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tbot-spiffe-daemon-set Chart Reference Report an Issue Copy for LLM View as Markdown Is this page helpful? How can we improve this page? Submit Cancel

This chart deploys a daemon set of the Machine & Workload Identity agent, tbot, into your Kubernetes cluster to provide SPIFFE identities to workloads in the cluster. This is the recommended way of deploying MWI for SPIFFE into Kubernetes clusters.

To use it, you will need to know:

The address of your Teleport Proxy Service or Auth Service

The name of your Teleport cluster

The name of a join token configured for Machine & Workload Identity and your Kubernetes cluster as described in the Machine & Workload Identity on Kubernetes guide

A configured WorkloadIdentity resource for your cluster

By default, this chart is designed to use the kubernetes join method but it can be customized to use any delegated join method. We do not recommend that you use the token join method with this chart. Visit the join method reference for more information about alternatives to the kubernetes join method.

Follow steps 1 and 2 from the Deploying tbot on Kubernetes guide to create a Bot and Join Token for your tbot daemon set to use for authentication.

You must have also created a WorkloadIdentity resource to be used when issuing a SPIFFE SVID. For example, the following configuration would produce a SPIFFE ID including the namespace and service account of the pod:

kind: workload_identity version: v1 metadata: name: example-workload-identity spec: spiffe: id: /k8s/{{ workload.kubernetes.namespace }}/{{ workload.kubernetes.service_account }}

Ensure that your Bot has been granted access to issue this WorkloadIdentity via a role. See the WorkloadIdentity reference to learn more about customizing the structure of the SPIFFE IDs issued to your workloads.

The following are the minimal values you must set on the chart for it to function correctly:

clusterName: example.teleport.sh token: example-token teleportProxyAddress: example.teleport.sh:443 workloadIdentitySelector: name: example-workload-identity

After deploying the chart, you will need to make the SPIFFE Workload API available to your workloads. You can manually mount the SPIFFE Workload API into your pods via hostPath, or you can deploy the SPIFFE CSI Driver to simplify this process.

Type Default string "public.ecr.aws/gravitational/tbot-distroless"

image sets the container image used for tbot pods created by this chart.

You can override this to use your own tbot image rather than a Teleport-published image.

Type Default string ""

clusterName should be the name of the Teleport cluster that your Bot will join. You can retrieve it by running tctl status .

For example: clusterName: "test.teleport.sh"

Type Default string ""

teleportProxyAddress is the teleport Proxy Service address the bot will connect to. This must contain the port number, usually 443 or 3080 for Proxy Service. Connecting to the Proxy Service is the most common and recommended way to connect to Teleport. This is mandatory to connect to Teleport Enterprise (Cloud)

This setting is mutually exclusive with teleportProxyAddress and is ignored if tbotConfig is set.

For example:

teleportProxyAddress: "test.teleport.sh:443"

Type Default object {"labels":{},"name":""}

workloadIdentitySelector controls which WorkloadIdentity resources will be used when issuing SVIDs via the SPIFFE Workload API. You must set either name or labels.

Type Default string ""

workloadIdentitySelector.name selects the WorkloadIdentity resource by name.

Type Default object {}

workloadIdentitySelector.labels selects the WorkloadIdentity resource by labels.

Type Default object {}

tbotConfig contains YAML teleport configuration to pass to the tbot pods. The configuration will be merged with the chart-generated configuration and will take precedence in case of conflict. Try to prefer to use the more specific configuration values throughout this chart.

Type Default string "kubernetes"

joinMethod describes how tbot joins the Teleport cluster. See the join method reference for a list fo supported values and detailed explanations. Ignored if tbotConfig is set.

Type Default string ""

token is the name of the token used by tbot to join the Teleport cluster. This value is not sensitive unless the joinMethod is set to "token" . Ignored if tbotConfig is set.

Type Default string ""

teleportVersionOverride controls the tbot image version deployed by the chart.

Normally, the version of tbot matches the version of the chart. If you install chart version 15.0.0, you'll use tbot version 15.0.0. Upgrading tbot is done by upgrading the chart.

warning teleportVersionOverride is intended for development and MUST NOT be used to control the Teleport version in a typical deployment. This chart is designed to run a specific Teleport version. You will face compatibility issues trying to run a different Teleport version with it. If you want to run Teleport version X.Y.Z , you should use helm install --version X.Y.Z instead.

Type Default bool false

anonymousTelemetry controls whether anonymous telemetry is enabled.

Type Default bool false

debug controls whether the tbot agent runs in debug mode.

serviceAccount controls the Kubernetes ServiceAccounts deployed and used by the chart.

Type Default bool true

serviceAccount.create controls whether Helm Chart creates the Kubernetes ServiceAccount resources for the agent. When off, you are responsible for creating the appropriate ServiceAccount resources.

Type Default string ""

serviceAccount.name sets the name of the ServiceAccount resource used by the chart. By default, the ServiceAccount has the name of the Helm release.

rbac controls the Kubernetes Role and RoleBinding creation used by the serviceAccount

Type Default bool true

rbac.create controls whether Helm Chart creates the Kubernetes Role & RoleBindings resources for the Kubernetes SA. When off, you are responsible for creating the appropriate resources.

Type Default string "IfNotPresent"

imagePullPolicy sets the pull policy for any pods created by the chart. See the Kubernetes documentation for more details.

extraLabels contains additional Kubernetes labels to apply on the resources created by the chart. See the Kubernetes label documentation for more information.

Type Default object {}

extraLabels.role are labels to set on the Role.

Type Default object {}

extraLabels.roleBinding are labels to set on the RoleBinding.

Type Default object {}

extraLabels.config are labels to set on the ConfigMap.

Type Default object {}

extraLabels.daemonSet are labels to set on the DaemonSet.

Type Default object {}

extraLabels.pod are labels to set on the Pods created by the Deployment or StatefulSet.

Type Default object {}

extraLabels.serviceAccount are labels to set on the ServiceAccount.

Type Default object {}

extraLabels.clusterRole are labels to set on the ClusterRole

Type Default object {}

extraLabels.clusterRoleBinding are labels to set on the ClusterRoleBinding

annotations contains annotations to apply to the different Kubernetes objects created by the chart. See the Kubernetes annotation documentation for more details.

Type Default object {}

annotations.role are annotations to set on the Role.

Type Default object {}

annotations.roleBinding are annotations to set on the RoleBinding.

Type Default object {}

annotations.config contains the Kubernetes annotations put on the ConfigMap resource created by the chart.

Type Default object {}

annotations.daemonSet contains the Kubernetes annotations put on the DaemonSet resource created by the chart.

Type Default object {}

annotations.pod contains the Kubernetes annotations put on the Pod resources created by the chart.

Type Default object {}

annotations.serviceAccount contains the Kubernetes annotations put on the ServiceAccount resource created by the chart.

Type Default object {}

extraLabels.clusterRole are annotations to set on the ClusterRole

Type Default object {}

extraLabels.clusterRoleBinding are annotations to set on the ClusterRoleBinding

Type Default object {}

resources sets the resource requests/limits for any pods created by the chart. See the Kubernetes documentation for more details.

Type Default object {}

affinity sets the affinities for any pods created by the chart. See the Kubernetes documentation for more details.

Type Default list []

tolerations sets the tolerations for any pods created by the chart. See the Kubernetes documentation for more details.

Type Default object {}

nodeSelector sets the node selector for any pods created by the chart. See the Kubernetes documentation for more details.

Type Default list []

imagePullSecrets sets the image pull secrets for any pods created by the chart. See the Kubernetes documentation for more details.

Type Default list []

extraVolumes contains extra volumes to mount into the Teleport pods. See the Kubernetes volume documentation for more details.

For example:

extraVolumes: - name: myvolume secret: secretName: testSecret

Type Default list []

extraVolumeMounts contains extra volumes mounts for the main Teleport container. See the Kubernetes volume documentation for more details.

For example:

extraVolumesMounts: - name: myvolume mountPath: /path/on/host

Type Default list []

extraArgs contains extra arguments to pass to tbot start for the main tbot pod

Type Default list []

extraEnv contains extra environment variables to set in the main tbot pod.

For example:

Type Default object {"privileged":true}

securityContext sets the container security context for any pods created by the chart. The default high level of privileges are necessary to support the workload attestation feature of tbot as this requires the ability to read sensitive information about other processes running on the system. See the Kubernetes documentation for more details.

Type Default object {"runAsGroup":0,"runAsUser":0}

podSecurityContext sets the pod security context for any pods created by the chart. The default high level of privileges are necessary to support the workload attestation feature of tbot as this requires the ability to read sensitive information about other processes running on the system. See the Kubernetes documentation for more details.