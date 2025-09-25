140 docs tagged with "Reference guides"

Reference guides provide comprehensive lists of configuration fields, commands, and other ways of interacting with Teleport.

Access Controls Reference Explains the configuration settings that you can include in a Teleport role, which enables you to apply access controls for your infrastructure.

Access Monitoring Rule Reference An explanation and overview of Access Monitoring Rules.

Application Access Reference Documentation Configuration and CLI reference documentation for Teleport application access.

Authentication options A reference for Teleport's authentication connectors

Command-Line Tools Detailed guide and reference documentation for Teleport's command line interface (CLI) tools.

Database Access Audit Events Reference Audit events reference for Teleport database access.

Database Access AWS IAM Reference AWS IAM policies for Teleport database access.

Database Access CLI Reference CLI reference for Teleport database access.

Database Access Configuration Reference Configuration reference for Teleport database access.

Database Labels Reference Database labels reference for Teleport database access.

Desktop Access Audit Events Reference Audit events reference for Teleport desktop access.

Desktop Access CLI Reference CLI reference for Teleport desktop access.

Discovery Service AWS IAM Reference AWS IAM permissions for the Teleport Discovery Service.

Distributed Tracing Configuration Reference Configuration reference for Distributed Tracing.

fdpass-teleport CLI reference Comprehensive reference of subcommands, flags, and arguments for the fdpass-teleport CLI tool.

GitLab CI Reference for GitLab joining

Installing Teleport How to install Teleport and Teleport's client tools on your platform, including binaries and instructions for Docker and Helm.

Installing Teleport on Amazon EC2 Deploy Teleport on Amazon EC2 using pre-built AMIs with Teleport pre-installed, either with Terraform or manual configuration.

Installing Teleport on Docker How to install and run Teleport on Docker using our pre-built images from Amazon ECR Public, with details on configuration, data persistence, and networking.

Installing Teleport on Linux How to install Teleport on Linux using our package repositories, TAR archives, or our one-line installation script for various distributions.

Installing Teleport on macOS How to install Teleport on macOS using our official PKG installers for both Intel and Apple Silicon.

Installing Teleport on Windows How to install Teleport's client tools (tsh, tctl, tbot) and Teleport Connect on Windows.

Installing Teleport using Helm How to install Teleport on Kubernetes using our official Helm charts, with instructions for deploying a Teleport cluster or enrolling a remote Kubernetes cluster as an agent.

Join Methods and Tokens Describes the different ways to configure a Teleport to join a cluster.

Kubernetes Application Discovery Reference This guide is a comprehensive reference of configuration options for automatically enrolling Kubernetes applications with Teleport.

Machine ID Configuration Reference Configuration reference for Teleport Machine ID.

Managed Updates Resource Reference This page describes the details of the Managed Updates v2 resources.

MWI Terraform data-sources index Index of all the data-sources supported by the Teleport MWI Terraform Provider

MWI Terraform ephemeral resources index Index of all the resources supported by the Teleport MWI Terraform Provider

Okta Service Reference Documentation Configuration and CLI reference documentation for Teleport Okta service.

Public IP Address Allowlist Restrict outbound network connections from your infrastructure to cloud-hosted Teleport Enterprise.

Reference for the teleport_access_list Terraform data-source This page describes the supported values of the teleport_access_list data-source of the Teleport Terraform provider.

Reference for the teleport_access_list Terraform resource This page describes the supported values of the teleport_access_list resource of the Teleport Terraform provider.

Reference for the teleport_access_list_member Terraform data-source This page describes the supported values of the teleport_access_list_member data-source of the Teleport Terraform provider.

Reference for the teleport_access_list_member Terraform resource This page describes the supported values of the teleport_access_list_member resource of the Teleport Terraform provider.

Reference for the teleport_access_monitoring_rule Terraform data-source This page describes the supported values of the teleport_access_monitoring_rule data-source of the Teleport Terraform provider.

Reference for the teleport_access_monitoring_rule Terraform resource This page describes the supported values of the teleport_access_monitoring_rule resource of the Teleport Terraform provider.

Reference for the teleport_app Terraform data-source This page describes the supported values of the teleport_app data-source of the Teleport Terraform provider.

Reference for the teleport_app Terraform resource This page describes the supported values of the teleport_app resource of the Teleport Terraform provider.

Reference for the teleport_auth_preference Terraform data-source This page describes the supported values of the teleport_auth_preference data-source of the Teleport Terraform provider.

Reference for the teleport_auth_preference Terraform resource This page describes the supported values of the teleport_auth_preference resource of the Teleport Terraform provider.

Reference for the teleport_autoupdate_config Terraform data-source This page describes the supported values of the teleport_autoupdate_config data-source of the Teleport Terraform provider.

Reference for the teleport_autoupdate_config Terraform resource This page describes the supported values of the teleport_autoupdate_config resource of the Teleport Terraform provider.

Reference for the teleport_autoupdate_version Terraform data-source This page describes the supported values of the teleport_autoupdate_version data-source of the Teleport Terraform provider.

Reference for the teleport_autoupdate_version Terraform resource This page describes the supported values of the teleport_autoupdate_version resource of the Teleport Terraform provider.

Reference for the teleport_bot Terraform resource This page describes the supported values of the teleport_bot resource of the Teleport Terraform provider.

Reference for the teleport_cluster_maintenance_config Terraform data-source This page describes the supported values of the teleport_cluster_maintenance_config data-source of the Teleport Terraform provider.

Reference for the teleport_cluster_maintenance_config Terraform resource This page describes the supported values of the teleport_cluster_maintenance_config resource of the Teleport Terraform provider.

Reference for the teleport_cluster_networking_config Terraform data-source This page describes the supported values of the teleport_cluster_networking_config data-source of the Teleport Terraform provider.

Reference for the teleport_cluster_networking_config Terraform resource This page describes the supported values of the teleport_cluster_networking_config resource of the Teleport Terraform provider.

Reference for the teleport_database Terraform data-source This page describes the supported values of the teleport_database data-source of the Teleport Terraform provider.

Reference for the teleport_database Terraform resource This page describes the supported values of the teleport_database resource of the Teleport Terraform provider.

Reference for the teleport_dynamic_windows_desktop Terraform data-source This page describes the supported values of the teleport_dynamic_windows_desktop data-source of the Teleport Terraform provider.

Reference for the teleport_dynamic_windows_desktop Terraform resource This page describes the supported values of the teleport_dynamic_windows_desktop resource of the Teleport Terraform provider.

Reference for the teleport_github_connector Terraform data-source This page describes the supported values of the teleport_github_connector data-source of the Teleport Terraform provider.

Reference for the teleport_github_connector Terraform resource This page describes the supported values of the teleport_github_connector resource of the Teleport Terraform provider.

Reference for the teleport_health_check_config Terraform data-source This page describes the supported values of the teleport_health_check_config data-source of the Teleport Terraform provider.

Reference for the teleport_health_check_config Terraform resource This page describes the supported values of the teleport_health_check_config resource of the Teleport Terraform provider.

Reference for the teleport_installer Terraform data-source This page describes the supported values of the teleport_installer data-source of the Teleport Terraform provider.

Reference for the teleport_installer Terraform resource This page describes the supported values of the teleport_installer resource of the Teleport Terraform provider.

Reference for the teleport_login_rule Terraform data-source This page describes the supported values of the teleport_login_rule data-source of the Teleport Terraform provider.

Reference for the teleport_login_rule Terraform resource This page describes the supported values of the teleport_login_rule resource of the Teleport Terraform provider.

Reference for the teleport_oidc_connector Terraform data-source This page describes the supported values of the teleport_oidc_connector data-source of the Teleport Terraform provider.

Reference for the teleport_oidc_connector Terraform resource This page describes the supported values of the teleport_oidc_connector resource of the Teleport Terraform provider.

Reference for the teleport_okta_import_rule Terraform data-source This page describes the supported values of the teleport_okta_import_rule data-source of the Teleport Terraform provider.

Reference for the teleport_okta_import_rule Terraform resource This page describes the supported values of the teleport_okta_import_rule resource of the Teleport Terraform provider.

Reference for the teleport_provision_token Terraform data-source This page describes the supported values of the teleport_provision_token data-source of the Teleport Terraform provider.

Reference for the teleport_provision_token Terraform resource This page describes the supported values of the teleport_provision_token resource of the Teleport Terraform provider.

Reference for the teleport_role Terraform data-source This page describes the supported values of the teleport_role data-source of the Teleport Terraform provider.

Reference for the teleport_role Terraform resource This page describes the supported values of the teleport_role resource of the Teleport Terraform provider.

Reference for the teleport_saml_connector Terraform data-source This page describes the supported values of the teleport_saml_connector data-source of the Teleport Terraform provider.

Reference for the teleport_saml_connector Terraform resource This page describes the supported values of the teleport_saml_connector resource of the Teleport Terraform provider.

Reference for the teleport_server Terraform resource This page describes the supported values of the teleport_server resource of the Teleport Terraform provider.

Reference for the teleport_session_recording_config Terraform data-source This page describes the supported values of the teleport_session_recording_config data-source of the Teleport Terraform provider.

Reference for the teleport_session_recording_config Terraform resource This page describes the supported values of the teleport_session_recording_config resource of the Teleport Terraform provider.

Reference for the teleport_static_host_user Terraform data-source This page describes the supported values of the teleport_static_host_user data-source of the Teleport Terraform provider.

Reference for the teleport_static_host_user Terraform resource This page describes the supported values of the teleport_static_host_user resource of the Teleport Terraform provider.

Reference for the teleport_trusted_cluster Terraform data-source This page describes the supported values of the teleport_trusted_cluster data-source of the Teleport Terraform provider.

Reference for the teleport_trusted_cluster Terraform resource This page describes the supported values of the teleport_trusted_cluster resource of the Teleport Terraform provider.

Reference for the teleport_trusted_device Terraform data-source This page describes the supported values of the teleport_trusted_device data-source of the Teleport Terraform provider.

Reference for the teleport_trusted_device Terraform resource This page describes the supported values of the teleport_trusted_device resource of the Teleport Terraform provider.

Reference for the teleport_user Terraform data-source This page describes the supported values of the teleport_user data-source of the Teleport Terraform provider.

Reference for the teleport_user Terraform resource This page describes the supported values of the teleport_user resource of the Teleport Terraform provider.

Reference for the teleport_workload_identity Terraform data-source This page describes the supported values of the teleport_workload_identity data-source of the Teleport Terraform provider.

Reference for the teleport_workload_identity Terraform resource This page describes the supported values of the teleport_workload_identity resource of the Teleport Terraform provider.

Reference for the teleportmwi_kubernetes Terraform data-source This page describes the supported values of the teleportmwi_kubernetes data-source of the Teleport MWI Terraform provider.

Reference for the teleportmwi_kubernetes Terraform ephemeral resource This page describes the supported values of the teleportmwi_kubernetes ephemeral resource of the Teleport MWI Terraform provider.

tbot Chart Reference Values that can be set using the tbot Helm chart

tbot CLI reference Comprehensive reference of subcommands, flags, and arguments for the tbot CLI tool.

tctl CLI reference Comprehensive reference of subcommands, flags, and arguments for the tctl CLI tool.

Teleport Changelog The Changelog provides a comprehensive description of the changes introduced by each Teleport release.

teleport CLI Reference Comprehensive reference of subcommands, flags, and arguments for the teleport CLI tool.

Teleport Configuration The detailed guide and reference documentation for configuring Teleport for SSH and Kubernetes access.

Teleport Kubernetes Operator Resource Reference Guides Comprehensive guides to fields available in Kubernetes resources you can apply to manage Teleport resources with the Teleport Kubernetes operator

Teleport Metrics Comprehensive list of all metrics exposed by Teleport.

Teleport MWI Terraform Provider Reference documentation of the Teleport MWI Terraform provider.

Teleport Resources Reference documentation for Teleport resources

Teleport Signals Signals you can send to a running teleport process.

Teleport Terraform Provider Reference documentation of the Teleport Terraform provider.

Teleport Upcoming Releases A timeline of upcoming Teleport releases.

teleport-access-graph Chart Reference Values that can be set using the teleport-access-graph Helm chart

teleport-cluster Chart Reference Values that can be set using the teleport-cluster Helm chart

teleport-kube-agent Chart Reference Values that can be set using the teleport-kube-agent Helm chart

teleport-operator Chart Reference Values that can be set using the teleport-operator Helm chart

teleport-plugin-datadog Chart Reference Values that can be set using the teleport-plugin-datadog Helm chart

teleport-plugin-discord Chart Reference Values that can be set using the teleport-plugin-discord Helm chart

teleport-plugin-email Chart Reference Values that can be set using the teleport-plugin-email Helm chart

teleport-plugin-event-handler Chart Reference Values that can be set using the teleport-plugin-event-handler Helm chart

teleport-plugin-jira Chart Reference Values that can be set using the teleport-plugin-jira Helm chart

teleport-plugin-mattermost Chart Reference Values that can be set using the teleport-plugin-mattermost Helm chart

teleport-plugin-msteams Chart Reference Values that can be set using the teleport-plugin-msteams Helm chart

teleport-plugin-pagerduty Chart Reference Values that can be set using the teleport-plugin-pagerduty Helm chart

teleport-plugin-slack Chart Reference Values that can be set using the teleport-plugin-slack Helm chart

teleport-update CLI reference Comprehensive reference of subcommands, flags, and arguments for the teleport-update CLI tool.

TeleportAccessList Provides a comprehensive list of fields in the TeleportAccessList resource available through the Teleport Kubernetes operator

TeleportAppV3 Provides a comprehensive list of fields in the TeleportAppV3 resource available through the Teleport Kubernetes operator

TeleportAutoupdateConfigV1 Provides a comprehensive list of fields in the TeleportAutoupdateConfigV1 resource available through the Teleport Kubernetes operator

TeleportAutoupdateVersionV1 Provides a comprehensive list of fields in the TeleportAutoupdateVersionV1 resource available through the Teleport Kubernetes operator

TeleportBotV1 Provides a comprehensive list of fields in the TeleportBotV1 resource available through the Teleport Kubernetes operator

TeleportDatabaseV3 Provides a comprehensive list of fields in the TeleportDatabaseV3 resource available through the Teleport Kubernetes operator

TeleportGithubConnector Provides a comprehensive list of fields in the TeleportGithubConnector resource available through the Teleport Kubernetes operator

TeleportLoginRule Provides a comprehensive list of fields in the TeleportLoginRule resource available through the Teleport Kubernetes operator

TeleportOIDCConnector Provides a comprehensive list of fields in the TeleportOIDCConnector resource available through the Teleport Kubernetes operator

TeleportOktaImportRule Provides a comprehensive list of fields in the TeleportOktaImportRule resource available through the Teleport Kubernetes operator

TeleportOpenSSHEICEServerV2 Provides a comprehensive list of fields in the TeleportOpenSSHEICEServerV2 resource available through the Teleport Kubernetes operator

TeleportOpenSSHServerV2 Provides a comprehensive list of fields in the TeleportOpenSSHServerV2 resource available through the Teleport Kubernetes operator

TeleportProvisionToken Provides a comprehensive list of fields in the TeleportProvisionToken resource available through the Teleport Kubernetes operator

TeleportRole Provides a comprehensive list of fields in the TeleportRole resource available through the Teleport Kubernetes operator

TeleportRoleV6 Provides a comprehensive list of fields in the TeleportRoleV6 resource available through the Teleport Kubernetes operator

TeleportRoleV7 Provides a comprehensive list of fields in the TeleportRoleV7 resource available through the Teleport Kubernetes operator

TeleportRoleV8 Provides a comprehensive list of fields in the TeleportRoleV8 resource available through the Teleport Kubernetes operator

TeleportSAMLConnector Provides a comprehensive list of fields in the TeleportSAMLConnector resource available through the Teleport Kubernetes operator

TeleportTrustedClusterV2 Provides a comprehensive list of fields in the TeleportTrustedClusterV2 resource available through the Teleport Kubernetes operator

TeleportUser Provides a comprehensive list of fields in the TeleportUser resource available through the Teleport Kubernetes operator

TeleportWorkloadIdentityV1 Provides a comprehensive list of fields in the TeleportWorkloadIdentityV1 resource available through the Teleport Kubernetes operator

Terraform data-sources index Index of all the data-sources supported by the Teleport Terraform Provider

Terraform resources index Index of all the datasources supported by the Teleport Terraform Provider

tsh CLI reference Comprehensive reference of subcommands, flags, and arguments for the tsh CLI tool.

Workload Identity Attributes Information about the attributes that can be used in templating and rules in the WorkloadIdentity resource.