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Version: 18.x

tbot-spiffe-daemon-set Chart Reference

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This chart deploys a daemon set of the Machine & Workload Identity agent, tbot, into your Kubernetes cluster to provide SPIFFE identities to workloads in the cluster. This is the recommended way of deploying MWI for SPIFFE into Kubernetes clusters.

To use it, you will need to know:

  • The address of your Teleport Proxy Service or Auth Service
  • The name of your Teleport cluster
  • The name of a join token configured for Machine & Workload Identity and your Kubernetes cluster as described in the Machine & Workload Identity on Kubernetes guide
  • A configured WorkloadIdentity resource for your cluster

By default, this chart is designed to use the kubernetes join method but it can be customized to use any delegated join method. We do not recommend that you use the token join method with this chart. Visit the join method reference for more information about alternatives to the kubernetes join method.

Minimal configuration

Follow steps 1 and 2 from the Deploying tbot on Kubernetes guide to create a Bot and Join Token for your tbot daemon set to use for authentication.

You must have also created a WorkloadIdentity resource to be used when issuing a SPIFFE SVID. For example, the following configuration would produce a SPIFFE ID including the namespace and service account of the pod:

kind: workload_identity
version: v1
metadata:
  name: example-workload-identity
spec:
  spiffe:
    id: /k8s/{{ workload.kubernetes.namespace }}/{{ workload.kubernetes.service_account }}

Ensure that your Bot has been granted access to issue this WorkloadIdentity via a role. See the WorkloadIdentity reference to learn more about customizing the structure of the SPIFFE IDs issued to your workloads.

The following are the minimal values you must set on the chart for it to function correctly:

# Set to the name of your Teleport cluster.
clusterName: example.teleport.sh
# Set to the name of the token you created.
token: example-token
# Set to the address of your Teleport Proxy Service.
teleportProxyAddress: example.teleport.sh:443
workloadIdentitySelector:
  # Set to the name of the WorkloadIdentity resource you'd like to use when
  # issuing SVIDs.
  name: example-workload-identity

After deploying the chart, you will need to make the SPIFFE Workload API available to your workloads. You can manually mount the SPIFFE Workload API into your pods via hostPath, or you can deploy the SPIFFE CSI Driver to simplify this process.

Full reference

image

TypeDefault
string"public.ecr.aws/gravitational/tbot-distroless"

image sets the container image used for tbot pods created by this chart.

You can override this to use your own tbot image rather than a Teleport-published image.

clusterName

TypeDefault
string""

clusterName should be the name of the Teleport cluster that your Bot will join. You can retrieve it by running tctl status.

For example: clusterName: "test.teleport.sh"

teleportProxyAddress

TypeDefault
string""

teleportProxyAddress is the teleport Proxy Service address the bot will connect to. This must contain the port number, usually 443 or 3080 for Proxy Service. Connecting to the Proxy Service is the most common and recommended way to connect to Teleport. This is mandatory to connect to Teleport Enterprise (Cloud)

This setting is mutually exclusive with teleportProxyAddress and is ignored if tbotConfig is set.

For example:

teleportProxyAddress: "test.teleport.sh:443"

workloadIdentitySelector

TypeDefault
object{"labels":{},"name":""}

workloadIdentitySelector controls which WorkloadIdentity resources will be used when issuing SVIDs via the SPIFFE Workload API. You must set either name or labels.

workloadIdentitySelector.name

TypeDefault
string""

workloadIdentitySelector.name selects the WorkloadIdentity resource by name.

workloadIdentitySelector.labels

TypeDefault
object{}

workloadIdentitySelector.labels selects the WorkloadIdentity resource by labels.

tbotConfig

TypeDefault
object{}

tbotConfig contains YAML teleport configuration to pass to the tbot pods. The configuration will be merged with the chart-generated configuration and will take precedence in case of conflict. Try to prefer to use the more specific configuration values throughout this chart.

joinMethod

TypeDefault
string"kubernetes"

joinMethod describes how tbot joins the Teleport cluster. See the join method reference for a list fo supported values and detailed explanations. Ignored if tbotConfig is set.

token

TypeDefault
string""

token is the name of the token used by tbot to join the Teleport cluster. This value is not sensitive unless the joinMethod is set to "token". Ignored if tbotConfig is set.

teleportVersionOverride

TypeDefault
string""

teleportVersionOverride controls the tbot image version deployed by the chart.

Normally, the version of tbot matches the version of the chart. If you install chart version 15.0.0, you'll use tbot version 15.0.0. Upgrading tbot is done by upgrading the chart.

warning

teleportVersionOverride is intended for development and MUST NOT be used to control the Teleport version in a typical deployment. This chart is designed to run a specific Teleport version. You will face compatibility issues trying to run a different Teleport version with it.

If you want to run Teleport version X.Y.Z, you should use helm install --version X.Y.Z instead.

anonymousTelemetry

TypeDefault
boolfalse

anonymousTelemetry controls whether anonymous telemetry is enabled.

debug

TypeDefault
boolfalse

debug controls whether the tbot agent runs in debug mode.

serviceAccount

serviceAccount controls the Kubernetes ServiceAccounts deployed and used by the chart.

serviceAccount.create

TypeDefault
booltrue

serviceAccount.create controls whether Helm Chart creates the Kubernetes ServiceAccount resources for the agent. When off, you are responsible for creating the appropriate ServiceAccount resources.

serviceAccount.name

TypeDefault
string""

serviceAccount.name sets the name of the ServiceAccount resource used by the chart. By default, the ServiceAccount has the name of the Helm release.

rbac

rbac controls the Kubernetes Role and RoleBinding creation used by the serviceAccount

rbac.create

TypeDefault
booltrue

rbac.create controls whether Helm Chart creates the Kubernetes Role & RoleBindings resources for the Kubernetes SA. When off, you are responsible for creating the appropriate resources.

imagePullPolicy

TypeDefault
string"IfNotPresent"

imagePullPolicy sets the pull policy for any pods created by the chart. See the Kubernetes documentation for more details.

extraLabels

extraLabels contains additional Kubernetes labels to apply on the resources created by the chart. See the Kubernetes label documentation for more information.

extraLabels.role

TypeDefault
object{}

extraLabels.role are labels to set on the Role.

extraLabels.roleBinding

TypeDefault
object{}

extraLabels.roleBinding are labels to set on the RoleBinding.

extraLabels.config

TypeDefault
object{}

extraLabels.config are labels to set on the ConfigMap.

extraLabels.daemonSet

TypeDefault
object{}

extraLabels.daemonSet are labels to set on the DaemonSet.

extraLabels.pod

TypeDefault
object{}

extraLabels.pod are labels to set on the Pods created by the Deployment or StatefulSet.

extraLabels.serviceAccount

TypeDefault
object{}

extraLabels.serviceAccount are labels to set on the ServiceAccount.

extraLabels.clusterRole

TypeDefault
object{}

extraLabels.clusterRole are labels to set on the ClusterRole

extraLabels.clusterRoleBinding

TypeDefault
object{}

extraLabels.clusterRoleBinding are labels to set on the ClusterRoleBinding

annotations

annotations contains annotations to apply to the different Kubernetes objects created by the chart. See the Kubernetes annotation documentation for more details.

annotations.role

TypeDefault
object{}

annotations.role are annotations to set on the Role.

annotations.roleBinding

TypeDefault
object{}

annotations.roleBinding are annotations to set on the RoleBinding.

annotations.config

TypeDefault
object{}

annotations.config contains the Kubernetes annotations put on the ConfigMap resource created by the chart.

annotations.daemonSet

TypeDefault
object{}

annotations.daemonSet contains the Kubernetes annotations put on the DaemonSet resource created by the chart.

annotations.pod

TypeDefault
object{}

annotations.pod contains the Kubernetes annotations put on the Pod resources created by the chart.

annotations.serviceAccount

TypeDefault
object{}

annotations.serviceAccount contains the Kubernetes annotations put on the ServiceAccount resource created by the chart.

extraLabels.clusterRole

TypeDefault
object{}

extraLabels.clusterRole are annotations to set on the ClusterRole

extraLabels.clusterRoleBinding

TypeDefault
object{}

extraLabels.clusterRoleBinding are annotations to set on the ClusterRoleBinding

resources

TypeDefault
object{}

resources sets the resource requests/limits for any pods created by the chart. See the Kubernetes documentation for more details.

affinity

TypeDefault
object{}

affinity sets the affinities for any pods created by the chart. See the Kubernetes documentation for more details.

tolerations

TypeDefault
list[]

tolerations sets the tolerations for any pods created by the chart. See the Kubernetes documentation for more details.

nodeSelector

TypeDefault
object{}

nodeSelector sets the node selector for any pods created by the chart. See the Kubernetes documentation for more details.

imagePullSecrets

TypeDefault
list[]

imagePullSecrets sets the image pull secrets for any pods created by the chart. See the Kubernetes documentation for more details.

extraVolumes

TypeDefault
list[]

extraVolumes contains extra volumes to mount into the Teleport pods. See the Kubernetes volume documentation for more details.

For example:

extraVolumes:
- name: myvolume
  secret:
    secretName: testSecret

extraVolumeMounts

TypeDefault
list[]

extraVolumeMounts contains extra volumes mounts for the main Teleport container. See the Kubernetes volume documentation for more details.

For example:

extraVolumesMounts:
- name: myvolume
  mountPath: /path/on/host

extraArgs

TypeDefault
list[]

extraArgs contains extra arguments to pass to tbot start for the main tbot pod

extraEnv

TypeDefault
list[]

extraEnv contains extra environment variables to set in the main tbot pod.

For example:

extraEnv:
  - name: HTTPS_PROXY
    value: "http://username:[email protected]:3128"

securityContext

TypeDefault
object{"privileged":true}

securityContext sets the container security context for any pods created by the chart. The default high level of privileges are necessary to support the workload attestation feature of tbot as this requires the ability to read sensitive information about other processes running on the system. See the Kubernetes documentation for more details.

podSecurityContext

TypeDefault
object{"runAsGroup":0,"runAsUser":0}

podSecurityContext sets the pod security context for any pods created by the chart. The default high level of privileges are necessary to support the workload attestation feature of tbot as this requires the ability to read sensitive information about other processes running on the system. See the Kubernetes documentation for more details.