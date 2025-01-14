tbot Chart Reference
This chart deploys an instance of the MachineID agent, TBot, into your Kubernetes cluster.
To use it, you will need to know:
- The address of your Teleport Proxy Service or Auth Service
- The name of your Teleport cluster
- The name of a join token configured for Machine ID and your Kubernetes cluster as described in the Machine ID on Kubernetes guide
By default, this chart is designed to use the
kubernetes join method but it
can be customized to use any delegated join method. We do not recommend that
you use the
token join method with this chart.
Minimal configuration
This basic configuration will write a Teleport identity file to a secret in
the deployment namespace called
test-output.
clusterName: "test.teleport.sh"
teleportProxyAddress: "test.teleport.sh:443"
defaultOutput:
secretName: "test-output"
token: "my-token"
Full reference
image
|Type
|Default
string
"public.ecr.aws/gravitational/tbot-distroless"
image sets the container image used for tbot pods created by this
chart.
You can override this to use your own tbot image rather than a Teleport-published image.
clusterName
|Type
|Default
string
""
clusterName should be the name of the Teleport cluster that your
Bot will join. You can retrieve it by running
tctl status.
For example:
clusterName: "test.teleport.sh"
teleportProxyAddress
|Type
|Default
string
""
teleportProxyAddress is the teleport Proxy Service address the bot will connect to.
This must contain the port number, usually 443 or 3080 for Proxy Service.
Connecting to the Proxy Service is the most common and recommended way to connect to Teleport.
This is mandatory to connect to Teleport Enterprise (Cloud)
This setting is mutually exclusive with teleportProxyAddress and is ignored if
customConfig is set.
For example:
teleportProxyAddress: "test.teleport.sh:443"
teleportAuthAddress
|Type
|Default
string
""
teleportAuthAddress is the teleport Auth Service address the bot will connect to.
This must contain the port number, usually 3025 for Auth Service. Direct Auth Service connection
should be used when you are deploying the bot in the same Kubernetes cluster than your
teleport-cluster
Helm release and have direct access to the Auth Service.
Else, you should prefer connecting via the Proxy Service.
This setting is mutually exclusive with teleportProxyAddress and is ignored if
customConfig is set.
For example:
teleportAuthAddress: "teleport-auth.teleport-namespace.svc.cluster.local:3025"
defaultOutput
defaultOutput controls the default output configured for the tbot agent.
Ignored if
customConfig is set.
defaultOutput.enabled
|Type
|Default
bool
true
defaultOutput.enabled controls whether the default output is enabled.
persistence
persistence controls how the tbot agent stores its data.
Options:
- "secret": uses a Kubernetes Secret.
- "disabled": does not persist data. May impact ability to track bot deployment across its lifetime.
tbotConfig
|Type
|Default
object
{}
tbotConfig contains YAML teleport configuration to pass to the
tbot pods. The configuration will be merged with the chart-generated
configuration and will take precedence in case of conflict. Try to prefer to
use the more specific configuration values throughout this chart.
outputs
|Type
|Default
list
[]
outputs contains additional outputs to configure for the tbot agent.
These should be in the same format as the
outputs field in the tbot.yaml.
Ignored if
customConfig is set.
services
|Type
|Default
list
[]
services contains additional services to configure for the tbot agent.
These should be in the same format as the
services field in the tbot.yaml.
Ignored if
customConfig is set.
joinMethod
|Type
|Default
string
"kubernetes"
joinMethod describes how tbot joins the Teleport cluster.
See the join method reference for a list fo supported values and detailed explanations.
Ignored if
customConfig is set.
token
|Type
|Default
string
""
token is the name of the token used by tbot to join the Teleport cluster.
This value is not sensitive unless the
joinMethod is set to
"token".
Ignored if
customConfig is set.
teleportVersionOverride
|Type
|Default
string
""
teleportVersionOverride controls the tbot image version deployed by
the chart.
Normally, the version of tbot matches the version of the chart. If you install chart version 15.0.0, you'll use tbot version 15.0.0. Upgrading tbot is done by upgrading the chart.
teleportVersionOverride is intended for development and MUST NOT be
used to control the Teleport version in a typical deployment. This
chart is designed to run a specific Teleport version. You will face
compatibility issues trying to run a different Teleport version with it.
If you want to run Teleport version
X.Y.Z, you should use
helm install --version X.Y.Z instead.
anonymousTelemetry
|Type
|Default
bool
false
anonymousTelemetry controls whether anonymous telemetry is enabled.
debug
|Type
|Default
bool
false
debug controls whether the tbot agent runs in debug mode.
serviceAccount
serviceAccount controls the Kubernetes ServiceAccounts deployed and used by
the chart.
serviceAccount.create
|Type
|Default
bool
true
serviceAccount.create controls whether Helm Chart creates the
Kubernetes
ServiceAccount resources for the agent.
When off, you are responsible for creating the appropriate ServiceAccount
resources.
serviceAccount.name
|Type
|Default
string
""
serviceAccount.name sets the name of the
ServiceAccount resource
used by the chart. By default, the
ServiceAccount has the name of the
Helm release.
imagePullPolicy
|Type
|Default
string
"IfNotPresent"
imagePullPolicy sets the pull policy for any pods created by the chart.
See the Kubernetes documentation
for more details.
extraLabels
extraLabels contains additional Kubernetes labels to apply on the resources
created by the chart.
See the Kubernetes label documentation
for more information.
extraLabels.role
|Type
|Default
object
{}
extraLabels.role are labels to set on the Role.
extraLabels.roleBinding
|Type
|Default
object
{}
extraLabels.roleBinding are labels to set on the RoleBinding.
extraLabels.config
|Type
|Default
object
{}
extraLabels.config are labels to set on the ConfigMap.
extraLabels.deployment
|Type
|Default
object
{}
extraLabels.deployment are labels to set on the Deployment or StatefulSet.
extraLabels.pod
|Type
|Default
object
{}
extraLabels.pod are labels to set on the Pods created by the
Deployment or StatefulSet.
extraLabels.serviceAccount
|Type
|Default
object
{}
extraLabels.serviceAccount are labels to set on the ServiceAccount.
annotations
annotations contains annotations to apply to the different Kubernetes
objects created by the chart. See the Kubernetes annotation
documentation
for more details.
annotations.role
|Type
|Default
object
{}
annotations.role are annotations to set on the Role.
annotations.roleBinding
|Type
|Default
object
{}
annotations.roleBinding are annotations to set on the RoleBinding.
annotations.config
|Type
|Default
object
{}
annotations.config contains the Kubernetes annotations
put on the
ConfigMap resource created by the chart.
annotations.deployment
|Type
|Default
object
{}
annotations.deployment contains the Kubernetes annotations
put on the
Deployment or
StatefulSet resource created by the chart.
annotations.pod
|Type
|Default
object
{}
annotations.pod contains the Kubernetes annotations
put on the
Pod resources created by the chart.
annotations.serviceAccount
|Type
|Default
object
{}
annotations.serviceAccount contains the Kubernetes annotations
put on the
ServiceAccount resource created by the chart.
resources
|Type
|Default
object
{}
resources sets the resource requests/limits for any pods created by the chart.
See the Kubernetes documentation
for more details.
affinity
|Type
|Default
object
{}
affinity sets the affinities for any pods created by the chart.
See the Kubernetes documentation
for more details.
tolerations
|Type
|Default
list
[]
tolerations sets the tolerations for any pods created by the chart.
See the Kubernetes documentation
for more details.
nodeSelector
|Type
|Default
object
{}
nodeSelector sets the node selector for any pods created by the chart.
See the Kubernetes documentation
for more details.
imagePullSecrets
|Type
|Default
list
[]
imagePullSecrets sets the image pull secrets for any pods created by the chart.
See the Kubernetes documentation
for more details.
extraVolumes
|Type
|Default
list
[]
extraVolumes contains extra volumes to mount into the Teleport pods.
See the Kubernetes volume documentation
for more details.
For example:
extraVolumes:
- name: myvolume
secret:
secretName: testSecret
extraVolumeMounts
|Type
|Default
list
[]
extraVolumeMounts contains extra volumes mounts for the main Teleport container.
See the Kubernetes volume documentation
for more details.
For example:
extraVolumesMounts:
- name: myvolume
mountPath: /path/on/host
extraArgs
|Type
|Default
list
[]
extraArgs contains extra arguments to pass to
tbot start for
the main tbot pod
extraEnv
|Type
|Default
list
[]
extraEnv contains extra environment variables to set in the main
tbot pod.
For example:
extraEnv:
- name: HTTPS_PROXY
value: "http://username:[email protected]:3128"
securityContext
|Type
|Default
object
null
securityContext sets the container security context for any pods created by the chart.
See the Kubernetes documentation
for more details.
By default, this is unset.