
"sid": "6593cf87-9839-4f18-abf8-c54873aaeb4e",
"time": "2025-05-23T11:11:11.333Z",
"uid": "80400ed9-644e-4a6e-ab99-b264b34d0f55",
"user": "ai-user",
"app_name": "mcp-everything",
"success": false,
"message": {
"method": "notifications/initialized",
"jsonrpc": "2.0"
},
"error": "HTTP 401 Unauthorized"
}
mcp.session.request
There are multiple events with the
mcp.session.request type.
TMCP003I
MCP Session Request
Example:
{
"code": "TMCP003I",
"ei": 0,
"event": "mcp.session.request",
"namespace": "default",
"server_id": "a0518380-0d53-4188-ac8b-8ddd8103e45b",
"sid": "6593cf87-9839-4f18-abf8-c54873aaeb4e",
"time": "2025-05-23T11:11:11.222Z",
"uid": "80400ed9-644e-4a6e-ab99-b264b34d0f55",
"user": "ai-user",
"app_name": "mcp-everything",
"success": true,
"message": {
"id": 0,
"method": "initialize",
"params": {
"clientInfo": {
"name": "claude-ai",
"version": "0.1.0"
},
"protocolVersion": "2024-11-05"
},
"jsonrpc": "2.0"
}
}
TMCP003E
MCP Session Request Failure
Example:
{
"code": "TMCP003E",
"ei": 0,
"event": "mcp.session.request",
"namespace": "default",
"server_id": "a0518380-0d53-4188-ac8b-8ddd8103e45b",
"sid": "6593cf87-9839-4f18-abf8-c54873aaeb4e",
"time": "2025-05-23T11:11:11.555Z",
"uid": "80400ed9-644e-4a6e-ab99-b264b34d0f55",
"user": "ai-user",
"app_name": "mcp-everything",
"success": false,
"error": "access denied",
"message": {
"id": 2,
"method": "tools/call",
"params": {
"name": "write_file",
"arguments": {
"path": "/etc/passwd"
}
},
"jsonrpc": "2.0"
}
}
mcp.session.start
MCP Session Started
Example:
{
"code": "TMCP001I",
"ei": 0,
"event": "mcp.session.start",
"namespace": "default",
"server_id": "a0518380-0d53-4188-ac8b-8ddd8103e45b",
"sid": "6593cf87-9839-4f18-abf8-c54873aaeb4e",
"time": "2025-05-23T11:11:11.111Z",
"uid": "80400ed9-644e-4a6e-ab99-b264b34d0f55",
"user": "ai-user",
"app_name": "mcp-everything"
}
mfa.delete
There are multiple events with the
mfa.delete type.
T1006I
MFA Device Added
Example:
{
"cluster_name": "localhost",
"code": "T1006I",
"mfa_device_name": "usb-c",
"mfa_device_type": "U2F",
"mfa_device_uuid": "7a6fbf23-d75c-4c62-8215-e962d0f2a1f3",
"ei": 0,
"event": "mfa.delete",
"time": "2021-03-03T22:58:34.737Z",
"uid": "9be91d9e-79ec-422b-b6ae-ccf7235476d4",
"user": "awly"
}
T1007I
MFA Device Deleted
Example:
{
"cluster_name": "localhost",
"code": "T1007I",
"mfa_device_name": "usb-c",
"mfa_device_type": "U2F",
"mfa_device_uuid": "7a6fbf23-d75c-4c62-8215-e962d0f2a1f3",
"ei": 0,
"event": "mfa.delete",
"time": "2021-03-03T22:58:44.737Z",
"uid": "c6afe861-d53c-42ce-837c-7920d2398b44",
"user": "awly"
}
mfa_auth_challenge.create
MFA Authentication Attempt
Example:
{
"challenge_allow_reuse": false,
"challenge_scope": "CHALLENGE_SCOPE_LOGIN",
"cluster_name": "zarq",
"code": "T1015I",
"ei": 0,
"event": "mfa_auth_challenge.create",
"time": "2024-04-16T21:46:59.317Z",
"uid": "815bbcf4-fb05-4e08-917c-7259e9332d69",
"user": "llama",
"user_kind": 1
}
mfa_auth_challenge.validate
There are multiple events with the
mfa_auth_challenge.validate type.
T1016I
MFA Authentication Success
Example:
{
"code": "T1016I",
"event": "mfa_auth_challenge.validate",
"time": "2020-06-05T16:24:05Z",
"uid": "68a83a99-73ce-4bd7-bbf7-99103c2ba6a0"
}
T1016W
MFA Authentication Failure
Example:
{
"code": "T1016W",
"event": "mfa_auth_challenge.validate",
"time": "2020-06-05T16:24:05Z",
"uid": "68a83a99-73ce-4bd7-bbf7-99103c2ba6a0"
}
oidc.created
OIDC Auth Connector Created
Example:
{
"code": "T8100I",
"event": "oidc.created",
"name": "new_oidc_connector",
"time": "2020-06-05T19:29:14Z",
"uid": "6208b4b9-0077-41aa-967a-f173b6bcc0d3",
"user": "unimplemented"
}
oidc.deleted
OIDC Auth Connector Deleted
Example:
{
"code": "T8101I",
"event": "oidc.deleted",
"name": "new_oidc_connector",
"time": "2020-06-05T19:29:14Z",
"uid": "6208b4b9-0077-41aa-967a-f173b6bcc0d3",
"user": "unimplemented"
}
oidc.updated
OIDC Auth Connector Updated
Example:
{
"code": "T8102I",
"event": "oidc.updated",
"name": "new_oidc_connector",
"time": "2020-06-05T19:29:14Z",
"uid": "6208b4b9-0077-41aa-967a-f173b6bcc0d3",
"user": "unimplemented"
}
okta.access_list.sync
There are multiple events with the
okta.access_list.sync type.
TOK006I
Okta access list synchronization completed
Example:
{
"code": "TOK006I",
"event": "okta.access_list.sync",
"time": "2023-05-08T19:21:36.144Z"
}
TOK006E
Okta access list synchronization failed
Example:
{
"code": "TOK006E",
"event": "okta.access_list.sync",
"time": "2023-05-08T19:21:36.144Z"
}
okta.applications.update
Okta applications have been updated
Example:
{
"code": "TOK002I",
"event": "okta.applications.update",
"time": "2023-05-08T19:21:36.144Z",
"added": 5,
"updated": 1,
"deleted": 7
}
okta.assignment.cleanup
There are multiple events with the
okta.assignment.cleanup type.
TOK005I
Okta assignment has been cleaned up
Example:
{
"code": "TOK005I",
"event": "okta.assignment.cleanup",
"time": "2023-05-08T19:21:36.144Z",
"name": "assignment-id",
"source": "source",
"user": "mike"
}
TOK005E
Okta assignment failed to clean up
Example:
{
"code": "TOK005E",
"event": "okta.assignment.cleanup",
"time": "2023-05-08T19:21:36.144Z",
"name": "assignment-id",
"source": "source",
"user": "mike"
}
okta.assignment.process
There are multiple events with the
okta.assignment.process type.
TOK004I
Okta assignment has been processed
Example:
{
"code": "TOK004I",
"event": "okta.assignment.process",
"time": "2023-05-08T19:21:36.144Z",
"name": "assignment-id",
"source": "source",
"user": "mike"
}
TOK004E
Okta assignment failed to process
Example:
{
"code": "TOK004E",
"event": "okta.assignment.process",
"time": "2023-05-08T19:21:36.144Z",
"name": "assignment-id",
"source": "source",
"user": "mike"
}
okta.groups.update
Okta groups have been updated
Example:
{
"code": "TOK001I",
"event": "okta.groups.update",
"time": "2023-05-08T19:21:36.144Z",
"added": 5,
"updated": 1,
"deleted": 7
}
okta.sync.failure
Okta synchronization failed
Example:
{
"code": "TOK003E",
"event": "okta.sync.failure",
"time": "2023-05-08T19:21:36.144Z"
}
okta.user.sync
There are multiple events with the
okta.user.sync type.
TOK007I
Okta user synchronization completed
Example:
{
"code": "TOK007I",
"event": "okta.user.sync",
"time": "2023-05-08T19:21:36.144Z",
"num_users_created": 5,
"num_users_deleted": 1,
"num_users_modified": 7
}
TOK007E
Okta user synchronization failed
Example:
{
"code": "TOK007E",
"event": "okta.user.sync",
"time": "2023-05-08T19:21:36.144Z"
}
plugin.create
Plugin Created
Example:
{
"code": "PG001I",
"event": "plugin.create",
"time": "2020-06-05T16:24:05Z",
"uid": "68a83a99-73ce-4bd7-bbf7-99103c2ba6a0"
}
plugin.delete
Plugin Deleted
Example:
{
"code": "PG003I",
"event": "plugin.delete",
"time": "2020-06-05T16:24:05Z",
"uid": "68a83a99-73ce-4bd7-bbf7-99103c2ba6a0"
}
plugin.update
Plugin Updated
Example:
{
"code": "PG002I",
"event": "plugin.update",
"time": "2020-06-05T16:24:05Z",
"uid": "68a83a99-73ce-4bd7-bbf7-99103c2ba6a0"
}
port
There are multiple events with the
port type.
T3003I
Port Forwarding Start
Example:
{
"code": "T3003I",
"event": "port",
"time": "2020-06-05T16:24:05Z",
"uid": "68a83a99-73ce-4bd7-bbf7-99103c2ba6a0"
}
T3003E
Port Forwarding Failure
Example:
{
"code": "T3003E",
"event": "port",
"time": "2020-06-05T16:24:05Z",
"uid": "68a83a99-73ce-4bd7-bbf7-99103c2ba6a0"
}
T3003S
Port Forwarding Stop
Example:
{
"code": "T3003S",
"event": "port",
"time": "2020-06-05T16:24:05Z",
"uid": "68a83a99-73ce-4bd7-bbf7-99103c2ba6a0"
}
privilege_token.create
Privilege Token Created
Example:
{
"cluster_name": "im-a-cluster-name",
"code": "T6002I",
"ei": 0,
"event": "privilege_token.create",
"expires": "2021-11-01T22:29:47.989984Z",
"name": "[email protected]",
"time": "2021-11-01T22:24:47.99Z",
"ttl": "5m0s",
"uid": "6a9d5ac1-08c5-5c1e-9ebd-086d34155b08",
"user": "[email protected]"
}
recovery_code.generated
Recovery Codes Generated
Example:
{
"cluster_name": "im-a-cluster-name",
"code": "T1008I",
"ei": 0,
"event": "recovery_code.generated",
"time": "2021-08-05T21:16:17.13Z",
"uid": "ed0f6962-e34d-5fa4-bd41-7961cf2c51bb",
"user": "[email protected]"
}
recovery_code.used
There are multiple events with the
recovery_code.used type.
T1009I
Recovery Code Used
Example:
{
"cluster_name": "im-a-cluster-name",
"code": "T1009I",
"ei": 0,
"event": "recovery_code.used",
"success": true,
"time": "2021-08-05T21:22:46.042Z",
"uid": "4bb44dfe-70dc-5820-8c65-0baf40f62d13",
"user": "[email protected]"
}
T1009W
Recovery Code Use Failed
Example:
{
"cluster_name": "localhost",
"code": "T1009W",
"ei": 0,
"error": "recovery code did not match",
"event": "recovery_code.used",
"message": "recovery code did not match",
"success": false,
"time": "2021-08-05T23:32:41.273Z",
"uid": "714625ab-48d5-51d0-ab1f-c4b267881594",
"user": "[email protected]"
}
recovery_token.create
Recovery Token Created
Example:
{
"cluster_name": "im-a-cluster-name",
"code": "T6001I",
"ei": 0,
"event": "recovery_token.create",
"expires": "2021-08-05T21:56:14.935267Z",
"name": "[email protected]",
"time": "2021-08-05T21:41:14.935Z",
"ttl": "15m0s",
"uid": "29cd2ad5-f1cd-54d2-85fc-4910fbfc9bfa",
"user": "[email protected]"
}
reset_password_token.create
Reset Password Token Created
Example:
{
"code": "T6000I",
"name": "hello",
"event": "reset_password_token.create",
"time": "2020-06-05T16:24:22Z",
"ttl": "8h0m0s",
"uid": "85fef5df-6dca-475e-a049-393f4cf1d6a3",
"user": "b331fb6c-85f9-4cb0-b308-3452420bf81e.one"
}
resize
Terminal Resize
Example:
{
"code": "T2002I",
"ei": 3,
"event": "resize",
"login": "root",
"namespace": "default",
"sid": "56408539-6536-11e9-80a1-427cfde50f5a",
"size": "80:25",
"time": "2019-04-22T19:39:52.432Z",
"uid": "917d8108-3617-4273-ab37-7bbf8e7c1ab9",
"user": "[email protected]"
}
role.created
User Role Created
Example:
{
"code": "T9000I",
"event": "role.created",
"time": "2020-06-05T16:24:05Z",
"uid": "68a83a99-73ce-4bd7-bbf7-99103c2ba6a0"
}
role.deleted
User Role Deleted
Example:
{
"code": "T9001I",
"event": "role.deleted",
"time": "2020-06-05T16:24:05Z",
"uid": "68a83a99-73ce-4bd7-bbf7-99103c2ba6a0"
}
role.updated
User Role Updated
Example:
{
"code": "T9002I",
"event": "role.updated",
"time": "2020-06-05T16:24:05Z",
"uid": "68a83a99-73ce-4bd7-bbf7-99103c2ba6a0"
}
saml.created
SAML Connector Created
Example:
{
"code": "T8200I",
"event": "saml.created",
"name": "new_saml_connector",
"time": "2020-06-05T19:29:14Z",
"uid": "6208b4b9-0077-41aa-967a-f173b6bcc0d3",
"user": "unimplemented"
}
saml.deleted
SAML Connector Deleted
Example:
{
"code": "T8201I",
"event": "saml.deleted",
"name": "new_saml_connector",
"time": "2020-06-05T19:29:14Z",
"uid": "6208b4b9-0077-41aa-967a-f173b6bcc0d3",
"user": "unimplemented"
}
saml.idp.auth
SAML IdP authentication
Example:
{
"code": "TSI000I",
"event": "saml.idp.auth",
"time": "2023-01-25T19:21:36.144Z",
"user": "mike",
"session_id": "123456",
"success": true,
"service_provider_entity_id": "valid-entity-id"
}
saml.idp.service.provider.create
There are multiple events with the
saml.idp.service.provider.create type.
TSI001I
SAML IdP service provider created
Example:
{
"code": "TSI001I",
"event": "saml.idp.service.provider.create",
"time": "2023-01-25T19:21:36.144Z",
"name": "saml-idp",
"updated_by": "mike",
"service_provider_entity_id": "valid-entity-id"
}
TSI001W
SAML IdP service provider create failed
Example:
{
"code": "TSI001W",
"event": "saml.idp.service.provider.create",
"time": "2023-01-25T19:21:36.144Z",
"name": "saml-idp",
"updated_by": "mike",
"service_provider_entity_id": "valid-entity-id"
}
saml.idp.service.provider.delete
There are multiple events with the
saml.idp.service.provider.delete type.
TSI003I
SAML IdP service provider deleted
Example:
{
"code": "TSI003I",
"event": "saml.idp.service.provider.delete",
"time": "2023-01-25T19:21:36.144Z",
"name": "saml-idp",
"updated_by": "mike",
"service_provider_entity_id": "valid-entity-id"
}
TSI003W
SAML IdP service provider delete failed
Example:
{
"code": "TSI003W",
"event": "saml.idp.service.provider.delete",
"time": "2023-01-25T19:21:36.144Z",
"name": "saml-idp",
"updated_by": "mike",
"service_provider_entity_id": "valid-entity-id"
}
TSI004I
All SAML IdP service provider deleted
Example:
{
"code": "TSI004I",
"event": "saml.idp.service.provider.delete",
"time": "2023-01-25T19:21:36.144Z",
"name": "saml-idp",
"updated_by": "mike"
}
TSI004W
SAML IdP service provider delete failed
Example:
{
"code": "TSI004W",
"event": "saml.idp.service.provider.delete",
"time": "2023-01-25T19:21:36.144Z",
"name": "saml-idp",
"updated_by": "mike"
}
saml.idp.service.provider.update
There are multiple events with the
saml.idp.service.provider.update type.
TSI002I
SAML IdP service provider updated
Example:
{
"code": "TSI002I",
"event": "saml.idp.service.provider.update",
"time": "2023-01-25T19:21:36.144Z",
"name": "saml-idp",
"updated_by": "mike",
"service_provider_entity_id": "valid-entity-id"
}
TSI002W
SAML IdP service provider update failed
Example:
{
"code": "TSI002W",
"event": "saml.idp.service.provider.update",
"time": "2023-01-25T19:21:36.144Z",
"name": "saml-idp",
"updated_by": "mike",
"service_provider_entity_id": "valid-entity-id"
}
saml.updated
SAML Connector Updated
Example:
{
"code": "T8202I",
"event": "saml.updated",
"name": "new_saml_connector",
"time": "2020-06-05T19:29:14Z",
"uid": "6208b4b9-0077-41aa-967a-f173b6bcc0d3",
"user": "unimplemented"
}
scim.create
There are multiple events with the
scim.create type.
TSCIM001I
SCIM Resource Creation Succeeded
Example:
{
"ei": 163,
"time": "2023-05-08T19:21:36.144Z",
"cluster": "dev",
"code": "TSCIM001I",
"event": "scim.create",
"success": true,
"request": {
"id": "ff5cea87-db00-4fa8-a30f-99f220f61075",
"source_address": "127.0.0.1",
"user_agent": "carrier pigeon",
"method": "PUT",
"path": "/scim/v2/Users",
"body": {
"active": true,
"id": "external-id-0987654321",
"nickName": "bofh",
"schemas": [
"urn:ietf:params:scim:schemas:core:2.0:User"
],
"userName": "root@localhost"
}
},
"integration": "okta",
"resource_type": "user",
"external_id": "external-id-0987654321",
"teleport_id": "root@localhost"
}
TSCIM001E
SCIM Resource Creation Failed
Example:
{
"time": "2023-05-08T19:21:36.144Z",
"cluster": "dev",
"code": "TSCIM001E",
"event": "scim.create",
"success": false,
"error": "Too many candidates",
"integration": "okta",
"resource_type": "group",
"teleport_id": "access-list-guid",
"external_id": "0987654321",
"display": "Some group"
}
scim.delete
There are multiple events with the
scim.delete type.
TSCIM003I
SCIM Delete Succeeded
Example:
{
"time": "2023-05-08T19:21:36.144Z",
"cluster": "dev",
"code": "TSCIM003I",
"event": "scim.delete",
"success": true,
"integration": "okta",
"resource_type": "user",
"teleport_id": "[email protected]",
"external_id": "external-id-00123456789",
"display": "[email protected]"
}
TSCIM003E
SCIM Delete Failed
Example:
{
"time": "2023-05-08T19:21:37.000Z",
"cluster": "dev",
"code": "TSCIM003E",
"event": "scim.delete",
"resource_type": "group",
"success": false,
"error": "no such group",
"integration": "okta",
"teleport_id": "access-list-guid",
"external_id": "external-id-00123456789",
"display": "some group"
}
scim.get
There are multiple events with the
scim.get type.
TSCIM004I
SCIM Resource Fetch Succeeded
Example:
{
"code": "TSCIM004I",
"event": "scim.get",
"time": "2020-06-05T16:24:05Z",
"uid": "68a83a99-73ce-4bd7-bbf7-99103c2ba6a0"
}
TSCIM004E
SCIM Resource Fetch Failed
Example:
{
"code": "TSCIM004E",
"event": "scim.get",
"time": "2020-06-05T16:24:05Z",
"uid": "68a83a99-73ce-4bd7-bbf7-99103c2ba6a0"
}
scim.list
There are multiple events with the
scim.list type.
TSCIM005I
SCIM Resource Listing Succeeded
Example:
{
"ei": 163,
"time": "2023-05-08T19:21:36.144Z",
"cluster": "dev",
"code": "TSCIM005I",
"event": "scim.list",
"success": true,
"integration": "okta",
"resource_type": "user",
"teleport_id": "root@localhost",
"external_id": "external-id-0987654321",
"display": "local admin"
}
TSCIM005IE
SCIM Resource Listing Failed
Example:
{
"code": "TSCIM005IE",
"event": "scim.list",
"time": "2020-06-05T16:24:05Z",
"uid": "68a83a99-73ce-4bd7-bbf7-99103c2ba6a0"
}
scim.update
There are multiple events with the
scim.update type.
TSCIM002I
SCIM Update Succeeded
Example:
{
"time": "2023-05-08T19:21:36.144Z",
"cluster": "dev",
"code": "TSCIM002I",
"event": "scim.update",
"success": true,
"integration": "okta",
"resource_type": "user",
"teleport_id": "[email protected]",
"external_id": "externa-id-00123456789",
"display": "[email protected]"
}
TSCIM002E
SCIM Update Failed
Example:
{
"time": "2023-05-08T19:21:37.000Z",
"cluster": "dev",
"code": "TSCIM002E",
"event": "scim.update",
"resource_type": "user",
"success": false,
"error": "no such user",
"integration": "okta",
"teleport_id": "[email protected]",
"external_id": "external-id-000123456789",
"display": "[email protected]"
}
scp
There are multiple events with the
scp type.
T3004I
SCP Download
Example:
{
"code": "T3004I",
"action": "download",
"addr.local": "172.31.28.130:3022",
"addr.remote": "127.0.0.1:55594",
"event": "scp",
"login": "root",
"namespace": "default",
"path": "~/fsdfsdfsdfsdfs",
"time": "2019-04-22T19:41:23Z",
"uid": "183ca6de-c24b-4f67-854f-163c01245fa1",
"user": "[email protected]"
}
T3004E
SCP Download Failed
Example:
{
"action": "download",
"addr.local": "192.168.0.105:3022",
"addr.remote": "127.0.0.1:39932",
"cluster_name": "im-a-cluster-name",
"code": "T3004E",
"command": "/home/path scp --remote-addr=\"127.0.0.1:39932\" --local-addr=\"111.222.0.105:3022\" -f ~/sdfsdf",
"ei": 0,
"event": "scp",
"exitCode": "1",
"exitError": "exit status 1",
"login": "root",
"namespace": "default",
"path": "~/sdfsdf",
"server_id": "8045a8cc-49bb-4e02-bdc99313",
"sid": "8ff117ec-70a2-4481-8e359cf6",
"time": "2019-04-22T19:41:23Z",
"uid": "30e13b84-a51f-467676258b9bf",
"user": "root"
}
T3005I
SCP Upload
Example:
{
"action": "upload",
"addr.local": "192.168.0.105:3022",
"addr.remote": "127.0.0.1:57058",
"cluster_name": "im-a-cluster-name",
"code": "T3005I",
"command": "/home/path scp --remote-addr=\"127.0.0.1:57058\" --local-addr=\"111.222.0.105:3022\" -t ~/",
"ei": 0,
"event": "scp",
"exitCode": "0",
"login": "root",
"namespace": "default",
"path": "~/",
"server_id": "8045a8cc-49bb-4e02-bdc5-a782a313",
"sid": "b484b5cc-9065-40fa-9a0c-db3",
"time": "2019-04-22T19:41:23Z",
"uid": "16bfdc34-2766-a5d3-dfd6f7ff7ad6",
"user": "root"
}
T3005E
SCP Upload Failed
Example:
{
"code": "T3005E",
"event": "scp",
"time": "2020-06-05T16:24:05Z",
"uid": "68a83a99-73ce-4bd7-bbf7-99103c2ba6a0"
}
T3010E
SCP Disallowed
Example:
{
"code": "T3010E",
"event": "scp",
"time": "2020-06-05T16:24:05Z",
"uid": "68a83a99-73ce-4bd7-bbf7-99103c2ba6a0"
}
secreports.audit.query.run
Access Monitoring Query Executed
Example:
{
"cluster_name": "root.com",
"code": "SRE001I",
"data_scanned_in_bytes": 4045,
"days": 90,
"event": "secreports.audit.query.run",
"query": "select * FROM cert_create",
"success": true,
"time": "2023-10-09T10:09:10.473Z",
"total_execution_time_in_millis": 1440,
"uid": "dc29d36c-c5b6-4ffc-9aa7-2d9ba18a3953",
"user": "marek"
}
secreports.report.run
Access Monitoring Report Executed
Example:
{
"cluster_name": "root.com",
"code": "SRE002I",
"data_scanned_in_bytes": 13258,
"event": "secreports.report.run",
"name": "privilege_access_report_90_days",
"success": true,
"time": "2023-10-09T09:10:03.633Z",
"total_execution_time_in_millis": 14082,
"uid": "f44871b9-7247-467b-a760-8159d3f47bac",
"user": "system"
}
session.command
Session Command
Example:
{
"argv": [
"google.com"
],
"cgroup_id": 4294968064,
"code": "T4000I",
"ei": 5,
"event": "session.command",
"login": "root",
"namespace": "default",
"path": "/bin/ping",
"pid": 2653,
"ppid": 2660,
"program": "ping",
"return_code": 0,
"server_id": "96f2bed2-ebd1-494a-945c-2fd57de41644",
"sid": "44c6cea8-362f-11ea-83aa-125400432324",
"time": "2020-01-13T18:05:53.919Z",
"uid": "734930bb-00e6-4ee6-8798-37f1e9473fac",
"user": "benarent"
}
session.connect
Session Connected
Example:
{
"addr.local": "192.168.0.106:43858",
"addr.remote": "192.168.0.106:3022",
"cluster_name": "im-a-cluster-name",
"code": "T2010I",
"ei": 0,
"event": "session.connect",
"server_addr": "192.168.0.106:43858",
"server_id": "bd5eff-f59b-4fb3-b8ed-757c52ff",
"time": "2022-02-04T18:15:28.572Z",
"uid": "f2a0f9-d78c-4c38-b3fa-ca63453b"
}
session.data
Session Data
Example:
{
"addr.local": "172.10.1.1:3022",
"addr.remote": "172.10.1.254:46992",
"code": "T2006I",
"ei": 2147483646,
"event": "session.data",
"login": "root",
"rx": 3974,
"server_id": "b331fb6c-85f9-4cb0-b308-3452420bf81e",
"sid": "5fc8bf85-a73e-11ea-afd1-0242ac0a0101",
"time": "2020-06-05T15:14:51Z",
"tx": 4730,
"uid": "2f2f07d0-8a01-4abe-b1c0-5001fd86829b",
"user": "Stanley_Cooper"
}
session.disk
Session File Access
Example:
{
"code": "T4001I",
"event": "session.disk",
"namespace": "default",
"sid": "44c6cea8-362f-11ea-83aa-125400432324",
"server_id": "96f2bed2",
"login": "root",
"user": "benarent",
"pid": 2653,
"cgroup_id": 4294968064,
"program": "bash",
"path": "/etc/profile.d/",
"flags": 2100000,
"return_code": 0,
"time": "2019-04-22T19:39:26.676Z"
}
session.end
Session Ended
Example:
{
"cluster_name": "kimlisa.cloud.gravitational.io",
"code": "T2004I",
"ei": 1,
"enhanced_recording": false,
"event": "session.end",
"interactive": false,
"login": "root",
"namespace": "default",
"participants": [
"foo"
],
"server_addr": "172.31.30.254:32962",
"server_hostname": "ip-172-31-30-254",
"server_id": "d3ddd1f8-b602-488b-00c66e29879f",
"session_start": "2021-05-21T22:23:55.313562027Z",
"session_stop": "2021-05-21T22:54:27.122508023Z",
"sid": "9d92ad96-a45c-4add-463cc7bc48b1",
"time": "2021-05-21T22:54:27.123Z",
"uid": "984ac949-6605-4f0a-e450aa5665f4",
"user": "foo"
}
session.join
User Joined
Example:
{
"addr.local": "172.31.28.130:3022",
"addr.remote": "151.181.228.114:51752",
"code": "T2001I",
"ei": 4,
"event": "session.join",
"login": "root",
"namespace": "default",
"server_id": "de3800ea-69d9-4d72-a108-97e57f8eb393",
"sid": "56408539-6536-11e9-80a1-427cfde50f5a",
"time": "2019-04-22T19:39:52.434Z",
"uid": "13d26190-289b-41d4-af67-c8c8b0617ebe",
"user": "[email protected]"
}
session.leave
User Disconnected
Example:
{
"code": "T2003I",
"event": "session.leave",
"time": "2020-06-05T16:24:05Z",
"uid": "68a83a99-73ce-4bd7-bbf7-99103c2ba6a0"
}
session.network
Session Network Connection
Example:
{
"code": "T4002I",
"event": "session.network",
"namespace": "default",
"sid": "44c6cea8-362f-11ea-83aa-125400432324",
"server_id": "96f2bed2",
"login": "root",
"user": "benarent",
"pid": 2653,
"cgroup_id": 4294968064,
"program": "bash",
"src_addr": "10.217.136.161",
"dst_addr": "190.58.129.4",
"dst_port": "3000",
"version": 4,
"time": "2019-04-22T19:39:26.676Z",
"action": 1
}
session.process_exit
Session Process Exit
Example:
{
"code": "T4003I",
"event": "session.process_exit",
"time": "2020-06-05T16:24:05Z",
"uid": "68a83a99-73ce-4bd7-bbf7-99103c2ba6a0"
}
session.recording.access
Session Recording Accessed
Example:
{
"code": "T2012I",
"event": "session.recording.access",
"sid": "44c6cea8-362f-11ea-83aa-125400432324",
"success": true,
"time": "2022-07-14T18:04:37.067Z",
"uid": "7d440ee1-15f6-4b56-9391-344e8984fd97",
"user": "[email protected]"
}
session.rejected
Session Rejected
Example:
{
"code": "T1006W",
"event": "session.rejected",
"time": "2020-06-05T16:24:05Z",
"uid": "68a83a99-73ce-4bd7-bbf7-99103c2ba6a0"
}
session.start
Session Started
Example:
{
"addr.local": "172.31.28.130:3022",
"addr.remote": "151.181.228.114:51454",
"code": "T2000I",
"ei": 0,
"event": "session.start",
"login": "root",
"namespace": "default",
"server_id": "de3800ea-69d9-4d72-a108-97e57f8eb393",
"sid": "56408539-6536-11e9-80a1-427cfde50f5a",
"size": "80:25",
"time": "2019-04-22T19:39:26.676Z",
"uid": "84c07a99-856c-419f-9de5-15560451a116",
"user": "[email protected]"
}
session.upload
Session Uploaded
Example:
{
"code": "T2005I",
"event": "session.upload",
"time": "2020-06-05T16:24:05Z",
"uid": "68a83a99-73ce-4bd7-bbf7-99103c2ba6a0"
}
session_recording_config.update
Session Recording Configuration Updated
Example:
{
"code": "TCREC003I",
"event": "session_recording_config.update",
"time": "2020-06-05T16:24:05Z",
"uid": "68a83a99-73ce-4bd7-bbf7-99103c2ba6a0"
}
sftp
There are multiple events with the
sftp type.
TS001I
SFTP Open
Example:
{
"action": 1,
"addr.local": "[::1]:3022",
"addr.remote": "127.0.0.1:41106",
"cluster_name": "im-a-cluster-name",
"code": "TS001I",
"ei": 0,
"event": "sftp",
"login": "root",
"namespace": "default",
"path": "/tmp/file",
"server_hostname": "im-a-server-hostname",
"server_id": "e106fdd0-51db-4efa-a9ab-c3afa7a1565a",
"sid": "",
"time": "2019-04-22T19:41:23Z",
"uid": "16bfdc34-2766-a5d3-dfd6f7ff7ad6",
"user": "root",
"working_directory": "/root"
}
TS001E
SFTP Open Failed
Example:
{
"action": 1,
"addr.local": "[::1]:3022",
"addr.remote": "127.0.0.1:41106",
"cluster_name": "im-a-cluster-name",
"code": "TS001E",
"ei": 0,
"error": "EOF",
"event": "sftp",
"login": "root",
"namespace": "default",
"path": "/tmp/file",
"server_hostname": "im-a-server-hostname",
"server_id": "e106fdd0-51db-4efa-a9ab-c3afa7a1565a",
"sid": "",
"time": "2019-04-22T19:41:23Z",
"uid": "16bfdc34-2766-a5d3-dfd6f7ff7ad6",
"user": "root",
"working_directory": "/root"
}
TS007I
SFTP Setstat
Example:
{
"action": 7,
"addr.local": "[::1]:3022",
"addr.remote": "127.0.0.1:41106",
"cluster_name": "im-a-cluster-name",
"code": "TS007I",
"ei": 0,
"event": "sftp",
"login": "root",
"namespace": "default",
"path": "/tmp/file",
"server_hostname": "im-a-server-hostname",
"server_id": "e106fdd0-51db-4efa-a9ab-c3afa7a1565a",
"sid": "",
"time": "2019-04-22T19:41:23Z",
"uid": "16bfdc34-2766-a5d3-dfd6f7ff7ad6",
"user": "root",
"working_directory": "/root"
}
TS007E
SFTP Setstat Failed
Example:
{
"action": 7,
"addr.local": "[::1]:3022",
"addr.remote": "127.0.0.1:41106",
"cluster_name": "im-a-cluster-name",
"code": "TS007E",
"ei": 0,
"error": "EOF",
"event": "sftp",
"login": "root",
"namespace": "default",
"path": "/tmp/file",
"server_hostname": "im-a-server-hostname",
"server_id": "e106fdd0-51db-4efa-a9ab-c3afa7a1565a",
"sid": "",
"time": "2019-04-22T19:41:23Z",
"uid": "16bfdc34-2766-a5d3-dfd6f7ff7ad6",
"user": "root",
"working_directory": "/root"
}
TS009I
SFTP Opendir
Example:
{
"action": 9,
"addr.local": "[::1]:3022",
"addr.remote": "127.0.0.1:41106",
"cluster_name": "im-a-cluster-name",
"code": "TS009I",
"ei": 0,
"event": "sftp",
"login": "root",
"namespace": "default",
"path": "/tmp/file",
"server_hostname": "im-a-server-hostname",
"server_id": "e106fdd0-51db-4efa-a9ab-c3afa7a1565a",
"sid": "",
"time": "2019-04-22T19:41:23Z",
"uid": "16bfdc34-2766-a5d3-dfd6f7ff7ad6",
"user": "root",
"working_directory": "/root"
}
TS009E
SFTP Opendir Failed
Example:
{
"action": 9,
"addr.local": "[::1]:3022",
"addr.remote": "127.0.0.1:41106",
"cluster_name": "im-a-cluster-name",
"code": "TS009E",
"ei": 0,
"error": "EOF",
"event": "sftp",
"login": "root",
"namespace": "default",
"path": "/tmp/file",
"server_hostname": "im-a-server-hostname",
"server_id": "e106fdd0-51db-4efa-a9ab-c3afa7a1565a",
"sid": "",
"time": "2019-04-22T19:41:23Z",
"uid": "16bfdc34-2766-a5d3-dfd6f7ff7ad6",
"user": "root",
"working_directory": "/root"
}
TS010I
SFTP Readdir
Example:
{
"action": 10,
"addr.local": "[::1]:3022",
"addr.remote": "127.0.0.1:41106",
"cluster_name": "im-a-cluster-name",
"code": "TS010I",
"ei": 0,
"event": "sftp",
"login": "root",
"namespace": "default",
"path": "/tmp/file",
"server_hostname": "im-a-server-hostname",
"server_id": "e106fdd0-51db-4efa-a9ab-c3afa7a1565a",
"sid": "",
"time": "2019-04-22T19:41:23Z",
"uid": "16bfdc34-2766-a5d3-dfd6f7ff7ad6",
"user": "root",
"working_directory": "/root"
}
TS010E
SFTP Readdir Failed
Example:
{
"action": 10,
"addr.local": "[::1]:3022",
"addr.remote": "127.0.0.1:41106",
"cluster_name": "im-a-cluster-name",
"code": "TS010E",
"ei": 0,
"error": "EOF",
"event": "sftp",
"login": "root",
"namespace": "default",
"path": "/tmp/file",
"server_hostname": "im-a-server-hostname",
"server_id": "e106fdd0-51db-4efa-a9ab-c3afa7a1565a",
"sid": "",
"time": "2019-04-22T19:41:23Z",
"uid": "16bfdc34-2766-a5d3-dfd6f7ff7ad6",
"user": "root",
"working_directory": "/root"
}
TS011I
SFTP Remove
Example:
{
"action": 11,
"addr.local": "[::1]:3022",
"addr.remote": "127.0.0.1:41106",
"cluster_name": "im-a-cluster-name",
"code": "TS011I",
"ei": 0,
"event": "sftp",
"login": "root",
"namespace": "default",
"path": "/tmp/file",
"server_hostname": "im-a-server-hostname",
"server_id": "e106fdd0-51db-4efa-a9ab-c3afa7a1565a",
"sid": "",
"time": "2019-04-22T19:41:23Z",
"uid": "16bfdc34-2766-a5d3-dfd6f7ff7ad6",
"user": "root",
"working_directory": "/root"
}
TS011E
SFTP Remove Failed
Example:
{
"action": 11,
"addr.local": "[::1]:3022",
"addr.remote": "127.0.0.1:41106",
"cluster_name": "im-a-cluster-name",
"code": "TS011E",
"ei": 0,
"error": "EOF",
"event": "sftp",
"login": "root",
"namespace": "default",
"path": "/tmp/file",
"server_hostname": "im-a-server-hostname",
"server_id": "e106fdd0-51db-4efa-a9ab-c3afa7a1565a",
"sid": "",
"time": "2019-04-22T19:41:23Z",
"uid": "16bfdc34-2766-a5d3-dfd6f7ff7ad6",
"user": "root",
"working_directory": "/root"
}
TS012I
SFTP Mkdir
Example:
{
"action": 12,
"addr.local": "[::1]:3022",
"addr.remote": "127.0.0.1:41106",
"cluster_name": "im-a-cluster-name",
"code": "TS012I",
"ei": 0,
"event": "sftp",
"login": "root",
"namespace": "default",
"path": "/tmp/file",
"server_hostname": "im-a-server-hostname",
"server_id": "e106fdd0-51db-4efa-a9ab-c3afa7a1565a",
"sid": "",
"time": "2019-04-22T19:41:23Z",
"uid": "16bfdc34-2766-a5d3-dfd6f7ff7ad6",
"user": "root",
"working_directory": "/root"
}
TS012E
SFTP Mkdir Failed
Example:
{
"action": 12,
"addr.local": "[::1]:3022",
"addr.remote": "127.0.0.1:41106",
"cluster_name": "im-a-cluster-name",
"code": "TS012E",
"ei": 0,
"error": "EOF",
"event": "sftp",
"login": "root",
"namespace": "default",
"path": "/tmp/file",
"server_hostname": "im-a-server-hostname",
"server_id": "e106fdd0-51db-4efa-a9ab-c3afa7a1565a",
"sid": "",
"time": "2019-04-22T19:41:23Z",
"uid": "16bfdc34-2766-a5d3-dfd6f7ff7ad6",
"user": "root",
"working_directory": "/root"
}
TS013I
SFTP Rmdir
Example:
{
"action": 13,
"addr.local": "[::1]:3022",
"addr.remote": "127.0.0.1:41106",
"cluster_name": "im-a-cluster-name",
"code": "TS013I",
"ei": 0,
"event": "sftp",
"login": "root",
"namespace": "default",
"path": "/tmp/file",
"server_hostname": "im-a-server-hostname",
"server_id": "e106fdd0-51db-4efa-a9ab-c3afa7a1565a",
"sid": "",
"time": "2019-04-22T19:41:23Z",
"uid": "16bfdc34-2766-a5d3-dfd6f7ff7ad6",
"user": "root",
"working_directory": "/root"
}
TS013E
SFTP Rmdir Failed
Example:
{
"action": 13,
"addr.local": "[::1]:3022",
"addr.remote": "127.0.0.1:41106",
"cluster_name": "im-a-cluster-name",
"code": "TS013E",
"ei": 0,
"error": "EOF",
"event": "sftp",
"login": "root",
"namespace": "default",
"path": "/tmp/file",
"server_hostname": "im-a-server-hostname",
"server_id": "e106fdd0-51db-4efa-a9ab-c3afa7a1565a",
"sid": "",
"time": "2019-04-22T19:41:23Z",
"uid": "16bfdc34-2766-a5d3-dfd6f7ff7ad6",
"user": "root",
"working_directory": "/root"
}
TS016I
SFTP Rename
Example:
{
"action": 16,
"addr.local": "[::1]:3022",
"addr.remote": "127.0.0.1:41106",
"cluster_name": "im-a-cluster-name",
"code": "TS016I",
"ei": 0,
"event": "sftp",
"login": "root",
"namespace": "default",
"path": "/tmp/file",
"server_hostname": "im-a-server-hostname",
"server_id": "e106fdd0-51db-4efa-a9ab-c3afa7a1565a",
"sid": "",
"time": "2019-04-22T19:41:23Z",
"uid": "16bfdc34-2766-a5d3-dfd6f7ff7ad6",
"user": "root",
"working_directory": "/root"
}
TS016E
SFTP Rename Failed
Example:
{
"action": 16,
"addr.local": "[::1]:3022",
"addr.remote": "127.0.0.1:41106",
"cluster_name": "im-a-cluster-name",
"code": "TS016E",
"ei": 0,
"error": "EOF",
"event": "sftp",
"login": "root",
"namespace": "default",
"path": "/tmp/file",
"server_hostname": "im-a-server-hostname",
"server_id": "e106fdd0-51db-4efa-a9ab-c3afa7a1565a",
"sid": "",
"time": "2019-04-22T19:41:23Z",
"uid": "16bfdc34-2766-a5d3-dfd6f7ff7ad6",
"user": "root",
"working_directory": "/root"
}
TS018I
SFTP Symlink
Example:
{
"action": 18,
"addr.local": "[::1]:3022",
"addr.remote": "127.0.0.1:41106",
"cluster_name": "im-a-cluster-name",
"code": "TS018I",
"ei": 0,
"event": "sftp",
"login": "root",
"namespace": "default",
"path": "/tmp/file",
"server_hostname": "im-a-server-hostname",
"server_id": "e106fdd0-51db-4efa-a9ab-c3afa7a1565a",
"sid": "",
"time": "2019-04-22T19:41:23Z",
"uid": "16bfdc34-2766-a5d3-dfd6f7ff7ad6",
"user": "root",
"working_directory": "/root"
}
TS018E
SFTP Symlink Failed
Example:
{
"action": 18,
"addr.local": "[::1]:3022",
"addr.remote": "127.0.0.1:41106",
"cluster_name": "im-a-cluster-name",
"code": "TS018E",
"ei": 0,
"error": "EOF",
"event": "sftp",
"login": "root",
"namespace": "default",
"path": "/tmp/file",
"server_hostname": "im-a-server-hostname",
"server_id": "e106fdd0-51db-4efa-a9ab-c3afa7a1565a",
"sid": "",
"time": "2019-04-22T19:41:23Z",
"uid": "16bfdc34-2766-a5d3-dfd6f7ff7ad6",
"user": "root",
"working_directory": "/root"
}
TS019I
SFTP Link
Example:
{
"code": "TS019I",
"event": "sftp",
"time": "2020-06-05T16:24:05Z",
"uid": "68a83a99-73ce-4bd7-bbf7-99103c2ba6a0"
}
TS019E
SFTP Link Failed
Example:
{
"code": "TS019E",
"event": "sftp",
"time": "2020-06-05T16:24:05Z",
"uid": "68a83a99-73ce-4bd7-bbf7-99103c2ba6a0"
}
TS020E
SFTP Disallowed
Example:
{
"code": "TS020E",
"event": "sftp",
"time": "2020-06-05T16:24:05Z",
"uid": "68a83a99-73ce-4bd7-bbf7-99103c2ba6a0"
}
sftp_summary
File Transfer Completed
Example:
{
"code": "TS021I",
"event": "sftp_summary",
"time": "2020-06-05T16:24:05Z",
"uid": "68a83a99-73ce-4bd7-bbf7-99103c2ba6a0"
}
sigstore_policy.create
Sigstore Policy Created
Example:
{
"addr.remote": "203.0.113.77:64794",
"cluster_name": "clustername",
"code": "TSSP001I",
"ei": 0,
"event": "sigstore_policy.create",
"expires": "0001-01-01T00:00:00Z",
"name": "default",
"time": "2025-03-26T01:14:36.881Z",
"uid": "e52def2f-4109-4cc9-91a8-150c6792f89f",
"user": "bob",
"user_kind": 1
}
sigstore_policy.delete
Sigstore Policy Deleted
Example:
{
"addr.remote": "203.0.113.77:64794",
"cluster_name": "clustername",
"code": "TSSP003I",
"ei": 0,
"event": "sigstore_policy.delete",
"expires": "0001-01-01T00:00:00Z",
"name": "default",
"time": "2025-03-26T01:14:36.881Z",
"uid": "e52def2f-4109-4cc9-91a8-150c6792f89f",
"user": "bob",
"user_kind": 1
}
sigstore_policy.update
Sigstore Policy Updated
Example:
{
"addr.remote": "203.0.113.77:64794",
"cluster_name": "clustername",
"code": "TSSP002I",
"ei": 0,
"event": "sigstore_policy.update",
"expires": "0001-01-01T00:00:00Z",
"name": "default",
"time": "2025-03-26T01:14:36.881Z",
"uid": "e52def2f-4109-4cc9-91a8-150c6792f89f",
"user": "bob",
"user_kind": 1
}
spiffe.svid.issued
There are multiple events with the
spiffe.svid.issued type.
TSPIFFE000I
SPIFFE SVID Issued
Example:
{
"addr.remote": "127.0.0.1:54378",
"cluster_name": "leaf.tele.ottr.sh",
"code": "TSPIFFE000I",
"dns_sans": null,
"ei": 0,
"event": "spiffe.svid.issued",
"hint": "",
"ip_sans": null,
"serial_number": "d1:e5:fc:bf:19:67:e7:8c:7a:21:37:b5:05:ea:77:41",
"spiffe_id": "spiffe://example.teleport.com/bar",
"svid_type": "x509",
"time": "2024-02-02T15:48:25.35Z",
"uid": "45e13afc-0890-4ffb-b125-99d93c26d7de",
"user": "bot-test12",
"user_kind": 2
}
TSPIFFE000E
SPIFFE SVID Issued Failure
Example:
{
"code": "TSPIFFE000E",
"event": "spiffe.svid.issued",
"time": "2020-06-05T16:24:05Z",
"uid": "68a83a99-73ce-4bd7-bbf7-99103c2ba6a0"
}
ssm.run
There are multiple events with the
ssm.run type.
TDS00I
SSM Command Executed
Example:
{
"account_id": "278576220453",
"cluster_name": "localhost",
"code": "TDS00I",
"command_id": "e8a5f3ba-e9e5-4cbd-979b-18fd1e7ad00f",
"ei": 0,
"event": "ssm.run",
"exit_code": 0,
"instance_id": "i-057d0ffe877128673",
"region": "eu-central-1",
"status": "Success",
"time": "2022-09-14T14:45:38.122Z",
"uid": "d053a9a4-6362-4d46-8868-55d83b7b338f"
}
TDS00W
SSM Command Execution Failed
Example:
{
"account_id": "278576220453",
"cluster_name": "localhost",
"code": "TDS00W",
"command_id": "c2936d68-fc0c-4c16-a860-916a97f57644",
"ei": 0,
"event": "ssm.run",
"exit_code": 1,
"instance_id": "i-057d0ffe877128673",
"region": "eu-central-1",
"status": "Failure",
"time": "2022-09-14T14:45:38.122Z",
"uid": "ad123558-1d20-42dd-bf82-a7c544d76550"
}
stable_unix_user.create
Stable UNIX user created
Example:
{
"code": "TSUU001I",
"event": "stable_unix_user.create",
"time": "2020-06-05T16:24:05Z",
"uid": "68a83a99-73ce-4bd7-bbf7-99103c2ba6a0"
}
static_host_user.create
Static Host User Created
Example:
{
"code": "SHU001I",
"event": "static_host_user.create",
"time": "2023-05-09T19:21:36.144Z",
"name": "test-user",
"user": "bob"
}
static_host_user.delete
Static Host User Deleted
Example:
{
"code": "SHU003I",
"updated_by": "joe",
"event": "static_host_user.delete",
"time": "2023-05-09T19:21:38.144Z",
"name": "test-user",
"user": "bob"
}
static_host_user.update
Static Host User Updated
Example:
{
"code": "SHU002I",
"event": "static_host_user.update",
"time": "2023-05-09T19:21:37.144Z",
"name": "test-user",
"user": "bob"
}
subsystem
There are multiple events with the
subsystem type.
T3001I
Subsystem Requested
Example:
{
"code": "T3001I",
"event": "subsystem",
"time": "2020-06-05T16:24:05Z",
"uid": "68a83a99-73ce-4bd7-bbf7-99103c2ba6a0"
}
T3001E
Subsystem Request Failed
Example:
{
"code": "T3001E",
"event": "subsystem",
"time": "2020-06-05T16:24:05Z",
"uid": "68a83a99-73ce-4bd7-bbf7-99103c2ba6a0"
}
trusted_cluster.create
Trusted Cluster Created
Example:
{
"code": "T7000I",
"event": "trusted_cluster.create",
"time": "2020-06-05T16:24:05Z",
"uid": "68a83a99-73ce-4bd7-bbf7-99103c2ba6a0"
}
trusted_cluster.delete
Trusted Cluster Deleted
Example:
{
"code": "T7001I",
"event": "trusted_cluster.delete",
"time": "2020-06-05T16:24:05Z",
"uid": "68a83a99-73ce-4bd7-bbf7-99103c2ba6a0"
}
trusted_cluster_token.create
Trusted Cluster Token Created
Example:
{
"code": "T7002I",
"event": "trusted_cluster_token.create",
"time": "2020-06-05T16:24:05Z",
"uid": "68a83a99-73ce-4bd7-bbf7-99103c2ba6a0"
}
unknown
Unknown Event
Example:
{
"code": "TCC00E",
"event": "unknown",
"time": "2020-06-05T16:24:05Z",
"uid": "68a83a99-73ce-4bd7-bbf7-99103c2ba6a0"
}
upgradewindowstart.update
Upgrade Window Start Updated
Example:
{
"code": "TUW01I",
"time": "2022-04-13T20:00:04.000Z",
"user": "[email protected]",
"event": "upgradewindowstart.update",
"upgrade_window_start": "23:00"
}
user.create
User Created
Example:
{
"code": "T1002I",
"connector": "local",
"name": "hello",
"event": "user.create",
"expires": "0001-01-01T00:00:00Z",
"roles": [
"admin"
],
"time": "2020-06-05T16:24:05Z",
"uid": "22a273678c-ee78-5ffc-a298-68a841555c98",
"user": "b331fb6c-85f9-4cb0-b308-3452420bf81e.one"
}
user.delete
User Deleted
Example:
{
"code": "T1004I",
"uid": "b121fc4c-e419-56a2-a760-19cd746c0650",
"time": "2020-06-05T16:24:05Z",
"event": "user.delete",
"name": "bob",
"user": "benarent"
}
user.login
There are multiple events with the
user.login type.
T1000I
Local Login
Example:
{
"code": "T1000I",
"event": "user.login",
"method": "local",
"success": true,
"time": "2019-04-22T00:49:03Z",
"uid": "173d6b6e-d613-44be-8ff6-f9f893791ef2",
"user": "[email protected]"
}
T1000W
Local Login Failed
Example:
{
"code": "T1000W",
"error": "user(name=\"fsdfsdf\") not found",
"event": "user.login",
"method": "local",
"success": false,
"time": "2019-04-22T18:06:32Z",
"uid": "597bf08b-75b2-4dda-a578-e387c5ce9b76",
"user": "fsdfsdf"
}
T1010I
SSO Test Flow Login
Example:
{
"attributes": {
"amr": [
"pwd"
],
"at_hash": "7_foQ_0QRVU5dIq_B72_zw",
"aud": "0oa17kaknnntGFKiJ0h8",
"auth_time": 1653294514,
"email": "[email protected]",
"email_verified": true,
"exp": 1653298115,
"groups": [
"Everyone",
"okta-admin",
"okta-dev"
],
"iat": 1653294515,
"idp": "00oafg105f5D4gv5Y0h7",
"iss": "https://dev-813354.oktapreview.com",
"jti": "ID.e_EKsCvMELMLa-Gx0aciOazUvPEFdZSxhTj42zccz3g",
"sub": "00uafg106hK16pwqE0h7",
"ver": 1
},
"cluster_name": "boson.tener.io",
"code": "T1010I",
"ei": 0,
"event": "user.login",
"method": "oidc",
"success": true,
"time": "2022-05-23T08:28:37.067Z",
"uid": "7d440ee1-15f6-4b56-9391-344e8984fd97",
"user": "[email protected]"
}
T1011W
SSO Test Flow Login Failed
Example:
{
"attri