Deploying tbot on Kubernetes
This guide shows you how to deploy the Machine ID daemon
tbot, on a Kubernetes
cluster using a static set of JWKS keys.
How it works
In the setup we demonstrate in this guide,
tbot runs as a Kubernetes
deployment. It writes output credentials to a Kubernetes secret, which can then
be mounted in the pods that need to use the credentials. While
tbot can also
run as a sidecar within the same pod as the service that needs to use the
credentials it generates, we recommend running
tbot as a standalone deployment
due the limited support Kubernetes has for sidecars.
In this guide, we demonstrate the
kubernetes join method, in which
tbot
proves its identity to the Teleport Auth Service by presenting a JSON web token
(JWT) signed by the Kubernetes API server. This JWT contains identifies the
service account, the pod and the namespace in which
tbot is running. The
Teleport Auth Service checks the signature of the JWT against the Kubernetes
cluster's public signing key.
Certain cloud providers like Amazon EKS regularly rotate their OIDC signing
keys, which will cause the
static_jwks configuration you create in this guide
to become invalid after a short period of time.
On Kubernetes providers with OIDC support, like Amazon's Elastic Kubernetes Service (EKS), Google Kubernetes Engine (GKE), and Azure Kubernetes Service (AKS), consider using Kubernetes OIDC joining instead.
Using another join method
When deploying
tbot to a Teleport cluster, it is generally recommended to use
the
kubernetes join method. This will work with most Kubernetes clusters.
The guide that follows will demonstrate configuring this join method.
However, when using certain cloud Kubernetes services, it is possible to use the
join method associated with that platform rather than the
kubernetes join
method. This may be beneficial if you wish to manage the joining of
tbot
within the Kubernetes clusters and on standard VMs on the same platform with
a single join token. These services are:
- Google Kubernetes Engine: Where
GCP Workload Identity
is configured for the cluster, it is possible to use the
gcpjoin method. See the GCP Platform Guide for further information.
- Amazon Elastic Kubernetes Service: Where
IAM Roles for Service Accounts (IRSA)
is configured for the cluster, it is possible to use the
iamjoin method. See the AWS Platform Guide for further information.
Prerequisites
-
A running Teleport cluster. If you want to get started with Teleport, sign up for a free trial or set up a demo environment.
-
The
tctland
tshclients.
Installing
tctland
tshclients
-
Determine the version of your Teleport cluster. The
tctland
tshclients must be at most one major version behind your Teleport cluster version. Send a GET request to the Proxy Service at
/v1/webapi/findand use a JSON query tool to obtain your cluster version. Replace teleport.example.com:443 with the web address of your Teleport Proxy Service:TELEPORT_DOMAIN=teleport.example.com:443TELEPORT_VERSION="$(curl -s https://$TELEPORT_DOMAIN/v1/webapi/find | jq -r '.server_version')"
-
Follow the instructions for your platform to install
tctland
tshclients:
- Mac
- Windows - Powershell
- Linux
Download the signed macOS .pkg installer for Teleport, which includes the
tctland
tshclients:curl -O https://cdn.teleport.dev/teleport-${TELEPORT_VERSION?}.pkg
In Finder double-click the
pkgfile to begin installation.danger
Using Homebrew to install Teleport is not supported. The Teleport package in Homebrew is not maintained by Teleport and we can't guarantee its reliability or security.curl.exe -O https://cdn.teleport.dev/teleport-v${TELEPORT_VERSION?}-windows-amd64-bin.zip
Unzip the archive and move the `tctl` and `tsh` clients to your %PATH%
NOTE: Do not place the `tctl` and `tsh` clients in the System32 directory, as this can cause issues when using WinSCP.
Use %SystemRoot% (C:\Windows) or %USERPROFILE% (C:\Users\<username>) instead.
All of the Teleport binaries in Linux installations include the
tctland
tshclients. For more options (including RPM/DEB packages and downloads for i386/ARM/ARM64) see our installation page.curl -O https://cdn.teleport.dev/teleport-v${TELEPORT_VERSION?}-linux-amd64-bin.tar.gztar -xzf teleport-v${TELEPORT_VERSION?}-linux-amd64-bin.tar.gzcd teleportsudo ./install
Teleport binaries have been copied to /usr/local/bin
-
- To check that you can connect to your Teleport cluster, sign in with
tsh login, then verify that you can run
tctlcommands using your current credentials. For example, run the following command, assigning teleport.example.com to the domain name of the Teleport Proxy Service in your cluster and [email protected] to your Teleport username:If you can connect to the cluster and run thetsh login --proxy=teleport.example.com --user=[email protected]tctl status
Cluster teleport.example.com
Version 18.3.2
CA pin sha256:abdc1245efgh5678abdc1245efgh5678abdc1245efgh5678abdc1245efgh5678
tctl statuscommand, you can use your current credentials to run subsequent
tctlcommands from your workstation. If you host your own Teleport cluster, you can also run
tctlcommands on the computer that hosts the Teleport Auth Service for full permissions.
- A Kubernetes cluster with support for Token Request Projection (which graduated to a generally available feature in Kubernetes 1.20).
kubectlauthenticated with the ability to create resources in the cluster you wish to deploy
tbotinto.
- The
helmCLI tool installed.
The examples in this guide will install a
tbot deployment in the
default
Namespace of the Kubernetes cluster. Adjust references to
default to the
Namespace you wish to use.
Step 1/4. Create a Bot
Next, you need to create a Bot. A Bot is a Teleport identity for a machine or group of machines. Like users, bots have a set of roles and traits which define what they can access.
Create
bot.yaml:
kind: bot
version: v1
metadata:
# name is a unique identifier for the Bot in the cluster.
name: example
spec:
# roles is a list of roles to grant to the Bot. Don't worry if you don't know
# what roles you need to specify here, the Access Guides will walk you through
# creating and assigning roles to the already created Bot.
roles: []
Make sure you replace
example with a unique, descriptive name for your Bot.
Use
tctl to apply this file:
tctl create bot.yaml
Step 2/4. Create a join token
Next, a join token needs to be configured. This will be used by
tbot to join
the cluster. As the
kubernetes join method will be used, the public key of the
Kubernetes cluster must first be determined. The public key used to sign JWTs
is exposed on the "JWKS" endpoint of the Kubernetes API server. This public key
can then be used by the Teleport Auth to verify that the Service Account JWT
presented by
tbot is signed legitimately by the Kubernetes cluster.
Run the following commands to determine the JWKS formatted public key:
kubectl proxy -p 8080curl http://localhost:8080/openid/v1/jwks{"keys":[--snip--]}%
Create
bot-token.yaml, ensuring you insert the value from the JWKS endpoint
in
spec.kubernetes.static_jwks.jwks:
kind: token
version: v2
metadata:
# name will be specified in the `tbot` to use this token
name: example-bot
spec:
roles: [Bot]
# bot_name should match the name of the bot created earlier in this guide.
bot_name: example
join_method: kubernetes
kubernetes:
# static_jwks configures the Auth Service to validate the JWT presented by
# `tbot` using the public key from a statically configured JWKS.
type: static_jwks
static_jwks:
jwks: |
# Place the data returned by the curl command here
{"keys":[--snip--]}
# allow specifies the rules by which the Auth Service determines if `tbot`
# should be allowed to join.
allow:
- service_account: "default:tbot" # service_account
Use
tctl to apply this file:
tctl create -f bot-token.yaml
Step 3/4. Create a
tbot deployment
Now, you'll deploy
tbot to your Kubernetes cluster using the Teleport
tbot
Helm chart. This will be configured using values provided to the Helm CLI tool.
First, create a file called
tbot-values.yaml to hold the configuration values
for the Helm chart:
# Replace the cluster name with the name of your Teleport cluster.
# This is not necessarily the public address of your Teleport Proxy Service.
clusterName: "example.teleport.sh"
# Replace this with the address of your Teleport Proxy Service.
teleportProxyAddress: "example.teleport.sh:443"
# Ensure this matches the name of the join token you created earlier.
token: "example-bot"
The default
tbot-distroless image does not contain the FIPS-compliant
binaries. If you operate in an environment where FIPS compliance is required,
additionally set the
image: public.ecr.aws/gravitational/tbot-fips-distroless.
Before you can deploy the Helm chart, if you have not previously deployed a Teleport Helm chart, you'll need to add the Teleport chart repository to your CLI:
helm repo add teleport https://charts.releases.teleport.devhelm repo update
You can now deploy the
tbot Helm chart using the configuration you created
earlier, ensuring you specify the namespace you wish to deploy
tbot into:
helm install tbot teleport/tbot \ --namespace default \ --values tbot-values.yaml
Use
kubectl to verify that the deployment is healthy:
kubectl describe deployment/tbotkubectl logs deployment/tbot
With this complete,
tbot is now successfully deployed to your cluster.
Step 4/4. Using the output
By default, the
tbot Helm chart is configured to write an identity file to a
Kubernetes Secret called
tbot-out in the namespace where
tbot has been
deployed.
This identity file can be mounted into other pods and used with
tsh or
tctl
to access and configure your Teleport cluster. For example:
apiVersion: v1
kind: Pod
metadata:
name: tsh
namespace: default
spec:
containers:
- name: tsh
image: public.ecr.aws/gravitational/teleport-distroless:18.3.2
command:
- tsh
args:
- -i
- /identity-output/identity
- --proxy
- example.teleport.sh:443
- ls
volumeMounts:
- name: identity-output
mountPath: /identity-output
volumes:
- name: identity-output
secret:
secretName: tbot-out
If you wish to use
tbot for a different kind of access, you can override the
type of output using the
services value of the Helm chart and setting
defaultOutput.enabled to
false.
Follow one of the access guides to find
out more about how to configure
tbot for your use case.
Next steps
- Explore the Helm chart configuration reference.
- Follow the access guides to finish
configuring
tbotfor your environment.
- Read the configuration reference to explore all the available configuration options.
- More information about
