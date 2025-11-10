teleport-relay Chart Reference
The
teleport-relay Helm chart is used to deploy a Teleport Relay Service group in a Kubernetes cluster, to provide connectivity between clients and resources without involving the Teleport control plane in the network path.
The
teleport-relay chart is available for Teleport v18.3.0 and later.
You can browse the source on GitHub.
This reference details available values for the
teleport-relay chart.
The Teleport Relay service provides alternate network paths for accessing resources through Teleport in specific scenarios where clients and agents are in the same network segment and there is a need for connectivity that does not go through the Teleport control plane. It is not a required or recommended cluster component in most Teleport deployments.
If you want to provide access to resources like Databases, Applications or Kubernetes clusters, you should use the
teleport-kube-agent Helm chart instead.
Backing up production instances, environments, and/or settings before making permanent modifications is encouraged as a best practice. Doing so allows you to roll back to an existing state if needed.
What the chart deploys
The
teleport-relay chart deploys the following Kubernetes resources:
|Kind
|Default name
|Description
Deployment
|The release name
|One or more replicas of the Teleport instance running the Relay Service
Service
|The release name
|The transport and tunnel servers, pointed at the respective listeners of the Relay Service replicas.
ConfigMap
|The release name
|The Teleport configuration.
Secret
joinTokenSecret.name, if given, or the release name
|The join token name, used to join the cluster. It's possible to use an existing
Secret that's managed outside of the chart.
ServiceAccount
serviceAccount.name, if given, or the release name
|Used for the
kubernetes join method. It's possible to use an existing
ServiceAccount that's managed outside of the chart.
PodDisruptionBudget
|The release name
|Ensures high availability for the Teleport pods.
Reference
relayGroup
|Type
|Default
string
""
relayGroup sets the internal identifier for the group of Relay
instances reachable through the same load balancer. Should be unique in the
whole Teleport cluster.
publicHostnames
|Type
|Default
list
[]
publicHostnames a list of hostnames that this Relay group is publicly
reachable at by clients.
publicHostnames:
- relay.example.com
targetConnectionCount
|Type
|Default
int
2
targetConnectionCount the amount of tunnel connections that agents
will open to distinct Relay instances. It should not be bigger than the
replica count.
proxyAddr
|Type
|Default
string
""
proxyAddr provides the public-facing Teleport Proxy Service
endpoint which should be used to join the cluster. This is the same URL used
to access the web UI of your Teleport cluster. The port used is usually either
3080 or 443.
Here are a few examples:
|Deployment method
|Example
proxy_service.public_addr
|On-prem Teleport cluster
teleport.example.com:3080
|Teleport Cloud cluster
example.teleport.sh:443
teleport-cluster Helm chart
teleport.example.com:443
enterprise
|Type
|Default
bool
false
enterprise controls if the
teleport-relay chart should deploy the
OSS version or the enterprise version of the container image. This must be set
to
true when connecting to Teleport Cloud or self-hosted Teleport Enterprise
clusters to allow the agent to leverage enterprise features.
joinParams
joinParams controls how the Teleport Agent joins the Teleport cluster.
These sub-values must be configured for the agent to connect to a cluster.
The token used must grant the
Relay role, and should be valid for the
lifetime of the Helm release.
joinParams.method
|Type
|Default
string
""
joinParams.method controls which join method will be used by the
instance to join the Teleport cluster.
See the join method reference for the list of possible values, the implications of each join method, and guides to set up each method.
Common join-methods for the
teleport-relay are:
token: the most basic one, with regular ephemeral secret tokens
kubernetes: either the
in-clustervariant (if the agent runs in the same Kubernetes cluster as the
teleport-clusterchart) or the
JWKS/OIDCvariants (work in every Kubernetes cluster, regardless of the Teleport Auth Service location).
joinParams.tokenName
|Type
|Default
string
""
joinParams.tokenName controls which token is used by the agent to
join the Teleport cluster.
When
joinParams.method is a delegated join
method,
the value is not sensitive.
When
joinParams.method is
token (by default),
joinParams.tokenName
contains the secret token itself. In this case, the value is sensitive and
is automatically stored in a Kubernetes Secret instead of being directly
included in the agent's configuration.
If method is
token,
joinParams.tokenName can be empty if the token is
provided through an existing Kubernetes Secret, see
joinTokenSecret for more details and instructions.
If method is
kubernetes, you must set
teleportClusterName.
teleportClusterName
|Type
|Default
string
""
teleportClusterName is the name of the joined Teleport cluster.
Setting this value is required when joining via the
Kubernetes JWKS or OIDC join method.
When this value is set, the chart mounts a kubernetes service account token via a projected volume and configures Teleport to use it for joining.
joinTokenSecret
joinTokenSecret manages the join token secret creation and its name. See
the
joinParams section for more details.
joinTokenSecret.create
|Type
|Default
bool
true
joinTokenSecret.create controls whether the chart creates the
Kubernetes
Secret containing the Teleport join token. If false, you must
create a Kubernetes Secret with the configured name in the Helm release
namespace.
joinTokenSecret.name
|Type
|Default
string
""
joinTokenSecret.name is the name of the Kubernetes Secret
containing the Teleport join token used by the chart.
If
joinTokenSecret.create is
false, the chart will not attempt to create
the secret itself. Instead, it will read the value from an existing secret.
joinTokenSecret.name configures the name of this secret. This allows you
to configure this secret externally and avoid having a plaintext join token
stored in your Teleport chart values.
To create your own join token secret, you can use a command like this:
kubectl --namespace teleport create secret generic my-token-secret --from-literal=auth-token=<replace-with-actual-token>
The key used for the auth token inside the secret must be
auth-token, as
in the command above.
joinTokenSecret:
create: false
name: my-token-secret
joinParams:
method: "token"
tokenName: ""
proxyProtocol
|Type
|Default
bool
false
proxyProtocol controls whether or not the connections coming from the
load balancer will include a PROXY protocol v2 header.
log
log controls the agent logging.
log.level
|Type
|Default
string
"INFO"
log.level is the log level for the Teleport process.
Available log levels are:
DEBUG,
INFO,
WARNING,
ERROR.
The default is
INFO, which is recommended in production.
DEBUG is useful during first-time setup or to see more detailed logs for debugging.
log.format
|Type
|Default
string
"json"
log.format sets the log output format for the Teleport process.
Possible values are
text or
json.
preStopDelay
|Type
|Default
string
"30s"
preStopDelay the optional time that will pass between the pod
entering the Terminating state and the Teleport instance getting signaled to
begin its shutdown advertisement. Useful to allow load balancers to stop
routing connections to the terminating pod.
shutdownDelay
|Type
|Default
string
"30s"
shutdownDelay the optional time that the Teleport instance will
wait after advertising its shutdown and before it will stop serving new
inbound connections.
terminationGracePeriodSeconds
|Type
|Default
int
90
terminationGracePeriodSeconds the time allotted to a Teleport instance
pod for termination. It should be longer than the sum of
preStopDelay and
shutdownDelay.
highAvailability
highAvailability contains settings controlling the availability of the
Teleport Agent deployed by the chart.
The availability can be increased by:
- running more replicas with
replicaCount
- requiring that the Pods are not scheduled on the same Kubernetes Node with
requireAntiAffinity
- by asking Kubernetes not to delete all pods at the same time with
podDisruptionBudget.
Even with highAvailability settings Restarting/rolling-out pods can still cause disruption for established long-lived sessions.
highAvailability.replicaCount
|Type
|Default
int
2
highAvailability.replicaCount is the number of agent replicas
deployed by the Chart.
Set to a number higher than
1 for a high availability mode where multiple
Teleport pods will be deployed.
As a rough guide, we recommend configuring one replica per distinct availability zone where your cluster has worker nodes.
2 replicas/availability zones will be fine for smaller workloads. 3-5 replicas/availability zones will be more appropriate for bigger clusters with more traffic.
highAvailability.podDisruptionBudget
highAvailability.podDisruptionBudget controls how the chart creates and
configures a Kubernetes PodDisruptionBudget to ensure Kubernetes does not
delete all agent replicas at the same time.
highAvailability.podDisruptionBudget.enabled
|Type
|Default
bool
false
highAvailability.podDisruptionBudget.enabled makes the chart create
a Kubernetes PodDisruptionBudget for the agent pods.
highAvailability.podDisruptionBudget.minAvailable
|Type
|Default
intOrString
1
highAvailability.podDisruptionBudget.minAvailable is the
minimum available pod count specified on the PodDisruptionBudget.
resources
|Type
|Default
object
{}
resources sets the resource requests/limits for any pods created by
the chart. See the Kubernetes
documentation
for more details.
service
service options for the Service that points to the Teleport Relay
instances.
service.type
|Type
|Default
string
"LoadBalancer"
service.type the type of the Service. Unless you have specific
needs, it should probably be set to LoadBalancer.
service.spec
|Type
|Default
object
{}
service.spec any additional entries here will be added to the
Service spec.
spec:
loadBalancerIP: "1.2.3.4"
loadBalancerClass: service.k8s.aws/nlb
serviceAccount
serviceAccount contains settings related to the Kubernetes service account
used by pods.
serviceAccount.create
|Type
|Default
bool
true
serviceAccount.create specifies whether a
ServiceAccount should
be created or if an existing one should be used.
serviceAccount.name
|Type
|Default
string
""
serviceAccount.name the name of the
ServiceAccount to use. If
not set and serviceAccount.create is true, the name is generated using the
release name. If create is false, the name will be used to reference an
existing service account.
extraLabels
extraLabels contains additional Kubernetes labels to apply on the resources
created by the chart. See the Kubernetes label documentation
for more information.
extraLabels.config
|Type
|Default
object
{}
extraLabels.config are labels to set on the ConfigMap.
extraLabels.deployment
|Type
|Default
object
{}
extraLabels.deployment are labels to set on the Deployment.
extraLabels.pod
|Type
|Default
object
{}
extraLabels.pod are labels to set on the Pods.
extraLabels.podDisruptionBudget
|Type
|Default
object
{}
extraLabels.podDisruptionBudget are labels to set on the
PodDisruptionBudget.
extraLabels.secret
|Type
|Default
object
{}
extraLabels.secret are labels to set on the Secret.
extraLabels.service
|Type
|Default
object
{}
extraLabels.service are labels to set on the Service.
extraLabels.serviceAccount
|Type
|Default
object
{}
extraLabels.serviceAccount are labels to set on the
ServiceAccount.
annotations
annotations contains annotations to apply to the different Kubernetes
objects created by the chart. See the Kubernetes annotation
documentation
for more details.
annotations.config
|Type
|Default
object
{}
annotations.config are annotations to set on the ConfigMap.
annotations.deployment
|Type
|Default
object
{}
annotations.deployment are annotations to set on the Deployment.
annotations.pod
|Type
|Default
object
{}
annotations.pod are annotations to set on the Pods.
annotations.podDisruptionBudget
|Type
|Default
object
{}
annotations.podDisruptionBudget are annotations to set on the
podDisruptionBudget.
annotations.secret
|Type
|Default
object
{}
annotations.secret are annotations to set on the Secret.
annotations.service
|Type
|Default
object
{}
annotations.service are annotations to set on the Service.
annotations.serviceAccount
|Type
|Default
object
{}
annotations.serviceAccount are annotations to set on the
ServiceAccount.
image
|Type
|Default
string
"public.ecr.aws/gravitational/teleport-distroless"
image sets the container image used for Teleport Community Edition
Agent pods created by the chart.
You can override this to use your own Teleport image rather than a Teleport-published image.
By default, the image contains only the Teleport application and its runtime dependencies, and does not contain a shell.
This setting only takes effect when
enterprise is
false.
When running an enterprise version, you must use
enterpriseImage instead.
enterpriseImage
|Type
|Default
string
"public.ecr.aws/gravitational/teleport-ent-distroless"
enterpriseImage sets the container image used for Teleport Enterprise
agent pods created by the chart.
You can override this to use your own Teleport image rather than a Teleport-published image.
By default, the image contains only the Teleport application and its runtime dependencies, and does not contain a shell.
This setting only takes effect when
enterprise is
true.
When running an enterprise version, you must use
image instead.
imagePullSecrets
|Type
|Default
list
[]
imagePullSecrets is a list of secrets containing authorization tokens
which can be optionally used to access a private Docker registry.
See the Kubernetes reference for more details.
imagePullPolicy
|Type
|Default
string
"IfNotPresent"
imagePullPolicy sets the pull policy for any pods created by the
chart. See the Kubernetes
documentation
for more details.
topologySpreadConstraints
|Type
|Default
list
[]
topologySpreadConstraints sets the topology spread constraints for
any pods created by the chart. See the Kubernetes
documentation
for more details.
When unset, the chart defaults to a soft topology spread constraint that tries to spread pods across hosts and zones.
topologySpreadConstraints:
- maxSkew: 1
topologyKey: kubernetes.io/hostname
whenUnsatisfiable: ScheduleAnyway
labelSelector:
matchLabels: # dynamically computed
- maxSkew: 1
topologyKey: topology.kubernetes.io/zone
whenUnsatisfiable: ScheduleAnyway
labelSelector:
matchLabels: # dynamically computed
disableTopologySpreadConstraints
|Type
|Default
bool
false
disableTopologySpreadConstraints turns off the default topology
spread constraints.
affinity
|Type
|Default
object
{}
affinity sets the affinities for any pods created by the chart. See
the Kubernetes
documentation
for more details.
tolerations
|Type
|Default
list
[]
tolerations sets the tolerations for any pods created by the chart.
See the Kubernetes
documentation
for more details.
teleportConfig
|Type
|Default
object
{}
teleportConfig contains YAML teleport configuration to pass to the
Teleport pods. The configuration will be merged with the chart-generated
configuration and will take precedence in case of conflict.
See the Teleport Configuration Reference for the list of supported fields.
extraArgs
|Type
|Default
list
[]
extraArgs contains extra arguments to pass to
teleport start for
the main Teleport container.
extraEnv
|Type
|Default
list
[]
extraEnv contains extra environment variables to set in the main
Teleport container.
For example:
extraEnv:
- name: HTTPS_PROXY
value: "http://username:[email protected]:3128"
extraVolumes
|Type
|Default
list
[]
extraVolumes contains extra volumes to mount into the Teleport pods.
See the Kubernetes volume
documentation for more
details.
For example:
extraVolumes:
- name: myvolume
secret:
secretName: testSecret
extraVolumeMounts
|Type
|Default
list
[]
extraVolumeMounts contains extra volumes mounts for the main Teleport
container. See the Kubernetes volume
documentation for more
details.
For example:
extraVolumesMounts:
- name: myvolume
mountPath: /path/on/host
dnsConfig
|Type
|Default
object
{}
dnsConfig contains custom Pod DNS Configuration for the agent pods.
This value is useful if you need to reduce the DNS load: set "ndots" to 0 and
only use FQDNs to refer to remote hosts.
See the Kubernetes pod DNS documentation for more information.
For example:
nameservers:
- 1.2.3.4
searches:
- ns1.svc.cluster-domain.example
- my.dns.search.suffix
options:
- name: ndots
value: "2"
dnsPolicy
|Type
|Default
string
""
dnsPolicy sets the Pod's DNS Policy
See the Kubernetes pod DNS documentation for more information.
hostAliases
hostAliases sets Host aliases in the Teleport Pod. See the Kubernetes
hosts file
documentation
for more details.
For example:
hostAliases:
- ip: "127.0.0.1"
hostnames:
- "foo.local"
- "bar.local"
- ip: "10.1.2.3"
hostnames:
- "foo.remote"
- "bar.remote"
tls
tls contains settings for mounting your own TLS material in the agent pod.
tls.existingCASecretName
|Type
|Default
string
""
tls.existingCASecretName sets the
SSL_CERT_FILE environment
variable to load a trusted CA or bundle in PEM format into Teleport pods.
The injected CA will be used to validate TLS communications with the Proxy
Service.
You must create a secret containing the CA certs in the same namespace as Teleport using a command like:
kubectl create secret generic my-root-ca --from-file=ca.pem=/path/to/root-ca.pem
tls.existingCASecretKeyName
|Type
|Default
string
"ca.pem"
tls.existingCASecretKeyName determines which key in the CA secret
will be used as a trusted CA bundle file.
insecureSkipProxyTLSVerify
|Type
|Default
bool
false
insecureSkipProxyTLSVerify disables TLS verification of the TLS
certificate presented by the Proxy Service.
This can be used for joining a Teleport instance to a Teleport cluster which does not have valid TLS certificates for testing.
Using a self-signed TLS certificate and disabling TLS verification is OK for testing, but is not viable when running a production Teleport cluster as it will drastically reduce security. You must configure valid TLS certificates on your Teleport cluster for production workloads.
One option might be to use Teleport's built-in ACME support or enable cert-manager support.
securityContext
|Type
|Default
object
{"allowPrivilegeEscalation":false,"capabilities":{"drop":["ALL"]},"readOnlyRootFilesystem":true,"runAsGroup":65532,"runAsNonRoot":true,"runAsUser":65532,"seccompProfile":{"type":"RuntimeDefault"}}
securityContext sets the container security context for any pods
created by the chart. See the Kubernetes
documentation
for more details.
The default value is compatible with the restricted PSS.
To unset the security context, set it to
null or
~.
podSecurityContext
|Type
|Default
object
{"fsGroup":65532}
podSecurityContext sets the pod security context for any pods
created by the chart. See the Kubernetes
documentation
for more details.
To unset the security context, set it to
null or
~.
priorityClassName
|Type
|Default
string
""
priorityClassName sets the priority class used by any pods created by the chart.
The user is responsible for creating the
PriorityClass resource before deploying the chart.
See the Kubernetes documentation
for more details.
nameOverride
|Type
|Default
string
""
nameOverride optionally overrides the name of the chart, used
together with the release name when giving a name to resources.
fullnameOverride
|Type
|Default
string
""
fullnameOverride optionally overrides the full name of resources.
teleportVersionOverride
|Type
|Default
string
""
teleportVersionOverride controls the Teleport Kubernetes Operator
image version deployed by the chart.
Normally, the version of the Teleport Kubernetes Operator matches the version of the chart. If you install chart version 15.0.0, you'll use Teleport version 15.0.0. Upgrading the agent is done by upgrading the chart.
teleportVersionOverride is intended for development and MUST NOT be used
to control the Teleport version in a typical deployment. This chart is
designed to run a specific Teleport version. You will face compatibility
issues trying to run a different Teleport version with it.
If you want to run Teleport version
X.Y.Z, you should use
helm install --version X.Y.Z instead.